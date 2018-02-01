Latent HIV reservoirs exhibit inherent resistance to elimination by CD8+ T cells

Validation of HIV eradication assay using primary cell model of latency. We developed an ex vivo HIV eradication (HIVE) assay to test the abilities of CD8+ T cells to kill reactivated natural HIV reservoirs. The schematic of this assay is given in Figure 1A. Briefly, CD4+ T cells from ART-treated individuals were isolated from leukapheresis samples, treated with LRAs, and then cocultured for 4 days with autologous immune effectors in the presence of antiretrovirals and DNAse (to degrade the genomes of dead cells). CD4+ T cells were then repurified from these cocultures and subjected to phenotypic characterization (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1), quantification of residual cell-associated HIV DNA by digital droplet PCR (ddPCR), and QVOAs to measure the frequencies of cells harboring intact-inducible proviruses (i.e., those that give rise to viral replication following a single round of maximal stimulation; see ref. 31). The output of this assay is a maximal likelihood estimate of IUPM with a 95% confidence interval (Supplemental Figure 2) (28).

Figure 1 HIV eradication (HIVE) assays. (A) Schematic of the HIVE assay. (B) Comparison of the 10 HIVE assays in this study, between either untreated or LRA-only levels of HIV DNA, with levels after treatment with LRA + CD8+ T cells. (C) Comparison of the same 10 HIVE assays in this study between both untreated and LRA-only IUPMs, with those after treatment with LRA + CD8+ T cells.

Before applying this assay to ex vivo CD4+ T cells, we performed validation experiments on a primary cell model of postactivation latency (32, 33) to determine whether it could reliably measure changes in levels of both HIV DNA and IUPM. Infected cells of this latency model were spiked into autologous ex vivo CD4+ T cells to generate target cell populations, approximating the infected cell frequencies found in patient samples. A recent study has demonstrated that the BCL-2 inhibitor ABT-199 substantially enhanced the death of HIV-infected cells following latency reversal, by potentiating viral cytopathicity (34). We therefore tested whether the combination of the LRA bryostatin and ABT-199 would eliminate latently infected cells in this model system. We observed that treatment with bryostatin alone led to significant decreases in both levels of HIV DNA and IUPM (Supplemental Figure 3, P < 0.0001 and P = 0.003, respectively). This is consistent with previous studies, which have indicated that potent LRAs alone are sufficient to drive some elimination of infected cells in this and other models of latency (5, 32). As expected, substantially greater reductions in levels of both HIV DNA and IUPM were observed following combination treatment with bryostatin and ABT-199 (Supplemental Figure 3, P = 0.0009 and P < 0.0001, respectively, compared with bryostatin alone). Thus, decreases in levels of both HIV DNA and IUPM can be effectively measured in HIVE assays.

Compiled results — combinations of HIV-specific CD8+ T cells and LRAs reduce HIV DNA, but not infectious reservoirs from ex vivo CD4+ T cells. The remainder of this study focused on testing the abilities of combinations of LRAs and autologous CD8+ T cell effectors to eliminate HIV-infected cells from the ex vivo CD4+ T cells of ART-treated individuals. We have taken the approach of first presenting compiled data from all experiments together in order to illustrate overall trends (Figure 1, B and C), and then delving into details of individual experiments (Figures 2–5, and Supplemental Figures 2 and 4). Demographic and clinical information for study participants are given in Table 1. Overall, we observed that combinations of LRAs with either HIV-specific CD8+ T cell lines or clones consistently drove significant reductions in proviral HIV DNA in autologous CD4+ T cells, as compared with no treatment or LRA-only conditions (P < 0.0001, Figure 1B). Surprisingly, this was not accompanied by a significant reduction in intact-inducible virus (as measured by QVOA) in any single experiment. In fact, we observed an overall trend towards increases in IUPM when comparing LRA plus CD8+ T cell or CD8+ T cell line conditions with untreated controls (P = 0.17, Figure 1C). These results stand in contrast to those of the primary cell model of latency in which we observed that levels of HIV DNA and IUPM decreased in parallel, and where even the use of a strong LRA alone was sufficient to drive significant reductions in both measures (Supplemental Figure 3). The results given below represent detailed profiles of the individual experiments encompassed by the above summary, allowing detailed examination of this unexpected result.

Table 1 Demographics of study participants

Ex vivo CD8+ T cells and short-term-expanded HIV-specific CD8+ T cell lines reduce HIV DNA without measurably impacting infectious reservoirs. We first applied the HIVE assay to assess the ability of ex vivo CD8+ T cells to eliminate autologous, latently infected ex vivo CD4+ T cells, when combined with the following LRAs: an IL-15 superagonist (IL-15SA, comprising a mutated form of IL-15 with enhanced activity bound to an IL-15Rα–Fc fusion protein; see ref. 35); and Pam 3 CSK 4 , a Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2) agonist (8). We selected these LRAs based on our previous observations that they both induce T cell recognition of latently infected cells, and directly enhance multiple T cell functions, including cytotoxicity (36). Experiments were performed on cells from 2 ART-treated individuals with strong ex vivo HIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses as determined by ELISPOT (OM5334, 1,758 SFU/106 PBMCs; OM5011, 1,345 SFU/106 PBMCs; see Supplemental Text for further clinical histories and T cell response characterization). For both individuals, we observed significant reductions in levels of HIV DNA in ex vivo CD4+ T cells following treatment with LRAs and ex vivo autologous CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, A and C).

Figure 2 Ex vivo CD8+ T cells in combination with IL-15SA, Pam 3 CSK 4 , or bryostatin, drive reductions in HIV DNA but not intact-inducible HIV reservoirs. (A) CD8+ T cells from participant OM5334, treated during acute/early infection, were cultured in a HIVE assay with IL-15SA or Pam 3 CSK 4 , as indicated. ddPCR results show the mean ± SD, with P values calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison tests. (B) CD4+ T cells isolated from HIVE assay were injected into 3 NSG mice per condition. Shown are the mean ± SEM viral loads, indicating no significant differences in time to viral rebound. (C) ddPCR results for participant OM5011, treated during chronic infection. Treatment with CD8+ T cells + IL-15SA in this HIVE assay resulted in significant decreases in HIV DNA (P = 0.05). (D) QVOA results from the HIVE assay in C, showing estimated IUPM ± 95% CIs. (E) CD8+ T cells from participant CIRC0311, treated during chronic infection, were expanded following HIV peptide stimulation, then used in HIVE assays with IL-15SA or bryostatin; treatment with LRA + CD8+ T cells led to significant decreases in HIV DNA for both IL-15SA and bryostatin (P < 0.05). (F) QVOA from CD4+ T cells purified from the CIRC0311 HIVE assay shows no decrease in IUPM between LRA-only and LRA + CD8+ T cells conditions. NS, not significant.

In the initial experiment with OM5334, we expected that this clear reduction in levels of HIV DNA would be accompanied by a marked reduction in the infectious latent HIV reservoir. We therefore utilized a previously described in vivo murine viral outgrowth assay (MuVOA) (37) to assess any remaining infectious virus, given that the MuVOA may be more sensitive than a QVOA (38). For each treatment group, 3 naive NOD-SCID IL-2Rγ–/– (NSG) mice were injected with 107 repurified CD4+ T cells from HIVE assays (corresponding to those measured in Figure 2A) and viral loads were measured weekly. Unexpectedly, we observed viral rebound in all animals within 1 week, indicating that infectious virus had not been sufficiently reduced ex vivo to delay viral rebound (Figure 2B). Note that we would caution against drawing conclusions from relative viral load levels following rebound in this model, as these are unstable and influenced by fluctuations in the nascent CD4 grafts (i.e., robust viral replication can deplete these early CD4 grafts, leading to drops in viral load; see ref. 37). Given this result of contemporaneous viral rebound between groups, we moved to assessing infectious viral reservoirs by in vitro viral outgrowth assays in all subsequent experiments in order to detect more subtle changes in infectious reservoirs. For the HIVE assay using autologous CD8+ T cells from participant OM5011, the significant reduction in levels of HIV DNA observed in Figure 2C was not associated with a measurable reduction in IUPM (Figure 2D).

We next tested whether enhancing HIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses through a short-term expansion in response to HIV peptides and cytokines would facilitate reductions in the autologous infectious reservoir, using cells from a third study participant, CIRC0311. The resulting HIV-specific T cell line exhibited potent responses by IFN-γ ELISPOT, distributed across at least 7 epitopes in Nef, Gag, and Pol (Supplemental Figure 4). As with ex vivo CD8+ T cells, we observed that the combination of this expanded HIV-specific T cell line with an IL-15SA drove significant reductions in HIV DNA (P < 0.001, Figure 2E), with a similar reduction observed when combined with the LRA bryostatin (P = 0.02, Figure 2E). However, neither of these combinations drove a reduction in the intact-inducible reservoir, as measured by QVOA (Figure 2F).

The failure of ex vivo HIV-specific T cells to reduce infectious virus in the above experiments may have resulted from a number of factors, including immune escape at targeted epitopes in intact proviruses, poor effector function of CD8+ T cells, or insufficient latency reversal. We therefore moved to the use of CD8+ T cell clones to define the potential roles of immune escape and effector function in our observations.

Combinations of HIV-specific CD8+ T cell clones targeting nonescaped epitopes with an IL-15SA and/or a TLR2 agonist fail to reduce infectious reservoirs. Participant OM5011, tested in the above ex vivo CD8+ T cell HIVE assays, possessed a CD8+ T cell response to the HIV-Gag HPVHAGPIA (HA9) epitope. By single-genome sequencing we found this epitope was wild type in 10 out of 10 autologous proviral sequences. We therefore isolated an HA9-specific CD8+ T cell clone to use as a nonescaped CD8+ T cell effector. This CD8+ T cell clone degranulated in response to cognate peptide as measured by CD107a cell-surface expression (Figure 3A), and exhibited potent elimination of autologous CD4+ T cells that had been activated and superinfected with HIV JR-CSF (Figure 3B). In the HIVE assay, we observed a modest but significant reduction in cell-associated HIV DNA following a triple combination treatment with CD8+ T cell clone plus IL-15SA and Pam 3 CSK 4 (P < 0.05, Figure 3C). No changes in cell-associated HIV DNA were observed following coculture with an irrelevant, autologous, CMV-pp65-specific CD8+ T cell clone, with or without LRAs (P = 0.75, Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Combinations of a CD8+ T cell clone with IL-15SA and Pam 3 CSK 4 reduces HIV DNA but fails to reduce intact-inducible HIV reservoirs. (A) CD8+ T cell clones degranulate in response to cognate peptide (HA9) recognition, as measured by CD107a staining. (B) HIV-specific CD8+ T cell clones efficiently eliminate HIV JR-CSF–infected autologous CD4+ T cells, while CMV-specific CD8+ T cell clones do not. (C) ddPCR results showing the mean ± SD from CD4+ T cells cocultured with autologous HIV-Gag-HA9-specific CD8+ T cell clones (left panel), or CMV-pp65-specific (right panel) CD8+ T cell clones, along with the indicated combinations of IL-15SA and Pam 3 CSK 4 in HIVE assays. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (D) p24 ELISA concentrations in QVOA wells following the HIVE assay. No statistically significant differences were observed. (E) Schematic of a CD8+ T cell biosensor assay to determine whether CD8+ T cell clones recognize HIV from positive wells of the QVOA. (F) CD8+ T cell biosensor assay demonstrates that virus from positive-outgrowth-well supernatants (sups) of the HIV-Gag-specific CD8+ T cell–treated and CMV-specific CD8+ T cell–treated conditions are equally well recognized by the HIV-Gag-specific CD8+ T cell clone HA9, ruling out CD8+ T cell escape in this assay.

The above measures of cell-associated HIV DNA were each paired with viral outgrowth assays. Results from these assays are shown here as HIV-p24 concentrations, with each dot representing a single well of the viral outgrowth assay (Figure 3D). We did not observe reductions in frequencies of intact-inducible virus following any treatment condition with the HIV-Gag-specific CD8+ T cell clone. As expected, reductions were also not observed with the CMV-specific negative control CD8+ T cell. Thus, as with bulk ex vivo CD8+ T cells, the combination of this Gag-specific CD8+ T cell clone with IL-15SA and Pam 3 CSK 4 drove reductions in levels of HIV DNA, without measurably reducing the intact-inducible reservoir.

In addition to acquiring mutations in targeted epitopes, HIV can escape from CD8+ T cell pressure through the fixation of epitope-flanking mutations that affect epitope processing (39). Thus, although autologous viral sequences showed a lack of escape mutations at the HA9 epitope targeted by this CD8+ T cell clone, the possibility remained that other mechanisms of escape may have limited its ability to reduce the infectious viral reservoir. We therefore utilized a CD8+ T cell biosensor assay to directly interrogate the ability of the Gag-HA9 CD8+ T cell clone to respond to virus isolated from p24+ wells of the QVOA — that is, viruses from infected cells that the CD8+ T cell clone had failed to eliminate during the HIVE assay (assay schematic, Figure 3E). In Figure 3F, each dot represents the percentage of CD8+ T cell clones that degranulated (CD107a+) following coculture with autologous CD4+ T cells that had been infected with virus from a single QVOA well. The peptide stimulation condition served as a positive control for the specificity of the Gag-specific CD8+ T cell, and HIV LAI served as a positive control for infected cell recognition. By comparing the ability of the Gag-specific CD8+ T cell clone to recognize QVOA supernatants from the Gag-specific CD8+ T cell HIVE assay versus the CMV-pp65-specific CD8+ T cell HIVE assay (Figure 3D) we were further able to evaluate whether virus that had survived the Gag-specific CD8+ T cell HIVE assay had been selected for putative escape mutations. We observed recognition above background (uninfected control) of virus from all 24 QVOA wells (12 each from Gag-specific-CD8+ T cell HIVE and CMV-specific CD8+ T cell HIVE). Variability in the levels of recognition were likely due to variable levels of infection, and were not different between the Gag-specific and CMV-specific CD8+ T cell QVOA supernatants (Figure 3F). These data corroborate our sequencing data showing a lack of variability in this epitope, ruling out a role for immune escape in the inability of this CD8+ T cell clone to reduce the intact-inducible reservoir.

Combinations of HIV-specific CD8+ T cell clones targeting nonescaped epitopes with bryostatin further reduce HIV DNA without reducing infectious reservoirs. We next tested whether combination of the HIV-Gag-HA9-specific CD8+ T cell clone with a more potent LRA, bryostatin (40, 41), could drive reductions in intact-inducible reservoirs. CD4+ T cells were stimulated with bryostatin, and then extensively washed to avoid bryostatin-associated impairment of CD8+ T cell function, as has been previously reported (42–44). In this HIVE assay, we observed a significant decrease in levels of cell-associated HIV DNA in the presence of CD8+ T cells (P = 0.01 for bryostatin vs. bryostatin + CD8+ T cells, Figure 4A). This decrease in HIV DNA was, again, not associated with a measurable reduction in intact-inducible virus as measured by QVOA (Figure 4B). We repeated this experiment using target cells from a different participant visit time point, focusing on the no treatment, bryostatin, and bryostatin plus Gag-specific CD8+ T cell conditions, and increased replicates and dilutions in the QVOA assay to improve statistical power. As before, we observed reductions in HIV DNA (copies per million CD4+ T cells: bryostatin, 240.0 ± 19.5; bryostatin + CD8+ T cells, 102.0 ± 32.0; P < 0.0001, data not shown), with no reduction in intact-inducible virus (Figure 4C). As predicted by the cytotoxicity of this CD8+ T cell clone (Figure 3B), and the lack of detection of escape mutants, the HA9-specific CD8+ T cell clone eliminated autologous activated CD4+ T cells that had been newly superinfected with virus from a p24+ QVOA well — that is, virus derived from cells that the CD8+ T cell clone had failed to kill during the HIVE assay (Figure 4, D and E). Thus, the inability of these CD8+ T cells to eliminate intact-inducible virus in the HIVE assay cannot be attributed to immune escape on the part of the virus, nor to functional deficiency on the part of the CD8+ T cell.

Figure 4 Combinations of HIV-specific CD8+ T cells with bryostatin (bryo) drive reductions in cell-associated HIV DNA without reducing the intact-inducible reservoir. (A) ddPCR results from a HIVE assay showing the mean ± SD. (B) QVOA analysis of CD4+ T cells, post-HIVE, show IUPM ± 95% CIs. (C) Higher-resolution QVOA results of a second HIVE assay using CD4+ T cells from the same donor but a different time point. (D) Schematic of CD8+ T cell killing assay: autologous reservoir virus from positive wells of the QVOA was used to infect activated CD4+ T cells from participant OM5011. Gag-specific CD8+ T cell clones were added to the culture to test their ability to eliminate infected cells. (E) Flow cytometry plot of CD8+ T cell killing assay indicating that the Gag-specific CD8+ T cell clone is able to efficiently kill CD4+ T cells infected with HIV from outgrowth assays. (F) HIV-Gag– and Nef-specific CD8+ T cell clones degranulate (CD107a+) in response to treatment with cognate peptides. (G) ddPCR results (mean ± SD) from a HIVE assay using bryostatin with either a Nef-RA9-specific CD8+ T cell, Nef-AL9-specific CD8+ T cell, or Gag-IK9-specific CD8+ T cell. (H) QVOA analysis of CD4+ T cells, post-HIVE, show IUPM ± 95% CIs. (I) Sequencing of viral RNA from supernatants of QVOA wells. Red = escape variants, green = nonescape variants as confirmed by degranulation assays with the CD8+ T cell clone. (J) Results from CD8+ T cell biosensor assay (as described above) using virus from supernatants (sups) of positive QVOA wells of the HIVE assay, treated with bryostatin + Gag-IK9-specific CD8+ T cells, show strong recognition of autologous reservoir virus by the Gag-IK9 CD8+ T cell. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

We next extended our results to an additional participant, OM5267. We generated 3 HIV-specific CD8+ T cell clones, specific for (a) the HLA-B62-restricted HIV-Nef epitope RMRRAEPAA (RA9), (b) the HLA-Cw08-restricted HIV-Nef epitope AAVDLSHFL (AL9), and (c) the HLA-B27-restricted HIV-Gag epitope IRLRPGGKK (IK9). The abilities of these CD8+ T cell clones to degranulate in response to peptide were confirmed by flow cytometric detection of CD107a the day prior to performing a HIVE assay (Figure 4F). We observed that the combination of bryostatin with each of the 3 HIV-specific T cell clones tested resulted in significant depletions in the frequencies of cells harboring HIV DNA (no treatment [No Tx] vs. bryostatin + CD8+ T cell clone, Figure 4G). For the RA9- and IK9-specific CD8+ T cells, decreases in HIV DNA were also significant relative to the bryostatin-alone condition (RA9, P = 0.004; IK9, P = 0.01), while levels of HIV DNA were not significantly different between the bryostatin-alone and bryostatin plus AL9 CD8+ T cell condition (P = 0.33). These differential effects on HIV DNA corresponded to epitope escape profiles (see below). Despite these reductions in HIV DNA with RA9- and IK9-specific CD8+ T cells, we did not detect corresponding reductions in intact-inducible virus (Figure 4H).

We next sequenced CD8+ T cell epitopes in virus from p24+ wells of the QVOA assay shown in Figure 4H, to assess the potential role of immune escape in the observed results. While variants were not observed for the Gag-IK9 epitope (data not shown), a number of variants were observed for the RA9 and AL9 epitopes (Figure 4I); these epitopes were sequenced from both the bryostatin plus RA9 and bryostatin plus AL9 conditions to cross-control for the selection of escape variants in the HIVE assay (which was not observed). The variant peptides were synthesized and tested against the corresponding CD8+ T cell clones in a CD107a degranulation assay. A lack of recognition was observed for each of the AL9 epitope variants, whereas recognition of the wild-type epitope remained robust; these AL9 variants were therefore defined as escape mutants. For the RA9 epitope, the R1G and R1S variants were recognized by the CD8+ T cell clone using the same peptide concentration as the wild type, while the R4Q variant induced degranulation only at higher peptide concentrations (percentage CD107a at 0.5 μg/ml peptide: wild type 27.7%, R1G 17.5%, S1G 15.5%, R4Q 0.9%). These escape profiles correspond to the degree of HIV DNA reduction (Figure 4G), where CD8+ T cells targeting the predominately unescaped RA9/IK9 epitopes drove significant depletions in HIV DNA, whereas those targeting the approximately 71% escaped AL9 epitope were associated with only a trend towards reduction, when compared with treatment with bryostatin alone. We then performed a CD8+ T cell biosensor assay with the HIV-Gag-IK9-specific CD8+ T cell (no variants observed by sequencing), and QVOA supernatants from the Gag-IK9-CD8+ T cell plus bryostatin condition. Corroborating the sequencing data, the CD8+ T cell clone exhibited robust degranulation in response to each of these viruses. Analogous to Figure 3F, each dot in Figure 4J represents the percentage degranulation (%CD107+) of the Gag-IK9-specific CD8+ T cell to autologous CD4+ T cells infected with virus from a single QVOA well. CD4+ T cells peptide infected with HIV-LAI, HIV-NL4-3, or pulsed with cognate peptide, serve as positive controls, and uninfected cells serve as negative controls. Cells infected with supernatants from each of the QVOA wells were recognized by the Gag-IK9-specific CD8+ T cell that had been used in the HIVE assay (Figure 4J), strictly ruling out a role for immune escape in the observed inability of this clone, in combination with bryostatin, to reduce the infectious reservoir as measured by QVOA.

Combinations of CD8+ T cells targeting nonescaped epitopes with PMA/I, a cocktail of LRAs, or CD3/CD28 antibodies fail to reduce infectious HIV reservoirs. In moving from IL-15SA and Pam 3 CSK 4 to bryostatin in the above experiments, we went from 2 clinically viable agents with moderate LRA activity to an agent that is probably too potent for clinical use in ART-treated participants (45, 46). Additionally, we tested histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACi’s), romidepsin and vorinostat, in combination with CD8+ T cells and again did not observe reductions in intact-inducible virus (Supplemental Figure 5).

Given these results, we next set aside the consideration of clinical utility and tested whether maximal activation of CD4+ T cells with PMA/I could prime cells infected with intact-inducible proviruses for CD8+ T cell elimination. We observed that PMA/I alone drove a substantial reduction in levels of cell-associated HIV DNA (P < 0.0001, Figure 5A), with an additive effect in combination with CD8+ T cells (P = 0.02). There was also a substantial release of viral RNA, and the addition of the CD8+ T cell clone was associated with an approximately 1-log reduction in viral RNA release (Figure 5B). Despite this evidence for both latency reversal and CD8+ T cell antiviral activity, we again observed no significant impact on intact-inducible virus burden as measured by QVOA (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Combinations of HIV-specific CD8+ T cells with PMA/ionomycin (PMA/Iono.), an LRA + Ab cocktail, or anti–CD3/CD28 antibodies drive reductions in HIV DNA without depleting the intact-inducible reservoir. (A) ddPCR results from HIVE assay showing mean ± SD. Treatment with PMA/I + CD8+ T cells significantly depleted HIV DNA (P < 0.0001). (B) Levels of cell-free viral RNA from culture supernatant of the HIVE assay in A, as measured by qRT-PCR, normalized to an RNA standard. (C) QVOA analysis of CD4+ T cells, post-HIVE (corresponding to A), shows no significant changes in IUPM. All QVOAs show IUPM estimates ± 95% CIs. (D and E) CD4+ T cells from participant OM5011 were treated with a LRA + Ab cocktail of bryostatin, vorinostat, JQ1, anti-PD1, and anti-hTIM3. (D) ddPCR results showing mean ± SD. A trend towards an increase in HIV DNA is observed when treating with the LRA + Ab cocktail; HIV DNA is significantly depleted from these levels when CD8+ T cells are added to the LRA + Ab cocktail. (E) QVOA analysis corresponding to D shows no significant decreases in IUPM (LRA + Ab vs. LRA + Ab + CD8+ T cell, P = 0.1). (F) ddPCR results from a HIVE assay using anti–CD3/CD28 antibodies shows mean ± SD. (G) QVOA analysis corresponding to F shows no significant decreases in IUPM. (H) Cells treated with PMA/I, the LRA + Ab cocktail, or anti–CD3/CD28 show high levels of activation (%CD69+) compared with untreated cells. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

Protein kinase C (PKC) agonists, such as bryostatin, act synergistically with the bromo-domain inhibitor JQ1 and with the HDACi vorinostat, resulting in LRA activity that is almost on par with PMA/I (41). We therefore tested whether this potent LRA cocktail in combination with the nonescaped HIV Gag-HA9-specific CD8+ T cell clones would result in elimination of the intact-inducible reservoir in a HIVE assay. In an attempt to further maximize CD8+ T cell–mediated killing, we also blocked the coinhibitory receptors PD-1 and Tim-3 using antagonistic antibodies (47–50). We observed a trend towards an increase in HIV DNA following treatment with this cocktail alone, and a significant reduction with the addition of the CD8+ T cell (P < 0.01) (Figure 5D); intriguingly, this increase in HIV DNA was reflected by a significant increase in IUPM (P < 0.01) following treatment with the cocktail alone. However, the IUPM for the CD8+ T cell plus LRA plus Ab cocktail condition was not significantly different from either the No Tx or LRA plus Ab cocktail–only condition (Figure 5E). Thus, even with the use of synergistic LRA cocktails in combination with CD8+ T cells targeting nonescaped epitopes, we were unable to measurably reduce the intact-inducible reservoir.

The combination of antibodies against CD3 and CD28 potently reactivates replication-competent HIV from ex vivo CD4+ T cells, and can substitute for stimulation by PHA and irradiated feeder cells in QVOAs (51). We therefore assessed whether anti–CD3/CD28 stimulation in combination with both the Nef-RA9-specific CD8+ T cell and Gag-HA9-specific CD8+ T cell would result in elimination of the intact-inducible reservoir in a HIVE assay. We observed a significant decrease in levels of HIV DNA in the anti–CD3/CD28 plus HIV-specific CD8+ T cell clones (Figure 5F, P = 0.04), but no accompanying reductions in IUPM (Figure 5G, overall ANOVA P = 0.37). For anti–CD3/CD28 and each of the other potent LRAs, potent activation of CD4+ T cells was confirmed at the end of the coculture period by flow cytometry (Figure 5H). Thus, the results obtained with anti–CD3/CD28 stimulation mirrored those with PMA/I in showing significant reductions in levels of HIV DNA without a reduction in intact-inducible provirus as measured by QVOA. Thus, these data suggest that, under conditions of ex vivo latency reversal, HIV-specific CD8+ T cells can eliminate a subset of defective HIV proviruses, while intact-inducible reservoirs resist CD8+ T cell–mediated killing.

HIV-specific CD8+ T cell elimination of defective proviruses capable of antigen expression is needed to account for decreases in HIV DNA. The HIV proviruses that are present in the CD4+ T cells of an ART-treated individual can be grouped into 3 categories: (a) intact-inducible — those that give rise to viral replication following a single stimulation in a QVOA, typically comprising less than 1% of proviruses; (b) intact noninduced — intact proviruses that are not reactivated in a single stimulation in a QVOA (but which may be reactivated by subsequent stimulations), typically comprising approximately 12% of proviruses (31); and (c) defective — containing deletions or mutations that preclude the production of an infectious virus, typically comprising approximately 88% of proviruses (31). Of note, we have recently demonstrated that a subset of defective proviruses is able to express viral antigens, resulting in recognition by HIV-specific CD8+ T cells (29). The magnitudes of the CD8+ T cell plus LRA-mediated reductions in HIV DNA observed in the current study, along with the lack of decreases in intact-inducible proviruses as measured by QVOA, were highly suggestive of preferential elimination of cells harboring defective proviruses. However, since the proportions of defective and intact noninduced proviruses vary among different patients, the possibility remained that CD8+ T cell targeting of cells harboring intact noninduced proviruses could explain decreases in HIV DNA. To distinguish between these possibilities, we utilized a previously described method (31) to determine the proportion of HIV proviruses that were intact in the reservoir of OM5011, using samples from the HIVE assay depicted in Figure 2C. We sequenced a total of 32 proviruses from these samples and observed gross deletions in each of these (Figure 6, A and B). Thus, the large majority of proviral DNA in study participant OM5011 is defective, and CD8+ T cell–mediated elimination of cells harboring expressed defective proviruses is needed to account for decreases in HIV DNA in cells from this individual (Figures 2C, 3C, 4A, and 5, A and D).

Figure 6 Characterization of HIV proviruses remaining after HIVE assay. Full-length single HIV genome amplifications (limiting dilution) were performed using the same DNA samples quantified in Figure 2C, using a previously described method (31). First-round PCRs were performed at limiting dilution and PCR reactions containing viral genomes were identified by nested PCR with gag primers (not shown). Each of these wells was then subjected to nested PCR over 4 overlapping regions, labeled A–D. (A) Shown are representative amplification products from 2 defective proviruses. Provirus 1 shows an intact region D, but a deletion affecting regions A–C. Provirus 2 does not show an intact amplicon for any of the 4 regions. (B) Table summarizing the results of whole-genome characterizations. Of the 32 genomes characterized, none exhibited full-length products for all 4 amplicons. (C) Shown are resulting amplicons from primer pair A for a number of single HIV proviruses taken from each of the treatment conditions. DNA amplicons from the IL-15SA + CD8+ T cell condition were enriched for gross deletions as compared with other conditions — correct product sizes are indicated by the red line (P values calculated by χ2 test). (D) The products shown in C were sequenced and are shown aligned to the HIV reference genome. The ex vivo CD8+ T cells used in this HIVE assay have 2 immunodominant responses targeting HA9 and AK11 epitopes. Dashed lines indicate the positions of these epitopes in the viral genome. Proviral genomes that remain, following treatment with IL-15SA + CD8+ T cells, are significantly enriched for deletions spanning CD8+ T cell epitopes.

Intriguingly, though none of the observed proviruses were intact, we observed that, following treatment with IL-15SA and CD8+ T cells the proviral population was enriched for deletions in PCR amplicon ‘A’ that spans the 5′ end of the viral genome (Figure 6C). OM5011 has 2 immunodominant HIV-specific CD8+ T cell responses that target the HPVHAGPIA (HA9, represented by CD8+ T cell clone used in Figures 2–5) and the ACQGVGGPGHK (AK11) Gag epitopes. Upon sequencing the PCR products from IL-15SA and CD8+ T cell–treated conditions, we observed that all of the deletions in these proviruses eliminated the HA9 epitope and that 12 out of 13 also eliminated the AK11 epitope (Figure 6D). This observation suggests that, in the setting of latency reversal, CD8+ T cells may be able to exert immunological pressure on defective proviruses, resulting in selection for proviruses with epitope deletions. These data are in line with previous reports that provide indirect evidence implicating CD8+ T cells in shaping the defective proviral landscape in vivo (29). Thus, we conclude that, under conditions of ex vivo latency reversal, HIV-specific CD8+ T cells can eliminate a subset of defective HIV proviruses, while intact-inducible reservoirs resist CD8+ T cell–mediated killing.