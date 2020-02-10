Immunotherapy of lymphomas

Review Series 10.1172/JCI129206

Address correspondence to: Stephen M. Ansell, Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street, Rochester, Minnesota 55905, USA. Phone: 507.266.2040; Email: Ansell.Stephen@mayo.edu .

Lymphoid malignancies typically promote an infiltrate of immune cells at sites involved by the disease. While some of the immune cells present in lymphoma have effector function, the immune system is unable to eradicate the malignant clone. Therapies that optimize immune function therefore have the potential to improve the outcome of lymphoma patients. In this Review, we discuss immunologic approaches that directly target the malignant cell as well as approaches to optimize both the innate and adaptive immune response to the tumor. While many of these therapies have shown single-agent activity, the future will clearly require thoughtful combinations of these approaches.

