Survival signal REG3α prevents crypt apoptosis to control acute gastrointestinal graft-versus-host disease

Patients. Patients were studied with the approval of the Institutional Review Boards at the University of Michigan, and all patients gave written informed consent in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. Twenty-eight patients, who consented to a prospective observational trial of allogeneic BMT complications and underwent allogeneic BMT from 2002 to 2007, were available for analysis; samples were obtained from patients who developed GI symptoms and had a duodenal biopsy and plasma collection at the time of onset of symptoms. All patients without GVHD had a histologic grade of 0, and the median time of biopsy was day +37 (range 15–78); all those with GVHD had a histologic grade of 3, and the median time of biopsy was day +65 (range 13–138).

Mice. C57BL/6 (B6; H-2b, CD45.2+), B6-Ly5.1 (H-2b, CD45.1+), B6 × DBA2 F 1 (B6D2F1; H-2b/d), and BALB/c (H-2d, CD90.2+) mice were purchased from Charles River Laboratories. C3H.SW (H-2b, CD45.2+) mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Reg3g−/− (H-2b) mice were obtained from Lora V. Hooper (26). B6-Lgr5-EGFP-IRES-creERT2 (Lgr5-EGFP+) mice were a gift from Linda C. Samuelson (University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA). Reg3g−/− mice were bred with WT Lgr5-EGFP+ mice to generate dual Reg3g−/−/Lgr5-EGFP+ mice (B6 background). For BMT experiments, WT and Reg3g−/− recipient mice were cohoused for a minimum of 2 weeks, in order to reduce heterogeneity in the microbiota between the strains. All animals were cared for under the regulations reviewed and approved by the University Committee on the Use and Care of Animals, per University Laboratory Animal Medicine guidelines at the University of Michigan or the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

BMT. BMT was performed as previously described (32, 33). Briefly, BM cells were collected from the femurs and tibiae of euthanized donor mice. Donor T cells were obtained from the spleens of donor mice by positive selection using CD90.2 magnetic beads (Miltenyi Biotec), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Unless otherwise stated, B6D2F1 recipients were given a total of 1,250 cGy total-body irradiation, split into 2 doses separated by 4 hours on day –1, and then injected with 2 × 106 to 4 × 106 splenic T cells and 5 × 106 BM cells from allogeneic B6 donors on day 0. B6 recipients were irradiated with 1,100 cGy total-body irradiation, as a single dose on day –1, and injected on day 0 with 50 × 106 whole splenic cells and 5 × 106 BM cells from MHC-matched, minor antigen–disparate C3H.SW donors or 5 × 106 whole splenic cells and 5 × 106 BM cells from MHC-mismatched BALB/c donors.

In all experiments, transplantation with cells from the appropriate syngeneic donor or BM only was used as a control. Donor and recipient mice were sex-matched and were 8–16 weeks of age at the time of transplantation. Survival was monitored daily, and clinical GVHD was assessed weekly by a previously described scoring system (34).

Administration of IL-22 in vivo. Recombinant mouse IL-22 (carrier-free) was purchased from BioLegend. For prophylaxis experiments, mice received i.p. injections of 10 μg of IL-22 in PBS, or PBS as a control, on alternate days from day +1 after BMT. Mice were given either 3 doses (when GI tissues were analyzed on day +7) or 6 doses (for longer-term assessment of GVHD scores and survival).

To investigate the effect of treatment with IL-22 after development of GVHD, mice received i.p. injections of 10 μg of IL-22 in PBS, or PBS as a control, starting on day +7 after BMT. Mice were given either 3 daily doses (when GI tissues were analyzed on day +10) or a total of 7 total doses on days 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17 (for longer-term GVHD studies).

All animals were individually ear-tagged before BMT (4 animals per cage). At the time of randomization to receive IL-22 or PBS alone (day 0 for prophylaxis experiments and day 7 for treatment experiments), the first 2 mice were assigned to the IL-22 group and the second 2 mice were assigned to the PBS group. For experiments evaluating treatment beginning on day 7, animals with severe GVHD (weight loss of more than 25%) were excluded before randomization. This criterion was established before BMT and the subsequent development of disease.

5-Ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine incorporation in vivo assay. ISC proliferation was determined using 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) incorporation into DNA. Lgr5-EGFP+ mice were injected i.p. with 200 μl of 5 mM EdU solution (Invitrogen) in PBS 2 hours before small-intestinal samples were collected. EdU was detected with the Click-iT Plus EdU Flow Cytometry Assay kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Invitrogen).

Histopathology and immunohistochemistry. For pathologic analyses, samples from patients (duodenal biopsies) and mice (distal ilea and livers) were fixed in 10% neutral-buffered formalin, embedded in paraffin, sectioned, slide-mounted, and stained with H&E (12). Paneth cells were identified by their eosinophilic granules by an experienced observer blinded to the treatment groups, in at least 3 high-power fields (HPFs) with an Olympus BX51 microscope. Using a highly reproducible technique (12), HPF was defined as a ×40 objective with a field of 0.345 mm2. The counts from each HPF were averaged to give the number of Paneth cells per HPF.

Immunohistochemistry was performed with polyclonal rabbit anti-REG3α (Abcam, ab134309) at a 1:200 dilution for human samples and rabbit anti-REG3γ from the Lora V. Hooper laboratory (26) at a 1:8,000 dilution or rabbit anti–cleaved caspase-3 (clone 5A1E, Cell Signaling) at a 1:400 dilution for murine samples using a DAKO AutoStainer Link; slides were subsequently coated with a goat anti-rabbit IgG HRP conjugate (DAKO) at a 1:200 dilution and finally a diaminobenzidine (DAB) dilution to generate brown-colored signals. Slides were counterstained with Harris hematoxylin. Semiquantitative REG3α expression from duodenum biopsies was scored on a 0–2 scale for 3 parameters: Paneth cells, epithelial cytoplasm, and stromal cells. Pictures from tissue sections were taken using a digital camera (DP70, Olympus) mounted on a microscope (BX51, Olympus) or an EVOS XL Core Imaging System from Life Technologies.

Quantitative PCR. Total RNA was isolated from the small intestine using the RNeasy RNA Isolation Kit (Qiagen) and was used to synthesize cDNA with the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems). Quantitative PCR analysis was performed using the SYBR Green Master Mix (Invitrogen) and specific primers. Signals were normalized to Gapdh levels within each sample, and normalized data were used to calculate relative levels of gene expression using ΔΔC t analysis. Details of all primers used can be found in Supplemental Table 1.

ELISA. REG3α in human plasma was quantified with the REG3α ELISA kit (MBL International, Japan) as described previously (11). REG3γ in mouse serum was measured by a REG3γ ELISA Kit (Cloud-Clone Corp.) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Absorbance was measured with a SpectraMax M2 (Molecular Devices), and results were calculated with SoftMax Pro version 5.4 software (Molecular Devices).

Western blot. HT-29 cells were treated with human recombinant REG3α protein (5940-RG-050, R&D Systems) (1,000 ng/ml) followed by treatment with birinapant (10 nM) and recombinant human TNF-α (rhTNF-α; 10 ng/ml) for various time periods (4, 8, and 16 hours). Cells were lysed in RIPA buffer containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors and sonicated with Bioruptor (Diagenode). Analysis was performed on total cell lysate. Protein was quantified using Pierce Rapid Gold BCA protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Thirty micrograms of lysate was loaded onto NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris protein gel or 12% Bis-Tris protein gel, and protein was separated by electrophoresis followed by transfer into nitrocellulose membrane. Membranes were blocked for 1 hour at room temperature with tris-buffered saline with tween (TBST) and 5% nonfat milk and incubated overnight at 4°C with the following primary antibodies (Cell Signaling): PARP (9532S), cleaved PARP (5625S), caspase-8 (9746S), caspase-3 (29629S), cleaved caspase-3 (9661S), and β-actin (5125S). Proteins were detected with Pierce ECL Western Blotting Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) or Lumigen ECL Ultra (Lumigen) following 1 hour of incubation at room temperature with anti-rabbit–HRP (7074S; Cell Signaling) or anti-mouse–HRP (7076S; Cell Signaling) antibody.

Apoptosis-induced colorectal epithelial cell viability measurement. 2.5 × 105 cells of the colorectal cell line HT-29 were cultured in serum-deprived DMEM overnight. Human recombinant REG3α protein (5940-RG-050, R&D Systems) (10, 100, and 1,000 ng/ml) was added to culture for 2 hours, and then apoptosis was induced by addition of birinapant (10 nM) and rhTNF-α (10 ng/ml) to the culture for 24 hours. Cell viability was measured by CellTiter-Glo 2.0 assay kit (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Luminescence was measured with a SpectraMax M2 (Molecular Devices).

Lamina propria lymphocyte isolation. Lamina propria lymphocytes (LPLs) from small intestines were isolated as described previously (26). Briefly, 5 cm distal ileum was opened longitudinally and rinsed in cold PBS, cut into 5-mm pieces, and washed twice with 2 mM EDTA (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 1 mM DTT (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in serum-free RPMI (MilliporeSigma) for 15 minutes at 37°C in a shaker at 150 rpm. Tissues were then washed with PBS supplemented with 3% FBS (MilliporeSigma) in a 100-μm cell strainer. Tissue was then cut into 1- to 3-mm pieces and incubated in a solution containing RPMI, 2% FBS, 3.7 U Liberase (Roche Diagnostics), and 400 U DNase I (MilliporeSigma) for 15 minutes in an orbital shaker under the same conditions as above. Tissues were subsequently serially filtered through a 70-μm and a 40-μm cell strainer using ice-cold PBS, and LPLs were isolated after centrifugation on a Percoll gradient (GE Healthcare).

Intestinal crypt isolation and single-cell dissociation. Isolation of mouse intestinal crypts and dissociation of cells for analysis by flow cytometry were performed as previously described (35). Briefly, 5 cm proximal duodenum was opened longitudinally, rinsed in cold PBS, and cut into 5-mm pieces. To detach the crypts, small intestine pieces were incubated on ice in 10 mM EDTA (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 30 minutes. Intestine was then resuspended vigorously in PBS, leading to supernatant enriched in crypts, which was subsequently filtered through a 70-μm cell strainer. Following centrifugation of isolated crypts, the pellet was disaggregated into single cells by incubation for 5 minutes with prewarmed (37°C) 1× TrypLE Express (Gibco, Life Technologies) supplemented with 10 μM ROCK inhibitor Y-27632 dihydrochloride (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 0.5 mM N-acetylcysteine (MilliporeSigma).

Flow cytometry. After isolation, LPLs were further incubated with Cell Stimulation Cocktail (eBioscience) for 4 hours, and 1 × 106 cells were subsequently surface-stained with CD4, CD8, and TCRβ antibodies. For detection of polarized T cell subsets, cells were incubated overnight at 4°C in 400 μl of Fix/Perm solution (BD Biosciences), and then stained in Perm/Wash buffer (BD Biosciences) with IFN-γ, IL-10, and IL-17A antibodies. For detection of Tregs, surface-stained LPLs were stained with FoxP3 antibody using the FoxP3/Transcription Factor Staining Buffer Set (eBioscience). Isolated, dissociated intestinal crypt cells were surface-stained with EpCAM, CD45, CD31, TER-119, and CD24 antibodies. Apoptotic intestinal crypt cells were detected using the Annexin V Apoptosis Detection Kit (eBioscience). DAPI, 7-aminoactinomycin D, and Fixable Live/Dead Cell Stain Kits (Invitrogen) were used for viability staining. All flow cytometry was performed on a FACSCanto or LSR Fortessa, using FACSDiva software (all BD Biosciences). Data were analyzed using FlowJo software (Tree Star). Full details of all antibodies used are in Supplemental Table 1.

16S sequencing. DNA from fecal pellets of individual mice were frozen until DNA was extracted by mechanical disruption (bead-beating) in phenol-chloroform. The V4–V5 region of the ribosomal RNA gene was amplified, sequenced, and computationally analyzed as described (36, 37).

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed and graphs were generated using Prism software (GraphPad). Survival curves were plotted using Kaplan-Meier estimates and compared using the log-rank test. For survival experiments, a sample size of 7 per group provided 80% power to detect survival benefit of at least 40% with an α of 0.05. For comparison of 2 groups, an unpaired 2-tailed t test for parametric data was used. In the case of multiple comparisons, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction was used. Principal component analysis was performed using the R package, and Bray-Curtis compositional distances were compared using a Wilcoxon test. All data were tested for normality through application of the F test with Prism software, and all tests were 2-sided. Differences were considered significant when the P value was less than 0.05. Data are always presented as mean and SEM for the different groups. Unless otherwise specified, all studies for which data are presented are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

Study approval. Study of human blood samples was approved by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (IRB 15-0093). The mouse research project was approved by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (IACUC 2014-0202).