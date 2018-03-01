Hypothalamic loss of Snord116 and Prader-Willi syndrome hyperphagia: the buck stops here?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI99725

2 Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Department of Internal Medicine, and

2 Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Department of Internal Medicine, and

See the related article at Hypothalamic loss of Snord116 recapitulates the hyperphagia of Prader-Willi syndrome.

Hyperphagia and obesity are the best-known manifestations of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and are responsible for most of the overall morbidity and mortality associated with the disease. Yet these PWS symptoms remain poorly understood and without effective pharmacologic therapies. Mouse models attempting to recapitulate both the genetic alterations and marked hyperphagia plus obesity of PWS have been enigmatic, leading to skepticism about the use of mouse models to investigate PWS. In this issue of the JCI, Polex-Wolf and colleagues challenge the skeptics by successfully inducing hyperphagia following bilateral mediobasal hypothalamic deletion of the Snord116 gene from adult mice. Obesity also resulted, although only in a subset of mice. While this approach represents an exciting advance, highlighting a pathologic effect of loss of mediobasal hypothalamic Snord116 expression on the development of PWS’s hallmark symptoms, the variability in the body-weight and body composition responses to this site-selective gene deletion raises several questions.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.