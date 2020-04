HIV persists throughout deep tissues with repopulation from multiple anatomical sources

Cohort. The design of the study is summarized in Figure 1. This study evaluated 6 male participants (see Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134815DS1) whose median age at the time of death was 57.5 years (range: 52–72 years). All participants initiated ART during chronic infection and were virally suppressed for a mean of 7.5 years before enrolling in the Last Gift study (range: 3–14 years). Two participants, LG01 and LG04, voluntarily interrupted ART 53 days and approximately 70 days before death, respectively. The last HIV RNA blood plasma levels before death for LG01 and LG04 were 280 copies/mL and 48,000 copies/mL, respectively. Participants LG03, LG05, LG06, and LG08 had undetectable HIV RNA in blood plasma (<20 copies/mL) until death and at the time of the autopsy. The median CD4+ T cell count before death was 338/mm3 (range: 174–868/mm3).

Figure 1 Flow diagram. Six participants enrolled in the Last Gift cohort (n = 2 participants who stopped ART; n = 4 participants who remained virally suppressed on ART until death) were included in this study. (1) Premortem blood plasma (n = 2 participants) and PBMC samples (n = 6 participants) were collected before death, and tissues were collected during the rapid autopsy procedure. (2) HIV RNA and DNA were extracted from blood plasma and PBMCs and tissues for quantification of HIV DNA/RNA (ddPCR). (3 and 4) HIV FL envelopes were sequenced via single-genome amplification and sequencing. Intact FL env sequences from all samples were used to (5) characterize the HIV populations within each compartment and in blood, (6) assess viral dispersal across tissues using Bayesian phylodynamic models, and (7) evaluate factors associated with viral dispersal.

HIV DNA levels. Overall, HIV DNA levels varied in sampled blood and tissues from approximately 0–658.8 copies/106 cells (median = 55.9, IQR: 22.9–126.5) (Supplemental Table 2, Figure 2F, and Figure 3). As expected, HIV DNA levels were lowest in CNS samples varying from a range of 0–4.6 copies/106 cells in the occipital lobe to 1.8–33.6 copies/106 cells in the frontal lobe. Although the sample size was small, we detected no discernible difference in HIV DNA levels in tissues between the participants who interrupted ART and those who did not (P > 0.05).

Figure 2 Characteristics of the HIV populations within each compartment. Scatter dot plots sorted by sampled compartment and colored by participants with the y axis showing (A) the total number of sequences; (B) the proportion of intact sequences; (C) the proportion of nearly identical sequences (any sequences with ≥99% nucleotide identity with at least 1 other sequence from the same participant); (D) the proportion of identical sequences (100%); (E) the pairwise genetic distance between sequences; and (F) the levels of HIV DNA. The pairwise genetic distance between sequences from a compartment was measured using the TN93 algorithm (46). HIV DNA levels were quantified by ddPCR. Copy numbers were calculated as the mean of 3 replicate PCR measurements and normalized to 1 million cells, as determined by RPP30 assay (total cell count) (94, 95). See Methods for details. PIDs, participant identifiers.

Figure 3 HIV DNA levels in compartments for each participant. HIV DNA levels were quantified by ddPCR. Copy numbers were calculated as the mean of 3 replicate PCR measurements and normalized to 1 million cells, as determined by RPP30 assay (total cell count) (94, 95). See Methods for details. The dots and horizontal bars represent the mean and range (minimum and maximum) of the HIV DNA levels.

Defective proviruses (HIV DNA). Across all samples from all participants, we recovered 676 single-genome FL env sequences (Supplemental Table 2). Hypermutated and otherwise defective (i.e., nonintact) proviruses (FL env) accounted for 10.5% of all sequences (71 of 676), varying from 0%–18.3% of all FL env sequences in a given tissue (Supplemental Table 2 and Figure 2B). Nonintact FL env sequences were excluded from further analyses, resulting in 605 evaluated intact FL env sequences (55–152 sequences/participant, with a median of 7 sequences/site; IQR: 5–9). Overall, we found evidence that the proportion of genetically intact FL env variants varied between anatomical compartments (P = 0.016); however, the pattern of this variation was not consistent across participants (P = 0.96). To further investigate this, the 28 compartments were collapsed to 11 semirelated categories (blood plasma, cardiac serum, gut, CNS, kidney, liver, lymphoid, pancreas, PBMC, pericardial adipose, and genital tract), and we still did not detect a pattern. We also found weak evidence for a difference in the proportion of intact FL env variants across participants (P = 0.04), but this association was weakened further after adjusting for anatomical compartment (P = 0.27) and anatomical compartment category (P = 0.051). The prevalence of intact FL env variants for each participant and anatomical compartment is presented in Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 2.

Viral diversity and clonality. Viral diversity of HIV RNA populations in blood and HIV DNA populations in tissues varied between tissues across participants and across tissues within participants (Figure 2E, Supplemental Table 2, and Supplemental Figure 2). In participants who decided to stop therapy, most of the rebounding intact HIV RNA in blood (65% and 80% of variants) was more than 99% identical, with the mean pairwise nucleotide Tamura-Nei 93 (TN93) distance (46) of 0.015 for LG01 and 0.001 for LG04. Overall, viral diversity differed significantly across participants (P = 0.057) but not across tissues (P = 0.51); however, our power to detect differences across tissues was poor due to the large number of compartments and small number of participants. Considering this, we also looked at individual tissue comparisons with blood plasma HIV RNA populations and found that viral diversity was overall higher for all HIV DNA in tissues, but the higher viral diversity was only significant for prostate (P = 0.046), rectum (P = 0.045), right colon (P = 0.013), spleen (P = 0.013), and occipital cortex (P = 0.006).

We also found evidence of identical intact FL env proviruses within and across tissues. For example, monoclonal FL env populations (100% identical) were found in ileum (3 of 3 intact FL env sequences sampled) in LG03; jejunum (7 of 7) in LG04; and testes (6 of 6) in LG06. We also found identical FL env sequences across compartments, with LG03 having 30 identical intact envelopes recovered from 8 anatomical compartments and LG04 having 14 identical intact envelopes from 5 tissue compartments. We also found a large, nearly identical population (≥99% identical) of 25 FL env proviruses sampled across 10 compartments in participant LG08 (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 4). The proportion of identical FL env sequences varied significantly across participants (P < 0.01), with the following proportions of identical FL env variants throughout the body: LG01 (21 of 75, 28%); LG03 (54 of 113, 48%); LG04 (42 of 152, 28%); LG05 (14 of 55, 25%); LG06 (19 of 104, 18%); and LG08 (25 of 106, 24%). Although the proportion of identical FL env sequences differed significantly across compartments, we also detected a modification of effect between participant and compartment (P < 0.001). In other words, the differences across compartments varied according to participant, with no consistent clonality trends observed across tissues with or without sustained viral suppression.

Figure 4 ML phylogenies and clonal populations (FL envelope) for 2 participants who either stopped ART or remained virally suppressed on ART. IQ-TREE (97) was used to estimate phylogenies for the FL HIV env sequences obtained from premortem blood plasma and tissues and from PBMCs collected during rapid autopsy. (A) ML phylogeny for participant LG01, who stopped therapy. (B) ML phylogeny for participant LG03, who remained virally suppressed. Tips are colored by compartment as in the legend. The size and distribution of nearly identical FL env populations (99% identical, populations of at least 3 identical proviruses) for each participant are presented in the middle of each tree. Colors represent the tissues described in the key. For LG01, nearly identical FL env populations including HIV RNA viruses sampled in blood plasma during viral rebound are marked with an asterisk. See also Supplemental Figure 4 for data on the 4 remaining participants.

Viral tropism and repopulation. HIV DNA populations in antemortem PBMCs and postmortem tissues were predominantly X4 tropic, based on genotropism analysis for 4 participants (LG01, 84%; LG03, 75.5%; LG05, 78.2%; and LG06, 54.5%), whereas X4-tropic proviruses accounted for only 14.9% and 6.6% of sequences obtained from LG04 and LG08, respectively (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 5). Next, we evaluated tissue repopulation during rebounding viremia in the 2 participants who voluntarily decided to interrupt their therapy.

For participant LG04, who stopped ART more than 2 months before his death, his last HIV RNA level in blood plasma before death was 48,000 copies/mL. The rebounding HIV RNA was 100% intact in env and nearly clonal (10 of 10 intact, nearly identical [≥99% identity] FL env proviruses), and 80% of the variants were R5 tropic (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). Interestingly, we also found identical R5-tropic FL env sequences in the HIV DNA population in antemortem PBMCs (17 of 23 sequences) and across almost all other sampled tissues collected postmortem, including those from lymph nodes, the genital tract, and gut tissues (Supplemental Figure 4). Although we cannot be sure of the origin of the rebounding R5-tropic population because antemortem samples were only available for PBMCs and blood plasma, this observation strongly suggests that many tissue reservoirs were repopulated by R5-tropic virus during rebound.

Participant LG01 stopped ART 53 days before his death, and his last HIV RNA level in blood plasma before death was 280 copies/mL. Again, the rebounding HIV RNA population was 100% intact (17 of 17) and predominantly clonal (13 of 17 intact, nearly identical [≥99% identity] FL env). Phylogenetic analyses also revealed a large, nearly identical FL env population of 20 X4-tropic proviruses in postmortem gut (n = 5), PBMCs (n = 4), prostate (n = 3), and blood plasma (n = 8) (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 5).

Viral dispersal and repopulation. As expected, all sequences clustered by participant when combined in a single phylogeny (Supplemental Figure 3), and using phylogenetic trait (i.e., anatomical site) association measures, we found evidence of viral compartmentalization by anatomical site in all 6 participants (P < 0.01) (Supplemental Table 3). Discrete phylogeographic models showed various patterns of viral dispersal (Figures 4 and 5; only transition events between locations for which the adjusted Bayes factor [BF] of 3 or higher are shown).

Figure 5 Lineage dispersal events between compartments. The circle size is proportional to HIV DNA levels (or RNA for plasma) in each compartment. The thickness of the arrows corresponds to the average number of inferred migration events between compartments. Only transition events between locations for which the adjusted BF was 3 or higher (at least positive evidence) are shown.

Among participants who remained virally suppressed (LG03, LG05, LG06, and LG08), the majority of transition events originated from lymph nodes and gut tissues (Figures 5 and 6 and Supplemental Figure 6). We also found strong evidence for viral dispersal from lymph nodes to prostate in participant LG03 (BF = 568) and from rectum to seminal vesicles in participant LG08 (adjusted BF = 74). Interestingly, there was also positive support for viral transitions from PBMCs to frontal lobes in participants LG05 (adjusted BF = 11) and LG08 (adjusted BF = 5.5).

Figure 6 Proportion of supported transition events between compartments for 2 participants who either stopped ART or remained virally suppressed on ART. (A) Data for the participant who stopped ART. (B) Data for the participant who remained virally suppressed on ART. Sankey plot shows the proportion of transition events between locations for which the adjusted BF was 3 or higher (at least positive evidence). The adjusted BF support for each transition type is given next to the corresponding color. The source locations are depicted on the left side of the plots and the destination locations on the right side. See also Supplemental Figure 6.

Among the participants who stopped ART (LG01 and LG04), we sequenced FL env from HIV RNA from blood plasma collected antemortem during viral rebound (HIV RNA levels of 13,500 copies/mL and 48,000 copies/mL, respectively). For participant LG01, we found strong evidence of viral dispersal from PBMCs for all transition events (BFs ≥20) toward gut sites, prostate, spleen, and blood plasma (adjusted BFs = 449.7, 62, 27, and 22.7, respectively). There was also good support (BFs ≥10) for transition events from blood plasma toward lymph nodes (adjusted BF = 16.6) and liver (adjusted BF = 10.3) and from liver toward lymph nodes (adjusted BF = 11.8). We also found positive support for viral migration from the frontal lobe toward PBMCs (adjusted BF = 3.9) and from lymph nodes toward the frontal lobe (adjusted BF = 10.4) (Figures 5 and 6). For participant LG04, we found that 9 sources of viral migration were strongly supported (BFs ≥20), including migration from blood plasma toward gut tissues and intense viral exchanges between the sampled gut sites (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 6). Interestingly for participant LG04, we also found evidence of bidirectional transition events within the CNS, from the occipital lobe toward the frontal lobe (adjusted BF = 25.4) and from the frontal lobe toward the occipital lobe (adjusted BF = 10.1). The lack of dominance of particular transition types shows that a diverse set of anatomical compartments can act as the source of reservoir virus.

Predictors of viral dispersal. We next used a generalized linear model (GLM) extension of the discrete phylogeographic model to determine whether the number of proviruses, viral diversity, proportion of X4-tropic viruses, and viral divergence between compartments are associated with potential dispersal rates. We first assessed collinearity between all the factors evaluated and found that all correlation coefficients were less than 0.8. For participants LG03, LG04, and LG06, the model consistently revealed strong evidence that viral migration was associated with limited divergence between the source and recipient compartments (respective adjusted BFs = 389.7, 54.4, and 1690.4; Supplemental Figure 7). For LG03 and LG04, there was also evidence of an association between the transition rate and greater viral diversity in the recipient compartment (BFs = 373.9 and ≥1.5 × 104, respectively). Finally, for LG03 only, we noted a positive association between a lower proportion of X4-tropic viruses in the source compartment and viral dispersal (BF = 5.8). For participants LG01, LG05, and LG08, we found no evidence that any of the tested factors were associated with viral dispersal (Supplemental Figure 7).