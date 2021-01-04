Epigenetic reprogramming to prevent genetic cardiomyopathy

Commentary 10.1172/JCI143684

Address correspondence to: Elizabeth M. McNally, 303 E. Superior St., Simpson Querrey 5-516, Center for Genetic Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.5600; Email: elizabeth.mcnally@northwestern.edu .

Mutations in the gene that codes for lamin A/C (LMNA) are a common cause of adult-onset cardiomyopathy and heart failure. In this issue of the JCI, Guénantin and Jebeniani et al. identify impaired cardiomyocyte development and maturation as a prenatal feature in a model of laminopathy. Cardiomyocytes carrying the Lmna point mutation H222P misexpressed genes involved in the epithelial-mesenchymal transition and showed decreased methylation at the fourth lysine of histone H3 (H3K4). Notably, inhibiting lysine-specific demethylase 1 in the LMNA H222P mouse model treated this congenital form of cardiomyopathy and improved survival in utero. These data highlight early epigenomic modifications in lamin A/C-mediated pathology and indicate a unique therapeutic strategy for cardiomyopathy.

