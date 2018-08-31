Itaconic acid mediates crosstalk between macrophage metabolism and peritoneal tumors

Resident Mϕ mediate protumor effects in the peritoneum. Hypothesizing that progressing tumors extensively interact with pResMϕ, we first compared macrophages (Mϕ) from naive and tumor-bearing mice. F4/80+ Mϕ from peritoneal lavages could be separated into 2 populations on the basis of their relative levels of F4/80 and CD49f expression (Figure 1A). The 2 Mϕ populations are consistent with larger (LPM) and smaller (SPM) pResMϕ populations that have been described previously (2, 30). The relative proportion of LPMs and SPMs was similar between control mice and mice bearing peritoneal tumors, although the overall frequency of F4/80+ Mϕ was increased in tumor-bearing mice (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figures 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99169DS1), with the total number of leukocytes remaining similar between control and tumor-bearing mice. To further characterize pResMϕ, we evaluated their expression of Gata-binding factor 6 (Gata6), a transcription factor shown to be critical for their phenotype (31, 32). Gata6 mRNA (Figure 1C) and protein expression levels were similar between pResMϕ from control and tumor-bearing mice (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Characterization of peritoneal leukocytes from tumor-bearing hosts. Flow cytometric analysis was performed on the peritoneal lavage cells from (A) naive and (B) B16 tumor–bearing mice. Among F4/80-sorted leukocytes, Gata6 expression was evaluated by (C) qPCR and (D) intracellular flow cytometry. Flow cytometric plots are representative of 6 samples (2 experiments each consisting of triplicate samples). The dotted lines represent isotype control staining. (E) B16 tumor burden was quantified in WT or Rag–/– mice that received control or clodronate liposomes on day 2 (after tumor) or day 0 (before tumor) (n ≥5). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (F) F4/80-sorted Mϕ were evaluated by qPCR for M2 (left) and M1 (right) prototypic gene expression. Triplicate samples were evaluated, with one of the no-tumor samples set to 1.0 as a reference point (heatmaps depict log 2 -transformed, relative-based results of gene expression; all genes shown were significantly altered in the B16 group to at least P < 0.05 as compared with the no-tumor group; unpaired Student’s t test). Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Numerous studies have ascribed a protumor phenotype for tumor-associated Mϕ (4). Consistently, we found that specific depletion of peritoneal Mϕ (>90% depletion) 2 days after tumor inoculation resulted in a significantly reduced tumor burden (Figure 1E). We obtained similar results using Rag1–/– mice, indicating that the protumor effects were independent of T and B lymphocytes. Moreover, the reductions in tumor burden were indistinguishable when the clodronate-depleting agent was administered prior to tumor inoculation (day 0), suggesting that the pResMϕ populations present in naive mice already have tumor-promoting potential. The protumor phenotype of resident Mϕ could not be attributed to a shift between pro- and antiinflammatory phenotypes. Although arginase 1 (Arg1) and Vegf increased, the expression of most prototypically protumor genes we evaluated was decreased in cells from tumor-bearing mice (Figure 1F, left), with a concomitant increase in all proinflammatory genes evaluated (Figure 1F, right). These data indicate that pResMϕ exhibit a tumor-promoting phenotype that cannot be ascribed to a generalized skewing in the expression of prototypic immunosuppressive and tumor-promoting molecules. Indeed, it has been suggested that classifying Mϕ as polarized and ascribing Mϕ function on the basis of pro- and antiinflammatory gene expression is an oversimplification and that consideration of gene function is more meaningful (33).

The metabolism of resident Mϕ from tumor-bearing mice is increased as a result of fatty acid oxidation. We hypothesized that metabolic alterations in pResMϕ may underlie their protumor phenotype. We therefore evaluated the extracellular flux of pResMϕ isolated from control and tumor-bearing mice. pResMϕ from mice bearing peritoneal B16 tumors (i.p. inoculation) had dramatically elevated basal and maximal oxygen consumption rates (OCRs) (Figure 2A) and extracellular acidification rates (ECARs) (Figure 2B) as compared with those of control mice or mice inoculated with B16 tumors via distant routes (i.v. or s.c.). This suggests that increased pResMϕ metabolism is locally modulated by peritoneal tumors. We observed similar results using the ID8 ovarian carcinoma cell line (Figure 2, C and D). Cells can use diverse mechanisms to increase OXPHOS, however, it has been reported that antiinflammatory Mϕ use fatty acids to support OXPHOS (34). We therefore hypothesized that pResMϕ might use fatty acids to support their protumor phenotype and confirmed that fatty acid oxidation was an important component of tumor-mediated increases in OXPHOS, as treatment with etomoxir reduced basal OCRs to levels observed in non–tumor-bearing mice (Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 2 Tumors increase oxidative and glycolytic metabolism in pResMϕ. Extracellular flux analysis of F4/80-sorted pResMϕ from non–tumor-bearing control mice or mice inoculated with B16 via the indicated routes were analyzed. The (A) OCR and (B) ECAR were graphed over time as indicators of OXPHOS and glycolysis, respectively. Drugs were injected into the ports at the indicated time points. F4/80-sorted pResMϕ from no–tumor-bearing control mice or mice bearing ID8 ovarian carcinoma (day 47) were similarly evaluated for (C) cellular OCR and (D) ECAR. (E) OXPHOS of peritoneal Mϕ from control and B16 tumor–bearing mice were evaluated following injection of etomoxir into the first port at the indicated time point. (F) Basal OCRs for the treatment groups were graphed. **P < 0.01, by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. All plots are representative of 3 experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. AA, Antimycin A.

Itaconic acid is the most highly upregulated metabolite in pResMϕ from tumor-bearing mice. Since Mϕ metabolism was significantly increased by tumors, we next investigated whether altered metabolite levels in pResMϕ are associated with tumor promotion. Using untargeted profiling of primary metabolites in purified pResMϕ, we identified several metabolites that were significantly upregulated in B16 and ID8 tumor-bearing mice as compared with naive mice (Figure 3, A and B, respectively). Among the most highly upregulated metabolites were lactic acid, previously implicated in Mϕ polarization (8), ornithine and polyamines such as putrescine, implicated in arginine metabolism and tumor promotion (35), and, somewhat surprisingly, itaconic acid, which was the most highly upregulated metabolite (>15-fold). Itaconate accumulation is catalyzed by the enzyme encoded by Irg1 (20); accordingly, we found that Irg1 mRNA expression was significantly upregulated in pResMϕ from mice bearing B16, 3LL, or MC38 tumors (Figure 3C) as well as in mice bearing ID8, IG10, or IF5 ovarian carcinomas (Figure 3D). Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) (QIAGEN; https://www.qiagenbioinformatics.com/products/ingenuitypathway-analysis) of our metabolomics data confirmed not only that itaconate was the most highly upregulated metabolite but that several saturated fatty acids were also significantly downregulated (Table 1), consistent with the association between itaconic acid production and fatty acid degradation (23). Western blotting confirmed IRG1 protein expression in pResMϕ from tumor-bearing mice, but IRG1 was not detected in B16 or ID8 tumor lysates, further confirming that the IRG1 expression in our system was due to the pResMϕ (Figure 3E). In vitro, we observed that Irg1 expression was also upregulated in pResMϕ cocultured with B16 or ID8 tumor cells (Figure 3F). Interestingly, the ability of B16 tumor cells to induce Irg1 expression in pResMϕ was lost when the tumor cells were separated from the Mϕ by a Transwell insert, suggesting that cell-cell contact is important for B16-mediated Irg1 induction. In contrast, ID8 cells were still capable of inducing Irg1 expression in Transwell conditions, indicating a distinct mechanism of Irg1 induction for these tumor cells that involved soluble factor(s) (Figure 3F). These data suggest that tumors elicit an accumulation of itaconic acid as a result of Irg1 expression in pResMϕ.

Figure 3 Irg1 and itaconic acid are upregulated in pResMϕ by peritoneal tumors. Unbiased metabolomic analysis was performed on F4/80-sorted pResMϕ from control and either (A) B16 melanoma– or (B) ID8 ovarian carcinoma–bearing mice. The mean values from at least 5 replicate samples were log 10 transformed and plotted (P < 0.05 for all metabolites by unpaired Student’s t test). Irg1 gene expression was evaluated by qPCR in F4/80-sorted pResMϕ from control mice and mice bearing either (C) day-9 B16 melanoma, 3LL, or MC38 tumors or (D) day-30 ID8, IG10, or IF5 ovarian carcinomas. Triplicate samples were evaluated, with one of the no-tumor control samples serving as the 1.0 relative reference point. **P < 0.01, by unpaired Student’s t test. (E) IRG1 protein levels in B16 and ID8 tumor lysates and pResMϕ purified from tumors were determined by Western blotting. Unstimulated or LPS-stimulated bone marrow–derived Mϕ from WT and Irg1–/– mice were used as controls. (F) pResMϕ were cocultured in vitro with the indicated tumor cells for 48 hours. Irg1 expression was evaluated by qPCR (n = 3). cocx, co-culture. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Table 1 IPA of the metabolomics data

Irg1 silencing in pResMϕ reduces peritoneal tumor burden. To more directly delineate a possible role for itaconic acid in tumor progression, we used a lentiviral shRNA approach that specifically targets Irg1 expression in pResMϕ (3, 32). Injection of Irg1 shRNA i.p. resulted in a significant reduction of Irg1 expression in F4/80-sorted pResMϕ (Figure 4A). Remarkably, Irg1 shRNA treatment significantly reduced B16 tumor burden in the peritoneum, as determined by cell counting (Figure 4B) and MRI imaging of live tumor-bearing mice (Figure 4, C and D). Likewise, Irg1 shRNA significantly reduced ID8 ovarian carcinoma in the peritoneum (Figure 4, E and F). Although Irg1 targeting in pResMϕ had this profound effect, it did not alter the overall number of F4/80+ Mϕ recovered from the peritoneum (Figure 4G) or Gata6 expression by pResMϕ (Figure 4, H–J). Moreover, we confirmed that scrambled (Figure 4K) and Irg1 (Figure 4L) shRNA vectors transduced pResMϕ similarly (see also Supplemental Figure 2A) and that EGFP encoded by our vectors was not detected in tumor cells or any host cells other than pResMϕ. Additionally, we observed no differences in cytokine gene expression in pResMϕ transduced with Irg1 shRNA as compared with expression levels in the scrambled control (Supplemental Figure 2B). Although multiple metabolites were increased in tumor-bearing mice, knockdown of other metabolic enzymes, namely arginase 1 and lactate dehydrogenases A and B, did not affect tumor burden (Supplemental Figure 3). To complement the lentivirus-based approach, we also found that adoptive transfer of Irg1–/–, but not WT, pResMϕ into clodronate-depleted recipient mice resulted in a similarly significant reduction of peritoneal tumor burden (Figure 4M). The adoptively transferred donor cells comprised more than 90% of the recovered pResMϕ in recipient mice, and equivalent yields of total pResMϕ were obtained from mice receiving cells from WT and Irg1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4). Taken together, these data demonstrate that tumor-induced Irg1 expression is required for pResMϕ-associated tumor promotion.

Figure 4 Irg1 silencing in pResMϕ reduces peritoneal tumor burden. B16 tumor–bearing mice were treated with lentiviral shRNA (scrambled control or Irg1 silencing). (A) Gene expression of Irg1 was evaluated by qPCR (n = 9). (B) B16 tumor burden was quantitated and (C) evaluated by MRI of live tumor-bearing mice (MRI images are representative of 8 mice). (D) Tumor volumes were calculated by computing the tumor area on each plane and multiplying by the thickness of each slice (n = 8). The tumor weight (E) and volume (F) of ID8 ovarian carcinoma–bearing mice were measured (n ≥5). (G) Total numbers of F4/80+ pResMϕ were comparable among 6 scrambled shRNA and Irg1 shRNA recipient mice. Gata6 gene expression by qPCR (H) and protein levels were indistinguishable among scrambled (I) and Irg1 (J) shRNA recipient mice. A similar uptake of lentiviral shRNA was confirmed by EGFP visualization in F4/80+ pResMϕ isolated from mice receiving scrambled (K) or Irg1 (L) shRNA constructs. All FACS plots are representative of at least 6 mice per group. (M) Clodronate-depleted CD45.1 congenic mice (5 mice/group) were inoculated i.p. with peritoneal lavage cells from WT or Irg1–/– mice 1 day prior to tumor inoculation, and the B16 tumor burden was quantitated. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Irg1 in pResMϕ regulates OXPHOS. Knowing that itaconic acid can regulate OXPHOS and cell metabolism in other systems (13, 18, 19), we next determined whether Irg1 shRNA treatment alters pResMϕ metabolism and whether those changes could be important for the control of tumors. Treatment of tumor-bearing mice with Irg1 shRNA reduced the basal and maximal OCRs of pResMϕ to levels comparable to those in non–tumor-bearing control mice (Figure 5, A and B). In contrast, we found that Irg1 shRNA had no effect on the basal OCR of pResMϕ from control mice.

Figure 5 Itaconate regulates OXPHOS and mitochondrial ROS expression in pResMϕ. Extracellular flux was analyzed on F4/80-sorted pResMϕ from B16 tumor–bearing mice receiving either scrambled or Irg1 shRNA (A). The OCR over time (A) and the basal OCR (B) were graphed. Data are representative of 3 experiments. **P < 0.01, by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Tumor burden (C) and pResMϕ extracellular flux (D) were evaluated in mice that received 1 × 105 or 5 × 105 B16 tumor cells and either scrambled or Irg1 shRNA (n = 5). **P < 0.01, by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. pResMϕ ROS production was assessed by measuring the median CM-H2DCFDA (E) and MitoSOX Red (F) expression by flow cytometry (n = 6). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (G) pResMϕ from WT or Irg1–/– mice were cocultured in vitro with the indicated tumor cells for 48 hours. Median CM-H2DCFDA expression was evaluated by flow cytometry (n = 3). The dotted line denotes no DCFDA control staining. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (H) Gene expression levels modulated by oxidative stress and ROS in mice that received scrambled or Irg1 shRNA were evaluated by qPCR (n = 14). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

We reasoned that reduced OXPHOS by pResMϕ in Irg1 shRNA–treated mice could either be due to direct regulation by resulting itaconic acid or an indirect result of the lower tumor burden in these mice. To distinguish between these 2 possibilities, we increased the tumor dose to a level at which Irg1 shRNA treatment was no longer capable of reducing the tumor burden (Figure 5C). At this higher dose, however, we found that Irg1 shRNA was still capable of reducing Mϕ basal and maximal OCRs (Figure 5D). Thus, the reduced OXPHOS following Irg1 shRNA is not simply due to a reduced tumor burden but rather is a direct effect of the lack of Irg1.

Itaconic acid regulates mitochondrial ROS production in pResMϕ. Recent studies have shown ROS production to be a component of epithelial IRG1–mediated regulation of inflammation (24) and the antimicrobial properties of IRG1 in Mϕ lineage cells in a zebrafish model (23). Therefore, we sought to determine whether Irg1 could modulate ROS levels in pResMϕ in the context of tumor regulation. ROS levels were evaluated by several different means. First, we used the cell-permeant dye CM-H2DCFDA that detects hydroxyl, peroxyl, and other ROS within cells. Irg1 shRNA treatment significantly reduced the median expression of CM-H2DCFDA in pResMϕ to levels observed in non–tumor-bearing mice (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5A). Recognizing that CM-H2DCFDA, as a general oxidative stress indicator, has certain limitations (36), we also measured MitoSOX Red as a marker of superoxide specifically attributable to mitochondrial function. We consistently found that Irg1 shRNA treatment significantly reduced the median expression of MitoSOX Red to control levels (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5B). Furthermore, we detected increased CM-H2DCFDA levels when pResMϕ from naive WT mice were cocultured in vitro with either B16 or ID8 tumor cells, but not when pResMϕ from Irg1–/– mice were used (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 5C). Changes in ROS production were further confirmed by analyzing the expression of 11 antioxidant genes whose expression is tied to ROS levels (37). By quantitative PCR (qPCR), we found that the expression of Nrf2, a key regulatory factor of antioxidant gene expression, as well as that of 7 of 10 other antioxidant genes was significantly downregulated in pResMϕ from Irg1 shRNA–treated mice (Figure 5H). The levels of Nrf2 expression in pResMϕ from Irg1 shRNA–treated tumor-bearing mice were comparable to those of pResMϕ from non–tumor-bearing control mice. Extracellular ROS levels were significantly elevated in the peritoneal lavage fluid from tumor-bearing mice as compared with levels in fluid from control mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). Taken together, these data indicate that tumor-induced Irg1 expression promotes mitochondrial ROS levels and subsequent antioxidant activity in pResMϕ. Since ROS have been reported to induce cytokine expression and pResMϕ can be important sources of ROS, the lack of changes in their cytokine gene expression in these pResMϕ in the context of changing ROS levels (Supplemental Figure 2B) was somewhat surprising. Our metabolomic data analysis revealed that pResMϕ have significantly higher amounts of glutathione as compared with bone marrow–derived Mϕ, which may partly protect them from such ROS-mediated effects (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Itaconic acid–mediated ROS in pResMϕ regulate MAPK activation in tumor cells. We next sought to mechanistically link tumor-induced, Irg1-dependent Mϕ ROS levels with tumor promotion. Although ROS have well-described antitumor effects in some settings, it has also been shown to activate pathways promoting tumor growth (25, 28). We found that specific Irg1 knockdown in pResMϕ significantly reduced the levels of phosphorylated ERK (p-ERK) in peritoneal B16 tumors (Figure 6A). We also found that clodronate-mediated removal of pResMϕ reduced p-ERK levels to a similar degree in peritoneal tumors (Figure 6B). Treatment of tumor-bearing mice with the antioxidant N-acetylcysteine (NAC) significantly reduced p-ERK levels in tumor lysates (Figure 6C) and the peritoneal tumor burden (Figure 6D). Furthermore, p-ERK was significantly elevated in B16 tumor cells cocultured in vitro with WT, but not Irg1–/–, pResMϕ (Figure 6E), and treatment of B16 and ID8 tumors with PD98059, a selective inhibitor of the MAPK cascade, significantly inhibited tumor cell proliferation (Supplemental Figures 6, C and D). Taken together, these findings suggest that tumor-induced Irg1 and subsequent itaconic acid regulate peritoneal tumors, at least in part, through alterations in Mϕ-specific ROS.

Figure 6 pResMϕ regulate MAPK activation in peritoneal tumors via itaconate and ROS. B16 tumor lysates were prepared as described in Methods and analyzed by Western blotting for expression of p-ERK and total ERK. (A) Tumor lysates from mice that received scrambled or Irg1 shRNA constructs were compared (n ≥4). *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Tumor lysates from mice that received control or clodronate liposomes were compared. *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (C) Tumor lysates from saline control– or NAC-treated mice were analyzed (n = 5). *P < 0.05, by Mann-Whitney U test. (D) NAC i.p. treatment reduced the number of B16 tumor cells (n = 10). **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test. (E) B16 tumor cells were cultured in vitro alone or in coculture with the indicated pResMϕ. After 48 hours, tumor cells, gated by CD146+F4/80– expression, were analyzed by flow cytometry for intracellular p-ERK expression. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by ANOVA, corrected for multiple comparisons. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Expression of Irg1 in monocytes associated with human peritoneal tumors. Having established a paradigm whereby tumor-induced Irg1 in pResMϕ results in fatty acid–mediated increases in ROS that in turn activate tumor cells in mice, we asked whether IRG1 expression might be detected in human ovarian cancers. To that end, we isolated the cellular components from the peritoneal ascites fluid of 8 women with ovarian carcinoma and assayed for the expression of IRG1. In parallel, we assayed these samples for CD14+ monocytes by flow cytometry. We observed a significant association between the number of CD14+ monocytes in each bulk cell sample and IRG1 levels, suggesting that these cells were expressing IRG1 (Figure 7A). Consistent with that notion, we found that IRG1 expression was significantly (P < 0.05) elevated in isolated monocytes from all 11 patients as compared with expression levels in non-monocyte cell fractions (Figure 7B). Furthermore, IRG1 expression was significantly elevated in CD14+ monocytes isolated from patients’ ascites as compared with blood circulating monocytes from either healthy individuals or patients (Figure 7C). IRG1 protein was detected in CD14+ monocytes from patients with ovarian carcinoma, but not in normal peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (Figure 7D). These data suggest that myeloid cells associated with human ovarian cancers express IRG1, which positions them to promote tumor growth through itaconate production.