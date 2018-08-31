Commentary 10.1172/JCI122881

The red blood cell death receptor and thrombosis

Nigel Mackman

Department of Medicine, Thrombosis and Hemostasis Program, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.

Address correspondence to: Nigel Mackman, Department of Medicine, Thrombosis and Hemostasis Program, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of North Carolina, 933 Mary Ellen Jones Building, 98 Manning Drive, CB 7035, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27599, USA. Phone: 919.843.3961; Email: nmackman@med.unc.edu.

Find articles by Mackman, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published August 13, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 9 (August 31, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(9):3747–3749. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122881.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published August 13, 2018

RBCs are the most abundant circulating cells in humans and typically comprise 35% to 45% of the blood volume (hematocrit). Anemia is associated with an increase in bleeding, and epidemiological studies have shown an association between an elevated hematocrit and thrombosis. RBCs may contribute to hemostasis and thrombosis via mechanisms that include platelet margination leading to an increase in the near-wall platelet concentration, blood viscosity, thrombin generation, and platelet activation. In this issue of the JCI, Klatt et al. report that binding of the Fas ligand FasL on the surface of platelets to its cognate receptor FasR on the surface of RBCs increases thrombin generation in vitro and thrombosis in mouse models. This represents a new mechanism by which RBCs contribute to thrombosis.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3748 Page 3747 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement