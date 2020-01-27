Review Series 10.1172/JCI129209

Personal tumor antigens in blood malignancies: genomics-directed identification and targeting

Livius Penter1,2 and Catherine J. Wu2,3,4,5

1Department of Hematology, Oncology, and Tumor Immunology, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin (CVK), Berlin, Germany.

2Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

4Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

5Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Catherine J. Wu, Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dana 520C, 44 Binney Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.632.5943; Email: cwu@partners.org.

Find articles by Penter, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Department of Hematology, Oncology, and Tumor Immunology, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin (CVK), Berlin, Germany.

2Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

3Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

4Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

5Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Catherine J. Wu, Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dana 520C, 44 Binney Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.632.5943; Email: cwu@partners.org.

Find articles by Wu, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 27, 2020 - More info

J Clin Invest. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129209.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published January 27, 2020 - Version history

Hematological malignancies have long been at the forefront of the development of novel immune-based treatment strategies. The earliest successful efforts originated from the extensive body of work in the field of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. These efforts laid the foundation for the recent exciting era of cancer immunotherapy, which includes immune checkpoint blockade, personal neoantigen vaccines, and adoptive T cell transfer. At the heart of the specificity of these novel strategies is the recognition of target antigens presented by malignant cells to T cells. Here, we review the advances in systematic identification of minor histocompatibility antigens and neoantigens arising from personal somatic alterations or recurrent driver mutations. These exciting efforts pave the path for the implementation of personalized combinatorial cancer therapy.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement