Myo-inositol oxygenase expression profile modulates pathogenic ferroptosis in the renal proximal tubule

Cell culture studies. The human proximal tubular epithelial cell line HK-2 was purchased from ATCC. Cells were maintained in DMEM, consisting of 10% FBS, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 U/mL streptomycin. They were maintained in a humidified environment with 5% CO 2 at 37°C. In addition, MIOX-overexpressing HK-2 cells, generated in our laboratory, were also used for various parallel studies. The cells from near-confluent cultures were trypsin-dissociated and seeded onto collagen-coated 6-well plates at a density of 0.5 × 105 to 1 × 105 in a culture medium containing 2% FBS. They were allowed to attach overnight, and then treated with 20 μM cisplatin (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog P4394) for 4–48 hours. Other chemicals used to treat the cells were as follows: ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog SML0583, ferroptosis inhibitor; 0.4 μM), deferoxamine (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog D9533, iron chelator; 10–80 μM), necrostatin-1 (Nec-1; Cayman Chemical, catalog 4311-88-0, necroptosis inhibitor; 50 μM), and Z-VAD(OMe)-FMK (VAD; Cayman Chemical, catalog 187389-52-2, apoptosis inhibitor; 50 μM). Treated cells were harvested and used for various morphological and biochemical studies. Additional knockdown studies included the use of MIOX siRNA (Origene, catalog SR310776; 50 nM) and NCOA4 siRNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, catalog sc-61117; 50 nM) in cells transfected with Lipofectamine 2000 reagent (Invitrogen, catalog 11668019).

Animal model system. Eight-week-old male mice in groups of 8 of the following strains were used: CD1, wild type (WT) C57BL/6J, proximal tubular–specific MIOX knockout (MIOX-KO, C57BL/6J background), and proximal tubular–specific MIOX-overexpressing transgenic (MIOX-Tg, C57BL/6J background). The generation of MIOX-Tg and -KO mice has been previously described in our publication (8). AKI was induced with the administration of a single i.p. injection of cisplatin (20 mg/kg). Control mice received PBS only. For ferroptosis inhibition studies, Fer-1 was administered 45 minutes to 2 hours before the induction of AKI at a dose of 5 mg/kg. The mice were sacrificed 2 hours or 3 days later, and kidney tissues were harvested for various studies. Before sacrifice, the blood and urine samples were collected. Serum creatinine was measured using a QuantiChrom Creatinine assay kit (BioAssay Systems, catalog DICT-500). Urine samples were centrifuged at 5000 g, and supernatants subjected to 15% SDS-PAGE. The gels were stained with Coomassie Brilliant Blue reagent.

Morphological studies and tubular damage scoring. Four-micrometer-thick tissue sections were heat-deparaffinized and treated with xylene. They were rehydrated with decreasing concentrations of graded series of ethanol. The sections were then successively stained with hematoxylin (3 minutes) and eosin (30 seconds). After a brief wash with deionized-distilled water, the sections were dehydrated with ethanol, treated with xylene, coverslip-mounted, and evaluated. The sections with H&E staining were used to assess tubular damage scoring, as previously reported (47, 48). For each mouse, 100 tubules from 10 different views were evaluated by 2 investigators. Seven parameters were graded as follows: tubular epithelial cell flattening (0 or 1), loss of brush border (0 or 1), cell membrane bleb formation (0 or 2), cytoplasmic vacuolization (0 or 1), cell necrosis (0 or 2), interstitial edema (0 or 1), and tubular lumen obstruction (0 or 2). The accumulated values ranging from 0 (unaffected) to 10 (severe damage) were considered as indicative of the extent of tubular damage. For PAS staining, the Periodic Acid Schiff Stain Kit (Abcam, catalog ab150680) was used. Briefly, rehydrated sections were immersed in periodic acid solution for 10 minutes. They were then rinsed with distilled water and incubated with Schiff solution for 30 minutes. After washing with distilled water, the sections were stained with hematoxylin for 3 minutes. After another H 2 O wash, Bluing reagent was applied for 30 seconds and slides rewashed, dehydrated, treated with xylene, and coverslip-mounted. The tissue sections were evaluated for cellular morphology of tubules by light microscopy.

Immunohistochemical studies. Four-micrometer-thick paraffin tissue sections of kidneys, from renal biopsy tissues of 3 ATN patients, were deparaffinized and rehydrated. After heat-induced epitope (antigen) retrieval, the slide sections were washed twice with TBST containing 0.025% Triton X-100. For blocking of the background staining, the sections were immersed in 3% BSA in TBST (137 mM NaCl, 2.7 mM KCl, 16.5 mM Tris, pH 7.4, containing 0.025% Triton X-100) for 1 hour at 22°C. Sections were then incubated with MIOX antibody (1:200), NCOA4 antibody (Bethyl Laboratories, catalog A302-272A; 1:100), and FTH1 antibody (Abcam, catalog ab65080; 1:100) in TBST overnight at 4°C and rinsed with TBST. Endogenous peroxidase was suppressed by incubation of the sections with 3% H 2 O 2 for 15 minutes. The sections were incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibody (Vector Laboratories) for 1 hour at 22°C. After washing with PBS, DAB solution was applied to the sections for 20–35 seconds to develop the peroxidase reaction product. The sections were then immediately washed with deionized distilled water. The sections were counterstained with hematoxylin, dehydrated in graded series of ethanols, coverslip-mounted, and evaluated by light microscopy.

Immunofluorescence studies. Initially, the HK-2 cells that had undergone various treatments were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde. They were then permeabilized with 0.25% Triton X-100 in PBS buffer. They were immersed in 2% BSA in PBST to block the nonspecific background. The cells were then individually incubated with the following primary antibodies overnight at 4°C: anti-NCOA4 (Bethyl Laboratories, catalog A302-272A; 1:100), anti-FTH1 (Abcam, catalog ab65080; 1:100), anti–4-HNE antibody (Abcam, catalog ab46545; 1:100), and anti-LAMP1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 15665S; 1:100). Subsequently, cells were washed with PBS and incubated with secondary antibodies conjugated with FITC. The cells were then coverslip-mounted and examined by fluorescence microscopy. For kidney tissue immunofluorescence, 4-μm-thick cryostat sections were prepared from a different group of experiments. They were washed with PBS and immersed in 2% BSA to block the nonspecific background. The sections were then incubated with rabbit polyclonal anti–4-HNE, -NCOA4, or -FTH1 primary antibodies for 2 hours at 22°C. After 3 washes with PBS, secondary antibodies were applied to the sections and incubation extended for another hour at 22°C. The sections were rewashed with PBS, coverslip-mounted, and examined with a UV microscope equipped with epi-illumination.

Protein expression studies. Immunoblotting procedures were used to evaluate the protein expression in various samples. Briefly, kidney tissues were diced into 1 mm3 and homogenized in RIPA buffer (150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 0.5% deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS, and 50 mM Tris, pH 8.0, containing protease inhibitors). Likewise the cells were lysed with RIPA lysis buffer. The homogenates were centrifuged at 10,000 g for 5 minutes, and supernatants were collected. Protein concentration in the supernatants was measured with a Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (catalog 23225). After adjustment of the concentration (100 μg/100 μL) in each of the samples, equal amounts of protein (20 μg) were mixed with the SDS loading buffer, boiled for 5 minutes, ice-cooled, and subjected to 10% or 15% SDS-PAGE. Following the fractionation of proteins by SDS-PAGE, the proteins were transferred to PVDF membranes by electroblotting procedures. The PVDF membranes were then individually incubated with the following antibodies at the stated dilutions overnight at 4°C: anti-MIOX (1:1000), anti-NCOA4 (Bethyl Laboratories, catalog A302-272A; 1:1000), anti-FTH1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3998S; 1:1000), anti-GPX4 (Cayman Chemical, catalog 10005258; 1:200), anti–4-HNE (Abcam, catalog ab46545; 1:1000), and anti–β-actin (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A5441; 1:1000). The membranes were washed with TBST buffer (137 mM NaCl, 2.7 mM KCl, 16.5 mM Tris, pH 7.4, containing 0.1% Tween-20) and incubated with secondary antibodies at 22°C for 60 minutes. After another wash with TBST, the protein bands in the blots were detected using the ECL chemiluminescence system (Amersham Biosciences).

Gene expression studies. Real-time PCR was used to evaluate the gene expression in various samples. Briefly, approximately 10 mg of kidney tissue was used to isolate RNA, using TRIzol Reagent (Invitrogen, catalog 15-596-026). The RNA was reverse-transcribed into cDNA using a GoScript Reverse Transcription System (Promega). For quantitative PCR, reaction mixture containing 100 ng cDNA, 1 μmol/L each of forward and reverse primer, 1× Fast SYBR Green Master Mix, and 2 μL of nuclease-free water in a total volume of 10 μL was prepared. The reaction mixture was subjected to PCR in an Applied Biosystems Step1Plus Real-Time PCR System Thermocycler. Relative crossing threshold values in comparison with GAPDH were used to calculate the mRNA levels in different samples. The primers used in this study were: GAPDH, forward 5′-GAATACGGCTACAGCAACAGG-3′ and reverse 5′-GGTCTGGGATGGAAATTGT-G-3′; β-actin, forward 5′-AGACCTCTATGCCAACACAGTG-3′ and reverse 5′-ACCGATCCACACAGAGTACTTG-3′; FTH1, forward 5′-GCCCTTTGCAACTTCGTCG-3′ and reverse 5′-GTGGTAGTTCTGGCGCACTT-3′; transferrin, forward 5′-AACCAGCTCGAAGGCAAGAA-3′ and reverse 5′-ACTGCCCGAGAAGAAACTGG-3′; NGAL, forward 5′-GCCCAGGACTCAACTCAGAA-3′ and reverse 5′-GACCAGGATGGAGGTGACAT-3′; KIM-1, forward 5′-GGAAGTAAAGGGGGTAGTGGG-3′ and reverse 5′-AAGCAGAAGATGGGCATTGC-3′.

Evaluation of cell death and cell morphology in HK-2 cells. TUNEL assay was used to assess the degree of cell death. An In Situ Cell Death Detection Kit (Roche, catalog 11684795910) was used to detect cellular DNA damage. The cells were washed with PBS 3 times and treated with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 1 hour at 22°C. The cells were then permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 in 0.1% sodium citrate for 2 minutes at 4°C. Cells were incubated with TUNEL reagent (450 μL label solution and 50 μL enzyme solution) for 1 hour at 37°C. Cells were then washed twice with PBS and examined with a UV microscope equipped with epi-illumination. For cell morphology studies, HK-2 cells were examined by phase-contrast light microscopy immediately after cisplatin treatment. In addition, H&E staining was used to delineate the finer morphological characteristics of the cells as follows. The HK-2 cells were stained with hematoxylin (3 minutes) and eosin (45 seconds) after fixation with 4% paraformaldehyde (15 minutes). Cells were then washed and examined with light microscopy.

Assessment of lysosomal permeability, GSH, and mitochondrial ROS in HK-2 cells. The lysosomal permeability in HK-2 cells was determined by acridine orange (AO) staining. Cells were incubated in the growth medium, inclusive of AO (4 μg/mL; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog A6014), and incubation carried out for 20 minutes at 37°C. The stained cells were washed twice with 3% FCS in PBS and immediately examined by fluorescence microscopy. For in situ determination of GSH, MBB (20 μM; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog B4380) in PBS was used to stain the cells for 15 minutes at 37°C after the removal of culture medium. They were coverslip-mounted and photographed immediately. For determination of mitochondrial ROS, dihydroethidium (DHE; 20 μM; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog D7008) was used. It was included in the PBS to stain the cells for 20 minutes at 37°C. To ensure the specificity of DHE staining, 100 nM mitoquinone (MitoQ; Focus Biomolecules, catalog 10-1363) was included in the medium to scavenge mitochondrial ROS. Cells were then coverslip-mounted and examined by fluorescence microscopy.

Determination of NADPH levels in kidney tissues and cells. About 15 mg of cortical kidney tissues or approximately 2 × 106 cells with 70%–80% confluence per culture dish (55 cm2) were used to assess the NADPH levels with an NADP/NADPH Assay Kit (Abcam, catalog ab65349). Kidney tissues were homogenized in 200 μL NADP/NADPH Extraction Buffer. Likewise the cells were lysed in 200 μL NADP/NADPH Extraction Buffer. The samples were then briefly vortexed and centrifuged at 14,000 g for 5 minutes. The supernatants were passed through spin columns provided in the kit and centrifuged at 10,000 g for 40 minutes. The filtered samples were then heat-treated at 60°C for 30 minutes to decompose NADP. Fifty-microliter standards or samples were added into the individual wells of a 96-well plate, which had pre-added 100-μL Reaction Mix (98 μL NADP Cycling Buffer and 2 μL NADP Cycling Enzyme Mix). Then, 10 μL NADPH Developer (provided in the Abcam kit, catalog ab65349) was added into each well and the reaction extended for 2 hours. After the reaction period, colorimetric readings were made at an OD of 450 nm using a Microplate Reader (Bio-Rad). Finally, the NADPH levels of the samples were calculated by comparison with a standard curve.

Labile iron pool assay. The intracellular free iron levels were measured by labile iron pool assay, as previously described (21). Cells were briefly trypsinized (2 minutes) and immediately washed with PBS. Calcein–acetoxymethyl ester (0.05 μM; AnaSpec, catalog AS-72126) in PBS was added to the cells and incubated for 15 minutes at 37°C. After washing with PBS, the cells were divided into 2 aliquots. The cells from the first aliquot were treated with 100 μM deferiprone (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 379409) for 1 hour at 37°C. The second aliquot of cells was left untreated. Flow cytometric reading was made with excitation of calcein at 488 nm and emission fluorescence at 525 nm. The increase of mean fluorescence in deferiprone-treated cells was compared with that in untreated cells, which represented the amount of intracellular free iron.

MTT assay. HK-2 cells were seeded onto the 96-well plate (~3000 cells per well). The cells were treated with 20 μM cisplatin for 20 hours. The growth medium was removed after treatment, and cells were cultured in 1 mg/mL Thiazolyl Blue Tetrazolium Bromide (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog M5655) in fresh growth medium for 4 hours. Supernatants were carefully removed from the wells. Then, 150 μL DMSO (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog BP231-100) was added into each well. The 96-well plates were subjected to orbital shaking for 10 minutes to completely dissolve formazan. The absorbance at 490 nm wavelength was then measured by a Microplate Reader.

Measurement of GPX4 activity. GPX4 activity was determined as previously described (18). For in vitro studies, approximately 2 × 106 cells from culture dishes (55 cm2) were harvested and homogenized in 200 μL of buffer (0.1 M KH 2 PO 4 /K 2 HPO 4 , 0.15 M KCl, 0.05% [wt/vol] CHAPS, 5 mM β-mercaptoethanol, and protease inhibitors, pH 7.4). For in vivo studies, approximately 20 mg kidney tissue, frozen in liquid nitrogen, was ground into powder with a pestle and mortar and then homogenized in 200 μL buffer. The homogenates were then centrifuged at 15,000 g for 20 minutes at 4°C, and the supernatants were saved. An aliquot was used to measure the protein concentration, using Bradford Reagent (Bio-Rad). For GPX4 activity, 50 μL of supernatant was added into 1 mL of assay buffer (5 mM EDTA, 5 mM reduced glutathione [GSH; Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 1294820], 0.1% [vol/vol] Triton X-100, 180 IU/mL glutathione reductase [Sigma-Aldrich, catalog G9297], and 160 mM NADPH/H+ [Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 10107824001], pH 7.8). After 5 minutes of incubation at 22°C, 5 μL of 30 mM cumene hydroperoxide (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog 247502) was added to initiate the reaction. The readings were recorded at an absorbance of 340 nm and measured every 10 seconds until the stability was established, i.e., no detectable change in absorbance. The kinetics representing the rate of change in absorbance, reflective of GPX4 activity, was then calculated.

Spatial distribution of ferrum in the lysosomes. To delineate the localization of ferrum in cisplatin-treated HK-2 cells, first LysoTracker Red (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog L7528) in a final concentration of 75 nM was added into the culture medium for 60 minutes. The live cells were immediately photographed to demarcate the fluorescent lysosomes (red fluorescence). Then, the cells were reincubated in 1 mL 90% (vol/vol) ethanol containing 5 μL ferrum solution for 15 minutes at 37°C. The ferrum solution was prepared by addition of 50 μL chloroform into 1 vial of ferrum (Ursa Bioscience, 520-R). The cells were then rephotographed by fluorescence microscopy to detect ferrum (green fluorescence).

Statistics. Two-tailed Student’s t test was used for difference analysis of 2 groups, and 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons was performed for difference analysis of 3 or more groups. P less than 0.05 was considered significant. Data were expressed as mean ± SD. GraphPad Prism 7 and Microsoft Excel 2013 were used for all calculations.

Study approval. All animal procedures used in this study were approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of Northwestern University (2018-2043) and the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, China (2018sydw0276). All human studies were approved by the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University (2019-S078). Written informed consent from participants or their guardians was obtained.