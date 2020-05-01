IL-17–producing γδ T cells protect against Clostridium difficile infection

IL-17 is efficiently induced during C. difficile infection. Various murine models of C. difficile infection have been described, with variations in inoculation dosage and antibiotic pretreatment regimes required to achieve consistent infection that likely reflect differences in commensal microbiota composition for mice in each institution (43–48). Experiments were performed at 2 institutions (Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA), where similar susceptibility to C. difficile was established after optimizing antibiotic treatment and the infectious dose. At both facilities, age- and sex-matched mice on a C57BL/6 background were exposed to a defined cocktail of antibiotics before oral gavage with C. difficile spores and then monitored for weight loss and mortality. In adult mice, we found that doses ranging from 1 × 104 to 1 × 106 CFU caused symptoms of C. difficile disease, including ruffled fur, hunched posture, and weight loss, with dose-dependent mortality (Figure 1A). C. difficile intestinal burden was monitored by quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis of the tcdB gene, as this approach is more sensitive than culturing (49) and detects endogenous strains of C. difficile found in some mouse strains (50, 51). We found that C. difficile was absent in antibiotic-treated mice before infection, peaked on day 2, and then declined to nearly undetectable levels by day 8 after infection (Figure 1B). This tempo was further confirmed by histopathological analysis, which revealed the most severe epithelial damage and edema in the cecum 2 days after infection, followed by almost complete recovery by day 8 (Figure 1C). Likewise, leukocyte infiltration into the cecum and colonic lamina propria and expression of proinflammatory and antimicrobial genes peaked on days 2–4 after infection and progressively declined during the recovery phase (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI127242DS1).

Figure 1 IL-17A expression is increased in the intestines of mice with C. difficile. (A) Survival (percentage) of adult WT C57BL/6 mice infected with various CFU of C. difficile. (B) C. difficile burden was monitored by qPCR analysis of the tcdB gene in total cecal content (5 × 105 CFU). n = 6–8 per time point. qPCR results were normalized to a standard curve to calculate pg tcdB in the input sample. (C) Longitudinal sections of H&E-stained cecum and colon (5 × 105 CFU). Original magnification, ×20; scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Infiltrating leukocytes were analyzed by flow cytometry following C. difficile infection (5 × 105 CFU). Gating was done on live CD45+ cells. n = 4 per time point. (E) Total tissues from cecum, colon, and mLNs of C. difficile–infected mice (5 × 105 CFU) were harvested, analyzed by qPCR, and normalized to day-0 samples, with GAPDH used as an endogenous control. n = 3–5 per time point. (F) Total cecal and colonic tissues were harvested from C. difficile–infected mice (5 × 105 CFU), dissociated, cultured for 24 hours, and the culture supernatant collected and analyzed by ELISA. Single-cell suspensions of mLN samples from C. difficile–infected mice (5 × 105 CFU) were stimulated with plate-bound anti-CD3ε antibody for 72 hours and similarly analyzed by ELISA. n = 4 per time point.

Interestingly, intestinal inflammation after C. difficile infection was associated with a selective increase in the production of IL-17. Leukocytes recovered from the cecum of infected mice showed a greater than 20-fold increase in the percentage of IL-17A–producing cells but minimal changes in IFN-γ or IL-4 production (Supplemental Figure 2). This paralleled selectively increased expression of Il17a and Il17f in intestinal tissues and the draining mesenteric lymph nodes (mLNs) (Figure 1E). IL-17A expression was increased by 20-fold and 25-fold in the cecum and mLNs, respectively, by day 2 after infection, whereas only marginal or nonsignificant shifts were found for Ifng and Il4. IL-17F is frequently coproduced with IL-17A (52, 53), and Il17f expression was simultaneously upregulated upon C. difficile infection (Figure 1E). In turn, we observed a sharp increase in expression levels of all 3 dimeric forms of IL-17A and IL-17F protein in cecum, colon, and mLNs, beginning 2 days after C. difficile infection (Figure 1F). Thus, a robust induction of IL-17 was already well underway at time points when death occurred in mice treated with the highest dose of C. difficile inoculum.

IL-17A is essential for host protection against C. difficile infection. To determine the contribution of IL-17A to host protection against C. difficile infection, we evaluated potential differences in the susceptibility of IL-17A–deficient mice. We found sharply increased rates of mortality after infection of IL-17–deficient mice compared with isogenic C57BL/6 control mice (Figure 2A). Increased susceptibility paralleled more profound tissue damage, particularly edema and ulceration in the cecum after C. difficile infection in IL-17–deficient mice compared with control mice (Figure 2B). We also observed a marked increase in C. difficile recovery in the intestinal contents (Figure 2C), along with increased intestinal permeability measured by systemic recovery of orally administered FITC dextran after C. difficile infection in IL-17A–deficient mice compared with WT control mice (Figure 2D). There was significantly higher neutrophil infiltration in the colon of IL-17A–deficient mice, probably reflecting the greater severity of disease in these animals (Supplemental Figure 3A). Interestingly however, depletion of granulocytes using the anti-Ly6G antibody did not affect susceptibility, suggesting that neither the presence of neutrophils nor their recruitment through IL-17a–dependent pathways was needed for protection in our model of C. difficile infection (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 2 IL-17A is essential for host protection during C. difficile. (A) Survival (percentage) of WT and Il17a–/– mice following C. difficile infection (4 × 105 CFU). P < 0.0001, by log-rank test. Data were combined from 3 experiments. (B) Longitudinal sections of H&E-stained sections of cecum and colon from WT and Il17a–/– mice on day 2 after infection (4 × 105 CFU). Original magnification, ×10; scale bar: 50 μm. Images are representative of 3 experiments. (C) C. difficile burden in WT and Il17a–/– mice was monitored by qPCR analysis of the tcdB gene in total cecal content on day 2 after infection (4 × 105 CFU). qPCR results were normalized to a standard curve to calculate pg tcdB in the input sample. n = 6 for WT; n = 9 for Il17a–/–. (D) WT and Il17a–/– mice on day 2 after infection (4 × 105 CFU) were orally gavaged with 4 kDa FD4. Blood was collected via retro-orbital bleeding 3 hours later, and serum fluorescence was measured. Data were combined from 2 experiments. n = 10 for WT; n = 11 for Il17a–/–. (E) Survival (percentage) of WT littermate mice treated with isotype control (MOPC-21) or anti–IL-17A (17F3) antibody after C. difficile infection (4 × 105 CFU). P < 0.05, by log-rank test. Mice were treated with 1 mg antibody on day –1, followed by 0.5 mg every 48 hours thereafter.

Importantly, these differences in susceptibility could not be explained by potential differences in the intestinal microbiome of these unique mouse strains, since the bedding between cages of these mice was regularly mixed before and after C. difficile inoculation. Likewise, we observed increased susceptibility among genetically identical cohoused mice after IL-17A functional neutralization using antibodies (Figure 2E). Taken together, these findings indicate an essential role for IL-17A in protection against epithelial and tissue injury during C. difficile infection.

γδ T cells are the major source of IL-17A following C. difficile infection. Given the critical role of IL-17A in our model of C. difficile infection, we sought to determine the cellular source of this cytokine. IL-17A can be produced by multiple cell types, including conventional CD4+ Th17 αβ T cells, CD8+ T cells, γδ T cells, innate lymphoid cells, NK cells, and epithelial cells. We found that both αβ and γδ T cells infiltrated the lamina propria in response to C. difficile infection in these mice, with a progressive increase in accumulation of each cell T cell subset in the first week after infection (Figure 3A). Interestingly, expression of the activation marker CD69 was substantially higher in intestinal γδ T cells compared with levels in αβ T cells after C. difficile infection (Figure 3B), whereas only background expression levels were detected for each cell type before C. difficile infection (Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, γδ T cells in the mLNs showed increased proliferation upon infection, whereas αβ T cells remained at baseline levels, as revealed by Ki67 expression (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 γδ T cells respond rapidly to C. difficile. (A) αβ T cell and γδ T cell infiltration into the cecum and colon following C. difficile was analyzed by flow cytometry. Gating was done on live CD45+CD3ε+CD8α+/– TCRβ+ cells or live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRγδ+ cells. n = 4 per time point. (B) Surface expression of CD69 in αβ T cells and γδ T cells on day 4 after infection (4 × 105 CFU). Gray-colored histograms represent isotype control staining. Gating was done on live CD45+CD3ε+CD4+ TCRβ+ cells or live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRγδ+ cells (results are representative of 2 experiments). (C) Ki67 expression in αβ T cells and γδ T cells from mLNs from naive and day-4–infected mice (4 × 105 CFU). Results are representative of 2 experiments. Gating was done as in B.

Flow cytometric analysis and intracellular staining further showed that γδ T cells constituted the dominant source of this cytokine in the cecum, colon, and mLNs, accounting for approximately 80% of all IL-17A–producing cells, whereas αβ T cells constituted less than 10% of these cells in each tissue on day 2 after infection (Figure 4A). An expansion of this analysis revealed that IL-17A production was nearly exclusive to intestinal γδ T cells within the first week after infection (Figure 4B). We detected a sharp increase in IL-17A production for mLN γδ T cells by day 2 after infection, whereas cells in the cecum and colon showed delayed kinetics that did not reach peak levels until day 6 after infection (Figure 4B). By contrast, only a small fraction of αβ T cells produced IL-17A within the first 6 days after C. difficile infection (Figure 4B). Consistent with the role of γδ T cells in the immediate response to C. difficile, Il17a transcript levels were unchanged (cecum, colon) or substantially reduced (mLNs) after infection in TCRδ-KO mice (Tcrd–/–), which lack all mature γδ T cells (ref. 54 and Figure 4C). In turn, Tcrd–/– mice compared with WT control mice showed increased susceptibility following C. difficile infection (Figure 4D). Taken together, these data implicate γδ T cells as the primary source of protective IL-17A during C. difficile infection.

Figure 4 γδ T cells are the major source of IL-17A and essential for host defense. (A) Single-cell suspensions from tissues from day-4–infected mice (4 × 105 CFU) were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin in vitro, followed by intracellular staining and flow cytometric analysis. Gating was done on live CD45+ cells (results are representative of 2 experiments). (B) Single-cell suspensions from tissues of infected mice (4 × 105 CFU) were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin in vitro followed by intracellular staining and then analyzed by flow cytometry. Gating was done on live CD45+CD3ε+CD8α– TCRβ+ cells or live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRγδ+ cells. (C) Total tissues from cecum, colon, and mLNs from naive and day-2–infected mice (4 × 105 CFU) were harvested and analyzed by qPCR for gene expression (solid circles represent WT mice; open circles represent Tcrd–/– mice). Results were normalized to day-0 samples, with GAPDH used as an endogenous control. n = 4 per time points per genotype. (D) Survival (percentage) of WT and Tcrd–/– mice following C. difficile infection (4 × 105 CFU). P < 0.0001, by log-rank test. Data were combined from 2 experiments.

To determine whether IL-17A–producing γδ cells represent a similar component of the clinical response to C. difficile infection, we performed qPCR to quantitate the relative abundance of IL17A and TCRδ variables 1 and 3 (TRDV1/3) transcripts encoding IL-17A and the TCR δ chain in fecal extracts from children with C. difficile infection compared with uninfected controls. Whereas IL17A mRNA was detected in only 2 of 16 control samples, 8 of 15 children with C. difficile infection had elevated IL17A expression. Similarly, this analysis showed detectable TRDV expression in the fecal extracts of all (15 of 15) children with C. difficile infection, but only in 3 of the 16 control children (Figure 5). Thus, IL-17 and γδ T cells were both induced by C. difficile clinical infection in humans and mice.

Figure 5 IL-17 and TCR γ chain transcripts are detected in fecal extracts from children with C. difficile infection. Total nucleic acids in stool samples from C. difficile culture–positive patients and control patients were analyzed by qPCR. Results were normalized to GAPDH (red circles indicate C. difficile+ patients, n = 15; blue circles indicate control patients, n = 15).

C. difficile infection induces activation of γδ T cells. The importance of IL-17–producing γδ cells in mucosal barrier protection is increasingly recognized (52, 55–57). However, the signals mediating their activation and the unique molecular features of these cells have not been fully described, particularly during the response to infection. Previous studies have shown that γδ T cells are activated in part through nonclonal receptors, such as NK cell receptors and TLRs (58, 59). However, we found that expression of NK receptors (NK1.1, NKG2A, NKG2D, NKp46) by γδ T cells in the intestines of C. difficile–infected mice was sharply reduced compared with expression of the IL-17–promoting transcriptional regulator RORγ (Figure 6A). Other potential activation signals for γδ T cells include stimulation through each cell’s respective TCR (60). However, despite their potential for responding to a broad array of antigens through somatic rearrangement of V (variable), D (diversity), and J (joining) gene segments, oligoclonal subsets sharing the same TCRγ and TCRδ chains in specific tissues are often described, probably having populated distinct sites during embryonal and postnatal development (61, 62). For example, γδ T cells in the dermal layers primarily express TCRγ variable 5 (Trgv5) (International ImMunoGeneTics [IMGT] [http://www.imgt.org], nomenclature is used throughout refs. 63–65), whereas γδ intraepithelial cells (IELs) primarily express Trgv7 (64, 66). IL-17–producing γδ cells predominantly bear Trgv6 (61, 67), although under certain circumstances, IL-17–producing γδ cells may produce Trgv4 or, rarely, Trgv2 or Trgv3 instead of Trgv6.

Figure 6 C. difficile–responsive IL-17A+ γδ T cells bear a restricted subset of TCR and have a distinctive phenotype. (A) Single-cell suspensions from cecum and colon from day-4–infected mice (4 × 105 CFU) were analyzed by flow cytometry. Gating was done on live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRγδ+ cells. Gray-colored histograms represent the isotype control staining. max, maximum. (B) Distribution of Vγ and Vδ gene usage of IL-17A– and IL-17A+ mLN γδ T cells from day-4–infected mice (4 × 105 CFU). mLN γδ T cells were isolated (see also Supplemental Figure 6) and stimulated in vitro with PMA and ionomycin and labeled by surface cytokine capture. Gene expression was analyzed by RNA-Seq. (C) γδ T cells from mLNs from day-4–infected mice (4 × 105 CFU) were isolated by magnetic beads and cultured for 72 hours with the indicated stimuli (anti-CD3ε, anti-TCRγδ, 10 μg/mL; IL-1β/IL-23, 10 ng/mL). n = 4 per group. Supernatants were then collected analyzed by ELISA. (D) Single-cell suspensions from cecum and colon from day-4–infected mice (4 × 105 CFU) were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin in vitro, followed by intracellular staining and then flow cytometric analysis. Gating was done on live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRγδ+ cells. (E) Heatmap representation of selected genes from RNA-Seq analysis of sorted mLN γδ T cells from day-4–infected mice (4 × 105 CFU). Cells were stimulated in vitro with PMA and ionomycin and labeled by surface cytokine capture, followed by sorting, as in Supplemental Figure 6. I, transcription factors; II, surface receptors; III, effector molecules; IV, cytokine receptors; V, chemokine receptors; VI, TLRs.

We examined TCR receptor expression using commercially available antibodies recognizing Trgv1, Trgv4, Trgv5, and Trgv7 and found that they did not label a majority of the IL-17–producing γδ T cells in the intestines of C. difficile–infected mice (Supplemental Figure 5). To bypass this limitation, we performed RNA-Seq to evaluate TCR gene usage among sort-purified IL-17A+ and IL-17A– γδ T cells from mice after C. difficile infection (Supplemental Figure 6). This analysis showed a limited distribution of TCR usage among γδ T cells recovered from mLNs. Comparison of TCR gene usage between IL-17A+ and IL-17A– γδ T cells revealed that nearly all cytokine-producing cells expressed the genes encoding Trgv6 (58%) or Trgv2 (26%) in association with Trdv4 (98%; Trdv4 was known as Vδ1 in prior nomenclature; ref. 68) (Figure 6B). Thus, IL-17–producing γδ T cells responsive to C. difficile infection showed a highly constrained oligoclonal repertoire dominated by Trgv6 and Trdv4 TCRs and Trgv2 and Trdv4 TCRs. These findings are similar to the recently described clonal expansion of Vγ6+Vδ4+ cells that provide immunity against Staphylococcus aureus infection (69).

To investigate the relative contribution of TCR stimulation for IL-17 production by γδ T cells, we evaluated cytokine production after stimulation with defined anti-TCR antibodies. This analysis showed more than 100-fold and more than 30-fold increased production of IL-17A/A and IL-17A/F, respectively, by γδ T cells recovered from the mLNs of C. difficile–infected mice in response to anti-CD3 or anti–TCRγδ stimulation (Figure 6C). In turn, several studies have reported that IL-1β and IL-23 can also independently drive IL-17A production by γδ T cells (29, 70–72). We obtained similar results, since comparable production of IL-17 was achieved after stimulation with IL-1β and IL-23 versus stimulation with anti-TCR antibodies (Figure 6C). Interestingly, however, IL-17 production increased dramatically with combined IL-1β/IL-23 and anti-TCR stimulation, highlighting the synergistic effects of these proinflammatory cytokines and cognate antigen TCR stimulation in promoting the activation of γδ T cells. These results are consistent with increased IL-1β and IL-23 responsiveness after γδ TCR stimulation, which in turn results in amplified IL-17 production (60).

γδ T cells are produced in waves during embryonic development, with TCR chain expression closely tracking the stage of development. Those cells expressing Trgv6 are produced in the thymus exclusively during embryogenesis, whereas cells bearing Trgv2 develop later in gestation or in the early newborn period (58, 61). The IL-17 effector fate of Trgv6-producing cells is determined before thymic egress, whereas development of the IL-17 effector fate for other TCR-expressing γδ subsets is less well described. Several recent studies demonstrated characteristic features of γδ cells that acquire an IL-17 effector fate during embryogenesis (57, 68, 73–76). Cell-surface labeling showed these γδ cells to be negative for TNF receptor family member CD27 (77) and positive for the IL-7 receptor CD127 (78), as expected for IL-17–producing γδ cells (Figure 6D). We further analyzed the aforementioned RNA-Seq data and, as expected, found that IL-17–producing γδ T cells isolated from C. difficile–infected animals expressed high levels of Rorc, Blk, Sox13, and Ztbt16 transcription factors, Il17a and Il17f cytokines, and the cytokine receptors Il1r1 and Il23r (Figure 6E), all of which have been described to promote developing IL-17–producing γδ T cells and effector function (65, 79–81). Conversely, Tcf7, a negative regulator that is downregulated during Tγδ17 cell development (64, 65), was markedly repressed (Figure 6E). As expected, expression of Stat3, Irf4, and Batf, transcription factors essential for promoting Th17 differentiation in conventional CD4+ αβ cells, was also reduced, whereas expression of the Th17 repressor Maf, which is essential for IL-17–producing γδ cell development (82), was upregulated in IL-17A+ γδ T cells (Figure 6E). Thus, γδ cells responding to C. difficile infection are characteristic of those previously demonstrated to acquiring effector fate in utero.

Neonatal resistance to C. difficile infection is dependent on IL-17 and γδ cells. Newborn infants are naturally resistant to C. difficile infection (13, 14). To investigate whether natural immunity against C. difficile during the neonatal period occurs similarly in mice, we evaluated the susceptibility of 7-day-old neonatal mice compared with 6- to 8-week-old adult mice. Remarkably, we found at least a 100-fold increase in resistance to C. difficile infection among neonatal mice compared with adult mice. The adult mice showed progressively increased susceptibility after infection with 104, 105, and 106 CFU, whereas death did not occur for neonatal mice infected with these same C. difficile inocula (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 IL-17 and γδ T cells are more abundant in newborn mice and essential for enhanced protection against C. difficile infection compared with adult mice. (A) Survival (percentage) of WT C57BL/6 adult and neonatal mice infected with various CFU of C. difficile. (B) αβ T cells and γδ T cells from uninfected adult and neonatal mice were analyzed by flow cytometry. Gating was done on live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRβ+ cells or live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRγδ+ cells. n = 4 per group. (C) RORγt expression in αβ T cells and γδ T cells from uninfected adult and neonatal mice were analyzed by flow cytometry. Gating was done on live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRβ+ cells or live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRγδ+ cells. Results are representative of 2 experiments. (D) Single-cell suspensions from intestines from adult and neonatal day-2–infected mice (1 × 106 CFU) were stimulated with PMA and ionomycin in vitro, followed by intracellular staining and flow cytometric analysis. Gating was done on live CD45+CD3ε+ TCRγδ+ IL-17A+ cells. n = 4–6 per group. (E) Survival (percentage) of neonatal WT, Il17a–/–, and Tcrd–/– mice following C. difficile infection (1 × 106 CFU; WT vs. Il17a–/– and WT vs. Tcrd–/–; P < 0.0001, by log-rank test). (F) Survival (percentage) of WT neonatal littermate mice treated with isotype control (MOPC-21 or Armenian hamster IgG), anti–IL-17A (17F3), anti-TCRγδ (UC7-13D5), or anti-TCRαβ (H57-597) after C. difficile infection (1 × 106 CFU). P < 0.05, by log-rank test. Neonatal mice received 100 μg antibody on day –2, followed by a second dose on day 0. (G) Survival (percentage) of WT neonatal littermate mice treated with isotype controls (MOPC-21 and Armenian hamster IgG), anti–IL-17A (17F3), or anti-TCRγδ (UC7-13D5) plus anti–IL-17A following C. difficile infection (1 × 106 CFU. Anti–IL-17A vs. anti-TCRγδ vs. anti–IL-17A plus anti-TCRγδ; P = 0.20, by log-rank test). Neonatal mice received 100 μg antibody on day –2, followed by a second dose on day 0.

Given the critical role for IL-17A during C. difficile, as well as the identification of γδ T cells as the source of IL-17A, we hypothesized that newborn infants have a greater capacity to expand this cell population upon encountering C. difficile, which may account for the known resistance of very young infants to C. difficile infection. To explore this further, we examined the relative abundance of γδ T cells compared with αβ T cells in the intestinal tissues of neonatal mice compared with adult mice. We found that γδ T cells were substantially enriched among the intestinal lamina propria and mLNs of neonatal mice compared with adult mice, with only a marginal difference in the percentage αβ T cells (Figure 7B). Importantly, a majority of γδ T cells in neonatal mice were RORγt+ before infection (Figure 7C), and IL-17 production was sharply increased after C. difficile infection among γδ T cells in neonatal mice versus production in adult mice (Figure 7D).

We used complementary loss-of-function approaches to investigate the necessity of γδ T cells for enhanced resistance of neonatal mice to C. difficile infection. Neonatal Il17a–/– and Tcrd–/– mice, each compared with age-matched WT control mice, were highly susceptible to infection (Figure 7E). We also observed a sharp increase in susceptibility of neonatal mice after administration of anti–IL-17A or anti–TCR γδ antibodies, whereas normal resistance was not affected in littermate control neonatal mice treated with anti-TCRαβ or isotype control antibodies (Figure 7F). In line with the findings of prior studies in adult mice (83), we found that γδ T cells were not depleted in neonatal mice treated with anti–TCR γδ antibody (clone UC7-13D5). However, TCRs were functionally neutralized, since staining with an alternative anti–TCR γδ antibody clone (GL3) was efficiently eliminated, and the increased susceptibility phenotype was identical to that of Tcrd–/– neonatal mice (Figure 7, E and F). Importantly, we found that susceptibility did not further increase among neonatal mice simultaneously administered IL-17A and γδ T cell–neutralizing antibodies (Figure 7G). These nonadditive effects highlight γδ T cells as an important cellular source of IL-17 that protects neonatal mice against C. difficile infection.