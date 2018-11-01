Intestinal hyperpermeability: a gateway to multi-organ failure?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI124366

Address correspondence to: G. Nicholas Verne, Tulane University School of Medicine, 1430 Tulane Ave., SL-8512, New Orleans, Louisiana 70112, USA. Phone: 504.988.7800; Email: gverne@tulane.edu .

1 Department of Medicine, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Address correspondence to: G. Nicholas Verne, Tulane University School of Medicine, 1430 Tulane Ave., SL-8512, New Orleans, Louisiana 70112, USA. Phone: 504.988.7800; Email: gverne@tulane.edu .

1 Department of Medicine, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

In critically ill patients, disruption of intestinal epithelial cell function occurs due to exposure of the epithelium to toxic internal and external inflammatory stimuli, which are key factors that trigger sepsis and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS). A greater understanding of how trauma and gut failure lead to sepsis and progression to MODS is much needed. In this issue of the JCI, Armacki and colleagues identify mechanisms by which thirty-eight-negative kinase 1 (TNK1) promotes the progression from intestinal apoptosis and gut failure to bacterial translocation, sepsis, and MODS. Moreover, the results of this study suggest TNK1 as a potential therapeutic target to prevent sepsis and MODS.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.