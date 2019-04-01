Follicular lymphoma–associated mutations in vacuolar ATPase ATP6V1B2 activate autophagic flux and mTOR

The spectrum of ATP6V1B2 mutations in 144 FL and 14 transformed FL cells. Recent reports of relatively frequent mutations in the v-ATPase subunit ATP6V1B2 in FL, and mTOR-activating mutations in RRAGC, along with findings of involvement of both proteins in a lysosomal amino acid–sensing pathway to mTOR, prompted us to study the underlying biology of these mutations (18, 24, 25, 27, 30). We first determined the frequency and nature of ATP6V1B2 mutations in 144 FL and 14 transformed FL (t-FL) cells using direct Sanger sequencing. We identified a total of 10% (16 of 158) of cases with nonsynonymous ATP6V1B2 mutations, 3 of which occurred in t-FL cases. The most common mutations in ATP6V1B2 were located in the previously reported amino acid hotspots p.Y371Y>Y/C (n = 5) and p.R400R>R/Q (n = 8). In addition, we detected the mutations p.D367E>D/E, p.R400R>R/W, and p.R471R>R/S (Figure 1A). We found that clonal mutations in RRAGC and ATP6V1B2 in FL did not occur together, suggesting that the corresponding proteins have overlapping functions in a shared pathway (see below) (24, 25).

Figure 1 Graphical display and 3D modeling of FL-associated ATP6V1B2 (v-ATPase) mutations. (A) ATP6V1B2 mutations at known hotspots (p.Y371Y>C and p.R400R>Q) and the mutations identified in this study are indicated. (B) 3D model of yeast v-ATPase based on electron microscopy data published by Zhao et al. (32). The location of yeast amino acid residues corresponding to the human ATP6V1B2 hotspot mutations p.Y371Y>C and p.R400R>Q are indicated by the red arrow. The mutations are located in a region of yeast Vma2/v-ATPase subunit B, which is involved in the ability of the complex to adopt different functional states (green: open; pink: loose; yellow: tight; all 3 states are superimposed in this figure).

FL-associated mutations in ATP6V1B2 are located at the dimer interface with ATP6V1A. We modeled the location of the ATP6V1B2 hotspot mutations p.Y371Y>Y/C and p.R400R>R/Q on the published cryoelectron microscopy model of the yeast v-ATPase (32) (the human ATP6V1B2 protein has 77% sequence identity to its yeast counterpart). We found that both ATP6V1B2 hotspot mutations are located at the interface of the 2 subunits that correspond to the human/yeast v-ATPase subunits ATP6V1A/Vma1 and ATP6V1B2/Vma2 (Figure 1B). Zhao et al. recently reported that the v-ATPase in yeast exists in 3 states (open, loose, and tight) and that these states are linked to enzymatic activity, ATP-ADP binding, and signaling to the Vma3 subunit for proton translocation into the organelle lumen (32). The 3 conformations are thought to bind ATP, ADP, and phosphate, and no nucleotide, respectively. We found that yeast Vma2 residues Y352 and R381 (homologous to the FL-associated ATP6V1B2 hotspot mutations p.Y371Y>Y/C and p.R400R>R/Q) undergo significant conformational changes from one catalytic conformation to the other (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98288DS1), coupled with changes in the interaction with the partner Vma1. This suggests that the Y371C and R400Q mutations may have an impact on the interconversion between the 3 conformational states, influencing the rate and efficiency of the ATPase and proton pumping activity (33).

FL-associated ATP6V1B2 mutations activate autophagic flux. The v-ATPase is a key component of the cellular autophagic apparatus (34, 35). Upon assembly on lysosomal membranes, the v-ATPase pumps protons into the lysosomal lumen, and the resulting acidification activates lumenal proteases and peptidases, thus facilitating degradation of autophagy-derived and endocytic contents into free amino acids (36, 37). The proton gradient is also implicated in the inside-out active transport of amino acids from the lysosomal lumen into the cytoplasm as well as the activation of mTORC1 (27, 38).

We tested for possible effects of ATP6V1B2 mutations on autophagy using the steady-state levels of the well-studied autophagosomal marker LC3-II (39). Nascent LC3 is typically cleaved at the C-terminus and then conjugated to phosphatidylethanolamine (PE, termed LC3-II), allowing it to become associated with the membrane of the phagophore, and part of the LC3-II pool remains associated with the completed autophagosome.

Following transient transfection of human embryonic kidney 293 T cells (HEK293T cells) with either vector alone or vector containing cDNAs for WT or mutant HA-tagged ATP6V1B2, we detected highly elevated LC3-II levels in the mutant transfectants (Figure 2A). The LC3-II that remains associated with the autophagosome is located inside this compartment; subsequent fusion with the lysosome results in the degradation of this protein along with the autophagic cargo. For this reason, an increase in LC3-II may correspond to an induction of autophagy or to a block in the turnover of this protein in the lysosome (40). In order to distinguish between these two possibilities, we blocked lysosomal LC3-II degradation using the protease inhibitors pepstatin A and E-64D in parallel experiments and detected a further increase in LC3-II levels (Figure 2, A and C), indicative of elevated autophagic flux and normal fusion of autophagosomes with lysosomes in the mutant cells.

Figure 2 FL-associated ATP6V1B2 mutations activate autophagic flux. (A) HEK293T cells transfected with empty vector, WT, or mutant (Y371C; R400Q) ATP6V1B2 treated or not with pepstatin A and E-64D. (B) Stable OCI-LY1 lymphoma cells carrying an inducible lentivirus (pCW57.1) expressing WT or mutated ATP6V1B2 (with or without doxycycline [Dox]) treated or not with pepstatin A and E-64D. (C) Densitometric quantification (LC3-II/ACTB) of 3 independent experiments per cell line from representative panels A and B. (A and B) Statistical comparisons: R400Q or Y371C versus WT (A, lanes 2–4; B, lanes 6–8); R400Q or Y371C versus WT plus pepstatin A and E-64D (A, lanes 6–8; B, lanes 10–12); R400Q or Y371C or WT with or without pepstatin A and E-64D. (C) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Bonferroni’s correction. Error bars indicate the SD. (D) HEK293T cells as in A treated or not with bafilomycin A 1 . (E) Stable OCI-LY1 lymphoma cells as in B (with or without doxycycline) treated or not with bafilomycin A 1 . (F) Densitometric quantification (LC3-II/ACTB) of 3 independent experiments per cell line from representative panels D and E. Statistical comparisons: R400Q or Y371C versus WT (D, lanes 2–4; E, lanes 6–8); R400Q or Y371C versus WT plus bafilomycin A 1 (D, lanes 6–8; E, lanes 10–12); R400Q or Y371C or WT with or without bafilomycin A 1 . **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Bonferroni’s correction. Error bars indicate the SD. (G) Stable HEK293T cells carrying inducible WT or mutated ATP6V1B2 induced with doxycycline for 12 or 24 hours. (H) Densitometric quantification (SQSTM1/ACTB) of 3 independent experiments from G (*P < 0.05, R400Q or Y371C versus WT comparisons within time points; unpaired, 2-tailed t test with Bonferroni’s correction). (I–K) The S. cerevisiae strain WLY176 was used to generate a Vma2R381Q-HA–knockin point mutation in the genome. Autophagy activity was measured with or without nitrogen (N) using (I) a GFP-Atg8 processing assay, (J) an Atg8 lipidation assay, and (K) a Pho8Δ60 activity assay. (K) **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Error bars indicate the SD. SD-N, synthetic starvation medium with glucose, but lacking nitrogen.

We generated various stable doxycycline-inducible lymphoma cell lines expressing WT or mutant ATP6V1B2 and conducted experiments similar to the above-detailed HEK293T cell experiments. Upon doxycycline induction of ATP6V1B2 expression in OCI-LY1 cells, we again detected highly elevated LC3-II levels in the mutants. Like the findings with HEK293T cells, treatment with pepstatin A and E-64D resulted in an additional increase in the levels of LC3-II (Figure 2, B and C).

We also performed similar experiments with the v-ATPase inhibitor bafilomycin A 1 and found that LC3-II accumulated to a higher level than that detected in the ATP6V1B2 mutants without inhibitor treatment (Figure 2, D–F).

Next, we followed the protein levels of SQSTM1 (also known as p62) for 12 and 24 hours after induction of WT and mutant ATP6V1B2 proteins (41). As can be seen in Figure 2, G and H, SQSTM1 levels declined in the ATP6V1B2 mutants, in agreement with induction of autophagic flux.

To further investigate the effect of the ATP6V1B2R400Q mutation on autophagy and autophagic flux, we proceeded to test its effects in a yeast model. Sequence alignment showed that the ATP6V1B2R400Q mutation corresponds to yeast Vma2R381Q, and we generated a Vma2R381Q-HA mutation in the genome. As a readout of autophagy activity, we measured GFP-Atg8 processing. Autophagy activation leads to the lipidation of Atg8 (akin to LC3-II in mammalian cells), which in turns leads to Atg8 binding to both sides of the phagophore. A portion of Atg8, or GFP-tagged Atg8, is delivered to the vacuole via autophagy; GFP is relatively resistant to vacuolar hydrolases, and the free form can be resolved and detected by Western blotting. Accordingly, this assay directly monitors the delivery of the autophagosome to the vacuole. The Vma2R381Q mutant showed increased delivery of GFP-Atg8 and subsequent processing under both growing and nitrogen starvation conditions, which was indicative of elevated autophagic flux (Figure 2I). Furthermore, the GFP-Atg8 chimera is under the control of the endogenous ATG8 promoter, and the ATG8 gene was substantially upregulated following autophagy induction. The increase in the amount of full-length GFP-Atg8 seen in the Vma2R381Q strain, even at time zero, is another indication of upregulated autophagy as a result of the v-ATPase mutation.

As a parallel method of monitoring autophagic induction, we examined the endogenous Atg8 protein through a lipidation assay. The attachment of the Atg8 C-terminus to PE results in a faster electrophoretic mobility relative to nonlipidated Atg8 (42). The cells expressing Vma2R381Q showed increased Atg8 lipidation under growing and nitrogen-starvation conditions (Figure 2J).

Finally, we measured autophagy activity using the quantitative Pho8Δ60 assay (43). In brief, Pho8Δ60 is an engineered form of the Pho8 phosphatase that can only be delivered to the vacuole (the yeast equivalent of lysosomes) nonselectively through autophagy. Subsequently, the Pho8Δ60 propeptide gets cleaved by vacuolar hydrolases, thereby activating its phosphatase activity. The Vma2R381Q mutant showed a significant increase in autophagy activity under both growing and nitrogen-starvation conditions (Figure 2K) that was dependent on autophagy related 1 (Atg1); deletion of ATG1 (the yeast homolog of unc-51 like autophagy activating kinase 1 [ULK1]) fully prevented the induction of autophagic flux by nitrogen starvation or Vma2R381Q (Figure 2K). Furthermore, we observed a similar increase in autophagy activity during nitrogen starvation in a strain carrying both a WT and R381Q-mutant version of the VMA2 gene (Vma2-HA WT/R381Q), a situation aimed at mimicking the heterozygous mutations occurring in FL tumors (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Together, these data show that the mutation R381Q in Vma2 increases autophagy activity, similar to the result seen with mutant ATP6V1B2 in mammalian cells.

FL-associated ATP6V1B2-mutant proteins activate mTOR. mTOR is the major regulator of cellular metabolism and a negative regulator of autophagy (44–46). We hypothesized that mutations in the v-ATPase resulted in reduced degradation of lysosomal proteins and reduced release of amino acids from the lysosome, which would decrease mTOR activity (47, 48); this prediction would fit with the increase in autophagy activity.

HEK293T cells have been extensively used in the functional characterization of components of the v-ATPase/Ragulator/RRAGA/-B/-C/-D/mTOR pathway (27, 49, 50). In doxycycline-inducible stable HEK293T cells induced for 24, 48, or 72 hours, we followed the expression of ATP6V1B2, LC3-II, total RPS6KB (referred to hereafter as S6K), and phosphorylated S6K (p-S6K) at residue Thr389 over time. With prolonged ATP6V1B2 induction, we found substantially elevated LC3-II levels and increased S6K phosphorylation, indicative of elevated mTOR activity (Figure 3A). We conducted an extensive series of similar experiments in doxycycline-inducible stable lymphoma cells and detected equivalent changes (Figure 3,B–E; note that the induced expression of ATP6V1B2 p.R400Q in some of the lines is lower than that for WT ATP6V1B2 or the p.Y371C mutation). The induction of mTOR activity was not immediate after ATP6V1B2 induction, but rather was delayed.

Figure 3 FL-associated ATP6V1B2 mutations activate both autophagic flux and mTOR. (A) Stable HEK293T cells carrying the inducible lentivirus pCW57.1 with WT or mutated (Y371C; R400Q) ATP6V1B2. Cells were induced with doxycycline for 0, 24, 48, or 72 hours. (B–D) Stable OCI-LY1, SUDHL16, or SUDHL4 lymphoma cells carrying the inducible lentivirus pCW57.1 with WT or mutated (Y371C; R400Q) ATP6V1B2. Cells were induced with doxycycline for 0, 24, 48, or 72 hours. Delayed activation of mTOR, as evidenced by elevated p-S6K/total S6K (p-S6K/t-S6K) levels, was detected. (E) Combined densitometric quantification (p-S6K/t-S6K) of 3 independent experiments per cell line from A–D. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, R400Q or Y371C versus WT comparisons within time points; unpaired 2-tailed t testing with Bonferroni’s correction. Error bars indicate the SD. (F and G) Phosphorylation of S6K in purified primary human FL B cells carrying WT or mutated ATP6V1B2. (F) Immunoblot results for lysates of purified FL B cells from 5 patients carrying WT ATP6V1B2 and from 4 patients carrying mutated ATP6V1B2, as well as for control lysates made from unstimulated or insulin- and serum-stimulated OCI-LY7 cells. One of two representative immunoblots is shown. Con-stimulated, stimulated control; Con-starved, starved control. (G) Densitometric quantification (p-S6K/t-S6K) of the blots shown in F. Error bars indicate the SD. (H–J) TOR activity measured by phosphorylation in S. cerevisiae in growing conditions and after a 30-minute nitrogen starvation (substrate gel migration assay; the higher the phosphorylation state, the slower the gel migration) for (H) Atg13, (I) Npr1, and (J) Gln3. Varying exposure durations are shown.

We also measured mTOR activity in the inducible HEK293T cell lines using various p-EIF4EBP1 epitopes as readouts (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D) and by monitoring S6K phosphorylation in primary purified FL B cells in fully supplemented medium carrying either WT (n = 5) or mutant (n = 4) ATP6V1B2 (Figure 3, F and G). Overall, the data again indicated elevated mTOR activity in ATP6V1B2-mutant cells.

As above, we proceeded with complementary experiments in yeast. To determine the effect of the Vma2R381Q mutation on TOR activity, phosphorylation levels of 3 TOR substrates, Atg13, Npr1, and Gln3 (51–53), were used as readouts (Figure 3, H–J). TOR phosphorylates these proteins in nutrient-rich conditions; however, during nitrogen starvation, TOR inactivation leads to dephosphorylation of these target proteins, which can be observed by a downward shift in their apparent molecular weight. During growing conditions (time zero), Atg13, nitrogen permease reactivator 1 (Npr1), and a nitrogen-responsive transcriptional regulator (Gln3) showed increased TOR phosphorylation in the Vma2R381Q cells, as evidenced by decreased mobility compared with the WT cells, indicating that TOR was hyperactive in the mutant strain (Figure 3, H–J). After 30 minutes of nitrogen starvation, all 3 substrates displayed increased mobility in extracts from the WT strain, corresponding to a decrease in TOR activity. In contrast, Atg13, Npr1, and Gln3 still showed increased phosphorylation levels in the Vma2R381Q mutant. This finding suggests that TOR is partially nonresponsive to nitrogen depletion in Vma2R381Q-mutant cells. Together, the findings in mammalian cells and yeast indicate an mTOR-activated phenotype for FL-associated ATP6V1B2-mutant proteins.

The activation of autophagic flux and intact SLC38A9 functions are necessary for mTOR activation by mutant ATP6V1B2. Next, we decided to investigate the molecular mechanism responsible for the increase in autophagy activity in the presence of active mTOR/TOR. Considering the central role of ULK1 in autophagy initiation, we measured previously identified regulatory mTOR- and AMPK-mediated phosphorylation events in ULK1 (mTOR: p–757-ULK1; AMPK: p–317-ULK1) in ATP6V1B2 doxycycline-inducible HEK293T and LY1 lymphoma cells. As expected, glucose deprivation strongly increased p–317-ULK1, and leu deprivation reduced p–757-ULK1; however, neither site was substantially influenced by mutant ATP6V1B2 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Next, we examined the role of the stress-responsive activating transcription factor 4 (ATF4) (54). We found that ATF4 protein expression was elevated in doxycycline-inducible HEK293T and LY1 lymphoma cells expressing ATP6V1B2 p.R400Q and, to a lesser degree, ATP6V1B2 p.Y371C, indicative of metabolic stress (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We disrupted ATF4 in stable ATP6V1B2 WT or mutant inducible HEK293T cells using CRISPR-Cas9 targeting. While leucine starvation strongly induced ATF4 expression in the parental cells, its expression was completely lost after ATF4 disruption (Supplemental Figure 6A). However, LC3-II levels remained highly elevated in the ATP6V1B2-mutant strains lacking ATF4, arguing against a critical role for this transcription factor in autophagic flux initiation by mutant ATP6V1B2 (Supplemental Figure 6B).

The yeast homolog of ATF4, the amino acid starvation–responsive transcription factor Gcn4, has been implicated in autophagy regulation (55, 56). Accordingly, we measured the expression of several ATG genes in Saccharomyces cerevisiae carrying Vma2 WT or the Vma2R381Q-HA–knockin point mutation (55, 56). Under full-medium culture conditions, we detected substantially elevated expression of these ATG genes in the cells carrying Vma2R381Q-HA, further confirming the autophagy-inducing properties of the ATP6V1B2 mutants (Supplemental Figure 6C). Subsequently, we deleted GCN4 or the gene encoding its upstream regulatory kinase GCN2 (EIF2A/eIF2α kinase) in these yeast strains. Despite the deletion of one or both of these genes, the elevated expression of the ATG genes persisted, although there appeared to be a partial reduction in the double-knockout strain, arguing against the GCN2/GCN4 pathway as the critical mediator of autophagy induction in the ATP6V1B2 mutants (Supplemental Figure 6C).

The second major phenotype resulting from the ATP6V1B2/Vma2 point mutations was the delayed activation of mTOR/TOR under nutrient stress (i.e., normally inactivating) conditions. To understand the relationship between activation of autophagic flux and mTOR activation, we generated HEK293T cells null for ATG7, a critical component of the autophagic machinery. We generated clonal HEK293T ATG7–/– cells that also carried inducible WT and mutant ATP6V1B2 expression cassettes and induced expression of ATP6V1B2 proteins using doxycycline. While the induction of LC3-II and mTOR activation was readily detectable in the ATG7 WT cells that had also gone through the CRISPR-Cas9 targeting process, we observed that both phenotypes were abolished in the ATG7–/– cells (Figure 4, A and B). This finding indicates that the activation of autophagic flux is the primary molecular consequence of mutations in ATP6V1B2 and that intact macroautophagy is required for the observed delayed mTOR activation.

Figure 4 An intact autophagy pathway and lysosomal amino acid sensing and transport are necessary for delayed activation of mTOR by mutant ATP6V1B2. (A and B) ATG7–/– HEK293T cells were generated using CRISPR-Cas9 targeting, and independent single-cell clones were expanded. Control ATG7 WT cells were expanded from cells that were subjected to CRISPR-Cas9 targeting but remained intact for ATG7. All clones were subsequently infected with lentiviruses carrying doxycycline-inducible WT or mutant ATP6V1B2. Cells were induced with doxycycline for 72 hours, and cell lysates were prepared for immunoblotting using the indicated antibodies. (B) Results of quantification (p-S6K/t-S6K) of 4 independent experiments using data from all lanes labeled WT, Y371C, and R400Q. Statistical analysis compared the difference of the differences between measurements under ATG7 WT and ATG7–/– conditions (see Methods). P = 0.06 for Y371C and P = 0.04 for R400Q for ATG7–/–/ATG7 comparisons (standard regression-based Wald-type tests). Error bars indicate the SD. (C and D) SLC38A9–/– HEK293T cells were generated using CRISPR-Cas9 targeting, and independent single-cell clones were expanded. Control SLC38A9 WT cells were expanded from cells that were subjected to CRISPR-Cas9 targeting but remained intact for SLC38A9. All clones were infected with lentiviruses carrying doxycycline-inducible WT or mutant ATP6V1B2. Cells were induced with doxycycline for 72 hours, and cell lysates were prepared for immunoblotting using the indicated antibodies. (D) Results of quantification (p-S6K/t-S6K) of 3 independent experiments using data from all lanes labeled WT, Y371C, and R400Q. Statistical analysis compared the difference of the differences between measurements under SLC38A9 WT and SLC38A9–/– conditions (see Methods). P = 0.01 for Y371C and P = 0.01 for R400Q for SLC38A9–/– and SLC38A9 comparisons (standard regression-based Wald-type tests). (B and D) *P < 0.05, by standard regression-based Wald-type tests. Error bars indicate the SD.

The previously reported delayed reactivation of mTOR following starvation has been ascribed to the substantial upregulation of autophagic flux under starvation conditions (57). We reasoned that increased cargo delivery to lysosomes would activate mTOR through canonical pathways and mechanisms. Given the recently elucidated role of SLC38A9 in amino acid sensing and transport in lysosomes, we proceeded to generate HEK293T SLC38A9–/– cells (58–60). While the induction of LC3-II and mTOR was readily detectable in the SLC38A9 WT cells that had also gone through the CRISPR-Cas9 targeting process as expected, both phenotypes were abolished in the SLC38A9–/– cells (Figure 4, C and D). Combined, the data strongly suggest that increased protein delivery to lysosomes followed by elevated lysosomal amino acid concentrations and signaling through SLC38A9 ultimately results in mTOR activation in the setting of aberrantly persistent elevated autophagic flux conditions.

Mutant ATP6V1B2 confers a defect on the v-ATPase holoenzyme proton pump. Given the central role of the v-ATPase as a proton pump, we proceeded with measurements of lysosomal pH in stable transduced HEK293T cells expressing WT or mutant ATP6V1B2. Cells were loaded with a pH-sensitive dual reporter dye conjugated to dextran and subsequently analyzed using FACS. As controls, cells in parallel were briefly incubated with buffers at a defined pH of 3.5, 4.5, or 5.5, respectively (Figure 5A, top row), or were treated with bafilomycin A 1 to completely inhibit v-ATPase function (Figure 5A, bottom row). Whereas treatment with bafilomycin A 1 resulted in an elevated pH in all cells as expected from its ability to completely inhibit the v-ATPase, we detected an acidic lysosomal pH of approximately 4.5 for the ATP6V1B2 WT and an acidic lysosomal pH ranging above 4.5 to 5.5 in the mutant cell lines; therefore, the mutants displayed a reduced ability for acidification (Figure 5A; middle row).

Figure 5 FL-associated ATP6V1B2 mutations reduce the ability of the v-ATPase to acidify lysosomes. (A) Stable HEK293T cells were generated using the doxycycline-inducible lentivirus pCW57.1 carrying WT or mutated cDNAs encoding ATP6V1B2. Cells were induced with doxycycline for 48 hours and loaded afterwards with a pH indicator dye (dextran-conjugated LysoSensor Blue/Yellow) for 12 hours. In parallel, untransfected HEK293T cells, serving as pH controls, were treated with EMS buffer (see Methods) calibrated to pH 3.5, pH 4.5, or pH 5.5. The fluorescence intensity of cell suspensions was read at various wavelengths using flow cytometry. The MFI of the yellow dye fluorescence signal is a measure of lysosomal pH. Bafilomycin A 1 (baf), which completely blocks lysosomal acidification, was used as a control for neutral pH. Ex, excitation; Em, emission. (B) In S. cerevisiae, the C-terminus of the protein Pho8 was tagged with a pH-sensitive SEP protein that increases fluorescence with increasing pH. Like vma2Δ (a knockout strain of the yeast homolog of human ATP6V1B2), Vma2R381Q cells demonstrated increased vacuolar pH compared with WT cells. Upper images show the fluorescence signal; lower images show the corresponding light microscopy. (C) Summary of the fluorescence intensity of vacuolar fluorescence measurements in S. cerevisiae for the data in B. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by t test with Bonferroni’s correction. Data represent the SD.

We extended this analysis to determine whether the R381Q mutation in Vma2 affects the ability of the v-ATPase to acidify the vacuolar lumen in yeast. To this end, the Pho8 C-terminus was tagged with a pH-sensitive super ecliptic pHluorin (SEP) protein that displays increased fluorescence with higher pH levels (61). Like the control vma2Δ strain, Vma2R381Q cells showed increased vacuolar pH compared with that of WT cells (Figure 5, B and C) (33).

Increased lysosomal localization of mutant ATP6V1B2 proteins and increased interaction with the Ragulator complex. The v-ATPase is composed of 2 primary subcomplexes that can associate and dissociate in response to changing nutrient conditions (62, 63). We tested whether the 2 hotspot mutations in ATP6V1B2 (Figure 1B) affected interaction with ATP6V1A and could therefore have effects on the assembly of an intact v-ATPase. In transient cotransfection studies using HEK293T cells expressing HA-tagged WT and mutant ATP6V1B2 followed by HA-bead–based IPs, we detected no effect of the ATP6V1B2 mutants on the amount of coimmunoprecipitated ATP6V1A (Supplemental Figure 7).

Next, we used confocal microscopy to assess the amount of WT and mutant ATP6V1B2 localizing to lysosomes. Using fluorescence color changes as a readout for colocalization of ATP6V1B2 and lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1 (LAMP1), an endosomal and lysosomal membrane marker, we detected increased amounts of mutant ATP6V1B2 on endosomes and/or lysosomes when compared with the WT ATP6V1B2 staining (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

To study the interaction between ATP6B1V2 and the Ragulator (referred to hereafter as LAMTOR1 to LAMTOR5) proteins (49), we transiently cotransfected plasmids encoding HA-tagged WT or mutant ATP6V1B2, together with a mixture of plasmids that express FLAG-tagged LAMTOR1 to LAMTOR5, into HEK293T cells. After cell lysis, we performed reciprocal co-IPs using anti-HA– or anti-FLAG–conjugated beads. Upon immunoblotting of lysates and immunoprecipitates, we detected modestly increased interaction of the mutant ATP6V1B2 protein (anti-HA band) with the LAMTOR complex (compare lane 2 with lanes 3 and 4) (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Improved survival and growth of lymphoma cell lines carrying mutant ATP6V1B2 cultured under leucine-deprivation conditions. We hypothesized that the dual activation of autophagic flux and mTOR by the FL-associated ATP6V1B2 mutant proteins may confer increased survival or progrowth properties on afflicted lymphoma cells. To test this hypothesis, we used lentivirus-based transient dual sequential transductions of ATP6V1B2 WT and mutant cDNAs into the SUDHL4 lymphoma cell line, and, 48 hours later, we incubated cells in full medium (100% leucine) or in medium with only 25% leucine. We followed cell counts and viability for 9 days after infection. For the cells grown in full medium, we noticed no significant differences; however, for the cells grown in 25% leucine, we measured a significantly greater number of viable mutant cells (Supplemental Figure 9B; P < 0.05 for both mutants). Data from 4 independent experiments are summarized in Supplemental Figure 9, A and B, and indicate a survival or growth advantage especially for the cells carrying the ATP6V1B2 R400Q mutation.

Next, we took advantage of the doxycycline-inducible stable cell lines described above. As with the experiments using SUDHL4 cells, we incubated cell lines expressing WT or mutant ATP6V1B2 after doxycycline induction for 48 hours in either full- or limited-leucine medium. Whereas OCI-LY1 cell lines carrying the ATP6V1B2 mutants did not grow as well under full-medium conditions (Supplemental Figure 9C), both mutant lines survived substantially and significantly better in low leucine concentrations (Supplemental Figure 9, D–F).

Improved survival and growth of primary FL B cells carrying mutant ATP6V1B2 cultured under leucine-deprivation conditions. Next, we studied primary human FL B cells purified from cryopreserved lymphoma biopsy specimens. FL B cells carrying WT (n = 5) or mutant (n = 6) ATP6V1B2 were cultured in dialyzed serum–supplemented RPMI 1640 medium containing either 100% leucine or various reduced leucine concentrations depending on the availability of sufficient numbers of cells. FL B cells were cultured, and the cell numbers and fractions of living cells were determined for up to 5 days. FL B cells carrying WT ATP6V1B2 demonstrated substantial cell death induction in the first 24–48 hours of culture under reduced leucine concentrations (Figure 6A); in contrast, most FL B cells carrying mutated ATP6V1B2 largely survived under low leucine concentrations (Figure 6B). At all tested leucine concentrations, a substantially larger fraction of FL B cells carrying mutated ATP6V1B2 survived (Figure 6, C and D). Even at 0% leucine, more than 60% of FL B cells carrying mutated ATP6V1B2 survived, while only approximately 20% of cells carrying WT ATP6V1B2 remained alive.

Figure 6 FL-associated ATP6V1B2 mutations increase the viability of primary human FL B cells under leucine-starvation conditions. Purified FL B cells carrying (A) WT (n = 5) or (B) mutant (n = 6) ATP6V1B2 were cultured in dialyzed serum–supplemented RPMI 1640 medium containing either 100% leucine or, depending on the availability of sufficient cells, reduced leucine concentrations (0%, 6.25%, 12.5%, and 25%). FL B cells were cultured, and the cell number and fraction of living cells were determined out to 5 days. (C and D) Summary of the results of the individual data displayed in A and B. Shown is the number of viable cells at various leucine concentrations, divided by the number of living cells at 100% leucine concentration. Significance levels are indicated by asterisks: *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, compared with results for WT at the same time point (comparisons were done with a t test). Data represent the SD.

These data support the hypothesis that FL-associated ATP6V1B2 mutations facilitate lymphoma cell growth and survival under conditions of amino acid deprivation, probably through the generation of free leucine resulting from elevated autophagy.

Primary human FL B cells carrying mutant ATP6V1B2 are sensitive to inhibition of autophagic flux. In preliminary experiments, we incubated purified FL B cells in fully supplemented RPMI 1640 medium and added the autophagy inhibitor bafilomycin A 1 (35). We determined the fraction of cells that were alive, apoptotic, or dead using ANXA5 (also known as annexin V) and propidium iodide–based flow analyses. We found that FL B cells from 4 of 5 patients carrying mutated ATP6V1B2 showed sensitivity to bafilomycin A 1 , whereas cells from only 1 of 5 patients carrying WT ATP6V1B2 demonstrated sensitivity (Supplemental Figure 10). These data provided preliminary evidence that autophagic flux sustains survival of ATP6V1B2-mutated FL B cells.

Two recent reports describe the discovery and functional studies of novel ULK1 kinase inhibitors (MRT68921 and SBI-0206965) (64, 65). We confirmed the ability of both molecules to inhibit phosphorylation of the direct ULK1 substrate ATG13 (Supplemental Figure 11) and, on the basis of potency, selected MRT68921 for further studies. Primary purified human FL B cells isolated from lymph node biopsies that carried WT or mutant ATP6V1B2 were treated with escalating doses of MRT68921 and the cell fraction that was alive after 48 hours was measured using ANXA5/annexin V–propidium iodide–based flow analyses. We found that FL B cells carrying mutant ATP6V1B2 were substantially and significantly more sensitive to ULK1 inhibitor–induced cell death than were ATP6V1B2 WT lymphoma cells (Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 7 FL-associated ATP6V1B2 mutations and dependence on autophagic flux for survival of primary FL B cells. (A and B) Primary human purified FL B cells carrying WT or mutant ATP6V1B2 were cultured in serum-supplemented RPMI 1640 medium containing 100% leucine and treated with the ULK1 inhibitor MRT68921 for 72 hours at the indicated concentrations. Cell viability was measured using CellTiter-Glo and was normalized to the viability of cells cultured for 72 hours but left untreated. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 by t test, compared with results for WT at the same time point. Data represent the SD.

We also tested the ULK1 inhibitor MRT68921 in combination with mTOR inhibitors (rapamycin or torin 1) or chemotherapeutics (doxorubicin or vincristine) used clinically to treat patients with FL (Supplemental Figure 12, A–H). We found that ULK1 and mTOR inhibition was antagonistic, which was probably the result of further mTOR inhibitor–mediated elevations in autophagic flux (Supplemental Figure 12, E and F). In contrast, the combinations of ULK1 inhibitors with doxorubicin and especially with vincristine preferentially enhanced the killing of ATP6V1B2-mutant FL B cells, and in this context it is of interest that vinblastine, a drug with properties similar to those of vincristine, is known to inhibit autophagic flux (Supplemental Figure 12, G and H) (66).

In summary, these data uncover a survival addiction to activated autophagic flux in ATP6V1B2-mutant FL B cells, which we posit offers opportunities for the development of novel therapeutic approaches to treat FL.