Targeting the histone demethylase LSD1 prevents cardiomyopathy in a mouse model of laminopathy

LmnaH222P/H222P mutation is responsible for severe cardiac defects at an early embryonic stage. Lamin is expressed at early stages of embryonic development (1, 18). We thus surmised that an Lmna mutation may affect the formation of the heart, the first organ to be functional in the embryo.

In order to study the role of p.H222P mutation in early embryonic development, embryos were collected at E13.5. We investigated the cardiac structure of embryos carrying a LmnaH222P/H222P or LmnaH222P/+ mutation or WT siblings. This analysis revealed that 40% of LmnaH222P/H222P embryos (22 scored embryos from 7 litters) featured a dilated left ventricle compared with 8% of LmnaH222P/+ (35 scored embryos from 9 litters) or WT siblings (24 scored embryos from 7 litters). Histological analysis of E13.5 embryonic heart sections stained with H&E and anti-sarcomeric α-actinin labeling showed hypertrabeculation or noncompaction as well as an interventricular septum defect (yellow arrows) and enlarged atria (white arrow) in 85% (45 scored embryos) of LmnaH222P/H222P hearts (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 LmnaH222P/H222P mutation leads to cardiac defects in vivo in mouse embryos. (A) H&E staining and IHC with an antibody against α-sarcomeric actinin (right panel) of WT and LmnaH222P/H222P embryonic hearts at E13.5. Bars show the thickness of the left ventricular wall. Yellow arrows point to the trabeculations of the ventricles in a LmnaH222P/H222P heart. The white arrow points to the enlarged atrium. (B) Echocardiographic analysis of E13.5 WT or LmnaH222P/+ and LmnaH222P/H222P embryonic hearts. (C) Ejection fraction of left ventricle of LmnaH222P/+ and LmnaH222P/H222P embryonic hearts. (D) Inset: heart drawing showing measured parameters. (E) Left ventricular volume during diastole or systole and (F) left ventricular internal diameter during diastole or systole and intraventricular septum diameter. Data are represented as mean of 9 hearts ± SEM. One-tailed Student’s t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Hearts with very poor contractility were not included in echocardiography analysis.

The cardiac functionality of LmnaH222P/H222P, LmnaH222P/+, and WT embryo siblings was monitored by in utero echography at E13.5. This analysis revealed that 40% of LmnaH222P/H222P embryos displayed very weak contractility (i.e., akinetic left ventricular wall) (Figure 1B) and 60% displayed significantly lower contractility; the ejection fraction of LmnaH222P/H222P embryonic hearts was decreased by 1.8-fold compared with LmnaH222P/+ and WT embryo siblings (Figure 1, B and C). Ultrasound imaging of the live fetus showed that LmnaH222P/H222P embryos displayed an increased left ventricular volume during both the systole and diastole (Figure 1D). The internal diameter of the chamber was significantly increased when measured by echocardiography (Figure 1E) or histology (2 ± 0.1 vs. 0.9 ± 0.2 mm, n = 15/group, P ≤ 0.01) (Figure 1A), whereas the left ventricular wall thickness was decreased (Figure 1E) in LmnaH222P/H222P compared with Lmna H222P/+ or WT embryonic hearts. The thickness of the interventricular septum was not significantly different in Lmna H222P/H222P versus Lmna +/H222P or WT hearts (Figure 1E).

Collectively, these data demonstrated that LmnaH222P/H222P embryonic hearts already featured a dilated cardiomyopathy at E13.5. In line with the severe cardiomyopathy observed in 40% of LmnaH222P/H222P hearts, we found an embryonic lethality. When we bred lmnaH222P/H222P with lmnaH222P/H222P mice, we obtained litters of only 3.5 ± 0.5 neonates (n = 5) instead of 9 ± 1 neonates in WT or heterozygous breeding setups (n = 6).

Transcriptional deregulation in embryonic LmnaH222P/H222P hearts. In order to gain insight into the molecular mechanisms of embryonic cardiac defects in LmnaH222P/H222P mice, we carried out RNA-Seq of E13.5 heterozygous p.H222P/+ or homozygous p.H222P/H222P hearts. The analysis revealed 636 and 1111 upregulated and downregulated genes, respectively (fold change log 2 = 2) in the homozygous p.H222P/H222P versus the heterozygous hearts (Supplemental Figure 1A). The volcano plot in Supplemental Figure 1A highlights a few cardiac genes, including genes involved in Ca2+ homeostasis, ventricular trabeculation, and the encoding of sarcomeric proteins or transcription factors in homozygous and heterozygous mouse hearts. The membrane (Cav) and sarcoplasmic reticulum (RyR2) calcium channels, as well as potassium channels Kcnq and phospholamban (PLN), were downregulated in homozygous hearts. Genes encoding sarcomeric proteins such as Myl2 or Myh7 were also less expressed in homozygous than heterozygous hearts. Isl1, a marker of progenitor cells, was instead upregulated. Genes involved in ventricular trabeculation (Notch, BMP10) were also downregulated in homozygous p.H222P/H222P hearts versus heterozygous p.H222P/+ hearts. Real-time qPCR confirmed the downregulation of Notch1 and BMP10 and the upregulation of Has2 (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Mouse ESCs carrying LmnaH222P/+ recapitulate cardiac differentiation defects. To better understand the mechanistic events underlying cardiac defects at early onset, we then tested the ability of the mouse WT and LmnaH222P/+ ESCs to differentiate into cardiac mesoderm and cardiac myocytes. ESCs were differentiated within embryoid bodies (EBs) using the hanging drop method (19, 20). We observed that EBs derived from LmnaH222P/+ cells were significantly smaller when compared with WT cells (data not shown). Gene expression monitored by real-time PCR revealed that Brachyury (T), a gene transiently expressed in pan-mesoderm (day 5 EBs) was upregulated at days 5 and 7 of differentiation in LmnaH222P/+ compared with WT EBs. In contrast, Mesoderm posterior 1/2 (Mesp1/2), one of the earliest transcription factors marking the cardiac mesoderm, was downregulated in LmnaH222P/+ compared with WT cells (Figure 2A). Genes expressed earlier or concomitantly with Mesp1 in the mesoderm Mix Paired-Like Homeobox (Mixl1), Goosecoid (Gsc), Eomesodermin (Eomes), and Fibroblast growth factor 8 (FGF8) were also downregulated in LmnaH222P/+ compared with WT in day 3 and day 4 EBs (Supplemental Figure 2), suggesting a defect in mesendoderm and cardiogenic mesoderm determination of these cells. The pattern of expression of Mef2c, Nkx2.5, Tbx5, and Isl1 also pointed to a block in cardiac differentiation of LmnaH222P/+ cells compared with WT EBs at day 7 (Figure 2A). Immunodetection of sarcomeric α-actinin protein in LmnaH222P/+ showed myofibrillar disarray in contrast to WT EBs at day 7, harboring a full organization of sarcomeres (Figure 2B). Altogether, these data demonstrated that LmnaH222P/+ cells were not able to differentiate properly into cardiac cells.

Figure 2 Mouse ESCs carrying LmnaH222P/+ mutation show delayed cardiogenesis program and functional defects during differentiation in vitro. (A) Time-course expression analysis of mesodermal Brachyury (T) gene; cardiogenic mesodermal MesP1 gene; and Mef2c, Tbx5, Isl1, and Nkx2.5 cardiac genes. (B) Immunofluorescence against α-sarcomeric actinin in LmnaH222P/+ and WT cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Assessment of cardiac functionality in vitro by counting the number of beating EBs. One-tailed Student’s t test; **P < 0.001,***P < 0.005; data are represented as mean of 9 experiments ± SEM.

We then investigated the functionality of LmnaH222P/+ cells during cardiac differentiation. Daily counting of beating EBs from day 7 to day 18 showed a reduced beating activity of EBs and a significant delay in cardiac differentiation: LmnaH222P/+ cardiomyocytes started beating at day 14, whereas WT cardiomyocytes started beating at day 7 (Figure 2C). Recording of intracellular Ca2+ transients further showed Ca2+ spiking in WT but not in LmnaH222P/+ EBs at day 10 of differentiation (Supplemental Figure 3). LmnaH222P/+-mutated mouse ESCs recapitulated developmental cardiac defects that may account for dilated cardiomyopathy in mouse embryos.

LmnaH222P/+ mutation affects mesodermal differentiation through EMT defects. Next, we reasoned that Mesp1 regulates EMT of mesendodermal cells and allows the cells to migrate from the posterior to the anterior region of the embryo (21, 22). Expression of EMT genes, E-cadherin, Snail, and Twist, was monitored in the course of differentiation of WT and LmnaH222P/+ mouse ESCs. E-cadherin was upregulated at day 4 of differentiation in LmnaH222P/+ cells compared with WT cells (Figure 3A). This was further confirmed by a significantly higher enrichment of H3K4me1 and H3K27ac on 2 enhancers upstream of the promoter of E-cadherin of LmnaH222P/+ versus WT EBs at day 4 of differentiation (Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast, Twist, an early player in the EMT process, and Snail were first induced in EBs at day 4 of differentiation in WT and mutated cells. Expression of both genes still increased at differentiation days 5 and 6 in WT EBs, but reached a plateau in LmnaH222P/+-mutated EBs (Figure 3A). It should be noted that LSD1 expression was increased in LmnaH222P/+ EBs compared with WT at day 4 of differentiation (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 3 LmnaH222P/+ mutation affects mesodermal differentiation through EMT defects. (A) Expression of E-cadherin, Twist, and Snail1 genes in differentiating EBs. (B) ChIP-qPCR assay using an anti-H3K4me1 antibody. Both Twist and Mesp1 regulatory regions (left panels) were interrogated. Results are expressed as a percentage of input (right panels) of 3 separate experiments. One-tailed Student’s t test; *P < 0.05, ** P < 0.01.

A-type lamins are associated with chromatin and are likely to regulate chromatin modifiers. EMT is a process accompanied by chromatin remodeling dependent upon the demethylase LSD1, which modulates the methylation status of H3K4me1, an epigenetic mark associated with activated enhancers/promoters (23). Using ChIP assay, we thus interrogated the specific epigenetic mark H3K4me1 that occupied the regulatory regions of Twist and Mesp1 in chromatin extracted from WT or LmnaH222P/+ EBs at day 4 (Figure 3B). The left panel shows the genomic regulatory regions investigated on both Twist and Mesp1 loci. H3K4me1 occupied the 3′ and 5′ regulatory regions of both genes (data not shown). However, less mark was deposited on regulatory region (enhancer) E of Twist and on regions E (enhancer) 1, E2, and P (promoter) of Mesp1 on DNA extracted from chromatin of LmnaH222P/+-mutated EBs compared with chromatin from WT EBs (Figure 3B, right panel). We interrogated the H3K9me2 epigenetic mark that is also modulated by LSD1 (24) on both Twist and Mesp1 promoters. We did not find any significant differences in the enrichment of H3K9me2 of both genes’ promoters between WT and LmnaH222P/+ EBs (Supplemental Figure 6).

Inhibition of LSD1 corrects epigenetic and genetic defects of LmnaH222P/+ ESC differentiation in vitro. The data obtained from ChIP experiments suggested that LSD1 was more active at specific loci in LmnaH222P/+-mutated cells than in WT cells, thus erasing the H3K4me1 epigenetic mark. Such activity could not be explained by the enzymatic activity of LSD1, which was found unchanged in WT and LmnaH222P/+ EBs or mouse embryonic hearts (data not shown). Experiments were thus designed to inhibit LSD1 using both a siRNA approach and a selective pharmacological inhibitor, GSK-LSD1.

We first showed that transfection of ESCs prior to differentiation with the LSD1 siRNA was efficient at downregulating demethylase (Figure 4A). Next, ChIP experiments were used to interrogate the H3K4me1 epigenetic mark sitting on the Twist and MesP1 regulatory regions. Downregulation of LSD1 in ESCs allowed for a restoration of H3K4me1 on both genes, surrounded by chromatin extracted from LmnaH222P/+ EBs when compared with WT EBs, both collected at day 4 (Figure 4B). The enrichment in H3K4me1 on Twist and MesP1 regulatory regions in LmnaH222P/+ EBs derived from LSD1-downregulated ESCs was lower than in chromatin extracted from WT EBs. ChIP anti-LSD1 of chromatin extracted from EBs at day 4 revealed a much stronger enrichment of demethylase on the Twist promoter and Mesp1 enhancer in LmnaH222P/+-mutated EBs versus WT EBs (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 LSD1 downregulation rescues epigenetic, transcriptional, and functional defects in LmnaH222P/+ EBs. (A) LSD1 was downregulated in ESCs by transfection of a siRNA. LSD1 expression was monitored by immunostaining (left panel) or Western blot (right panel) with an anti-LSD1 antibody. (B) ChIP-qPCR assay using an anti-H3K4me1 antibody. Both Twist and Mesp1 regulatory regions were interrogated using chromatin extracted from WT or LmnaH222P/+ EBs generated from LSD-siRNA transfected ESCs. Results are expressed as a percentage of input from 3 separate experiments. Multiple 1-tailed Student’s t tests corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šídák method were used to compare each experimental condition. (C) ChIP-qPCR assay using an anti-LSD1 antibody. Both Twist and Mesp1 regulatory regions were interrogated using chromatin extracted from WT or LmnaH222P/+ EBs. The experiment was repeated twice with similar results (light versus dark gray bar).

Inhibition of LSD1 corrects impaired cardiac LmnaH222P/+ ESC differentiation and function in vitro. Inhibition of LSD1 activity relieved the block of cardiac differentiation, as shown by Mlc2a and Mlc2v expression in Lmna/H222P/+-mutated EBs (Figure 5A). The expression level of these genes in LmnaH222P/+ ESCs reached the expression level in WT ESCs (Figure 5A). Of note, blunting LSD1 expression in ESCs prior to differentiation of WT cells did not significantly affect the Mlc2a or Mlc2v expression level (data not shown). Treatment of LmnaH222P/+ EBs with GSK-LSD1, a pharmacological inhibitor of LSD1, rescued cardiac differentiation as indexed by sarcomeric α-actinin immunostaining, which revealed well-organized sarcomeric structures (Figure 5B). Beating activity of WT EBs and LmnaH222P/+ EBs treated or not with the GSK-LSD1 inhibitor applied at days 0–5 further indicated that the inhibitor rescued the beating activity of LmnaH222P/+ EBs. LmnaH222P/+ EBs treated by the inhibitor started to beat much earlier than nontreated EBs, and the percentage of beating EBs almost reached the percentage observed with WT EBs. Interestingly, the beating of WT EBs treated with GSK-LSD1 inhibitor was improved compared with WT nontreated EBs (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 GSK-LSD1, the LSD1 inhibitor, rescues cardiogenesis of LmnaH222P/+ ESCs. (A) Real-time PCR of Mlc2a and Mlc2v genes in differentiating EBs at day 12 in WT and (B) anti-sarcomeric α-actinin staining of LmnaH222P/+ EBs treated or not with GSK-LSD1; low (top) and high (bottom) magnification images. Multiple t tests corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šídák method were used to compare each experimental condition *P < 0.05 **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; ****P < 0.001. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Beating index of EBs WT or Lmna+H222P/+ treated or not with GSK1-LSD1 (inhibitor). The * denotes comparison of day 10 WT EBs with WT EBs + inhibitor; the † denotes comparison of LmnaH222P/+ EBs treated or not with GSK-LSD1. Data are represented as mean of at least 4 experiments ± SEM; 1-tailed t tests; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.005, ****P < 0.001.

GSK-LSD1 treatment of LmnaH222P/H222P mice prevents cardiomyopathy. GSK-LSD1 treatment of LmnaH222P/+ EBs rescued the cardiac phenotype. Thus, we designed experiments to test the potential preventive therapeutic strategy on LmnaH222P/H222P mice. Pregnant females were treated with 1 mg/kg of GSK-LSD1 at E7.5 and E8.5. In utero E13.5 embryonic hearts were then collected for histological analysis.

This set of experiments revealed that GSK-LSD1 administered to the mother prevented the development of dilatation of the hearts of LmnaH222P/H222P E13.5 embryos in the 5 litters tested, including 2 litters from parents that were both homozygous for the mutation (24 total LmnaH222P/H222P embryos). H&E staining of embryonic hearts also no longer indicated any cardiac defects in LmnaH222P/H222P embryos. No dilation of any of the chambers was observed, in contrast to LmnaH222P/H222P E13.5 embryos from the nontreated mothers (Figure 6A). Histopathology examination of the heart sections revealed that left ventricular diameter was not increased in LmnaH222P/H222P embryos from treated mothers compared with LmnaH222P/H222P E13.5 embryos from nontreated mothers (Figure 6B). The left ventricle wall thickness in LmnaH222P/H222P embryos conformed to what is observed in WT embryos at this stage of development (25) or (Figure 1) in treated embryos, whereas it was significantly decreased in nontreated embryos (Figure 6C). The left ventricular function of embryonic hearts significantly affected in LmnaH222P/H222P embryos from nontreated mothers was significantly increased in 70% of embryos from GSK-LSD1–treated mothers (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 GSK-LSD1, the LSD1 inhibitor, rescues cardiogenesis of LmnaH222P/H222P embryos. (A) Histopathology consisted of H&E staining and analysis of E13.5 LmnaH222P/H222P embryonic hearts from embryos of pregnant females treated or not with the GSK-LSD1 inhibitor at E7.5 and E8.5. (B) Left ventricle diameter and (C) left ventricle wall thickness. The experimental conditions and measurements used in B and C were the same as in Figure 1. (n = 6 embryos from 3 different litters). **** Significantly different 1-tailed Student’s t test, P < 0.001. (D) Echocardiographic monitoring of ventricular ejection fraction. The experimental conditions and measurement were the same as in Figure 1. (n = 6 embryos from 3 different litters). Multiple 1-tailed Student’s t tests corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šídák method were used to compare each experimental condition; ***P < 0.005, ****P < 0.001.

We next reasoned that treatment of a pregnant mother would not be a realistic therapeutic approach. Furthermore, we thought that as a modulator of EMT, LSD1 could be a druggable target to limit cardiac fibrosis, a process developing at least in part from EMT of endothelial and more specifically epicardial and endocardial cells (26, 27). Data from the laboratory showed that GSK-LSD1 treatment of mice 1 week after myocardial infarction limited fibrosis and preserved left ventricular function (data not shown). We reasoned that birth, which increases cardiac demand, could trigger cardiomyocyte death and fibrosis in LmnaH222P/H222P mice. Because EMT-driven fibrosis starts by a loss in E-cadherin in endothelial cells, we first investigated the enrichment in H3K4me1 and H3K9 me2 of E-cadherin regulatory regions in 1-week-old LmnaH222P/+ and LmnaH222P/H222P mouse hearts. These ChIP experiments revealed a significant decrease in both epigenetic marks sitting on the E-cadherin regulatory regions of LmnaH222P/H222P mouse hearts compared with LmnaH222P/+ hearts (Supplemental Figure 7).

We thus treated LmnaH222P/H222P mice at birth at P1 and P3 when cardiomyocytes still proliferate (28) and when the cardiac demand of the neonate significantly increases, a phenomenon accelerating the death of myocytes and fibrosis. We then monitored cardiac fibrosis and cardiac function in 6-month-old male LmnaH222P/H222P mice. Mice treated at birth featured limited fibrosis and a normal heart shape with normal chamber sizes. In contrast, nontreated mice had left ventricular fibrosis and dilation (Figure 7A). The extent of fibrosis reached 32% ± 5% in nontreated mice and 6% ± 3% in treated ones. Both the left ventricle and the atrium were dilated in nontreated mice, as previously observed (16). Cardiac function monitored by echocardiography revealed that nontreated mice developed severe heart failure with low ejection fraction. Five out of 6 mice died at 7 months old. Cardiac ventricular function of treated mice was significantly improved compared with nontreated mice (Figure 7B). None of the 8 treated mice died at 7 months old.