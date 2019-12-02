FOXM1 drives proximal tubule proliferation during repair from acute ischemic kidney injury

Characterization of mouse model. Kim1-GCE mice were generated by gene targeting (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI125519DS1). The resulting line knocks out endogenous Kim1 expression and replaces it with a GFPCreERt2 cassette (Figure 1A). To evaluate recombination specificity, bigenic Kim1-GCE+/–; R26tdTomato+/– mice received tamoxifen 6 hours before surgery and on days 1 and 2 after surgery. After unilateral ischemia/reperfusion injury (Uni-IRI), tdTomato expression was analyzed at days 3 and 14 after surgery (Figure 1B). There was no tdTomato expression at baseline, but in injured kidneys, tdTomato expression was localized to the outer segment of the outer medulla. Recombination efficiency at day 3 was unexpectedly low, but there was significantly increased tdTomato expression at day 14, suggesting expansion of the labeled tubular epithelial cells (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Kim1-GCE mouse model. (A) Kim1-GCE was crossed to the Rosa26tdTomato reporter mouse to allow permanent labeling of injured tubular epithelial cells upon tamoxifen-mediated recombination. (B) Uni-IRI was performed to validate the mouse model with kidneys harvested at day 3 and day 14 after injury. (C) Immunofluorescent staining showing endogenous tdTomato expression in the outer segment of the outer medulla at day 3 with increased expression at day 14. There is absence of tdTomato expression in the contralateral kidney after tamoxifen administration indicating no leaky expression. (D) Immunostaining with KIM1 antibody showing coexpression with tdTomato-labeled cells in Kim1-GCE heterozygous mice. There is absence of KIM1 expression in Kim1-GCE homozygous mice, as expected since this a knockin to the ATG site. (E) Western blot for KIM1 showing half the amount of protein expressed in Kim1-GCE heterozygous as compared with WT mice and absence of KIM1 protein in Kim1-GCE homozygous consistent with immunofluorescent staining. (F) Immunostaining showing examples of TP, TN, and FN for determination of sensitivity and specificity for the mouse model. n= 3–4 mice. Scale bars: 500 μM (C); 20 μM (D and F).

To further evaluate recombination specificity, we performed immunofluorescent staining for KIM1. All tdTomato-positive cells also expressed KIM1 at day 3, although only a minority of Kim1-positive cells coexpressed tdTomato (Figure 1D). Mice homozygous for the GFPCreERt2 allele did not express KIM1 protein, as expected (Figure 1, D and E). To provide a quantitative assessment of the specificity and sensitivity of the model, we counted the number of tdTomato-expressing cells that were positive for KIM1 (true positive [TP]) and also determined the number of true negatives (TNs), false positives (FPs), and false negatives (FNs) as described in Methods. We determined that the mouse model is 99.9% specific and 4.12% sensitive (Figure 1F). The mechanism behind this low recombination efficiency remains unexplained; however, the very high specificity indicates that the line faithfully reports KIM1 expression without any leaky expression, simply in a minority of cells, which appears to be stochastic.

Lineage analysis reveals clonal expansion of injured proximal tubule after injury. Since KIM1 is not expressed in healthy kidney, but is induced in all injured proximal tubule (rather than a subset) very early after injury, it cannot be a marker of a putative fixed intratubular progenitor cell. We therefore used the Kim1-GCE line to determine whether injured and dedifferentiated cells labeled by Kim1-GCE undergo proliferative repair or not. Tamoxifen was administered 12 hours after injury (Bi-IRI) at low dose (1 mg) to generate single-cell clones, reducing the possibility of de novo recombination in adjacent cells due to residual tamoxifen (Figure 2A). Kidneys were collected at day 2 and 14 after injury. Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) was measured on day 2 and rose between 80 and 150 mg/dL indicating successful IRI. For the 14-day clonal analysis group, BUN measurement indicated renal recovery, as reflected by reduced BUN from day 2 to day 14 (Supplemental Figure 1B). Lineage analysis revealed that, at day 2 after injury, clones were predominantly single-cell clones in separate tubules, but by day 14, there were coherent clones of adjacent tdTomato+ cells (Figure 2B). Careful quantitation revealed that at day 2, 87% of the clones were single cell. By day 14, the number of single-cell clones had decreased to 52.2% (P < 0.0005) and the number of multicellular clones (>5 cells) had increased from 0.8 % to 10 % (P < 0.05, Figure 2C). Maximum clone size was 10 cells, similar to a report tracking PAX2-labeled clones (10). These results indicate that differentiated tubular epithelial cells that become injured are capable of proliferative repair, arguing against the existence of a fixed intratubular progenitor population (6).

Figure 2 Lineage tracing of injured tubular epithelial cells. (A) Kim1-GCE;tdTom mice heterozygous for both alleles were subjected to Bi-IRI or Uni-IRI and low-dose tamoxifen (TMX) (1 mg) administered 12 hours after surgery. (B) Immunostaining showing single tdTom cells labeled at day 2 after injury and clusters of tdTom cells at day 14 in Bi-IRI and Uni-IRI. (C) Quantification of clone size at day 2 and day 14 after injury. (D) Immunostaining for PAX2, VIMENTIN, and KI67 showing coexpression with tdTom cells at day 2. By day 14, there is persistent PAX2 and VIMENTIN expression in tdTom cells. KI67 is absent from tdTom cells at day 14, since the cells have completed repair. Quantification showing percentages of coexpression of the tdTom cells with each of the markers. For A–C, n = 4–6 mice per experiment. For D, n = 3–4 mice. Scale bars: 10 μM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (C) and Student’s t test (D).

We also performed lineage analysis after severe injury to evaluate whether the proliferative response would be similar. Given the high mortality with more severe injury in the Bi-IRI model, we performed Uni-IRI with a prolonged ischemia time of 24 minutes to induce severe injury. Quantitation showed that at day 14, the number of single-cell clones was 51%, which was similar to our quantitation for day 14 in the Bi-IRI model (Figure 2C). However, we observed a doubling in the number of clones with more than 5 cells as compared with moderate injury (20% vs. 10%), indicating that dedifferentiated, injured tubular epithelial cells augment their proliferative response in the event of more severe injury. We asked whether dedifferentiation markers SOX9 and VIMENTIN could be detected in collecting duct, but by immunostaining, there was no obvious coexpression (Supplemental Figure 1C). Further evaluation of dedifferentiation in distal segments was beyond the scope of the current study.

Lineage tracing reveals a failed repair population. We next sought to characterize the repair process in more detail. We confirmed that labeled, injured proximal tubule clones undergo a burst of proliferation based on the finding that nearly 60% of tdTomato+ cells coexpressed KI67 at day 2, but only 5% expressed KI67 at day 14 (Figure 2D). This is in good agreement with reports of bulk tubular proliferation at this time point (4, 14). Pax2 and Vimentin are genes that have also been characterized as markers of dedifferentiated proximal tubule cells (14, 15). Two days after injury, we could detect expression of PAX2 and VIMENTIN in about 40% and 20% of tdTomato-labeled cells, respectively. Unlike KI67, this fraction continued to express these markers at day 14, suggesting some degree of incomplete repair in those populations (Figure 2D).

To further investigate the question of whether tdTomato-labeled proximal tubule cells underwent complete repair, or not, we next examined temporal expression of KIM1 protein and SOX9, which has recently been identified as both a marker of proximal tubule injury and a transcriptional regulator of repair (11, 16). At day 2, about 80% of tdTomato+ cells coexpressed both SOX9 and KIM1, indicating that these cells are injured and dedifferentiated (Figure 3, A and B). This population fell to about 15% by day 14, indicating that while the majority of tdTomato-labeled cells had successfully repaired, as reflected by their downregulation of KIM1 and SOX9, about 15% had persistent injury and thus failed to repair by day 14. To approach the question from the opposite perspective, we also quantified the number of tdTomato cells that expressed neither KIM1 nor SOX9: the population of cells to undergo successful repair. At day 2, these cells were nearly undetectable, but by day 14, close to 80% of tdTomato cells were negative for both KIM1 and SOX9 (Figure 3C). These results indicate that injured proximal tubules proliferate after injury and that the majority have largely completed repair by day 14, but that about 15% remain injured and dedifferentiated at this time point, likely reflecting failed repair.

Figure 3 SOX9 immunostaining reveals a population of proximal tubule cells that have failed to repair with no evidence for endocycle. (A) Immunostaining for SOX9 shows absence at baseline (day 0), but expression in tdTom cells upon injury (day 2). At day 14, there are a few tdTom cells that have persistent SOX9 expression, suggesting that these are cells that have failed repair. Scale bars: 10 μM. (B) Quantification of percentages of tdTom cells that express both SOX9 and KIM1 at day 2 and day 14. (C) Quantification of the percentages of tdTom cells that do not express SOX9 and KIM1 at day 2 and day 14. (D) DNA content analysis. Far left, HEK293T cells treated with colchicine used as a positive control for polyploidy. Sorted tdTomato+ cells from CLK and IRI kidneys at the designated time points show no polyploidy. For A–C, n = 4 mice per time point were used for analysis. For D, representative experiments are shown from n = 4 independent experiments for each time point. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test.

A recent study proposed that injured proximal tubules progress through the cell cycle without dividing, resulting in a single polyploid nucleus in a process termed endoreplication or endocycle (10). Since our clonal analysis indicated cell division in injured proximal tubule and not endocycle (if endocycle were occurring, then all clones would remain single cells), we sought direct evidence for increased DNA content in tdTomato-labeled cells after injury. We performed Uni-IRI and collected the kidneys at day 14 and day 30 after injury. After kidney dissociation, the single cell suspension was fixed and stained with DAPI. Cell-cycle analysis was performed in the gated tdTomato population. As a positive control, we treated HEK293T cells with colchine (see Methods) to induce polyploidy through endocycle (17, 18). We did not observe evidence of polyploidy at either time point (Figure 3D). Therefore, our studies do not support a role for endocycle in proximal tubule repair.

Transcriptional profiling of proximal tubular epithelial cells during injury and repair. Recent work has carefully measured global kidney transcriptional changes over the full course of murine IRI (19). Although this is a powerful resource, it is limited in that relevant cell-specific gene expression signatures may be lost within the integrated expression profiles of the other cell types in the sample. We therefore sought to generate RNA-Seq profiles of injured proximal tubule cells during the course of injury and repair by ribosomal pull-down. We generated bigenic heterozygous Kim1-GCE; R26-LSL-EGFPL10a mice in order to perform translating ribosome affinity purification (TRAP) (20, 21). We isolated mRNA from injured proximal tubule cells as well as in sham controls at days 2, 7, and 14 after IRI. Tamoxifen was administered via gavage 6 hours before surgery and on day 1 after surgery. The isolated polysomal RNA (bound fraction) of 3 biological replicates for each time point was submitted for next-generation sequencing. The increased TRAP RNA yield across time points (Supplemental Figure 2A) was consistent with proliferative expansion of labeled cells during repair, which was corroborated by immunofluorescent staining for GFP (Figure 4A). We verified the TRAP protocol by determining GFP expression by quantitative PCR (qPCR) in the bound versus unbound fraction, since KIM1 is not expressed in uninjured kidney (i.e., sham) (Supplemental Figure 2B). We observed strong enrichment for GFP in the sham and day 2 IRI-bound fraction and not in the unbound fraction. The detectable GFP expression in the sham-bound fraction was due to leaky EGFPL10a expression in podocytes and the collecting duct, as previously described (22), but this was about 20-fold lower compared with EGFP expression at day 2 after IRI.

Figure 4 Transcriptional profiling of injured tubular epithelial cells. (A) Immunostaining for GFP in bigenic Kim1-GCE;EGFPL10a kidney sections shows absent GFP expression in sham and coexpression with tdTom cells at day 2 after injury. There are increases in GFP expression at day 7 and day 14, since there is clonal expansion of the surviving tubular epithelial cells. Scale bars: 10 μM. (B) Volcano plots of the DGE list for bound day 7 versus bound day 2 and bound day 14 versus day 2. (C) Heatmap of the DGE list across all 3 time points. n = 3 mice for each time point.

We used the edgeR package to perform the differential expression analysis and filtered out the low expressing genes. Principal component analysis (PCA) showed that the biological replicates clustered together across time points, indicating a high degree of similarity (Supplemental Figure 2C). The biological replicates for day 14 clustered close to the sham group, suggesting that the day 14 group is returning toward the baseline transcriptional state. Since KIM1 is not expressed in sham kidney, we compared day 7 to day 2 and day 14 to day 2 to identify the transcriptional signature during injury and repair. We identified 1457 differentially expressed genes when comparing bound fractions of day 7 to day 2 and 1478 differentially expressed genes when comparing day 14 to day 2 (Figure 4B). Plotting the differential gene expression (DEG) list (Supplemental Table 1) across the 3 time points in a heatmap, we observed that about half of the genes were strongly upregulated at day 2 and that their expression subsequently fell at days 7 and 14. The other half were genes that were strongly downregulated at day 2 and whose expression rose on days 7 and 14 when the cell was returning to homeostasis (Figure 4C).

To corroborate these results, we selected known markers such as Havcr1 (which encodes KIM1), Ki67, Ccl2, and Slc34a1 during injury and repair and plotted their expression over time points (Figure 5A). These genes reflected the 4 different patterns we observed. Havcr1 was highly upregulated at days 2 and 7 and decreased by day 14, when the majority of repair was complete, as expected. Ki67 was highly expressed at day 2 after injury, since this is the peak of proliferation, but it was much lower at days 7 and 14. Ccl2, an inflammatory marker, was not upregulated until day 7, but then fell by day 14. Finally, the sodium-phosphate exchanger Slc34a1 was markedly downregulated during dedifferentiation at day 2, but expression recovered over time as the tubular epithelial cell redifferentiated.

Figure 5 Validation and DAVID GO Analysis of differentially expressed genes in injured tubular epithelial cells. (A) RPKM values across different time points after injury of known upregulated and downregulated genes. (B) GO analysis of the 2 comparisons: bound day 7 versus day 2 and bound day 14 versus day 2. For all experiments, n = 3 replicates.

We also took a bioinformatic approach to evaluating for endocycle, which is viewed as a state in which cells oscillate between G and S phases. We would expect to see an enrichment in genes related to G and S phases at day 14 after injury if endocycle were occurring. Using a previously published marker gene list for the phases of the cell cycle (23), we scored the cell-cycle expression of each of our TRAP samples as described in the Methods section. We did not observe an enrichment of genes related to the G2M and S phases in the day 14 injury samples, and in fact, these samples were similar in cell-cycle expression to the sham samples, indicating that they had returned to baseline (Supplemental Figure 3).

To further dissect the significance of differentially expressed genes during injury and repair, we performed Database for Annotation, Visualization, and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) gene ontology (GO) analysis focusing on biological process. The top 10 terms for each comparison (day 7 vs. day 2 and day 14 vs. 2) are shown in Figure 5B. As expected, the top GO terms were related to cell-cycle and DNA repair, since these are key events in the injury response. GO terms for day 7 reflect an immune response, and interestingly, there were terms related to cilium morphogenesis and cilium assembly, suggesting that cilium may play a role during the repair phase. Day 14 GO terms were related to cell transport and metabolic processes, suggesting that tubular epithelial cells were redifferentiating. We selected some of the most highly expressed genes and performed ISH and qPCR to validate their expression in injured kidney. Candidate genes included the following: Slc22a7, Rrm2, Ctss, and Sprr2f (Figure 6, A and B). Slc22a7 is an organic anion transport with a role in creatinine transport (24, 25). Using ISH, we observed that Slc22a7 was expressed at baseline in the S3 segment of the proximal tubule. Upon injury, Slc22a7 was essentially undetectable. The loss of this marker of differentiation reflected epithelial injury–induced dedifferentiation. At 14 days after injury, there was reexpression of Slc22a7, since the regenerating cells were now returning to a differentiated state. We observed a similar trend of downregulation during injury and reexpression during repair by qPCR.

Figure 6 Validation of candidate genes Slc22a7, Rrm2, Ctss, and Sprr2f. (A) ISH in kidney sections from adult, male C57BL/6 mouse at 3 different time points after Bi-IRI. Scale bars: 500 μM (upper panels); 50 μM (lower panels). (B) qPCR in whole kidney lysates for the candidate genes. Representative results from n = 3–4 independent samples per time point. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

Rrm2 encodes the regulatory subunit of ribonucleotide reductase, which catalyzes the synthesis of deoxyribonucleotides from ribonucleotides (26). Using ISH, we found that Rrm2 had a very low level of expression at baseline and could only be detected in scattered individual tubule cells in the cortex. At day 2 after injury, Rrm2 expression was substantially upregulated, primarily in the outer medulla, which is consistent with the need for DNA synthesis to support cell division in this segment, which is damaged the most after IRI. At day 14 after surgery, Rrm2 expression was decreased and had a pattern similar to that at baseline. Ctss has multiple roles, including extracellular matrix degradation and antigen processing and presentation (27, 28). Ctss was not detected in uninjured kidney, but it was expressed in the outer segment of the outer medulla during injury (day 2), and expression even increased by day 14 day, as shown by ISH and qPCR. Ctss is involved in EGFR degradation (29); therefore, one can hypothesize that persistent upregulation of Ctss in the tubular epithelium may prevent further EGFR activation, which could potentially promote renal fibrosis as previously reported (30, 31). Sprr2f belongs to the Sprr family of proteins, which are expressed at high levels in the epidermis and function to maintain epithelial integrity (32). At baseline, there was complete absence of Sprr2f; however, on day 2 after injury, there was marked expression throughout the cortex, though it was localized to specific tubular segments that were dilated and thus may represent localized tubular damage. Sprr2f has antioxidative functions, so it could mediate reactive oxygen species detoxification after IRI (33, 34). Fourteen days after surgery, Sprr2f expression was decreased, though individual tubule segments still expressed it strongly, potentially reflecting failed repair.

Differential expression of transcription factors and secreted proteins during injury and repair. Transcription factors regulate cell state genes, we therefore identified dynamic transcription factor expression during injury and repair. We took our list of DEG and cross-referenced it against the Riken Transcription Factor Database (35). We compared the lists for day 7 versus day 2 and day 14 versus day 2 and identified 87 and 66 transcription factors, respectively (Supplemental Table 1). Figure 7A illustrates a portion of the identified transcription factors. Among the transcription factors, we evaluated Ezh2, Foxm1, and Foxj1 in more detail. We also crossreferenced the DEG list for the 2 comparisons against a database of curated secreted proteins (36), and the results are shown in Figure 7B and Supplemental Table 1.

Figure 7 Transcription factors and secreted proteins identified during translational profiling of injured tubular epithelial cells. (A and B) Scatter plots showing some of the upregulated and downregulated transcription factors and secreted proteins when comparing bound day 7 versus day 2 and bound day 14 versus day 2. (C) Ezh2 mRNA and protein expressions by qPCR and Western blot, respectively, showing upregulation at day 2 and downregulation by day 14. (D) Immunostaining and quantification for EZH2 shows coexpression in tdTomato-labeled cells at day 2 and almost complete absence by day 14 when repair is complete. (E) Foxj1 mRNA and protein expression by qPCR and Western blot. There is increased Foxj1 mRNA expression at day 2 after injury, with further upregulation by day 14. At the protein level, FOXJ1 expression is increased at day 2 compared with day 0 and continues to be expressed by day 14. Scale bars: 50 μM. n = 3–4 samples per time point. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

Ezh2 belongs to the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2), which participates in methylation of histone 3 (H3K27me), leading to transcriptional repression (37, 38). Ezh2 has been described as having an important role in coordinating cell differentiation in embryonic stem (ES) cells (39, 40), mesenchymal stem cells (41–43), hematopoietic stem cells (44, 45), and also in various types of cancer (46, 47). Inhibition of Ezh2 has been reported to prevent renal fibroblast activation (48), though more recently the same group reported that Ezh2 acts in epithelial cells to promote fibrosis (49). We confirmed by qPCR that Ezh2 was upregulated at day 2 after Bi-IRI as compared with baseline (day 0) and that its expression downtrended by day 14 (Figure 7C). At the protein level, there was very low expression at baseline (Figure 7C), which was not detectable by immunofluorescence (Figure 7D). However, 2 days after Bi-IRI, EZH2 was highly expressed both by Western blot and immunofluorescence staining (Figure 7, C and D). Approximately 65% of tdTomato-positive cells also expressed EZH2. On the other hand, by day 14 after injury, only 10% of tdTomato cells were still expressing EZH2 (Figure 7D). The temporal pattern of EZH2 expression suggests that it may be involved with the transient repression of terminal differentiation genes during injury and repair.

Foxj1 is a transcription factor essential for the assembly of motile cilia (50). Its role in renal injury has been explored in different models in zebra fish, where it was found to be induced upon epithelial injury and required for cilia maintenance (51). We observed Foxj1 upregulation at day 2 after injury, with continued expression at day 14 (Figure 7E). By Western blot, FOXJ1 expression was almost undetectable at day 0, but increased at day 2 and day 14 after Bi-IRI (Figure 7E).

Foxm1 is upregulated during tubular epithelial injury in murine kidney. One of the most highly upregulated transcription factors in our data set was Foxm1, which in other cellular contexts drives cell-cycle progression (52, 53). It is expressed mostly in high cycling organs, such as testes and thymus, and is absent in terminally differentiated cells (52). Foxm1 is also expressed during development in several organs, including the kidney, and is upregulated in various types of cancers (52, 54, 55). It plays a key role in the G2/M transition and for chromosome segregation and cytokinesis (56). It also participates in DNA break repair (57). Foxm1 has been found to be reactivated after injury in certain organs, such as lung (58), liver (59, 60), and pancreas (61). We sought to validate Foxm1 expression after injury by qPCR and observed that Foxm1 was upregulated 15-fold in day 2 injured kidney compared with day 0 and that its expression returned almost back to baseline at day 14 when most of the repair had occurred (Figure 8A). We also evaluated by qPCR downstream targets of Foxm1 related to cell-cycle (Ccnb1, Plk1, Aurkb) and DNA repair (Birc5, Brca, Rad51) and found them to be significantly upregulated at day 2 and their expression returning close to baseline at day 14 (Figure 8A). We next designed Foxm1 antisense and sense probes and performed ISH. There was no detectable Foxm1 expression at day 0, but it was clearly expressed in the outer stripe of the outer medulla at day 2, with subsequent downregulation in most (but not all) tubule segments by day 14 (Figure 8B). We next performed ISH on an uninjured and an acutely injured human kidney. FOXM1 was undetectable in healthy kidney, but could be detected in dedifferentiated, flattened epithelia in the AKI kidney (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Foxm1 is expressed after kidney injury in mouse and human. (A) mRNA expression of Foxm1 and its downstream targets after injury. (B) ISH in uninjured and injured mouse kidneys sections showing increased expression in the outer segment of the outer medulla at day 2 and significant downregulation at day 14. Scale bars: 500 μM (upper panels); 50 μM (lower panels). (C) ISH in human samples from uninjured and injured kidney showing absent FOXM1 expression in the uninjured kidney and expression in cells from injured tubules. Scale bars: 200 μM (upper panels); 50 μM (lower panels). For A and B, n = 3–4 mice per time point. For C, n = 1 for each condition. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

FOXM1 knockdown in human proximal tubular epithelial cells impairs proliferation. Given the known role of FOXM1 in cellular proliferation, we next asked whether the absence of FOXM1 in primary human proximal tubular epithelial cells (hRPTECs) causes a proliferation defect during cell culture. We transfected early passage hRPTECs with FOXM1 siRNA or negative control. Figure 9A shows that FOXM1 siRNA reduced FOXM1 mRNA expression by close to 95% at day 1 and day 2 after transfection, and this was supported by Western blot showing absence of the FOXM1 protein in the siRNA-treated hRPTECs compared with control (Figure 9B). We evaluated PCNA mRNA expression as a surrogate marker for proliferation and observed that it was downregulated in the FOXM1 siRNA–treated hRPTECs, consistent with a proliferative defect (Figure 9C). We also checked known downstream targets of FOXM1, including cell-cycle regulators CCNB1 and PLK1 and DNA repair genes RAD51 and BIRC5. Expression of 3 out of 4 of these was reduced with FOXM1 knockdown compared with controls 2 days after transfection (Figure 9D). We also measured cell proliferation directly. Consistent with the prior results, FOXM1 knockdown hRPTECS had a lower rate of proliferation than the scrambled siRNA controls (Figure 9E).

Figure 9 Foxm1 drives proximal tubular epithelial proliferation. (A) qPCR for FOXM1 showing efficient FOXM1 siRNA knockdown in hRPTECs at different time points after transfection. (B) Western blot for FOXM1 in hRPTECs corroborating siRNA knockdown. (C) PCNA mRNA expression in control and FOXM1 siRNA–treated hRPTECs. (D) qPCR for FOXM1 downstream genes in hRPTECs treated with FOXM1 siRNA versus control. (E) MTS assay in hRPTECs shows decrease proliferation in FOXM1 siRNA–treated cells compared with control. n = 3 replicates for each time point, except MTS assay, which was done on n = 6 per each day evaluated. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.

FOXM1 is downstream of the EGFR pathway in hRPTECs and after IRI in vivo. The EGFR pathway is known to play an important role in tubular epithelial proliferation after injury (62, 63); and FOXM1 regulates keratinocyte cell-cycle progression in an EGFR-dependent fashion (64). Therefore, we asked whether FOXM1 expression is regulated by EGFR in kidney. We treated hRPTECs with the EGFR inhibitor erlotinib or vehicle. Both FOXM1 mRNA expression and FOXM1 downstream targets substantially decreased with the use of erlotinib (Figure 10A). This result was confirmed also by Western blot for FOXM1, which showed absence of the FOXM1 protein and absence of the phospho-EGFR protein, confirming that the EGFR inhibition was in fact induced (Figure 10B).

Figure 10 Foxm1 is downstream of the Egfr pathway in tubular epithelial proliferation. (A) mRNA expression for FOXM1 and several of its downstream targets in hRPTECs after treatment with erlotinib. (B) Western blot in lysates of hRPTECs treated with erlotinib versus vehicle. There is complete absence of FOXM1 protein upon inhibition of EGFR with erlotinib, indicating that FOXM1 is downstream of the EGFR pathway. Lack of phosphor-EGFR expression confirms inhibition of EGFR by erlotinib. (C–E) qPCR for Foxm1, Plk1, and Ki67 2 days after IRI in mice of different strains treated with erlotinib and vehicle. For cell culture experiments, n = 3 replicates per group. For in vivo experiments, n = 3–5 mice per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test.

We next investigated whether EGFR regulates Foxm1 expression after injury in vivo. Surprisingly, in C57BL/6 mice, erlotinib (100 mg/kg) had no effect on either Foxm1 expression, its target gene Plk1, or Ki67 (Figure 10C). In contrast, in mixed C57/129 mice (the background of Kim1-GCE), we observed partial inhibition of Foxm1 and Plk1 by erlotinib, but no significant effect on Ki67 (Figure 10D). Since FVB/NJ mice have been reported to be sensitive to Egfr inhibition in a renal fibrosis model (30), we also tested this strain. Using the same dose of erlotinib (80 mg/kg) or vehicle prior to Bi-IRI and on day 1 after injury, we observed a nearly complete inhibition of Foxm1 induction by erlotinib. Both Plk1 and Ki67 had similar (>90%) reduction in gene expression (Figure 10E). Thus the Egfr/Foxm1 signaling pathway exists in vivo, though in a strain-dependent fashion.