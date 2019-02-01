Single-dose radiotherapy disables tumor cell homologous recombination via ischemia/reperfusion injury

SDRT induces rapid I/R injury. Whereas our published data indicate that microvascular endothelial apoptosis in murine tumor allografts begins at 1.5–2 hours after high SDRT (20) and peaks at 4–6 hours (14), we studied perfusion dynamics associated with this response. Initial screening quantified perfusion-dependent transcapillary flux of the bisbenzimide fluorochrome Hoechst 33342 into tumor interstitial space, as described previously (21). Hoechst 33342 was injected intravenously in tumor-bearing asmase+/+ or asmase–/– littermates at different time points after 15 Gy SDRT, and tumors were removed 2 minutes later to assess Hoechst 33342 accumulation in the tumor interstitial space as a surrogate of perfusion/diffusion (21). Figure 1A shows progressive probe decrement in B16F1 melanoma in asmase+/+ (WT) mice beginning 5 minutes after SDRT, and pixel-by-pixel composite of whole-section mounts of B16F1 melanomas and MCA/129 fibrosarcomas revealed perfusion nadirs at 15–30 minutes after 15 Gy (Figure 1B; P < 0.05 vs. unirradiated each), followed by perfusion recovery. Perfusion reduction was not observed in either tumor implanted in vascular injury–inert asmase–/– littermates. Similarly, dynamic contrast–enhanced MRI–derived (DCE-MRI–derived) Ak ep , a quantitative surrogate of microvascular flow/perfusion of tumor tissue (22), showed perfusion attenuation in intact B16F1 melanomas in WT but not asmase–/– hosts (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97631DS1) at 30 minutes after 20 Gy SDRT. Composite whole-tumor Ak ep reconstruction (Figure 1D) revealed 67% ± 10% perfusion reduction in B16F1 melanomas in WT hosts compared with 23% ± 13% in asmase–/– littermates (P < 0.05). Comparable responses occurred in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B) and in MCa mammary carcinoma tumors in C3H/HeJ mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 1 SDRT induces I/R in tumor microvasculature. (A) Representative fluorescent Hoechst 33342 accumulation in the interstitial space of fresh-frozen sections of B16F1 melanoma, injected at indicated times after 15 Gy SDRT; tumors were removed 2 minutes later. Blue regions are perfused and white regions are hypoxic. Scale bar: 1 mm. (B) Tumor perfusion reconstructed from whole-section mounts of tumors exposed to 15 Gy SDRT, quantified pixel by pixel by Hoechst 33342 fluorescence intensity. Data represent mean ± 95% CI collated from 2–3 mice per time point. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, vs. unirradiated controls, Bonferroni correction (threshold: α = 0.05/4 = 0.0125). (C) Tumor perfusion assessed by DCE-MRI–derived Ak ep in B16F1 melanomas before and 30 minutes after 20 Gy SDRT. Color-coded Ak ep intensity heatmaps (top) and respective Ak ep histograms (bottom) are quantified pixel by pixel across a representative 1-mm DCE-MRI slice, expressed as median Ak ep values. Scale bar: 1 mm. (D) Each dot represents perfusion reduction from 1 mouse implanted with B16F1 melanoma, reconstructed from whole-tumor Ak ep histograms normalized to preradiation values (4 mice per group). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05. (E) Effect of SDRT on MCA/129 fibrosarcoma pO 2 quantified by the OxyLite method. Data represent mean ± 95% CI before versus 30 minutes after 15 Gy SDRT (5 mice per group). ****P < 0.0001 vs. unirradiated, paired 2-tailed t test. (F) DW-MRI–derived IVIM coefficients in a patient receiving 24 Gy SDRT for primary prostate cancer. Time-dependent changes of f and D* register I/R after SDRT. (G) Fold changes in fD* in oligometastatic bone lesions exposed to 24 Gy SDRT, 9 Gy or 3×9 Gy radiotherapy. Data represent mean ± SD of 16 repeat fD* values per point. **P < 0.01, Bonferroni correction (threshold: α = 0.05/2 = 0.025).

SDRT also induced functional alteration in tumor oxygenation, assessed by measurement of partial oxygen pressure (pO 2 ) within the tumor core of MCA/129 fibrosarcomas and B16F1 melanomas using the luminescence-based OxyLite method (23, 24). The OxyLite system, which provides pO 2 readouts every 10–30 seconds within a constant tumor subvolume before, during, and after SDRT exposure (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D), revealed pO 2 decreases within 30 minutes of 15 Gy SDRT of MCA/129 fibrosarcomas in asmase+/+ WT hosts from 32.8 ± 2.8 to a hypoxic nadir of 10.0 ± 1.4 mmHg (Figure 1E; P < 0.0001), compared with no hypoxic response in tumors in asmase–/– littermates (28.3 ± 4.5 vs. 32.5 ± 4.0 mmHg, respectively; P = 0.09). Similar pO 2 changes were found in B16F1 melanoma exposed to 20 Gy SDRT (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). To explore whether reduction in tumor pO 2 occurring in WT hosts was associated with ASMase-mediated vasoconstriction, we used the selective endothelin-1A receptor (ET A R) antagonist BQ-123, which competitively inhibits vasoconstrictor endothelin-1 binding to ET A R (25) and aborts the ischemic phase of I/R in experimental myocardial infarction (26). Whereas endothelial cells lack ET A R (26), BQ-123 does not directly impact endothelial ASMase-initiated signal transduction. Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 3C show that tumor pretreatment with BQ-123 aborted the acute hypoxic response to 15 Gy SDRT (pO 2 of 26.6 ± 3.5 mmHg before vs. 28.9 ± 4.1 mmHg after SDRT; P = 0.13). Thus SDRT produces a massive, previously unrecognized ASMase-mediated I/R injury in tumors within 1 hour, preceding detectable evidence of SDRT-induced endothelial apoptosis. Notably, pO 2 reduction appears to be restricted to tumors, as Supplemental Figure 4, A–C, reports that normal-tissue microvascular function after SDRT, using DCE-MRI and OxyLite pO 2 measurements, was unaffected in normal skin, subcutaneous tissue, and striated muscle of sv129/BL6 mice, sites within the radiation field in the current studies.

Acute I/R injury is induced in human tumors following 24 Gy SDRT. To explore perfusion changes in human cancer, we used intravoxel incoherent motion (IVIM) diffusion-weighted MRI (DW-MRI), which allows acquisition of multiple measurements over time without administration of intravenous contrast medium, yielding 3 parameters: f, which quantitates microvascular blood volume; pseudo-diffusion D*, which estimates blood flow velocity; and D, which evaluates tissue cellular density (ref. 27 and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Figure 1F shows an IVIM DW-MRI study registering a time-dependent decrease in f and D* values after 24 Gy SDRT in a single prostate cancer patient with nadirs of 55% at 25 minutes and 49% at 30 minutes, respectively, indicating a post-SDRT ischemic phase, followed by reperfusion. Similar decrements were observed in another 2 patients (Supplemental Table 1), but not in 2 patients exposed to 5 hypofractionated doses of 9 Gy, a dosage below the 10-Gy ASMase activation threshold (14). Similarly, in an IRB-approved addendum to protocol NCT01223248 (ClinicalTrials.gov), prospectively randomized patients with human oligometastatic bone lesions were treated with 24 Gy SDRT or 3 hypofractionated daily 9-Gy fractions, and underwent IVIM DW-MRI imaging before and within 20–45 minutes (mean 26 minutes) after treatment, quantifying tumor perfusion as the product fD* (27). The IVIM DW-MRI data revealed a mean 52% reduction in perfusion in the 24-Gy SDRT cohort, not observed in the 9-Gy cohort (Figure 1G; P < 0.01). Notably, while the fD* product best correlates IVIM perfusion with DCE-MRI estimates (27), separate analysis of f and D* in the 24-Gy group revealed mean tumor reductions of 37% and 33% (P < 0.05 and P < 0.01, paired 2-tailed t test), respectively (Supplemental Table 2), not detected in the 6 patients treated with 9 Gy or the 6 treated with 3×9 Gy. These results provide evidence of mouse-to-human translation of a critical element of the new SDRT biology discovered here.

I/R injury, not endothelial apoptosis, impairs DSB repair. To assess whether SDRT-induced I/R injury (termed SDRT-I/R), endothelial apoptosis, or both impact the DDR in parenchymal tumor cells, we quantified resolution kinetics of γH2AX repair foci, the biomarker of choice for assessing global DSB repair in vivo (28). Foci colocalizing γH2AX with MDC1 and/or 53BP1 are considered specific for DSB repair, formed within minutes of DSB induction and resolving once DSB repair is accomplished. Disruption of repair attenuates focus resolution, rendering increased γH2AX foci during early-phase (3–8 hours) DDR, and residual γH2AX foci at ≥24 hours after regulated DDR functions terminate (28), indicative of unrepaired or misrepaired lesions. Control experiments using MCA/129 fibrosarcomas and B16F1 melanomas showed γH2AX/53BP1 focus accrual by 30 minutes after 2 Gy, and early resolution kinetics were similar in tumors in WT and asmase–/– littermates (Supplemental Figure 6A) with more than 95% of 53BP1 colocalizing with γH2AX (not shown), consistent with published data (28). However, while initial foci numbers at 30 minutes after 15 Gy were similar in tumors in both host strains (Figure 2A, right panel of each set), focus resolution was attenuated in tumors in WT hosts between 3 and 8 hours (P < 0.05 each), rendering a persistent difference at 24 hours (not shown), indicating impaired DSB repair in WT relative to asmase–/– hosts. Furthermore, while, within the sub-SDRT range of 2–8 Gy, γH2AX foci per nucleus were quantitatively similar at 6 hours in WT and asmase–/– littermates (Figure 2A, left panel of each set), at ≥10 Gy, the threshold for ASMase-driven endothelial injury (14), the curves diverge, showing increased γH2AX foci in tumors in WT littermates (P < 0.05 each >10 Gy). Similar attenuated focus resolution was observed in HCT116 xenografts in WT hosts (Figure 2B; P < 0.05 each), and in MCa mammary carcinoma tumors in C3H/HeJ mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). Hence these data correlate impaired DSB repair with induction of microvascular dysfunction in 4 different SDRT-treated mouse tumor models: MCA/129 murine fibrosarcomas in sv129/BL6 mice, HCT116 human colorectal carcinomas in B6.CB17-Prkdcscid/SzJ (SCID) mice, B16F1 murine melanomas in C57BL/6J mice, and MCa mammary carcinomas in C3H/HeJ mice.

Figure 2 I/R, not endothelial apoptosis, impairs DSB repair. (A) Time-dependent (after 15 Gy) and dose effects (registered at 6 hours after radiation) on γH2AX focus resolution after SDRT in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas (left panel) and B16F1 melanomas (right panel). Each data point represents mean ± SEM (2–4 tumors) with high-power microscopic fields scanned for each time/dose focus count. (B) Kinetics of γH2AX, MDC1, and 53BP1 focus resolution in HCT116 xenografts after 15 Gy SDRT. (A and B) Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 asmase+/+ (designated WT) vs. asmase–/– (designated KO) tumor host. (C) Impact of mechanical I/R on focus resolution in HCT116 xenografts at 6 hours after 15 Gy SDRT. Mechanical percutaneous clamping (designated C) of large tumor-feeding vessels was applied immediately after SDRT in I/R-inert BQ-123–inhibited tumors in asmase+/+ (WT) hosts or tumors in asmase–/– (KO) hosts. BQ-123 (designated B) was injected i.p. (2 mg/kg) at 30 minutes before SDRT. Data represent median ± IQR. ****P < 0.0001, B and KO vs. WT, Bonferroni correction (threshold: α = 0.05/4 = 0.0125). (D) Tumor pretreated with BQ-123 fails to impact SDRT-induced endothelial apoptosis. Representative apoptotic endothelial cells (arrows) double-stained with pan-endothelial MECA-32 (blue) and TUNEL (brown) in irradiated MCA/129 fibrosarcoma (top), quantified (bottom) in HCT116 tumor xenografts in asmase+/+ hosts. Data represent mean ± 95% CI, P = 0.7. Scale bar: 20 μm. Data are collated from 2 × 103 to 4 × 103 nuclei per point using 3–5 mice per group in A–C, and from 6 mice per group in D.

To evaluate whether I/R per se impairs DSB repair, mechanical I/R was employed in I/R-inert asmase–/– hosts by a 2-minute percutaneous clamp of large tumor-feeding vessels immediately after SDRT, followed by clamp release, a protocol that activates I/R biology in myocardial tissues (29). To validate that the clamp method used here is effective in conferring hypoxia, we used the OxyLite system to measure pO 2 in MCA/129 fibrosarcoma in vivo. Measurements were performed at 10-second intervals for 20 minutes before, during, and after the 2-minute clamp. We observed a marked drop of pO 2 from baseline of 11.3, 15.8, and 26 mmHg in 3 mice, respectively, to undetectable in each, followed by recovery to baseline pO 2 within 5–10 minutes after clamp release. Notably, while the 2-minute tumor clamp reaches hypoxic levels faster than SDRT, which requires at least 5 minutes after radiotherapy to reach maximal hypoxia (Supplemental Figure 3A), nonetheless both reach ≤10 mmHg, the hypoxic level considered requisite for the pathophysiologic effect of acute hypoxia (24, 30). Clamping did not impact tumor growth or postclamp perfusion in unirradiated controls, nor did it induce endothelial apoptosis (not shown). However, immediate postirradiation clamping (designated C) of tumors in asmase–/– (KO) hosts attenuated γH2AX, MDC1, and 53BP1 focus resolution (Figure 2C for HCT116 tumors, P < 0.0001 each vs. WT; and Supplemental Figure 6B for MCA/129 fibrosarcomas and B16F1 melanomas, P < 0.001 and P < 0.0001 KO vs. KO+C, respectively), restoring the delayed resolution phenotype observed in WT hosts. Reversing the temporal sequence of SDRT and mechanical I/R by tumor clamping at 10 minutes before SDRT failed to alter kinetics of γH2AX focus resolution (Supplemental Figure 6C), nor did post-SDRT clamping affect focus resolution in WT I/R-replete asmase+/+ hosts (Supplemental Figure 6D). These data suggest a temporal association between initiation of DSB repair and I/R injury that promotes DDR dysfunction after SDRT.

Antagonism of DSB repair by acute I/R injury was also validated using BQ-123 in WT hosts. BQ-123 pretreatment of HCT116 tumors in WT hosts enhanced γH2AX and MDC1 focus resolution at 6 hours after 15 Gy to rates comparable to those in I/R-inert asmase–/– hosts, evidenced in Figure 2C as reduced focus number at 6 hours, while postradiation clamping reversed the BQ-123 effect (Figure 2C; P < 0.0001 vs. WT). Similar BQ-123 effects were registered at 3 and 8 hours after irradiation (not shown) and in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas (Supplemental Figure 6B). Hence, quantitative assessment of global DSB repair, defined by the DDR dysfunctional focus resolution phenotype induced by SDRT-I/R, can be recapitulated by mechanical I/R in I/R-inert tumors, while genetic or pharmacologic silencing of I/R appears to reveal the repair potential of the inherent DDR in exposed tumor cells unperturbed by I/R.

While these data support I/R as initiator of impaired tumor cell DSB repair, BQ-123 at a dose that effectively inhibited I/R and conferred proficient DSB repair (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 6B) did not concomitantly alter endothelial apoptosis after 15 Gy SDRT (Figure 2D; P = 0.7), dissociating ASMase-dependent endothelial apoptosis from I/R-mediated DDR dysfunction in tumor parenchymal cells.

I/R injury represses SUMOylation to confer epigenetic HDR loss of function. To identify the repair pathway affected by I/R injury, we delineated engagement of NHEJ and HDR mediators in tumors exposed to SDRT. We found canonical Ku-dependent NHEJ to be insensitive to the vascular component of SDRT. MCA/129 fibrosarcomas and B16F1 melanomas (Figure 3A) in I/R-competent asmase+/+ and I/R-incompetent asmase–/– littermates accrued and resolved DNA-PKcs and XRCC4 foci similarly. In contrast, focus resolution of 53BP1, a multifunctional DDR mediator that antagonizes HDR and promotes NHEJ of DSBs (31), was significantly attenuated in HCT116 xenografts in WT hosts (Figure 2, B and C), as well as in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas and B16F1 melanomas in WT hosts (Supplemental Figure 7A), compared with asmase–/– littermates, coincident with delayed MDC1 focus resolution (Figure 2, B and C). MDC1 focus resolution is initiated by SUMO2/3 conjugation, promoting binding of the SUMO-targeted E3 ubiquitin ligase RNF4, MDC1 ubiquitination, and proteasomal degradation (32). Genetic inhibition of MDC1 SUMO2/3-ylation abrogates MDC1-RNF4 coupling and delays MDC1 focus resolution, with coordinate delayed 53BP1 focus resolution (33). The observed attenuation of MDC1/53BP1 focus resolution after SDRT-I/R raises the question of whether SDRT-I/R might also be associated with SUMO2/3 focus dysfunction.

Figure 3 I/R confers epigenetic HDR loss of function. Foci were scored as in Figure 2 in asmase+/+ (WT) or asmase–/– (KO) hosts. (A) Canonical NHEJ is insensitive to SDRT-I/R. Left: Representative DNA-PKcs foci in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas 1 hour after 15 Gy SDRT. Right: Time-dependent change in DNA-PKcs and XRCC4 foci in SDRT-treated B16F1 melanomas. Scale bar: 20 μm. Data represent mean ± SEM collated from 2–4 independent experiments per panel of 3 mice per group. P > 0.05, WT vs. KO. (B) Time course of SUMO2/3, PIAS1, and BRCA1 focus accrual/resolution after 15 Gy SDRT in HCT116 xenografts. *P < 0.05, WT vs. KO unpaired t test. Data represent mean ± SEM collated from 2–4 independent experiments per panel of 3 mice per group. *P < 0.05, WT vs. KO. (C) Effects of SDRT-I/R injury (WT, WT+B+C, KO+C) versus SDRT-inert (WT+B, KO) settings on SUMO2/3 foci formation in HCT116 tumor xenografts at 6 hours after 15 Gy SDRT. BQ-123 (designated B), when used, was injected i.p. 30 minutes before SDRT, while mechanical percutaneous clamp (designated C) of large tumor-feeding vessels was used immediately after SDRT. Data represent median ± IQR percent foci-positive nuclei in tumor-derived histological specimens from 2–4 mice each, scoring a total of 2 × 103 to 7 × 103 HCT116 cells. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 vs. WT, with Bonferroni correction (threshold: α = 0.05/4 = 0.0125). Inset shows representative SUMO2/3 focus images in respective SDRT-I/R–conditioned and I/R-inert. Scale bar: 20 μm.

In this context, we found that 15 Gy SDRT induced time-dependent increase of SUMO2/3 focus–positive nuclei in I/R-inert HCT116 tumors in asmase–/– hosts, beginning at 1 hour and peaking at 6 hours (Figure 3B), attenuated at all times in SDRT-I/R–conditioned tumors in asmase+/+ littermates (P < 0.05 each). Quantitatively, SDRT-I/R reduced HCT116 SUMO2/3 foci at 6 hours after 15 Gy to approximately 35% of the level in I/R-inert tumors (Figure 3C; P < 0.001 vs. WT). A similar SUMO2/3 phenotype was observed in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas (Supplemental Figure 7B) and in MCa mammary carcinomas (Supplemental Figure 2D). Notably, 8 Gy, a subthreshold dose for I/R injury, did not attenuate SUMO2/3 focus accrual in WT hosts (Supplemental Figure 7C, top). Furthermore, the patterns of focus recruitment of the E3 SUMO ligase PIAS1, required for SUMO2/3 conjugation of BRCA1, and focus recruitment of BRCA1 itself, mimic that of SUMO2/3 in WT and asmase–/– hosts, respectively (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 7C, bottom). Whereas multiple HDR mediators were reported to be activated by SUMO2/3 conjugation (32), occurring as a DDR-coordinated group response (34), we found that the upstream HDR mediators RAP80 and BRCA1, the efferent HDR proteins RPA and RAD51, and the SUMO-targeted E3 ubiquitin ligase RNF4, all of which require SUMO2/3 conjugation for focus assembly (32), closely mimicked the pattern of SUMO2/3 focus formation at 6 hours after 15 Gy in SDRT-I/R–conditioned and SDRT-inert tumor settings (Table 1; P < 0.05 vs. WT for each mediator in SDRT-I/R vs. I/R-inert settings). Similar impact of I/R-conditioned and I/R-inert settings on BRCA1 and RAD51 focus formation was observed in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas (Supplemental Figure 7D), B16F1 melanomas (Supplemental Figure 7E), and MCa mammary carcinomas (Supplemental Figure 2D). Together, these correlated responses are consistent with a model in which SDRT-I/R–mediated SUMO2/3-ylation loss of function globally represses function of the HDR toolkit. Notably, BRCA1 and RAD51 protein levels were similar in tumors in asmase+/+ and asmase–/– mice before and after SDRT (Supplemental Figure 7F).

Table 1 I/R induces global dysfunction of HDR

Deficiency of SUMO3, but not SUMO2, confers HDR loss of function. Subsequent studies explored SDRT-I/R effects on SUMO2/3 intermediary metabolism. Exposure of mammalian tissues to I/R triggers the adaptive SSR (18, 19) during ischemia via mitochondrial complex III O 2 sensors that respond to deep hypoxia with adaptive ROS generation (35). SSR displays a typical signature of high-MW-band (>75 kDa) SUMO-protein complexes, sustained for several hours after I/R injury (36). Figure 4A shows that the SSR signature occurred in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas in WT but not in asmase–/– hosts exposed to 20 Gy SDRT nor in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas in WT hosts exposed to 8 Gy subthreshold I/R (Supplemental Figure 8A). Mechanical I/R via 2-minute tumor vascular clamp immediately after 20 Gy restored SSR in tumors in asmase–/– mice (Figure 4A). The SSR high-MW band SUMO-protein complexes in SDRT-exposed fibrosarcomas engaged SUMO2/3 (Figure 4A), but not SUMO1 (not shown). Together, these data indicate that SSR is not induced by SDRT per se, but rather by consequent I/R injury.

Figure 4 I/R disrupts SUMO2/3 function in tumors exposed to SDRT. Western blot (WB) analysis of tumor extracts using rabbit polyclonal anti-SUMO2/3 antibody, quantified by densitometry relative to loading controls. (A) Whole-cell extracts from MCA/129 fibrosarcoma in asmase+/+ and asmase–/– hosts after 20 Gy SDRT. Top panels show representative WBs, and bottom panels quantify high-MW SUMO2/3 conjugates (>75 kDa) and free SUMO2/3. (B) Representative WBs of high-MW SUMO2/3 conjugates (>75 kDa) and free SUMO2/3 in cytoplasmic (left) and chromatin-bound (right) fractions isolated from MCA/129 fibrosarcomas in asmase+/+ and asmase–/– hosts at 3 hours after 20 Gy SDRT. Bottom panels show quantitative analysis of specimens at different times after 20 Gy. (A and B) Data represent mean ± SEM of at least 3 independent experiments of 2 mice per group. **P < 0.01 vs. 0min, Bonferroni correction (threshold: α = 0.05/3 = 0.017) .

Western blotting also disclosed that 30%–40% reduction of nonconjugated free SUMO2/3 occurred in 20 Gy–exposed tumors in WT hosts compared with unirradiated controls or tumors irradiated in asmase–/– littermates (Figure 4A). Notably, antibodies used here detected free SUMO2/3 as an approximately 17-kDa-MW doublet, consistent with SUMO2 and SUMO3 sharing 97% sequence identity (37), with the upper minor band representing SUMO3 (Figure 4A; confirmed in Supplemental Figure 8B). Whereas we report reduced SUMO2/3 recruitment into chromatin DSB repair foci after SDRT-I/R (Figure 3, B and C), subcellular fractionation revealed that control unirradiated tumor cytoplasmic fractions displayed both free SUMO2 and SUMO3 proteins, while only SUMO3 was detected in control chromatin-enriched fractions (Figure 4B; P < 0.01 vs. unirradiated). Further, while cytoplasmic free SUMO2 and SUMO3 were unchanged in 20 Gy–treated tumors in asmase+/+ and asmase–/– mice, chromatin-enriched free SUMO3 was 70% ± 6% depleted by 90 minutes after 20 Gy in tumors in asmase+/+, but not asmase–/–, hosts (Figure 4B). Concomitantly, progressive time-dependent accumulation of SSR high-MW (>75 kDa) SUMO-protein complexes occurred in cytoplasm after 20 Gy, absent in the chromatin-enriched fraction (Figure 4B), and not detected in asmase–/– hosts.

To address the SUMO paralog regulating the HDR cluster, we transduced cultured HCT116 cells with shSUMO2 or shSUMO3, yielding 75%–90% reduction in respective mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 9A) and SUMO proteins (not shown). While baseline cell growth was not affected in shSUMO-transfected cells (Supplemental Figure 9B), when irradiated (5 Gy) under standard aeration, significantly reduced growth (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 9C; P < 0.05 each), colony formation (Figure 5B), and γH2AX focus resolution (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 9D) occurred in shSUMO3, but not shSUMO2, cells, indicating that SUMO3-deficient cells display radiation hypersensitivity. Further, while no impairment of canonical NHEJ DNA-PKcs focus kinetics was detected in HCT116-shSUMO3 (Supplemental Figure 9E), significant reduction in accrual of RAP80, BRCA1, and RAD51 into repair foci occurred at 3–6 hours after 5 Gy, absent in HCT116-shSUMO2 or control shScrambled cells (Figure 5D), mimicking the SDRT-I/R phenotype of tumors in asmase+/+ hosts (Figure 6E, Supplemental Figure 2D, and Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Thus SUMO3, but not SUMO2, appears to be required and sufficient for conjugation-dependent activation of HDR mediators, with resultant radiosensitization in its absence.

Figure 5 SUMO3, not SUMO2, is required for conjugation-dependent activation of HDR mediators. (A) Growth curves of shScramble-, shSUMO2-, and shSUMO3-transduced HCT116 cells after 5 Gy. Data represent mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (B) Clonogenic survival assay of transduced cells exposed to escalating SDRT doses. The inset provides the mathematically derived D0 and Dq coefficients of the dose-survival curves, defining the relative radiosensitivity of each cell line and the capacity to repair potentially lethal damage, respectively. Data represent mean ± SEM collated from 3 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (C and D) γH2AX focus resolution at 3–8 hours (C) and RAP80, BRCA1, and RAD51 accrual into repair foci at 6 hours (D) after 5 Gy in shSUMO2- or shSUMO3-expressing HCT116 cells. (C and D) Data represent median ± IQR from 2 independent experiments performed in triplicate. (A and C) *P < 0.05 vs. shScramble. (D) *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 vs. shScramble, with Bonferroni correction (threshold: α = 0.05/2 = 0.025).

Figure 6 ROS mediate SUMO dysfunction and synthetic tumor lethality via the reproductive death pathway. (A–E) Experiments were performed using MCA/129 fibrosarcoma. Data were collated from 2–4 independent experiments using 2–4 mice per experiment. (A) Representative images (left; scale bar: 20 μm) and quantitation (right; data represent mean ± 95% CI) of dihydroethidium staining (DHE, red) and DAPI counterstaining (blue) of tumors in asmase+/+ mice before and 1 hour after SDRT, with or without BQ-123 (designated B, 30 minutes before SDRT) or tempol (designated T, 30 minutes after SDRT). *P < 0.05, Bonferroni correction (threshold: α = 0.05/3 = 0.017). (B) Prdx6 overexpression or tempol abrogates the SSR induced by SDRT. Representative WBs of whole-cell lysates from tumors in asmase+/+ (WT) mice. (C) Tempol abrogates chromatin-associated SUMO3 depletion. Representative WB of chromatin-enriched extract from tumors in asmase+/+ mice. (D and E) Prdx6 overexpression or tempol abrogates delayed γH2AX focus resolution (D) and restores BRCA1 and RAD51 loading into repair foci (E) in SDRT-I/R–competent (WT or KO+C) tumors. Data represent median ± IQR. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 for all focus types vs. WT, Bonferroni correction (threshold: α = 0.05/8 = 0.00625). (F) Left: Representative images of micronuclei (MN; arrows) in H&E-stained tumor sections. Scale bar: 5 μm. Right: MN quantitation; data represent mean ± 95% CI from 3 independent experiments using 3 mice per group, 2,000 cells per tumor. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 for 15 Gy and 15 Gy + C vs. unirradiated WT, Bonferroni correction (threshold: α = 0.05/4 = 0.0125). (G) Ablation of MCA/129 fibrosarcomas in sv129/BL6 mice is aborted by pre-SDRT treatment with BQ-123 or post-SDRT treatment with tempol. Each line represents an individual tumor volume. Arrows indicate day of SDRT. Tumors undetectable at 120 days are considered cured.

ROS mediate SUMO3 dysfunction to confer synthetic tumor cell lethality. While the mechanism of free SUMO3 depletion in chromatin remains unknown, oxidative damage to nuclear pore complex proteins was reported to disrupt nuclear retention of free SUMO1/2/3 (38, 39). Furthermore, recent studies report that exposure of tumor cells to acute deep hypoxia, such as is triggered by SDRT-I/R (Figure 1, A–E, and Supplemental Figures 1–3), is sensed by mitochondrial complex III, evoking ROS release from the electron transport chain into the affected cell cytosol, triggering an adaptive oxidant stress response (35, 40). To explore whether SDRT-I/R engages ROS, rendering SSR and chromatin SUMO3 depletion, we explored whether pharmacologic or genetic antioxidant strategies might abort SSR/SUMO3 pathology, reversing HDR loss of function. We used stable overexpression of peroxiredoxin-6 (Prdx6) (41) in MCA/129 fibrosarcoma tumors, or systemic application of the SOD-mimetic antioxidant scavenger tempol (42) injected intraperitoneally at 30 minutes after SDRT, the estimated peak of SDRT-I/R hypoxia. The peroxiredoxin antioxidant superfamily is ubiquitously expressed in mammalian tissues, possessing a structure that renders cysteine residues at the active site highly sensitive to oxidation by H 2 O 2 (43). Prdx6 is unique in this group, containing a single conserved cysteine that co-opts glutathione, rather than thioredoxin, to catalyze peroxide reduction. Consistent with a key role for Prdx6 in antioxidant defense, cells, tissues, or mice with an inactivated or depleted Prdx6 gene exhibit increased sensitivity to oxidative stress, while mice overexpressing Prdx6 are ROS resistant (41).

We initially evaluated intensity of SDRT-induced ROS production in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas exposed to 20 Gy SDRT using dihydroethidium (DHE) to trap ROS (44). When oxidized by ROS, DHE converts into ethidium bromide, which is rapidly intercalated into DNA and emits a red fluorescent signal that can be used to quantify ROS (44). Figure 6A shows that SDRT-I/R increases ROS production 3.2 ± 0.8–fold in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas by 1 hour after 20 Gy (P < 0.05), aborted by BQ-123 pretreatment and effectively scavenged by tempol. Consequently, Prdx6 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C) or systemic tempol delivered at 30 minutes after 20 Gy SDRT aborted the SSR in MCA/129 fibrosarcomas in WT hosts (Figure 6B), preventing free chromatin-associated SUMO3 depletion (Figure 6C), reverting delayed γH2AX/MDC1 focus resolution, and restoring tumor cell HDR as assessed by the increase of SUMO2/3, BRCA1, and RAD51 focus formation to levels in I/R-inert tumors in asmase–/– hosts (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 10, D and E; P < 0.01 vs. WT). Together, these data confirm a critical role for I/R-induced ROS in induction of SUMO3-mediated HDR dysfunction in SDRT-exposed tumors.

To explore whether ROS-mediated epigenetic HDR loss of function associates with lethal chromosomal damage, we quantified micronuclei (MN; typical lesions in Figure 6F) during the first post-SDRT mitotic cycle using an ex vivo cytokinesis-blocking MN assay (45). We found that 85% ± 4% of MCA/129 fibrosarcoma cells derived from tumors in asmase+/+ hosts versus 38% ± 3% in asmase–/– littermates contained binucleate MN at 48 hours after 15 Gy (Supplemental Figure 11A; P < 0.0001 and P < 0.01, WT and KO+C vs. KO). Postradiation clamp of tumors in asmase–/– hosts increased MN (Supplemental Figure 11A). Similar responses were observed in B16F1 melanomas (not shown). Increased MN can also be detected histologically in formalin-fixed mammalian specimens without blocking of cytokinesis (46), increasing 20-fold at 24 hours after 15 Gy SDRT in tumors in WT (Figure 6F; P < 0.05 vs. WT unirradiated) but not in asmase–/– hosts (Figure 6F; P = 0.15 vs. KO unirradiated). Further, 2-minute vascular clamp of tumors in asmase–/– hosts immediately after radiation increased tumor cell MN 5.9-fold to levels detected in WT hosts (Figure 6F; P < 0.01), while tempol abrogated the WT MN response, confirming that SDRT-I/R–induced ROS mediate generation of potentially lethal chromosomal aberrations. B16F1 melanomas exhibited similar responses (Supplemental Figure 11B). Critically, 27 Gy SDRT eradicated 8 of 17 (47%) MCA/129 fibrosarcomas, with the remaining tumors displaying initial tumor growth delay followed by resumption of exponential tumor growth at a rate similar to that in unirradiated tumor controls (Figure 6G). Systemic pre-SDRT treatment with BQ-123, or post-SDRT treatment with tempol, each reduced the local cure rate to 1/10 (P < 0.05, Fisher’s exact test all 27 Gy, untreated vs. treated [BQ-123 or Tempol]). These studies also correlate tumor growth data at 27 Gy, the TCD 50 for MCA/129 fibrosarcomas, with 2 DSB markers (γH2AX and MDC1), and 2 DNA damage signaling markers (BRCA1 and RAD51), in the presence or absence of BQ-123 or tempol treatment (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). At 27 Gy, we show a high incidence of DSB markers and a low incidence of DNA damage repair signaling markers, while the reciprocal is observed with use of the ET A R antagonist BQ-123 and the ROS scavenger tempol that reduce tumor cure to 10%. These data indicate a tight correlation between recruitment of HDR repair enzymes to damaged DNA, repair of DSBs, and tumor control in the context of I/R injury (Supplemental Figure 12C).

Taken together, these data indicate that ROS generation is an indispensable mediator of SDRT-I/R pathobiology, conferring loss of function of chromatin-bound SUMO3 and HDR, rendering lethal chromosomal rearrangements, massive tumor cell lethality, and local tumor cure.