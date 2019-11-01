Myo-inositol oxygenase expression profile modulates pathogenic ferroptosis in the renal proximal tubule

The observations described below suggest that one important mechanism leading to AKI is mediated by a recently described pathobiological process, known as ferroptosis, in addition to apoptosis and necroptosis. In this process, a multitude of signaling molecules and factors may be involved that ultimately lead to cell death, of which ferroptosis seems to be an integral part as described below in the cisplatin-induced AKI model.

Ferroptosis is an essential part of cisplatin-induced HK-2 cell death. Normally, the HK-2 cells yielded a flat epithelial morphology in cultures maintained for 48 hours, as indicated by phase-contrast microscopy and direct visualization of H&E staining (Figure 2, A and D, red arrow and arrowhead). Cisplatin treatment led to contraction or shrinkage of HK-2 cells (Figure 2, B and E, yellow arrows and arrowheads), while cotreatment with cisplatin and ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1; an inhibitor of ferroptosis) partially reversed the morphological changes (Figure 2, C and F, blue arrow and arrowhead). TUNEL staining revealed notable DNA damage in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells compared with the control cells (Figure 2, H vs. G). The cotreatment with Fer-1 remarkably reduced the degree of cell death (Figure 2I). Cell viability, as judged by MTT assay, was substantially decreased with cisplatin treatment, which could be rescued by concomitant treatment with Fer-1 (Figure 2J). Interestingly, treatment with deferoxamine (an iron chelator) and Z-VAD(OMe)-FMK (an apoptosis inhibitor) also led to increased survival of the cells (Figure 2, J and K). However, treatment with necrostatin-1 (Nec-1; a necroptosis inhibitor) did not restore the viability of cells treated with cisplatin (Figure 2J), suggesting that among these 3 processes, ferroptosis and apoptosis, but not necroptosis, are important modulators in cisplatin-induced HK-2 cell death. To emphasize the role of ferroptosis, we proceeded to investigate the intracellular dynamics of iron, specifically the ferrum- and iron-binding protein heavy chain of ferritin (FTH1). Normally, FTH1 (FITC-conjugated antibody) was found diffusely distributed in the cytoplasm and minimally localized in the lysosomes (LysoTracker Red), as evidenced by fluorescent microscopy (Figure 2, L–N), while FTH1 was seen abundantly colocalized in the lysosomes following cisplatin treatment (Figure 2, O–Q), which could be readily appreciated in the merged photographs (Figure 2, Q vs. N). Along similar lines, ferrum was found to be mildly to moderately codistributed with lysosomes; however, their codistribution markedly increased following cisplatin treatment (Figure 2, R–W). Overall, these initial in vitro studies suggested that the pathobiology of ferrum and lysosomes seems to be intertwined during the process of ferroptosis induced by cisplatin, and this led us to investigate its biology in in vivo model systems.

Figure 2 Ferroptosis is an essential part of cisplatin-induced HK-2 cell death. Normally, the HK-2 cells exhibited a flat epithelial morphology, demonstrated by phase-contrast microscopy and direct visualization of H&E staining (A and D, red arrow and arrowhead). Cisplatin (CP) treatment caused shrinkage of HK-2 cells (B and E, yellow arrows and arrowheads), while cotreatment of cisplatin and Fer-1 led to a reversion of their morphology (C and F, blue arrow and arrowhead). TUNEL staining revealed notable DNA damage in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells, and cotreatment with Fer-1 reduced the cell death (G–I). MTT assay revealed reduced cell viability following cisplatin exposure, which was rescued by Fer-1 treatment (J) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). Deferoxamine (DFO) and Z-VAD(OMe)-FMK (VAD) treatment also led to an increased survival of cells, while Nec-1 was ineffective (J and K) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). To investigate the intracellular dynamics of iron in HK-2 cells following cisplatin treatment, distribution of ferrum and heavy chain of ferritin (FTH1) was assessed. FTH1 was found distributed diffusely in the cytoplasm (green) and minimally in the lysosomes (red) (L–N). Interestingly, FTH1 was seen heavily colocalized in the lysosomes following cisplatin treatment (O–Q). The ferrum was also found to be marginally codistributed within the lysosomes, and the codistribution markedly increased following cisplatin treatment (R–W). Scale bars: 30 μm.

Ferroptosis inhibition attenuates cisplatin-induced AKI. To elucidate the role of ferroptosis in cisplatin-induced AKI, Fer-1 was administered i.p. to CD1 mice about 45 minutes before cisplatin treatment. The renal morphological changes in cisplatin-treated mice included degeneration of tubular epithelia with loss of brush borders and dilatation (Figure 3, B vs. A). Many of the tubules included casts in the tubular lumina. These tubular changes were considerably attenuated by the administration of Fer-1 (Figure 3, C vs. B). No discernible changes were observed in the glomerular compartment. Periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining also revealed tubular epithelial disruption with sloughing off of the epithelia and shedding of PAS-positive material in the tubular lumina (Figure 3, E vs. D). Interestingly, these changes were largely reversed in mice that received prior treatment with Fer-1 (Figure 3, F vs. E). Urinary albumin excretion, assessed by SDS-PAGE, was increased in cisplatin-treated mice. The excretion was minimal in the control mice and mice treated with Fer-1, suggesting that cisplatin led to a compromise in the tubular absorptive capacity with excretion of urinary protein, and it was alleviated by the inhibition of ferroptosis (Figure 3G). Notably, the serum creatinine levels, tubular damage scores, and mRNA levels of NGAL and KIM-1 (AKI markers) increased following cisplatin treatment. Interestingly, these changes were attenuated by the administration of Fer-1 (Figure 3, H–K), suggesting that cisplatin induces notable renal functional deterioration by adversely affecting the tubular compartment, and they were alleviated by the inhibition of ferroptosis. Moreover, the perturbation in ferroptosis metabolic sensors, induced by cisplatin, was partially reversed by Fer-1 treatment (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129903DS1). Fer-1 treatment 2 hours prior to the administration of cisplatin also alleviated the tubular injury (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 Ferroptosis inhibition attenuates cisplatin-induced AKI. Cisplatin treatment led to a disruption of tubular epithelia, loss of brush borders, and cast formation, which were alleviated by the administration of Fer-1 (A–C). In addition, PAS staining revealed sloughing off of the epithelia and shedding of PAS-positive material in the tubular lumina following cisplatin treatment (E vs. D). These changes were attenuated by the prior treatment of Fer-1 (F vs. E). As assessed by SDS-PAGE, cisplatin treatment increased urinary albumin excretion, but not in mice pretreated with Fer-1 (G). Similarly, Fer-1 treatment attenuated cisplatin-induced elevation of serum creatinine levels (H) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). Besides, the increase in tubular damage score and mRNA levels of KIM-1 and NGAL induced by cisplatin was also alleviated by the administration of Fer-1 (I–K) (n = 4; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). Scale bars: 50 μm.

Cisplatin promotes ROS generation and accentuates MIOX overexpression, leading to lipid hydroperoxidation in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells. Mitochondrial ROS generation was assessed by dihydroethidium (DHE) staining. Cisplatin treatment for approximately 20 hours led to a considerable increase in DHE staining (red fluorescence) in HK-2 cells (Figure 4, B vs. A, and D). To confirm the specificity of DHE staining, the mitochondrial ROS scavenger MitoQ was used. The cisplatin-induced increase in DHE staining was partially quenched by MitoQ treatment (Figure 4, C vs. B, and D). MIOX expression increased in HK-2 cells after 4 hours of cisplatin treatment, which was attenuated by MitoQ treatment (Figure 4F, left panel, and Supplemental Figure 3). However, no obvious MIOX upregulation was observed after 20 hours of cisplatin treatment (Figure 4F, right panel); this may possibly be due to the overwhelming cellular damage that occurred during this prolonged period. To further elucidate the relevance of MIOX in ferroptosis in vitro, the MIOX-overexpressing HK-2 cell line, generated in our laboratory, and MIOX siRNA were used. MIOX overexpression and gene disruption were confirmed by immunoblotting procedures (Figure 4F, right panel, third, fourth, and sixth lanes). The status of 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), the end product of lipid hydroperoxidation, was evaluated by immunofluorescence microscopy. Normally, there was a minimal background immunofluorescence related to 4-HNE in control untreated cells (Figure 4, E and G). The MIOX-overexpressing cells or cells treated with cisplatin showed a moderate degree of fluorescence, while cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells yielded the maximal degree of fluorescence (Figure 4, E and H–J). Interestingly, MIOX siRNA treatment markedly attenuated the fluorescence in comparison with the control (Figure 4, E and L vs. K). The changes in 4-HNE levels in vitro were further confirmed by immunoblotting analysis (Figure 4F, right panel).

Figure 4 Cisplatin leads to excessive mitochondrial ROS generation and MIOX overexpression, which in turn accentuates cisplatin-induced lipid hydroperoxidation in HK-2 cells. Cisplatin treatment increased DHE staining, indicative of mitochondrial ROS, in HK-2 cells, and it was partially reduced by MitoQ treatment (A–D) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). Immunoblotting studies revealed increased expression of MIOX following 4 hours of cisplatin treatment (F, left). No obvious MIOX upregulation was observed after 20 hours of cisplatin treatment (F, right). Besides, the status of MIOX overexpression and gene disruption in HK-2 cells was confirmed by immunoblotting studies (F, right; third, fourth, and sixth lanes). Fluorescence microscopy revealed that cisplatin treatment for 20 hours led to increased 4-HNE staining, indicative of lipid hydroperoxidation, in HK-2 cells (E, G, and H) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). The hydroperoxidation was accentuated by the overexpression of MIOX while attenuated by MIOX gene disruption (E and I–L). Similar changes in 4-HNE levels in vitro were observed by immunoblotting analyses (F, right). Scale bars: 50 μm.

Overexpression of MIOX promotes, while its gene disruption alleviates, cisplatin-induced cell death and RSL3-induced ferroptosis in HK-2 cells. Severe DNA damage, as shown by TUNEL staining, was observed in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells (Figure 5, B vs. A). The DNA damage was further accentuated in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells (Figure 5, D vs. B and C), while it was remarkably reduced by MIOX siRNA in cisplatin-treated cells (Figure 5, F vs. E). Both control HK-2 cells and MIOX-overexpressing cells had a cobblestone epithelial morphology in culture at 48 hours (Figure 5, G and I). Cisplatin treatment led to morphological shrinkage of the cells, and the maximal contraction was seen in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells (Figure 5, J vs. H). Interestingly, transfection with MIOX siRNA partially restored the morphology of HK-2 cells treated with cisplatin (Figure 5, L vs. K). MTT assay revealed that cisplatin-induced HK-2 cell death was alleviated by MIOX siRNA treatment, while it was accentuated by MIOX overexpression (Figure 5, M and N). To further elucidate the role of MIOX in ferroptosis, RSL3, a GPX4 inhibitor, was used to induce ferroptosis in HK-2 cells. MTT studies showed that RSL3 led to massive cell death after 6 hours via the process of ferroptosis (Figure 5, O and P). This ferroptosis-specific cell death, induced by RSL3, was exacerbated by MIOX overexpression while attenuated by MIOX gene disruption (Figure 5, O and P).

Figure 5 Overexpression of MIOX exacerbates cell death, while its gene disruption inhibits it, in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells. TUNEL staining revealed severe DNA damage in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells, which was further promoted by MIOX overexpression, and alleviated by MIOX gene disruption (A–F). Cisplatin treatment led to shrinkage of HK-2 cells after 48 hours, and the maximal contraction was seen in MIOX-overexpressing cells, as compared with the controls (G–J). MIOX siRNA treatment partially reversed these changes (L vs. K). As indicated by MTT assay, cisplatin-induced cell death was alleviated by MIOX siRNA treatment; however, it was accentuated by MIOX overexpression (M and N) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP + empty vector group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons for M and 2-tailed Student’s t test for N). MTT experiments also revealed that RSL3 (ferroptosis inducer) caused massive ferroptosis-specific cell death in HK-2 cells, which was exacerbated by overexpression of MIOX and attenuated by its gene disruption (O and P) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the RSL3 + empty vector group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons for O and 2-tailed Student’s t test for P). Scale bars: 30 μm.

Overexpression of MIOX promotes, whereas its gene disruption inhibits, ferritinophagy in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells. Ferritinophagy, a newly discovered process of selective autophagy, is the autophagic degradation of ferritin in the lysosomes, which is guided by a specific cargo receptor, nuclear receptor coactivator 4 (NCOA4) (16). It is conceivable that intracellular ferritin and NCOA4 are depleted simultaneously by lysosomal degradation in the state of ferritinophagy. In view of this contention, the status of FTH1 and NCOA4 degradation was investigated in the context of ferritinophagy in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells. Immunofluorescence microscopy revealed intense fluorescence related to the expression of NCOA4 in control HK-2 cells (Figure 6A). A notable decrease in fluorescence was observed in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells, which was seen maximally in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, as compared with the controls (Figure 6, A–D). Interestingly, NCOA4-related fluorescence was partially restored following the transfection of cisplatin-treated cells with MIOX siRNA (Figure 6, F vs. E). Similarly, FTH1, the heavy chain of ferritin, underwent substantial downregulation in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells (Figure 6, H vs. G). Further remarkable depletion of FTH1 was observed in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, whereas MIOX siRNA treatment restored expression quite similar to that in control cells (Figure 6, I–L). Notably, the decrease of FTH1 in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells was partially reversed by the administration of NCOA4 siRNA (Supplemental Figure 4). The results of immunoblotting studies were similar to the observations made by immunofluorescence microscopy, and they revealed that MIOX heavily influenced the degradation of FTH1 and NCOA4 in HK-2 cells following cisplatin treatment (Figure 6, M–O). Interestingly, the depletion of FTH1 was also observed in the early stage (4 hours) of cisplatin treatment, which could be alleviated by MitoQ treatment (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 6 Knockdown of MIOX inhibits, while its overexpression accelerates, ferritinophagy in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells. Immunofluorescence microscopy revealed a decreased fluorescence related to the expression of NCOA4 in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells (B vs. A). The immunofluorescence intensity was maximally reduced in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, and it was partially restored following MIOX siRNA treatment (C–F). Similarly, there was a substantial downregulation of FTH1 in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells, and a further decrease in FTH1-related immunofluorescence was observed in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, whereas MIOX siRNA treatment prevented its downregulation (G–L). The changes in NCOA4 and FTH1 expression levels were confirmed by immunoblotting studies (M–O) (n = 4; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). Scale bars: 50 μm.

MIOX gene disruption attenuates lysosomal ferritin uptake and intracellular free iron accumulation, while MIOX overexpression enhances these processes, in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells. Free iron is required for lipid hydroperoxidation and execution of ferroptosis, but most of the intracellular iron remains bound to ferritin (9). In the state of ferritinophagy, ferritin is phagocytosed by lysosomes and then undergoes enzymatic degradation, leading to excessive generation of free iron. In view of these interrelated dynamics, lysosome and ferritin were costained to elucidate the lysosomal uptake of ferritin in HK-2 cells. Lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1 (LAMP1), a commonly used lysosomal marker, was used to stain the lysosomes. Immunofluorescence microscopy revealed considerable colocalization of FTH1 (green) and LAMP1 (red) in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells, indicating the translocation of ferritin into the lysosomes (Figure 7, C and D vs. A and B, and M). The translocation was tremendously enhanced in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, as can be readily visualized in Figure 7, G, H, and M. Transfection of MIOX siRNA into cisplatin-treated cells remarkably disrupted the codistribution (Figure 7, K and L vs. I and J, and M). To measure intracellular free iron levels, labile iron pool assay was performed. The results indicated a marked increase of intracellular free iron concentration in HK-2 cells after cisplatin treatment, which was accentuated in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, and attenuated by MIOX gene disruption (Figure 7N).

Figure 7 Overexpression of MIOX accentuates, whereas its gene disruption attenuates, ferritin uptake by the lysosomes and accumulation of free iron after cisplatin treatment. Normally, ferritin (FTH1, green) was seen localized primarily in the cytoplasm and in small amounts in the lysosome (LAMP1, red) in untreated HK-2 cells (A and B). Immunofluorescence microscopy revealed considerable translocation of FTH1 into the lysosomal compartment in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells (C, D, and M) (n = 4; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). The translocation was tremendously enhanced in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, while remarkably disrupted by the transfection of MIOX siRNA (E–M). To measure intracellular free iron levels, labile iron pool (LIP) assays were performed. The results indicated a marked increase of intracellular free iron concentration in HK-2 cells after cisplatin treatment (N) (n = 4; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). The concentration of free iron was seen further increased in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, and it was attenuated by MIOX gene disruption (N). Scale bars: 50 μm.

MIOX overexpression modulates lysosomal permeability, GPX4 activity, and reduced glutathione and NADPH levels in HK-2 cells following cisplatin treatment. Since ferroptosis is akin to autophagic cell death, it is conceivable that the lysosomal permeability of HK-2 cells increases during the ferroptotic process (17). In view of this notion, the status of lysosomal permeability was investigated by acridine orange (AO) dye staining. In untreated cells, most of the dye accumulates inside the lysosomes to generate red fluorescence, and a small portion of it remains in the cytoplasm to yield green fluorescence. When lysosomal permeability increases, AO leaks from lysosomes into cytoplasm, and the cells yield waxing of green fluorescence and waning of red fluorescence. In this study, we noted that AO-associated green fluorescence increased and red fluorescence decreased in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells (Figure 8, B vs. A). These changes in fluorescence were accentuated in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells (Figure 8, D vs. B and C), whereas the changes were minimal in cisplatin-treated cells transfected with MIOX siRNA, as compared with the controls (Figure 8, F vs. A, C, and E).

Figure 8 MIOX overexpression promotes lysosomal permeability and decreases GSH concentration, GPX4 activity, and NADPH levels in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells. Lysosomal permeability was investigated by AO staining. AO-associated green fluorescence in the cytoplasm increased, while red fluorescence in the lysosome decreased, suggesting increased lysosomal permeability of HK-2 cells following cisplatin treatment (B vs. A). The changes in fluorescence were accentuated in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells but attenuated in cisplatin-treated cells transfected with MIOX siRNA (C–F). The expression of GPX4, a key enzyme for ferroptosis inhibition, decreased after cisplatin treatment (M). A substantial decline in GPX4 activity was also observed in both HK-2 cells and MIOX-overexpressing cells, and this decrease was negated by the concomitant transfection with MIOX siRNA (N) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). The status of intracellular GSH levels was assessed by monobromobimane (MBB) staining. Blue fluorescence was decreased after cisplatin treatment, and further decreased in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, while partially restored by MIOX siRNA transfection (G–L and O) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). The NADPH levels were also found to be low in MIOX-overexpressing cells and cisplatin-treated cells (P). There was further depletion of NADPH in cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, which was blocked by MIOX gene disruption (P) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). Scale bars: 30 μm.

GPX4 is a key antioxidant enzyme that can block ferroptosis by eliminating lipid hydroperoxides with reduced glutathione (GSH) in states in which cells experience excessive ferroptotic pressure (18). Conceivably, ferroptosis can be accelerated when GPX4 is inhibited or GSH is depleted. In view of this, GPX4 activity and GSH concentration were investigated in HK-2 cells. Immunoblotting analysis revealed that GPX4 expression decreased after cisplatin treatment in HK-2 cells (Figure 8M). A substantial decline in GPX4 activity was also observed in both cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells and cisplatin-treated MIOX-overexpressing cells, and this decrease was not noted in cisplatin-treated cells transfected with MIOX siRNA (Figure 8N). The status of intracellular GSH levels was assessed by monobromobimane (MBB) staining. MBB is taken up by live cells and binds with GSH to generate blue fluorescence. Blue fluorescence was considerably decreased after cisplatin treatment and further decreased by MIOX overexpression, but partially restored by MIOX siRNA transfection (Figure 8, G–L and O). In addition, NADPH levels were measured, since they modulate ferroptosis sensitivity and also aid in eliminating lipid hydroperoxides (9). The levels of NADPH were found to be quite low in MIOX-overexpressing cells (Figure 8P), which may be related to its conversion into NADP+ during the myo-inositol catabolic pathway (13, 19). Apparently, acceleration of this pathway by MIOX overexpression in cisplatin-induced injury may have led to the NADPH depletion in HK-2 cells. Understandably, such a depletion of NADPH can be blocked by MIOX gene disruption, as observed in this investigation (Figure 8P).

Overexpression of MIOX exacerbates, while its gene disruption alleviates, renal tubular injury, lipid hydroperoxidation, and decline in GPX4 activity and NADPH levels in cisplatin-induced AKI. MIOX-transgenic (MIOX-Tg) mice and MIOX-knockout (MIOX-KO) mice were generated as previously reported (8). The expression of MIOX was confirmed by the immunoblotting procedures (Figure 9M). Cisplatin (20 mg/kg) or PBS was administered i.p. to WT, MIOX-Tg, and MIOX-KO mice. PAS staining demonstrated tubular epithelium disruption, loss of brush borders, and cast formation in the tubular lumina in cisplatin-treated WT mouse kidneys (Figure 9, B vs. A). These morphological changes were highly accentuated in cisplatin-treated MIOX-Tg mice (Figure 9, D vs. B and C). Interestingly, no notable pathological changes were observed in cisplatin-treated MIOX-KO mice as compared with the controls (Figure 9, F vs. A, C, and E). Similarly, increased NGAL mRNA levels were observed in cisplatin-treated WT mice and MIOX-Tg mice but not in cisplatin-treated MIOX-KO mice (Figure 9P). Notably, the tubular injury in cisplatin-treated MIOX-Tg mice was attenuated by prior administration of Fer-1 (Supplemental Figure 5). To determine the extent of lipid hydroperoxidation during cisplatin-induced injury, the status of 4-HNE was assessed by immunofluorescence microscopy. The kidney sections were stained with anti–4-HNE (green) and counterstained with TO-PRO-3 iodide to delineate the nuclei (red). The WT mice treated with cisplatin revealed mild greenish cytoplasmic staining compared with the controls (Figure 9, H vs. G). The 4-HNE staining was notably increased in kidney sections of cisplatin-treated MIOX-Tg mice (Figure 9, J vs. H and I), while minimal 4-HNE staining was observed in cisplatin-treated MIOX-KO mice as compared with the controls (Figure 9, L vs. G, I, and K). The changes in 4-HNE levels were confirmed with immunoblotting studies (Figure 9M). Then, we measured GPX4 activity to evaluate the ferroptosis termination system in vivo. A decline in GPX4 activity was observed in cisplatin-treated WT mice and MIOX-Tg mice but not in cisplatin-treated MIOX-KO mice (Figure 9N), although GPX4 expression remained stable after cisplatin treatment (Figure 9M). Notably, the NADPH levels in untreated MIOX-Tg mice were much lower than those in WT mice (Figure 9O), suggesting that MIOX-Tg mice, to begin with, may be more amenable to the process of ferroptosis. Both WT and MIOX-Tg mice had markedly decreased NADPH levels following cisplatin treatment, while a moderate reduction was seen in cisplatin-treated MIOX-KO mice (Figure 9O).

Figure 9 Overexpression of MIOX exacerbates, while its gene disruption alleviates, renal tubular injury, lipid hydroperoxidation, and decline in GPX4 activity and NADPH levels in cisplatin-induced AKI. The expression profile of MIOX in WT, MIOX-Tg, and MIOX-KO mice was demonstrated by immunoblotting studies (M). Cisplatin treatment led to severe renal tubular injury in WT mice, which was accentuated in MIOX-Tg mice but attenuated in MIOX-KO mice (A–F). Similarly, NGAL mRNA levels increased in cisplatin-treated WT mice and MIOX-Tg mice, and a minimal increase was observed in cisplatin-treated MIOX-KO mice (P) (n = 4; *P < 0.05 compared with the WT control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the WT CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). 4-HNE expression levels were used to assess the status of lipid hydroperoxidation. Immunofluorescence and immunoblotting studies revealed an increase in 4-HNE levels in cisplatin-treated WT mice, which was maximal in cisplatin-treated MIOX-Tg mice but minimal in cisplatin-treated MIOX-KO mice (G–M). Besides, a decline in GPX4 activity was observed in cisplatin-treated WT mice and MIOX-Tg mice but not in cisplatin-treated MIOX-KO mice (N) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the WT control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the WT CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons), although GPX4 expression remained stable after cisplatin treatment (M). The NADPH levels in untreated MIOX-Tg mice were much lower than those in WT mice (O) (n = 6; *P < 0.05 compared with the WT control group, #P < 0.05 compared with the WT CP group, 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons). Both WT and MIOX-Tg mice had markedly decreased NADPH levels following cisplatin treatment, while a moderate reduction was seen in cisplatin-treated MIOX-KO mice (O). Scale bars: 30 μm.

MIOX overexpression promotes ferritinophagy in cisplatin-induced AKI. Expression of ferritin and of its cargo receptor NCOA4 was investigated to assess the status of ferritinophagy in vivo. Immunofluorescence microscopy showed that both ferritin and NCOA4 were mainly expressed in renal tubular epithelia (Figure 10, A–L). The immunofluorescence and immunoblotting studies revealed that NCOA4 expression was decreased in cisplatin-treated WT mice; however, MIOX-KO mice were unaffected (Figure 10, B vs. A, F vs. E, and M). The maximal decrease in NCOA4 expression was observed in cisplatin-treated MIOX-Tg mice (Figure 10, D vs. B and C, and M). However, changes in FTH1 expression in cisplatin-treated WT mice were opposite to that observed for NCOA4. There was a marked increase in FTH1 expression in cisplatin-treated WT mice, as indicated by immunofluorescence and immunoblotting studies (Figure 10, H vs. G, and M). This upregulation might be induced by the accumulated intracellular free iron in the kidney, which can promote FTH1 transcription via a feedback mechanism while inhibiting transferrin transcription at the same time (20, 21). Subsequently, reverse transcriptase PCR analyses were performed to assess the transcriptional status of FTH1 and transferrin in the kidneys. Increased FTH1 and decreased transferrin mRNA levels were noted in cisplatin-treated kidneys (Figure 10, N and O), implying that there may be a high concentration of intracellular free iron in tubular epithelia. Notably, in contrast to NCOA4, FTH1 expression in cisplatin-treated MIOX-Tg mice was maximally increased, while no obvious increase was noted in MIOX-KO mice (Figure 10, J vs. H and I, L vs. K, and M). Interestingly, MIOX-KO mice had very low basal levels of FTH1 (Figure 10, K–M), and the processes of ferritinophagy and the feedback mechanism were induced at a very early time period (2 hours) following the administration of cisplatin (Supplemental Figure 6).