Commentary 10.1172/JCI96497

Epigenetics at the base of alternative splicing changes that promote colorectal cancer

Alberto R. Kornblihtt

Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA), Facultad de Ciencias Exactas y Naturales, Departamento de Fisiología, Biología Molecular y Celular and CONICET-UBA, Instituto de Fisiología, Biología Molecular y Neurociencias (IFIBYNE), Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Address correspondence to: Alberto R. Kornblihtt, Ciudad Universitaria, Pabellón IFIBYNE. (1428) Buenos Aires, Argentina. Phone: 54.11.45763386; Email: ark@fbmc.fcen.uba.ar.

Find articles by Kornblihtt, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published August 21, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 9 (September 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3281–3283. doi:10.1172/JCI96497.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published August 21, 2017 Accepted: date unavailable

See the related article at Histone methyltransferase SETD2 modulates alternative splicing to inhibit intestinal tumorigenesis.

Chromatin modification influences gene expression by either repressing or activating genes, depending on the specific histone mark. Chromatin structure can also influence alternative splicing of transcripts; however, the mechanisms by which epigenetic marks influence splicing are poorly understood. A report in the current issue of the JCI highlights the biological importance of the coordinated control of alternative pre-mRNA splicing by chromatin structure and transcriptional elongation. Yuan et al. found that mutation of the histone methyl transferase SEDT2 affects alternative splicing fates of several key regulatory genes, including those involved in Wnt signaling. As a consequence, loss of SEDT2 in the intestine aggravated Wnt/β-catenin signaling effects, thereby leading to colorectal cancer.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
3282 Page 3281 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement