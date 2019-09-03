TDP-43 regulates early-phase insulin secretion via CaV1.2-mediated exocytosis in islets

ALS patients and oral glucose tolerance test. We enrolled 25 consecutive Japanese ALS patients without diabetes mellitus or family history of ALS (Table 1). All patients were diagnosed as definite, probable, or probable laboratory-supported ALS under the El Escorial and the revised Airlie House diagnostic criteria. We compared these ALS patients with 24 age- and sex-matched Japanese volunteers without neurological disease and diabetes mellitus. All patients were followed in Nagoya University Hospital. The data were collected from May 2013 and August 2014.

All patients underwent a 75-gram OGTT after a 12-hour overnight fast. The plasma glucose and immunoreactive insulin levels were measured before glucose loading and every 30 minutes until 120 minutes after glucose loading. OGTT was performed via feeding tubes in the 2 ALS patients with gastrostomy tubes and orally in the remaining 23 ALS patients and in 24 healthy controls. In an effort to examine glucose metabolic pathology, we calculated several indices of insulin secretion and resistance by measuring C-peptide immunoreactivity, fasting and GTT plasma glucose, and IRI. The IGI, a measure of early-phase insulin secretion, defined as the ratio of the increment of insulin to that of plasma glucose 30 minutes after a glucose load, was calculated with the formula: IGI = [(IRI30 – IRI0) / (PG30 – PG0)], where IRI0 is fasting plasma insulin (μU/mL); IRI30 is insulin 30 minutes after glucose load (μU/mL); PG0 is fasting plasma glucose (mg/dL); and PG30 is plasma glucose 30 minutes after glucose load (mg/dL) (32, 33). Insulin secretory insufficiency was defined as an IGI <0.4 (34). The serum C-peptide immunoreactivity index (CPI), an index of fasting endogenous insulin secretion, was calculated by the formula: CPI = [fasting serum C-peptide levels (ng/mL) × 100 / PG0 (mg/dL)] (35). The HOMA-IR, which primarily reflects hepatic insulin resistance, was calculated by the formula: HOMA-IR = [PG0 × IRI0 / 405] (36). The measured biochemical parameters included serum creatinine and appendicular lean soft tissue (ALST) mass as indices of skeletal muscle mass (37).

Immunocytochemistry for human autopsy samples. We analyzed autopsied pancreatic islet specimens from patients with ALS and from age-matched disease control subjects. Pathological diagnoses of the disease controls were hepatic failure, Parkinson’s disease, and diabetes mellitus. The ALS pancreatic islets were excised at autopsy and fixed immediately in a 10% buffered formalin solution. Sections (3 μm) were deparaffinized, heated in a microwave for 15 minutes in 10 mM citrate buffer (pH 6.0), and incubated overnight with an anti–TDP-43 rabbit polyclonal antibody (1:6000; 10782-2-AP, Proteintech). Subsequent staining procedures were performed using the DAKO EnVision+ HRP System (Dako) and photographed with an optical microscope (BZ-X710; Keyence) as previously described (38, 39).

Immunofluorescence for human autopsy samples. The ALS pancreatic islets were excised at autopsy and fixed immediately in a 10% buffered formalin solution. Sections (3 μm) were deparaffinized, heated in a microwave for 15 minutes in 10 mM citrate buffer (pH 6.0), and incubated overnight with the following primary antibodies: anti–TDP-43 rabbit polyclonal (1:1000; 10782-2-AP, Proteintech), anti-insulin pig (1:200; ab7842, Abcam), and anti-glucagon mouse (1:500; ab10988, Abcam). After washing, the samples were incubated with Alexa-488–conjugated donkey anti-pig IgG (1:1000; A11073, Invitrogen), Alexa-488–conjugated donkey anti-mouse IgG (1:1000; R37114, Invitrogen), Alexa-546–conjugated donkey anti-rabbit IgG (1:1000; A10040, Invitrogen), and Alexa-647–conjugated donkey anti-mouse IgG (1:1000; A31571, Invitrogen) for 1 hour, mounted using ProLong Gold with DAPI (P36935, Thermo Fisher Scientific), then imaged with a laser confocal microscope (LSM880; Zeiss).

Cell culture and transfection. MIN6 β cells, a line derived from mouse insulinoma at passage 20–30, were a gift from S. Seino (Kobe University, Kobe, Japan) and J. Miyazaki (Osaka University, Osaka, Japan). The cells were cultured in Dulbecco’s modified Eagle’s medium containing 10% (vol/vol) FBS (10270, Life Technologies) with 5% penicillin/streptomycin (15140-122, Wako) and β-mercaptoethanol (M6250, Sigma-Aldrich) at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . MIN6 cells seeded at a density of 3.0 × 105 cells on a 12-well plate were electroporated with 100 pmol siRNA (Control, TDP-43 set1, and TDP-43 set2) using the NEON Transfection System (electroporation: 1200 V pulse, 20 ms width; Thermo Fisher Scientific) according the manufacturer’s procedure, unless otherwise mentioned. Oligonucleotide siRNA duplexes were synthesized by Sigma-Aldrich with the following sequences: control-siRNA, 5′-GAAUCAGAUGCACAUGAGUTT-3′; Tardbp siRNA-set1-T1, 5′-GAACGAUGAACCCAUUGAATT-3′; and Tardbp siRNA-set2-T2, 5′-GUUCUUAUGGUUCAGGUCATT-3′. Unless otherwise mentioned, set1 siRNA (T1) was used for Tardbp knockdown throughout the experiments. The siRNA-resistant form of the TDP-43 gene (mut-mTDP-43) was generated as described elsewhere (7). In the TDP-43 and CaV1.2 rescue experiments, MIN6 cells seeded at a density of 3.0 × 105 cells on a 12-well plate were electroporated with 100 pmol control siRNA, 2 μg mock plasmid, 100 pmol T1-siRNA, and either 2 μg mut-mTDP-43 or 50 ng v5-His-CaV1.2 plasmid (as appropriate), using the NEON Transfection System as described above. The pCDNA6/V5-His-CaV1.2 (v5-His-CaV1.2) construct was purchased from Addgene (plasmid 26572). At 48 hours after transfection, MIN6 cells were collected and used for qRT-PCR, immunoblotting, and measurement of insulin secretion.

RNA extraction and qRT-PCR. mRNA levels were measured by qRT-PCR as previously described (38, 39). RNA was prepared from MIN6 cells using an RNeasy Mini Kit (74106, Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Total RNA (500 ng) was used as a template for reverse transcription using ImProm-II Reverse Transcriptase (A3800, Promega). qRT-PCR was performed using the primers listed in Table 3 and KAPA SYBR FAST qPCR Master mix (KK4602, KAPA Biosystems) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Data were shown as the ratio of the mRNA level to that of Gapdh.

Immunoblotting. MIN6 cells were scraped from the culture dish and homogenized with RIPA buffer (182-02451, Wako) containing 1% protease inhibitors (4693116001, Roche) and phosphatase inhibitors (1862495, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Homogenates were incubated on ice for 20 minutes and centrifuged at 13,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The lysates were mixed with 4 times NuPAGE LDS sample buffer (NP0008, Novex) and heated at 95°C for 5 minutes. After denaturation, each cell lysate was separated by SDS-PAGE (5%–20% gradient gel) and analyzed by immunoblotting with ECL Plus detection reagents (NEL121001EA, PerkinElmer) using the following primary antibodies: anti–TDP-43 rabbit polyclonal (1:3000, 10782-2-AP; Proteintech), anti-GAPDH mouse monoclonal (1:1000; M171-3, MBL International Corporation), anti-CaV1.2 rabbit polyclonal (1:2000; ACC-003, Alomone Labs), anti-Ca2d1 (E10) mouse monoclonal (1:100, sc-271697; Santa Cruz Biotechnology), and anti–v5-Tag (D3H8Q) rabbit polyclonal (1:1000, 13151; Cell Signaling Technology). Band intensity was quantified by Multi Gauge 3.0 software (Fujifilm).

Insulin secretion in MIN6 cells following glucose stimulation. MIN6 cells were cultured at a density of 3.0 × 105 cells on a 12-well plate for 48 hours after electroporation (MPK10025, Thermo Fisher Scientific) as described above. The cells were preincubated with a 2.8 mmol/L (low glucose), Krebs-Ringer Modified Buffer (KRB) containing 10 mM HEPES (pH 7.4), 110 mM NaCl, 4.4 mM KCl, 1.45 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 1.2 mM MgSO 4 , 2.3 mM calcium gluconate, 4.8 mM NaHCO 3 , 4 mM glucose, and 0.3% bovine serum albumin for 30 minutes, and stimulated with 16.7 mmol/L (high glucose) glucose and 30 mmol/L KCL for 30 minutes. Insulin levels in the supernatant (release) and acid ethanol extraction (content) were measured using an Insulin Ultra-sensitive Assay kit (62IN2PEG, CisBio). The amount of secreted insulin was calculated as a ratio of release to content.

Microarray analysis of MIN6 cells transfected with control and Tardbp siRNA. We analyzed alterations in gene expression in MIN6 cells transfected with control and Tardbp siRNA, using GeneChip Mouse Genome 430 2.0 array (Affymetrix). Total RNA was isolated from the MIN6 cells treated by control or Tardbp T1 siRNA according to the manufacturer’s instructions (RNeasy, Qiagen). The cDNA preparation, hybridization process, and microarray data analysis were performed at RIKEN Genesis. Biotinylated cRNA was prepared using GeneChip 3′IVT PLUS Reagent Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s standard protocol from 100 ng total RNA. Following fragmentation, 12.5 μg cRNA was hybridized for 16 hours at 45°C on a GeneChip Mouse Genome 430 2.0 Array. GeneChips were washed and stained in the GeneChip Fluidics Station 450. GeneChips were scanned using the GeneChip Scanner 3000 7G. The data were analyzed with Microarray Suite version 5.0 (MAS 5.0) using Affymetrix Expression Console Software (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the default analysis settings. The criteria used to detect the differences in gene expression were a 1.2-fold change in MIN6 cells treated with control siRNA compared with Tardbp siRNA. The microarray profiling data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GSE125424).

TIRF imaging for insulin secretion by MIN6 cells transfected with control or Tardbp siRNA. MIN6 cells were plated on fibronectin-coated high-refractive-index glass for imaging by TIRF microscopy or on fibronectin-coated normal coverslips for immunostaining (40). After 18–24 hours, the cells were transfected with 50 nM various vectors (insulin-GFP, ref. 41), mCherry (42), and siRNAs (control or Tardbp siRNAs) using Lipofectamine 2000 (11668-019, Invitrogen) in the presence of serum, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The experiments were performed 3 days after transfection. The Olympus total internal reflection system was used with a high-aperture objective lens (Apo ×100 OHR, numerical aperture 1.65; Olympus) essentially as previously described (43). For real-time imaging of the insulin granules labeled by insulin-GFP under TIRF microscopy, MIN6 cells were incubated for 20 minutes at 37°C in KRB. The cells were then transferred to the stage of a TIRF microscope and glucose stimulation was achieved by the addition of 40 mM glucose in KRB into the chamber (final concentration 22 mM glucose).

To evaluate the number of docked insulin granules by TIRF microscopy, MIN6 cells transfected with mCherry and control or Tardbp siRNA were cultured on high-refractive-index glass, fixed, permeabilized with 4% paraformaldehyde/0.1% Triton X-100, and processed for immunohistochemistry. The cells were labeled with an anti–insulin antibody (I2018, Sigma-Aldrich) and processed with goat anti-mouse IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488 (A-11001, Invitrogen). For the TIRF imaging of Alexa Fluor 488–labeled insulin granules in cells expressing mCherry, we used the 488-nm and 561-nm laser line for excitation and an image splitter (W-view Gemini; Hamamatsu Photonics) that divided the green and red components of the images with a 565-nm dichroic mirror (Q565; Chroma Technology Corporation), passing the green component through a 530 nm ± 15 nm bandpass filter (HQ530/30 m; Chroma Technology Corporation) and the red component through a 630 nm ± 25 nm bandpass filter (HQ630/50 m; Chroma Technology Corporation) (43).

Measurement of intracellular Ca2+ concentration. Intracellular free Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+]i) was estimated by microfluorometry in MIN6 cells loaded with Fura-2 AM (4987481523647, Dojindo Laboratories) as previously described (44). MIN6 cells, electroporated with control siRNA or Tardbp siRNA (T1), were incubated for 60 minutes at room temperature with the acetoxymethyl ester Fura-2 (10 μM) in the standard KRB solution (2.8 mmol/L). The Fura-2–loaded MIN6 cells were attached to glass coverslips, which were then covered with 500 μL KRB for 2–4 minutes, KCL (30 mmol/L) for 1 minute, and KRB for 2–4 minutes at 37°C on the stage of an inverted microscope (Olympus IX). Alternatively, the experiment was performed with 500 μL KRB for 2–4 minutes and 50 mM glucose for 7 minutes at 37°C. Microfluorometry was performed on 10–20 MIN6 cells illuminated alternately at 340 and 380 nm. Fluorescence intensities (F 340 and F 380 ) were measured at 510 nm. Changes in [Ca2+]i are presented as changes in the F 340 /F 380 fluorescence ratio.

Whole-cell voltage-clamp recordings. MIN6 cells were transfected with 500 pmol/2 mL siRNA using Lipofectamine 3000 (L3000015, Invitrogen). The cells were used 48–72 hours after transfection. The bath solution contained 140 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 5 mM EGTA, 6.9 mM BaCl 2 , (approximately 2 mM free Ba2+ calculated by the MAXC program, Stanford University), 2 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM glucose, and 10 mM HEPES, pH 7.40, adjusted with NaOH. The pipette solution contained 140 mM NMDG-Cl, 5 mM EGTA, and 10 mM HEPES, pH 7.30, adjusted with NMDG. Pipette resistances were 3 ± 1 MΩ. The currents were recorded with step pulses from –60 mV to +20 mV in 20-mV increments from a –90 mV holding potential using an Axopatch 200B amplifier (Molecular Devices), filtered at 5 kHz with a low-pass filter, and digitized with Digidata 1440A (Axon Instruments). Data were acquired with pCLAMP 10 (Axon Instruments).

Immunoprecipitation. The pcDNA3.1/V5-His-mouse TDP-43 (GenBank accession number NM_145556, v5-mTDP-43-WT) construct was produced as previously described (7). Total lysates of MIN6 cells transfected with 2 μg v5-mTDP-43-WT by electroporation (1.0 × 106 cells, 1200 V, 20 ms, 2 pulses) on a 6-well plate were mixed with 2 μg rabbit IgG as control or 2 μg anti–v5-Tag (D3H8Q) rabbit polyclonal antibody (13151, Cell Signaling Technology), which binds to WT mTDP-43, and rotated at 4°C for 1 hour. Protein G Dynabeads (10004D, Invitrogen) were added to the mixture and further incubated at 4°C for 2 hours. The beads were washed 4 times with RIPA buffer (182-02451, Wako) containing 1% protease inhibitors (4693116001, Roche) and phosphatase inhibitors (1862495, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The beads were mixed directly with 2× NuPAGE LDS-PAGE sample buffer (NP0008, Novex) containing β-mercaptoethanol, heated at 70°C for 10 minutes, and analyzed by immunoblotting using an anti–TDP-43 rabbit polyclonal antibody (1:3000, 10782-2-AP; Proteintech) and anti-GAPDH mouse monoclonal antibody (1:1000; M171-3, MBL International Corporation).

Ribonucleoprotein immunoprecipitation. Ribonucleoprotein immunoprecipitation was performed using the RIP Assay Kit (RN1001, MBL International Corporation) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA concentrations were measured with the NanoDrop system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA obtained from immunoprecipitates was reverse transcribed into first-strand cDNA using ImProm-II Reverse Transcriptase (A3800, Promega). qRT-PCR was performed using the primers listed in Table 3 with KAPA SYBR FAST qPCR Master mix (KK4602, KAPA Biosystems).

Luciferase assay for mouse Cacna1c promoter. To analyze the putative promoter activity of mouse Cacna1c (CaV1.2, gene ID 12288), a series of reporter plasmid constructs were made using the backbone of the pGL3-Basic reporter vector and pRL-TK vector (E2231, Promega). To clone the 5′-flanking region of mouse Cacna1c as a putative promoter region, the following 2 primers were used: 5′-GTAGAGCTCCACAGTGCCA-3′, which contained a 10-bp SacI DNA fragment (–1542 to –1533), and 5′-GGACTCGAGTGTCTGGTTG-3′, which contained a 10-bp XhoI Cacna1c gene fragment (+257 to +248). The Cacna1c promoter was amplified by PCR from a BAC clone (RP23-123O15, ID 638275; Advanced GenoTechs), and contained a 1799-bp SacI/XhoI insertion (–1542 to +257). Amplified DNA was ligated into the SacI and XhoI sites of the pGL3-Basic-reporter vector (Promega), generating a 1799-bp fragment (–1542 to +257) of the CaV1.2 promoter in pGL3-Basic. The construct was verified by sequencing. MIN6 cells seeded at 9.0 × 103 cells on a 96-well plate were transfected with 100 pmol siRNA (Control, T1), 10 ng pGL3-Basic-CaV1.2 promoter, and 5 ng pRL/SV40 (Promega) using the NEON Transfection System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) as described above. At 48 hours after transfection, luciferase activity was measured using the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (E1910, Promega) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Human CACNA1C promoter reporter assay. HEK293T cells seeded at 9.0 × 103 cells on a 96-well plate were transfected with 100 pmol siRNA (Control, T1) and 50 ng GoClone plasmid DNA (human CACNA1C promoter, ID S71093) using Lipofectamine 2000 (11668-019, Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. At 48 hours after transfection, luciferase activity was measured using the LightSwitch Assay Reagent (LS010, SwitchGear Genomics) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

RNA stability. Actinomycin D (final concentration 10 μg/mL), a potent inhibitor of mRNA synthesis, was added to MIN6 cells (3.0 × 105 cells) in a 12-well plate at 48 hours after electroporation of control or T1 siRNA. Total RNA was extracted at 0, 2, 4, 8, and 12 hours after treatment, and the RNA was then subjected to qRT-PCR as described above. The data are presented as values relative to the expression levels detected at 0 hours of actinomycin D treatment.

In silico analysis. We extracted the TARDBP ChIP-seq data from the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus database (ENCSR753GIA, ENCODE phase3, https://www.encodeproject.org/experiments/ENCSR753GIA/). Using the UCSC genome browser, we confirmed the presence of a binding site for TADBP protein in CACNA1C promoter region (human CACNA1C promoter, ID S71093, LightSwitch Assay; Active Motif).

Animals. All mice (background C57BL/6J) were maintained at 25°C in a light-controlled (12-hour light-dark cycle) environment (3–5 mice per cage) with food and water provided ad libitum. Tardbpfl/fl mice were generated using the Cre/LoxP recombination system as previously described (9). RIP-Cre transgenic mice (B6.Cg-Tg[Ins2-cre]25Mgn/J, 3573) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. NOD female 10-week-old mice (NOD/Shi JIC) were purchased from CLEA-Japan.

Recombinant AAV production. Modified pBluescript II KS/RIP-Cre-ER (DM 265) was purchased from Addgene (plasmid 15029). The AAV vector plasmids contained an expression cassette consisting of a RIP, Cre recombinase, and poly A tail (RIP-Cre), and RIP-GFP between the inverted terminal repeats of the AAV3 genome. The recombinant AAV vectors were produced by transient transfection of HEK293 cells with the vector plasmid, an AAV8 vp expression plasmid, and an adenoviral helper plasmid (pHelper, Agilent Technologies), as previously described (45). The recombinant viruses were purified by isolation from 2 sequential continuous CsCl gradients, and viral titers were determined by qPCR.

Pancreas-specific Tardbp knockout mice. Male Tardbpfl/fl mice (8–10 weeks old) were injected intraperitoneally with normal saline, 4.0 × 1011 vector genomes (vg)/mouse AAV8-RIP-GFP (AAV-Control), or 4.0 × 1011 vg/mouse AAV8-RIP-Cre (AAV-KO) as Tardbp knockout mice. The IPGTT and insulin test were performed 2 weeks after injection. RIP-Cre mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory (strain B6.Cg-Tg[Ins2-cre]25Mgn/J, 3573). Pancreas-specific Tardbp knockout mice were generated by mating Tardbpfl/fl mice with RIP-Cre mice (CKO-TDP). In Tardbpfl/fl and CKO-TDP mice without AAV injection, the IPGTT and insulin test were performed in 6-week-old male mice.

Insulin and glucose tolerance tests in mice. After fasting for 16 hours (17:00–9:00), 2.0 g/kg bodyweight D-glucose was injected intraperitoneally into the mice. Plasma glucose levels were measured after 0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes using the Glucogard G Sensor (Arkray). Plasma insulin levels were measured after 0 and 15 minutes using a mouse insulin enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay kit (Morinaga Institute of Biological Science).

Immunofluorescence for islets. Pancreatic islets were excised from mice with perfusion fixation using 4% paraformaldehyde, and fixed immediately in a 10% buffered formalin solution. Sections (3 μm) were deparaffinized and heated in a microwave for 15 minutes in 10 mM citrate buffer (pH 6.0). The following primary and secondary antibodies were the same as used for human samples: anti–TDP-43 rabbit polyclonal, anti-insulin pig, and anti-glucagon mouse.

Pancreatic islet isolation. Pancreatic islets were isolated from Tardbpfl/fl mice at 8–10 weeks of age by modifying a previously described procedure (46). Briefly, the pancreas of an anesthetized mouse was distended via the pancreatic duct with 3 ml RPMI 1640 (11875119, Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 1.5 mg/mL collagenase (C7657, Sigma-Aldrich). The distended pancreas was then excised and digested in a water bath at 37°C for 11.5 minutes, and then shaken manually 5 times in sets of 7. The digest was washed 3 times with 25 mL RPMI 1640 containing 10% (vol/vol) FBS (10270, Life Technologies), and then filtered through a tea strainer. The filtered tissue was centrifuged (1000g for 2 minutes), and the pellet resuspended with 10 mL Ficoll-Paque PLUS (17144002, GE Healthcare) in a 50-mL conical tube. Next, it was overlayed slowly with 10 mL RPMI 1640 containing 10% (vol/vol) FBS, which was centrifuged (1000g for 20 minutes at 4°C). Isolated islets appeared at the intermediate phase and were moved on the cell culture dish. The islets were isolated by hand-picking using a pipette with RPMI 1640 containing 10% (vol/vol) FBS, and incubated for 2 hours in 5% CO 2 incubator at 37°C.

Infection of isolated islets by AAV. The isolated islets were cultured with 1.2 × 1011 vg/mL AAV8-RIP-GFP or AAV8-RIP-Cre for 36 hours. Then mRNA levels were measured with qRT-PCR as described above for MIN6 cells, and the insulin secretion of infected islets was measured with an Insulin Ultra-Sensitive Assay kit (62IN2PEG, CisBio) as described above for MIN6 cells. The 10 isolated islets were preincubated on 96-well plate with a 2.8 mmol/L glucose (low glucose) for 30 minutes, and stimulated with 16.7 mmol/L glucose (high glucose) for 30 minutes.

Perfusion experiments of Tardbpfl/fl and CKO-TDP mice. Perfusion experiments were performed as previously described (47, 48). Briefly, 10- to 12-week-old male mice were fasted overnight (16 hours). The perfusion protocol began with a 10-minute equilibration period with the same buffer used in initial step (1–5 minutes; 2.8 mM glucose) and glucose loading step (5–25 minutes, 16.7 mM glucose) (Figure 6). The insulin levels in the perfusate were measured with an Insulin Ultra-Sensitive Assay kit (62IN2PEG, CisBio).

In situ hybridization. We purchased 4 probes against mouse Cacna1c (NM_009781.4, bp4846–6605, ACD445451), human CACNA1C (NM_199460.3, bp501–2144, ACD460061), human CACNA1D (NM_000720.3, bp544-1957, ACD544881), and human CACNA1A (NM_023035.2, bp646-1855, made-to-order ACD320269) from Advanced Cell Diagnostics, and applied them to 3-μm sections of paraffin-embedded pancreas samples according to the RNAscope Sample Preparation and Pretreatment Guide for FFPE Tissue Part 1 (catalog 320511). We used the single-plex RNAscope assay according to the RNAscope 2.5 HD Detection Kit (BROWN) User Manual Part 2 (catalog 320497), containing a number of channel 1 probes against mouse Cacna1c, human CACNA1C, human CACNA1D, and human CACNA1A molecules detected with DAB. A semiquantitative scoring scale was used according to the manufacturer’s guidelines to evaluate the staining results: 0, no staining or less than 1 dot per 10 cells; 1, 1–3 dots per cell; 2, 4–9 dots per cell with no or very few dot clusters; and 3, 10–15 dots per cell and fewer than 10% dots are in clusters. Scoring was performed at ×60 magnification.

X-gal staining for Cre recombinase driven by the RIP promoter. ROSA26 mice were injected intraperitoneally with 4.0 × 1011 vg/mouse AAV8-RIP-Cre (AAV-KO) or mated with RIP-Cre mice (CKO-TDP). Pancreatic islets and brains of male AAV-KO ROSA26 mice and CKO-TDP ROSA26 mice were analyzed at 8–10 weeks of age. The pancreatic islets and brains were excised with perfusion fixation using 4% paraformaldehyde, and fixed immediately in 4% paraformaldehyde for 2 hours. Then, the brains were implanted in 3% gel at 4°C overnight. Horizontal slices of the hippocampus (50 μm) were cut on a vibratome (Leica VT 1200 S) and stained using an X-gal staining kit (MIR 2600; Mirus Bio LLC). After fixation in 4% paraformaldehyde, pancreatic tissues were embedded in Tissue-Tek compound and snap-frozen. Sections (10 μm) were cut with a Leica CM3050 S Cryostat and stained with the same method as for the brains (MIR 2600; Mirus Bio LLC).

Neuron-specific Tardbp knockout mice. We crossed Tardbpfl/fl mice with CamkII-Cre mice (49) (gift from Tsuyoshi Miyakawa, Fujita Health University, Toyoake, Japan) and generated Tardbpfl/fl/CamKII-Cre+ mice as neuron-specific Tardbp knockout mice. The brains were excised from the neuron-specific Tardbp knockout mice at 12 weeks of age with perfusion fixation using 4% paraformaldehyde, and fixed immediately in a 10% buffered formalin solution. Sections (3 μm) were deparaffinized and heated in a microwave for 15 minutes in 10 mM citrate buffer (pH 6.0). The anti–TDP-43 rabbit polyclonal was the same as for human samples. Horizontal slices of the hippocampus were excised and homogenized in RIPA buffer (182-02451, Wako) containing 1% protease inhibitors (4693116001, Roche) and phosphatase inhibitors (1862495, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with a Nippi Biomasher II homogenizer. Homogenates were incubated on ice for 20 minutes and centrifuged at 13,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The lysates were mixed with 4× NuPAGE LDS sample buffer (NP0008, Novex) and heated at 95°C for 5 minutes. After denaturation, each cell lysate was separated by SDS-PAGE (5%–20% gradient gel) and analyzed by immunoblotting with ECL Plus detection reagents (NEL104001EA, PerkinElmer) using the following primary antibodies: anti–TDP-43 rabbit polyclonal (1:3000; 10782-2-AP, Proteintech), GAPDH mouse monoclonal (1:1000; MBL International Corporation), and anti-CaV1.2 rabbit polyclonal (1:2000; ACC-003, Alomone Labs). Band intensity was quantified by Multi Gauge 3.0 software (Fujifilm).

Statistics. For qRT-PCR and immunoblotting in vitro, the data were obtained from at least 3 independent experiments and are presented as relative value to the control. For the IPGTT and insulin test in vivo, at least 3 animals were in each group. Statistical analysis throughout the study was performed by applying a 2-tailed Student’s t test for 2-group comparison and 1-way ANOVA with Turkey post hoc test for multi-group comparison. In all experiments and for clinical studies, graph and other data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Significance was defined at P less than 0.05 using the SPSS 23.0J statistical software package. In clinical studies, intergroup differences in categorical and continuous variables were assessed using unpaired t test, and correlation coefficients were assessed using the Pearson correlation. For experiments using cell cultures and mice, the number of experiments or animals is stated in the figure legends.

Study approval. This human study adhered to the ethics guidelines for human genome/gene analysis research and those for medical and health research involving human subjects endorsed by the Japanese government, and was approved by the ethics review committees of Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine. All participants provided written informed consent. Experimental procedures involving human subjects were conducted according to the principles expressed in the Declaration of Helsinki. Animal protocols were approved by the IACUC at Nagoya University.