Epigenetic reprogramming to prevent genetic cardiomyopathy

Jamie R. Johnston, Daniel F. Selgrade, and Elizabeth M. McNally

Center for Genetic Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Center for Genetic Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Center for Genetic Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Published January 4, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 1 on January 4, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(1):e143684. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143684.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 4, 2021 - Version history
Mutations in the gene that codes for lamin A/C (LMNA) are a common cause of adult-onset cardiomyopathy and heart failure. In this issue of the JCI, Guénantin and Jebeniani et al. identify impaired cardiomyocyte development and maturation as a prenatal feature in a model of laminopathy. Cardiomyocytes carrying the Lmna point mutation H222P misexpressed genes involved in the epithelial-mesenchymal transition and showed decreased methylation at the fourth lysine of histone H3 (H3K4). Notably, inhibiting lysine-specific demethylase 1 in the LMNA H222P mouse model treated this congenital form of cardiomyopathy and improved survival in utero. These data highlight early epigenomic modifications in lamin A/C-mediated pathology and indicate a unique therapeutic strategy for cardiomyopathy.

