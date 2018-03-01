Hypothalamic loss of Snord116 recapitulates the hyperphagia of Prader-Willi syndrome

Animal husbandry, breeding, and genotyping

Animals were housed in a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle in a temperature-controlled (22°C) facility, with ad libitum access to food and water unless stated otherwise. Mice were weaned between P19 and P21 and were kept on RM3 expanded chow (Special Diet Services). All mice were on a C57BL/6J background, with Snord116+/–P (B6[Cg]-Snord116tm1.1Uta/J; JAX stock no. 008149) and Snord116fl mice (B6[Cg]-Snord116tm1Uta/J; JAX stock no 008118) obtained from Jackson Laboratories. Genotyping was performed as previously reported (20), with a mix of 3 primers (Sigma Aldrich): WT forward (AATCCCCAACCTACTTCAAACAGTC); deletion forward primer (TTTACGGTACATGACAGCACTCAAG); and common reverse primer (TGGATCTCTCCTTGCTTGTTTTCTC).

Measurement of body mass and composition

For Snord116+/–P mice, postnatal body weight was measured in 3 independent mouse litters on scales calibrated to 0.01 g. For adult mice, measurements of body weight were performed once per week from 3 to 16 weeks of age on scales calibrated to 0.1 g. For the mice with Snord116 deletion in mediobasal hypothalamus, body weight was measured daily from 3 days before to 3 days after stereotaxic surgery, after which body weight was measured weekly until 10 weeks after surgery on scales calibrated to 0.1 g. Body composition was measured using DEXA with a Lunar PIXImus Mouse Densitometer (GE Healthcare Systems). Prior to DEXA, mice were administered a terminal dose of anaesthetic (Dolethal 200 mg/ml solution, Vetoquinol UK Ltd.).

Hypothalamic quantitative PCR

Quantitative PCR (qPCR) was performed on an ABI 7900 real-time PCR system on RNA extracted using an miRNeasy RNA Extraction Kit (QIAGEN) from microdissected mouse hypothalami from WT and Snord116+/–P mice using gene-specific primers for Gapdh (Mm99999915_g1, TaqMan, Thermo Fisher Scientific), Pcsk1 (Mm00479023_m1, TaqMan, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and Nhlh2 (Mm01959164_u1, TaqMan, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Measurement of food consumption and energy expenditure

Daily food intake was performed with single-housed mice using scales calibrated to 0.1 g. For the congenital deletion mice, food intake was measured over 10 days in mice between 13 and 15 weeks of age. Snord116fl mice undergoing stereotaxic surgery underwent 2 food-intake studies, a 10-day food-intake study at 2 weeks after surgery and a 5-day food-intake study at 9 weeks after surgery. Fast-refeeding studies were performed after a 24-hour fast, with food intake measured at 1, 2, 4, 8, 12, and 24 hours after reintroduction of chow or a 45% fat palatable high-fat, high-sugar (HFHS) diet (D12451, Research Diets). Metabolic rate measurements were made over a period of 72 hours, with animals single-housed in Techniplast cages. Animals were single housed 1 week prior to measurement for acclimatization, and energy expenditure was monitored on a custom-built system (Idea Studios). Oxygen consumption (VO 2 ), carbon dioxide production (VCO 2 ), respiratory exchange ratio (VCO 2 /VO 2 ) (RER), and energy expenditure were assessed by the system over the course of the run at intervals of 10 to 15 minutes. Four cohorts of animals were used for the energy expenditure, each at between 5 and 6 weeks of the date of surgery. Energy expenditure (EE) in joules (J) at every time point was calculated based on indirect calorimetry using the Elia and Livesey equation: EE(J) = 15.818 × VO 2 + 5.176 × VCO 2 (48). Energy expenditure measurements in the first 3.5 hours at the start of the run were discarded in order for the animals to reach a steady state. Food intake and energy expenditure were corrected for body weight using ANCOVA (30), which was performed using the generalized linear model (glm) analysis in SPSS 23.0 (IBM) with body weight as a covariate.

Stereotaxic surgery

Homozygous Snord116fl male mice at 10 to 12 weeks of age were injected with AAV viral vectors while under isoflurane anesthesia, similarly to the method described previously (49). Viral vectors used were either AAV7-CAG-oCre (3 × 1013 vg/ml) for test animals or AA7-CMV-GFP (2.1 × 1012 vg/ml). Vectors were generated by Fàtima Bosch’s group and utilized similarly to what was indicated in previous reports (50). Virus (200 nl) was injected bilaterally into the mediobasal hypothalamus, at 1.5 mm caudal to bregma (51), and plus or minus 0.28 mm laterally to the midline, and 6 mm below the skull. Injections were delivered with a 5 μl Hamilton syringe, with the needle left in place for 10 minutes after viral delivery to prevent reflux of the solution, and then gradually lifted in 2-minute steps at 4 mm and 2 mm below the skull surface.

Verification of viral targeting

At 10 weeks after surgery, mice were terminally anesthetized with Dolethal and brains were excised, frozen on dry ice, and stored at –80°C. RNA expression levels of Snord116 in brains of AAV-injected mice were tested using qPCR from 1 mm micropunches of the mediobasal hypothalamus obtained with a biopsy punch (Kai Medical), with micropunches of the PVN and the cortex used as controls. RNA was extracted using an miRNeasy RNA Extraction Kit (QIAGEN) from mouse tissue, and cDNA was generated using the Superscript VILO cDNA Synthesis Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). qPCR was then performed on an ABI 7900 Real-Time PCR System using the gene-specific primers for Snord116 snoRNA (Mm03455667_s1, TaqMan, ABI) and Gapdh (Mm99999915_g1, TaqMan, ABI). For all animals included in the metabolic analyses, the presence of Cre was tested for with immunohistochemistry on serial 20-μm sections of fresh-frozen brains. After mounting onto glass slides, tissues were fixed overnight in 10% formalin at room temperature. The following day, slides were washed once for 5 minutes in TBS, placed into a sealed container with 1× target-retrieval solution, pH 9 (Dako), and heated to 97°C for 40 minutes. After cooling to room temperature, endogenous peroxidase was blocked for 10 minutes, after which tissues were washed for 5 minutes in TBS and blocked in antibody diluent (1% BSA, 0.3% Triton-X in TBS) for 1 hour before incubating with a primary antibody overnight at 4°C (Novagen, catalog 69050, rabbit anti-Cre, 1:10,000). Slides were then washed 3 times for 10 minutes in 1× wash buffer (TBST, Dako) and incubated for 40 minutes at room temperature with a secondary antibody (HRP-labeled polymer anti-rabbit, EnVision+ System, Dako), followed by three 10-minute washes in TBST. DAB (DAKO Liquid DAB+ Substrate Chromogen System) was then applied for 3 minutes before a final wash in water, ethanol dehydration, xylene wash, and mounting. Imaging was performed at 20× using a Hamamatsu NanoZoomer S60 digital slide scanner. Successful targeting was defined by the presence of bilateral Cre expression within the mediobasal hypothalamic region (bregma –1.22 to –2.70). Presence of bilateral Cre was scored blindly by 2 researchers, and data for all samples are included in Supplemental Figure 7.

Serum profiling

Serum samples were collected from AAV-injected mice via cardiac puncture from terminally anesthetized mice at 10 weeks after surgery. Total thyroxine (T4) was measured using a Dimension EXL autoanalyser (Siemens). IGF-1 was measured using the Quantikine Mouse IGF-1 ELISA Kit (R&D Systems), and testosterone was measured using the Testosterone Mouse ELISA Kit (Demeditec).

Laser-capture microdissection

Snord116+/–P fasted versus ad libitum–fed study. Brains were collected from WT and Snord116+/–P mice between 17 and 19 weeks of age across 2 nutritional states, either ad libitum fed or after a 24-hour fast. Brains were fresh frozen and stored at –80°C before cryosectioning on a Bright OTF5000 cryostat. Consecutive 20-μm coronal sections were collected from 0.34 mm through 2.70 mm caudal to bregma (51) onto glass slides (Superfrost Plus, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Fresh-frozen brain sections were fixed in 95% ethanol (30 seconds) and rehydrated in an ethanol series (75% ethanol, 50% ethanol) prior to staining with cresyl violet (Ambion). Sections were then dehydrated in another ethanol series of 50%, 75%, 95%, and 100% ethanol and left to air dry prior to laser capture. Four nuclei (PVN, ARC, VMH, DMH) were then dissected from an average of 90 serial sections covering the mediobasal hypothalamus in mouse from bregma –0.34 to –2.70 mm using a PALM Microbeam Laser Capture Microdissection System (Zeiss) on a ×5 objective. Tissues were captured on AdhesiveCap Clear PCR tubes (Zeiss) and stored in 80 μl of QIAzol (QIAGEN) on dry ice prior to RNA extraction. Laser capture and subsequent cDNA library preparation were performed in 3 batches of 8 brains. The laser-capture procedure was similar to those used in previous reports (52, 53). RNA from laser-captured nuclei was extracted using the miRNeasy Micro RNA Extraction Kit (QIAGEN). Samples were then run on an Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer using Agilent RNA 600 pico and/or nano chips to determine quantity and quality, with a typical sample RNA concentration in the range of 1 to 5 ng/μl.

AAV-injected Snord116fl hypothalami. Laser capture was performed using the same method as described above on single fresh-frozen brain slices, with hypothalamic regions excised based on the pattern of Cre immunohistochemistry in adjacent sections. Six AAV-Cre–injected mice were used, 3 with body-weight gain of greater than 140% of the presurgery weight (obese) and 3 with body-weight gain of less than 125%, as well as 3 region-matched AAV-GFP controls. Quantity and quality were assessed as above, with a typical sample RNA concentration between 70 and 200 pg/μl.

Library preparation and RNA-seq

Snord116+/–P fasted versus ad libitum–fed study. Total RNA of 2 ng from each hypothalamic nucleus was SPIA amplified with an Ovation RNA-Seq System V2 (NuGEN). cDNA was fragmented to 200 bp using a Bioruptor Sonicator (Diagenode), followed by end repair and adapter ligation with the Encore Rapid DR Multiplex 1-96 Protocol to allow multiplex sequencing. Libraries of cDNA were quantified (KAPA Quantification Kit) and then submitted to CRUK Cambridge Institute (Cambridge, United Kingdom) for sequencing on an Illumina Hi-Seq 2500 in 2 to 3 lanes. Single-end reads (SE50) from 93 laser-captured hypothalamic nuclei were obtained, with an average of 15.63 million reads sequenced per sample.

AAV-injected Snord116fl hypothalami. Total RNA of 500 pg from each sample was used to prepare cDNA libraries using the Pico Input Mammalian SMARTer Stranded RNA-Seq Kit (Takara Bio). cDNA libraries were quantified on an Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer using the high-sensitivity DNA kit (Agilent) and then submitted to CRUK-Cambridge Institute for sequencing on an Illumina Hi-Seq 4000 in 1 lane. Single-end reads (SE50) with an average of 9.02 million sequenced reads per sample were obtained.

Bioinformatics

Reads were mapped to Mus musculus GRCm38 genome assembly (Ensembl) with TopHat, achieving an average mapping rate of 88.67% in the Snord116+/P study and 78.81% in the AAV injections study. Reproducible reads have been generated in this manner in orthogonal experiments (54–56). Analysis of RNA-seq data was performed in RStudio using the edgeR and limma packages. In the Snord116+/P study, outlier samples were detected based on global transcriptomic profiles in multidimensional scaling (MDS) plots using edgeR (57), with 8 of 93 samples excluded, so that there were 85 samples across 4 conditions (WT fast, WT fed, Snord116+/–P fast, Snord116+/–P fed), resulting in 4 to 6 biological replicates for each hypothalamic nucleus within each group. Transcriptomic data sets were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE96627, GSE102992, and GSE106210).

Statistics

Graphs were generated in Graphpad Prism 6.0 or R, with details of the statistical tests used provided in the figure legends. Histogram of body weight 10 weeks after surgery was generated in R using the easyGgplot2 package. Differential gene expression was calculated using the glm functionality in EdgeR. SPSS 23.0 (IBM) was used to run ANOVA and ANCOVA tests. Unless otherwise noted, significance is defined at FDR < 0.1 and/or P < 0.05.

Study approval

All mouse studies were performed in accordance with UK Home Office Legislation regulated under the Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act 1986 Amendment, Regulations 2012, following ethical review by the University of Cambridge Animal Welfare and Ethical Review Body (AWERB).