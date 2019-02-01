Review Series 10.1172/JCI120855

Hypoxia, angiogenesis, and metabolism in the hereditary kidney cancers

John C. Chappell,1 Laura Beth Payne,1 and W. Kimryn Rathmell2

1Center for Heart and Regenerative Medicine, Departments of Biomedical Sciences and Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics, Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, Roanoke, Virginia, USA.

2Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Departments of Medicine and Biochemistry, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: W. Kimryn Rathmell, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Vanderbilt University, 2220 Pierce Avenue, Preston Research Building, Suite 777, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee 37232, USA. Phone: 615.875.9731; Email: kimryn.rathmell@vanderbilt.edu.

Find articles by Chappell, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

1Center for Heart and Regenerative Medicine, Departments of Biomedical Sciences and Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics, Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, Roanoke, Virginia, USA.

2Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Departments of Medicine and Biochemistry, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: W. Kimryn Rathmell, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Vanderbilt University, 2220 Pierce Avenue, Preston Research Building, Suite 777, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee 37232, USA. Phone: 615.875.9731; Email: kimryn.rathmell@vanderbilt.edu.

Find articles by Payne, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar | Orcid 24x24

1Center for Heart and Regenerative Medicine, Departments of Biomedical Sciences and Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics, Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, Roanoke, Virginia, USA.

2Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Departments of Medicine and Biochemistry, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Address correspondence to: W. Kimryn Rathmell, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Vanderbilt University, 2220 Pierce Avenue, Preston Research Building, Suite 777, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee 37232, USA. Phone: 615.875.9731; Email: kimryn.rathmell@vanderbilt.edu.

Find articles by Rathmell, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published January 7, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 2 on February 1, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(2):442–451. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120855.
Copyright © 2019, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published January 7, 2019 - Version history

The field of hereditary kidney cancer has begun to mature following the identification of several germline syndromes that define genetic and molecular features of this cancer. Molecular defects within these hereditary syndromes demonstrate consistent deficits in angiogenesis and metabolic signaling, largely driven by altered hypoxia signaling. The classical mutation, loss of function of the von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) tumor suppressor, provides a human pathogenesis model for critical aspects of pseudohypoxia. These features are mimicked in a less common hereditary renal tumor syndrome, known as hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell carcinoma. Here, we review renal tumor angiogenesis and metabolism from a HIF-centric perspective, considering alterations in the hypoxic landscape, and molecular deviations resulting from high levels of HIF family members. Mutations underlying HIF deregulation drive multifactorial aberrations in angiogenic signals and metabolism. The mechanisms by which these defects drive tumor growth are still emerging. However, the distinctive patterns of angiogenesis and glycolysis-/glutamine-dependent bioenergetics provide insight into the cellular environment of these cancers. The result is a scenario permissive for aggressive tumorigenesis especially within the proximal renal tubule. These features of tumorigenesis have been highly actionable in kidney cancer treatments, and will likely continue as central tenets of kidney cancer therapeutics.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
443 Page 442 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement