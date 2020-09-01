β-Glucan–induced reprogramming of human macrophages inhibits NLRP3 inflammasome activation in cryopyrinopathies

β-Glucan attenuates IL-1β release upon NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Macrophages derived from human primary monocytes cultured in human serum only are reprogrammed upon preincubation of monocytes for 24 hours with highly purified β-glucan from C. albicans (7). β-Glucan–reprogrammed macrophages are characterized by an increased expression of inflammatory cytokines and decreased ROS production upon restimulation 6 days later with heterologous stimuli, as well as by changes in morphology and metabolism (6, 7, 39). This innate immune memory effect is associated with a nonspecific protective effect against infections. We sought to determine whether preincubation of human monocytes with C. albicans–β-glucan particles also results in different degrees of inflammasome activation and IL-1β production in the derived reprogrammed macrophages. The innate immune memory model with human monocytes that we used is depicted in Figure 1A. Purified monocytes were maintained in GM-CSF– or M-CSF–supplemented culture medium to obtain M1-like and M2-like macrophages, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134778DS1). Supplementation with these exogenous growth factors allowed for a significant increase in the number of live cells compared with classical culture conditions with human or fetal bovine serum (Supplemental Figure 2). During the first 24 hours, isolated monocytes were preincubated with culture medium containing either GM-CSF or M-CSF, in the presence or absence of β-glucan. Importantly, we observed no difference in cell numbers or viability between macrophages derived from β-glucan–treated or untreated monocytes (Supplemental Figure 2). After 24 hours, the cells were washed, and complete medium (without β-glucan) was added for 5 days. On day 6, the GM-CSF or M-CSF monocyte–derived macrophages were primed with LPS, and the NLRP3 inflammasome was activated with nigericin or ATP to induce IL-1β release by macrophages (40). As expected, we did not detect secreted IL-1β cytokine in the supernatant of macrophages treated with LPS alone, in the absence of nigericin supplementation (Figure 1B), whereas IL-6 and TNF-α, which do not require proteolytic processing, were released (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). By contrast, costimulation of LPS-primed cells with nigericin induced the release of IL-1β from both GM-CSF– and M-CSF–derived macrophages. This release was significantly higher in the M-CSF–derived macrophage subtype, similar to findings reported by Budai et al. (41). Most important, preincubation of monocytes with β-glucan surprisingly did not increase the inflammatory response but rather dramatically reduced the amount of IL-1β found in the supernatant of both macrophage subsets (Figure 1B), suggesting that β-glucan–induced monocyte/macrophage reprogramming affects the ability of macrophages to secrete the proinflammatory cytokine IL-1β. We observed a comparable downregulatory effect of β-glucan–induced monocyte/macrophage reprogramming on the secretion of IL-18 (Supplemental Figure 4), another IL-1 family cytokine that is activated by the inflammasome via proteolytic processing (42). Of note, unlike IL-1β, IL-18 is constitutively expressed in mononuclear phagocytes under steady state (42, 43), highlighting the importance of β-glucan in proteolytic processing rather than in cytokine expression in the context of inflammasome. β-Glucan–induced monocyte/macrophage reprogramming also reduced IL-1β and IL-18 secretion from LPS-primed macrophages upon ATP stimulation, similar to what was observed upon nigericin treatment (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 4). ATP and nigericin are 2 canonical NLRP3 activators that facilitate primary potassium (K+) efflux via mechanistically distinct pathways. Nigericin is an exogenous bacterial ionophore, whereas ATP activates the endogenous plasma membrane P2X7 purinergic receptor to induce K+ efflux (44). This implies that the effect of β-glucan on IL-1β or IL-18 secretion by macrophages was independent of the inflammasome-activating agent, because β-glucan inhibited both nigericin- and ATP-induced IL-1β release. In addition, as expected from previous work on β-glucan–induced immune memory (7), we found that M-CSF–derived macrophages preincubated with β-glucan had increased secretion of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-6 and TNF-α compared with the nontreated control (Supplemental Figure 3). In contrast, this is the first study to our knowledge showing that GM-CSF–derived macrophages, which are initially more proinflammatory than M-CSF–derived macrophages in terms of IL-6 and TNF-α release, were also imprinted by β-glucan, resulting in decreased expression of IL-6 and TNF-α, two cytokines that do not require proteolytic processing. Because preincubation of monocytes with β-glucan dramatically reduced the amount of IL-1β found in the supernatant of both M-CSF– and GM-CSF–derived macrophage subsets, the effect of β-glucan on IL-1β secretion by macrophages was mediated by a mechanism independent of what was previously described in innate immune–mediated memory.

Figure 1 Effect of β-glucan on IL-1β release upon NLRP3 inflammasome activation. (A) Schematic overview of innate immune memory methodology. Monocytes were preincubated with β-glucan or left untreated in a medium containing either GM-CSF or M-CSF. After 24 hours, the stimulus was washed away, and the cells were differentiated for an additional 5 days, after which the macrophages were restimulated. d6, day 6. (B) Macrophages were primed for 3 hours with LPS and then stimulated for 1 hour with nigericin or vehicle as a control. Culture supernatants were collected, and the concentration of secreted IL-1β was determined by ELISA. (C) Macrophages were primed for 3 hours with LPS and stimulated for 1 hour with ATP. Culture supernatants were collected, and the concentration of secreted IL-1β was determined by ELISA. Note that the highest IL-1β values in control (None) GM-CSF and M-CSF macrophages were from different healthy donors. (D) Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) of IL1B mRNA in macrophages primed for 3 hours with LPS. Results were normalized to β-actin expression levels. The results obtained for the cells differentiated with GM-CSF in the absence of β-glucan were arbitrarily set at 1 to express the results as fold change. (B–D) Graphs show the mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments. For B, n = 10; for C and D, n = 7; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test.

IL-1β expression in macrophages is a 2-step regulated process, whereby a pattern recognition receptor–mediated signal induces transcription of IL1B into cytoplasmic pro–IL-1β protein, and a second signal activates the inflammasome to process the cytoplasmic pro–IL-1β into a mature, biologically active and secretable IL-1β form (40). To investigate the mechanism underlying the downregulation of IL-1β by β-glucan, we first assessed the transcriptional regulation of its gene. We quantified the mRNA levels of IL1B following LPS stimulation of macrophages. As shown in Figure 1D, β-glucan treatment decreased the amount of IL1B mRNA found in GM-CSF–derived macrophages but induced increased expression (P = 0.0469; n = 7 donors) when the cells were differentiated in the presence of M-CSF. This opposing effect on gene expression depending on the macrophage type is reminiscent of what we observed for the nonproteolytically activated IL-6 and TNF-α cytokines (Supplemental Figure 3), emphasizing that the mechanism of β-glucan imprinting on inflammasome-dependent IL-1β is unique. Hence, although the strong decrease in secreted IL-1β could be partly attributed to the decrease in IL1B mRNA in GM-CSF–derived macrophages, the decreased protein levels observed in M-CSF–derived macrophages could not be a consequence of altered IL1B transcription.

β-Glucan prevents NLRP3-dependent pyroptosis and attenuates IL-1β secretion via dectin-1. Inflammasome activation may also lead to a proinflammatory programmed cell death process called pyroptosis (45). To assess whether β-glucan–induced innate immune memory also affects pyroptosis, we measured the release of the enzyme lactate dehydrogenase (LDH). As shown in Figure 2A, LDH release paralleled the secretion of IL-1β upon LPS-plus-nigericin stimulation of GM-CSF and M-CSF monocyte–derived macrophages. Importantly, we found that both IL-1β release and pyroptosis were significantly reduced by β-glucan–induced monocyte/macrophage reprogramming (Figure 2A). Similarly, LDH and IL-1β release induced by nigericin was significantly blocked by the specific NLRP3 inhibitor MCC950 (Figure 2A), suggesting that β-glucan attenuates NLRP3-dependent IL-1β release and pyroptosis.

Figure 2 Effect of β-glucan on pyroptosis upon NLRP3 inflammasome activation and the importance of the dectin-1 receptor. (A) Monocytes were preincubated or not with β-glucan and then differentiated with either GM-CSF or M-CSF. Macrophages were primed for 3 hours with LPS and then stimulated with nigericin or vehicle as a control. For some experiments, LPS-primed macrophages were preincubated with a NLRP3 inhibitor for 30 minutes before addition of nigericin. Culture supernatants were collected, and the concentration of secreted IL-1β was determined by ELISA. Cell lysis was determined by LDH release, and results were normalized to the maximum (Max) LDH release (100%) induced by lysing the cells with 1% Triton X-100. (B) Monocytes were pretreated for 30 minutes with anti–dectin-1 mAb (α–Dectin-1) or an isotype control before incubation with β-glucan (or vehicle) and differentiation with either GM-CSF or M-CSF. Macrophages were primed for 3 hours with LPS and then stimulated for 1 hour with nigericin or were left untreated. Culture supernatants were collected, and the concentration of secreted IL-1β was determined by ELISA. (A and B) Graphs show the mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments. (A) n = 4 and n = 6; *P < 0.05, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) n = 5; *P < 0.05, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test.

Innate immune memory of monocytes is dependent on the recognition of β-glucan by the dectin-1 receptor (7). To ascertain a role for dectin-1 in the attenuation of IL-1β release by β-glucan–induced memory macrophages, we treated cells with a specific anti–dectin-1 mAb. Although incubation of monocytes with a nonspecific control IgG mAb did not affect the reduced secretion of IL-1β induced by β-glucan reprogramming (Figure 2B), the specific anti–dectin-1 mAb incubated during the 24-hour β-glucan stimulation period restored the production of IL-1β by LPS and nigericin-stimulated macrophages (Figure 2B), suggesting that the β-glucan effect was mediated via the dectin-1 pathway.

β-Glucan attenuates NLRP3 inflammasome assembly and activation. The NLRP3 inflammasome is composed of multiple proteins, and their expression affects its activity. We assessed the impact of β-glucan–induced reprogramming on the expression of IL-1β and inflammasome components in the stimulated cell lysates of either GM-CSF– or M-CSF–derived macrophages. As shown in Figure 3, A and B, the expression of NLRP3, ASC, pro–IL-1β, and pro–caspase-1 in the stimulated cell lysates was not affected by β-glucan–induced reprogramming. We observed a significant increase in the levels of pro–IL-1β protein only in the β-glucan/M-CSF–derived cells (Figure 3B), which is consistent with the mRNA results (Figure 1D). Of note, although we observed a decrease in IL1B mRNA in β-glucan/GM-CSF–derived macrophages (Figure 1D), it was not reflected in the amount of pro–IL-1β protein present (Figure 3B). Therefore, the decreased levels of secreted mature IL-1β protein detected in both GM-CSF– and M-CSF–derived macrophages upon β-glucan reprogramming cannot be explained by the modulation of IL1B transcription and subsequent translation. In addition, and in line with the decreased IL-1β production by macrophages we observed by ELISA (Figure 1B), β-glucan inhibited both caspase-1 processing and IL-1β maturation induced by the NLRP3 agonist nigericin, as evidenced by reduced active p20 caspase-1 and active p17 IL-1β levels in cell supernatants, respectively (Figure 3, A and C).

Figure 3 Effect of β-glucan on NLRP3 inflammasome–mediated activation of caspase-1. (A) Monocytes were preincubated or not with β-glucan and differentiated with either GM-CSF or M-CSF. The resulting macrophages were primed for 3 hours with LPS and then stimulated for 1 hour with nigericin or vehicle as a control. Caspase-1 (pro form and cleaved p20), NLRP3, ASC, and IL-1β (pro form and mature IL-1β) expression was assessed by Western blotting. Mature IL-1β and the p20 fragment of caspase-1 were also detected in cell culture supernatants. β-Actin was used as the loading control. Blots are representative of 5 independent experiments. (B) Densitometric analysis of the blots shown in A. Immunoreactive bands in cell lysates were normalized to β-actin. (C) Densitometric analysis of the blots done on supernatants shown in A. Data represent the mean ± SEM of the analysis of 4 independent experiments. n = 5. *P < 0.05, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test. casp-1, caspase 1.

Although not a model of β-glucan innate imprinting, direct extracellular activation of dectin-1 in fully differentiated human monocyte–derived DCs by large and linear β-(1,3)-glucan particles of curdlan activates caspase-8 and induces IL-1β production and maturation (46). We therefore assessed whether our model of β-(1,3-1,6)-glucan imprinting of human monocytes would have a long-lasting effect on caspase-8 activity in the resulting human-derived macrophages and determined whether caspase-8 participates in the β-glucan reprogramming of the inflammasome in macrophages, as observed for caspase-1. Caspase-8 mediates priming and activation of the canonical NLRP3 inflammasome (47), however β-glucan did not alter the amount of NLRP3 upon activation with LPS and nigericin (Figure 3B), nor did β-glucan decrease the amount of pro–IL-1β (Figure 3B). In addition, the modest caspase-8 activity detected upon activation of the canonical NLRP3 inflammasome with LPS and nigericin was not affected by β-glucan priming (Supplemental Figure 5). We therefore concluded that the effect of β-glucan on the NLRP3 inflammasome is not attributable to caspase-8 activity.

ASC oligomerization leading to ASC speck formation mediates caspase-1 activation (48, 49). To determine the mechanism of impairment of the NLRP3 inflammasome by β-glucan–induced memory in macrophages, we investigated the effect of β-glucan on ASC oligomerization and subsequent speck formation. ASC oligomerization was measured by immunoblotting of the DSS–cross-linked insoluble macrophage cell lysate fraction. As shown in Figure 4, A and B, LPS plus nigericin stimulation induced ASC oligomerization in both GM-CSF– and M-CSF–derived macrophages. Interestingly, we found that ASC oligomerization was attenuated in macrophages with β-glucan–induced memory (Figure 4, A and B). Similar results were obtained by immunofluorescence staining of endogenous ASC in macrophages. We observed ASC specks in both GM-CSF– and M-CSF–derived macrophages upon treatment with LPS and nigericin (Figure 4, C and D). Importantly, the frequency of ASC speck–containing cells significantly decreased in β-glucan–reprogrammed macrophages (Figure 4, C and D), suggesting that β-glucan regulates caspase-1 activation and IL-1β release upstream of ASC oligomerization and speck formation.

Figure 4 Effect of β-glucan on ASC oligomerization and speck formation. (A) Monocytes were preincubated or not with β-glucan and differentiated with either GM-CSF or M-CSF. Macrophages were primed for 3 hours with LPS and then stimulated for 1 hour with nigericin or vehicle as a control. Total cell lysates were obtained in Triton X-100–containing buffer. Insoluble (pellet) fractions were cross-linked with DSS to capture ASC oligomers. The soluble (input) and insoluble fractions were analyzed by immunoblotting with an ASC Ab. β-Actin was used as a loading control. Blots are representative of 3 independent experiments. (B) Densitometric analysis of the ASC oligomers on the blots of 3 healthy donors. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Representative immunofluorescence microscopic images of ASC specks. Macrophages (generated as in A) were stimulated for 1 hour with nigericin or vehicle. DNA is stained in blue and ASC in green. Red arrowheads point to ASC specks, and the enlarged inserts show cells with an ASC speck. Original magnification, ×40. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of the percentage ASC specks (4 × 200 cells/nuclei [DAPI-stained], analyzed with ImageJ). Data represent the mean ± SEM of the analysis of 3 independent experiments. n = 4. **P < 0.01, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

NLRP3 is responsive to a diverse array of stimuli ranging from pathogens to ATP, pore-forming toxins, and synthetic nanoparticles (50). Because the stimuli are diverse and are structurally and chemically distinct, with apparent differences in their mode of action, some common signal or signals should converge on a single pathway to activate NLRP3.

Potassium (K+) efflux is one of the most described and proposed mechanisms for regulating activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome pathway (51). In addition, mtROS production has been linked to canonical NLRP3 activation (52) in a model in which K+ efflux results in mtROS generation to trigger the NLRP3 inflammasome (53).

To further decipher the mechanism of impairment of the NLRP3 inflammasome by β-glucan–induced memory in macrophages, we therefore first investigated the intracellular K+ content of the macrophages following activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. As expected, using Asante Potassium Green-2 (APG-2), a fluorescence indicator of cytosolic K+, we observed a significant efflux of K+ after nigericin activation of the inflammasome in both GM-CSF– and M-CSF–derived macrophages (Figure 5A). This K+ efflux was significantly blocked in GM-CSF–derived macrophages and significantly reduced in M-CSF–derived macrophages upon β-glucan reprogramming (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Effect of β-glucan on K+ efflux and mtROS. (A) Monocytes were preincubated or not with β-glucan and differentiated with either GM-CSF or M-CSF. Macrophages were primed for 3 hours with LPS, stained with APG-2, and then stimulated for 20 minutes with nigericin or vehicle as a control. Results are expressed as the average K+ content (average APG-2 fluorescence intensity per cell), as measured through Icy software’s image analysis pipeline. Data represent average values ± SEM of the analysis of 3 independent experiments. n = 7 and n = 9. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA Friedman test with Dunn’s correction for multiple comparisons. (B) Macrophages were primed for 3 hours with LPS and then stimulated for 30 minutes with nigericin. Cells were stained with MitoSOX for mtROS levels. Data are expressed as the MFI relative to unstained cells. Ratio ± SEM of the analysis of 3 independent experiments. n = 4 (GM-CSF) and n = 3 (M-CSF). *P < 0.05, by paired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We next assessed mtROS generation in the macrophages upon activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome using a mitochondria-specific label (MitoSOX) that distinguishes ROS-generating mitochondria (52, 54). Consistent with the decrease in K+ efflux, mtROS levels were significantly attenuated in both GM-CSF and M-CSF macrophages with β-glucan–induced memory (Figure 5B). Altogether, these data confirmed that β-glucan downregulates the K+ efflux and mtROS generation that are the early mechanisms of NLRP3 inflammasome activation described upstream of ASC oligomerization, speck formation, caspase-1 activation, and IL-1β release.

β-Glucan attenuates IL-1βrelease and caspase-1 activation in cells from patients with CAPS. In light of the attenuating effect of β-glucan on NLRP3 inflammasome activation in macrophages generated from healthy individuals, we hypothesized that β-glucan may also affect uncontrolled NLRP3 inflammasome activation in patients with gain-of-function mutations in the NLRP3 gene. Patients with CAPS harbor NLRP3 gain-of-function mutations, and a series of studies have demonstrated that mononuclear phagocytes from patients with CAPS release significantly more IL-1β than do those from healthy controls (55–57). Accordingly, our results showed that IL-1β secretion was detectable in the supernatants of untreated blood monocytes isolated from 8 patients with CAPS (Table 1) and was significantly higher than that in supernatants from the control group after 18 hours of culture (Figure 6A). Moreover, monocytes from patients with CAPS released significantly higher levels of IL-1β than did those from healthy subjects upon LPS stimulation, regardless of the mutation or treatment (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Effect of β-glucan on IL-1β release and caspase-1 activation in macrophages from patients with CAPS. (A) Monocytes from healthy donors (HD) and patients with CAPS were left untreated or were stimulated with LPS for the indicated durations. The concentration of secreted IL-1β was determined by ELISA in culture supernatants. (B–E) Monocytes were preincubated with or without β-glucan and differentiated into macrophages with either GM-CSF or M-CSF. Macrophages were primed with LPS for 3 hours and then activated with nigericin for 1 hour. (B) The amount of secreted IL-1β was determined by ELISA in culture supernatants. (C) Cells plus supernatants from patients with CAPS were assayed for caspase-1 activity and normalized to the activity measured in LPS-plus-vehicle–stimulated macrophages. Ac-YVAD-CHO was used as a specific caspase-1 inhibitor (Inh.). (D) Caspase-1 (pro form and cleaved p20) expression and activation were assessed by Western blotting of cell lysates. The p20 fragment of caspase-1 was also detected in cell culture supernatants. β-Actin was used as the loading control. Blots show results for cell lysates from 2 patients with CAPS: MWS T859C (left panel) and MWS A439V (right panel). (E) Total cell lysates were obtained in Triton X-100–containing buffer. The insoluble (pellet) fraction was cross-linked with DSS to capture ASC oligomers. The soluble (input) and insoluble fractions were analyzed by immunoblotting with an ASC Ab. β-Actin was used as the loading control. Blot results are for cell lysates from 1 patient with CAPS: MWS A439V. (A–C) Graphs show the mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments; n = 8 (healthy donors) and n = 8 (patients with CAPS). *P < 0.05, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ###P < 0.001, for statistical differences between healthy donors and patients with CAPS, by unpaired Mann-Whitney U test.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of patients with CAPS

To investigate the effect of β-glucan–induced memory on macrophages with gain-of-function mutations in the NLRP3 gene, monocytes isolated from the same 8 CAPS patients were differentiated with either GM-CSF or M-CSF after a 24-hour preincubation in the presence or absence of β-glucan. Interestingly, we observed a significantly higher release of IL-1β from macrophages of patients with CAPS compared with those of healthy control donors only when the monocytes were differentiated into a proinflammatory macrophage subset by GM-CSF (Figure 6B). Importantly, however, IL-1β secretion by either GM-CSF– or M-CSF–derived macrophages from patients with CAPS was significantly inhibited by β-glucan, independently of treatment or disease state (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 6B). Next, to understand whether the low levels of extracellular IL-1β present in supernatants of LPS-plus-nigericin–stimulated, β-glucan–derived reprogrammed macrophages from CAPS patients were dependent on caspase-1, we analyzed caspase-1 activity. As shown in Figure 6C, caspase-1 activity was detected following stimulation with LPS and nigericin in both GM-CSF– and M-CSF–derived macrophages, and its specific activity was demonstrated by the use of a caspase-1 inhibitor. Importantly, preincubation of monocytes with β-glucan significantly reduced caspase-1 activity in both subsets of macrophages obtained from patients with CAPS (Figure 6C). In addition, we observed that β-glucan inhibited caspase-1 cleavage in both GM-CSF– and M-CSF–derived macrophages from patients with CAPS (Figure 6D). Finally, LPS and nigericin stimulation induced ASC oligomerization in both GM-CSF– and M-CSF–derived macrophages from patients with CAPS, which was attenuated in macrophages with β-glucan–induced memory (Figure 6E). In summary, β-glucan–induced memory strongly reduced ASC oligomerization, caspase-1 activation, and IL-1β release in patients with CAPS.