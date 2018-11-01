Commentary 10.1172/JCI124366

Intestinal hyperpermeability: a gateway to multi-organ failure?

QiQi Zhou1,2 and G. Nicholas Verne1

1Department of Medicine, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

2Malcom Randall VA Medical Center, Research Service, Gainesville, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: G. Nicholas Verne, Tulane University School of Medicine, 1430 Tulane Ave., SL-8512, New Orleans, Louisiana 70112, USA. Phone: 504.988.7800; Email: gverne@tulane.edu.

Published in Volume 128, Issue 11 on November 1, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(11):4764–4766. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124366.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

In critically ill patients, disruption of intestinal epithelial cell function occurs due to exposure of the epithelium to toxic internal and external inflammatory stimuli, which are key factors that trigger sepsis and multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS). A greater understanding of how trauma and gut failure lead to sepsis and progression to MODS is much needed. In this issue of the JCI, Armacki and colleagues identify mechanisms by which thirty-eight-negative kinase 1 (TNK1) promotes the progression from intestinal apoptosis and gut failure to bacterial translocation, sepsis, and MODS. Moreover, the results of this study suggest TNK1 as a potential therapeutic target to prevent sepsis and MODS.

