Parathyroid hormone–dependent bone formation requires butyrate production by intestinal microbiota

iPTH treatment does not induce bone anabolism in germ-free mice and antibiotic-treated conventional mice. To investigate the role of the microbiota in the bone anabolic activity of PTH, C57BL6 female mice were raised in either conventional (Conv.R) or germ-free (GF) conditions and treated with vehicle or iPTH for 4 weeks, starting at the age of 8 weeks. Analysis by in vitro μCT of femurs harvested at 12 weeks of age revealed that iPTH increased trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) and trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) in Conv.R mice but not in GF mice (Figure 1, A–C). Trabecular number (Tb.N) and trabecular separation (Tb.Sp), which are additional indices of trabecular structure, were altered by iPTH in Conv.R controls but not in GF mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133473DS1). To confirm the relevance of the microbiota for the bone anabolic activity of PTH, in a second experiment Conv.R mice were treated with vehicle or iPTH for 4 weeks starting at the age of 8 weeks, and either with or without broad-spectrum antibiotics (1 mg/mL ampicillin, 0.5 mg/mL vancomycin, 1 mg/mL neomycin sulfate, 1 mg/mL metronidazole, dissolved in water) for 6 weeks, starting at the age of 6 weeks. Treatment with antibiotics decreased gut bacterial load by more than 99 % (Supplemental Figure 2). iPTH increased BV/TV and Tb.Th in control Conv.R mice but not in those treated with antibiotics (Figure 1, D–F). Similarly, iPTH increased Tb.N and decreased Tb.Sp in control Conv.R mice, while it was ineffective in antibiotic-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Analysis of cortical structure by μCT revealed that iPTH increased cortical area (Ct.Ar) and cortical thickness (Ct.Th) in control Conv.R mice as well as GF mice, and in Conv.R antibiotic-treated mice (Figure 1, G–J). Together, these findings indicate that the microbiome is required for the anabolic activity of iPTH in trabecular bone, but it is not implicated in the mechanism whereby iPTH increases cortical bone mass.

Figure 1 iPTH treatment fails to improve trabecular bone structure in GF mice and conventional mice treated with antibiotics. (A) Images of representative 3D μCT reconstructions of examined femurs from 12-week-old conventionally raised (Conv.R) mice and GF mice. (B and C) μCT scanning measurements of trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) and trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) in 12-week-old Conv.R mice and GF mice (n = 9–10 mice/group). (D) Images of representative 3D μCT reconstructions of examined femurs from 12-week-old Conv.R mice treated with and without antibiotics (Abx). (E and F) μCT scanning measurements of BV/TV and Tb.Th in 12-week-old Conv.R mice treated with and without Abx (n = 8–10 mice/group).(G and H) μCT scanning measurements of cortical bone area (Ct.Ar), and cortical thickness (Ct.Th) in 12-week-old Conv.R mice and GF mice (n = 9–10 mice/group). (I and J) μCT scanning measurements of Ct.Ar and Ct.Th in 12-week-old Conv.R mice treated with and without Abx (n = 8–10 mice/group). (K and L) μCT scanning measurements of BV/TV and Tb.Th in 7-month-old Conv.R mice treated with and without Abx (n = 10 mice/group). Data were expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. All data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests, applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group in the post hoc tests.

To investigate the role of the microbiome in the skeletal response to iPTH of older mice, Conv.R mice were treated with vehicle or iPTH and either with or without antibiotics for 4 weeks, starting at 6 months of age. Control mice treated with vehicle had a lower BV/TV than the corresponding group of antibiotic-treated mice, reflecting the life-long proresorptive effect of the microbiota (30, 31). Confirming a requirement for the microbiota, iPTH increased BV/TV and Tb.Th in control mice but not in mice treated with antibiotics (Figure 1, K and L). As a result, control mice and antibiotic-treated mice treated with iPTH had a similar BV/TV ratio. Similarly, iPTH increased Tb.N and decreased Tb.Sp in control mice, while it was ineffective in antibiotic-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F).

Analysis of femurs harvested at 12 weeks of age by histomorphometry revealed that iPTH increased the dynamic indices of bone formation mineral apposition rate (MAR) and bone formation rate (BFR/BS) in the trabecular compartment of Conv.R mice, but not of GF mice (Figure 2, A–C). Similarly, iPTH increased trabecular MAR and BFR/BS in control Conv.R mice, but not in Conv.R mice treated with antibiotics (Figure 2, D–F). Analysis of static indices of bone formation revealed similar findings, as iPTH failed to increase the number of osteoblasts per bone surface (N.Ob/BS) and the percentage of surfaces covered by osteoblasts (Ob.S/BS) in the trabecular bone of GF mice and Conv.R mice treated with antibiotics, while it increased these indices in microbiota-replete mice (Figure 2, G–J). Moreover, iPTH induced a significant increase in the 2 indices of trabecular bone resorption, osteoclast per bone surface (N.Oc/BS) and percentage of surfaces covered by osteoclasts (Oc.S/BS), in control mice but not in GF mice and Conv.R mice treated with antibiotics (Figure 2, K–P). These data indicate that the microbiota is required for iPTH to increase formation and resorption in cancellous bone. By contrast, iPTH increase cortical MAR and cortical BFR/BS in control and antibiotic-treated Conv.R mice, confirming that the microbiota is not required for the anabolic activity of iPTH in cortical bone (Figure 2, Q and R).

Figure 2 iPTH treatment fails to stimulate trabecular bone turnover in 12-week-old GF mice and conventional mice treated with antibiotics. Mice were treated with iPTH or vehicle for 4 weeks. Mice were sacrificed and analyzed at 12 weeks of age. (A) Images are representative sections from Conv.R mice and GF mice displaying trabecular calcein double-fluorescence labeling. Original magnification ×20. (B and C) Trabecular MAR and trabecular bone formation rate per mm bone surface (BFR/BS) in Conv.R mice and GF mice (n = 9–10 mice/group). (D) Images are representative sections from Conv.R mice treated with and without antibiotics (Abx), displaying trabecular calcein double-fluorescence labeling. Original magnification ×20. (E and F) Trabecular MAR and BFR/BS in Conv.R mice treated with and without Abx (n = 8–10 mice/group). (G and H) The number of osteoblasts per mm bone surface (N.Ob/BS) and the percentage of bone surface covered by osteoblasts (Ob.S/BS) in trabecular bone from Conv.R mice and GF mice (n = 9–10 mice/group). (I and J) N.Ob/BS and Ob.S/BS in trabecular bone from Conv.R mice treated with and without Abx (n = 8–10 mice/group). (K and N) The images show tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase–stained (TRAP-stained) sections of the distal femur. Original magnification ×40. (L and M) The number of osteoclasts per mm bone surface (N.Oc/BS) and the percentage of bone surface covered by osteoclasts (Oc.S/BS) in trabecular bone from Conv.R mice and GF mice (n = 9–10 mice/group). (O and P) N.Oc/BS and Oc.S/BS in trabecular bone from Conv.R mice treated with and without Abx (n = 8–10 mice/group). (Q and R) Cortical MAR and BFR/BS in Conv.R mice treated with and without Abx (n = 8–10 mice/group). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests, applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group in the post hoc tests.

Measurements of serum levels of osteocalcin, a marker for bone formation, revealed that iPTH increased osteocalcin levels in all groups of 12-week-old mice, although to a lesser degree in mice lacking the microbiome (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Serum CTX, a marker for bone resorption, also increased significantly in response to iPTH in all groups of mice (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). These findings are in agreement with the fact that osteocalcin and CTX reflect primarily cortical bone turnover.

To determine the role of the microbiome on osteoblastogenesis, BM was harvested at 12 weeks of age and cultured for 1 week, and stromal cells (SCs) were purified and used to determine their rate of proliferation and apoptosis as previously described (16, 18, 19). These experiments revealed that iPTH failed to increase the proliferation of SCs from GF mice or Conv.R mice treated with antibiotics, while it stimulated SC proliferation in microbiota-replete groups (Figure 3, A and B). Moreover, iPTH had no effects on the rate of SC apoptosis in GF mice or antibiotic-treated Conv.R mice, while it decreased SC apoptosis in control Conv.R mice (Figure 3, C and D). Analysis of the expression levels of osteoblast differentiation genes in SCs revealed that iPTH treatment increased the expression of type 1 collagen, Runx2, osterix, bone sialoprotein, and osteocalcin mRNAs in SCs from microbiota-replete mice, while it had no effect on SCs from mice raised in GF conditions and in SCs from antibiotic-treated Conv.R mice (Figure 3, E and F). These findings demonstrate that iPTH regulates osteoblast proliferation, differentiation, and life span through a microbiome-dependent mechanism.

Figure 3 iPTH treatment fails to regulate SC proliferation and life span, T cell expression of Wnt10b, number of Tregs, and BM production of TGF-β and IGF-1. (A and B) SC proliferation as measured by thymidine incorporation (n = 8–10 mice/group). (C and D) SC apoptosis as measured by Caspase-3 activity (n = 5 mice/group). (E and F) mRNA levels of bone sialoprotein (Bsp), type 1 collagen (Col1), osteocalcin (Ocn), osterix (Osx), and Runx2, which are factors representative of the differentiation of SCs into osteoblasts (n = 5 mice/group). (G and H) Transcripts of genes that are specifically increased by Wnt signaling in SCs. The analyzed genes were aryl-hydrocarbon receptor (Ahr), Axin2, cysteine rich protein 61 (Cyr61), naked cuticle 2 homolog (Nkd2), transgelin (Tagln), transforming growth factor β3 (Tgfb3), thrombospondin 1 (Thbs1), Wnt1 inducible signaling pathway protein 1 (Wisp1), and Twist gene homolog 1 (Twist1) (n = 5 mice/group). (I–L) Wnt10b mRNA levels in whole BM cells and sorted BM CD8+ T cells (n = 5 mice/group). (M–P) PP and BM Tregs (TCR-β+CD4+Foxp3+ cells) (n = 8–10 mice/group). (Q and R) BM Tgfb1mRNA levels (n = 5 mice/group). (S and T) BM Igf-1 mRNA levels (n = 5 mice/group). Data were expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. All data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests, applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group in the post hoc tests.

Because osteoblast proliferation and differentiation are induced by activation of canonical Wnt signaling (32), we measured transcript enrichment of genes upregulated in response to Wnt signaling. Transcript levels of 9 measured Wnt-responsive genes were increased by iPTH in SCs of control mice, but not in SCs from GF mice or from antibiotic-treated Conv.R mice (Figure 3, G and H), indicating that iPTH activated Wnt signaling in SCs through a microbiota-dependent mechanism.

Previous reports demonstrate that CD8+ T cell–produced Wnt10b is critical for the anabolic activity of iPTH in the trabecular compartment of the skeleton (16–18). Therefore, we investigated whether the microbiome is required for iPTH to upregulate Wnt10b expression. iPTH increased Wnt10b transcripts in whole BM cells and BM CD8+ T cells from microbiota-replete mice, but not in those from GF mice and antibiotic-treated Conv.R mice (Figure 3, I–L).

iPTH increases the number of BM Tregs in humans and mice (19). This effect is critical for the bone anabolic activity of iPTH, as an increase in the number of Tregs is required for iPTH to induce production of Wnt10b by BM CD8+ T cells (19). The microbiota controls the induction and maintenance of colonic Tregs via multiple mechanisms (33), suggesting that the microbiota might not only be required for the generation of intestinal Tregs in unstimulated conditions, but also for iPTH to expand Tregs. We used flow cytometry to test this hypothesis (Supplemental Figure 4). Since the calculation of the absolute number of Peyer’s patches (PP) Tregs is technically challenging due to variability of the size of the collected PP tissue, PP Tregs were quantified only as percentage of total CD4+ T cells. We found that iPTH treatment increased the number of PP Tregs and BM Tregs in microbiota-replete mice, but not in GF mice and antibiotic-treated Conv.R mice (Figure 3, M–P). Analysis of vehicle-treated groups revealed that GF mice and antibiotic-treated mice had a lower number of PP and BM Tregs, as compared with Conv.R mice not treated with antibiotics (Figure 3, M–P).

TGF-β1 and IGF-1 are factors capable of promoting Tregs differentiation (33–35) induced by iPTH (36–38). In this study, we assessed the role of the microbiome on the capacity of iPTH to stimulate the production of TGF-β1 and IGF-1 in the BM. iPTH treatment increased Tgfb1 and Igf1 transcripts in the BM of microbiota-replete Conv.R mice but not in the BM of GF mice and Conv.R mice treated with antibiotics (Figure 3, Q–T). These findings indicate that the microbiota is required for iPTH to increase the production of TGF-β1 and IGF-1 in the BM.

Gut microbiota production of butyrate enables iPTH to promote bone anabolism. Butyrate and other SCFAs, produced in the murine cecum and human colon by bacterial fermentation of nondigestible material (39), play a central role in the differentiation of colonic Tregs through actions on dendritic cells (DCs) and naive CD4+ T cells (27–29).

We investigated the hypothesis that the microbiota produces permissive levels of SCFAs that are required for iPTH to expand Tregs and induce bone anabolism. Serum levels of butyrate were lower in antibiotic-treated Conv.R mice than in mice not treated with antibiotics (Figure 4A), indicating that the microbiota contributed to the generation of circulating butyrate. In antibiotic-treated mice, nutritional supplementation with butyrate (5 mM) increased serum butyrate to levels similar to those measured in mice not treated with antibiotics (Figure 4A). Moreover, butyrate supplementation restored the capacity of iPTH to increase BV/TV and Tb.Th in antibiotic-treated mice (Figure 4, B and C). In antibiotic-treated mice, butyrate supplementation also restored the capacity of iPTH to maximally increase serum osteocalcin and CTX levels (Figure 4, D and E), expand PP and BM Tregs (Figure 4, F–H), increase Wnt10b expression by CD8+ T cells (Figure 4I), and increase BM Tgfb1 and Igf1 mRNA levels (Figure 4, J and K). These findings indicate that microbiota-produced butyrate is necessary for iPTH to promote bone anabolism.

Figure 4 Butyrate supplementation restores the capacity of iPTH to induce bone anabolism, stimulate bone turnover, expand Tregs, induce Wn10b expression, and upregulate the levels of Tgfβ1 and Igf1 in microbiota-depleted mice. Mice treated with vehicle or iPTH, and butyrate (But) for 4 weeks, starting at 8 weeks of age. Mice were also treated with antibiotics (Abx) for 6 weeks, starting at 6 weeks of age. Mice were sacrificed and analyzed at 12 weeks of age. (A) Serum butyrate concentrations (n = 10 mice/group). (B and C) Bone volume fraction (BV/TV) and trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) (n = 10 mice/group). (D and E) Serum osteocalcin and CTX levels (n = 10 mice/group). (F–H) PP and BM Tregs (TCR-β+CD4+Foxp3+ cells) (n = 10 mice/group). (I) BM CD8+ T cell Wnt10b mRNA levels (n = 5 mice/group). (J) BM Tgfb1 mRNA levels (n = 5 mice/group). (K) BM Igf-1 mRNA levels (n = 5 mice/group). Data were expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. All data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests, applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group in the post hoc tests.

Both butyrate and iPTH facilitates Treg differentiation, raising the question of the identity of the cellular targets of butyrate and iPTH relevant for Treg differentiation. Butyrate dose dependently increased the number of Tregs in cultures of CD4+ T cells stimulated by anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibody-coated beads, IL-2, and TGF-β (Figure 5A). Propionate and acetate did not increase Treg differentiation in cultures of WT naive CD4+ T cells, whereas a mixture of all 3 SCFAs was as effective as butyrate alone (Figure 5B). These findings confirmed that butyrate has the capacity to directly target CD4+ T cells (27). In vitro butyrate treatment increased the transcript levels of the Treg-inducing factors Tgfb1 and Igf1 in cultures of WT BM cells (Figure 5, C and D), indicating that butyrate may also potentiate Treg differentiation indirectly. By contrast, PTH failed to increase Treg differentiation when added to cultures of WT naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 5E), indicating that PTH did not directly target CD4+ T cells.

Figure 5 Butyrate, but not PTH, directly stimulates Treg differentiation. (A) Effect of butyrate on the number of Tregs in cultures of naive CD4+ T cells (n = 5/group). Figure shows 1 representative experiment of 3 experiments. (B) Effect of SCFAs (100 μM each) on the number of Tregs in cultures of naive CD4+ T cells (n = 4/group). (C and D) Effect of butyrate on Tgfβ1 and Igf-1 mRNA levels in cultures of BM cells (n = 4/group). Figure shows 1 representative experiment of 3 experiments. (E) Effect of PTH on the number of Tregs in cultures of naive CD4+ T cells (n = 5/group). (F and G) Number of Tregs in cocultures of untreated naive CD4+ T cells and DCs pretreated in vitro for 6 hours with butyrate or PTH (n = 4/group). Figure shows 1 representative experiment of 3 experiments. (H) Number of Tregs in cocultures of naive CD4+ T cells and DCs. In this experiment, 8-week-old Conv.R mice were treated with antibiotics for 4 weeks and iPTH or butyrate during the last 2 weeks. DCs and naive CD4+ T cells were sorted and cocultured (n = 9/group, from 2 separate experiments). In A, B, and E, the cultures were stimulated by anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies, IL-2, and TGF-β. In F–H, the cultures were stimulated by anti-CD3 antibody and TGF-β. Data were expressed as mean ± SEM. In A–G, data were analyzed by Kruskal-Wallis and Dunn’s multiple comparisons nonparametric tests, as they were not normally distributed as assessed by Shapiro-Wilk normality test. In H, data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test and analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc tests, applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group in the post hoc tests.

We also found an increase in Treg differentiation in anti-CD3 antibody and TGF-β–stimulated cocultures of DCs pretreated in vitro with butyrate for 6 hours and untreated CD4+ T cells (Figure 5F). By contrast, pretreatment of DCs with PTH was ineffective (Figure 5G). These findings are consistent with the notion that targeting of DCs is one of the mechanisms by which butyrate induces Treg differentiation (27). The data also indicate that PTH did not directly target DCs.

To further investigate cellular targets of butyrate and PTH relevant for Treg differentiation, 8-week-old Conv.R mice were treated with antibiotics for 4 weeks to dampen butyrate levels. These mice were also treated with vehicle, iPTH, or butyrate for the last 2 weeks of the experiment. DCs and naive CD4+ T cells were sorted and cocultured in the presence of anti-CD3 antibody and TGF-β. In this ex vivo assay, cocultures of DCs from butyrate-treated mice and CD4+ T cells from either iPTH-treated or butyrate-treated mice were the most efficient in generating Tregs (Figure 5H). A smaller yet significant increase in Treg differentiation was also detected in all the other groups except cocultures of DCs from iPTH-treated mice and T cells from vehicle-treated mice. These data suggested that butyrate affects both T cells and DCs whereas iPTH regulates T cells but not DCs. Because in vitro treatment with PTH did not stimulate Treg differentiation (Figure 5E), iPTH is likely to affect T cells indirectly. Since the effects of butyrate on DCs and CD4+ T cells were only partially additive, the signaling events activated by butyrate in these 2 cell lineages are likely to converge on a common downstream target.

iPTH expands Tregs through a GPR43-mediated mechanism. Butyrate induces Treg differentiation primarily via T cell intrinsic epigenetic regulation of the Foxp3 gene (28). An additional means of Treg induction by SCFAs is the activation of the cell surface signaling receptor GPR43 (29, 40). To investigate the specific mechanisms involved, 8-week-old female GPR43–/– mice and WT littermates were treated with iPTH for 4 weeks. Analysis by in vitro μCT of femurs harvested at sacrifice revealed that iPTH increased BV/TV and improved indices of trabecular structure in GPR43+/+ mice but not in GPR43–/– mice (Figure 6, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In GPR43–/– mice, iPTH also failed to increase serum osteocalcin and CTX levels (Figure 6, C and D), expand PP and BM Tregs (Figure 6, E–G), and increase Wnt10b expression by whole BM cells and CD8+ T cells (Figure 6, H and I). These findings indicated that the bone anabolic activity of iPTH occurs via GPR43-mediated signaling.

Figure 6 iPTH and butyrate fail to improve trabecular bone structure, stimulate bone turnover, expand Tregs, and induce Wn10b expression in 12-week-old GPR43–/– mice. (A and B) μCT scanning measurements of bone volume fraction (BV/TV) and trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) (n = 10 mice/group). (C and D) Serum osteocalcin and CTX levels (n = 10 mice/group). (E–G) PP and BM Tregs (TCR-β+CD4+Foxp3+ cells) (n = 10 mice/group). (H and I) Wnt10b mRNA levels in whole BM cells and sorted BM CD8+ T cells (n = 5 mice/group). In A–I, GPR43–/– mice and WT littermates (GPR43+/+ mice) were treated with iPTH or vehicle for 4 weeks. Mice were sacrificed and analyzed at 12 weeks of age. (J–L) BV/TV, Tb.Th, and serum osteocalcin in mice treated with vehicle or iPTH, and butyrate (But) for 4 weeks starting at 8 weeks of age. Mice were also treated with antibiotics (Abx) for 6 weeks, starting at 6 weeks of age. Mice were sacrificed and analyzed at 12 weeks of age (n = 5 mice/group). Data were expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. All data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests, applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group in the post hoc tests.

To provide additional evidence that butyrate mediates the bone anabolic effect of iPTH through GPR43 signaling, GPR43–/– mice and WT littermates were treated with antibiotics and iPTH and supplemented with 5 mM butyrate. Butyrate supplementation restored the capacity of iPTH to increase BV/TV, indices of trabecular structure, and serum markers of bone turnover in WT mice but not in GPR43–/– (Figure 6, J–L; and Supplemental Figure 5, C–E), confirming the functional relevance of GPR43 for butyrate signaling.

GPR43 signaling in T cells and/or DCs could be necessary for iPTH to expand Tregs. To investigate the role of GPR43 signaling in T cells, TCR-β–/– mice, a strain completely devoid of αβ T cells, were reconstituted with sorted splenic T cells from GPR43–/– mice or GPR43+/+ littermates. Two weeks after adoptive transfer, which is a period sufficient for engraftment and expansion of T cells (24), all mice were treated with either vehicle or iPTH for 4 weeks. iPTH increased BV/TV and Tb.Th, as well as osteocalcin and CTX levels, in mice reconstituted with GPR43–/– T cells and in those reconstituted with GPR43+/+ T cells (Figure 7, A–D). In addition, iPTH expanded PP and BM Tregs (Figure 7, E and F), and increased BM and CD8+ T cells levels of Wnt10b transcripts in all mice (Figure 7, G and H). These findings indicated that GPR43 signaling in T cells was not required for iPTH to induce bone anabolism. This hypothesis was confirmed by the finding that in vitro treatment with butyrate dose-dependently increased the formation of Tregs in cultures of GPR43–/– and GPR43+/+ naive CD4+ T cells (Figure 7I).

Figure 7 GPR43 signaling in DCs is required for iPTH treatment to improve trabecular structure, stimulate bone turnover, expand Tregs, and induce Wnt10b expression. TCR-β–/– mice reconstituted with sorted splenic T cells from GPR43–/– or GPR43+/+ littermates were treated with either vehicle or iPTH for 4 weeks. Mice were sacrificed and analyzed at 12 weeks of age. (A and B) μCT scanning measurements of trabecular bone volume fraction (BV/TV) and trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) (n = 10 mice/group). (C and D) Serum levels of osteocalcin and CTX (n = 10 mice/group). (E and F) PP and BM Tregs (CD4+Foxp3+ cells) (n = 10 mice/group). (G and H) Wnt10b mRNA levels in whole BM cells and sorted BM CD8+ T cells (n = 5 mice/group). (I) Number of Tregs in cultures of naive CD4+ T cells from WT or GPR43–/– in the presence of butyrate (n = 5 /group). (J) Number of Tregs in cocultures of WT naive CD4+ T cells, and WT or GPR43–/– DCs pretreated with butyrate (n = 5/group). (K) Number of Tregs in cocultures in naive CD4+ T cells and DCs. WT and GPR43–/– mice were treated with antibiotics for 4 weeks and iPTH or butyrate during the last 2 weeks (n = 10/group, from 2 separate experiments). In I, the cultures were stimulated by anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies, IL-2, and TGF-β. In J–K, the cultures were stimulated by anti-CD3 antibody and TGF-β. Data were expressed as mean ± SEM. All data were normally distributed according to the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. Data in A–J were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA and post hoc tests, applying the Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. Data in K were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA and post hoc tests, applying Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 compared with the indicated group in the post hoc tests.

Since GPR43 expression is restricted to myeloid cells among hematopoietic cells (41), and considering that butyrate potentiates the capacity of DCs to induce Treg differentiation (27), butyrate may regulate DCs by activating GPR43 signaling. To investigate the relevance of GPR43 signaling in DCs, experiments were conducted using cocultures of DCs from GPR43–/– or GPR43+/+ mice pretreated with butyrate for 6 hours and untreated GPR43+/+ naive CD4+ T cells. These cocultures were stimulated by anti-CD3 antibody and TGF-β. We found that butyrate pretreatment of DCs increased Treg differentiation in cocultures containing GPR43+/+ DCs, but not in those containing GPR43–/– DCs (Figure 7J).

To investigate the role of GPR43 signaling in DCs in an ex vivo model, DCs and naive CD4+ T cells were sorted from antibiotic-treated GPR43–/– mice and WT littermates at the end of a 2-week-long treatment period with vehicle or butyrate. DCs and CD4+ T cells were then cocultured in the presence of anti-CD3 antibody and TGF-β. The highest number of Tregs was yielded by cocultures of T cells and DCs from WT mice treated with butyrate, and by cocultures of GPR43–/– T cells and WT DCs, both obtained from mice treated with butyrate (Figure 7K). However, cocultures with GPR43–/– DCs and WT T cells, both from butyrate-treated mice yielded a lower number of Tregs. Cocultures with both T cells and DCs from butyrate-treated GPR43–/– mice yielded similar number of Tregs as cocultures of GPR43–/– DC cells and WT T cells from butyrate-treated mice (Figure 7K), confirming that butyrate targets DCs via GPR43, whereas it regulates CD4+ T cells via GPR43-independent mechanisms.