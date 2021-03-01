CC17 group B Streptococcus exploits integrins for neonatal meningitis development

The binding region of the Srr2-CC17–specific adhesin interacts with α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins. In contrast to HvgA, for which no molecular ligand has been identified, Srr2 contains a fibrinogen-binding site within the binding region (BR Srr2 ) involved in CC17-GBS adhesion to a variety of host cells (16–19). An Srr2-homologous protein, designated Srr1, which also possesses a fibrinogen-binding site in its binding region (BR Srr1 ), is expressed by non-CC17 GBS isolates. Although Srr2 and Srr1 have a similar structure, they display only 37% amino acid sequence identity in their binding regions (Figure 1A). Looking in BR Srr2 for binding motifs that could account for the hyperadhesion phenotype properties of CC17-GBS to the host cell, we identified by sequence analysis Arg-Gly-Asp (RGD) and Ser-Asp-Val (SDV) motifs, which are absent from BR Srr1 (Figure 1A). These 2 motifs are known to allow integrin recognition (20, 21). Integrins are transmembrane heterodimeric receptors composed of 1 α and 1 β subunit that combine to form up to 24 integrins. The SDV motif has been recently identified to be specific to αvβ3, whereas the RGD motif is recognized by a number of integrins (22, 23). We therefore focused our study on α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins known to recognize RGD or SDV motifs and to be expressed by brain endothelial cells because CC17 strains are highly correlated with meningitis (24, 25).

Figure 1 BR Srr2 recognizes α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins in a direct manner. (A) Schematic representation of Srr2 and Srr1 proteins with signal sequence (checkered), serine-rich regions (white), LP × TG cell wall anchoring motif (hatched), and the binding regions of Srr2 (black) or Srr1 (gray) delineated by dashed lines. Numbers in black indicate the position of amino acid residues, and letters in white indicate the predicted motifs of interaction with integrins. (B) Dot blotting was performed to determine the interaction between immobilized human α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins or ICAM1 and BR Srr2 or BR Srr1 . Purified BR Srr2 and BR Srr1 proteins are shown in Supplemental Figure 1A. (C–E) Interaction of BR Srr2 (black squares) or BR Srr1 (gray circles) with human α5β1 integrin (C), αvβ3 integrin (D), or ICAM1 (E) were assessed by ELISA. Results were normalized to negative control (BSA). Statistical analysis: data shown are mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison posttest was performed. NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We therefore compared the interaction of BR Srr2 and BR Srr1 with α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins. We first measured by immunoblotting the direct binding of BR Srr2 and BR Srr1 to immobilized recombinant soluble human integrins α5β1 and αvβ3. Intense signals were obtained with BR Srr2 where α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins were spotted but not where ICAM1, another transmembrane protein, was spotted, indicating that BR Srr2 bound to recombinant human α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins (Figure 1B). In contrast, weak signals were observed when BR Srr1 was assayed in the same conditions with α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins (Figure 1B).

The interaction between BR Srr2 and human α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins was further confirmed by ELISA assays showing that recombinant human α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins bound to immobilized BR Srr2 in a saturable and dose-dependent manner, whereas they failed to bind to BR Srr1 (Figure 1C and 1D). As a control, ICAM1 bound neither to BR Srr2 nor to BR Srr1 (Figure 1E). Moreover, no interaction was observed between the α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins and HvgA, the other CC17-GBS–specific adhesin (data not shown).

Integrin structure and ligand binding affinity are strongly affected by divalent cation concentrations (26). This property was confirmed for BR Srr2 -integrin interaction by ELISA assays in the presence of CaCl 2 or MnCl 2 . Addition of Ca2+ or Mn2+ totally abolished α5β1 integrin binding to BR Srr2 , while Ca2+ strongly enhanced αvβ3 integrin binding to BR Srr2 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136737DS1). Last, the interaction between BR Srr1 and BR Srr2 with non-RGD–recognizing integrins expressed by brain endothelial cells (α6β1, α4β1, and α3β1) and non-RGD–recognizing integrins described as directly binding to GBS (α1β1) were analyzed (24, 27). Interestingly, both BR Srr1 and BR Srr2 interacted with α6β1, α4β1, and α3β1 integrins; however, this was not a general feature of all the integrins because α1β1 failed to bind both BR Srr1 and BR Srr2 (Supplemental Figure 3). Altogether, our data showed that α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins were directly and specifically recognized by BR Srr2 .

αvβ3-BR Srr2 interaction depends on the RGD and SDV motifs. In order to test the role of the RGD and SDV motifs present on BR Srr2 in their interaction with integrins, mutated forms of BR Srr2 were produced in which the RGD and/or SDV motifs were replaced by 3 alanines (Supplemental Figure 1B and C). The interaction between BR Srr2 mutated forms with integrins αvβ3 or α5β1 was assessed by ELISA. RGD and/or SDV substitutions strongly affected αvβ3 integrin binding (Figure 2A) but not α5β1 integrin binding (Figure 2B). No additive inhibition was observed when both motifs (RGD and SDV) were mutated (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Identification of BR Srr2 residues involved in the direct interaction with αvβ3 and α5β1 integrins. (A and B) Interaction of BR Srr2 or its mutated forms with integrins αvβ3 (A) or α5β1 (B) assessed by ELISA. Mutated forms of BR Srr2 proteins are shown in Supplemental Figure 1, B and C. (C and D) Interaction of BR Srr2 with integrins αvβ3 (C) or α5β1 (D) in the presence of increasing concentration of mimetic peptides assessed by ELISA. Results are expressed as percentage of untreated condition. (E) Graphic representation of predicted contacts between BR Srr2 and α5β1 integrin identified by RaptorX (Supplemental Figure 4). RaptorX mapped on the α5 (gray) and β1 (green) integrin subunits predicted 2 contact zones located in the N-terminal (blue) and C-terminal (gold) domains of BR Srr2. Only the most reliable contacts (contact probability > 0.7) are depicted as yellow lines in the scheme. (F) Schematic representation of BR Srr2 or its truncated forms. Numbers in black indicate the position of amino acid residues in Srr2, and letters in white indicate the predicted motifs of interaction with the integrin α5β1. (G) ELISA assays with integrin α5β1 were performed using equimolar amounts of coated BR Srr2 or of its truncated forms. (H) Interaction of BR Srr2 or its mutated forms with the integrin α5β1 was assessed by ELISA. Mutated forms of BR Srr2 proteins are shown in Supplemental Figure 1, D and E. ELISA results were normalized to the negative control (BSA). Statistical analysis: data shown are mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison posttest performed. NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

The contribution of these motifs to integrin binding was further supported by competitive ELISA assays using synthetic peptides containing an RGD sequence (RGDS and RGDfV peptides) or an SDV sequence (P11 peptide) widely used to inhibit integrin recognition (20, 21). RGD and SDV peptides significantly inhibited αvβ3-BR Srr2 interaction in a dose-dependent manner, whereas they had no significant effect on α5β1-BR Srr2 interaction (Figure 2, C and D). Altogether, these results demonstrated that the interaction of BR Srr2 with integrin αvβ3 required both RGD and SDV motifs, whereas the interaction with integrin α5β1 was independent from these motifs.

BR Srr2 interaction with integrin α5β1 involves 2 other motifs. To identify BR Srr2 residues involved in α5β1 integrin recognition, we used the RaptorX web server that enables, by combining coevolution and deep learning, the prediction of residue-residue interactions (28). Using this approach, 2 putative motifs of interaction between BR Srr2 and α5β1 were identified (Supplemental Figure 4A and Figure 2E). The first was an FSVKI motif located in the N-terminal subdomain of BR Srr2 at position 362 and the second was an ETYVI motif located in the C-terminal subdomain of BR Srr2 at position 496 (Figure 2, E and F). These 2 motifs are absent from the BR Srr1 sequence. To address the role of these 2 motifs in the interaction with integrin α5β1, we first addressed the binding capacities of BR Srr2 subdomains containing these motifs. The N-terminal and C-terminal subdomains of BR Srr2 containing either motif were produced, and an equimolar amount of full-length BR Srr2 , N-terminal, and C-terminal domains was used to perform ELISA binding assays. The α5β1 integrin displayed a similar capacity to bind to all 3 forms of BR Srr2 (Figure 2G), indicating the presence of at least one binding motif on each BR Srr2 subdomain.

We next generated mutated forms of BR Srr2 in which the FSVKI or the ETYVI sequences were replaced by FAAAI and AAYAI, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), and the interaction with integrin α51 was assessed by ELISA. Although the mutation of the ETYVI motif affected the interaction with α5β1 integrin only at the highest concentration, the mutation of the FSVKI motif significantly reduced the binding to α5β1 integrin at most concentrations (Figure 2H).

Altogether, we identified the FSVKI motif of BR Srr2 as required for α5β1 integrin recognition. In addition, we demonstrated that BR Srr2 contains at least one other integrin α5β1 recognition motif, which is located in its C-terminal region but remains to be identified. Interestingly, when integrin-binding motifs were highlighted on BR Srr2 , we noticed that both αvβ3 binding motifs (RGD and SDV) were localized on the same side of BR Srr2 , whereas the α5β1 binding motif, FSVKI, was located on the opposite side (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Human α5β1 integrin acts as a receptor for Srr2-expressing GBS in a simplified model of Chinese hamster ovary cells. To determine whether α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins are viable candidate receptors for adhesion and/or invasion of CC17-GBS, the binding of a CC17-GBS strain to a simplified model where cells ectopically express human α5β1 or αvβ3 integrins was assessed. We infected the Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) control cell line, which does not express endogenous β3 or α5 integrin subunits and is therefore deficient in the expression of α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins (29), or CHO cells stably transfected with plasmids encoding human α5β1 (CHO-α5β1), human αvβ3 (CHO-αvβ3), or human ICAM1 as a control (30–32).

Numerous CC17-GBS bacteria were observed adhering to CHO-α5β1 cells (Figure 3A arrows) as compared with nontransfected CHO or CHO-ICAM1 cells that were nonpermissive for CC17 adhesion where most streptococci were found unbound to cells (Figure 3 A, arrowheads). Immunostaining with anti-α5 antibody showed that CC17-GBS bacteria were almost exclusively associated with cells expressing integrin α5β1, whereas few bacteria were associated with cells that had lost its expression (Figure 3B). In addition, few CC17-GBS bacteria adhered to CHO-αvβ3 (Figure 3A). However, only the adhesion to α5β1-expressing cells was statistically significant (Figure 3C). We next analyzed the specificity of CC17-GBS interaction with α5β1 integrin by testing adhesion of a non-CC17 GBS strain (CC23) expressing the Srr1 surface protein to CHO transfected cells. The CC23-GBS strain did not show proficient adhesion to any CHO cell lines tested (Figure 3C). Altogether, these results indicate that integrin α5β1 is an effective and specific host receptor for CC17-GBS.

Figure 3 α5β1 promotes adhesion and invasion of CC17-GBS in a simplified model of CHO cells. (A and B) CHO, CHO-α5β1, CHO-αvβ3, and CHO-ICAM1 were infected with GBS strains for 1 hour, and then analyzed by (A, B, and E) immunofluorescence or (C, D, and F) CFU counts. (A) Representative micrographs of untransfected or transfected CHO cells infected with CC17-GFP (green). Nuclei were labeled with DAPI (blue) and actin with phalloidin (gray). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Representative micrographs of transfected CHO-α5β1 infected with CC17-GFP strain (green) and immunostained with anti–α5 integrin antibody (red). Two independent fields from the same experiment are shown. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Adhesion of a CC17 or a non-CC17 (CC23) strain on transfected or untransfected CHO cells was quantified. Results are expressed as the percentage of adhesion obtained on transfected cells minus that obtained on untransfected cells. (D) Adhesion level of WT CC17 and derived strains on CHO-α5β1 normalized to WT CC17 adhesion. Anti-Srr2 antibody was diluted 1:500. (E) CC17-GFP strain (green) was used to infect CHO-α5β1. Differential staining was used to distinguish extracellular from intracellular bacteria. GBS outside of host cells have green (GFP) and red fluorescence (anti-GBS) and appear yellow/red, whereas bacteria inside host cells have green fluorescence only. Nuclei were labeled with DAPI (blue) and actin was stained using phalloidin (gray). Scale bar: 10 μm. Boxed area corresponds to magnification of inset. (F) Invasion of CC17 strain or Δsrr2-derived strain on untransfected CHO or CHO-α5β1 was quantified by CFU counts. All experiments were performed at least 3 times with each condition. Statistical analysis: Data shown are mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments realized in triplicate. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s (C and F) or Dunn’s (D) multiple-comparison test was performed. NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To demonstrate that the binding to α5β1 integrin by CC17-GBS was dependent on Srr2, we tested the adhesion of CC17 Δsrr2–derived strains. The adhesion of the Δsrr2 mutant strain to CHO-α5β1 revealed a clear defect when compared with that of the isogenic WT strain. Complementation of the Δsrr2 mutant with a plasmid expressing the BR Srr2 domain was sufficient to restore adhesion to the WT level. In agreement with this result, adhesion of CC17-GBS to CHO-α5β1 was inhibited by anti-Srr2 antibody. Altogether, these data demonstrated that Srr2 was responsible for CC17-GBS adhesion to α5β1 integrin (Figure 3D).

Finally, using differential staining to distinguish extracellular from intracellular streptococci, we were able to detect internalized CC17-GFP bacteria in CHO-α5β1 cells (Figure 3E). Comparing invasion rates obtained with CHO-α5β1 and with untransfected cells, CFU counting indicated that α5β1 integrin also promoted CC17-GBS internalization in an Srr2-dependent manner (Figure 3F). In conclusion, our data demonstrated that Srr2 expression allowed α5β1 integrin recognition, promoting CC17-GBS adhesion and invasion in a simplified cellular model.

α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins promote CC17-GBS’s binding to and invasion of cerebral endothelial cells. Blood-borne CC17-GBS must interact with the luminal face of cerebral endothelial cells to access the CNS. Because integrins are known to be expressed on the luminal and abluminal faces of endothelial cells (33–36), we addressed the role of integrins in a more physiologically relevant model of cerebral endothelial cells. We previously showed that CC17-GBS displayed a hyperadhesion phenotype on cerebral endothelial cells compared with non-CC17 GBS strains (15). The CC17-specific adhesins HvgA and Srr2 contribute to the adhesion properties of CC17-GBS (15, 17). Therefore, we proposed to address the role of Srr2-integrin interaction in CC17-GBS adhesion to cells of the BBB. Using the human cerebral microvascular endothelial cell line hCMEC/D3, we first confirmed that CC17-GBS adheres in an Srr2-dependent manner more than the non-CC17 strain (CC23) (Figure 4A). Because the expression of bacteria recognizing cellular receptors may change upon infection, we analyzed integrin expression. Expression of α5β1 and αvβ3 was not modified by infection with CC17-GBS for up to 3 hours at the transcriptional level (Supplemental Figure 5, A and C) or at the protein level (Supplemental Figure 5, B and D). To investigate whether α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins could contribute to CC17 hyperadhesion to brain endothelial cells, we performed competition experiments with soluble integrins. When CC17-GBS bacteria were preincubated with soluble human α5β1 or αvβ3 integrins, CC17 adhesion to hCMEC/D3 was significantly reduced compared with that of the untreated control (Figure 4B). No additive effect was observed when α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins were mixed. As a control, preincubation with soluble ICAM1 did not alter CC17-GBS adhesion. Neither α5β1, nor αvβ3 integrins, nor ICAM1 soluble protein affected the adhesion of the Δsrr2 mutant or that of non–CC17-GBS (Figure 4B), indicating that the adhesion of CC17-GBS to hCMEC/D3 cells depended on Srr2-α5β1 and Srr2-αvβ3 interactions.

Figure 4 α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins promote Srr2-dependent CC17-GBS attachment and invasion of cerebral endothelial cells. (A and B) Adhesion of GBS strains onto hCMEC/D3 was assessed by CFU counts (A) at MOI 10 and (B) at MOI 1 in the absence or presence of 10 μg/mL of recombinant human soluble α5β1 (s-α5β1 integrin) or αvβ3 (s-αvβ3 integrin), or a mix of both integrins (s-α5β1 + s-αvβ3 integrins), or ICAM1 (s-ICAM1). For each strain, results were normalized to those obtained in the control experiment (untreated). (C and D) Depletion of relevant integrin subunit in siRNA knockdown of (C) α5 integrin and (D) β3 integrin in hCMEC/D3 analyzed by Western blot. (E) Adhesion of GBS strains onto cerebral endothelial cells, control (si-scramble), α5 integrin–depleted (si-α5 integrin), β3 integrin–depleted (si-β3 integrin), and α5 integrin– and β3 integrin–depleted (si-α5 + si-β3 integrins) quantified by CFU after 1 hour infection. For each strain, results were normalized to those obtained in the control experiment (si-scramble). (F) CC17-GFP strain (green) was used to infect cerebral endothelial cells. Differential staining was used to differentiate intracellular (green) from extracellular (green + red) bacteria as in Figure 3E. Nuclei: DAPI (blue) and ZO1 (gray). Scale bar: 5 μm. (G) Invasion of GBS strains in hCMEC/D3 was quantified by CFU counts. (H) Invasion of GBS strains in hCMEC/D3. For each strain, results were normalized to those obtained in the control experiment (si-scramble). (H) Invasion of CC17 strain in hCMEC/D3 was realized in the presence of host cell signaling inhibitors and normalized to untreated condition. Statistical analysis: Experiments were performed at least 3 times with each condition in triplicate and expressed as mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test was performed. NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

To confirm the role of α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins in CC17-GBS adhesion to hCMEC/D3, we silenced integrin expression by transfecting endothelial cells with specific siRNAs. Because integrins are composed of 1 α chain and 1 β chain that combine to form heterodimers, we targeted the α5 chain to silence α5β1 and the β3 chain to silence αvβ3, a strategy that minimizes side effects on other integrins. The effect of siRNA-mediated silencing of α5 or β3 chains was efficient as evidenced by Western blot analysis (Figure 4, C and D). When α5 or β3 expression was silenced, CC17-GBS adhesion was significantly reduced compared with scramble control-transfected cells. No additive effect was observed when both α5 and β3 were simultaneously silenced. In contrast, adhesion of the Δsrr2 mutant strain or the non–CC17-GBS strain was not affected by α5 or β3 integrin silencing (Figure 4E).

Finally, we investigated the contribution of Srr2-integrin interactions in cellular barrier crossing. Indeed, bacterial adhesion to brain endothelial cells is a prerequisite for the crossing of the BBB by either a paracellular or transcellular mechanism. When brain microvascular endothelial cells were infected with the CC17 strain for 1 hour, no obvious disruption of the ZO1 tight-junction protein was observed (Figure 4F). Furthermore, staining allowing the differentiation of extracellular from intracellular bacteria revealed the presence of intracellular bacteria, suggesting a transcellular passage (Figure 4F). We therefore compared the invasion by a CC17-GBS strain to that of the Δsrr2 and non–CC17-GBS strains (Figure 4G). Invasion of the WT CC17 strain was higher than that of the other strains, demonstrating the existence of an Srr2-dependent invasion (Figure 4G). We thus assayed the consequences of siRNA silencing of α5 or β3 expression on CC17-GBS internalization. The invasion level of CC17-GBS was significantly reduced in α5 and β3 silenced cells (Figure 4H). In contrast, internalizations of the Δsrr2 mutant and the non–CC17-GBS strains were unmodified (Figure 4H). To analyze the CC17-GBS internalization process in hCMEC/D3 and the putative involvement of signal transduction molecules involved in integrin signaling, we performed invasion assays in the presence of various inhibitors. The actin-depolymerizing agent (cytochalasin D), the cholesterol-depleting agent (methyl-β-cyclodextrin), and the dynamin-2 inhibitor (dynasore) inhibited CC17-GBS invasion. In contrast, the microtubule-depolymerizing agent (nocodazole), the PI3 kinase inhibitor (wortmannin), and the Akt inhibitor (MK22) had no effect (Figure 4I). Altogether, these results indicate that the Srr2 adhesin expressed by CC17-GBS used α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins to promote the adhesion of CC17 strains on cerebral endothelial cells, leading to their internalization by a mechanism involving actin, dynamin-2, and lipid rafts.

α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins are overexpressed during the postnatal period. CC17-GBS is overrepresented among GBS neonatal meningitis, accounting for more than 80% of the cases (4, 9, 11). In contrast, epidemiological data show that GBS is an uncommon cause of meningitis in adults and CC17 is only found in 21% of the cases (37, 38). Meningeal pathogens can enter the brain via the BBB and/or the BCSFB located in the choroid plexuses of the ventricular area (12). We therefore hypothesized that neonatal susceptibility to CC17-GBS meningitis might be correlated with the expression of α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins at the BBB/BCSFB level. To test this hypothesis, cerebral blood vessels from neonatal and adult rats were purified and the expression of α5β1 and αvβ3 was assessed by immunofluorescence staining and Western blot analysis. A striking, intense α5 integrin staining was observed on brain vessels from pups, whereas adult brain vessels displayed a much less intense staining (Figure 5A). Overexpression of α5 integrin in neonatal brain vessels was confirmed by Western blot analysis (Figure 5B). Although no β3 expression was detected on adult brain vessels, either by immunofluorescence or by Western blot, a faint but easily detectable β3 expression was observed in brain vessels from rat pups (Figure 5, B and C). These results indicate that α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins are overexpressed in rat brain vessels during the neonatal period.

Figure 5 α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins are overexpressed during the postnatal period. Expression of α5β1 or αvβ3 integrins in neonates (Neo.) or adults (Ad.) were analyzed by (A and C) immunofluorescence (n = 2), (B and D) Western blot (n = 3), or (E and F) immunohistochemistry (n = 2). (A and B) Purified rat brain vessels (BV) were labeled with specific antibodies against (A) α5 integrin to visualize α5β1 expression or (B) β3 integrin to visualize αvβ3 expression. BV were counterstained using FITC–isolectin B4 and nuclei were labeled with DAPI. Scale bar: 20 μm. Similar contrast adjustment was applied between neonate and adult images. (C and D) 100 μg of rat (C) BV or (D) choroid plexus from fourth ventricle (CP4V) or lateral ventricles (CPLV) were analyzed by Western blot. Actin was used as loading control. (E and F) Sections of human brain tissue were analyzed by immunohistochemistry using antibodies against α5 or β3 integrins to visualize α5β1 or αvβ3, respectively, and then counterstained with hematoxylin. Representative micrographs of cortex allowing visualization of (E) BV (scale bar: 100 μm) or (F) choroid plexuses (scale bar: 50 μm). Arrows indicate BV from choroid vessels displaying positive staining; arrowheads indicate BV displaying negative staining. Boxed areas correspond to magnification of insets.

Choroid plexuses are composed of blood vessels that are different from those of the BBB, and of stroma and choroid epithelial cells that form the BCSFB (39). Therefore, choroid plexus tissues from the fourth ventricle (CP4V) or the lateral ventricles (CPLV) were collected and analyzed for α5 and β3 expression. We found that α5 integrin was overexpressed in rat pups compared with adults, and β3 integrin expression could only be detected in the choroid plexuses of rat pups (Figure 5D).

Importantly, similar results were obtained for human brain samples by immunohistochemistry analyses of the brain of a newborn (9 days old) and an adult (52 years old), for whom the causes of death were unrelated to meningitis. In the cortex, α5 integrin staining mainly revealed cerebral blood vessels in the neonate and adult. However, the staining intensity of the cerebral blood vessels was strikingly more intense in the neonatal cortex compared with the adult. In the neonate, β3 expression was very faint and observed in slightly bigger blood vessels than capillaries, whereas it was totally absent in the adult cortex (Figure 5E).

When brain sections from the ventricular area were specifically analyzed for α5 expression, a massive staining of all choroid plexus blood vessels was observed in the human neonatal specimen (Figure 5F, arrows). In contrast to and except for a few infiltrating cells, α5 expression was not detected in the adult specimen (Figure 5F, arrowheads). Similar to what was observed in the cortex, β3 expression was restricted to the biggest blood vessels in the choroid plexuses (Figure 5F, arrows) and absent from smaller blood vessels (Figure 5F, arrowheads), whereas it was totally absent in the adult choroid plexuses (Figure 5F). Importantly, neither α5 nor β3 integrins were detected in choroid plexus epithelial cells of either the neonate or the adult (Figure 5F). Altogether, these data indicate that α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins are overexpressed in human blood vessels of the BBB and the BCSFB during the neonatal period.

Initial brain penetration of CC17-GBS occurs at the BBB and BCSFB. CC17-GBS bacteria have been associated with brain vessels of the BBB and the choroid plexus of the BCSFB in a fatal case of neonatal LOD (15). However, the initial portal of entry of GBS in the brain remains unknown. To determine the initial entry site of CC17-GBS, we used an in vivo murine bacteremia-derived meningitis model (6, 16). To carry out the experiments on a more amenable model than neonatal mice, we tested the presence of α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins in the brain vessels of juvenile mice. These integrins were also still expressed at a high level in juvenile mice compared with adult mice (Figure 6A). Four hours after i.v. injection of juvenile mice with the CC17-GFP strain, bacteria were found outside the blood vessels in the cortex and the choroid plexuses (Figure 6, B and C), indicating successful transmigration of CC17-GBS to the CNS at both the BBB and the BCSFB.

Figure 6 Initial brain penetration of CC17-GBS occurs via blood vessels from the cortex and the choroid plexuses. Expression of α5β1 or αvβ3 integrins on purified brain vessels (BV) from neonatal (Neo.), juvenile (Juv.), or adult (Ad.) BALB/c mice analyzed by Western blot (n = 2). (A) Juvenile mice were infected for 4 hours with CC17-GFP strain (green) (n = 2). Cerebral blood vessels were stained with CD31 (red) and choroid plexus with anti-TTR (cyan). Cortex (B) and choroid plexuses from the lateral ventricles (C) were examined. CC17-GFP bacteria were found associated with blood vessels (arrowheads) and at distance from blood vessels (arrows). Scale bar: 5 μm.

In vivo, α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins are involved in juvenile susceptibility to CC17-GBS meningitis. Next, we studied the relevance of the interaction between Srr2 adhesin and α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins in vivo. We first controlled the ability of BR Srr2 to recognize murine α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins, validating the use of the murine model (Supplemental Figure 6). We compared the susceptibility to CC17-GBS meningitis of juvenile mice to that of adult mice. In order to specifically address transmigration capacity to the CNS, we adapted the experiment to have the same bacteremia in juvenile and adult mice. We found that infection with 2 × 107 CFU in juvenile mice and 1.5 × 108 CFU in adult mice gave similar bacteremia at 4 hours after infection (Figure 7A). Four hours after i.v. infection with WT bacteria, significantly fewer bacteria were recovered from the brain of adult mice than of juvenile mice, demonstrating that juvenile mice were more susceptible to CC17 meningitis than adult mice (Figure 7B). We thus assayed the requirement for the Srr2 adhesin in meningitis development in juvenile and adult mice and found that significantly fewer Δsrr2 than WT bacteria were recovered from the brain of juvenile mice (Figure 7B). In contrast, similar bacterial counts of the WT and the Δsrr2 mutant were recovered from adult brains (Figure 7B). Furthermore, and whereas such was not the case with juvenile mice, 33% of adult mice infected with the WT strain had a bacteria-free brain, as in Δsrr2-infected juvenile and adult mice (38% and 27% respectively). These results demonstrated that Srr2 adhesin contributed to the early event of CC17-GBS transmigration to the CNS in juvenile mice and did not contribute to the milder CNS transmigration in adult mice.

Figure 7 α5β1 and αvβ3 integrins contribute to juvenile-specific CC17-GBS–elicited meningitis in vivo. Juvenile or adult BALB/c mice were infected by i.v. injection with WT CC17 (white circles) or Δsrr2 mutant (black squares) for 4 hours. Mice were euthanized and bacterial loads in blood (CFU/mL) (A) and brain (CFU/g) (B) were quantified. Each symbol represents the numeration from 1 organ from 1 mouse. Red horizontal lines indicate medians. Statistical analysis: 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s posttest was performed. NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Juvenile BALB/c mice were pretreated by (C and D) i.v. injection of 10 μg of anti-α5 antibody to block α5β1 integrin or 10 μg of isotype control, or (E and F) 5 mg/kg of RGDfV mimetic peptide to block αvβ3 or control vehicle (PBS). One hour after pretreatment, mice were infected by i.v. injection with 2 × 107 CFU of WT CC17 (C and E) or Δsrr2 mutant (D and F) for 4 hours. Mice were euthanized, and bacterial loads in blood (CFU/mL), spleen, liver, and brain (CFU/g) were quantified. Each symbol represents the numeration from 1 organ from 1 mouse. White circles: control mice; black squares: treated mice. Red horizontal lines indicate medians. Statistical analysis: Mann-Whitney U test; NS, nonsignificant; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

We therefore addressed the role of the integrins α5β1 and αvβ3 in the Srr2-dependent susceptibility of juvenile mice. To establish the contribution of integrin α5β1, and since α5-integrin-KO mice are embryonically lethal (40), we developed a model based on the use of blocking antibody, a strategy successfully used for other meningeal pathogens (41). Anti–α5 integrin neutralizing antibody or isotype control antibody–treated mice were i.v. infected with CC17-GBS. The resulting bacteremia and total CFU counts 4 hours after infection in the spleen and liver were similar, but significantly reduced in the brain as compared with the control condition (Figure 7C). In contrast, anti–α5 integrin neutralizing antibody did not affect the capacity of the Δsrr2 mutant to reach the brain in that similar bacterial counts were recovered from the brain of anti-α5–pretreated mice compared with the control condition (Figure 7D).