BIN2 orchestrates platelet calcium signaling in thrombosis and thrombo-inflammation

Animals

Generation of Bin2fl/fl mice. A 9.96 kb region used to construct the targeting vector was designed such that the 5′ homology arm extended about 2.83 kb 5′ to the 3′ end of the LoxP-FRT–flanked Neo cassette. The 3′ homology arm ended 3′ from the single LoxP cassette and was 6.52 kb long. The LoxP-FRT–flanked Neo cassette was inserted 403 bp upstream of exon 3. The single LoxP site was inserted 157 bp downstream of exon 3. DNA of the targeting vector was linearized by NotI digestion and then transfected by electroporation of BA1 (C57BL/6 × 129/SvEv) (hybrid) embryonic stem cells. After selection with G418, surviving clones were expanded for PCR analysis; 5 positive clones were identified and expanded. Targeted iTL BA1 (C57BL/6N × 129/SvEv) hybrid embryonic stem cells were microinjected into blastocysts of pseudopregnant C57BL/6 females. Highly chimeric offspring were mated to C57BL/6 FLP mice to remove the Neo cassette and backcrossed to C57BL/6 females, resulting in Bin2fl/+ mice. Constitutive KO mice and megakaryocyte/platelet-specific KO mice were generated by mating with CMV-Cre or PF4-Cre mice, respectively (53, 54). Intercrossing of the respective offspring resulted in Bin2fl/fl,CMV-Cre+/– (referred to as Bin2–/–) mice or Bin2fl/fl,Pf4-Cre+/– mice. Bin2fl/fl,Pf4-Cre–/– littermates served as controls.

Transformation of competent E. coli cells

For transformation, chemically competent E. coli BL21 (DE3) or E. coli BL21 (DE3) pRARE2 cells were incubated with 50 ng plasmid DNA of Stim1 C-tail (aa 484–685; Supplemental Figure 1A) in pGEX6p1 or Bin2 in pETM11, respectively, for 30 minutes on ice. Transformation was triggered by a 45-second heat shock at 42°C with subsequent incubation for 3 minutes on ice. Thereafter, bacteria were supplied with 500 μL LB medium and incubated at 450 rpm for 1.5 hours at 37°C. Positive clones were selected by plating the transformation mixture on LB-agar plates (10 g/L Bacto tryptone, 5 g/L Bacto yeast extract, 5 g/L NaCl) containing the respective antibiotics (50 μg/mL Amp and 34 μg/mL Cam for Stim1 C-tail in pGEX6p1 or 50 μg/mL Kan for Bin2 in pETM11 and 34 μg/mL Cam) and incubated overnight at 37°C.

Protein production

A single colony was used to inoculate 25 mL LB (for Stim1 C-tail in pGEX6p1) or 100 mL terrific broth (TB) (12 g/L tryptone, 24 g/L yeast extract, 4 mL/L glycerol, 0.017 M KH 2 PO 4 , 0.072 M K 2 HPO 4 ) medium (for Bin2 in pETM11) containing antibiotics at 37°C and 200 rpm overnight. The next day, these precultures were used to inoculate 2.5 L LB or 2 L TB medium supplemented with antibiotics and cultivated at 37°C and 200 rpm until bacterial concentration reached an OD 600 of 0.4–0.6. Protein expression was induced by addition of isopropyl β-D-1-thiogalactopyranoside (0.5 mM). Bacterial cultivation was subsequently continued at 16°C and 200 rpm for 16 to 24 hours (for Stim1 C-tail in pGEX6p1) or 2 hours (for Bin2 in pETM11). Cells were harvested by centrifugation at 6000 rpm for 15 minutes at 4°C (Beckman Coulter centrifuge, rotor type JA-10) and cell pellets (up to 20 g/ 500 mL expression culture) were flash-frozen and stored at –80°C. Generally, protein production was controlled by 1D SDS-PAGE and Western blotting.

Protein purification

STIM1 C-tail. The harvested cell pellets were resuspended in chilled lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, 150 mM NaCl, pH 8, supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitors) to a final concentration of 0.2 g/mL. Subsequent cell lysis was performed by sonification (4 × 30 seconds) on ice. The cell lysate was centrifuged at 16,000 rpm for 1 hour at 4°C (Beckman Coulter centrifuge, rotor type JA 25.50), and the resulting supernatant was incubated with Ni-NTA agarose (0.5 mL per 1 g starting material, preequilibrated with lysis buffer) under constant stirring for 1 hour at 4°C. After incubation, the Ni-NTA agarose was transferred to an Econo-Column 2.5 × 20 cm column body (Bio-Rad) and washed intensively with at least 150 mL lysis buffer before the bound protein was eluted with 25 mL lysis buffer supplemented with elution buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, 150 mM NaCl, pH 8, supplemented with 250 mM imidazole). The protein was concentrated using Amicon Ultra centrifugal filter units to a volume of 1 mL and further purified using size exclusion chromatography with a Superdex 200 Increase 10/300 GL column pre-equilibrated with fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, 150 mM NaCl, pH 8.0) on an Äkta pure 25 system (GE Healthcare). Fractions were collected (1 mL volume per fraction) and stored at 4°C. Success of the purification was verified using 1D SDS-PAGE and Western blotting. Afterward, fractions containing the pure protein were pooled and concentrated using Amicon Ultra centrifugal filter units, and the protein concentration was determined using a NanoDrop device (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The protein was stored at –80°C until further usage.

BIN2. The harvested cell pellets were resuspended in buffer A (50 mM HEPES, 150 mM NaCl, 5% glycerol, pH 7.6; 10 mL per g pellet). To separate the soluble and insoluble protein fraction, cells were lysed mechanically by sonification (4 × 30 seconds) on ice. The cell lysate was centrifuged at 16,000 rpm for 1 hour at 4°C (Beckman Coulter centrifuge, rotor type JA 25.50). The supernatant was subsequently subjected to immobilized metal affinity chromatography on an FPLC system (Äkta pure 25 M, GE Healthcare) with an attached HisTrap HP 5 mL column (GE Healthcare). The sample was loaded completely onto the column, which was pre-equilibrated in buffer A, then the column was washed with 20 column volumes (20 CVs) of buffer A. There were 2 washing steps with 5% and 12% of buffer B (50 mM HEPES, 150 mM NaCl, 5% glycerol, 400 mM imidazole, pH 7.6). Proteins were eluted using 100% elution buffer B. Samples of all purification steps were analyzed by SDS-PAGE, and the eluate fractions that contained the target protein were pooled. The purified protein was concentrated using Amicon Ultra centrifugal filter units, and protein concentration was determined using a NanoDrop device (Thermo Fisher Scientific). In general, the purified proteins were flash-frozen and stored until further usage at –80°C, and the purification procedure was monitored by 1D SDS-PAGE and Western blotting.

GST pulldown assay

To determine whether the interaction between BIN2 and STIM1 was direct, GST pulldown assays with purified recombinant proteins were performed. For this purpose, 2.5 μM GST-tagged STIM1 C-tail in 200 μL pulldown buffer (1× PBS supplemented with 5 mM DTT) were coupled to 20 μL pre-equilibrated Pierce glutathione agarose beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 2 hours at 4°C under constant rotation. Afterward, the beads were washed 3 times with 400 μL pulldown buffer (centrifugation 500g, 1 minute, 4°C). Subsequently, increasing concentrations of recombinant BIN2 (starting with 2.5 μM up to 500 μM) in 200 μL pulldown buffer were incubated with the agarose beads for 2 hours at 4°C under constant rotation. Afterward, the beads were washed 3 times with 400 μL pulldown buffer (centrifugation 500g, 1 minute, 4°C), supplemented with 5 μL 4× Laemmli buffer, and samples were analyzed by silver staining.

Immobilization of purified recombinant STIM1 C-tail on Affi-Gel 10

Protein coupling to Affi-Gel 10 (Bio-Rad) was performed under aqueous conditions according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For each sample, an Affi-Gel 10 slurry volume of 1 mL was transferred to an Econo Chromatography Column (2.5 × 20 cm) and washed with 3 CVs deionized water (4°C) at gravity flow. Upon addition of the protein solution (at least 0.5 mL per mL gel), binding was performed by head-over-tail rotation at 4°C for 4 hours. The column was subsequently washed with 1 CV PBS (pH 7.4), and remaining free active ester was blocked by incubating in 1 M ethanolamine-HCl solution (pH 8.0, at least 0.1 mL per mL gel) at 4°C for 1 hour. Finally, the resulting affinity matrix was washed with 3 CVs of ice-cold deionized water and stored in an aqueous solution of 0.2% (w/v) sodium azide (pH 7.4) at 4°C.

Interactome screening of native platelet lysates

The generated STIM1 C-tail affinity column was washed twice in ice-cold deionized water and then pre-equilibrated in 10 CVs ice-cold PBS (pH 7.4) at 4°C. Native platelet lysate was added (at least 10 mg per mL affinity support), the remaining column volume was filled with platelet lysis buffer, and incubation was performed by head-over-tail rotation overnight at 4°C. In parallel, to also evaluate the impact of unspecific protein binding to the affinity column/material, an equal volume of native platelet lysate was incubated with uncoupled Affi-Gel 10 matrix (i.e., control column, Ctrl). The next day, the supernatant was discarded by gravity flow, the bead material was washed with 10 CVs PBS, and bound proteins were eluted by applying a pH gradient of 10 mM glycine/HCl pH 6.0, pH 5.0, pH 4.0, pH 3.0, and pH 2.0. For each pH step, an elution volume of 3 CVs was collected. Immediately after elution, pH values were adjusted to pH 7.0 by addition of an appropriate volume of 1 M Tris buffer, and the total volume of the individual pH fractions was reduced to 1 mL in an SPD 111V Speed Vac (35°C). The resulting elution samples were either processed further or stored at –80°C.

Mass spectrometry analysis of the STIM1 interactome

1D SDS-PAGE of elution samples, gel silver staining, tryptic digestion of differential protein spots, and sample preparation for subsequent mass spectrometry (MS) analysis were performed as published previously (55). Tryptic peptides were separated on an Ultimate nano-HPLC system (Dionex) as reported previously (56) and directly eluted into the online electrospray ion source (ESI) of a Qtrap 4000 (Applied Biosystems) and an LTQ XL (Thermo Fisher Scientific) mass analyzer. Full MS survey scans from 350 to 2000 m/z were acquired, and the 3 most intense peaks were subjected to collision-induced dissociation MS/MS. Mass spectra were recorded via the Analyst 1.4 (QTrap) and the Xcalibur 2.1.0 (LTQ) operating software including the mascot.dll 1.6b5 (QTrap) and the extract_msn (LTQ) plug-in for conversion of LC-MS raw data into Mascot generic format. Applying the Mascot search algorithm for MS/MS spectra (Mascot Daemon 2.2.02 software platform and Mascot server version 2.2.04), the generated data were searched against the UniProtKB/ Swiss-Prot database (www.uniprot.org; accessed November, 2009; human subset), with Mascot parameters being set as published previously (56). All MS/MS spectra with a minimum Mascot score of 34 (P value of 0.05) were taken into consideration for further interpretation and were additionally validated manually.

BIN2 pulldown

Platelet lysates from Bin2fl/fl,Pf4Cre mice (~1 × 108 platelets in 50 μL) were mixed with 30 μg of BIN2-HIS (9 μM final concentration) for 5 minutes at room temperature, followed by a protein purification step using Ni-NTA agarose (QIAGEN). Next, 40 μL of Ni-NTA agarose was filled into a spin column and washed with buffer A. The lysate was incubated with the beads for 10 minutes before it was slowly centrifuged through the column (500g). After 3 washing steps, the bound protein was eluted using buffer B. Each fraction was subsequently analyzed using SDS-PAGE and Western blot.

BIN2 IP

Platelet lysate (400 μL of 1 × 106 platelets/μL) were incubated on Protein GE Sepharose (GE Healthcare), which was preincubated with 3 μg of the indicated BIN2 antibodies, for 2 hours at 4°C. After extensive washing, the beads were incubated with Western blot sample buffer for 5 minutes at 95°C, followed by centrifugation. The protein-containing supernatant was analyzed by Western blot. The following BIN2 antibodies were used: anti-BIN2 (Proteintech, 14245-1-AB), anti-BIN2 (N-terminal, Abcam, 175482), 12E1 (lab-made, rat IgG2Aκ), and 2C11 (lab-made, rat IgG2A).

Fluorescence polarization assay

Fluorescence polarization assay was performed to assess the affinity of the STIM1-BIN2 interaction. The GST tag of the STIM1 C-tail was cut by 3c protease cleavage (67 μg 3c protease per 1 mg STIM1 C-tail), and the cleaved tag was captured with glutathione agarose while the cleaved STIM1 C-tail was collected in the eluate. The GST-free STIM1 C-tail protein was labeled with BDP FL NHS-Ester (Lumiprobe) in TBS overnight at 4°C in a ratio of 1.0:0.8, resulting in a degree of labeling of 0.7.

Recombinant BIN2 was added at concentrations ranging from 0 μM to 400 μM to 1 μM STIM1-BDP FL in a 384-well plate (Greiner) and fluorescence polarization was measured in triplicate on a CLARIOstar (BMG Labtech) plate reader (excitation: 482-16 nm; emission: 530-40 nm). Data analysis and curve fitting were performed with GraphPad Prism.

Human platelet purification and lysis

Blood was taken from consenting, healthy, drug-free volunteers. Platelets were purified as described previously (57). Platelet pellets (aliquot volume: 100 μL) were suspended in chilled native platelet lysis buffer (100 mM Tris-HCl, 2 mM EDTA, 2% [v/v] Triton X-100, protease and phosphatase inhibitors [Complete Mini Protease- and PhosSTOP Phosphatase Inhibitor, Roche]) and lysed by sonication in a Sonorex RK 52 ultrasonic bath (5 seconds at 70% maximum power rate, 10 intervals). Each interval was followed by 3 seconds of vortexing and chilling on ice. The resulting lysate was cleared from remaining cellular debris by 30 minutes of centrifugation at 20,000g (4°C). The protein content of the supernatant was subsequently quantified by BCA assay.

Mouse platelet preparation

Washed platelets were prepared as described previously (58). Briefly, mice were anesthetized using isoflurane and bled into 300 μL heparin (20 U/mL in TBS, Ratiopharm). The blood was centrifuged twice at 300g for 6 minutes to obtain platelet-rich plasma (PRP). PRP was supplemented with 0.02 U/mL apyrase (MilliporeSigma, A610) and 0.1 μg/mL PGI 2 (MilliporeSigma, P6188), and platelets were pelleted by centrifugation at 800g for 5 minutes and washed twice with Tyrode’s HEPES buffer (134 mM NaCl, 0.34 mM Na 2 HPO 4 , 2.9 mM KCl, 12 mM NaHCO 3 , 5 mM HEPES, 5 mM glucose, 0.35% BSA, pH 7.4) containing 0.02 U/mL apyrase and 0.1 μg/mL PGI 2 . The platelets were allowed to rest for 30 minutes before experiments.

Immunoblotting

Western blot analysis was performed as described previously (58). Untreated or activated platelets were lysed at the respective time points, separated by SDS-PAGE, and blotted on a PVDF membrane, on which the proteins were detected using anti-BIN2 antibody (Proteintech, 14245-1-AB), anti-STIM1 antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, 4916), anti-IP 3 R antibody (Merck-Millipore, 07-1210), anti-RhoA (Cytoskeleton, ARH04), and anti-GAPDH (MilliporeSigma, G9545). Human protein lysates were purchased from ProSci. Silver staining of the SDS-PAGE was performed using the SilverQuest Silver Staining Kit (Life Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Blood parameter measurements

The blood parameters were measured using a ScilVET analyzer as previously described (59).

Flow cytometry

Flow cytometry to determine glycoprotein expression, integrin activation, and P-selectin exposure was performed as previously described (58). In short, heparinized whole blood was diluted 1:20 in Tyrode’s HEPES buffer. For activation studies, the blood samples were washed twice in Tyrode’s HEPES and finally resuspended in Tyrode’s HEPES buffer containing Ca2+ before agonist addition. The samples were incubated with saturating amounts of fluorophore-conjugated mAbs for 15 minutes at room temperature, and analyzed on a FACSCalibur (BD Biosciences). The reaction was stopped by addition of 500 μL PBS buffer, and samples were directly analyzed on a FACSCalibur.

To measure PS exposure on the platelet surface, washed platelets (5 × 104 platelets/μL) in Tyrode’s buffer with 2 mM Ca2+ were incubated with the indicated agonists for 15 minutes at 37°C in the presence of saturating amounts of DyLight 488–coupled annexin A5 (purified and labeled in our laboratory). The reaction was stopped by addition of 500 μL PBS buffer with 2 mM Ca2+. Analysis was performed on a FACSCalibur.

Aggregometry

Washed platelets were prepared as described previously (58). For aggregometry, washed platelets (160 μL of 1.5 × 105 platelets/μL) were analyzed in the absence (thrombin) or presence (all other agonists) of 70 μg/mL human fibrinogen. Light transmission was recorded on a 4-channel aggregometer (Fibrintimer, APACT) for 10 minutes and expressed in arbitrary units, with buffer representing 100% light transmission.

Spreading

Spreading experiments were performed as described previously (58). Briefly, thrombin-stimulated platelets were allowed to spread on fibrinogen-coated coverslips for the indicated time points. Representative interference contrast images (Zeiss Axiovert 200 inverted microscope) were acquired, and the different spreading phases were determined for quantification.

Platelet lifespan

Platelet lifespan was measured by injecting 5 μg of DyLight 488–conjugated anti-GPIX derivative. The percentage of circulating labeled platelets was measured daily by flow cytometry using 50 μL whole blood (58, 60).

Intracellular calcium measurements

The measurements were performed as previously described (61). In brief, washed platelets were loaded with 2.5 μM Fura2/AM (Life Technologies, F1221) in the presence of 0.2 μg/mL pluronic F-127 (Life Technologies, P6867) for 30 minutes at 37°C. After 1 washing step, the platelets were resuspended in HBSS, and the emission was measured at 509 nm under stirring conditions in a fluorimeter (LS55, PerkinElmer) with excitation alternating between 340 nm and 380 nm. After each measurement, calibration was performed with Triton X-100 and EGTA.

IP 1 ELISA

To determine IP 1 levels, a measure of IP 3 production in platelets, a commercially available ELISA kit (Cisbio) was used. The platelets were purified from mouse blood as described above, and the last washing step was performed with phosphate-free Tyrode’s. The platelet count was adjusted to 700,000/μL using phosphate-free Tyrode’s containing 2 mM Ca2+ and 50 mM lithium chloride. After 5 minutes of incubation with indomethacin (10 μM), apyrase (2 U/mL), and EDTA (5 mM), the platelets were activated with the indicated agonist for 15 minutes, followed by lysis for 30 minutes at 37°C using the lysis reagent provided with the kit. ELISA was performed according to the manufacturer’s manual.

Flow chamber

Platelet adhesion under flow was measured by perfusing murine whole blood on glass coverslips coated with 200 μg/mL fibrillar type I collagen (Takeda). The slides were coated overnight at 37°C and then blocked with 1% BSA/PBS for 1 hour at room temperature. Then, 700 μL mouse blood was collected in 300 μL heparin (20 U/mL in TBS), and the platelets were labeled with a DyLight 488–conjugated anti-GPIX Ig derivate (0.2 μg/mL) for 5 minutes at 37°C. The blood was perfused over the coverslip at a shear rate of 1700/s. Phase-contrast and fluorescence images were acquired using a Leica DMI6000B inverted microscope (×63/1.3 glycerol HCX PL APO objective) equipped with a Leica DFC 360 FX camera and analyzed using ImageJ (NIH).

For measurement of procoagulant activity in this setting, experiments were performed as described above, with the Tyrode’s buffer supplemented with additional 5 U/mL heparin to prevent coagulation. To detect PS-exposing platelets, Tyrode’s containing 0.25 μg/mL annexin A5–DyLight 488 was perfused over the adherent platelets, followed by a washing step before bright-field and fluorescence images were taken. Procoagulant activity was defined as the ratio of surface coverage of PS-exposing platelets to the total surface covered by platelets.

Tail bleeding time and in vivo thrombus formation

Tail bleeding time and in vivo thrombus formation studies in the mechanically injured abdominal aorta were performed as described elsewhere (58).

tMCAO model

tMCAO was performed as described previously (45). Briefly, a thread was advanced into the middle cerebral artery to inhibit blood flow for 60 minutes, followed by removal of the filament to allow reperfusion. Then, 24 hours later, infarct sizes were analyzed in brain sections by TTC staining. Histology and IHC were performed according to standard procedures (62). Cryoembedded coronal brain sections (2 mm) were cut into 10-μm-thick slices. Every tenth slice was used for evaluation. The following antibodies were used: mAb anti-CD11b (MCA711, Serotec) and anti–Ly-6B (MCA771G, Bio-Rad). For quantification of occluded microvessels, brain sections were stained with hematoxylin and eosin.

dSTORM sample preparation

Spread platelets on fibrinogen and resting platelets on glycine were fixed with 3% glyoxal solution (63), quenched with 0.1% NaBH 4 (ICN Biomedicals), permeabilized with 0.25% Triton X-100 (Electran), and blocked in a 5% BSA solution in PBS. Murine platelets were stained with Alexa Fluor 647–coupled anti-BIN2 antibody (generated and modified in our laboratory as described previously (64). Antibody specificity was tested by Western blotting, displaying 1 band in WT and no band in Bin2fl/fl,Pf4Cre platelet lysates); human platelets were stained with Alexa Fluor 532–coupled anti–BIN2-antibody (Proteintech, 14245-1-AB) and Alexa Fluor 647–coupled anti–STIM1-antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-166840).

dSTORM microscopy

One-color dSTORM samples were imaged on a widefield setup based on an inverted microscope (Olympus IX-71) equipped with an oil immersion objective (×60 original magnification, NA 1.45; Olympus). The dye was excited with a diode laser at 641 nm at irradiation intensities between 2 and 10 kW/cm2 (Cube 640-100C, Coherent). Emission light was separated from the excitation light using a dichroic mirror (ZT 405/514/635rpc, Chroma Technology Corp.), spectrally filtered by a bandpass filter (Em01-R442/514/647-25; Semrock) and projected onto an EMCCD camera chip (iXon DU-897, Andor). Imaging was performed with an exposure time of 20 ms for 15,000 frames in photo-switching buffer containing 100 mM β-mercaptoethylamine, pH 7.4 without oxygen scavenger (35).

Two-color dSTORM was performed on the same setup described above. Alexa Fluor 647 and Alexa Fluor 532 were excited with the appropriate laser systems (Genesis MX639 and MX514, Coherent) at irradiation intensities between 2 and 10 kW/cm2. Emission light was separated from the excitation light using a dichroic mirror (ZT 405/514/635rpc, Chroma Technology Corp.), spectrally filtered by a bandpass filter (Em01-R442/514/647-25, Semrock), transmitted by a dichroic beam splitter (ZT 405/514/635rpc, Chroma Technology Corp.) and respective emission filters (Brightline HC 679/41, Brightline HC 582/75, Semrock), before being projected on 2 EMCCD camera chips (iXon Ultra DU-897, Andor). Imaging was done with an exposure time of 20 ms for 15,000 frames (red dye) and 30,000 frames (green dye) in photo-switching buffer containing 100 mM β-mercaptoethylamine, pH 6.9, as previously described (56). Fluorescent beads (TetraSpeck) were imaged in both channels over the whole ROI to later correct for chromatic aberrations. Spread platelets were imaged by total internal reflection fluorescence (TIRF) illumination; resting platelets were measured by epifluorescence (EPI). dSTORM images were reconstructed using the open source software rapidSTORM 3.3 (65); matrices for chromatic aberration corrections were done with the bUnwarpJ plugin in Fiji (58).

The neighbor analysis was performed with MATLAB (MathWorks Inc.) along the neighbor density analysis concepts described by Malkusch et al. (50). For the analysis, only the localization data of STIM1 and BIN2 within the region of interest of a single platelet was considered, while in the case of activated platelets only the inner platelet region was considered for STIM1 localizations (Figure 4, C and D). The distance-dependent BIN2 density was normalized to the total number of STIM1 localizations in the platelet region of interest and the average BIN2 density at distances between 400 and 500 nm. As controls, random distributions of localization data were generated, with densities corresponding to the values of the experimental data.

Statistics

Data are represented as mean ± SD. P values were calculated with the 2-tailed Student’s t test, Mann-Whitney U test, or Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons post hoc test, as indicated in the figure legend. In case of frequency analysis of occluded and nonoccluded vessels in the aorta injury model, Fisher’s exact test was used to compare groups. For statistical analysis, GraphPad Prism 6 software was used. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001).

Study approval

Animal studies were approved by the district government of Lower Franconia (Bezirksregierung Unterfranken). The mice were mixed sex, aged between 8 and 12 weeks. Human platelet samples were anonymized waste materials from studies approved by the Ethics Committee of the Medical Faculty of the University of Würzburg. All human blood donors gave written, fully informed consent.