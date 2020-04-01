Commentary 10.1172/JCI135712

The microbiome adds to the complexity of parathyroid hormone action on bone

Sundeep Khosla

Division of Endocrinology and Kogod Center on Aging, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota, USA

Address correspondence to: Sundeep Khosla, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, Minnesota 55905, USA. Phone: 507.255.6663; Email: khosla.sundeep@mayo.edu.

Find articles by Khosla, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published March 3, 2020

Published in Volume 130, Issue 4 on April 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(4):1615–1617. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135712.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 3, 2020

Parathyroid hormone (PTH) has complex effects on bone, including stimulating bone formation and regulating the hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) niche. In the current issue of the JCI, Li et al. demonstrated that the microbiome, through the production of short-chain fatty acids and in particular, butyrate, is necessary for the ability of PTH to increase osteoblast numbers and stimulate bone formation. In addition to implications for the treatment of osteoporosis with PTH analogs, this pathway may be part of a broader mechanism through which the microbiome serves its key function of modulating the immune system.

