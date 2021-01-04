Aberrant oligodendroglial LDL receptor orchestrates demyelination in chronic cerebral ischemia

Demyelination persists in the corpus callosum following chronic cerebral ischemia. BCAS induced a typical cerebral hemodynamic insufficiency, as previously reported (13) (Figure 1A). Using histochemical evaluations, we found that the integrity of myelin was gradually compromised in the corpus callosum (CC) after 4 to 8 weeks of BCAS (Figure 1, B and C; P = 0.014 and 0.001). Myelinated fibers, as defined by myelin basic protein (MBP) and neurofilament (NF200) expression, were significantly reduced (Figure 1, D–F). Of particular interest, the loss of MBP immunoreactivity persisted 8 weeks after BCAS when immunofluorescence was normalized to that of NF200 (Figure 1G; P = 0.015). Electron microscopy (EM) provided direct evidence for demyelination with sustained decreases in myelinated axons and myelin thickness following chronic cerebral ischemia (Figure 1, H–K). BCAS mice at 4 weeks and 8 weeks achieved a respective decrease of 26.7% and 47.1% in the numbers of total axons (P = 0.001 and P < 0.001), but had a decrease of 57.8% and 96.9%, respectively, in the myelinated axons (both P < 0.001), indicating that BCAS-related demyelination was more severe than the axonal loss. Consistently, MBP and myelin proteolipid protein (PLP) were significantly decreased at the protein level 8 weeks after the insult (Figure 1, L–N).

Figure 1 Pathological changes to cerebral myelination after BCAS. (A) A microcoil with an inner diameter of 0.18 mm was twined by rotating it around the CC. (B and C) Representative Luxol fast blue staining and quantitative analysis of white matter damage severity in the CC from sham, 4-week BCAS (BCAS_4w), and BCAS_8w mice (n ≥ 3 in each group). (D–G) Representative MBP and NF200 immunostaining in the CC and their pixel ratios, which were calculated as the numbers of MBP or NF200 pixels divided by the total numbers of pixels within the field of view (n = 3 in each group). (H–K) Representative EM images from control and BCAS mice and statistical analyses of myelinated axons and myelin thickness (n = 6 in each group). (L–N) Immunoblotting analyses of MBP and PLP expression in the CC of sham and BCAS mice. β-Actin protein served as control (n = 3 in each group). All data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. control by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 20 μm (B and D) and 2 μm (H).

Hypoxic-ischemic injury disturbs OPC proliferation and differentiation. OPC proliferation, as defined by the incidence of platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha–positive (PDGFR-α–positive) and Ki67-positive cells, was increased at 4 weeks of BCAS compared with controls (Figure 2, A and B; P < 0.001), followed by a substantial decrease at 8 weeks compared with BCAS at 4 weeks (Figure 2, A and B; P < 0.001). In normoxic differentiation medium, OPCs readily differentiated into MBP+ oligodendrocytes with highly developed ramified processes. Nevertheless, exposure to CoCl 2 or oxygen glucose deprivation (OGD) resulted in a decrease in the number of MBP+ cells and the complexity of OPC processes compared with controls (Figure 2, C–E; both P < 0.001). A consistent decrease was revealed in the expression levels of mature oligodendrocyte markers, MBP and 2′,3′-cyclic nucleotide 3′-phosphodiesterase (CNPase) (Figure 2, F and G). Increased level of hypoxia-inducible factor 1-alpha (HIF-1α) compared with controls confirmed hypoxic conditions (Figure 2, F and G; P = 0.002 and 0.009, respectively).

Figure 2 Pathological changes to OPCs and mature oligodendrocytes after hypoxic-ischemic injury. (A and B) Changes in endogenous OPC numbers and their proliferation represented by Ki67+PDGFR-α+ cells as a percentage of total DAPI+ cells in the subventricular zone (SVZ) (n = 4 in each group). (C–E) Light microscopic appearance and fluorescence images displaying the differences in OPC differentiation and its quantification (n = 4 experiments). (F and G) Immunoblotting analyses of MBP and CNPase expression showed that hypoxia induced by CoCl 2 (10 μM) or OGD (2 hours) impairs OPC maturation (n = 3 experiments). (H and I) Immunofluorescence images and quantification of the numbers of CC1+Olig2+ cells in the CC of BCAS mice compared with controls (n = 3 in each group). Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. controls by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Hypoxic-ischemic injury reduces the survival of oligodendrocytes. We next asked whether demyelinating injury during chronic ischemia was associated with the loss of mature oligodendrocytes. There were significant reductions in adenomatous polyposis coli protein clone CC1 expression by oligodendrocyte transcription factor 2–expressing (Olig2-expressing) cells following BCAS (Figure 2, H and I). The CC1+ mature oligodendrocytes were arrested along with the hypoperfusion (F = 163.342, P < 0.001). Furthermore, we found more TUNEL-positive oligodendroglial cells in the CC of BCAS mouse brains (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128114DS1). After exposure to CoCl 2 or OGD, oligodendrocytes had robust TUNEL signal, apoptosis-inducing factor (AIF) and light chain 3 beta (LC3-β) labeling, and marked nuclear translocation of AIF and LC3-β (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). These results indicated that hypoxia may initiate substantial oligodendroglial death, including apoptosis, parthanatos, and autophagy, and result in subsequent myelin malformation.

Oligodendroglial LDLR is abrogated with unchanged cholesterol levels. As oligodendroglial LDLR is of great importance during adult myelin synthesis and remodeling (7), we then probed LDLR expression in BCAS mice. LDLR was highly expressed in OPCs and mature oligodendrocytes compared with other neural cells (Supplemental Figure 2). In the CC of mice subjected to BCAS, Ldlr mRNA levels decreased 67.5% to 72.6% after 4 to 8 weeks compared with controls (Figure 3A; P = 0.004 and 0.003). LDLR protein levels accordingly dropped to 27.1% and 28.1% in 4-week BCAS and 8-week BCAS mice compared with controls (Figure 3, B and C; both P = 0.002). Cells positive for both CC1 and LDLR revealed a dramatic loss of LDLR in oligodendrocytes, which may account for the LDLR reduction in the CC following BCAS (Figure 3, D–F). As for oligodendrocytes differentiated in hypoxic medium, similar decreases were observed in the LDLR mRNA and protein levels (Figure 3, G–I; mRNA, t = 4.844, P = 0.040; protein, t = 5.856, P = 0.028). Immunofluorescence analysis showed that oligodendroglial LDLR was decreased to less than half of that in cells cultured in normal medium (Figure 3, J–L).

Figure 3 Hypoxic-ischemic injury compromises oligodendroglial LDLR expression without affecting cholesterol levels. (A–C) LDLR mRNA and protein levels in the CC of mice (n ≥ 3 in each group). (D–F) Immunofluorescence images and quantification showing the changes in LDLR (red) expression of CC1+ (green) oligodendrocytes in BCAS mice (n = 4 in each group). The CC boundary is indicated by the white dashed line. (G–I) Oligodendroglial LDLR mRNA and protein expression (n = 3 experiments). (J–L) Immunofluorescence images and quantification showing the changes in LDLR (red) expression of in vitro mature oligodendrocytes (MBP+CNPase+, green) in control, CoCl 2 , and OGD groups (n = 4 experiments). (M–O) Quantification of cholesterol content of tissues and cells, as well as the oligodendroglial ability to take up LDL (n ≥ 3 experiments in each group). Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. controls by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 20 μm.

It is known that LDLR is a ubiquitously expressed key receptor for maintaining cholesterol homeostasis (14). We further explored whether cholesterol content was altered following the reduction in LDLR levels. Interestingly, after normalizing to brain weight, no significant changes were detected in cholesterol levels of the CC in BCAS mice (Figure 3M). Correspondingly, cultured oligodendrocytes subjected to CoCl 2 or OGD exhibited no changes in cellular cholesterol level and LDL uptake (Figure 3, N and O).

miR-344e/410-3p is induced in experimental and clinical leukoaraiosis. To study Ldlr regulation at the miRNA level, high-throughput miRNA sequencing was performed. The CC of 4-week BCAS and 8-week BCAS mice mapped to 1915 known mouse miRNA sequences. Among them, 175 miRNAs were found altered, with a fold change of 2 or greater (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) and 56 were upregulated at both 4 and 8 weeks after BCAS (Supplemental Figure 3C). We further intersected the co-upregulated 56 miRNAs with predicted miRNAs in TargetScan (http://www.targetscan.org/vert_72/) and identified 13 miRNAs that potentially target Ldlr (Figure 4A). Following real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) validation, miR-344e-3p was detected at 6.1-fold and 6.6-fold higher levels in the CC of 4-week BCAS and 8-week BCAS mice compared with control (Figure 4B; P = 0.004 and 0.002, respectively), the expression profiles of which were consistent with the reductions in tissue levels of LDLR. To define the cell-autonomous nature of miR-344e-3p during chronic ischemia, we applied miRNA fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) and noted a substantial increase in miR-344e-3p in mature oligodendrocytes in BCAS mouse brains (Figure 4C). We then examined the expression of those increased miRNAs in CoCl 2 -treated rat oligodendrocytes. Ten miRNAs were identified as sharing the same seed region sequences with the 13 mouse miRNAs (Supplemental Table 1). Oligodendroglial miR-410-3p, analogous to mouse miR-344e-3p, had the highest increase of 5.9-fold when cells were chronically treated with CoCl 2 compared with control (Figure 4D; P = 0.0046).

Figure 4 Oligodendrocyte-originated miR-344e/410-3p is identified as a specific signature in ischemic white matter injury. (A) Systematic screening of the upregulated miRNAs targeting LDLR after BCAS (n = 4 in each group). (B) Real-time PCR for validation of 13 increased miRNAs in the CC of BCAS mice (n = 4 in each group). (C) Combined FISH and immunofluorescence for miR-344e-3p (green) and CC1+ (red) mature oligodendrocytes in BCAS mice. (D) Real-time PCR for validation of 10 increased rat miRNAs in cultured oligodendrocytes treated with CoCl 2 (n = 6 experiments). (E) Random-forest analysis of the factors contributing to leukoaraiosis diagnosis. DM, diabetes mellitus. Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. controls by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (B) or paired t test (D). Scale bars: 10 μm.

We continued to evaluate the clinical significance of these miRNAs. We prospectively recruited 118 patients with leukoaraiosis (mean age, 67.0 ± 9.9 years; 64.4% male) and 69 subjects without leukoaraiosis (mean age, 60.5 ± 6.5 years; 58.0% male). Eleven human miRNAs were selected for possessing the seed sequence in common with the above-mentioned 13 mouse miRNAs (Supplemental Table 1). Univariate logistic regression analysis demonstrated that advanced age, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and increased log-transformed serum levels of hsa-miR-410-3p, hsa-miR-34a-5p, hsa-miR-1271-5p, hsa-miR-96-5p, hsa-miR-449b-5p, hsa-miR-449a, and hsa-miR-144-5p were associated with leukoaraiosis (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, log-transformed hsa-miR-410-3p (odds ratio [OR] 5.756; 95% confidence interval [CI] 2.069–16.010; P = 0.001) and hsa-miR-34a-5p (OR, 3.733; 95% CI, 1.032–13.507; P = 0.045) were identified as independent risk factors for leukoaraiosis in the multivariate logistic regression analysis (Supplemental Table 2). Variable selection using random-forest analysis identified miR-410-3p as the most valuable contributor to leukoaraiosis (Figure 4E).

Ldlr is a direct target of miR-344e/410-3p in oligodendrocytes. The mouse miR-344e-3p and human homolog miR-410-3p share a conserved predicted binding site in the 3′ untranslated region (UTR) of Ldlr (Figure 5A and Supplemental Table 3). We conducted luciferase reporter assays in 293T cells to ascertain whether miR-344e/410-3p could specifically recognize the 3′ UTR of Ldlr. As revealed in Figure 5B, transfection of miR-344e/410-3p mimics substantially inhibited the activity of the Ldlr 3′ UTR compared with negative control–transfected cells (miR-344e-3p, t = 11.857, P < 0.001; miR-410-3p, t = 18.842, P < 0.001). In contrast, when we mutated the miR-344e/410-3p binding sites in the 3′ UTR of mouse and human Ldlr, luciferase activities were significantly derepressed.

Figure 5 miR-344e/410-3p regulates Ldlr expression and cell differentiation in OPCs. (A and B) Dual-luciferase reporter assay of the relationship between miR-344e/410-3p mimic and WT 3′ UTR of mouse/human Ldlr (n = 8 experiments). N.C., negative control. (C) Uptake of miR-410-3p agomir or antagomir in cultured OPCs. NG2, neuron-glial antigen 2. (D–F) The endogenous expression of LDLR mRNA and protein after treatment with miR-410-3p agomir and antagomir (n ≥ 3 experiments). (G and H) Representative immunofluorescence images and quantification showing the mature MBP+ oligodendrocytes differentiated from OPCs after treatment with miR-410-3p agomir or antagomir (n = 4 experiments). (I) Western blotting showing the expression of myelin proteins MBP and CNPase (n = 3 experiments). (J and K) Quantification of the results in I. Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. controls by paired t test (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (D, F, H, I, and K). Scale bars: 20 μm.

To determine whether miR-344e/410-3p affects endogenous levels of LDLR, we evaluated the mRNA and protein expression of LDLR in the oligodendrocytes treated with miR-410-3p agomir and antagomir. A robust uptake of Cy5-labeled miRNA was detected in the OPCs (Figure 5C). Transfection with miR-410-3p agomir significantly lowered LDLR mRNA and protein levels in the OPCs (Figure 5, D–F). Moreover, miR-410-3p agomir significantly inhibited OPC differentiation and myelin protein levels (Figure 5, G–K). However, although treatment with the miR-410-3p antagomir induced a 1.9-fold higher expression of LDLR, it did not exert noticeable effects on OPC differentiation (Figure 5, G–K), implying redundant oligodendroglial LDLR may not induce excessive myelination.

Overexpression of LDLR with NPVY motif preserves oligodendroglial differentiation and survival in the hypoxic condition. We employed genetic approaches to increase LDLR expression via lentiviral delivery of full-length LDLR directly into the OPC proliferation medium 3 days before incubation in CoCl 2 -treated differentiation medium (Figure 6A). GFP staining results illustrated a high Ldlr-GFP transfection efficiency of 65.7% in vitro (Figure 6, B and C). OPC infection with lentivirus expressing LDLR revealed up to a 2.3-fold increase in LDLR expression (Figure 6, D and E). OPCs transfected with Ldlr-GFP reporter virus demonstrated increased levels of MBP and CNPase expression compared with control lentivirus (Figure 6, D, F, and G; P = 0.001 and 0.003), which was further supported by an improved capability to differentiate and form myelin (Figure 6, H and I). Moreover, LDLR supplementation inhibited CoCl 2 -induced oligodendroglial death, as assessed by TUNEL, AIF, and LC3-β staining (Figure 6, J and K).

Figure 6 The NPVY motif is necessary in LDLR-induced attenuation of oligodendroglial disruption. (A) Experimental flow chart. (B and C) Representative fluorescence images and transfection efficiency analysis of OPCs transfected with GFP reporter lentiviruses (LV) (n = 3 experiments). (D) Western blotting showing the levels of LDLR and myelin proteins (n = 3 experiments). (E–G) Quantification of the results in D. (H and I) Images and statistical analysis of the production of MBP+ oligodendrocytes (n = 4 experiments). (J and K) Images and statistical analysis of the survival of oligodendrocytes (n = 4 experiments). Data presented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 vs. lentiviral control by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 20 μm.

The NPxY motif, which is shared by most members of the LDLR family, has recently been shown to be important in OPC differentiation (15). We therefore hypothesized that the intracellular NPVY motif might be involved in ischemic demyelination. To test this possibility, we compared the effects between LDLR with WT NPVY and that with mutated NPVY, which was changed to Ala-Ala-Val-Ala (AAVA). Consistently, mutated LDLR was delivered into OPCs 3 days before CoCl 2 -induced differentiation (Figure 6A). Transfection efficiency was as high as 63.8% (Figure 6, B and C). LDLR expression was increased to 2.5-fold higher than that of control (Figure 6, D and E). Mutated LDLR–incubated oligodendrocytes more weakly expressed markers of mature oligodendrocytes, MBP and CNPase (Figure 6, D, F, and G). A markedly immature appearance was observed in mutated Ldlr-GFP–infected oligodendrocytes (Figure 6, H and I). In addition, CoCl 2 -induced cellular death was not reversed by NPVY mutation (Figure 6, J and K). Together, these data suggest that the NPVY motif is indispensable for the salutary effects of LDLR in hypoxia-related demyelination.

NPVY motif is required for the LDLR-induced attenuation of demyelination in vivo. We then asked whether in vivo genetic supplementation of LDLR could attenuate BCAS-induced demyelination and the role of the NPVY motif. To this end, WT or mutated full-length LDLR was stereotaxically injected into the CC of mice 2 days before BCAS surgery (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 The NPVY motif is necessary in LDLR-induced alleviation of demyelinating injuries in the CC. (A) Experimental flow chart. (B) Representative fluorescence images of the transfection of GFP (green) reporter lentiviruses (LV) in mature oligodendrocytes (CC1+, red) with increased LDLR (dark blue) (indicated by white arrows) expression in the CC of BCAS mice. (C) In vivo OPC (PDGFR-α+, green) proliferation (Ki67+, red) and mature oligodendrocytes (GST-pi+, red) in mice receiving lentiviruses carrying Ldlr compared with control lentivirus (n ≥ 3 experiments). (D and E) Quantification of the results in C. SVZ, subventricular zone. (F and G) Immunoblotting analysis and its quantification demonstrating LDLR and myelin protein expression (n = 3 in each group). (H–M) Representative MBP, MAG, Luxol fast blue (LFB) staining, EM images, and quantification in the CC of BCAS mice receiving lentivirus encoding null, WT, and mutated Ldlr (n ≥ 3 in each group). Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. LV-control by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 20 μm (B, C, H, and J) and 2 μm (I).

First, we identified the cell specificity of the lentivirus manipulating LDLR expression in the CC. Robust GFP signals were captured within mature oligodendrocytes with successfully enhanced LDLR expression (Figure 7B). WT Ldlr-GFP virus–treated mice achieved higher yields of endogenous proliferated OPCs and glutathione-S-transferase pi–positive (GST-pi–positive) mature oligodendrocytes (Figure 7, C–E). The myelin-related proteins, MBP, PLP, and myelin-associated glycoprotein (MAG), were maintained by WT LDLR (Figure 7, F–I). Compared with mice receiving the null GFP reporter virus, mice injected with lentiviral vectors encoding Ldlr displayed less white matter damage and higher percentages of myelinated axons with thicker myelin sheaths (Figure 7, J–M). On the other hand, mutated LDLR transfection did not exert a parallel preservation of myelin proteins and myelin sheath microstructures (Figure 7, F–M). WT LDLR–induced protection persisted at least 8 weeks following BCAS insult (Supplemental Figure 5).

Shc/MEK/ERK pathway mediates the subsequent cellular signaling of the LDLR NPVY motif. A previous study demonstrated that the NPxY domain in the LDLR-related proteins (LRPs) can provide docking sites for adaptor proteins, such as Shc (16). Thus, we conducted coimmunoprecipitation assays to investigate whether there is a physical association between LDLR and Shc. Immunoassay of lysates of brain tissue after immunoprecipitation with LDLR, analyzed by immunoblotting with anti-Shc antibody, revealed that LDLR can bind to the 66 kDa isoform of Shc (Figure 8A). Next, we constructed fusion proteins containing WT and NPVY mutant LDLR and histidine (HIS), and another construct containing the PTB domain of Shc and GST (Figure 8B). A direct binding was uncovered between the NPVY motif and the PTB domain (Figure 8C). This interaction was not seen with the negative controls or with the mutated AAVA motif.

Figure 8 LDLR protects against demyelination by binding Shc and activating downstream MEK/ERK signaling. (A) Immunoassay of lysates of cerebral CC tissue after immunoprecipitation with LDLR, analyzed by immunoblotting (IB) with anti-LDLR and anti-Shc (n = 3 in each group). (B) Schematic diagrams of LDLR, Shc, and constructed LDLR and Shc fragments. (C) GST pull-down assay revealing the interaction between LDLR and Shc (n = 3 in each group). (D and E) Representative images of light microscopy and MBP/O4 staining (n = 4 experiments). (F–H) Representative images and the quantification of cell death signal staining, including TUNEL, AIF, and LC3-β (n = 4 experiments). Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 20 μm.

To explore whether Shc/MEK/ERK signaling is involved in the protective effects of LDLR in ischemic demyelination, U0126, a highly selective MEK inhibitor, was introduced into the culture medium of oligodendrocytes before the addition of differentiation medium. We found that U0126 compromised MBP+ cells that were increased by Ldlr-GFP reporter virus infection (Figure 8, D and E; P < 0.001). Immunoblotting further confirmed that NPVY-induced increases in MBP and CNPase expression coincided with the activation of Shc/MEK/ERK signaling (Supplemental Figure 6). Nonetheless, U0126 restrained the expression levels of MBP, CNPase, p-MEK1/2, and p-ERK1/2 (Supplemental Figure 6). In addition, LDLR-mediated oligodendrocyte survival was also abolished by U0126 treatment (Figure 8, F–H).

Ablation of LDLR impairs myelination in vivo. Ldlr–/– mice showed a 2.2-fold higher level of plasma cholesterol than WT counterparts (Figure 9A; t = 6.645, P = 0.007). However, the cholesterol concentrations in the CC were not significantly affected upon Ldlr ablation (Figure 9B; t = 0.298, P = 0.785). Specifically, Ldlr–/– mice had fewer proliferating OPCs and mature oligodendrocytes (Figure 9, C–E). Fiber tractography revealed intact fiber trajectories in various directions in the CC of WT mice; however, genetic ablation of Ldlr impaired fiber tract connectivity (Figure 9F), reduced fiber tracts (Figure 9G; t = 4.075, P = 0.015), and led to a decreased fractional anisotropy (FA) value (Figure 9, H and I; t = 4.988, P = 0.008), which was sensitive to changes in axonal integrity. In Ldlr-deficient mice, myelin protein levels and positive signals and neurofilaments were remarkably decreased to less than half of normal levels (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). White matter damage score was 1.5-fold higher in the CC (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F; t = –6.708, P = 0.001). Additionally, fewer myelinated axons with thinner myelin sheaths were produced under the LDLR-deficient conditions (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I). It is noteworthy that the phosphorylation of Shc, MEK1/2, and ERK1/2 was downregulated in Ldlr–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7, J and K).

Figure 9 Absence of LDLR results in aberrant myelination in vivo. (A and B) Plasma and local CC cholesterol contents of WT and Ldlr–/– mice (n = 4 in each group). (C) Immunofluorescence images of proliferated OPCs (PDGFR-α+Ki67+ cells) in the subventricular zone and mature oligodendrocytes (Olig2+CC1+ cells) in the CC (n = 4 experiments). (D and E) Quantification of the results in C. (F) Representative fiber tractographies obtained from the CC of WT and Ldlr–/– mice (n = 3 in each group). (G) Quantification of the results in D and E. (H) Colored principal eigenvector maps of mouse brain and (I) FA value in Ldlr–/– mice compared with WT mice (n = 3 in each group). The numbers (B1.2, B0.6, B−0.6, B−1.2) refer to the distance (mm) from the bregma, with plus and minus being either anterior or posterior to the bregma. Eigenvector components were mapped to the following color schemes: red = left–right, blue = cranial–caudal, and green = dorsal–ventral directions. Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT mice by paired t test. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Genetic ablation of Ldlr in OPCs provokes aberrant differentiation and myelination. To focus on the oligodendroglial LDLR function, we then sought to examine the ability of Ldlr–/– OPCs to differentiate and to myelinate axons. In cultured Ldlr-/- OPCs, differentiation was remarkably suppressed, as indicated by lower levels of MBP and CNPase (Figure 10, A and B), immature light microscopic appearance (Figure 10C), and reduced MBP+ cells (Figure 10D). We cocultured Ldlr–/– OPCs with WT neurons. Upon differentiation, Ldlr–/– oligodendrocytes failed to produce discernable myelin wrapping around neurites, which was in contrast with abundant myelin formed in the WT coculture system (Figure 10E). Ldlr–/– oligodendrocytes with neuron cocultures showed a significant decrease in the absolute amount of myelination compared with WT oligodendrocytes (Figure 10F; t = 4.150, P = 0.001).

Figure 10 Absence of LDLR results in aberrant myelination in vitro. (A) Immunoblotting for LDLR, MBP, and CNPase expression in oligodendrocytes of 2 genotypes (n = 3 experiments). (B) Quantification of the results in A. (C) Representative light microscopic images of MBP/O4 staining of WT and Ldlr–/– oligodendrocytes (n = 4 experiments). (D) Quantification of the results in C. (E) Representative MBP and β3-tubulin staining images of the coculture system composed of WT neurons with WT or Ldlr–/– oligodendrocytes (n = 8 experiments). (F) Quantification of the results in E. Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05,**P < 0.01 vs. WT oligodendrocytes by unpaired t test. Scale bars: 20 μm

We transferred WT or Ldlr–/– OPCs into WT mice subjected to BCAS to compare their myelination competence. Transplantation was performed 1 week after BCAS surgery (Supplemental Figure 8A). Transplanted prelabeled OPCs survived and redistributed over long distances of the CC (Supplemental Figure 8B). Ki67-positive cells were detected in the transplanted GFP+ area (Supplemental Figure 8C). No significant differences in the positivity rate were observed between WT and KO OPCs (Supplemental Figure 8D). Animals with WT transplants exhibited more CC1+ oligodendrocytes in regions adjacent to the implantation site (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F). Of note, WT OPCs generated more GST-pi+ and MBP+ cells than Ldlr–/– OPCs (Figure 11, A–F; GST-pi+GFP+ mean decrease, 18.4% vs. 5.2%, P = 0.009; MBP+GFP+ mean decrease, 38.3% vs. 20.9%, P = 0.029). As a consequence, BCAS-induced demyelination was attenuated in the mice receiving WT OPC transplantation, but not Ldlr–/– OPCs (Figure 11, G–I). These results indicated an indispensable role of oligodendroglial LDLR in myelin restoration against chronic cerebral ischemia.

Figure 11 Transplantation of Ldlr–/– OPCs into the CC could not ameliorate demyelination in BCAS mice. (A and D) Representative images showing the differentiation ability of OPCs transplanted into the CC of BCAS mice (n = 4 in each group). (B and C) Quantification of the results in A. (E and F) Quantification of the results in D. (G) Representative Black-Gold II, MBP, and MAG staining of the CC in mice injected with WT or Ldlr–/– OPCs (n = 4 in each group). (H and I) Quantification of the results in G. Data presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT OPCs by unpaired t test. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Supplementation of LDLR with NPVY motif rescues myelination in the LDLR-deficient condition. We then asked whether supplementation of LDLR favored the restoration of myelination in the Ldlr–/– system, and if so, whether this protection was dependent on a functional NPVY domain. Cultured Ldlr–/– OPCs could regain normal differentiation under transfection with lentivirus expressing WT NPVY. Ldlr–/– OPCs transfected with WT Ldlr expressing the NPVY motif yielded greater MBP and CNPase expression than those re-expressing Ldlr with the mutated AAVA motif (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D). This improvement was accompanied by greater levels of p-Shc, p-MEK1/2, and p-ERK1/2 (Supplemental Figure 9, C and E). As for Ldlr–/– mice, we evaluated the effects of LDLR supplementation into the CC 2 weeks before euthanasia (Supplemental Figure 10A). Specifically, both WT and mutant lentiviruses could transfect mature oligodendrocytes and restore their expression of LDLR (Figure 12A). LDLR with the NPVY motif facilitated local OPC proliferation and increased the number of mature oligodendrocytes (Figure 12, B–E). Consequently, a white matter network of increased fiber connectivity with more fiber tracts was achieved after WT Ldlr-GFP virus treatment (Figure 12, F–H). Immunostaining and immunoblotting of myelin-associated proteins revealed that WT LDLR supplementation was able to mitigate myelin loss in Ldlr–/– mice (Figure 12, I–K, and Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). In addition, WT LDLR induced Shc/MEK/ERK pathway initiation in the CC, as manifested by remarkably elevated levels of p-Shc, p-MEK1/2, and p-ERK1/2 (Supplemental Figure 10, B and D). Myelinated axons and myelin sheath thickness were significantly retained by LDLR with the NPVY motif (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F). However, mutated LDLR with the AAVA motif did not exert any detectable improvement in the restoration of myelination.