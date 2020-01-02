Smooth muscle cell–specific fibronectin-EDA mediates phenotypic switching and neointimal hyperplasia

Fn-EDA is expressed in stented human coronary artery sections and mediates neointimal hyperplasia in mice. We first determined the expression of Fn-EDA in stented human coronary arteries. We focused on samples in which bare metal stents had been implanted for 60–120 days (mean duration of implant 86.1 ± 24.7 days) having active progression of neointima and SMC proliferation (23). We identified 6 such samples that had the same type of stent from the CVPath Institute Stent Registry. Patient coronary artery disease status and stent characteristics are shown in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124708DS1). Immunohistochemistry (IHC) demonstrated the expression of Fn-EDA in the vicinity of SMC-rich neointima and peri-strut areas (Figure 1A). Next, we determined the role of the Fn-EDA in neointima formation under normolipidemic and hyperlipidemic (a causative factor of coronary artery disease) conditions. Susceptibility to neointimal hyperplasia was studied at 28 days following wire injury in the carotid artery. We found marked Fn-EDA expression in the neointima at 28 days after wire injury, which colocalized with α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA) staining (P < 0.05 vs. uninjured artery, Pearson’s correlation 0.61; Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). Genetic deletion of Fn-EDA in WT mice resulted in a significant decrease in the neointimal area as well as the intimal/medial area ratio (P < 0.05 vs. WT mice; Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). No Fn-EDA signal was observed in the negative controls incubated with isotype-matched Igs (Supplemental Figure 2A). Similarly, Fn-EDA staining was virtually absent in injured carotid arteries or isolated SMCs of Fn-EDA-/- mice (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 1 Detrimental role of Fn-EDA in intimal hyperplasia. (A) Representative images of cross-sectional immunohistochemistry in stented human coronary arteries showed Fn-EDA in SMC-rich neointima and peri-strut areas. Left panel shows H&E staining, middle panel shows Fn-EDA, and right panel shows α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA) staining. Boxed regions are magnified. “S” denotes strut in the cross sections; dark areas are pieces of strut sections. (B) Representative images showing double immunostaining for Fn-EDA (red) and SMCs (green) in the uninjured and injured carotid artery of Apoe–/– mice harvested after 14 and 28 days of injury (n = 5–6 per group). Nuclei are counterstained with Hoechst (blue). Boxed regions are magnified. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Representative scatter plot and intensity profile demonstrating colocalized pixels and pixel intensity for both channels (Fn-EDA, red, x axis; and SMC, green, y axis) with Pearson’s correlation coefficient (PCC). Colocalized pixels are defined as those whose intensity values for both channels fall within a preset range above the background intensity level (white arrows). (D) Quantification of the Fn-EDA fluorescence intensity. (E) Representative photomicrographs of Verhoeff’s/van Gieson–stained carotid artery sections of male and female Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– and Apoe–/– mice after 28 days of injury (n = 10 per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (F) Quantification shows intimal area, medial area, and a ratio of intimal to medial area. Each dot represents a single mouse. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis: unpaired Student’s t test.

To assess the role of Fn-EDA in neointima formation in the comorbid condition of hyperlipidemia (an independent risk factor associated with restenosis) (24), we used Fn-EDA–/– mice on the hyperlipidemic apolipoprotein E–deficient background (Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/–). Deletion of Fn-EDA in Apoe–/– mice does not affect plasma lipid levels or complete blood counts (16–18). In line with WT studies, we found that the majority of Fn-EDA colocalized with αSMA staining in the neointima of carotid arteries of Apoe–/– mice at 14 and 28 days following wire injury (P < 0.05 vs. uninjured artery, Pearson’s correlation 0.64; Figure 1, B–D). Additionally, Fn-EDA staining colocalized with endothelial cells (CD31) (13.5% ± 1.2 %) and macrophages (CD68) (4.8% ± 0.4 %); however, colocalization was markedly less in these cells than in SMCs (αSMA) (40% ± 3.4 %; Supplemental Figure 3). Next, we determined susceptibility to neointimal hyperplasia at 28 days following wire injury. Male and female mice were examined separately to determine sex-based differences. To minimize the potential confounding effect of advanced atherosclerotic lesions, which can impair flow and indirectly exacerbate the effect of wire injury, Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– and control Apoe–/– mice were fed a standard chow diet until 10–12 weeks of age, an age at which no hemodynamically significant vascular lesions are found (not shown). Both male and female Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice exhibited marked (~50%) decreases in the neointimal area as well as neointimal/medial ratio (P < 0.05 vs. Apoe–/– mice, n = 9–10 mice per group; Figure 1, E and F). No sex-based differences were observed. Body weights were comparable (not shown).

cFn is composed of dimeric or cross-linked multimeric structures containing EDA and/or EDB in varying proportions. It is possible that the deletion of Fn-EDA may affect the total amount of Fn or Fn-EDB expression or the quality of Fn fibers that may indirectly reduce neointimal hyperplasia. To check this possibility, we first quantified expression levels of Fn-EDB and total Fn in SMCs isolated from Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice. Fn-EDB levels were comparable as analyzed by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) (Supplemental Figure 4). These results are in agreement with previous studies suggesting the autonomy of the Fn-EDB alternatively spliced form in adult mice lacking Fn-EDA (25). Total Fn protein levels were comparable in SMCs and in the neointima of injured carotid arteries of Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice as analyzed by Western blot and IHC (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Next, we assessed the quality of Fn fibers by IHC. No morphological differences were noted in terms of thickness or length of Fn fibers between SMCs from Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). SMCs from both groups assembled fibrillar Fn at the basal cell surface and formed a prominent network of thick Fn fibers that were aligned in parallel to actin fibers. Together, these results suggest that reduced neointimal hyperplasia observed in Fn-EDA–deficient mice is most likely independent of Fn-EDB isoform or quality or quantity of Fn fibers.

Fn-EDA deletion suppresses SMC proliferation and migration. Previously, it was shown that on a pFn-coated surface and cultured in a defined, serum-free medium, arterial SMCs rapidly and efficiently transform into a synthetic phenotype (26). On the other hand, evidence suggests that serum-starved SMCs undergo complete redifferentiation, during which they become elongated and spindle-shaped with elevation of SMC-specific contractile proteins including SM22α and SM-MHC (27, 28). Therefore, we stimulated aortic SMCs with platelet-derived growth factor-BB (PDGF). Immunostaining and quantitative PCR (qPCR) revealed that aortic SMCs stimulated with PDGF expressed Fn-EDA (Figure 2, A and B), suggesting that Fn-EDA is a PDGF-induced gene. Next, we determined whether Fn-EDA promotes SMC proliferation and migration. PDGF-BB–stimulated aortic SMCs from Apoe–/– mice and Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were subjected to BrdU incorporation assays. SMCs lacking Fn-EDA proliferated less when compared with SMCs containing Fn-EDA (16.9% ± 1.5% vs. 37.8% ± 1.1%; Figure 2C). Consistent with this finding, PDGF-BB–stimulated aortic SMCs from Apoe–/– mice exhibited an increase in the percentage of cells in synthetic (S) phase in comparison with Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice (24.9% ± 2.2 % vs. 16.3% ± 1.7 %; Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 6). Next, we examined the role of Fn-EDA in SMC migration in response to PDGF-BB. Aortic SMCs were grown to 90% confluence, and in vitro scratch assays were performed. We found that Fn-EDA deletion reduced PDGF-BB–induced SMC migration (Figure 2E). Together, these results suggest that Fn-EDA potentiates SMC proliferation and migration.

Figure 2 Fn-EDA deletion in Apoe–/– mice suppresses SMC proliferation and migration. Aortic SMCs isolated from Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were serum-starved for 48 hours and stimulated with or without PDGF-BB for 24 hours. (A) RT-PCR showing the mRNA expression of Fn-EDA at different time points in PDGF-BB–stimulated SMCs. (B) The left panels show representative double immunostaining for Fn-EDA (red) and SMC (green). The right panel shows the quantification of Fn-EDA (n = 6 per group). Scale bars: 25 μm. ND, not detected. (C) The left panels show representative BrdU-positive cells costained with αSMA (green) and Hoechst (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. The right panel shows the quantification of BrdU-positive cells to the total number of cells (n = 6 per group). (D) Quiescent or PDGF-BB–stimulated aortic SMCs were stained with propidium iodide, and cell cycle was analyzed using flow cytometry. The panels show quantitative data of cell cycle distribution in quiescent and PDGF-BB–stimulated SMCs (n = 6–8 per group). (E) The left panels show representative phase-contrast images of SMC migration in the scratch assay. The right panel shows quantification of the migrated area (n = 6–8 per group). Scale bars: 500 μm. Values are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis: unpaired Student’s t test.

Fn-EDA mediates phenotypic switching by potentiating Akt1/mTOR signaling. SMC modulation from a differentiated “contractile” to a dedifferentiated “synthetic” proliferative phenotype contributes to SMC proliferation, migration, and thereby intimal hyperplasia. To elucidate the mechanistic role of Fn-EDA on SMC phenotypic switching, aortic SMCs were immunostained for contractile and synthetic phenotype markers. We found that the expression levels of contractile markers (SM22α and SM-MHC) were increased whereas synthetic markers (vimentin and osteopontin) were decreased in SMCs isolated from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice (P < 0.05 vs. Apoe–/– mice; Figure 3A). The results were confirmed in parallel in SMC lysates by Western blot (Figure 3B). Next, we investigated whether Fn-EDA potentiates synthetic phenotype via the Akt1/mTOR signaling pathway, which is known to regulate the cell cycle, proliferation, and migration (29). We found that PDGF-BB–stimulated aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice exhibited reduced phospho-Akt1 (0.67-fold), phospho-mTOR (0.55-fold), and phospho–NF-κB p65 (0.47-fold) in comparison with Apoe–/– mice (Figure 3C). In contrast, Akt2, which is known to exert antiproliferative and antimigratory effects (30), was increased in aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice when compared with Apoe–/– mice (Figure 3C). Furthermore, we found that absence of Fn-EDA reduced TNF-α and IL-1β secretion from aortic SMCs (P < 0.05 vs. Apoe–/– mice; Figure 3D). Mechanistically, these results suggest that Fn-EDA promotes phenotypic switching by upregulating Akt1/mTOR signaling.

Figure 3 Fn-EDA deletion in Apoe–/– mice suppresses synthetic phenotype and attenuates Akt1 signaling. Aortic SMCs isolated from Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were serum-starved for 48 hours and stimulated with or without PDGF-BB for 24 hours. (A) The left panels show representative immunostaining images for contractile proteins (SM22α, green; and SM-MHC, green) and synthetic proteins (vimentin, red; and osteopontin, red). Scale bars: 25 μm. The right panel shows quantification of the fluorescence intensity for SM22α, SM-MHC, vimentin, and osteopontin (n = 4 per group). (B) Representative immunoblots and densitometric analysis of SM22α, SM-MHC, vimentin, and osteopontin (n = 4 per group). Blots for SM22α, SM-MHC, and vimentin are from the same biological samples. (C) Quiescent aortic SMCs were stimulated with PDGF-BB (20 ng/mL) for 30 minutes, and cells were processed for Western blotting. Duplicate samples were run in the same gels, with the membrane cut in half, and then probed for total and phosphorylated proteins separately. Representative Western blots and densitometric analysis of Akt1, Akt2, mTOR, NF-κB, and β-actin (n = 6 per group). # 1 and # 2 are samples from 2 different experiments. (D) Serum-starved aortic SMCs were stimulated with PDGF-BB for 24 hours, and cell supernatant was used for quantification of TNF-α and IL-1β by ELISA (n = 5 per group). Values are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis: unpaired Student’s t test.

Exogenous Fn-EDA potentiates phenotypic switching in aortic SMCs. We next investigated whether exogenous cFn (which contains EDA) can potentiate the Akt1/mTOR signaling pathway in a dose-dependent manner and mediate SMC phenotypic switching. Aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were treated for 24 hours with human cFn (0–50 μg/mL) in serum-free medium. We then measured levels of phospho-Akt1, phospho-mTOR, phospho–NF-κB p65, and phospho-Akt2 in lysates and the inflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-1β in the medium. We found that, at a threshold dose of 20 μg/mL, cFn potentiated Akt1/mTOR signaling associated with an increase in TNF-α and IL-1β protein levels (Figure 4, A and B). We next determined whether cFn at a threshold dose of 20 μg/mL could potentiate SMC phenotypic switching in the absence of PDGF-BB. Aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were treated with 20 μg/mL of cFn for 24 hours and immunostained for contractile (SM22α and SM-MHC) and synthetic (vimentin and osteopontin) phenotype markers. Control aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were treated with 20 μg/mL of pFn (which does not contain EDA). We found that expression levels of SM22α and SM-MHC were reduced in cFn-treated SMCs (P < 0.05 vs. pFn-treated SMCs; Figure 4C). In contrast, the expression levels of vimentin and osteopontin were increased in cFn-treated SMCs (P < 0.05 vs. pFn-treated SMCs; Figure 4C). These findings were confirmed in parallel in aortic SMC lysates by Western blot (Figure 4D). Together, these results suggest that exogenous cFn potentiates Akt1/mTOR signaling and phenotypic switching in aortic SMCs. cFn contains both Fn-EDA and Fn-EDB isoforms. To confirm the specific role of Fn-EDA in potentiating phenotypic switching in aortic SMCs, we treated SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice with recombinant EDA-containing or EDA-lacking peptides (10 μg/mL). We found that recombinant EDA-containing peptide significantly increased the expression levels of synthetic markers (vimentin and osteopontin) and decreased the expression of contractile markers (SM22α and SM-MHC) (Supplemental Figure 7A). Concomitantly, treatment of SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice with EDA-containing peptides led to a significant increase in SMC proliferation and migration (Supplemental Figure 7B). Although these results do not exclude a role for EDB, they suggest that most likely Fn-EDA is a primary cFn component that potentiates phenotypic switching.

Figure 4 Exogenous cFn-EDA potentiates Akt1 signaling and promotes phenotypic switching. Quiescent aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were stimulated with cellular Fn containing EDA (cFn-EDA; 0–50 μg/mL) for 24 hours. (A) Duplicate samples were run in the same gels, with the membrane cut in half, and then probed for total and phosphorylated proteins separately. Representative Western blots and densitometric analysis showing the dose-dependent effect of cFn-EDA on Akt signaling components (n = 4 per group). (B) ELISA quantification of TNF-α and IL-1β in supernatant medium from cFn-EDA (20 μg/mL) treated SMCs (n = 4 per group). (C) Quiescent aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were stimulated with either cFn-EDA (20 μg/mL) or pFn lacking EDA (20 μg/mL). The left panels show representative immunostaining images for the contractile proteins SM22α (green) and SM-MHC (green), and the synthetic proteins vimentin (red) and osteopontin (red). Scale bars: 25 μm. The right panel shows quantification of the immunostaining for SM22α, SM-MHC, vimentin, and osteopontin (n = 4 per group). (D) Representative immunoblots and densitometric analysis of SM22α, SM-MHC, vimentin, and osteopontin in aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice stimulated with either cFn-EDA (20 μg/mL) or pFn lacking EDA (20 μg/mL) (n = 4 per group). Blots for SM22α and osteopontin are from the same biological sample, and blots for SM-MHC and vimentin are from another biological sample. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis: (A and B) 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test; (C and D) unpaired Student’s t test. *P < 0.05 vs. cFn (0 μg/mL).

Fn-EDA promotes proliferation and migration in aortic SMCs through both integrin- and TLR4-dependent signaling. Previously, using a synthetic RGDS peptide (Arg-Gly-Asp-Ser), it was shown that pFn induces phenotypic modulation and proliferation of isolated rat arterial SMCs, suggesting a role for pFn/integrin signaling in SMC phenotypic switching (26). First, we determined whether integrin signaling was disrupted in SMCs isolated from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice. We found that PDGF-BB–stimulated aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice exhibited reduced phospho-FAK (~0.6 fold) and phospho-SRC (~0.5 fold) when compared with Apoe–/– mice (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 8), suggesting defective integrin signaling in Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice. Next, we determined whether Fn-EDA–mediated SMC phenotypic switching and proliferation is integrin-dependent. SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were pretreated with RGDS peptide and stimulated with cFn (contains EDA) or pFn (lacks EDA). We found that RGDS peptide inhibited both pFn- and cFn-mediated SMC phenotypic switching and proliferation; however, the extent of proliferation and migration was still significantly higher in SMCs stimulated with RGDS peptide plus cFn versus RGDS peptide plus pFn (Figure 5). This observation suggested the involvement of other endogenous Fn-EDA receptors, such as TLR4, which are not recognized by the RGDS peptide.

Figure 5 Integrin signaling partially contributes to Fn-EDA–mediated VSMC phenotypic switching. Quiescent SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice were pretreated with RGDS-blocking peptide (10 μM) for 30 minutes and then stimulated with either cFn-EDA (20 μg/mL) or pFn lacking EDA (20 μg/mL) for 24 hours. (A) Cells were processed for Western blotting. Representative immunoblots and densitometric analysis of contractile proteins (SM22α, green; and SM-MHC, green) and synthetic proteins (vimentin, red; and osteopontin, red) (n = 6 per group). Blots for SM22α and osteopontin are from the same biological sample, and blots for SM-MHC and vimentin are from another biological sample. (B) The top panels show representative images of SMC proliferation and migration. The bottom panels show quantification (n = 6 per group). Values are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05 vs. pFn-treated cells, #P < 0.05 vs. cFn-EDA–stimulated cells, §P < 0.05 vs. pFn + RGDS peptide–treated cells. Scale bars: BrdU assay, 50 μm; migration assay, 500 μm.

Next, we determined the role of TLR4 in Fn-EDA–mediated SMC phenotypic switching and proliferation. Immunoprecipitation studies with PDGF-BB–stimulated aortic SMC lysates from Apoe–/– mice confirmed that Fn-EDA interacts with TLR4 on SMCs (Figure 6A). Next, aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/– TLR4–/– Apoe–/– mice were stimulated for 24 hours in the presence of pFn or cFn. We found that exogenous cFn promoted SMC proliferation, increased the percentage of cells in S phase, and increased migration from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/–, but not from Fn-EDA–/– TLR4–/– Apoe–/–, mice (Figure 6, B–D). Furthermore, exogenous cFn potentiated TLR4-dependent Akt1/mTOR signaling when compared with pFn (Figure 7A). Concomitantly, TNF-α and IL-1β secretion levels were significantly increased in cFn-treated SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/–, but not from Fn-EDA–/– TLR4–/–Apoe–/–, mice (Figure 7B). Because Akt is required for SMC proliferation and migration (29), we determined whether Akt contributes to cFn-mediated SMC proliferation and migration. Aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/– TLR4–/– Apoe–/– mice were treated with cFn in the presence of the PI3K-specific inhibitor LY294002, which is known to inhibit Akt-dependent cell proliferation and migration. We found that LY294002 partially inhibited exogenous cFn-mediated cell proliferation and migration in the aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice. Although, LY294002 treatment in SMCs of Fn-EDA–/– TLR4–/– Apoe–/– mice resulted into a further decrease in cell proliferation and migration, it was not significant (Figure 7C). Together, these results suggest that Akt1 signaling contributes in part to Fn-EDA/TLR4–mediated SMC proliferation and migration in vitro. Since both TLR4 and integrin signaling may lead to activation of ERK and NF-κB (15, 31), we determined the role of ERK in cFn-mediated SMC proliferation and migration. Stimulation of SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice with cFn caused a rapid and transient increase in ERK phosphorylation that reached a maximum at 30 minutes (Supplemental Figure 9A). Pretreatment of SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice with the ERK inhibitor U0126 (10 μM for 30 minutes) partially inhibited cFn-induced SMC proliferation and migration. Although ERK inhibition in the SMCs of Fn-EDA–/– TLR4–/– Apoe–/– mice resulted in a further decrease in SMC proliferation and migration, it did not reach baseline, suggesting that besides TLR4 and ERK, other signaling pathways may be involved in cFn-induced SMC proliferation and migration (Supplemental Figure 9B). Together, these results demonstrate roles for both integrin and TLR4 in Fn-EDA–mediated SMC proliferation and migration.

Figure 6 TLR4 contributes to Fn-EDA–mediated SMC proliferation and migration. (A) SMCs from Apoe–/– mice were stimulated with PDGF-BB for 24 hours, and cell extracts were immunoprecipitated (IP) with either anti-TLR4 or anti–Fn-EDA antibody and immunoblotted by anti–Fn-EDA. (B) Serum-starved aortic SMCs from Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/– TLR4–/– Apoe–/– mice were stimulated with either cFn-EDA (20 μg/mL) or pFn lacking EDA (20 μg/mL) for 24 hours. The left panels show representative BrdU-positive cells costained with αSMA (green) and Hoechst (blue). Scale bars: 50 μm. The right panel shows the quantification of BrdU-positive cells to the total number of cells (n = 5–6 per group). (C) Quantitative data of cell cycle distribution in aortic SMCs treated with either cFn-EDA or pFn lacking EDA (n = 6–8 per group). (D) The left panels show representative phase-contrast images of SMC migration in the scratch assay. The right panel shows quantification of the migrated area (n = 6–7 per group). Scale bars: 500 μm. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Figure 7 Exogenous Fn-EDA promotes TLR4-dependent Akt1/mTOR signaling. (A) Representative immunoblots and densitometric analysis of Akt signaling components in aortic SMCs stimulated with either cFn-EDA or pFn lacking EDA (n = 4 per group). Blots for Akt1 and NF-κB are from the same biological sample, and blots for Akt2 and mTOR are from another biological sample. (B) Quantification of TNF-α and IL-1β by ELISA (n = 5 per group). (C) Quiescent aortic SMCs from different groups were pretreated with Akt inhibitor (LY294002, 10 μM) and stimulated with either cFn-EDA (20 μg/mL) or pFn lacking EDA (20 μg/mL) for 24 hours. The left panels show representative images of SMC proliferation and migration. The right panels show quantification (n = 5 per group). Values are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05 vs. pFn-treated Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– cells, #P < 0.05 vs. untreated EDA–/– Apoe–/– cells, §P < 0.05 vs. cFn-EDA–stimulated cells. Scale bars: BrdU assay, 50 μm; migration assay, 500 μm.

TLR4 contributes to Fn-EDA–mediated neointimal hyperplasia and SMC proliferation. We targeted TLR4 in vivo because of the evidence that TLR4 contributes to Fn-EDA–mediated inflammation and atherosclerosis progression (17, 32). Additionally, TLR4 deletion had a more pronounced effect on SMC proliferation and migration (1.2 fold) when compared with RGDS peptide. Susceptibility to neointimal hyperplasia was studied at 28 days following wire injury in the carotid arteries of Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/–Apoe–/– mice on a TLR4-deficient background. Controls included Apoe–/– and Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– littermates. Both male and female mice were used to determine sex-based differences. Deletion of TLR4 in Apoe–/– mice resulted in a marked (~50 %) decrease in the neointimal area and the neointimal/medial area ratio (P < 0.05 vs. Apoe–/– mice; Figure 8A). No sex-based differences were observed. Body weights and total cholesterol levels were comparable among groups (not shown). No significant differences in the neointimal area or neointimal/medial area ratio were observed between Fn-EDA–/– TLR4–/– Apoe–/– mice and control Fn-EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice (Figure 8A). Since the decrease in the neointimal area could be due to decreased neointimal cell proliferation or increased apoptosis, we analyzed SMC proliferation and apoptosis in wire-injured carotid artery sections. We found that Fn-EDA promoted TLR4-dependent SMC proliferation but did not affect apoptosis (Figure 8, B and C). In parallel, we confirmed these findings in vitro using PDGF-BB–stimulated aortic SMCs. Significant decreases in BrdU incorporation, percentage of cells in S phase, and migration were observed in SMCs of TLR4–/– Apoe–/– mice when compared with Apoe–/– mice (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figures 10 and 11). BrdU incorporation, percentage of cells in S phase, and migration were comparable between Fn-EDA–/– TLR4–/– Apoe–/– and EDA–/– Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Figures 10 and 11). Together, these results suggest that TLR4 contributes to Fn-EDA–mediated SMC proliferation and migration, and thereby promotes neointimal hyperplasia in the comorbid condition of hyperlipidemia.

Figure 8 Fn-EDA promotes neointimal hyperplasia and SMC proliferation in vivo via TLR4. (A) The left panels show representative photomicrographs of Verhoeff’s/van Gieson–stained carotid artery sections of each genotype mice after 28 days of injury (n = 6–11 per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. The right panels show quantification of intimal area, medial area, and a ratio of intimal to medial area. Each dot represents a single mouse. (B) The left panels show representative BrdU-positive cells (green) counterstained with αSMA (red) and Hoechst (blue). The right panel shows quantification of percent BrdU-positive cells. Scale bars: 100 μm; n = 6 per group. (C) The left panels show representative TUNEL-positive cells (green) counterstained with Hoechst (blue). The right panel shows the quantification of TUNEL-positive cells. Scale bars: 100 μm; n = 6 per group. Internal elastic lamina is circumscribed by dotted lines. *Lumen side. Values are represented as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

SMC-derived Fn-EDA potentiates phenotypic switching and intimal hyperplasia. To elucidate the specific role of SMC-derived Fn-EDA in the neointimal hyperplasia and phenotypic switching in the comorbid condition of hyperlipidemia, we generated SMC-specific Fn-EDA–null mice on an Apoe-deficient background (Fn-EDAfl/fl SM22αCre+ Apoe–/–; Supplemental Figure 12A). Genomic PCR confirmed the presence of the SM22αCre gene in Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 12B). Immunostaining revealed Fn-EDA expression within neointimal SMCs in EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– mice, whereas Fn-EDA expression was minimal and was mainly restricted to the luminal area in Fn-EDAfl/fl SM22αCre+ Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 13). qPCR confirmed the absence of Fn-EDA mRNA in SMCs but not in endothelial cells or hepatocytes of Fn-EDAfl/fl SM22αCre+ Apoe–/– mutant mice (Figure 9A). Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– mice constitutively express Fn-EDA in plasma and all tissues (9). Intimal hyperplasia was comparable between Apoe–/– and Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– mice. Furthermore, in vitro assays revealed that proliferation, percentage of cells in S phase, and migration were comparable between aortic SMCs from Apoe–/– and Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 14, A–D). Together, these results suggest that the constitutive expression of Fn-EDA in plasma and tissues does not further promote SMC proliferation and migration, or intimal hyperplasia. These results suggested that Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– mice can be used as an appropriate control to define the SMC-specific role of Fn-EDA in intimal hyperplasia.

Figure 9 SMC-specific Fn-EDA mediates neointimal hyperplasia by promoting phenotypic switching. (A) RT-PCR confirmed the absence of Fn-EDA mRNA in SMCs but not in endothelial cells or hepatocytes of Fn-EDAfl/fl SM22αCre+ Apoe–/– mice. (B) The left panels show representative photomicrographs of Verhoeff’s/van Gieson–stained carotid artery sections of Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– and Fn-EDAfl/fl SM22αCre+ Apoe–/– mice after 28 days of injury (n = 5 per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. The right panels (bar graphs) show quantification of intimal area and a ratio of intimal to medial area. Each dot represents a single mouse. (C) The left panels show representative SM22α-positive and vimentin-positive immunostaining in carotid artery sections after 28 days of injury. The right panel shows quantification (n = 5 per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Duplicate samples were run in the same gels, with the membrane cut in half, and then probed for total and phosphorylated proteins separately. Representative immunoblots and densitometric analysis of Akt and its downstream proteins in the carotid lysates 28 days after injury (n = 6 per group). #1 and #2 are two different samples. Each dot represents a single mouse. Values are expressed as mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis: unpaired Student’s t test.

Susceptibility to neointimal hyperplasia was studied at 28 days following wire injury in the carotid artery of littermate Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– and Fn-EDAfl/fl SM22αCre+ Apoe–/– mice. Male and female mice were used to determine sex-based differences. Fn-EDAfl/fl SM22αCre+ Apoe–/– mice exhibited a marked (~50 %) decrease in neointimal area as well as neointimal/medial ratio (P < 0.05 vs. Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/–; Figure 9B). No sex-based differences were observed. Body weights were comparable among groups (not shown). Immunostaining revealed an increase in contractile proteins (SM22α and SM-MHC) and a decrease in synthetic proteins (vimentin and osteopontin) in the neointima of EDAfl/fl SM22αCre+ Apoe–/– mice (P < 0.05 vs. Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/–; Figure 9C). Next, we investigated whether deletion of Fn-EDA specifically in SMCs suppresses Akt1/mTOR signaling in vivo. We found that phospho-Akt1, phospho-mTOR, and phospho–NF-κB were decreased in the homogenates prepared at 28 days after carotid artery injury in Fn-EDAfl/fl SM22αCre+ Apoe–/– mice (P < 0.05 vs. Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/–; Figure 9D). In addition to SMCs, stressed or stimulated endothelial cells express Fn-EDA (33). Indeed, we found luminal staining of Fn-EDA in the SMC-specific Fn-EDA deficient mouse (Supplemental Figure 13). Using endothelial-specific Fn-EDA–deficient mice (Fn-EDAfl/fl Tie2Cre+ Apoe–/–), we further evaluated the role of endothelial cell–derived Fn-EDA in the neointimal hyperplasia. Complete blood counts were similar to those in Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Table 2). qPCR confirmed the absence of Fn-EDA mRNA in endothelial cells but not in hepatocytes or SMCs of Fn-EDAfl/fl Tie2Cre+ Apoe–/– mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 15A). To our surprise, we found that neointimal hyperplasia was comparable in the Fn-EDAfl/fl Tie2Cre+ Apoe–/– mice and Fn-EDAfl/fl Apoe–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 15B).

Targeting Fn-EDA with specific inhibitor suppresses aortic human SMC synthetic phenotype and inhibits proliferation. We first assessed the expression of Fn-EDA in human aortic SMCs (HASMCs). Using immunostaining, we found that HASMCs express Fn-EDA upon PDGF-BB stimulation (Figure 10A). We next evaluated the therapeutic potential of targeting Fn-EDA using specific antibodies against the EDA of Fn. Serum-deprived HASMCs were preincubated with anti–Fn-EDA Ig for 1 hour. Cells appeared normal during and after treatment. We found that mean fluorescence intensity of contractile proteins (SM22α and SM-MHC) was increased whereas synthetic proteins (vimentin and osteopontin) were decreased in the anti–EDA Ig–treated HASMCs when compared with control Ig–treated HASMCs (P < 0.05; Figure 10B). The results were confirmed in parallel in HASMC lysates by Western blotting (Figure 10C). Together, these findings suggest that Fn-EDA mediates SMC phenotypic switching in HASMCs. We found that HASMC proliferation and migration were significantly attenuated in anti–Fn-EDA Ig–treated HASMCs compared with control Ig–treated HASMCs (Figure 11A). Furthermore, we found a significant reduction in phospho-Akt1, phospho-mTOR, and phospho–NF-κB p65 intensity levels (by Western blot) in anti–Fn-EDA Ig–treated aortic HSMCs (P < 0.05 vs. control Ig–treated aortic HSMCs; Figure 11B). These results suggest that Fn-EDA may modulate neointimal hyperplasia in injured human vessels by promoting SMC phenotypic modulation, proliferation, and migration via upregulation of the Akt1/mTOR signaling pathway (Figure 11C).

Figure 10 Targeting cFn with anti–Fn-EDA Ig suppresses synthetic phenotype and attenuates proliferation and migration of human aortic SMCs. (A) HASMC culture was serum-starved for 48 hours and stimulated with or without PDGF-BB for 24 hours. The left panels show representative double immunostaining for Fn-EDA (red) and SMC (green). The right panel shows the quantification of Fn-EDA (n = 5 per group). Scale bars: 50 μm; ND, not detected. (B) HASMC culture was pretreated with anti-EDA Ig for 1 hour before PDGF-BB stimulation. The left panels show representative immunostaining images for contractile proteins (SM22α, green; and SM-MHC, green) and synthetic proteins (vimentin, red; and osteopontin, red). Scale bars: 50 μm. The right panels show quantification of the fluorescence intensity for SM22α, SM-MHC, vimentin, and osteopontin (n = 5 per group). (C) Representative immunoblots and densitometric analysis of SM22α, SM-MHC, vimentin, and osteopontin (n = 6 per group). Blots for SM22α and osteopontin are from the same biological sample, and blots for SM-MHC and vimentin are from another biological sample. Statistical analysis: (A) unpaired Student’s t test; (B and C) 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05 vs. quiescent, #P < 0.05 vs. PDGF-BB + control Ig.