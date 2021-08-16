Perineuronal net degradation rescues CA2 plasticity in a mouse model of Rett syndrome

PNNs are increased in human RTT CA2 and develop prematurely in CA2 of a mouse model of RTT. PNNs function as at least one brake on synaptic plasticity in CA2 (29). Interestingly, previous studies have found that PNN structural complexity is increased in motor cortex of individuals with RTT and in visual cortex of Mecp2-null mice (27, 47). To determine whether PNNs may be altered in the human RTT hippocampus, we stained postmortem human tissue from an individual with RTT (NIH NeuroBioBank) with an antibody against the PNN component HAPLN1 link protein (58). First we identified CA2 pyramidal cells in human hippocampus with the CA2 marker RGS14 (67) (Figure 1A). We next validated that PNNs localize to human area CA2 in control tissue. We found that HAPLN1 stain was concentrated in area CA2 (Figure 1B) and that the HAPLN1 stain was darker in hippocampal tissue from the individual with RTT than in tissue from an age-matched healthy individual (Figure 1B). Higher-magnification images revealed dense localization of HAPLN1 stain to stratum pyramidale and stratum radiatum (SR) layers, with the highest intensity of staining being in the SR of the individual with RTT. Given the variability of the quality of human tissue, we next sought to determine whether PNN deposition may be similarly altered in CA2 in a mouse model of RTT in which we could more precisely control staining conditions.

Figure 1 PNNs are increased in human RTT CA2 and develop prematurely in CA2 of a mouse model of RTT. (A) Staining for the CA2-enriched protein RGS14 labels CA2 pyramidal neurons in control human hippocampal tissue in the stratum pyramidale (SP) and stratum radiatum (SR), but less in the stratum oriens (SO). Scale bars: 1 mm (top), 100 μm (bottom). (B) HAPLN1, a PNN link protein, is localized to area CA2 in a healthy human hippocampus (relative to background: CA1, 0.57; CA2, 1.67; CA3, 0.082). HAPLN1 appears greater in hippocampal tissue from an age- and sex-matched individual with RTT (relative to background: CA1, 1.06; CA2, 2.87; CA3, 0.52). Scale bars: 1 mm (top), 100 μm (bottom). (C) Left: Staining for the PNN marker WFA (green) is greater in Mecp2-null CA2 compared with WT littermates throughout early postnatal development. Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Normalized WFA fluorescence intensity was significantly greater in Mecp2-null CA2 (n = 4, 4, 5 for ages P14, P21, P45, respectively) compared with WT littermates (n = 4, 3, 5 for ages P14, P21, P45, respectively); **P = 0.004, ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test, significant main effects of age F 2,19 = 194.8, condition F 1,19 = 110.5, and interaction F 2,19 = 4.913. Indicated are means ± SEM. In addition, WFA staining surrounding PNN+ neurons in CA1 and CA3 did not differ between Mecp2-null males and WT littermates; P > 0.05, 2-way ANOVA. Indicated are means ± SEM. (E) Staining intensity for WFA (green) is greater in area CA2 of Mecp2-null at P11 compared with WT littermate. The CA2 pyramidal neuron borders with areas CA1 and CA3 are represented with white lines. Scale bars: 200 μm. (F) Normalized WFA fluorescence intensity was significantly greater in CA2 of P11 of Mecp2-null; ***P = 0.0005, 2-tailed unpaired t test (n = 9 and 5, WT littermate and Mecp2-null, respectively). Indicated are means ± SEM. Fluorescence intensity was amplified by camera exposure settings relative to exposure settings in C for quantification purposes.

Clinical features of RTT typically present after the first year of life and rapidly increase in severity over the next several years (68). We therefore investigated PNN deposition in the hippocampus over the course of postnatal development in a mouse model of RTT wherein Mecp2 is deleted (Mecp2-null). Staining for mature PNNs with the marker Wisteria floribunda agglutinin (WFA) first appears in hippocampal area CA2 around postnatal day 14 (P14) in control mice and increases in intensity up to adulthood (29). We therefore quantified WFA staining in tissue from Mecp2-null animals at P14, P21, and P45 and found that staining for WFA was significantly greater in area CA2 in Mecp2-null mice compared with WT littermates at each of these ages (2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test, **P < 0.004, ****P < 0.0001, normalized to WT P45; Figure 1, C and D). Interestingly, WFA staining around PNN+ interneurons in area CA1 and CA3 did not differ between Mecp2-null and WT littermates (P > 0.05; Figure 1D). We next looked at an age prior to the normal maturation of PNNs at P14 observed in WT mice to determine whether CA2 PNNs may develop precociously in RTT. We found that PNN staining was more intense at P11 in Mecp2-null mice compared with WT littermates (***P = 0.0005, 2-tailed unpaired t test, normalized to WT littermate; Figure 1, E and F), indicating that PNNs develop prematurely in CA2 of RTT mice.

MeCP2 is expressed in multiple cell types throughout the brain, including inhibitory interneurons, astrocytes, and microglia, which have been implicated in the behavioral deficits observed in RTT model mice (69–72). We therefore targeted the deletion of Mecp2 to CA2 pyramidal neurons to investigate the cell-autonomous effect of the loss of Mecp2 in CA2 pyramidal neurons. We crossed a line of mice expressing Cre recombinase in CA2 pyramidal neurons (Amigo2-Cre; ref. 73) with a floxed-Mecp2 mouse. This targeted deletion resulted in an increase in WFA staining in CA2 — similar to that observed in the Mecp2-null mice — and not in PNN+ neurons in neighboring CA1 and CA3 regions (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137221DS1).

Potentiation at CA2 SR synapses can be induced in early postnatal development, before PNN maturation. To determine whether this premature development of PNNs had effects on synaptic plasticity, we first needed to characterize plasticity earlier than P11 in WT mice. We previously reported that excitatory responses evoked at CA2 SR synapses in P14–18 mice do not express typical long-term potentiation (LTP), and that enzymatic PNN degradation enables LTP induction (29). Because we found that PNNs are sufficient to suppress LTP at excitatory synapses in CA2, we hypothesized a relationship between the onset of PNN deposition and capacity for LTP induction. First, we validated that mature PNNs were indeed undetectable in area CA2 at P11 in WT mice using a sensitive DAB reaction (Figure 2A; see also Noguchi et al. for staining of the PNN marker aggrecan [ref. 59]). We next tested whether LTP could be induced at CA2 SR synapses at an age prior to PNN maturation (<P14) in WT C57BL/6 male mice. In acutely prepared hippocampal slices, stimulating CA2 SR synapses (Figure 2B) with an LTP pairing protocol (3 Hz stimulation while depolarizing the cell to 0 mV) was sufficient to induce LTP at P8–11 CA2 SR synapses from WT mice (1.51 ± 0.2 baseline, n = 8) but not at P14–18 (0.87 ± 0.09 baseline, n = 10) (*P = 0.0104, 2-tailed unpaired t test at 25–30 minutes; Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Potentiation in CA2 can be induced before PNN maturation. (A) Staining for PNNs as defined by WFA is morphologically mature in CA2 at P14 (right) but not at P11 (left). Scale bars: 250 μm. (B) Representative image of a 300-μm-thick hippocampal slice showing the placement of a recording electrode in CA2 and a stimulating electrode in CA3 stratum radiatum. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) In slices from WT mice, excitatory postsynaptic current (EPSC) amplitudes recorded in CA2 neurons increased in response to an LTP pairing protocol (270 pulses at 3 Hz paired with postsynaptic depolarization at time 0) at P8–11, but not in slices harvested at P14–18 (n = 8 for P14–18, in blue; n = 9 for P8–11, in purple). Top: Representative traces of EPSCs from CA2 neurons before and 25 minutes after the pairing protocol. Arrow indicates time of the pairing. Indicated are means ± SEM, normalized to baseline. Right: Normalized mean response amplitudes averaged over 25–30 minutes of recovery after pairing; *P = 0.0104, 2-tailed unpaired t test. (D) EPSC amplitudes in response to indicated stimulation intensities were larger at P11 compared with P14; **P = 0.0026 at 320 pA, 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 9 and 8, P8–11 and P14–18, respectively). Top: Representative traces from a CA2 neuron at P10 in response to increasing stimulation intensities. Inset displays responses at lower stimulation intensities, the range at which LTP experiments were performed. (E) Paired-pulse ratio was unchanged between P8–11 and P14–18 at CA2 synapses; P > 0.05. Top: Representative trace from WT CA2 P11 neuron in response to a 50-millisecond stimulus interval (S1, peak of first stimulus response; S2, peak of second stimulus response). (F) Action potential firing frequency of P14–18 CA2 neurons was greater compared with that at P8–11 at 180 pA of injected current; *P = 0.0185, 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test (n = 13 and 20, P8–11 and P14–18, respectively). Top: Representative traces of action potentials recorded in response to current injections from 0 to 180 pA in WT P11.

To further investigate electrophysiological differences in CA2 neurons in WT mice at P8–11 versus P14–18, we examined intrinsic cell properties and synaptic responses. Resting membrane potentials and action potential (AP) thresholds did not differ in a way that could explain the lack of LTP at P14–18; however, as expected given the growth of dendrites during this age range, capacitance was lower at P8–11 and input resistance was higher at P8–11 in comparison with P14–18 CA2 neurons (*P = 0.0041 and *P = 0.00032, respectively, 2-tailed unpaired t test; Supplemental Table 1). These findings, not surprisingly, suggest that at P8–11 CA2 neurons may be smaller and perhaps more easily depolarized during the pairing protocol. We next tested baseline synaptic transmission in CA2 and found that synaptic responses were larger at P8–11 compared with P14–18 CA2 neurons at the highest current stimulation intensities (**P = 0.0026 at 320 μA of stimulation, n = 9 and 8, respectively, 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test; Figure 2D). However, synaptic responses did not differ at the stimulation intensities used in our LTP induction protocol (15–30 μA) (Figure 2D, inset). Paired-pulse facilitation (PPF) did not differ between age groups (2-tailed unpaired t test, P > 0.05, n = 14 for P8–11 and n = 7 for P14–18; Figure 2E), and AP firing frequency of CA2 neurons was greater at P14–18 compared with P8–11 over a range of injected currents (*P = 0.0185 at 180 pA of injected current, n = 20 and 13, respectively, 2-way ANOVA, Bonferroni’s post hoc test; Figure 2F). Note that the stimulus-response and PPF experiments were performed without GABA blockers because of epileptiform activity during recordings at P8–11. Because we found that PNNs developed prematurely in the Mecp2-null mice, we next investigated how the loss of Mecp2, a known regulator of critical-period plasticity, impacts this apparently novel window of CA2 synaptic plasticity.

Synaptic potentiation is prematurely restricted at CA2 SR synapses in a mouse model of RTT. We next tested whether the precocious development of PNNs alters LTP induction in Mecp2-null CA2. First, we replicated the finding that plasticity occurs in CA2 at P8–11 in a separate cohort of male WT littermates (Figure 3A). Consistent with the finding that global loss of Mecp2 accelerates the closure of critical-period plasticity in the visual cortex (45, 47, 74), we found that potentiation in CA2 was prematurely restricted at P8–11 SR synapses in Mecp2-null compared with WT littermates (1.10 ± 0.2 baseline vs. 1.72 ± 0.1 baseline in WT at 18–20 minutes, n = 13 and 14, respectively, **P = 0.0031, 2-tailed unpaired t test; Figure 3A). Baseline synaptic transmission, as assessed with a stimulus-response curve, was not different at P8–11 CA2 synapses of Mecp2-null compared with WT littermates (P > 0.05 at 320 pA current stimulation, 2-way ANOVA repeated measures, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; Figure 3B). In addition, neither PPF nor AP firing frequency differed significantly between Mecp2-null and WT littermates at P8–11 (P > 0.05, 2-way ANOVA; Figure 3, C and D). Intrinsic properties did not differ in a way that could explain the premature restriction of plasticity in CA2 (P > 0.05, unpaired t test; Supplemental Table 1). Although we did not perform these experiments in the presence of GABA blockers because of epileptiform activity, we did perform stimulus-response and PPF experiments at P14–18 in the presence of the GABA A receptor blocker bicuculline, and found no overall difference between Mecp2-null and WT littermates in excitatory response size or PPF (P > 0.05, 2-way ANOVA repeated measures, Šidák’s multiple-comparison test; Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 Potentiation is prematurely restricted in CA2 of a mouse model of RTT via PNNs. (A) Potentiation failed to be induced at CA2 stratum radiatum synapses at ages P8–11 in acute hippocampal slices from Mecp2-null mice (red) compared with WT (black). Top: Representative EPSCs from Mecp2-null P8–11 CA2 neurons at baseline and 20 minutes after the LTP pairing protocol (post-stimulation). Right: Normalized mean response amplitudes 18–20 minutes after pairing; **P = 0.0031, 2-tailed unpaired t test (n = 14 and 13, WT littermate and Mecp2-null, respectively). (B) EPSC amplitudes in response to indicated stimulation current intensity were not different in Mecp2-null CA2 neurons compared with WT littermate at P8–11; main effect of genotype P = 0.2738, 2-way ANOVA, repeated-measures analysis, Šidák’s post hoc test (n = 9 and 5, WT littermate and Mecp2-null, respectively). Top: Representative traces from a Mecp2-null CA2 neuron at P8 in response to increasing stimulation intensities. (C) Paired-pulse ratio did not differ between Mecp2-null and WT CA2 synapses (S1, peak of first stimulus response; S2, peak of second stimulus response). Top: Representative traces using a 50-millisecond stimulus interval from a P11 Mecp2-null CA2 neuron; average of 4 responses. (D) Action potential firing frequency of Mecp2-null CA2 neurons did not differ in comparison with WT; P > 0.05, 2-way ANOVA (n = 12 and 18, WT and Mecp2-null, respectively). Top: Representative traces of action potentials from 0 to 180 pA current injection in a P8 Mecp2-null CA2 cell. (E) Degradation of PNNs by incubation of slices in vitro with chondroitinase ABC (ChABC) for 2 hours resulted in potentiation being restored. Top: Representative EPSCs from CA2 +ChABC Mecp2-null P8 neurons at baseline and 20 minutes after LTP pairing (post-stimulation). Right: Normalized mean response amplitudes at 18–20 minutes of recovery; *P = 0.035, 2-tailed unpaired t test (n = 14 and 10, Mecp2-null and +ChABC Mecp2-null, respectively).

PNN degradation restores plasticity at CA2 Mecp2-null synapses. Because we found an increase in both PNNs and another plasticity-restricting protein, RGS14, in RTT CA2 at P10 (Supplemental Figure 3A), we sought to determine whether the precocious increase in PNNs alone was sufficient to explain the premature restriction of LTP in RTT CA2. In this experiment, we tested whether degrading PNNs with the exogenous enzyme chondroitinase ABC (ChABC) in acutely prepared hippocampal slices was sufficient to enable LTP induction in RTT CA2 at P8–11. We previously reported that degrading PNNs with 0.05 U/mL ChABC for ≥2 hours is sufficient to degrade PNNs in CA2 in slices (see Figure 4, and Methods in ref. 29). Following the same protocol, we found that degradation of PNNs in P8–11 Mecp2-null hippocampal slices “restored” the capacity for potentiation in CA2 (1.57 ± 0.2 baseline vs. 0.90 ± 0.1 baseline in untreated Mecp2-null at 18–20 minutes, n = 14 and 10, respectively, *P = 0.035, 2-tailed unpaired t test; Figure 3E). Intrinsic properties did not change in a way that would explain the restoration of LTP at CA2 synapses with ChABC treatment (Supplemental Table 1). Taken together, these data demonstrate that degradation of the aberrantly increased PNNs in RTT CA2 appears sufficient to restore synaptic plasticity in CA2 at young postnatal ages. To better understand what might be driving the precocious increase of PNNs in RTT CA2, and because seizure activity is comorbid with RTT, we next investigated the role of aberrant neuronal activity as a potential mechanism upregulating PNNs in CA2 (38, 75).

Figure 4 CA2 PNNs are inversely regulated by neuronal activity in vivo. (A) Experimental timeline indicating the infusion of the DREADD-AAV into the hippocampus of Amigo2-iCreERT2+ and Amigo2-iCreERT2– mice. Two weeks later, tamoxifen injections were given for 7 days to induce selective expression in CA2 neurons. Two weeks after the last tamoxifen injection, the DREADD ligand CNO was given twice daily for 5 days (1 mg/kg for Gq DREADD, 5 mg/kg for Gi DREADD, s.c.). (B) Immunofluorescence shows mCherry-Gq DREADD (red) only in CA2 neurons. Representative images of WFA fluorescence intensity (green) in the hippocampus after 5 days of CNO treatment. Scale bars: 200 μm. (C) Quantification of WFA staining in CA2 showed a significant reduction in Gq DREADD–expressing animals compared with Cre– controls (*P = 0.011, unpaired 2-tailed t test; n = 4 and 5 for Cre– and Cre+, respectively) and increase in CA2 of Gi DREADD–expressing animals compared with Cre– controls (*P = 0.0179, unpaired 2-tailed t test; n = 6 for both Cre– and Cre+ groups). (D) Spontaneous electrographic seizures were detected in vivo in the hippocampus of a mouse model of epilepsy, the Kv1.1-null mouse. Examples of electrographic seizure activity detected by LFP recordings from the hippocampus during a 1-hour recording session in a P40 Kv1.1-null male mouse are shown. A period of non-ictal activity during the same recording session is shown for comparison. (E) Staining for PNN marker WFA (green) is reduced in CA2 of Kv1.1-null mice compared with WT littermates at P60. CA2 pyramidal neurons are identified with the CA2 marker PCP4 (red). Scale bars: 200 μm. (F) Normalized WFA fluorescence intensity was decreased at P45–60 in CA2 compared with WT; *P = 0.033 (n = 4, 4, 3, and 5 for ages P14, P22, P28, and P45, respectively). In contrast, WFA fluorescence intensity was significantly greater in the dentate gyrus (DG) of Kv1.1-null mice compared with WT littermates at P45–60; ***P = 0.0002, Bonferroni’s post hoc test for pairwise comparison after 2-way ANOVA. Indicated are means ± SEM normalized to P45 WT group.

CA2 PNNs are inversely regulated by neuronal activity in vivo. PNN development is dependent on early-life experience and neuronal activity, shown in several sensory brain regions and across several species (32, 33, 35, 75–77). For example, visual deprivation from birth delays the deposition of PNNs and attenuates overall expression levels in the visual cortex (34). Accordingly, we hypothesized that a precocious upregulation of PNNs in RTT CA2 is driven by increased hippocampal activity (78). To investigate this, we directly manipulated CA2 neuronal activity using a chemogenetic approach, designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADDs). To target CA2 pyramidal neurons, we infused an AAV vector encoding Cre-dependent Gq-coupled (excitatory) or Gi-coupled (inhibitory) DREADDs into CA2 of adult mice expressing Cre recombinase in CA2 neurons (79). In a previous study from our laboratory, we found that clozapine N-oxide (CNO) increased the firing rate of CA2/proximal CA1 pyramidal neurons in mice expressing excitatory DREADDs (hM3Dq) in CA2 (79). Similarly, CNO decreased CA2 responses in mice expressing the inhibitory DREADD (hM4Di), with effects lasting up to 24 hours after DREADD activation (79). In this study, we either chronically increased or chronically decreased CA2 activity for 5 days and quantified WFA fluorescence in the hippocampus (Figure 4A). Contrary to our hypothesis, we found that increased neuronal activity in the Gq DREADD–expressing animals significantly decreased WFA staining in CA2 in comparison with Cre– controls (*P = 0.0111, unpaired 2-tailed t test; Figure 4, B and C). Conversely, we found the opposite in the Gi DREADD–expressing animals: WFA staining was significantly increased in CA2 in comparison with Cre– controls (*P = 0.0179, unpaired 2-tailed t test). We also found that WFA staining in inhibitory neurons in areas CA1 and CA3, which did not express the DREADDs, was unchanged in Gi DREADD– or Gq DREADD–expressing mice (P > 0.05; Supplemental Figure 3B). We did, however, observe a significant increase in WFA fluorescence in overlying primary somatosensory cortex in Gq DREADD mice, suggesting that altered CA2 activity has extrahippocampal effects (**P = 0.0012, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc test; Supplemental Figure 3B). Overall, these data demonstrate that PNNs in CA2 are cell-autonomously regulated by aberrant neuronal activity and suggest that PNNs in CA2 are negatively regulated by activity. Notably, neuronal activity in these experiments was manipulated in adulthood, leaving open the possibility that aberrant changes in activity at even younger ages may still explain abnormal PNN maturation.

In order to investigate the effects of aberrant activity on PNNs earlier in postnatal development, we next studied the effects of pathological activity using a mouse model of epilepsy. The development of seizures in childhood and persistent epilepsy is a common and devastating comorbidity of RTT (28, 80, 81). Previous studies have shown that PNNs are altered by seizure activity in humans and rodents (25, 28, 37, 38, 81), but a direct relationship between PNNs and abnormal neuronal activity remains unclear. Here, we quantified WFA fluorescence in the hippocampus of a mouse model of epilepsy, the Kv1.1-null mouse, a genetic knockout of the potassium channel Kv1.1 (Kcna1) (82). Kv1.1-null mice exhibit spontaneous and recurrent seizures beginning at P21 (82). During a 1-hour recording of a Kv1.1-null mouse (P40), we recorded 3 episodes of ictal activity (Figure 4D), each lasting 25–30 seconds, followed by non-ictal activity for approximately 15–20 minutes, indicating that these mice display frequent, recurrent seizure activity. We found that PNN staining was decreased in CA2 by P45–60 in the Kv1.1-null mice but was unchanged at younger ages, after the initial onset of seizures (P22 and P28; Figure 4, E and F). Interestingly, we found the opposite effect in the dentate gyrus, where PNNs were dramatically increased at P45–60, similar to what we recently found in a different model of epilepsy in Angelman syndrome model mice (25). Overall, PNNs appear to be regulated by aberrant activity in vivo in CA2; however, contrary to our predictions, we found that CA2 PNNs were negatively regulated by activity. Because activity has been reported to be abnormally increased in Mecp2-null mice (78), our findings do not readily explain the upregulation of PNNs. However, these data may be interpreted to indicate hypoexcitability in CA2. To gain further insight into the early PNN upregulation in postnatal development of RTT, we next examined potential molecular mechanisms in these Mecp2-null mice.

Loss of Mecp2 alters the molecular profile of the developing hippocampus. MeCP2 plays an important role in activity-dependent transcriptional regulation in postnatal development, and loss of MeCP2 results in misregulation of numerous neuronal transcripts important for activity-dependent plasticity (4, 83–85). We sought to identify molecular changes that may explain the dysregulation of PNNs and plasticity in RTT CA2. We compared gene expression profiles by age, P10 versus P18, and by genotype, WT versus Mecp2-null, using a custom-designed code set representing an array of genes specific to the different CA subregions and others of interest (NanoString, https://www.nanostring.com) (86). At P10, when plasticity is prematurely restricted at CA2 SR synapses in the Mecp2-null hippocampus, the CA2-enriched genes Pcp4 and Spink8 were significantly decreased in RTT compared with WT littermates (unadjusted P = 0.00730 and 0.0487, respectively; Figure 5A). The inhibitory marker Gad1, which encodes an enzyme important for the production of GABA, was also significantly decreased at P10 in Mecp2-null compared with WT (unadjusted P = 0.0332), indicating a possible loss of inhibitory transmission in RTT hippocampus at P10. Expression of several genes was increased at P10 in Mecp2-null hippocampus compared with WT, including the CA2-enriched gene Fgf2 (unadjusted P = 0.0101), which encodes a protein that has been implicated in the normal development of the hippocampus and relies on ECM binding for growth factor signaling (87–90). Notably, Fgf2 is one of the few genes that were significantly increased at both P10 and P18 (adjusted P = 0.0146). Interestingly, mRNAs for the CA2 plasticity-regulating genes Rgs14 and Acan (aggrecan) were not increased despite the increase in protein levels at P11 (Supplemental Figure 3). This difference may suggest a role for MeCP2 in regulating translation of these transcripts. Finally, an accelerated maturation of parvalbumin-positive (PV+) inhibitory neurons reportedly plays an important role in the upregulation of PNNs in RTT visual cortex and the regulation of critical-period plasticity (45, 47). However, we report here no significant difference in expression of the gene encoding PV (Parv), but note that the pattern of fold-change differences comparing Mecp2-null and WT flipped with age; Parv was lower in Mecp2-null hippocampus at P10 and was higher in Mecp2-null hippocampus at P18 (P > 0.05). We also found that PV staining was decreased in the Mecp2–/Y mice compared with controls at P14 (n = 4, P = 0.042; data not shown), suggesting that any accelerated maturation of PV circuitry may not be occurring until after the second postnatal week in the RTT hippocampus.

Figure 5 Loss of Mecp2 alters the molecular profile of the developing hippocampus. (A) Given the premature loss of plasticity in Mecp2-null P8–11 mice, we examined gene expression differences at P10 and P18 in Mecp2-null compared with WT littermate control. Of the CA2-enriched genes (green font), Pcp4 and Spink8 were significantly lower in Mecp2-null compared with WT littermates (both unadjusted P value = 0.00730 and P = 0.0487, respectively). The CA2-enriched gene Fgf2 was significantly higher at both P10 (unadjusted P = 0.0101) and P18 (adjusted P = 0.0146). The inhibitory marker Gad1 was also significantly lower at P10 in Mecp2-null compared with WT (unadjusted P = 0.0332). Neither Rgs14 nor Acan (aggrecan) increased despite the increase in protein levels at P11 (Supplemental Figure 3A). We report no significant difference in the gene encoding PV (Parv), but note that the pattern of fold-change differences comparing Mecp2-null and WT depends on age. Genes with an adjusted P value less than 0.05 are designated with an asterisk, and genes with an unadjusted P value less than 0.05 are designated with “#”. Differences are presented as log 2 fold change compared with WT littermates. (B) The endogenous ECM-degrading enzyme matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP-9) is significantly decreased in a hippocampal lysate of Mecp2-null males compared with WT littermates (P45–60); ***P = 0.0005, unpaired 2-tailed t test (n = 6 for P37–42 for Mecp2-null males and for WT littermates). Right: MMP-9 band intensity from Mecp2-null males was normalized to β-actin band intensity and divided by the average of the values from WT littermates. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Lastly, we sought to investigate the role of an important molecular regulator of PNNs, ECM-degrading proteases, which were not in our NanoString code set. PNNs are dynamically regulated by endogenous ECM-degrading enzymes, such as the matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). Interestingly, MMP-9 has emerged as a critical regulator of neural circuit and plasticity development during early postnatal development (91–93). MMP-9 expression is dysregulated in a number of neurological disorders, such as schizophrenia and fragile X syndrome, which are also characterized by social and cognitive deficits (91, 93–96). We hypothesized that an upregulation of PNNs in RTT CA2 may be explained by a loss of the ECM-degrading enzyme MMP-9. Indeed, we found that MMP-9 protein was significantly decreased in Mecp2-null hippocampus in comparison with WT littermates (P50–60; Figure 5B). Taken together, these results suggest that decreased MMP-9 may be one possible mechanism by which PNNs are increased in CA2. We also found that several inhibitory neuron transcripts were decreased at P10 in RTT hippocampus, suggesting that enhanced inhibition is an unlikely candidate to explain the upregulation of PNNs and the accelerated loss of CA2 plasticity. Finally, we identified aberrant expression of several CA2-enriched genes in the RTT hippocampus that may also be of interest for future study, such as Fgf2, a growth factor that relies on ECM binding for signaling and plays a role in hippocampal development and learning.