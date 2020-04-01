Review Series 10.1172/JCI129208

State of the art in CAR T cell therapy for CD19+ B cell malignancies

Matthew J. Frigault and Marcela V. Maus

Cellular Immunotherapy Program, Cancer Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Marcela V. Maus, Massachusetts General Hospital, 149 13th Street, Room 3.216, Charlestown, Massachusetts 02129, USA. Email: mvmaus@mgh.harvard.edu.

First published April 1, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 4 on April 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(4):1586–1594. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129208.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 1, 2020 - Version history

Cellular therapy for hematologic malignancies is a rapidly evolving field, with new iterations of novel constructs being developed at a rapid pace. Since the initial reports of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T cell)success in CD19+ B cell malignancies, multiple clinical trials of CAR T cell therapy directed to CD19 have led to the approval of this therapy by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency for specific indications. Despite strikingly similar efficacy, investigators at multiple centers participating in these studies have observed the nuances of each CAR T cell product, including variability in manufacturing, availability, and toxicity profiles. Here we review state-of-the-art clinical data on CD19-directed CAR T cell therapies in B cell hematologic malignancies, advances made in understanding and modeling associated toxicities, and several exciting advances and creative solutions for overcoming challenges with this therapeutic modality.

