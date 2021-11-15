sEH promotes macrophage phagocytosis and lung clearance of Streptococcus pneumoniae

Ephx2–/– mice have reduced lung bacterial clearance of S. pneumoniae in vivo. Since sEH is highly expressed in lung macrophages (38, 39) and regulates lung inflammation following LPS exposure (33), we examined whether sEH regulates the clearance of bacteria from the lungs. WT and Ephx2–/– mice were infected by intranasal aspiration with either saline (negative control), the Gram-positive bacteria S. pneumoniae, or the Gram-negative bacteria K. pneumoniae, and lung bacterial clearance was determined by serial dilution assay 48 hours later. We observed no significant differences between the WT and Ephx2–/– mice in any of the outcomes measured in saline-treated lungs (Figure 1, A–C). WT and Ephx2–/– mice had similar numbers of K. pneumoniae in their lungs 48 hours after inoculation (Figure 1A). In contrast, lungs from Ephx2–/– mice had significantly increased numbers of S. pneumoniae after 48 hours compared with WT mice, which indicated reduced bacterial clearance (Figure 1A). Consistent with this finding, histological analysis revealed increased inflammation in Ephx2–/– mouse lungs infected with S. pneumoniae relative to WT mouse lungs, with infiltration of neutrophils and monocytes and loss of normal alveolar architecture (Figure 1B). The degree of inflammation was quantified by a pathologist who was blinded to treatment group assignment and genotype. Lungs from Ephx2–/– mice had a significantly higher inflammation score than did lungs from WT mice (2.5 ± 0.8 vs. 1.2 ± 0.5, P < 0.05) after S. pneumoniae infection, but not after K. pneumoniae infection (2.3 ± 0.3 vs. 2.5 ± 0.3, P = 0.53). In the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF), total cell numbers and macrophage, lymphocyte, and eosinophil numbers were comparable between WT and Ephx2–/– mice infected with S. pneumoniae; however, neutrophil numbers were significantly higher in BALF from infected Ephx2–/– mice compared with BALF from WT mice (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Impaired bacterial clearance and increased lung inflammation after S. pneumoniae infection in Ephx2–/– mice in vivo. (A) WT and Ephx2–/– mice (n = 6–12 per group) were inoculated by intranasal aspiration with either saline (negative control), K. pneumonia at 2 × 103 CFU/mouse, or S. pneumonia at 2 × 105 CFU/mouse. Colony counts were determined by serial dilution assay in lungs collected 48 hours after inoculation. Each square represents a different animal (white squares represent WT mice; black squares represent Ephx2–/– mice). (B) Representative H&E staining of formalin-fixed lung sections. Scale bars: 200 μm. (C) Bronchoalveolar lavage was performed on the mice in A, and total BALF cells and cell differentials were determined. *P < 0.05, by ordinary 2-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple-comparison test (A and C).

The defect in bacterial clearance in Ephx2–/– mice was selective for S. pneumoniae. WT and Ephx2–/– mice had similar lung bacterial numbers, inflammation score, and proinflammatory cytokine mRNA levels 48 hours after inoculation with a reduced dose of K. pneumoniae (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129679DS1). In addition, clearance of another Gram-positive bacteria, S. aureus, was not different between WT and Ephx2–/– mice at both high and low inoculation doses, and at both 24 and 48 hours after inoculation (Supplemental Figure 2).

sEH deficiency altered S. pneumoniae clearance as early as 12 hours after infection. Compared with lungs of WT mice, Ephx2–/– mouse lungs had increased numbers of S. pneumoniae after 12 hours (Figure 2A); however, we found no significant differences between WT and Ephx2–/– mice in BALF cells at this time point (Figure 2B). Moreover, Ephx2 disruption did not attenuate S. pneumoniae–induced increases in BALF levels of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-1β, IL-6, or TNF-α (Figure 2C). This suggests that the defect in S. pneumoniae clearance in Ephx2–/– mice was not due to attenuation of pulmonary cytokine induction or suppression of immune cell infiltration into the lungs.

Figure 2 S. pneumoniae lung clearance is impaired early during infection in Ephx2–/– mice and altered by pharmacological sEH inhibition or EET antagonism in vivo. (A) WT and Ephx2–/– mice (n = 5–10 per group) were inoculated by intranasal aspiration with either saline (PBS, negative control) or S. pneumonia at 2 × 105 CFU/mouse. Colony counts were determined by serial dilution assay in lungs collected 12 hours after inoculation. (B) Bronchoalveolar lavage was performed on the mice in A, and total BALF cells and cell differentials were determined. (C) Levels of Il-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α protein in BALF from mice in A were determined by multiplex array. (D) WT mice (n = 14–56 per group) were treated with either vehicle (1% PEG400) or 1% PEG400 containing 10 mg/L TPPU in the drinking water and inoculated by intranasal aspiration with either saline (negative control) or S. pneumonia at 2 × 105 CFU/mouse. Colony counts were determined by serial dilution assay in lungs removed 48 hours after inoculation. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05. (E) WT and Ephx2–/– mice (n = 5–10 per group) were dosed with vehicle or EEZE (15 μg/kg/day) via Alzet minipumps and inoculated with either saline (negative control) or S. pneumonia at 2 × 105 CFU/mouse. Colony counts were determined in lungs removed 48 hours after inoculation. *P < 0.05, by ordinary 2-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple-comparison test (A–E).

We found that clearance of S. pneumoniae was also reduced by treatment with the sEH inhibitor 1-trifluoromethoxyphenyl-3-(1-propionylpiperidin-4-yl) urea (TPPU) before and during infection (Figure 2D). Moreover, treatment of Ephx2–/– mice with the putative EET receptor antagonist 14,15-epoxyeicosa-5(Z)-enoic acid (EEZE) restored the clearance of S. pneumoniae to WT levels (Figure 2E), suggesting that sEH mediated S. pneumoniae clearance through the regulation of epoxy fatty acid hydrolysis. Together, these results indicate that sEH was required for efficient pulmonary clearance of S. pneumoniae, but not K. pneumoniae or S. aureus, and that sEH limited the lung inflammatory response to S. pneumoniae infection.

PAMPs increase sEH expression and EET levels in macrophages in vitro. To determine whether PAMPs alter the expression of sEH, we stimulated isolated peritoneal macrophages from WT mice with various PAMPs and measured sEH expression at the mRNA and protein levels. Macrophage Ephx2 mRNA levels were significantly upregulated by PGN, LTA, and LPS, but not by zymosan (Zym) or Man (Figure 3A). Likewise, sEH protein expression was upregulated in WT macrophages after PGN stimulation (Figure 3B). PGN induced macrophage sEH expression in a dose-dependent manner at concentrations of 0.5–10.0 μg/mL (Figure 3C). Ephx2–/– mice have increased levels of EETs (40), and EETs are known to influence inflammatory responses (41). Thus, sEH may regulate macrophage function during inflammation through metabolism of EETs. To confirm the link between EETs and sEH-mediated macrophage responses to PGN, we initially measured EET levels in WT and Ephx2–/– macrophages by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). As shown in Figure 3D, PGN significantly increased the levels of EETs in WT macrophages. Importantly, Ephx2–/– macrophages produced higher levels of 8,9-EET, 11,12-EET, and 14,15-EET compared with WT macrophages after PGN treatment. In contrast, the levels of 5,6-EET were not different between the 2 genotypes. These results are consistent with the known regiochemistry of EET metabolism by sEH (39). Together, these data demonstrate that PGN induced sEH expression and increased EET levels in macrophages and that disruption of Ephx2 increased EET levels even further after PGN treatment.

Figure 3 Macrophage sEH expression is regulated by PAMPs in vitro. (A) Ephx2 transcript levels were measured by real-time quantitative RT-PCR in peritoneal macrophages stimulated with vehicle (PBS) or the following PAMPs: LPS (1 μg/mL), LTA (5 μg/mL), PGN (10 μg/mL), Man (10 μg/mL), or Zym (10 μg/mL). n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle. Immunoblotting for sEH protein expression was done after stimulation of macrophages with different PAMPs (B) or different concentrations of PGN (0–10 μg/mL) (C). Densitometry of sEH protein expression normalized to β-actin was used to quantify the results in B and C. n = 3 per group. *P < 0.05 versus vehicle (none). (D) EET levels were measured by LC-MS/MS in peritoneal macrophages from WT and Ephx2–/– mice with or without 10 μg/mL PGN stimulation. n = 6 per group. *P < 0.05, by ordinary 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple-comparison test (A–C) or ordinary 2-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple-comparison test (D).

Ephx2–/– macrophages exhibit impaired bacterial phagocytosis in vitro and in vivo. Since Ephx2–/– mice have normal macrophage numbers and proinflammatory cytokine levels (Figure 1C and Figure 2, B and C) but defective clearance of S. pneumonia (Figure 1A and Figure 2A), we hypothesized that sEH may selectively alter bacterial phagocytosis. To test this hypothesis, we examined phagocytosis of FITC-labeled S. pneumoniae, FITC-labeled K. pneumoniae, and Alexa Fluor 488–labeled S. aureus by peritoneal macrophages from WT and Ephx2–/– mice in vitro. Interestingly, Ephx2–/– macrophages showed defective phagocytosis of S. pneumoniae, but not K. pneumoniae or S. aureus (Figure 4, A–C, Supplemental Figure 1C, and Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Fluorescence staining confirmed that, compared with WT macrophages, Ephx2–/– macrophages had reduced internalization of S. pneumoniae organisms (Supplemental Figure 4). Ephx2–/– macrophages also showed reduced phagocytosis of S. pneumoniae in vivo. Flow cytometric analysis of lung (Figure 4D) and BALF (Figure 4E) macrophages collected 12 hours after S. pneumoniae inoculation revealed that Ephx2–/– macrophages had reduced bacterial internalization compared with WT macrophages. We also observed the reduced internalization of S. pneumoniae by Ephx2–/– macrophages by immunofluorescence staining of lungs collected 12 hours after inoculation (Figure 4F). Ephx2 disruption similarly reduced phagocytosis by lung and BALF neutrophils in vivo (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, WT and Ephx2–/– macrophages displayed similar efferocytosis of dead lung cells, splenocytes, and thymocytes (Supplemental Figure 6). Thus, genetic disruption of Ephx2 impaired macrophage phagocytosis of S. pneumoniae, but not K. pneumonia or S. aureus. In contrast, Ephx2 disruption appeared to have little or no effect on macrophage efferocytosis of dead cells.

Figure 4 Defective phagocytosis of S. pneumoniae by Ephx2–/– macrophages in vitro. Phagocytosis of FITC-labeled K. pneumoniae (A), FITC-labeled S. pneumoniae (B), and Alexa Fluor 488–labeled S. aureus (C) by WT and Ephx2–/– peritoneal macrophages was determined by flow cytometry. Incubations were performed at a 10:1 ratio of bacteria/macrophages. n = 10 per group. *P < 0.05. Twelve hours after inoculation with 2 × 105 CFU/mouse S. pneumoniae, F4/80+Siglec F+CD11b+ macrophages were isolated from lungs (D) or BALF (E) of WT and Ephx2–/– mice. Phagocytosis of FITC-labeled S. pneumoniae was determined by flow cytometry. n = 5 per group. (F) Confocal images showing phagocytosis of S. pneumoniae by WT and Ephx2–/– macrophages (white arrows) 12 hours after inoculation. Sections were stained for S. pneumoniae (FITC), Ly6G (Violet 421), Siglec F (phycoerythrin), Ly6C (Violet 605), and DAPI and captured at ×100 magnification. Scale bars: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×40 (insets were digitally enlarged by 2.6-fold). *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test (A–C) or ordinary 2-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple-comparison test (D and E).

Ephx2–/– macrophages have reduced cytokine and PRR expression after S. pneumoniae infection and following PGN stimulation. Macrophages are a major source of proinflammatory cytokines during bacterial infection. To determine whether sEH is involved in regulating macrophage cytokine production following infection, we measured cytokine mRNA levels in WT and Ephx2–/– peritoneal macrophages 4 hours after exposure to S. pneumoniae or PGN in vitro. We found that Ephx2–/– peritoneal macrophages had significantly lower Il1b, Il6, and Tnfa mRNA levels than did WT peritoneal macrophages after exposure to S. pneumoniae (Figure 5A). Both purified PGN and the synthetic TLR2 agonist Pam3CSK4 induced Il6 and Tnfa expression in peritoneal macrophages (Supplemental Figure 7A). Interestingly, PGN- and Pam3CSK4-induced cytokine expression was attenuated in Ephx2–/– peritoneal macrophages compared with WT peritoneal macrophages (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 5 Impaired proinflammatory cytokine responses to S. pneumoniae in Ephx2–/– macrophages in vitro. Peritoneal macrophages from WT and Ephx2–/– mice were stimulated with S. pneumoniae (1 × 106 CFU) for 4 hours. Macrophages were then assayed to measure the levels of Il1b, Il6, and Tnfa (A) and Pglyrp1, Tlr2, or Tlr4 (B) by real-time quantitative RT-PCR. Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 6 per group. (C) Confocal microscopy of TLR2 in lung macrophages from WT and Ephx2–/– mice after S. pneumoniae infection in vivo. Scale bars: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×40 (insets were digitally enlarged by 2.6-fold). (D) Tnfa, Pglyrp1, and Tlr2 transcript levels, as measured by real-time quantitative RT-PCR, in WT macrophages treated or not with 10 μg/mL PGN in the presence or absence of 1 μM 11,12-EET, 1 μM 14,15-EET, or 10 μM 14,15-EEZE. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test (A and B) or ordinary 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple-comparison test (D).

PRRs play a key role in the early recognition of invading bacterial pathogens and in initiating the innate immune response. These receptors recognize Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria via conserved structures on the bacterial surface to activate the cell-signaling events that induce phagocytosis. Macrophages express TLR2 and PGLYRP1 receptors, which detect PGN on Gram-positive bacteria and activate phagocytosis (22, 42). To determine whether sEH regulates phagocytosis at the level of PRR expression, we measured mRNA levels of Pglyrp1, Tlr2, and Tlr4 in Ephx2–/– and WT peritoneal macrophages after exposure to S. pneumoniae or treatment with PGN. Ephx2–/– peritoneal macrophages had reduced expression of Tlr2 and Pglyrp1 compared with WT peritoneal macrophages after treatment with S. pneumoniae (Figure 5B) or PGN (Supplemental Figure 7C). In contrast, we observed that Tlr4 expression was not different between Ephx2–/– and WT peritoneal macrophages after S. pneumoniae (Figure 5B) or PGN treatment (Supplemental Figure 7B).

We also examined the expression of cytokines and PRRs in lung macrophages after treatment with PGN. The expression of Pglyrp1 was lower in Ephx2–/– lung macrophages compared with expression levels in WT lung macrophages after PGN stimulation (Supplemental Figure 8). In contrast, the expression of Pglyrp2, Pglyrp3, and Pglyrp4 was similar in PGN-stimulated WT and Ephx2–/– lung macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8). PGN-stimulated Ephx2–/– lung macrophages also had reduced proinflammatory cytokine and PRR expression compared with WT lung macrophages (Supplemental Figure 9). Confocal microscopy confirmed that, compared with WT lung macrophages, Ephx2–/– lung macrophages had reduced TLR2 expression in vivo following infection with S. pneumoniae (Figure 5C).

Ephx2 disruption probably regulates macrophage function via reduced epoxy fatty acid hydrolysis; therefore, we examined the effect of treatment with exogenous EETs or the putative EET receptor antagonist 14,15-EEZE on WT macrophage function. Importantly, both 11,12-EET and 14,15-EET inhibited Tnfa, Pglyrp1, and Tlr2 expression after PGN stimulation (Figure 5D). In contrast, treatment with 14,15-EEZE increased the expression of Tnfa, Pglyrp1, and Tlr2 after PGN stimulation (Figure 5D). Together, these observations suggest that sEH-mediated hydrolysis of epoxy fatty acids was required for maximal proinflammatory cytokine and PRR expression during S. pneumoniae infection or following PGN treatment.

Ephx2–/– macrophages exhibit reduced PGLYRP1 and TLR2 downstream signaling. The MAPKs, including ERK1/2, JNK1/2, and p38 MAPK, mediate many cellular functions including activation of various transcription factors such as NF-κB, production of pro- and antiinflammatory cytokines, and induction of phagocytosis in macrophages (43–45). To determine whether sEH regulates these downstream signaling events in macrophages, we compared phosphorylation of ERK, p38 MAPK, and IkBα (the endogenous repressor of NF-κB) in Ephx2–/– and WT peritoneal macrophages after treatment with PGN, S. pneumoniae, or LPS. Compared with WT macrophages, Ephx2–/– macrophages had significantly less phosphorylation of ERK, p38 MAPK, and IkBα after PGN and S. pneumoniae treatment (Figure 6, A–C). In contrast, we found no differences in ERK or p38 MAPK phosphorylation between Ephx2–/– and WT macrophages following LPS treatment (Figure 6D). The differences in response to PGN, but not LPS, were consistent with the observation that Ephx2–/– macrophages had impaired clearance of S. pneumoniae, but not K. pneumoniae.

Figure 6 Impaired signaling in Ephx2–/– macrophages after PGN treatment or infection with S. pneumoniae. (A and B) Immunoblot analysis of phosphorylated (p-) and total ERK, p38 MAPK, and IkBα in WT and Ephx2–/– macrophages stimulated with 10 μg/mL PGN for 0–60 minutes. (C) Immunoblot analysis of phosphorylated and total ERK in WT and Ephx2–/– macrophages infected with 1 × 106 CFU S. pneumoniae for 0–60 minutes. (D) Immunoblot analysis of phosphorylated and total ERK and p38 MAPK in WT and Ephx2–/– macrophages treated with 1 μg/mL LPS. (E) GTPase family proteins such as Cdc42 and Rac1 are inactive when bound to GDP and active when bound to GTP. Regulation of this molecular switch occurs through a GDP-GTP cycle that is controlled by the opposing activities of guanine nucleotide exchange factors (GEFs), which catalyze the exchange of GDP for GTP, and GTPase-activating proteins (GAPs), which increase the rate of GTP hydrolysis to GDP. GTPases interact with various effector proteins to influence their activity and/or localization, which ultimately affects macrophage phagocytosis. (F) GTP-Cdc42 and GTP-Rac1 levels were analyzed by immunoblotting in WT and Ephx2–/– macrophages stimulated with 10 μg/mL PGN for 0–60 minutes. For all immunoblots, data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments, and β-actin was used as a loading control.

The Rho family GTPases, including cell division control protein 42 homolog (Cdc42), Ras-related C3 botulinum toxin substrate 1 (Rac1), and RhoA, regulate cell shape, cell motility, and phagocytosis; in their GTP-bound active state, they interact with effectors that alter the actin cytoskeleton, contractility, and vesicle fusion (Figure 6E and ref. 46). Pathogen recognition receptor–mediated phagocytosis is a spatially and temporally regulated process that requires the functions of Rac1 and Cdc42 (47). To determine the role of Rac1 and Cdc42 in sEH-mediated macrophage phagocytosis of S. pneumoniae, we examined the activation of Rac1 and Cdc42 after PGN stimulation. Ephx2–/– macrophages had decreased active GTP-Rac1 and GTP-Cdc42 levels after PGN stimulation compared with WT macrophages (Figure 6F). Together, these data suggest that sEH regulated macrophage responses to PGN and S. pneumoniae through reduced phosphorylation of p38, ERK1/2, and IkBα, and impaired Rac1 and Cdc42 activation.

To determine whether the inability of Ephx2–/– macrophages to induce PGLYRP1 and TLR2 was directly related to their defects in downstream MAPK signaling and phagocytosis, we induced heterologous overexpression of PGLYRP1 and TLR2 (Supplemental Figure 10) and examined these outcomes in WT and Ephx2–/– macrophages. In WT macrophages, PGN induced the phosphorylation of ERK and p38 MAPK in a time-dependent manner with maximal effects at 10–30 minutes (Figure 7A). In contrast, Ephx2–/– macrophages were deficient in ERK and p38 MAPK activation. Importantly, heterologous overexpression of either PGLYRP1 or TLR2 in Ephx2–/– macrophages restored MAPK activation (Figure 7A) and increased the phagocytosis of FITC-labeled S. pneumoniae to WT levels (Figure 7B). Thus, PRR overexpression rescued the downstream MAPK signaling and phagocytosis phenotypes in Ephx2–/– macrophages.

Figure 7 TLR2 and PGLYRP1 overexpression rescue downstream signaling and phagocytosis defects in Ephx2–/– macrophages. (A) Immunoblot analysis of total and phosphorylated p38 MAPK and ERK in PGN-stimulated WT macrophages, Ephx2–/– macrophages, and Ephx2–/– macrophages overexpressing either TLR2 or PGLYRP1. n = 5 per group. β-Actin was used as a loading control. (B) Phagocytosis of FITC-labeled S. pneumoniae by WT macrophages, Ephx2–/– macrophages and Ephx2–/– macrophages overexpressing either TLR2 or PGLYRP1 as measured by flow cytometry. Each square represents an individual mouse: white squares, WT; black squares, Ephx2–/–). n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05, by ordinary 2-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple-comparison test (B).

TLR2–/– and PGLYRP1–/– macrophages have reduced S. pneumoniae phagocytosis and PGN-stimulated cytokine induction. PGLYRP1 is a known receptor for S. pneumoniae; however, it is unknown whether PGLYRP1 also regulates macrophage phagocytosis and/or proinflammatory cytokine production. To address this question, we obtained peritoneal macrophages from Tlr2–/–, Pglyrp1–/–, and WT littermate control mice and examined macrophage phagocytosis and proinflammatory cytokine production after PGN stimulation, with or without EET treatment. We found that both Tlr2 and Pglyrp1 disruption significantly impaired macrophage phagocytosis of S. pneumoniae and attenuated PGN-stimulated Tnfa, Il1b, and Il6 induction (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 11). Compared with the vehicle-treated controls, EET treatment significantly impaired phagocytosis by WT macrophages; however, EETs did not further suppress phagocytosis by either Tlr2–/– or Pglyrp1–/– macrophages (Figure 8A). Similarly, EET treatment significantly suppressed the induction of Tnfa, Il1b, and Il6 in PGN-stimulated WT macrophages; however, EETs did not further attenuate cytokine induction beyond the suppression observed in the vehicle-treated Tlr2–/– or Pglyrp1–/– macrophages (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 11).

Figure 8 Tlr2–/– and Pglyrp1–/– macrophages have reduced S. pneumoniae phagocytosis and PGN-stimulated cytokine induction. (A) Peritoneal macrophages were isolated from Tlr2–/– or Plglyrp1–/– mice and treated for 4 hours with vehicle, 1 μM 11,12-EET, or 1 μM 14,15-EET. Phagocytosis of FITC-labeled S. pneumoniae was determined by flow cytometry. (B) Peritoneal macrophages were isolated from Tlr2–/– or Plglyrp1–/– mice and treated for 4 hours with PBS or 10 μg/mL PGN in the presence of vehicle, 1 μM 11,12-EET, or 1 μM 14,15-EET. Expression of Tnfa was determined by real-time quantitative RT-PCR. n = 9 per group. (C) Peritoneal macrophages were isolated from Tlr2–/– or Plglyrp1–/– mice and treated for 4 hours with 10 μg/mL PGN (Control) or conditioned medium from WT PGN-treated macrophages (WT Cond Media), and phagocytosis of FITC-labeled S. pneumoniae was determined by flow cytometry. n = 5 per group. *P < 0.05, by ordinary 2-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s post hoc multiple-comparison test (A–C).

These data beg the question as to whether reduced phagocytosis in PRR-deficient mice is due to a lack of PGLYRP1 or TLR2 expression or to diminished cytokine induction by Tlr2–/– or Pglyrp1–/– macrophages. To distinguish between these possibilities, we attempted to rescue S. pneumoniae phagocytosis in Tlr2–/– and Pglyrp1–/– macrophages by priming them with conditioned media from PGN-treated WT macrophages. Importantly, we found that the conditioned medium failed to restore S. pneumoniae phagocytosis by Tlr2–/– or Pglyrp1–/– macrophages (Figure 8C). Together, these data suggest that sEH deficiency or EET treatment regulates macrophage phagocytic and inflammatory responses to PGN and S. pneumoniae mainly through suppression of TLR2 and PGLYRP1 expression.

EETs inhibit proinflammatory cytokine production, PRR expression, and phagocytosis of S. pneumoniae in human macrophages. To determine whether EETs can also regulate human proinflammatory cytokine production, PRR expression, and macrophage phagocytosis, we examined the effects of exogenous EETs on these endpoints in peripheral blood monocyte–derived macrophages and isolated alveolar macrophages from healthy volunteers. Both 11,12-EET and 14,15-EET significantly reduced phagocytosis of FITC-labeled S. pneumoniae by PGN-treated human monocyte–derived macrophages (Figure 9A). Treatment with EETs also attenuated the induction of IL1B, IL6, TNFA, and TLR2 mRNAs in PGN-stimulated monocyte-derived macrophages (Figure 9A). In addition, both 11,12-EET and 14,15-EET reduced human alveolar macrophage phagocytosis of S. pneumonia (Figure 9B), but not K. pneumoniae (Supplemental Figure 12A). EETs also attenuated the induction of IL6, TNFA, TLR2, and PGLYRP1 in human alveolar macrophages stimulated with PGN (Figure 9B), but not with LPS (Supplemental Figure 12, B and C). Together, these results suggest that EETs have inhibitory effects on phagocytosis, proinflammatory cytokine production, and PRR expression in human macrophages, like in mouse macrophages.