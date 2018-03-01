Microglia are required for protection against lethal coronavirus encephalitis in mice

Microglia respond to CNS viral infection. Injury, infection, and neurodegeneration can lead to morphological and molecular changes typical of microglia activation (35, 36). However, this activation profile differs depending on the stimuli received and can result in either harmful or beneficial effects (10, 11, 37). While microglia are often touted as the first responders to a CNS viral infection and are known to respond rapidly to injury (6), there is little direct evidence to show that microglia are needed for an optimal host response to pathogens. Microglia, which express CX3CR1 and can be readily identified in CX3CR1-GFP mice, responded to MHV infection, as evidenced by morphological changes and upregulation of IBA1, an activation marker, in brain locations where viral antigen was detected (Figure 1A). By day 4 p.i., microglia in the olfactory bulb, a region of the brain prominently infected by MHV (38–40), showed increased expression of IBA1, and by day 7 p.i., these cells showed a dramatic increase in IBA1 expression levels and exhibited a less ramified, more macrophage-like morphology (Figure 1A). While these microscopic analyses showed that microglia did indeed respond to viral infection, the molecular mechanisms associated with this response were unknown. To address this question, we used microarray analysis to compare gene expression in microglia harvested from naive mouse brains with those from day-4 p.i. brains. These analyses showed differential expression levels of 595 genes (Figure 1B). As shown by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis, the top 4 pathways changed after infection were IFN signaling, activation of IFN-regulatory factors by cytosolic pattern recognition receptors, granulocyte adhesion and diapedesis, and communication between the innate and adaptive immune system (Figure 1C). Individual genes in these pathways that were among the most upregulated in the array are shown in Figure 1D. These included IFN-induced genes such as Mx2, Ifit1, and Oas2. Genes encoding pattern recognition receptors and chemokines and genes associated with antigen presentation were also upregulated (Figure 1D). Aif1 (encoding IBA1) expression was upregulated in our microarray data set; however, it was upregulated by 1.85-fold, below our fold-change cutoff of 2. Together, these results show that microglia were activated and responded to viral infection of the CNS by changes in morphology and inflammation-associated gene expression.

Figure 1 Microglia respond to CNS infection. (A) Olfactory bulb sections from CX3CR1GFP/+ mice were immunostained for IBA1 and with DAPI nuclear stain at the indicated time points relative to infection. Images are representative of 3 mice per group. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Microglia from naive and day-4 p.i. brains were isolated by flow cytometry and subjected to microarray analysis. Heatmap shows the 595 differentially expressed genes and log 2 expression values from blue to red. (C) Pathways most altered in microglia after infection as assessed by Ingenuity Pathway Analysis. Orange bars indicate pathway upregulation; blue bars indicate downregulation of the pathway. Gray bars indicate that no direction of pathway dysregulation was detected. (D) Fold change of selected differentially expressed genes in microglia after infection. Data in B–D were derived from 4 independent samples per group and were analyzed as described in Methods. dpi, days post infection.

A CSF1R inhibitor, PLX5622, depletes microglia. Next, to separate the roles of microglia and infiltrating macrophages, PLX5622, a CSF1R inhibitor previously reported to deplete microglia (34), was formulated into feed that was provided to mice. Microglia were nearly completely depleted by 3 days after the start of PLX5622 treatment (Figure 2A, gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97229DS1). We also assessed whether PLX5622 depleted other brain-resident macrophages or myeloid cells in the peripheral lymphoid organs, because these cells express CSF1R. Most CD45+ cells isolated from the naive mouse brain are microglia; consequently, total CD45+ cell numbers isolated from the brain after PLX5622 treatment were greatly decreased (Figure 2B). Neither brain-resident macrophages (Figure 2C), CD11b– immune cells, including T cells and B cells, in the brain (Figure 2D), nor CD11b+ cells in the peripheral lymphoid organs (Figure 2E) were diminished in number by PLX5622 treatment. Additionally, no changes in the number of T cells, B cells, or neutrophils were observed in the peripheral lymphoid organs (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 PLX5622 treatment specifically depletes microglia. After PLX5622 treatment, flow cytometry was used to analyze cells from brain (A–D) and spleen (E). (A) Representative flow plot gated on CD45+ cells shows gating for microglia (CD45intCD11b+), macrophages (CD45hiCD11b+), and lymphocytes (CD45+CD11b–). Graph shows a summary of the number of microglia isolated per brain at the indicated time points after initiation of PLX5622 treatment. Number of total CD45+ cells (B), macrophages (C), and lymphocytes (D) found in the brain after 7 days of PLX5622 treatment. Number of CD11b+ cells (E) within the spleen after 7 days of PLX5622 treatment. Data in B–E represent combined results from 3 independent experiments, with a combined total of 8 mice per group. Statistical significance was determined using Mann-Whitney U tests. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Microglia protect against MHV infection. To investigate when microglia were required for an optimal outcome, we administered PLX5622 before and during MHV infection. Mice treated with PLX5622 beginning 7 days before infection and continuing to the end of the experiment uniformly died, compared with a 10%–20% mortality rate in infected mice fed normal chow (Figure 3, A and B). To assess the period of microglia action after infection, we varied the timing of drug administration relative to infection (Figure 3, A and B). PLX5622 administration starting on day 0 p.i. and continuing throughout infection resulted in a 90% mortality rate. When PLX5622 was started 3 days p.i. and remained in the feed for the duration of the experiment, approximately 40% of the mice survived. PLX5622 administration, commencing on day 6 p.i., had no effect on survival. Published studies have shown that microglia depletion after treatment and repletion after PLX5622 removal occurred rapidly (34). We confirmed that this is the case by showing that microglia could be replenished within 3 days after removal of PLX5622 (Supplemental Figure 3). When PLX5622 was given 7 days before infection and removed 3 days p.i., all mice succumbed to infection, as was observed with treatment for the duration of the experiment (Figure 3, C and D). Survival rates increased to approximately 30% if the drug was removed on the day of infection, while removal of the drug 2 days before infection resulted in 60% survival. Collectively, these results indicate that microglia provide critical antiviral roles between days 0 and 6 p.i.

Figure 3 Microglia protect mice from CNS infection. Schematic describing setup of survival experiments (A and C) assessing PLX5622 treatment in relation to intracranial infection with 700 PFU MHV (day 0). Survival curve in B corresponds to data in A; survival curve in D corresponds to data in C. Data are representative of 2 to 5 independent experiments, with 5 to 15 mice per group. P < 0.05, by log-rank test when compared with control survival curves, except when PLX5622 treatment began on day 6. (E) Mice were treated with PLX5622 or control for 7 days and then inoculated intranasally with 3 × 104 PFU rJ or N1347A. Data are combined from 2 independent experiments and represent a total of 10 mice per group. Survival curves were assessed for statistical significance by log-rank test. PLX5622-treated, rJ-infected mice had significantly shorter survival than did mice in all the other groups, while mock-treated, N1347A-infected mice survived significantly longer (P < 0.01) than did mice in the other 3 groups.

To assess the effects of microglia depletion on infection with a highly neurovirulent virus, we infected PLX5622-treated mice with the JHM strain of MHV (recombinant version, referred to herein as rJ). Mice treated with PLX5622 had a decreased time-to-death after rJ infection (Figure 3E). To further assess the role of microglia in limiting viral replication, we infected PLX5622-treated mice with another neuroattenuated virus, N1347A, an rJ mutant lacking macrodomain enzymatic activity (41). Mice infected with N1347A had minimal mortality and weight loss as well as diminished viral titers compared with those infected with WT virus (41). When treated with PLX5622, the lethality of N1347A was increased to WT rJ levels (Figure 3E). Together, these results indicate that microglia are critical for limiting the lethality of neurotropic viruses.

A lack of microglia leads to increased viral replication in the brain. To assess the potential role for microglia in limiting virus replication, we determined viral loads within the brain. A lack of microglia resulted in increased viral titers by day 3 p.i. compared with those in control mice (Figure 4A). Staining of sections from the olfactory bulb and brainstem with nucleocapsid (N) protein mAb was consistent with the increased titers, demonstrating a larger number of infected cells in the PLX5622-treated mice (Figure 5, A and B). There was a substantial amount of inter-mouse variability, such that the differences were not statistically significant. Peak viral replication occurred on day 5 p.i. in MHV-infected mice and then declined. However, in microglia-depleted mice, viral titers peaked on day 3 p.i. and remained elevated on day 5 p.i. Additionally, the absence of microglia diminished the kinetics of virus clearance; viral titers decreased only marginally by day 7 p.i. in PLX5622-treated mice compared with titers in untreated control mice (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Delayed virus clearance in microglia-depleted animals. Mice were treated with PLX5622 for 7 days prior to intracranial MHV infection. (A) Brain virus titers were determined on the indicated days p.i. by plaque assay. (B) Protein levels of IFN-α1, IFN-β, and IL-6 in the brain were determined 5 days p.i. (C) Expression levels of viral genomic RNA, IFN-α4, IFN-β, and IL-6 in the brains of infected mice as assessed by qPCR on the indicated days p.i. IFN-I and IL-6 levels generally correlated with those of viral genomic RNA (Table 1). Data represent the mean ± SEM. Data in A were combined from 3 independent experiments, with a combined total of 8 to 11 mice per group. Data shown in B were combined from 2 independent experiments. Data in C are representative of 3 independent experiments, with 10 mice per group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 5 Increased viral protein in neurons of microglia-depleted brains. Mice were treated with PLX5622 for 7 days prior to intracranial infection with MHV. (A) Viral N protein and IBA1 immunostaining of the brainstem and (B) olfactory bulb in control and PLX5622-treated mice on day 5 p.i. (C) NeuroTrace and N protein staining of the brainstem and olfactory bulb on day 5 p.i. and quantification of N protein–positive neurons. (D) NeuroTrace and N protein staining of brainstem on day 5 p.i. Yellow arrow indicates an N protein–positive, NeuroTrace-negative cell; white arrows indicate double-positive cells. Original magnification, ×20 (A–C) and ×40 (D). Images are representative of 4 to 5 mice.

Given that microglia respond to infection by upregulating pathways associated with immune activation (microarray analyses in Figure 1), we next determined protein and mRNA levels of IFN-I and IL-6. IFN-I is critical for initiating the antiviral immune response, and IL-6 is a pleiotropic, proinflammatory immune mediator. After infection, IFN-I protein levels were modestly higher in PLX5622-treated mice, but these changes were not statistically significant. Protein levels of IL-6 were unchanged in the absence of microglia (Figure 4B). Assessment of these cytokines by quantitative PCR (qPCR) showed an increase in expression of IFN-β, IFN-α4, and IL-6 in PLX5622-treated animals on days 3 and 5 p.i. (Figure 4C). Together, these results indicate that the absence of microglia did not prevent the host from initiating an innate immune response and that other cell types produced these cytokines when microglia were depleted. The increase in viral load seen in Figure 4A was additionally confirmed by qPCR of genomic viral RNA (Figure 4C). Notably, the increased cytokine expression seen in PLX5622-treated mice was probably a consequence of increased viral load in the brain; statistical analysis using Spearman’s correlation showed that mRNA levels of these cytokines were positively correlated with those of viral genomic RNA on days 3 and 5 p.i., except for IFN-α4 on day 3 p.i. (Table 1).

Table 1 Correlation coefficients and P values for cytokine and viral genomic RNA levels

To further investigate the consequences of microglia depletion, we next examined whether there were differences in the extent of neuronal infection, which could contribute to enhanced morbidity. Using NeuroTrace, a fluorescent Nissl stain, to identify neurons, we identified increased numbers of infected neurons in the brainstem but not the olfactory lobe of PLX5622-treated mice (Figure 5, C and D). These differences did not reach statistical significance, reflecting inter-mouse variability. Collectively, these results indicate that functional microglia are required for controlling virus replication and for minimizing disease development in the infected brain.

Macrophages are affected by CSF1R inhibitor treatment. Next, to further address how microglia function to protect mice from MHV infection, we assessed the effect of their depletion on inflammatory cell infiltration into the brain. On day 3 p.i., total numbers of CD45+ cells were decreased, reflecting microglia depletion. However, by day 7 p.i., no differences were observed, indicating that blood-derived cells became predominant and that recruitment was not microglia dependent (Figure 6, A and D).

Figure 6 Immune cells infiltrate the brain after microglia depletion. Mice were treated with PLX5622-containing or control feed for 7 days prior to intracranial infection with 700 PFU MHV. Cells from brains and DCLNs were assessed on the indicated days p.i. (A and D) Representative flow plots show CD45+ cell populations in the brain on the indicated days p.i. Graphs show a summary of flow cytometric data on cells isolated from mouse brains (A, B, D, and E) and DCLNs (C and F) on day 3 (A–C) or day 7 (D–F) p.i. Data represent the mean ± SEM and are from 3 independent experiments, with a combined total of 8 to 9 mice per group. Statistical significance was determined using Mann-Whitney U tests. *P < 0.05.

To assess the potential role of microglia in initiating the immune response in the deep cervical lymph nodes (DCLNs), the draining LNs of the brain, we measured total cell numbers. We detected no significant differences in total cell numbers in the DCLNs after PLX5622 treatment (Figure 6, C and F), suggesting that the lack of microglia does not grossly affect the initiation of the immune response. We also measured PLX5622 effects on macrophage numbers in the brain, since, while macrophages were not depleted by PLX5622 (Figure 2), they express CSF1R and might be affected by the drug (42). We detected no differences in the number of monocytes/macrophages on day 3 p.i. compared with numbers in control-treated mice (Figure 6B). However, by day 7 p.i., monocyte/macrophage numbers in the infected brain were increased (Figure 6E), suggesting that microglia depletion resulted in a compensatory increase in hematogenously derived macrophages. Monocytes/macrophages within the infected, microglia-depleted CNS, compared with those in untreated mice, had lower expression of MHC II and higher expression of Ly6C (Figure 7, A and B), indicating that they were less mature (43). To further assess changes in macrophages caused by PLX5622 treatment, we performed microarray analysis of day-4 p.i. brain-derived macrophages. Microarray analysis of monocytes/macrophages in control and PLX5622-treated groups showed differential expression of 235 genes (Figure 7C). Among the upregulated genes were S100a8/a9, upregulated in multiple inflammatory conditions (44), and the chemokines CCL4 (Ccl4) and CCL5 (Ccl5) (Figure 7D) (45). The changes in gene expression could be due to indirect or direct effects of PLX5622 on macrophages, or may reflect changes in macrophages that compensated for the lack of microglia.

Figure 7 Macrophages are functionally altered by PLX5622 treatment. Mice were treated with PLX5622 for 7 days prior to intracranial MHV infection. (A and B) Decreased MHC II (A) and increased Ly6C (B) levels on microglia and macrophages from PLX5622-treated mice on day 7 p.i. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (C) Macrophages were isolated from 3 mouse brains per group on day 4 p.i. and subjected to microarray analysis. A heatmap was generated from all genes with significant differences in expression, with 235 genes differentially expressed (log 2 expression values are shown from blue to red). (D) Fold change of selected differentially expressed genes in macrophages after PLX5622 treatment. Data in A and B are representative of 3 independent experiments, with 3 to 5 mice per group. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Microglia depletion alters the CD4+ T cell response to viral infection, especially in the brain. PLX5622 treatment decreased survival, even when treatment began as late as day 3 p.i., indicating that microglia contributed to the antiviral immune response after the innate response was initiated and suggesting an effect on the adaptive immune response. Priming of T cells occurs predominantly in the DCLNs, leading to the initial proliferation of virus-specific T cells and subsequent recruitment of virus-specific T cells to the brain (46). As such, we next examined the adaptive immune response in the DCLNs. In PLX5622-treated mice, CD8+ T cell numbers were unaltered in the DCLNs (Supplemental Figure 4A), as were the numbers of virus-specific CD8+ (Supplemental Figure 4C) and CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4D). However, total numbers of CD4+ T cells and FOXP3+ Tregs in the DCLNs were decreased (Supplemental Figure 4, B and E) in microglia-depleted mice, although the difference in Tregs did not reach statistical significance. These results suggested that, while priming of the virus-specific T cell response was not substantially altered after microglia depletion, PLX5622 treatment diminished aspects of the CD4+ T cell response.

These differences between control and PLX5622-treated mice were accentuated in the brain, the site of infection. Flow cytometric analysis showed increases in the frequency and total number of CD8+ T cells in the brains of PLX5622-treated animals (Figure 8A), but these differences were not statistically significant. Strikingly, the percentage and total numbers of CD4+ T cells in the brain were decreased (Figure 8B), as were Treg frequencies and numbers (Figure 8C). We next assessed whether the virus-specific T cell response was similarly affected. There were no differences in the frequencies of brain-derived CD8+ T cells responding to the MHV-specific immunodominant S510 epitope. The total number of virus-specific CD8+ T cells showed a trending increase (Figure 8D) after microglia depletion, reflecting the increased total number of CD8+ T cells in the brain. The virus-specific CD4+ T cell response, evaluated by measuring IFN-γ expression after stimulation with M133 peptide, was greatly diminished in frequency and number (Figure 8E). While the total number of virus-specific CD4+ T cells was decreased, the remaining cells remained polyfunctional, as PLX5622 treatment did not affect the frequency or number of IFN-γ–expressing CD4+ or CD8+ T cells that dually expressed TNF or IL-10 (Figure 8, F–I).

Figure 8 Altered T cell response in the brains of microglia-depleted mice. Mice were treated with PLX5622 for 7 days prior to viral inoculation. In A–I and L, mice were inoculated via intracranial injection with MHV. In A–I, immune cells in the brain were assessed by flow cytometry on day 7 p.i. Frequency and number of CD8+ T cells (A), CD4+ T cells (B), and Tregs (C) in the brain. (D) Virus-specific CD8+ T cell frequency and number were determined by IFN-γ ICS after stimulation with S510 peptide. (E) Virus-specific CD4+ T cell frequency and number were determined by IFN-γ ICS after stimulation with M133 peptide. IL-10 (F and I) and TNF (G and H) expression in virus-specific (IFN-γ+) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, respectively. (J and K) Virus-specific CD4+ and CD8 + T cells in the spleen on day 7 after i.p. injection of rJ. (L) Survival of Rag1–/– mice. Data indicate the mean ± SEM and represent combined data from 3 to 5 independent experiments, with a combined total of 9 to 17 mice per group. Statistical significance determined using Mann-Whitney U tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. The significance in differences in survival curves was assessed by log-rank test.

This dramatic decrease in the number of virus-specific CD4+ T cells could result from the effects of PLX5622 on microglia, or alternatively, and less likely, on macrophages. To address the latter possibility, PLX5622-treated mice were intraperitoneally injected with rJ, resulting in a subclinical infection but also in the generation of a virus-specific T cell response in the spleen (47). PLX5622 treatment did not change the number of virus-specific CD4+ or CD8+ T cells after intraperitoneal infection with rJ (Figure 8, J and K), indicating that the drug did not significantly impact antigen presentation after peripheral infection and suggesting that the lack of microglia was essential in the modified and possibly dysfunctional CD4+ T cell response after MHV infection.

Together, these results support the notion that microglia are required for an optimally protective T cell response. To assess this directly, mice deficient in recombination-activating gene 1 (Rag1–/–), which lack B and T cells, were given control feed or feed containing PLX5622 prior to MHV infection. Rag1–/– mice treated with PLX5622 died slightly more rapidly after infection than did mice given control feed. While these results were not statistically significant (Figure 8L), they were consistent with a role for microglia in the innate immune response. However, the results also highlight the key role that the virus-specific T cells have in protection and, together with the other results described above, demonstrate that microglia are required for the development of an optimal antiviral T cell response.