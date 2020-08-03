Salt causes aging-associated hypertension via vascular Wnt5a under Klotho deficiency

Klotho deficiency induces salt-sensitive hypertension in aged WT and young KL-KO mice. We examined serum levels of Klotho among aged WT (66–78 weeks old), young WT (18 weeks old), and young KL-KO (18 weeks old) mice fed a normal-salt (NS) diet. Aged WT mice had lower serum levels of soluble Klotho than young WT mice (Figure 1A), as previously reported (28). The levels of soluble Klotho in aged WT mice were similar to those in young KL-KO mice (Figure 1A). In agreement with previous reports indicating that the source of circulating Klotho is the kidney (29, 30), we also found that Klotho content was abundant in the kidney, but that it was scanty in the aorta (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134431DS1), and that renal Klotho content, as well as serum Klotho, was lower in aged WT mice and young KO mice than in young WT mice, but that neither renal nor serum Klotho concentrations were changed by a high-salt (HS) diet (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Dietary salt develops hypertension in Klotho-deficient mice. (A) Left panel: Relative serum Klotho concentrations in young WT (n = 10), aged WT (n = 7), and young heterozygous Klotho-KO (KL-KO) mice (n = 8) fed a normal-salt (NS) diet. *P < 0.05 vs. young WT. Middle and right panels: Effects of Klotho supplementation (KL) on serum Klotho in aged WT (middle panel, n = 8 each) and KL-KO mice fed a high-salt (HS) diet (right panel, n = 9, 10, and 9 each from left to right). *P < 0.05 vs. aged WT HS diet–fed or KL-KO HS diet–fed mice. (B) Mean arterial BP (MBP) measured by telemetry in young WT (top), aged WT (middle), and KL-KO mice (bottom) that received NS diet, HS diet, or HS diet + KL. Arrows show the onset of the HS diet. Right panels show average MBP over a 24-hour period. n = 4 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet–fed mice. Data are summarized as means ± SEM. Unpaired t tests were used for comparisons between 2 groups. For multiple comparisons, statistical analysis was performed using the Tukey-Kramer post hoc test. N.S., not significant.

In further studies, we tried to compare and examine levels of serum Klotho in aged WT and young KL-KO mice versus in young WT mice. In the early period of an HS diet, the BP of aged WT mice began to increase (Figure 1B, middle), but that of young WT mice did not (Figure 1B, top). On the second day of the HS diet, BP in HS diet–fed aged WT mice reached a plateau, and at the end of 2 weeks of the HS diet, the BP level was significantly higher than that in NS-fed aged WT mice (Figure 1B, middle), indicating the development of salt-sensitive hypertension in aged WT mice. Accordingly, an HS diet increased BP in young KL-KO mice as well as aged WT mice (Figure 1B, bottom), suggesting that Klotho deficiency underlies the increased salt sensitivity of BP. To further evaluate the role of Klotho deficiency in salt-sensitive hypertension, we supplemented Klotho to the HS-fed mice by in vivo transfection with a pcDNA3.1+/C-(K) DYK plasmid vector encoding full-length mouse α-Klotho using hemagglutination virus of Japan (HVJ) envelope vector, and found that Klotho supplementation, followed by successfully increased serum Klotho concentration (Figure 1A), prevented salt-induced BP elevation in aged WT mice and young KL-KO mice (Figure 1B). These results revealed that the development of salt-sensitive hypertension in aged WT mice is solely due to Klotho deficiency.

Vascular Rho/ROCK activation plays an important role in developing salt-sensitive hypertension. To clarify the vascular mechanism of salt-sensitive hypertension induced by Klotho deficiency, we studied the vasoconstrictor response using the iliac artery. There were no significant differences in vasoconstrictive response to U46619, a thromboxane A 2 analog that induces vasoconstriction by Rho/ROCK activation (31), among the iliac arteries of the 3 NS diet–fed mouse groups: young WT, aged WT, and young KL-KO mice (Figure 2A). However, an HS diet significantly increased vasoconstrictive responses to U46619 in aged WT and KL-KO mice, although it did not significantly change, but rather decreased, the response to U46619 in young WT mice (Figure 2A). In contrast with U46619, vasoconstrictive response to phenylephrine, which induces vasoconstriction mainly through the increased intracellular Ca2+ concentration (27), was not affected by HS diet among the 3 groups of HS diet–fed mice (Figure 2B). These results imply that HS activates RhoA specifically in vasculatures of the 2 Klotho-deficient groups of mice.

Figure 2 Dietary salt induces vasoconstriction with Rho activation under Klotho deficiency. (A) Vasoconstrictive responses to U46619, a thromboxane A 2 analog, in the iliac arteries of young WT, aged WT, and heterozygous KL-KO mice receiving NS diet, HS diet, or HS diet + KL. n = 6 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet–fed mice. (B) Vasoconstrictive response to phenylephrine was not affected by HS in the iliac arteries of young WT, aged WT, and young KL-KO mice fed NS diet or HS diet. n = 6 each. No significant differences were observed between HS diet– and NS diet–fed mice in all groups. (C) p-MYPT1 expression in response to U46619 in the iliac arteries of aged WT mice and KL-KO mice fed NS or HS diets, relative to the level in young WT mice. n = 9 each. *P < 0.05 vs. young WT, aged WT, or KL-KO fed NS diet. (D) p-MYPT1 expression in response to U46619 in the iliac arteries of aged WT and KL-KO mice receiving NS diet, HS diet, or HS diet + KL. n = 6 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS. Data are summarized as means ± SEM. Unpaired t tests were used for comparisons between 2 groups. For multiple comparisons, statistical analysis was performed using the Tukey-Kramer post hoc test. N.S., not significant.

Consistently with changes in vasoconstrictive response to U46619 with HS, the protein expression of phospho–myosin phosphatase target subunit (p-MYPT1), a marker of Rho/ROCK kinase activity, stimulated by U46619 was significantly increased by an HS diet in aged WT and KL-KO mice, but not in young WT mice (Figure 2C). Similar results were observed in salt-induced changes in active RhoA measured by pull-down assay (Supplemental Figure 2). These findings led us to the hypothesis that salt-induced BP elevation is mediated by Rho/ROCK activation in aged WT and KL-KO mice. Supporting this hypothesis, treatment with fasudil, a Rho/ROCK inhibitor, attenuated salt-induced BP elevation in aged WT and young KL-KO mice (Figure 3A), associated with reduced p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 3B), but fasudil did not affect BP in salt-loaded young mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Moreover, Klotho supplementation normalized the increased vasoconstrictive response to U46619 with HS in aged WT mice and KL-KO mice (Figure 2A), associated with reduced p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 2D), and resulted in the inhibition of salt-induced BP elevation (Figure 1B).

Figure 3 Treatment with fasudil, a Rho/ROCK inhibitor, suppresses salt-induced hypertension and elevation of p-MYPT1 expression in aged WT and heterozygous KL-KO mice. (A) Circadian and average MBP of HS diet and HS diet + fasudil in aged WT (left) and KL-KO mice (right). n = 4 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet–fed mice. (B) p-MYPT1 expression in response to U46619 in the iliac arteries of aged WT and KL-KO mice fed HS diet or HS diet + fasudil. n = 6 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet–fed mice. Data are summarized as means ± SEM. Unpaired t tests were used for comparisons between 2 groups.

Non-canonical Wnt/RhoA pathway plays a key role in the development of salt-sensitive hypertension under Klotho deficiency. Klotho serves as a potent suppressor of Wnt signaling (16). According to the mechanism of salt-induced RhoA activation by Klotho deficiency, it is possible that Wnt signaling regulates RhoA activity through the non-canonical Wnt pathway (32, 33). We next evaluated the effect of HS on the canonical and non-canonical Wnt pathways in aged WT and KL-KO mice. On the NS diet, active β-catenin expression in the aorta was significantly higher in aged WT mice than in young WT mice, in contrast with normal expression in KL-KO mice (Figure 4A). On the HS diet, active β-catenin expression in the aorta further increased in aged WT mice and also increased in KL-KO mice, but did not increase in young WT mice. Changes in dishevelled (Dvl) protein expression are in parallel with those in active β-catenin (Supplemental Figure 4A), possibly upon the formation of a Dvl–β-catenin complex induced by Wnt signaling. In contrast with those in Dvl, changes in dishevelled-associated activator of morphogenesis 1 (Daam1) and Ror2 expression (Supplemental Figure 4B) were consistent with those in p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 2C), but not in active β-catenin (Figure 4A). Together with the evidence that Dvl activation, as a branch point and an essential component of both arms of Wnt signaling, is involved in canonical and non-canonical signaling, but Ror2 activation and Daam1 activation are involved only in non-canonical Wnt signaling and induce RhoA activation through the formation of a Dvl-Daam1-RhoA complex by Ror2 (34, 35), these results strongly support our hypothesis that HS activates vascular RhoA through the non-canonical Wnt pathway.

Figure 4 Aortic active β-catenin expression increases in aged WT mice and is enhanced by HS diet. Not β-catenin inhibitor but Wnt inhibitor suppressed salt-induced hypertension and vascular p-MYPT1 expression in HS diet–fed aged WT and heterozygous KL-KO mice. (A) Active β-catenin expression in the aortae of aged WT (left) and KL-KO mice (right) fed NS diet or HS diet, relative to the level in young WT mice. n = 9. *P < 0.05 vs. young WT, aged WT, or KL-KO fed NS diet. (B) Effects of LGK974 (blue) and ICG-001 (orange) on circadian changes in MBP in aged WT (left) and KL-KO mice fed HS diet (right). Right panels show average MBP. n = 4 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet + LGK. (C and D) Effects of ICG-001 (C) and LGK974 (D) on p-MYPT1 expression stimulated by U46619 in the iliac arteries of aged WT and KL-KO mice fed HS diet. (C) Aged WT fed HS diet, n = 7; aged WT fed HS diet + ICG, n = 8; KL-KO fed HS diet and KL-KO fed HS diet + ICG, n = 6 each. (D) Aged WT fed HS diet and aged WT fed HS + LGK, n = 7 each. KL-KO fed HS diet and KL-KO fed HS diet + LGK, n = 8 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS. Data are means ± SEM. Unpaired t tests were used for comparisons between 2 groups. For multiple comparisons, statistical analysis was performed using the Tukey-Kramer post hoc test. N.S., not significant.

There is an intricate relationship between Klotho and fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23), since the FGF23-KO mouse showed a phenotype similar to that of the KL-KO mouse (36). Given the crosstalk between FGF23 and Wnt/β-catenin signaling (37), moreover, we measured serum FGF23 concentration in mice fed NS and HS diets. Neither significant differences in serum FGF23 among young WT, aged WT, and young KL-KO mice fed the NS diet, nor changes in serum FGF23 with the HS diet (Supplemental Figure 5), suggest that salt-induced activation of the Wnt/RhoA pathway under Klotho deficiency is independent of FGF23.

In order to evaluate whether salt-induced BP elevation is mediated by the canonical Wnt/β-catenin pathway or the non-canonical Wnt/RhoA pathway, we investigated the effects of the β-catenin inhibitor ICG-001 (38) and the Wnt canonical/non-canonical inhibitor LGK974 (39) on vascular p-MYPT1 expression and BP in HS-fed aged WT and KL-KO mice. ICG-001 did not affect p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 4C) or BP (Figure 4B) in both HS-fed aged WT and KL-KO mice. In contrast with ICG-001, LGK974 could abolish salt-induced BP elevation in both mice (Figure 4B), and was associated with significant reduction of p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 4D). These findings indicate that HS-induced BP elevation can be attributed to activation of the non-canonical Wnt/RhoA pathway in the vasculature.

Wnt5a induces RhoA activation in human VSMCs. Next, we evaluated the expression of Wnt family members in the aorta. Protein levels of Wnt3a, Wnt5a, and Wnt11 were significantly elevated by an HS diet in aged WT and KL-KO mice, whereas the levels of Wnt1 and Wnt4 were not (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6). Notably, the expression patterns of Wnt3a (Figure 5A) and Wnt5a (Figure 5B) were similar to those of active β-catenin (Figure 3A) and p-MYPT1 (Figure 2C), respectively. In keeping with the previous study indicating that Wnt3a activates the Wnt canonical pathway (40), we found increased Wnt3a expression as well as active β-catenin expression in NS diet–fed aged WT mice, despite no increase in NS diet–fed KL-KO mice (Figure 5A). An HS diet further increased Wnt3a expression in aged WT mice, and also increased it in KL-KO mice. In contrast with Wnt3a, Wnt5a expression did not increase until the HS diet was fed to both groups of mice (Figure 5B), similarly to p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 2C). The present findings of the parallel changes either in Wnt3a and active β-catenin (Figure 4A) expression or in Wnt5a and p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 2C) led us to further investigate the individual roles of Wnt5a and Wnt3a in canonical and non-canonical Wnt pathways in an in vitro experiment using cultured VSMCs.

Figure 5 The expression patterns of vascular Wnt3a and Wnt5a are similar to those of active β-catenin and p-MYPT1 in aged WT and heterozygous KL-KO mice. (A and B) Wnt3a (A) and Wnt5a (B) expression of aortae in aged WT (left) and KL-KO mice (right) fed NS or HS diet. n = 9 each. *P < 0.05 vs. young WT, aged WT, or KL-KO fed NS diet. Data are summarized as means ± SEM. For multiple comparisons, statistical analysis was performed using the Tukey-Kramer post hoc test. N.S., not significant.

In keeping with Wnt3a as an activator of the Wnt canonical pathway, recombinant (r) Wnt3a increased active β-catenin expression in cultured hVSMCs (Figure 6A). However, rWnt3a decreased p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 6B), consistently with the results of previous studies indicating that Wnt3a inhibited RhoA activation in platelets (41). In contrast to Wnt3a, rWnt5a did not change active β-catenin (Figure 6A), but increased p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 6B), as previously reported (32, 33). Thus, the respective effect of Wnt3a and Wnt5a on Wnt canonical β-catenin and non-canonical RhoA is mutually exclusive. Notably, the transfection of siRNA Wnt5a (Supplemental Figure 7) clearly decreased p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 6C), suggesting that not only exogenous but also endogenous Wnt5a increases RhoA activity. Moreover, the knockdown of Wnt5a with siRNA augmented the rWnt5a-induced increase in p-MYPT1 expression, the degree of which was significantly higher than that of the increase in cells with negative control siRNA (Figure 6C vs. Figure 6B). However, the treatment of Klotho inhibited the rWnt5a-induced increase in p-MYPT1 expression (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Wnt5a- and Ang II–induced upregulation of p-MYPT1 in cultured human VSMCs. (A) Recombinant (r) Wnt3a increased active β-catenin expression in cultured hVSMCs, but rWnt5a did not. n = 6 each. *P < 0.05 vs. control (Con). (B) rWnt3a decreased p-MYPT1 expression, whereas rWnt5a increased it. n = 6 each. *P < 0.05 vs. Con or rWnt5a. (C) Knockdown of Wnt5a with siRNA decreased p-MYPT1 expression relative to the negative control siRNA (siNC) (left), but the addition of rWnt5a markedly reversed it (right). n = 6 each. *P < 0.05. (D) rKlotho (KL) inhibited rWnt5a-induced upregulation of p-MYPT1 in cells with (right) or without siWnt5a (left). n = 6 each. *P < 0.05 vs. Con or rWnt5a + KL. (E) Effects of siWnt5a on Ang II–induced increase in p-MYPT1 expression. siWnt5a significantly decreased basal (third from left) and Ang II–induced (fourth) expression of p-MYPT1, but the decrease was reversed by rWnt5a (fifth); the additional KL again inhibited p-MYPT1 expression (sixth). n = 6 each. *P < 0.05 vs. siNC-Con or siWnt5a + Ang II + Wnt5a. Data are means ± SEM. Unpaired t tests were performed on comparisons between 2 groups. For multiple comparisons, statistical analysis was performed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc test. N.S., not significant.

Wnt5a dominantly contributes to salt-sensitive hypertension induced by Klotho deficiency through the non-canonical Wnt pathway. In order to evaluate the involvement of Wnt5a in HS-induced RhoA activation and salt-sensitive hypertension, we investigated the effect of the Wnt5a antagonist Box5 (42) on vascular p-MYPT1 expression and BP in HS diet–fed aged WT and KL-KO mice. Treatment with Box5 attenuated the HS diet–induced increase in vascular p-MYPT1 expression in aged WT and KL-KO mice (Figure 7B), and was associated with the inhibition of salt-induced BP elevation (Figure 7A), despite little effect of Box5 on BP in the salt-loaded young WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3). The suppressive effect of Box5 was apparently weaker than that of LGK974 (Figure 4B); the average percentage decreases in mean BP were 6.1% and 6.7% by Box5 versus 10.8% and 9.3% by LGK974 in HS diet–fed aged WT and KL-KO mice, respectively. Given that the Wnt inhibitor LGK inhibits all Wnts, including Wnt5a and Wnt11, through the inhibition of porcupine (39), Wnt11 may also be involved in the development of salt-sensitive hypertension under Klotho deficiency. Indeed, expression of Wnt11 as well as Wnt5a significantly increased in HS diet–fed aged mice and KL-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 6). However, the present finding of definite inhibition by Box5 of vascular Rho/ROCK activation and salt-sensitive hypertension indicates that Wnt5a is mainly involved in developing salt-induced BP elevation in the 2 Klotho-deficient mouse models and provides evidence that the novel Klotho/Wnt5a/RhoA pathway plays a crucial role in aging-associated salt-sensitive hypertension.

Figure 7 Treatment with Wnt5a antagonist Box5 suppresses salt-induced hypertension and elevation of p-MYPT1 expression in aged WT and heterozygous KL-KO mice. (A) Effects of Box5 treatment on circadian and average MBP in aged WT (left) and KL-KO mice with HS diet (right). n = 4 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet–fed mice. (B) Effects of Box5 on p-MYPT1 expression stimulated by U46619 in the iliac arteries of aged WT (left) and KL-KO mice with HS diet (right). Aged WT fed HS diet, n = 7; aged WT fed HS diet + Box5, n = 8; KL-KO fed HS diet and KL-KO fed HS diet + Box5, n = 7 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet–fed mice. Data are means ± SEM. Unpaired t tests were performed on comparisons between 2 groups.

Ang II–induced activation of the Wnt5a/RhoA pathway is suppressed by Klotho in cultured hVSMCs. Ang II increases not only intracellular Ca2+ entry through G protein–coupled receptor G q/11 , but also Ca2+ sensitivity due to Rho/ROCK activation through G 12/13 (27, 43), and leads to vasoconstriction; therefore, we investigated the involvement of Wnt5a in Ang II–induced RhoA activation in cultured hVSMCs. In the present study, Ang II increased p-MYPT1 expression in cultured hVSMCs (Figure 6E). Notably, knockdown of Wnt5a with siRNA abolished any Ang II–induced increase in p-MYPT1 expression, but the additional treatment of rWnt5a reversed this effect, suggesting that Wnt5a is indispensable for Ang II–induced activation of vascular Rho/ROCK. However, Klotho treatment suppressed Ang II–induced increase in p-MYPT1 expression in the presence of Wnt5a (Figure 6E).

Klotho reverses Ang II– and U46619-induced RBF reduction and BP elevation in HS diet–fed aged mice and KL-KO mice. Ang II is a vasoactive substance that plays a key role in controlling vascular tone in renal vasculatures and RBF (44). Given the important role of RBF reduction in salt-sensitive hypertension (45, 46), we studied the response of RBF to Ang II and U46619 in the 2 Klotho-deficient mouse models fed an HS diet. We administered Ang II as bolus injections from the origin of the right renal artery in anesthetized aged WT mice and KL-KO mice. The injection of Ang II decreased RBF in both NS diet–fed aged WT and KL-KO mice, but responses were moderately augmented by HS in both groups (Figure 8, B and C), concomitant with a greater increase in BP (Figure 9, B and C). In contrast, changes in RBF and BP with intra-arterial injection of Ang II did not differ between NS diet–fed and HS diet–fed young WT mice (Figure 8A and Figure 9A). Notably, the increased responses to U46619, similarly to responses to Ang II, were observed in HS diet–fed aged WT mice and KL-KO mice (Figure 8, A–C, and Figure 9, A–C). Finally, Klotho supplementation reversed the augmented responses to Ang II and U46619 of RBF reduction and BP elevation (Figure 8, B and C, and Figure 9, B and C) in HS diet–fed aged WT and KL-KO mice. These results suggest that salt-induced augmentation of RBF response to Ang II is mediated by Rho/ROCK activation in aged WT and KL-KO mice, and strongly support our hypothesis that the Wnt5a/RhoA pathway plays a key role in the development of salt-sensitive hypertension in Klotho-deficient aged mice, possibly through reduced RBF in combination with elevated systemic vascular resistance (Figure 10).

Figure 8 Klotho supplement normalizes augmented response of RBF to Ang II and U46119 in salt-loaded aged WT mice and heterozygous KL-KO mice. (A) Percent changes in RBF with the intra-arterial injection of Ang II (left) or U46619 (right) in young WT mice with NS or HS diet. Bar graphs show the area under the curve of changes in RBF compared with the baseline. For Ang II, n = 6 each; for U46619, n = 5 each. N.S., not significant. (B) Percent changes in RBF upon intra-arterial injection of Ang II (left) or U46619 (right) in aged WT mice receiving NS, HS, or HS diet + Klotho supplementation. Bar graphs show the area under the curve of changes in RBF relative to the baseline. n = 4 each. *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet–fed mice. (C) Percent changes in RBF upon intra-arterial injection of Ang II (left) or U46619 (right) in KL-KO mice with NS diet, HS diet, or HS diet + KL. Bar graphs show area under the curve of changes in RBF relative to the baseline. Ang II, n = 6 each; U46619, n = 6 (NS diet), n = 5 (HS diet), and n = 5 (HS diet + KL). *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet–fed mice. Data are means ± SEM. Unpaired t tests were performed on comparisons between 2 groups. For multiple comparisons, statistical analysis was performed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc test.

Figure 9 Klotho supplement normalizes Ang II– and U46619-induced BP elevation in salt-loaded aged mice and heterozygous KL-KO mice. Changes in MBP from the baseline during injection of Ang II or U46619 in young WT (A) (Ang II, n = 6 each; U46619, n = 5 each), aged WT (B) (n = 4 each), and KL-KO (C) mice (Ang II, n = 6 each; U46619, n = 6 [NS diet], n = 5 [HS diet], and n = 5 [HS diet + KL]) with NS diet, HS diet, or HS diet + KL. *P < 0.05 vs. HS diet–fed mice. Data are means ± SEM. Unpaired t tests were performed on comparisons between 2 groups. For multiple comparisons, statistical analysis was performed by Tukey-Kramer post hoc test. N.S., not significant.