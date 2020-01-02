Review 10.1172/JCI130143

It’s about time: clocks in the developing lung

Colleen M. Bartman,1 Aleksey Matveyenko,2 and Y.S. Prakash1,2

1Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine and

2Department of Physiology and Biomedical Engineering, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA.

Address correspondence to: Y.S. Prakash, 4-184 W Jos SMH, Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, Minnesota 55905, USA. Phone: 507.255.7481. Email: prakash.ys@mayo.edu.

First published January 2, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 1 on January 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(1):39–50. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130143.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published January 2, 2020 - Version history

The discovery of peripheral intracellular clocks revealed circadian oscillations of clock genes and their targets in all cell types, including those in the lung, sparking exploration of clocks in lung disease pathophysiology. While the focus has been on the role of these clocks in adult airway diseases, clock biology is also likely to be important in perinatal lung development, where it has received far less attention. Historically, fetal circadian rhythms have been considered irrelevant owing to lack of external light exposure, but more recent insights into peripheral clock biology raise questions of clock emergence, its concordance with tissue-specific structure/function, the interdependence of clock synchrony and functionality in perinatal lung development, and the possibility of lung clocks in priming the fetus for postnatal life. Understanding the perinatal molecular clock may unravel mechanistic targets for chronic airway disease across the lifespan. With current research providing more questions than answers, it is about time to investigate clocks in the developing lung.

