Histone methyltransferase SETD2 modulates alternative splicing to inhibit intestinal tumorigenesis

SETD2 expression is downregulated in human CRC. To explore a possible role of SETD2 in CRC, we first assessed SETD2 expression in humans with CRC. As shown in Figure 1A, quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis indicated that SETD2 mRNA was significantly reduced in tumors compared with their paired normal biopsies (Figure 1A). In addition, Western blotting analysis revealed that levels of SETD2 protein and H3K36me3 were both decreased in the tumor lysates as compared with the normal counterparts (Figure 1B). To substantiate this observation, we extended the analysis to a larger patient cohort comprising 168 tumor specimens and 48 normal biopsies (the clinical information was summarized in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94292DS1). Immunochemistry analyses revealed a significantly lower SETD2 protein level in colorectal tumors (mean = 3.97, median = 4) in comparison with normal colons (mean = 5.65, median = 6). Quantification showed that approximately 65% of normal tissues displayed intermediate to intense nuclear SETD2 staining, whereas only around 35% of tumors exhibited such a pattern (Figure 1C). Correlation studies also indicated that SETD2 expression in tumor cells was inversely linked to the stages of disease progression (Figure 1D). More importantly, as judged by hazard ratios (HRs), SETD2 expression levels served as an independent predictor for risk stratification of overall survival and metastasis-free survival in patients (Figure 1E and Supplemental Table 1). In addition, multivariate Cox proportional-hazards regression analysis revealed that SETD2 also carried the independent predictive power to further enhance the prognostic accuracy of TNM status in CRC (T, size or direct extent of the primary tumor; N, degree of spread to regional lymph node; M, presence of distant metastasis) (Supplemental Table 1). Likewise, the clinical relevance of SETD2 was further supported by analysis of the public data sets. As shown by Kaplan-Meier plot, SETD2 mRNA was negatively associated with disease-relapsed free survival in 2 separate patient cohorts (Figure 1F). Together, these findings highlight SETD2 as a potential biomarker for CRC and suggest a causal role of SETD2 in colorectal tumorigenesis.

Figure 1 Clinical relevance of SETD2 expression in human CRC. (A) SETD2 mRNA levels in 30 matched tumor and paracarcinoma tissues (paired t test, P = 0.0035). (B) SETD2 and H3K36me3 protein levels in 6 pairs of random CRC samples. Blot images are derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. N, adjacent normal specimens; T, matched tumor tissues. (C) Expression of SETD2 was assessed in tissue microarray. SETD2 staining indexes using a 10-point quantification scale in normal colon counterparts (n = 35) and tumors (n = 149) are shown (χ2 test, P = 0.0015). (D) Boxed plot of SETD2 expression assessed by blinded IHC analyses of TMA at different clinical stages (Kruskal-Wallis test). (E) Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival and metastasis-free survival of patients based on SETD2 expression levels. A log-rank test was used for statistical analysis. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for disease relapse–free stratified by SETD2 expression levels using GEO data sets GSE35982 and GSE17538 (P values by log-rank test). Scale bars: 50 μm.

SETD2 reduction promotes tumorigenesis in cells. To investigate the role of SETD2 in colon cancer, we first generated SETD2-depleted RKO and DLD1 cells using 2 shRNA constructs that display similar knockdown efficiency (Figure 2A). Reduced SETD2 facilitated the growth and migration of these cells as measured by MTT and Transwell assays, respectively (Figure 2, B and C). Next, we examined whether SETD2 is important for anchorage-independent growth and oncosphere formation in cells. As shown in Figure 2, D and E, reduced SETD2 expression in HCT116, RKO, and DLD1 cells markedly enhanced anchorage-independent growth and oncosphere formation. Quantitation results revealed there were 2- to 3-fold increases of colonial formation efficiency upon SETD2 silencing (Figure 2D). Although overexpression of SETD2 did not affect the growth and migration of HCT116 cells (Supplemental Figure 1), it impaired colony and oncosphere growth (Figure 2F). In contrast, a SETD2 mutant lacking the catalytical set domain did not exhibit such impact, suggesting that methyltransferase activity is required for its suppressive function. Together, our results indicate that SETD2 impairs CRC progress in CRC cells.

Figure 2 SETD2 inhibits tumorigenesis in CRC cells. (A) Western blotting analysis of the indicated proteins in control and SETD2 knockdown (SETD2-KD) cells. Blot images are derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. (B and C) In vitro growth (B) and migration (C) of control (CTRL) and SETD2-depleted RKO and DLD1 cells. (D and E) Soft agar assays (D) and oncosphere formations (E) in parental and SETD2-KD cells. The quantitation results are shown in the right panels. (F) The levels of WT SETD2 or SETD2-ΔSet overexpression (left panel) and quantitation results of anchorage-independent growth and oncosphere formation (right panel) in HCT116 cells. Statistical comparisons in B–D, and F were made using a 2-tailed Student’s t test*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 400 mm (C); 5 mm (D); 1 mm (E).

Setd2 deletion aggravates tumor malignance in an Apcmin/+ mouse model. The above results prompted us to employ GEMs to investigate the role of SETD2 in CRC in vivo. To circumvent embryonic lethality, we first generated Setd2-floxed mice (Supplemental Figure 2A) and crossed them with Villin-Cre mice to delete Setd2 in intestinal epithelium (Setd2fl/fl VillinCre/+, hereafter referred as Setd2ΔIEC mice) (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Interestingly, though inactivation of Setd2 profoundly reduced H3K36me3 levels within intestinal epithelium (Figure 3, A and B), Setd2ΔIEC mice were viable and fertile and exhibited no gross phenotypic abnormalities compared with their control littermates. Over a period of 10-month observations, no overt defects were seen in the structures of intestine and the crypt-villus axis in Setd2ΔIEC mice (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2B). In addition, by assessing the number of enterocytes and goblet cells (identified by alkaline phosphatase [ALP] and periodic acid–Schiff [PAS] staining), we determined there were no detectable differences in terms of cell lineage composition (Supplemental Figure 2B). This observation was further confirmed by RT-qPCR analysis. Though MUC2 expression (goblet cell) was decreased, there were no significant changes in the expression of other marker genes for the different cell lineages and stem cell populations in SETD2-deficient intestinal tissue compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 2C). Thus, Setd2 is largely dispensable for intestinal homeostasis under physiological states.

Figure 3 Setd2 inactivation potentiates tumor malignance in an Apcmin/+ mice model. (A and B) Western blot (A) and immunohistochemical staining (B) of the indicated proteins in small intestines of WT and Setd2ΔIEC mice. (C) H&E staining of representative Swiss roll of small intestines of 10-month-old mice. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival plots of Apcmin/+ and Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice as indicated (n = 12) (log-rank test). (E) Macroscopic image, tumor number, and tumor load from the small intestines of 14-week-old mice as indicated (n = 12); 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Histogram showing the size distribution of tumors from 14-week-old mice as indicated (n = 11; χ2 test). (G and H) H&E images (G) and phospho-H3, cleaved caspase 3 staining (H) of the representative small intestines from 14-week-old Apcmin/+ and Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice. Arrowhead denotes the discontinuous muscle layer due to the invasion of tumor cells. (I) Western blot of the indicated protein from small intestine lysates. Blot images are derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. Scale bars: 50 μm (B, G, H, lower panel); 1 mm (C, G, upper panels); 1 cm (E).

Mutation of the WT Apc allele (Apcmin/+) results in widespread adenomas throughout the gastrointestinal tract in mice. We hypothesized that Setd2 deletion might aggravate tumorigenesis in Apcmin/+ mice. Thus, tumor progression of compound Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice and the control Apcmin/+ group was analyzed over a period of 8 months. As shown by Kaplan-Meier survival plots, life span was much shorter in the compound mice, with a median survival of 105 days, compared with 205 days in Apcmin/+ mice (P = 8.66 × 10–16) (Figure 3D). Macroscopic dissections revealed a profound increase in the number of lesions and tumor loads within Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice at 3 to 4 months of age (Figure 3E). Of note, analyses of tumor-size distribution indicated that tumors in Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice were larger in size compared with the lesions in Apcmin/+ mice (Figure 3F), suggesting that Setd2 depletion promotes both tumor initiation and progression. H&E staining further confirmed that there were significantly more polyps in the intestines of the compound mice (Figure 3G). At 3 to 4 months, subsets of the lesions arising from the compound mice displayed an adenomatous pattern invading the muscle layer, whereas most of the lesions in Apcmin/+ mice remained in the confined dysplastic stage (Figure 3G). Accordingly, the intestines of Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice exhibited higher proliferative rates and less apoptosis, indicated by phospho-H3 and cleaved caspase 3 staining (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3A). The observation that SETD2 deficiency promotes intestinal proliferation and prevents apoptosis was further strengthened by Western blotting analysis. As shown in Figure 3I, there were significant increases of proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) levels and reductions of cleaved caspase 3 signals in the intestine lysates of Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice. Together, these results demonstrate that SETD2 deficiency accelerates adenoma development in Apcmin/+ mice and support the notion that SETD2 is a tumor suppressor in the gut.

Setd2 deletion stimulates Wnt-dependent transformation and stemness programs. To get an insight into the mechanism of how Setd2 ablation promotes CRC, we performed gene expression analysis using the intestinal tissues isolated from Apcmin/+ and Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice. We utilized morphologically normal tissues without the polyps from 6- to 8-week-old mice. At this time point, Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice exhibited histology similar to that of the control littermates; therefore, the genes exhibiting altered expressions might be more directly related to earlier events influenced by SETD2. Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) indicated that the most prominently altered disease processes were associated with cancer and gastrointestinal disease (Supplemental Figure 3B). Similarly, cell proliferation and growth and cell death and survival were enriched cellular functions in the absence of SETD2 (Supplemental Figure 3B). To better understand SETD2-mediated signal circuits, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) and observed that SETD2 loss significantly enriched the gene concepts linked to stem and progenitor signature, including stem cell and proliferation signaling, whereas terminal differentiation signaling was compromised in the absence of SETD2 (Figure 4A). These results were further exemplified by PAS, ALP staining, and anti-CD44 immunostaining. We found that the proportions of goblet cells (PAS positive) and enterocytes (ALP positive) were markedly reduced within the tumors of Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice, whereas the tumors lacking SETD2 were more heavily populated with CD44-positive progenitor cells (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 SETD2 loss stimulates Wnt-induced transformation and stemness programs. (A) GSEA enrichment plots of differentially expressed genes belonging to stem/progenitor, differentiation, and Wnt signaling associated with SETD2 downregulation. (B) PAS, ALP, and CD44 staining in intestinal tumors from 14-week-old Apcmin/+ and Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice. (C) Heat map summarizing the RT-qPCR results comparing the expression of Wnt target genes in the intestine from 14-week-old mice as indicated. (D) RT-qPCR analysis of Wnt target genes in control and SETD2-knockdown HCT116 cells treated with Wnt3a. Statistical comparisons were made using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E and F) In situ hybridization of stem cells with Olfm4+ (E) and immunostaining of the progenitor cells (CD44 and SOX9 positive) (F) from intestine sections as indicated. (G and H) Staining of lysosome and β-catenin in the adjacent normal and tumor parts of intestine sections as indicated. Scale bars: 50 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Interestingly, GSEA revealed that SETD2-mediated genes resemble the Wnt-responsive gene signature. As indicated in Figure 4A, genes upregulated by Wnt stimulation were enriched in the set of genes that were upregulated in response to SETD2 depletion, suggesting an inverse relationship between SETD2 and Wnt pathway activity. As summarized by heat map, RT-qPCR analysis verified that expressions of Wnt-responsive genes such as Axin2, Fzd7, Apcdd1, Sox9, and Myc were upregulated in SETD2-depleted intestines (Figure 4C). To determine whether this regulation is cell autonomous, we depleted SETD2 in HCT116 cells and found that SETD2 silencing sensitized cells to Wnt3a stimulation, as reflected by the significantly increased expression of Wnt-induced target genes (Figure 4D). In agreement with the enhanced Wnt signaling in the absence of SETD2, RNAscope in situ hybridization assay detected a significantly increased number of Olfm4-positive stem cells within the crypts of Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice (Figure 4E). Likewise, immunostaining of CD44 and SOX9 revealed the expansion of transamplified or progenitor zones within intestinal crypts of Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice compared with those of Apcmin/+ mice (Figure 4F). Similarly, Wnt-mediated Paneth cells were observed to be mislocalized away from the home of the crypt (Figure 4G). In addition, we also measured β-catenin accumulation in the small intestine. Compared with control mice, nuclear β-catenin staining was enhanced in the crypts of histologically normal intestines of Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice, and this accumulation was more prominent in the tumors lacking SETD2 (Figure 4H). Together, these results indicate that SETD2 deficiency stimulates Wnt-induced transformation and stemness programs to promote the expansion of stem/progenitor cells.

SETD2 loss enhances intestinal regeneration and self-renewal. When damaged, the intestine requires high levels of Wnt/β-catenin signaling to facilitate regeneration. Therefore, we utilized a whole-body irradiation–induced (WBI-induced) regeneration model to further define the role of SETD2 in the regulation of Wnt signaling. H&E staining of intestinal paraffin sections was employed to assess the number and length of villus during the regeneration process. Setd2ΔIEC mice exhibited an accelerated regeneration process in comparison with control littermates. By day 5 after irradiation, intestinal regeneration as measured by villus length was largely recovered in the intestine of Setd2ΔIEC mice, but not in control litters (Figure 5, A and B). In accordance with the results in Apcmin/+ mice, Setd2 deletion significantly enhanced the levels of Wnt/β-catenin targets such as Fzd6, Fzd7, Axin2, and Ccnd1 along with increasing expression of the progenitor cell–associated genes Cd133 and Cd44 (Figure 5C). Collectively, our results indicated that SETD2 restricted stem/progenitor cell expansion during intestine regeneration.

Figure 5 SETD2 depletion promotes intestinal regeneration and self-renewal. (A) H&E staining of small intestinal sections 3 and 5 days after WBI (10 Gy). (B) The lengths of villus were quantitated in at least 6 fields of small intestinal sections from WT and Setd2ΔIEC mice (n = 9). (C) Gene expression analysis of small intestine during regeneration (days 0 and 3), as indicated. (D) Organoid morphology (left) and quantification of size or differentiation after 6 days of culture (right). Size differences were calculated by Student’s t test, and differentiation was measured by sprouting per organoid (Fisher’s exact test, P < 0.001). (E and F) Phospho-H3, β-catenin, and lysozyme whole-mount staining (E) and gene expression analysis (F) of organoid derived from Apcmin/+ and Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice (n > 4). Statistical comparisons in B, C, and F were made using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 50 μm (A); 400 μm (D and E).

To complement our genetic findings, we utilized intestinal organoid culture (also known as mini-guts or enteroids) to directly interrogate the cell-intrinsic response to SETD2 reduction without potential interference by tissue microenvironment. Over 6 days of ex vivo culture, we observed significantly larger sizes of organoids derived from the crypts of Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice (Figure 5D). In addition, quantitation of organoid differentiation revealed that SETD2 deficiency impaired the sprouting of organoid, a result that is characteristic of a less differentiated phenotype and more reminiscent of tumorigenesis (Figure 5D). In accordance with the faster kinetic growth of SETD2-depleted organoids, phospho-H3 staining indicated that Setd2 ablation renders the cells more proliferative (Figure 5E). In addition, whole-mount staining revealed the enhanced nuclear translocations of β-catenin in the absence of SETD2 (Figure 5E). Likewise, SETD2-deficient organoids exhibited mislocalized and increased Paneth cells likely caused by enhanced Wnt signaling (Figure 5E). Further RT-qPCR analysis indicated that these cyst-like structures produced high levels of stem or progenitor cell–associated genes, including Lgr5, Axin2, Olfm4, and Cd133, whereas the terminal differentiation–related genes Alpi, Fabp2, Muc2, and Clca3 were simultaneously downregulated in the absence of SETD2 (Figure 5F). Collectively, these results demonstrate that SETD2 regulates intestinal self-renewal and differentiation in a cell-intrinsic manner.

SETD2 modulates AS of the genes implicated in oncogenesis. Accumulating evidence suggests that SETD2 regulates RNA splicing (10–14). This may reflect the ability of SETD2 to influence transcription elongation and initiation (5, 9). Regardless of the molecular mechanisms, loss of SETD2 has been shown to modulate AS in multiple biological contexts. As such, we conducted the Multivariate Analysis of Transcript Splicing (rMATS) program (27) to identify SETD2-regulated AS events during intestinal tumorigenesis. As summarized in Table 1, 711 genes exhibited the significant alterations of AS in SETD2-deficient intestine versus controls. Interestingly, many of the affected genes were part of recognized cancer-associated pathways (e.g., Sirt7, Cdk4, Cdk7, Rab1a, and Lkb1) or were key signaling components (e.g., Dvl2, Smurf2, Ephb3, and Jag1). Specifically, there were 279 genes with intron retention (IR) (39.2%) AS events, 198 with exon skipping (SE) (27.8%), and 161 with mutually exclusive exons (MXE) (22.8%). Interestingly, 238 out of 279 STED2-influenced IR genes (81.8%), displayed the reduced IR in the absence of SETD2 (Figure 6A). Likewise, 136 out of 198 STED2-influenced SE genes (68%) exhibited an increase of exon inclusion, whereas MXE showed no preferences for exon utilization (Figure 6A). These results implied that loss of SETD2 or H3K36me3 within the chromatin facilitates the production of intron-loss or exon-inclusion transcripts in mouse intestine.

Figure 6 SETD2 regulates cancer-associated AS in Apcmin/+ mice. (A) Pie graph summary of AS in SETD2 KO mice versus control mice. (B) Venn diagram indicates that altered AS genes (gray) preferably exhibited the decrease of H3K36me3 codes within gene bodies in comparison with the promoter and intergenic regions (P < 0.001; χ2 test). (C) Snapshot of H3K36me3 ChIP-Seq signal at the represented gene locus in control and Setd2-knockout mice. (D and E) Knockout of Setd2 in intestinal epithelium causes a decrease of IR (D) and an increase of mRNA levels of the indicated genes (E). Primers for examinations of IR are indicated by the arrows. (F) H3K36me3 codes in the areas of IR-related genes in the IECs of Apcmin/+ and Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice. (G) ChIP-qPCR analysis of total Pol II and Ser2-phosphorylated Pol II enrichments in the IR gene locus, as indicated by number in control and SETD2-deficient Apc-mutated IECs. Statistical comparisons in E–G were made using a 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Table 1 Summary of altered AS genes upon Setd2 knockout in Apcmin/+ mice

To further understand the underlying mechanisms, we conducted ChIP sequencing (ChIP-Seq) to analyze the genomic distributions of H3K36me3 in control and SETD2-deficient compound mice. When comparing ChIP-Seq intervals in control and SETD2-deficient intestine, 6,899 genes displayed more than 2-fold reductions of H3K36me3 modifications upon Setd2 ablation, and the altered density of H3K36me3 intervals (Setd2 KO versus control) were mainly localized within gene bodies (Supplemental Figure 3C). Next, we correlated the AS events with SETD2 genomic occupancies and identified that there were a total of 368 out of 771 (51.8%) genes exhibiting dysregulated AS and the reductions of H3K36me3 modifications after SETD2 depletion. Of note, the overlapping genes were more likely to exhibit the reduction of H3K36me3 within the gene body and not within promoters and/or intergenic regions (Figure 6B), highlighting the mechanistic link between lower intragenic H3K36me3 levels and AS. Of note, we found no association between intron length and IR ratio in the presence or absence of SETD2 (Supplemental Figure 3D). The H3K36me3 codes for the representative overlapping genes are presented in Figure 6C (taken from the ChIP-seq data).

As IR, SE, and MXE represented the most AS changes influenced by SETD2, we further validated the sequencing results by RT-qPCR assays. Results showed less intron inclusions for Ephb3, Sirt7, Jag1, and Cdk4 genes in SETD2-deficient intestinal epithelial cells (IECs) as compared with controls, whereas β-actin served as the control, displaying no appreciable differences (Figure 6D). Overall, we detected significant differences of IR in all cases (8 genes examined). Intron-retaining transcripts often contain premature stop codons to elicit NMD, resulting in decreased levels of mRNA (28). In line with this notion, the heat map summarizes the IR-related genes and shows their expressions were largely upregulated in SETD-deficient IECs (Supplemental Figure 4A). Similarly, RT-qPCR analysis of preselected genes showed that EphB3, Sirt7, Jag1, and Cdk4 mRNA were increased in the intestinal epithelium lacking Setd2 (Figure 6E). To demonstrate the involvement of SETD2 and H3K36me3 histone marks in this molecular event, we performed ChIP-qPCR analyses to compare H3K36me3 occupancies in the IR locus of Ephb3, Sirt7, Jag1, and Cdk4 genes. Indeed, SETD2 loss eliminated H3K36me3 modifications in the IR regions (Figure 6F), supporting a direct involvement of SETD2. Though MRG15 has been shown to modulate AS by recognizing H3K36me3, we found that depletion of MRG15 in HCT116 cells did not affect the IR events of genes influenced by SETD2 (e.g., DVL2, JAG1, and SIRT7) (Supplemental Figure 4B), suggesting that it is unlikely MRG15 is involved in SETD2-mediated IR. Interestingly, ChIP analysis using antibodies specific for Pol II and Ser2-phosphorylated Pol II revealed that SETD2 depletion led to an enrichment of elongated Pol II at the intron-retained locus of Ephb3, Jag1, Cdk4, and Cdk16, but not Sirt7 (Figure 6G). Among a total of 8 genes examined, there were 5 genes displaying the pause of the Pol II elongation rate within the intron-retained locus. These results suggested that slower transcription elongation upon SETD2 depletion might facilitate the removal of intron. Such a kinetic model has been shown as one of the mechanisms for regulating cotranscriptional splicing (11, 29–31). A similar analysis was conducted to examine SE (Eif5a, Ehmt2, and Smurf2) and MXE (Pkm2, Tpm1, and Epn1), and we showed that Setd2 ablation affected SE and MXE types of AS as well (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Together, our results indicate that SETD2 regulates RNA splicing, which might contribute to intestinal tumorigenesis.

SETD2 loss augments Wnt signaling through regulating NMD-coupled AS of DVL2. Having demonstrated that SETD2 modulated AS, we asked whether these affected genes could explain enhanced Wnt signaling in the absence of SETD2. As such, classical T cell factor (TCF) reporter assay was performed in HCT116 cells. As shown in Supplemental Figure 5A, the level of β-catenin–driven transcription activity, measured by the TOP/FOP luciferase reporter ratio, was compromised in SETD2-overexpressing HCT116 cells. Conversely, depletion of SETD2 enhanced luciferase activity in response to Wnt3a stimulation. Interestingly, we noticed that β-catenin protein and nonphosphorylated β-catenin (active β-catenin) were significantly upregulated in SETD2-silencing cells without any change in mRNA (Figure 7A). Consistent with the enhanced nuclear accumulation of β-catenin (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), reduced polyubiquitination of β-catenin was observed in HCT116 cells depleted with SETD2 (Figure 7B). Collectively, the above results prompted us to investigate whether the protein stability was governed by SETD2. Time-course experiments revealed that depletion of SETD2 in cells augmented β-catenin stability, whereas MG132 treatment attenuated the destruction of β-catenin protein (Supplemental Figure 5D), indicating SETD2 regulates β-catenin stability through 26S proteasome. To further substantiate this notion, we treated the cells with lithium chloride (LiCl) to inhibit the destruction complex of β-catenin and observed that Wnt signaling in control and SETD2-silencing cells was comparable (Supplemental Figure 5E), suggesting that SETD2 modulates Wnt signaling through regulation of β-catenin stability.

Figure 7 SETD2 counteracts Wnt/β-catenin pathway through regulation of NMD-coupled splicing of DVL2 pre-mRNA. (A) Western blotting analysis (left) and RT-qPCR analysis (right) of the indicated genes in control and SETD2-knockdown HCT116 cells. Cytomembrane-free lysate was used to examine active β-catenin. (B) Western blotting analysis of the indicated protein and immunoprecipitates derived from HCT116 cells. Blot images are derived from replicate samples run on parallel gels. (C) RT-PCR analysis of Dvl2 splicing patterns in IECs as indicated. Upper band: intron-retained transcripts. The average percentages of IR are shown. (D) ChIP-qPCR analysis of Pol II and Ser2-phosphorylated Pol II enrichments in the Dvl2 gene locus, as indicated by number in control and SETD2-deficient Apc-mutated IECs. (E) RT-PCR analysis of DVL2 splicing patterns in control and SETD2-knockdown HCT116 cells with or without UPF1 knockdown. (F and G) Control and SETD2-knockdown HCT116 cells transfected with control or SSO. SSO oligonucleotide target against 3′ splicing site of intron 2 of DVL2. (F) RT–PCR analysis of DVL2 mRNA and the average percentages of IR are shown. (G) Oncosphere formation of the cells as indicated. Quantitation results are shown in the right panel. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. (H) Western blot analysis of the small intestine lysates from Apcmin/+ and Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice. (I) Examination of the indicated protein in cytoplasm and nucleus lysates from Apcmin/+ and Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice. Primers used for examination of IR are indicated by arrows. Scale bars: 1 mm. Statistical comparisons in D and G were made using a 2-tailed Student’s t test

Focusing on the potential candidates implicated in Wnt signaling, we noticed that Dvl2 was listed as the top candidate, showing the reduced IR of its intron 2 and displaying significantly fewer H3K36me3 modifications upon Setd2 deletion. DVL-mediated coclustering of FRZ, LRP6, AXIN, and associated kinases at the plasma membrane triggers phosphorylation of the LRP6, thereby promoting β-catenin stabilization. In addition, DVL also plays a pivotal role in the nucleus by mediating the formation of the β-catenin/TCF transcriptional complex in conjunction with c-Jun, which is required for Wnt/β-catenin signaling (26, 32–34). Given the importance of DVL in the regulation of Wnt signaling, we performed RT-PCR analysis and confirmed that Dvl2 pre-mRNA without intron 2 was profoundly increased in SETD2-deficient intestines (Figure 7C). ChIP-qPCR analysis verified that Setd2 ablation diminished H3K36me3 modifications within the IR areas of the Dvl2 gene locus (Supplemental Figure 6A), indicating a direct involvement of SETD2 in regulating the processing of DVL2 pre-mRNA. In agreement with the results shown in Figure 6G, ChIP-qPCR analysis using antibodies specific for Pol II–phosphorylated CTD at Ser2, an elongating form of Pol II as well as total Pol II, revealed that SETD2 depletion led to paused Pol II at the intron-retained locus of Dvl2 (Figure 7D). These results suggested that slower transcription elongation upon SETD2 depletion might facilitate the removal of intron 2.

We noticed that the intron 2–containing DVL2 transcript carries a premature stop codon in intron 2, suggesting that this transcript is potentially subjected to NMD regulation. To confirm SETD2-mediated DVL2 expression through NMD, we used siRNA to knock down UPF1, which is a central factor in NMD. Depletion of UPF1 in HCT116 cells led to the increase of intron-retained transcripts of DVL2 (Figure 7E), indicating that the DVL2 transcript with intron 2 is indeed subjected to NMD. In line with this notion, Dvl2 mRNA was profoundly increased in SETD2-deficient intestines (Supplemental Figure 6B). Similarly, SETD2 depletion increased DVL2 expression in CRC cells, whereas overexpression of SETD2 in HCT116 cells reduced its expression (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). We also detected the enhanced or reduced nuclear accumulation of DVL2 in SETD2-depleted and -overexpressed cells (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). Of note, we did not see the decrease of nuclear β-catenin in SETD2-overexpressed cells (Supplemental Figure 6F), which is presumably due to the compensatory role of DVLs in cell cultures. Together, our data reveal that SETD2 depletion increases DVL2 mRNA expression through NMD-coupled AS regulation.

We hypothesized that the upregulation of DVL2 in the absence of SETD2 led to the increase of both stabilization and transcription activity of β-catenin and thereby augmented Wnt signaling. To clarify this issue, we depleted DVL2 expression in SETD2-knockdown cells. As reflected by the expression of Wnt targets, reduced DVL2 expression in SETD2-silencing cells diminished Wnt activity and oncosphere formation to levels similar to those of control cells (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). More importantly, to directly assess the functional dependence between DVL2 IR and SETD2 effects in tumorigenesis, we utilized antisense oligonucleotide (splicing switching oligonucleotide [SSO]) (35) to induce intron 2 retention of DVL2 in SETD2-deficient cells (Figure 7F). As indicated by the number of oncospheres, we showed that enhancement of IR for DVL2 largely diminished the growth advantage elicited by SETD2 loss (Figure 7G). These results suggested that SETD2 exerts its tumor-suppressive role largely dependent on the regulation of DVL2 splicing. Similar results were obtained in GEMs, that is, SETD2 loss led to increased DVL2 expression and thus upregulated Wnt activity, as evidenced by the enhanced phospho-LRP6 levels and nuclear accumulation of DVL2 and β-catenin from Apcmin/+; Setd2ΔIEC mice (Figure 7, H and I). The clinical relevance of DVL2 and SETD2 was substantiated by patient specimen analysis. We showed that DVL2 mRNA levels were negatively correlated with SETD2 transcripts in colorectal tumors (Supplemental Figure 6I). Collectively, our results indicate that SETD2 loss induces DVL2 mRNA expression and thereby leads to hyperactivation of Wnt signaling.

SETD2 loss aggravates Wnt/β-catenin–dependent CRC progression. To clarify whether SETD2 loss–mediated tumorigenesis is dependent on hyperactivation of Wnt signaling, we silenced β-catenin in HCT116 cells and found that depletion of β-catenin in SETD2-deficient cells compromised oncosphere growth to an extent similar to that seen with control cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). Conversely, knockdown SETD2 in constitutively active β-catenin overexpression cells did not further enhance anchorage-independent growth as compared with β-catenin overexpression cells (Supplemental Figure 7B). Together, these results highlighted that SETD2 exerts its tumor-suppressive function in a manner largely dependent on Wnt signaling. To further substantiate this notion, we performed an intrasplenic injection of metastatic assay to clarify the functional relevance of SETD2 and Wnt signaling in CRC. To achieve this, HCT116 cells stably expressing luciferase were injected and spleen was resected 2 minutes after injection to avoid the primary lesion effect. As measured by bioluminescent imaging, overexpression of constitutively active β-catenin or depletion of SETD2 enhanced the distal colorizations of colorectal tumor cells within the liver 1 month after inoculation (Figure 8, A and B). More importantly, depletion of SETD2 did not further enhance metastasis induced by β-catenin overexpression alone (Figure 8, A and B). Similarly, the bioluminescent imaging results could be confirmed by the macroscopic image and H&E staining of metastatic lesions in liver (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 7C). Finally, the functional relevance between SETD2 and β-catenin signaling could be illustrated by transcriptomic signature analysis in patients. There was a significant and negative correlation among SETD2, β-catenin, LGR5, and ISCs and progenitor signature in colorectal tumors (using data sets from NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE35982 and GSE17538; Figure 8D). Collectively, our results highlight that SETD2 promotes CRC progression in a manner largely dependent on Wnt/β-catenin signaling.