Thirty-eight-negative kinase 1 mediates trauma-induced intestinal injury and multi-organ failure

A TNK1 gain-of-function mouse model. Under physiological conditions, TNK1 is expressed at low levels in few adult tissues, including the intestine, and its expression determines its catalytic activity. To analyze the effect of TNK1 expression in vivo, we established a mouse model with doxycycline-inducible expression of TNK1 using a previously described Cre-flox–based, inducible cassette exchange system (ref. 25 and Figure 1A). The doxycycline-inducible locus expresses best in proliferating cells, while it does not express well in postmitotic cells (Michael Kyba, personal communication). Initially, we examined transgene expression across various organs. Before induction, TNK1 expression was hardly detectable in most of the organs examined but could be readily induced upon application of doxycycline (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97912DS1). After 12 hours of induction, we observed a homogeneous expression of the transgene along the crypt-villus axis in the small and large intestine and minor expression in the liver (data not shown). Twenty-four hours after the start of doxycycline treatment there was a maximum TNK1 expression in the gut, but only patchy expression in the pancreas, liver (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C), and bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 1D). Notably, staining against the Myc tag and the TNK1 protein using a polyclonal antibody showed an identical pattern of TNK1 expression along crypts in the small intestine and colon. Since the Myc tag antibody detects only recombinant, tagged protein, there is no immunostaining in control mice. The polyclonal TNK1 antibody detects not only the basal physiological level of TNK1 in sham mice but also an increase of TNK1 expression in response to doxycycline treatment (Supplemental Figure 1A). TNK1 expression was not detectable in the lungs, kidney, brain or heart (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Expression of TNK1 causes animal distress, systemic inflammation, and rapid lethality. (A) By an inducible cassette exchange (ICE) approach (60), Myc-tagged Tnk1 was targeted to a specific conditionally regulated locus by Cre-lox recombination. (B) Behavior analysis shows that expression of TNK1 impairs locomotion of the animals (n = 6 per group). (C and D) TNK1-expressing mice show signs of cachexia, as demonstrated by decreased food intake (C) and body weight (D) (n = 12 per group, t = 24 hours). (E) Mice exhibit a drop in body temperature upon TNK1 expression (n = 5 per group, t = 24 hours). (F) TNK-expressing mice exhibit hypoglycemia (left) and hypercortisolism (right) (n = 4 per group). (G) Differential blood count suggests systemic bacterial inflammation (n = 8–10 per group, t = 24 hours), as designated by an increase in the total number of white blood cells (WBC), granulocytes, and monocytes and a decrease of lymphocytes. (H) TNK1-expressing mice show a significant decrease in red blood cell (RBC) number, declined hematocrit (HCT), and hemoglobin (HGB). (I–K) TNK1-expressing mice also exhibit a dysregulation of coagulation, as indicated by diminished platelets (n = 9 per group) (I) and rotational thromboelastometry analysis (n = 3–4 per group) (J and K) (t = 24 hours). Prolonged EXTEM (J) and FIBTEM (K) clotting time (CT) and reduced α angle specify abnormal clot formation. A prolonged EXTEM clot formation time (CFT) and reduced EXTEM maximum clot firmness (MCF) indicate abnormal clot formation in TNK1-expressing mice (J, right 2 graphs). (L) Kaplan-Meier analysis shows decreased survival upon TNK1 expression (n = 12). MS, median survival. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by parametric 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests (*P = 0.01–0.05; **P = 0.001–0.01; ***P = 0.0001–0.001; ****P < 0.0001).

Expression of TNK1 causes severe distress. The first remarkable observation in TNK1-expressing mice was a substantial change in their locomotor activity (LMA) (26). Within the first 24 hours after induction of TNK1, the mice exhibited a significant decrease in their LMA (total distance) compared with saline-treated mice (Figure 1B). Altered LMA was particularly pronounced during the nocturnal, active phase, when control mice exhibited their peak activity. This observation was accompanied by decreased intake of food and a drop in body weight by 10%–15% (Figure 1, C and D). Also, we observed hypothermia in TNK1-expressing mice with an average core body temperature of 28°C, 24 hours after doxycycline treatment (Figure 1E). Hypothermia is a hallmark of stress and is also indicative of sepsis in mice (27). In line with this, mice also showed a significant drop in plasma glucose levels and an increase in plasma corticosterone (Figure 1F). Moreover, total and differential leukocyte counts implied a systemic bacterial inflammation; there was a significant increase in the total number of white blood cells and the absolute numbers of granulocytes and monocytes (Figure 1G). This and the slightly decreased proportion of lymphocytes of the whole white blood cell count indicated bacterial inflammation (Figure 1G). TNK1-expressing mice also exhibited anemia as demonstrated by a reduced number of circulating red blood cells and a decrease of both hemoglobin and hematocrit values (Figure 1H). Notably, the hematological changes observed were not due to an adverse effect of doxycycline or a result of the TNK1 expression in bone marrow cells (Supplemental Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Various factors contribute to the development of anemia, including blood loss, increased erythrocyte destruction, e.g., during sepsis, and impaired red blood cell synthesis. However, all these systemic alterations present in TNK1-expressing mice can occur during a SIRS (27).

TNK1-expressing mice exhibit a coagulation disorder and early death. In patients with SIRS, changes in biomarkers of coagulation or fibrinolysis leading to hypercoagulopathy, as well as low platelet counts, are frequently detectable and correlate with organ dysfunction. TNK1-expressing mice exhibited a decreased platelet count (Figure 1I). Coagulopathy in SIRS becomes evident by a procoagulant and antifibrinolytic state, which predisposes to microvascular thrombosis, tissue ischemia, and organ hypoperfusion (28). Closer examination of the coagulation system in TNK1-expressing mice revealed a massive dysregulation of blood coagulation. The clotting time (CT) was significantly prolonged. The α angle as a readout for platelet function was significantly decreased in TNK1-expressing mice as compared with control mice (Figure 1J). A prolonged EXTEM clot formation time and reduced EXTEM maximum clot firmness (MCF) indicated abnormal clot formation in TNK1-expressing mice (Figure 1J). Additionally, reduced EXTEM MCF indicated a deficiency of clottable substrate (fibrinogen and/or platelets). Indeed, TNK1-expressing mice also exhibited a fibrinogen deficiency as assessed by FIBTEM analysis (Figure 1, J and K). The FIBTEM test measures the formation of a fibrin clot after inhibition of platelet function. TNK1-expressing mice showed a prolonged FIBTEM CT and a FIBTEM α angle equal to zero (Figure 1K).

The combination of hypothermia, cachexia, a decrease in clottable substrates, anemia, and leukocytosis suggested a septic process. In agreement with this notion, the majority of animals died rapidly after induction of TNK1. Kaplan-Meier analysis revealed a median overall survival of only 48 hours upon induction of TNK1 by doxycycline (Figure 1L).

Expression of TNK1 induces disruption of the epithelial barrier. Next, we were interested in the potential cause(s) of systemic inflammation and rapid lethality in TNK1-expressing mice. The most prominent clinical findings in these mice were diarrhea and bloody stools (Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 2). Macroscopic examination of the colon revealed a significant shortening of the colon by 25% as well as intestinal hyperemia (Figure 2, A and B). At the microscopic level, we observed a massive shedding of enterocytes into the lumen and severe disruption of the colonic mucosal architecture (Figure 2C). There was also a substantial cell exfoliation into the lumen of the small intestine, leading to shortening and blunting of the villi (Figure 2C). In line with these findings, expression and distribution of the adherens junction (AJ) component E-cadherin and the tight junction (TJ) marker claudin-1 were both strongly reduced and disorganized in TNK1-expressing mice (Figure 2C). AJs and TJs are critical for maintenance of the intestinal barrier (29). Doxycycline dosing did not contribute to the pathological phenotype in the intestine; WT mice (C57BL/6J) maintained the normal intestinal architecture (Supplemental Figure 2C). The severity of the gut damage correlated with accumulation/activation of neutrophils as indicated by a significant increase of the neutrophil activation marker myeloperoxidase in the gut of TNK1-expressing mice (Figure 2D). Thus, expression of TNK1 resulted in a massive breakdown of the intestinal barrier and consequently the loss of the defense mechanisms against luminal toxins, antigens, and enteric bacteria. This prompted us to seek a putative bacterial translocation as a consequence of the breakdown of the epithelial barrier. Indeed, Gram staining demonstrated bacteria within the intestinal epithelial layers (Figure 2E) as well as in mesenteric lymph nodes (Figure 2F) of TNK1-expressing mice, but not of control littermates. Thus, TNK1-expressing mice encounter a massive breakdown of the intestinal epithelial barrier, resulting in bacterial translocation, SIRS, and ultimately death.

Figure 2 TNK1 expression impairs the functionality of the intestinal barrier. (A and B) TNK1-expressing mice show bloody diarrhea and significant colon shrinkage (A) and erythema (B, arrows) 24 hours after doxycycline administration (n = 6 per group). Macroscopically the colon also appears distended. (C) Expression of TNK1 perturbs normal intestinal architecture. Mice show severe disruption of the mucosal architecture in small and large intestine. Representative histological images of the large and small intestine of Rosa26rtTA/+, Hrpt Myc-Tnk1tg 24 hours after doxycycline or saline administration are shown. Expression of TNK1 affects the integrity of both adherens junctions and tight junctions as demonstrated by a substantial reduction in E-cadherin (middle panels) and claudin-1 (bottom panels) immunoreactivity in the epithelium of the small and large intestine of TNK1-expressing animals. (D) Myeloperoxidase (MPO) elevation in gut tissues of TNK1-expressing mice points to neutrophil infiltration. Neutrophil accumulation contributes to local tissue destruction (n = 4 per group). (E and F) Impairment of intestinal barrier is accompanied by bacterial translocation to the intestinal wall (E) and to the mesenteric lymph nodes (F) (arrows indicate Gram+ bacteria). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by parametric 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests (**P = 0.001–0.01; ***P = 0.0001–0.001; ****P < 0.0001). Scale bars: 50 μm (F); 100 μm (C and E); 10 μm (IF images).

TNK1 induces apoptosis predominantly at the intestinal crypts. Next, we were interested in the mechanisms that caused the rapid damage of the intestinal epithelium. Since TNK1 has been shown to induce apoptosis of certain cell types (17), we examined whether apoptosis could be the driving force of intestinal damage in our model. We measured mRNA expression of antiapoptotic (Xiap, Bcl2, and Mcl1) and proapoptotic (Bax, Bad, Bak, and Bcl2l11 [Bim]) genes, respectively. Interestingly, both marker sets were upregulated in the small and large intestine of TNK1-expressing animals (Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Mice with forced TNK1 expression show massive apoptosis at the base of the intestinal crypts. (A–C) Graphs display elevated mRNA levels of proapoptotic (Bax) and prosurvival (Xiap, Bcl2) genes in the small and large intestine (n = 10 per group) of TNK1-expressing mice. (D) Western blots show expression of cC3 and its substrate cPARP in the small intestine and colon (n = 3). (E and F) Representative images of the murine small and large intestine show immunoreactivity for the apoptotic marker cC3 (arrowheads point to cC3-positive cells). Corresponding charts depict positional quantification of apoptosis (n = 6 per group), which was done according to Buczacki et al. (61) by counting of cells at the crypt (stem cell compartment) and villi. Cells were counted at the base of the crypt (from positions 0 to +4, counting from the bottom of the crypt to the transit-amplifying progenitor cells and the villus area). (G) Expression of the stem cell marker LGR5 in the small and large intestine is also reduced in Tnk1-expressing mice as indicated by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis (n = 5 per group). (H) Representative images of the crypt-base stem cell compartment positive for cC3 (top panel: white arrows indicate stem and reserve stem [position +4] cells positive for apoptotic marker) or the Ki67 proliferative marker (bottom panel). (I) Crypt phenotype was quantified by counting of regenerating crypts, which are defined as containing at least 5 adjacent Ki67+ cells (arrows) contained within a crypt-like structure (34) (n = 10–12 per group). All analyses were performed 24 hours after doxycycline or saline treatment. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by parsametric 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests. ANOVA test was applied for multiple-comparison analysis. The mean of each column was compared with the mean of a control column by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. (*P = 0.01–0.05; **P = 0.001–0.01; ***P = 0.0001–0.001; ****P < 0.0001.) Scale bars: 50 (H); 100 μm (E and F).

To determine the net effect of these marker gene alterations, we assessed the protein levels of relevant apoptosis effectors by Western blotting. We could detect increased levels of cleaved caspase-3 (cC3) and cleaved PARP (cPARP) in the gut of TNK1-overexpressing mice, indicating induction of apoptosis (Figure 3D). To determine where the apoptotic cells were distributed along the crypt-villus axis in our mouse model, we performed immunostaining for cC3 and counted the positive cells at the respective positions (30). Intriguingly, there were significantly more apoptotic cells in crypts than at the villi (Figure 3, E and F). Immunostaining for the Myc-tagged TNK1 in doxycycline-treated mice excluded that the distribution of cC3-positive cells was merely due to spatial variations in the expression levels of the TNK1 transgene (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Ablation of the stem cell compartment impairs regeneration and allows intestinal failure. Intestinal stem cells reside at the crypt basis and give rise to differentiated progeny (31, 32). We were interested in whether the stem cell compartment is more vulnerable to TNK1-driven signals that potentially compromise the regenerative capacity of the intestinal epithelium. Indeed, transcript of the stem cell marker Lgr5 was markedly reduced in the gut of TNK1-expressing mice compared with sham-treated counterparts (Figure 3G). Consistently, cC3 immunostaining revealed positive cells at crypt positions reported to be the pools of Lgr5+ and position +4 stem cells (Figure 3H, top panels). Notably, position +4 stem cells have been described as a reserved stem cell pool necessary for regeneration in the absence of Lgr5+ cells after widespread intestinal apoptosis to prevent intestinal failure (33, 34).

Extensive intestinal apoptosis disables an adequate regenerative response, resulting in gastrointestinal failure (34). Therefore, we evaluated the number of regenerating crypts, defined as crypt-like structures that contain at least 5 adjacent Ki67+ proliferating cells (Figure 3H) (34). In WT epithelium, proliferating cells were uniformly distributed in every crypt (Figure 3I). In contrast, in TNK1-expressing animals, regenerating crypts were barely detectable, indicating strongly impaired regeneration (Figure 3, H and I). There were patches of Ki67+ crypts scattered throughout the epithelium, with large unstained areas in regions lacking crypts, and scarce Ki67+ cells in a few residual crypts (Supplemental Figure 3C). In line with these data, the number of differentiated goblet cells was also diminished upon TNK1 induction (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D).

Thus, TNK1-mediated apoptosis leads to ablation of the intestinal stem cell pool and thereby prevents adequate repopulation of the intestine. This effect is likely to be primarily responsible for the intestinal failure as the primary cause of wasting and death of the TNK1-expressing animals.

TNK1-induced damage primarily affects the intestine. High TNK1 expression in the intestinal epithelium could explain the observed clinical phenotype. However, we were interested in whether there was additional damage to other organs in TNK1-expressing animals. Liver, lung, and pancreas of TNK1-expressing mice exhibited anatomical and histological changes. The Histology Activity Index grading system for chronic hepatitis (35, 36) was applied to assess necroinflammatory activity in the liver. Although TNK1 expression in the liver was already detectable 12 hours after doxycycline, gross and histopathological examination exhibited no major differences between TNK1-expressing and control mice. Only minor inflammation, as shown by foci of infiltrating leukocytes, was detectable 12 hours after doxycycline exposure (data not shown). However, 24 hours after doxycycline exposure, livers of TNK1-expressing mice exhibited signs of mild hepatitis without necrosis (Figure 4, A–E) accompanied by an increase in liver weight (Figure 4B). Similar kinetics of damage was observed in the pancreas of the TNK1-expressing mice. Here we detected mild edematous, non-necrotic pancreatitis (Figure 4, F–H). Damage in pancreas and liver were only detectable in TNK1-expressing animals. However, the overall number of cC3-positive cells in the liver and pancreas was far lower in comparison with the intestine (Figure 3, E and F, and Figure 4, A and H). In contrast to liver and pancreas, TNK1 was virtually not expressed in the lung (Figure 4K), although visible histopathological changes were present in the lung. We detected alveolar collapse, thickening of the alveolar membranes, and protein debris in the airspace together with alveolar edema, bronchial destruction, and apoptosis, all pointing to acute lung injury (Figure 4, I–K).

Figure 4 TNK1-expressing mice show liver, pancreas, and lung damage. The liver is grossly enlarged (A and B) and shows discoloration (A) due to fat deposits (D). TNK1-expressing mice also show histopathological changes in the liver (n = 10 per group). (A–E) Hepatocyte ballooning, degeneration, and cell death besides inflammatory infiltrates are observed in murine liver samples 24 hours after doxycycline administration. Representative images of H&E- and cC3-stained liver are shown (A). (F–H) TNK1-expressing mice exhibit signs of mild edematous pancreatitis (F, left panels) with localized areas of tissue apoptosis (F, middle panels) (n = 10 per group). There is also an increase and apical accumulation of zymogen granules in acinar cells (F, right panel, electron micrograph). (G and H) Application of a pancreatitis score confirms higher interstitial edema (G) and inflammatory infiltrates (H). (I and J) Signs of emphysema, pulmonary edema, congestion, and cell death accompanied by inflammation are observed in lungs after 24 hours of doxycycline exposure (n = 10 per group). The corresponding chart depicts scoring of the lung damage. (K) Recombinant TNK1 is not expressed in the lung, as compared with high expression in the intestine. Representative Western blot is shown (n = 3). All experimental procedures were conducted 24 hours after exposure of mice to saline or doxycycline. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by parametric 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests (*P = 0.01–0.05; **P = 0.001–0.01; ***P = 0.0001–0.001; ****P < 0.0001). Scale bars: 100 μm.

Different mechanistic scenarios could explain these observations: (a) organs other than the gut are less permissive to a TNK1-driven apoptotic program; (b) alternatively, the TNK1 expression threshold that drives catastrophic damage is not reached in pancreas and liver because of differences in the absolute transgene expression levels (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D); (c) and/or indirect mechanisms potentiate damage at distant organs, e.g., lung, as suggested by the absence of the TNK1 transgene via immunoblotting. Taken together, TNK1 expression appears as a critical module in mediating tissue damage primarily in the gut.

TNK1 expression is dysregulated in response to stress across various species. Since TNK1 expression can be induced by cell stress (20), we wanted to define a potential pathophysiological role of TNK1 in the course of trauma. First, we examined whether TNK1 expression would change in response to various severe traumatic stressors using a mouse model of experimental trauma. Anesthetized mice were subjected to a sham procedure or polytrauma in the presence or absence of an additional hemorrhagic shock as described previously (37). TNK1 transcripts were significantly increased in the small intestine and colon already 4 hours after trauma induction (Figure 5A). A minor increase could also be detected in the lung and pancreas (Figure 5B), while Tnk1 expression levels in liver and kidney remained unchanged (data not shown). Hemorrhagic shock in addition to the polytrauma further increased Tnk1 expression in small intestine and pancreas (Figure 5, A and B). Immunohistochemistry for TNK1 confirmed an increase in TNK1 expression in the small intestine and colon epithelia upon polytrauma and hemorrhagic shock (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 TNK1 expression is dysregulated in response to stress across various species. (A–C) TNK1 is expressed in the small and large intestine in response to polytrauma. Analysis of TNK1 was assessed by RT-qPCR at the mRNA level (A and B) and by immunohistochemistry at the protein level (C) (n = 10–12 per group). HS, hemorrhagic shock; PT, polytrauma. (D and E) TNK1 protein and transcript levels are also increased in the ileal tissue under septic conditions (cecal ligation and puncture [CLP] model). (D) Representative images of ileal sections from CLP mice show increased immunoreactivity for TNK1. (E) Corresponding charts depict quantification of the stained area or TNK1 mRNA level in the ileal tissue of sham and septic mice (n = 8 per group). (F and G) TNK1 expression was detectable in the gut of pigs subjected to hemorrhagic shock. Representative images of porcine gut sections stained against TNK1 (F) and corresponding quantification graphs (G) are shown (n = 6–8 per group). (H and I) TNK1 is also elevated in patients suffering from Crohn’s disease (CD) as shown by immunohistochemistry. Representative images (H) and quantification (I) show TNK1 protein expression or its absence in epithelial cells of ileum and colon from healthy individuals and CD patients. Three independent patients per group were investigated, leading to total n = 6 per disease state. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by parametric 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests. ANOVA test was applied for multiple-comparison analysis. The mean of each column was compared with the mean of a control column by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. (*P = 0.01–0.05; **P = 0.001–0.01; ****P < 0.0001.) Scale bars: 50 μm (C, D, and F); 100 μm (H).

Our data from the TNK1-transgenic mice proposed an induction of SIRS followed by multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) and death due to a breakdown of the intestinal barrier, bacterial translocation, and sepsis, suggesting an underlying pathophysiological role of TNK1. Therefore, we next examined TNK1 expression in an experimental murine sepsis model, where sepsis is induced by cecal ligation and perforation (38). Using this model, we detected a significant increase in TNK1 expression at the protein and mRNA levels in the ileum of septic mice (Figure 5, D and E). To further corroborate these findings, we also used a porcine model (39) of experimental hemorrhagic trauma, since pigs are more representative of the human condition regarding physiology, anatomy, and genetics (40). Again, hemorrhagic shock increased TNK1 expression in both the colon and the small intestine of pigs (Figure 5, F and G).

Apart from SIRS, an apoptotic tissue damage program in the intestine has also been described in chronic IBD (12). Therefore, we examined TNK1 expression in colon and terminal ileum biopsies from patients with severe Crohn’s disease (CD) (n = 6) and healthy controls (n = 6) (Figure 5, H and I). TNK1 expression was increased in biopsies from CD patients as compared with disease controls in both inflamed colon and ileum (Figure 5, H and I). In line with its role to regulate apoptosis in the intestine, the basal level of TNK1 expression was also disrupted in human colon cancer across all stages (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Collectively, our data show that the tight regulation of TNK1 expression is disrupted after severe trauma and intestinal injury not only under experimental conditions in mice and pigs but also in humans. This suggests that TNK1 is likely to act in a positive-feedback loop to enhance trauma-induced tissue damage.

TNK1 activates NF-κB and STAT3 signaling to release TNF-α and IL-6. To elucidate the molecular mechanism(s) underlying the TNK1-induced death program, we examined the expression of the proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-6. Expression of TNK1 resulted in an increase in IL-6 levels in plasma, but also in the colon and duodenum, of TNK1-expressing mice (Figure 6A). In parallel, we detected an increase in TNF-α mRNA in both tissues upon expression of TNK1 (Figure 6B). The TNF-α/IL-6 signaling pathway involves the major transcription factors NF-κB and STAT3. STAT3 can interact with p65, and together they induce gene transcription (41). Previously it has been shown that TNK1 facilitates TNF-α–induced apoptosis (17) and leads to phosphorylation of STAT1/STAT3 and activation of JAK/STAT signaling (42). Consistent with an increase in TNF-α and IL-6 and in agreement with the previous data, we found robust nuclear staining of phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) and p65 in TNK1-expressing intestinal epithelium (Figure 6, C and F). Nuclear accumulation of p65 in response to TNK1 expression was validated by examination of p65 expression in nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions, respectively. In the presence of TNK1, there was a marked increase in the amount of p65 protein detectable in the nuclear fraction of intestinal epithelial cells (Figure 6G). Immunoblot analysis confirmed TNK1-induced phosphorylation of STAT3 (Figure 6D), but not of STAT1 or STAT5 (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). We could further demonstrate that STAT3 phosphorylation is a direct consequence of TNK1 activity using in vitro kinase assays with recombinant STAT3 (Figure 6E). To gain further insight into the molecular signaling events downstream of TNK1, we performed comparative genome-wide transcriptional profiling followed by gene set enrichment analysis. We identified a set of 103 genes in the small intestine that were differentially regulated in TNK1-expressing versus nonexpressing mice (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 6A). Gene ontology–based classification revealed that genes involved in response to injury or invasive threat are highly represented in the gut of TNK-expressing mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). These results are in line with our observation of intestinal hyperpermeability, bacterial translation, and a systemic inflammatory response upon expression of TNK1. Furthermore, gene set enrichment analysis of differentially regulated genes revealed that TNK1-expressing mice exhibit a robust gene signature associated with STAT3 and NF-κB signaling (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 6 TNK1 expression results in activation of transcription factors STAT3 and NF-κB. (A) Graphs show elevated IL6 transcript (n = 8–10 per group) in the small and large intestine and a massive increase of plasma IL-6 (n = 5 per group). (B) Charts show increased levels of Tnfa in the colon and small intestine of TNK1-expressing mice (n = 8–10 per group). (C–E) TNK1 expression results in phosphorylation and activation of transcription factor STAT3. (C) Representative images of small and large intestine stained for STAT3 and phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) are shown. Arrows point to nuclear localization of p-STAT3. (D) Representative Western blots show p-STAT3 expression in the small and large intestine 24 hours after TNK1 expression (n = 3). (E) STAT3 phosphorylation is a direct consequence of expression of constitutively active TNK1 (TNK1wt) as indicated by in vitro kinase assay (wt, wild type; kd, kinase dead) (n = 3). (F and G) TNK1 expression also leads to activation and nuclear translocation of NF-κB/p65 subunit. (F) Representative images display nuclear translocation of NF-κB/p65 subunit upon TNK1 expression. (G) Cellular/tissue fractioning shows NF-κB/p65 subunit increase in nuclear fraction upon TNK1 expression (n = 3). Arrows point to the nuclear location of p-STAT3 or NF-κB/p65 subunit. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by parametric 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests. ANOVA test was applied for multiple-comparison analysis. The mean of each column was compared with the mean of a control column by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. (*P = 0.01–0.05; **P = 0.001–0.01.) Scale bars: 50 μm (C, small intestine, and F), 100 μm (C, colon).

Thus, expression of TNK1 results in induction of the TNF-α/IL-6 signaling module in vivo, most likely via activation of the STAT3 and NF-κB transcription factors.

Blocking TNF-α impairs TNK1-induced intestinal damage. Proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., TNF) are a hallmark of SIRS and also mediate damage in IBD (5, 43). TNF-α is one of the extrinsic signals that initiate apoptosis of enterocytes (44). The apoptosis rate of enterocytes is a determinant of intestinal barrier function. The removal of proinflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream can improve survival in SIRS (5, 13), and TNF-α neutralization represents one of the most efficient biological therapies of IBD. TNK1 facilitates TNF-α–induced apoptosis (17). Our data show that TNK1 is upregulated in CD and high TNF-α levels are detectable in intestinal tissues upon expression of TNK1 (Figure 5, H and I, and Figure 6B). Therefore, we examined whether therapeutic targeting of TNF-α may prevent apoptotic events and attenuate TNK1-induced injury of gastrointestinal mucosa. TNK1-expressing mice treated with the anti–TNF-α antibody infliximab (IFX) before doxycycline treatment revealed a more favorable clinical course with significantly lower weight loss and preserved colon length as compared with mice treated with doxycycline alone (Figure 7, A and B, and data not shown). In line with this clinical outcome, the integrity of the intestinal mucosa appeared improved (Figure 7C). The barrier proteins E-cadherin and claudin-1 were normally distributed at the sites of cell-cell contact in IFX- and doxycycline-treated animals, indicating a virtually intact mucosal architecture (Figure 7D). TNK1 expression (Figure 7C, right) itself was not affected by IFX, suggesting that TNF-α acts downstream of TNK1 in line with the data presented above. To specifically investigate whether anti–TNF-α treatment can limit the TNK1-induced apoptotic program in the gut, immune labeling for cC3 was conducted. Only doxycycline-treated mice showed pronounced apoptosis predominantly at the cryptal base of the colon and small intestine. When mice were pretreated with IFX, the number of apoptotic cells was markedly reduced in TNK1-expressing mice (Figure 7, E and F). Besides, Lgr5 transcript levels were only slightly diminished in the intestinal crypts of TNK1-expressing mice pretreated with IFX (Figure 7G). Finally, we assessed TNF-α transcript levels in mice treated with IFX and doxycycline versus mice treated with doxycycline only. The previously observed TNF-α induction upon TNK1 expression was either abolished or strongly attenuated in the small intestine and colon, respectively, indicating a feed-forward loop driven by the TNK1/TNF-α axis (Figure 7H).

Figure 7 Infliximab abolishes TNK1-induced apoptosis in the small intestine and decreases programmed cell death in the colon. (A) Schematic representation of the infliximab/doxycycline treatment time frame. Infliximab (IFX; 6.25 μg/g) was administered (day 1) i.v. into the tail vein of 8-week-old animals with matched genotype. Twenty-four hours (day 3) after IFX treatment, doxycycline (Dox; 50 μg/g) or saline was administered i.p. Mice were sacrificed on the fourth day after the start of the treatment. (B) IFX-pretreated mice revealed an improved clinical picture with a significantly lower weight loss (n = 6–10 per group). (C) IFX pretreatment protects architecture of small intestine from the TNK1-induced damage as indicated by H&E staining. Colonic mucosa is only partially preserved under the same treatment condition. The TNK1 expression is not affected by TNF-α neutralization. (D) IFX pretreatment protects intestinal barrier as indicated by the normal distribution of the tight and adherens junction proteins E-cadherin and claudin-1. (E) TNF-α neutralization impairs TNK1-induced apoptosis. Representative images of the murine small and large intestine show immunoreactivity for the apoptotic marker cleaved caspase-3 (indicated by arrowheads). (F) Corresponding charts depict quantification of cell death (n = 6–10 per group). Apoptotic cells were counted at the base of the crypt (Cr) and villi (Vi). (G) IFX pretreatment prevents stem cell loss as indicated by RT-qPCR for the stem cell marker LGR5 (n = 10 per group). (H) TNF-α induction upon TNK1 expression was strongly attenuated in small intestine and colon (n = 8–10 per group). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by parametric 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests. ANOVA test was applied for multiple-comparison analysis. The mean of each column was compared with the mean of a control column by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. (*P = 0.01–0.05; **P = 0.001–0.01; ***P = 0.0001–0.001; ****P < 0.0001.) Scale bars: 50 μm (E, insets); 100 μm (C and E); 10 μm (IF images).

Loss of TNK1 protects the intestinal mucosa. To additionally prove the pathophysiological relevance and specificity of our model and to exclude that high TNK1 expression levels simply activate an artificial death program, we first reduced the dose of doxycycline in TNK1-expressing mice. Indeed, there is a clear correlation between TNK1 expression levels and the extent of damage in the intestine and thus improved survival of the animals (Supplemental Figure 7, A–F).

Second, a Cre-lox approach (VilCreTnk1–/–) was applied to delete Tnk1 specifically in the intestine (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 8). These mice were viable and healthy without any signs of colitis or tumor formation (data not shown). We induced experimental colitis in WT (Tnk1fl/fl) or Tnk1-knockout (VilCreTnk1–/–) mice using dextran sodium sulfate (DSS) as a chemical inducer of epithelial injury, which results in intestinal inflammation. DSS is widely used for this purpose and faithfully recapitulates the features of ulcerative colitis (45).

Figure 8 TNK1-deficient mice (VilCreTNK1–/–) are less susceptible to DSS-induced colitis. (A) Scheme of the knockout approach. (B and C) TNK1 knockout abolishes TNK1 expression, as shown in mini–gut organoids (A, bottom) and intestine from VilCreTnk1–/– mice (mRNA [B] and protein [C]). In response to DSS-induced colitis, TNK1fl/fl mice show increased TNK1 expression as compared with untreated TNK1fl/fl mice (n = 8–10 per group): (B) mRNA and (C) protein. (D) Representative images of H&E-stained colonic sections of TNK1fl/fl mice with colitis display increased wall thickness, distortion of the crypt architecture, formation of crypt abscess with the loss of goblet cells, and diffuse infiltration with mononuclear cells. In contrast, sections of VilCreTnk1–/– display less severe acute colonic pathology with focal leukocyte infiltration. (E and F) Corresponding graphs represent scoring and grading of inflammation-associated histological changes (E) and quantification of mucin-positive goblet cells (F) (n = 5–10 per group). Leukocyte infiltration was confirmed by CD45 staining (D, bottom) and (G) quantification of the stained area (n = 5–10 per group). (H) TNK1fl/fl mice with colitis show impaired intestinal barrier as indicated by E-cadherin and claudin-1 staining. (I and J) Consistently with the lower histological score, VilCreTnk1–/– mice show decreased levels of the proinflammatory cytokines IL6 and Tnfa in colonic tissue (n = 8–10 per group). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences were tested by parametric 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t tests. ANOVA test was applied for multiple-comparison analysis. The mean of each column was compared with the mean of a control column by Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. (*P = 0.01–0.05; **P = 0.001–0.01; ***P = 0.0001–0.001; ****P < 0.0001.) Scale bars: 50 μm (C); 100 μm (D); 10 μm (IF images).

Epithelial injury inflicted by DSS led to an upregulation of TNK1 expression in WT mice (Tnk1fl/fl), further supporting our hypothesis that TNK1 is a central mediator of intestinal damage. As expected, there was no TNK1 expression either in the intestine of VilCreTnk1–/– mice or in organoid cultures derived therefrom (Figure 8, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8). Tnk1fl/fl mice exhibited the expected severe inflammation with transmural leukocyte infiltration, thickening of the bowel wall (Figure 8, D, E, and G, and Supplemental Table 1), and a severe loss of goblet cells (Figure 8F). The intestinal barrier appeared disrupted as indicated by a loss of AJs and TJs as determined by immunofluorescence (IF) of E-cadherin and claudin-1, respectively (Figure 8H). In contrast, VilCreTnk1–/– mice developed less severe colitis than Tnk1fl/fl mice in response to DSS. Tnk1-knockout mice exhibited only moderate inflammation as demonstrated by a significantly lower histological bowel inflammation score and a significantly higher number of goblet cells compared with Tnk1fl/fl mice (Figure 8, D–G, and Supplemental Table 2). Furthermore, the intestinal barrier appeared less disturbed in VilCreTnk1–/– mice (Figure 8H). Consistently, tissue levels of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-6 and TNF-α in the colon were significantly lower (Figure 8, I and J). These data suggest that TNK1 indeed acts to promote intestinal damage in response to various exogenous stressors.