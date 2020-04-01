Commentary 10.1172/JCI135905

The gift of a lifetime: analysis of HIV at autopsy

Frank Maldarelli

HIV Dynamics and Replication Program, National Cancer Institute (NCI), NIH, Ft. Detrick, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Frank Maldarelli, HIV Dynamics and Replication Program, NCI, NIH, 1050 Boyles St., Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland 21702, USA. Phone: 301.846.5611; Email: fmalli@mail.nih.gov.

Find articles by Maldarelli, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published February 24, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 4 on April 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(4):1611–1614. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135905.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 24, 2020 - Version history

Currently, the incidence of HIV infection exceeds the death rate from HIV, and as a result, the prevalence of individuals living with the infection continues to increase. A critical limitation preventing the development of curative strategies is the lack of knowledge regarding mechanisms that allow HIV-infected cells to persist in individuals during combination antiviral therapy (ART). In this issue of the JCI, Chaillon and coworkers assessed HIV-infected cells from various anatomic compartments obtained through a rapid autopsy program of individuals undergoing long-term ART. This study, made possible with strong community collaboration, provides new insights on the potential locations of reservoirs of HIV-infected cells that persist during therapy.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1612 Page 1611 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement