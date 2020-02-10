Review Series 10.1172/JCI129206

Immunotherapy of lymphomas

Stephen M. Ansell and Yi Lin

Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA.

Address correspondence to: Stephen M. Ansell, Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street, Rochester, Minnesota 55905, USA. Phone: 507.266.2040; Email: Ansell.Stephen@mayo.edu.

Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA.

First published February 10, 2020 - More info

J Clin Invest. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129206.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 10, 2020 - Version history

Lymphoid malignancies typically promote an infiltrate of immune cells at sites involved by the disease. While some of the immune cells present in lymphoma have effector function, the immune system is unable to eradicate the malignant clone. Therapies that optimize immune function therefore have the potential to improve the outcome of lymphoma patients. In this Review, we discuss immunologic approaches that directly target the malignant cell as well as approaches to optimize both the innate and adaptive immune response to the tumor. While many of these therapies have shown single-agent activity, the future will clearly require thoughtful combinations of these approaches.

