Aberrant TGF-β activation in bone tendon insertion induces enthesopathy-like disease

Upregulated TGF-β activities in posterior calcaneal tuberosity in Achilles tendon enthesopathy mouse models. To examine the changes at the onset of enthesopathy, we generated these 2 models based on prior theories that enthesopathy results from unbalanced mechanical loading (2, 39). The first model we generated decreased mechanical load by partially transecting Achilles tendons in the middle of tendon body in 3-month-old male mice, termed semi-Achilles tendon transection (SMTS) (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96186DS1). The bone volume over total tissue volume (BV/TV) in the posterior calcaneal tuberosity (PCT), the site of Achilles tendon attachment to calcaneus, was decreased in SMTS mice compared with the sham group, as determined by 3D μCT analysis 2 weeks after surgery, but restored 8 weeks after SMTS (Figure 1, A and B). The trabecular bone thickness (Tb.Th), trabecular number (Tb.N), and trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) were decreased 4 weeks after SMTS. Tb.Th and Tb.N were back to levels similar to those of controls 8 weeks after SMTS, while Tb.Sp remained significantly lower in relation to sham-operated controls (Figure 1B). Moreover, a dramatically higher trabecular pattern factor (Tb.Pf), a quantitative parameter of the connectiveness and microarchitecture of trabecular bone (40), was noted in the SMTS mice compared with sham-operated controls, indicating uncoupled bone remodeling (Figure 1B). Evident bony projections at the PCT were present in 4 of 10 mice 8 weeks after SMTS (Figure 1A). The BV/TV, Tb.N, and Tb.Th of vertebral bodies were not significantly changed in the SMTS group compared with controls at week 8 (Supplemental Figure 2). Tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining showed that the osteoclast surface per bone surface (OCS/BS) increased in PCT trabecular bone 1 and 2 weeks after surgery and was back to normal levels on week 4 after surgery (Figure 1, C and D) while leaving large bone marrow cavities (Figure 1C). A significantly higher active TGF-β concentration in serum was seen in the SMTS mice relative to sham-operated mice from 1 to 8 weeks after surgery (Figure 1E), consistent with previous studies reporting higher TGF-β after trauma (41–44). The total serum TGF-β1 levels did not change significantly (Supplemental Figure 3). Immunostaining further demonstrated that the number of cells positive for phosphorylated Smad2/3 (pSmad2/3+), a downstream signal of TGF-β, was higher in bone marrow 1, 2, and 4 weeks after surgery as compared with that in sham-operated controls (Figure 2, A and B), suggesting increased active TGF-β levels. We compared pSmad2/3 staining to that in bone marrow cells distant from the PCT site and found no statistically significant differences between sham-operated mice and SMTS mice. Mature osteoblasts, noted by osteocalcin staining, were increased in the PCT bone marrow from 2 weeks to 8 weeks after SMTS (Figure 2, C and D), leading to a restoration in BV/TV by 8 weeks (Figure 1B). The serum osteocalcin levels were comparable to those in the controls 4 weeks after SMTS, but were significantly higher at 8 weeks (Figure 2E). Calcein double labeling confirmed that SMTS mice had more bone formation at the PCT as compared with sham-operated controls (Figure 2, F and G). We created a second Achilles enthesopathy model, termed dorsiflexion immobilization (DI), where we fixed the ankles of mice in a dorsiflexion position to mimic overuse of Achilles tendons with increased mechanical load (Supplemental Figure 4, A–E). The changes in histomorphometry parameters (BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, Tb.Sp, and Tb.Pf by μCT) and TGF-β signaling (pSmad2/3 staining) in the DI model were similar to those in the SMTS model, while differences in osteoclast activity (P = 0.061) and active serum TGF-β1 were not significantly different than those in the controls (Supplemental Figure 5, A–G). These results suggest that altered mechanical loading induces uncoupled bone resorption and formation in PCT, elevating active TGF-β concentrations in these regions.

Figure 1 Osteoclastic bone resorption in SMTS enthesopathy mice. (A) μCT images of the PCT (sagittal view). Red arrowhead indicates altered morphology of the PCT. Red asterisk indicates bone marrow cavities. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Quantitative analysis of BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, Tb.Sp, and Tb.Pf in PCT determined by μCT analysis. (C) TRAP staining (magenta) in mouse PCT bone marrow. Scale bar: 200 μm. Red asterisks indicate bone marrow cavities. (D) Quantitative analysis of TRAP+ OCS/BS. (E) Quantitative analysis of active TGF-β1 in serum by ELISA. D0, prior to SMTS surgery; Sham, sham surgery; W1, 1 week after SMTS surgery. Data shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10. *P < 0.05 compared with the sham group.

Figure 2 Dysregulated TGF-β signaling is associated with trabecular bone changes in SMTS enthesopathy mice. (A) Immunohistochemical analysis of pSmad2/3+ cells (brown) in mouse PCT bone marrow. The bottom panels show higher magnification of the boxed area in the top panels. Scale bar: 500 μm (top panels); 50 μm (bottom panels). (B) Quantitative analysis of the number of pSmad2/3+ cells per bone marrow area (mm2). (C) Immunostaining and (D) quantitative analysis of Ocn+ cells. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantitative analysis of osteocalcin in serum by ELISA. (F) Representative images of calcein double labeling of Achilles tendon enthesis 8 weeks after sham or SMTS operation with (G) quantification of MAR and BFR. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10. *P < 0.05 compared with the sham group.

High levels of active TGF-β induce fibrocartilage degeneration in SMTS mice. We next examined the fibrocartilage of Achilles tendon enthesis after SMTS. Safranin O and Fast Green (SOFG) staining showed the areas of CF increased and UF decreased in SMTS mice 4 and 8 weeks after surgery compared with those in age and sex-matched sham-operated mice, with the tidemark moving closer to the interface between UF and the Achilles tendon (Figure 3, A and B). Proteoglycan decreased in UF in the SMTS mice both 4 and 8 weeks after surgery (Figure 3A). Moreover, bone marrow directly linked to CF by 4 weeks, with blood vessel invasion noted into CF in mice 8 weeks after SMTS surgery (Figure 3A). We also observed elevated concentrations of COLX (Figure 3, C and D) and MMP13 (Figure 3, E and F) in fibrocartilage in SMTS mice as compared with sham-operated controls, suggesting the process of enthesis degeneration (45, 46). The DI mouse model also revealed similar results (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F). These results suggest that unbalanced mechanical loading induces fibrocartilage degeneration in Achilles tendon enthesis.

Figure 3 Fibrocartilage displays mineralization in Achilles tendon enthesis. (A) SOFG staining of Achilles tendon enthesis compartment, proteoglycan (red), bone (green) and Achilles tendon (green). Black arrowheads indicate direct connection between bone marrow and CF. White arrowhead indicates blood vessel invasion from PCT bone to CF. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Quantitative analysis of area of CF and UF. (C and E) Immunohistochemical and (D and F) quantitative analysis of (C and D) COLX+ cells and (E and F) MMP13+ cells (bottom) in fibrocartilage of mouse Achilles tendon enthesis after SMTS surgery. Dotted lines separate CF and UF. Scale bars: 150 μm. Data shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10. *P < 0.05 compared with the D0 group or between groups. AT, Achilles tendon.

Overexpression of active TGF-β in bone induces enthesopathy. The SMTS and DI mouse models showed a pathology (Figures 1–3, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Figure 5) similar to that observed in human enthesopathy (11–13), implying that high concentrations of active TGF-β may contribute to the pathogenesis of enthesopathy. To further validate the role of elevated active TGF-β in heterotopic ossification, we determined whether high levels of TGF-β could induce spontaneous enthesopathy with a CED mouse model. Previously, we generated this CED mouse model in which active TGF-β1 is overexpressed in bone (36). The mice displayed abnormal bone remodeling due to uncoupling of bone formation and resorption. We examined the changes in Achilles tendon entheses in the CED mice. μCT images showed uncoupled bone formation in the PCT trabecular bone, with enlarged CF noted as a bony projection at the Achilles tendon enthesis in CED mice relative to WT littermates (Figure 4A). Quantitative analysis of μCT data revealed that CED mice exhibited increases in Tb.Pf that were similar to those observed in enthesopathy mice 8 weeks after SMTS or DI and that there were no differences in BV/TV (Figure 4B). Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb.Sp were significantly lower in CED mice than in their WT counterparts (Figure 4B). Angiogenesis analysis utilizing MICROFIL contrast–enhanced angiography revealed that the vessel volume and number of blood vessels in PCT bone marrow were significantly higher in CED mice compared with WT controls (Figure 4, C and D). The number of osterix positive (Osx+) osteoprogenitors/osteoblasts was also significantly higher in the PCT bone marrow of CED mice compared with WT controls (Figure 4, E and F), indicating that increased osteoblastic differentiation likely contributed to de novo bone formation. We found the area of the CF layer was greater in the CED mice, whereas the UF area was less (Figure 4, G and H). Compared with WT littermates, there was also significantly lower proteoglycan expression in the CF and UF zones in the CED mice (Figure 4I). Therefore, overexpression of active TGF-β in bone recapitulated the enthesopathy phenotype in SMTS mice.

Figure 4 CED mice show an Achilles tendon enthesopathy phenotype. (A) μCT images of the PCT (sagittal view). Red arrowhead shows bony projections. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Quantitative analysis of BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, Tb.Sp, and Tb.Pf in PCT determined by μCT analysis. (C) μCT-based microangiography of the calcaneus and (D) quantitative analysis of vessel number (VN) and vessel volume (VV). Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Immunostaining and (F) quantitative analysis of Osx+ (brown) cells in the PCT bone marrow of WT and CED mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) H&E staining of Achilles tendon enthesis. PCT bone, CF, and UF are separated by dotted lines. Scale bar: 200 μm. (H) Quantitative analysis of areas of CF and UF. (I) SOFG staining of Achilles tendon enthesis. Scale bar: 200 μm. Data shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10. *P < 0.05 compared between groups.

We previously found that high concentrations of TGF-β1 induced the formation of Nestin+ cell clusters, leading to formation of bone marrow osteoid islets in the progression of osteoarthritis (36). In adult bone marrow, Nestin+ cells have been shown to represent a subset of bone marrow precursor cells mainly in endothelial cell lineage and mesenchymal lineage (47–49). We also determined whether there were increased stem/progenitor cells in PCT bone marrow during the enthesis degeneration in CED mice. We detected clusters of Nestin+ cells (Figure 5, A and B) and leptin receptor–positive (LepR+) cells (Figure 5, C and D), which are major osteoblast-forming mesenchymal stromal precursor cells (MSPCs) in adult bone marrow (50), in the calcaneal bone marrow right at the edge of the fibrocartilage zone in CED mice, but not in WT littermates. The results suggest that TGF-β–recruited endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) and MSPCs may contribute to the excessive angiogenesis and ossification during enthesis degeneration. Therefore, CED mice have an enthesopathy phenotype similar to that of SMTS and DI mouse models, suggesting that high concentrations of active TGF-β1–induced abnormal bone formation and vessel formation contribute to Achilles tendon enthesopathy.

Figure 5 Nestin+ and LepR+ progenitor cells are increased in HO in CED mice. (A and C) Immunostaining and (B and D) quantitative analysis of (A and B) Nestin+ (red) cells and (C and D) LepR+ cells in the PCT bone marrow 4 weeks after sham and SMTS operations. Scale bars: 30 μm. Data shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10. *P < 0.05 compared between groups.

Systemic injection of TGF-β antibody attenuates progression of enthesopathy. As SMTS, DI, and CED mice showed similar pathological changes, we utilized the SMTS model only for the following experiments. Injection of a TGF-β–neutralizing antibody (1D11) has been shown to rescue uncoupled bone formation induced by high concentrations of active TGF-β1 (35). We therefore investigated the effects of TGF-β inhibition on enthesopathy pathogenesis. First, we screened different doses of 1D11 in experimental mice to identify the optimal dose and injection frequency, which was 5 mg per kg body weight injected weekly (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Vehicle antibody (13C4) consisted of an identical IgG complex lacking any TGF-β–binding capabilities. 1D11 significantly decreased the concentration of active TGF-β1 in whole blood in SMTS mice relative to vehicle (Supplemental Figure 8A). TGF-β signaling was also reduced at the tissue level, as demonstrated by immunostaining of cells positive for pSmad2/3 in the fibrocartilage in Achilles tendon enthesis (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C) as well as in the PCT bone marrow in the SMTS 1D11-treated mice relative to SMTS vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E). μCT analysis of the PCT in 1D11-treated SMTS mice demonstrated increased PCT BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, and Tb. Sp and decreased Tb.Pf relative to vehicle-treated SMTS mice at 4 weeks (Figure 6, A and B). There were no statistically significant differences in these parameters comparing the SMTS 1D11-treated mice relative to the controls, sham-operated mice treated with either vehicle or 1D11, demonstrating the prevention of changes in trabeculae microarchitecture and connectivity (Figure 6A). We also examined the inflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-1β and found neither vehicle- nor antibody-treated mice showed high levels of expression (Supplemental Figure 9). The increase in Nestin+ cells observed in the SMTS vehicle-treated mice relative to sham-surgery controls was attenuated by 1D11 (Figure 6, C and D). Similarly, the number of CD31+ vessels, a marker of endothelial cells, was also significantly higher in the PCT bone marrow of vehicle-treated SMTS mice relative to sham-surgery controls, and this effect was reduced by 1D11 treatment (Figure 6, E and F). Injection of 1D11 also significantly decreased Osx+ cell numbers in SMTS mice relative to vehicle. Furthermore, Osx+ cells were noted largely in the bone marrow of SMTS vehicle-treated mice, whereas the Osx+ cells in the SMTS 1D11 mice were largely located on the BS, similarly to sham-operated controls (Figure 6, G and H). Collectively, these results indicate that inhibition of TGF-β signaling prevents increases in Nestin+ cells after surgery that may contribute to osteogenesis and vessel formation.

Figure 6 Systemic injection of TGF-β1 antibody maintains Achilles tendon enthesis structure and reduces the unregulated TGF-β signaling. (A) μCT images of the PCT (sagittal view) of mice treated with 5 mg per kg body weight of the TGF-β–neutralizing antibody 1D11 weekly for 30 days and analyzed 4 or 8 weeks after SMTS or sham surgery. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Quantitative analysis of BV/TV, Tb.Th, Tb.N, Tb.Sp, and Tb.Pf in PCT determined by μCT analysis. (C) Immunostaining and (D) quantitative analysis of Nestin+ cells (red) in the PCT bone marrow. Scale bar: 30 μm. (E) Immunostaining of CD31+ (red) vessels and the (F) quantification of the number of vessels positive for CD31 (per mm2). Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Osx+ cells (brown) in the PCT and (H) quantifications of Osx+ cell number in PCT bone marrow and on PCT BS. Data shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10. *P < 0.05 compared between groups or to the sham group. Veh, vehicle.

TGF-β antibody attenuates fibrocartilage destruction in enthesopathy. As the PCT bone phenotype was improved with 1D11 in the SMTS mice, we next evaluated the effect of 1D11 on the enthesis in this mouse model. The changes in the areas of CF and UF caused by SMTS were restored in SMTS 1D11 mice relative to sham-operated mice, as revealed by SOFG staining (Figure 7, A and B). Furthermore, 1D11 also attenuated the elevated expression of MMP13 or COLX in fibrocartilage as compared with SMTS vehicle treatment (Figure 7, C–F). Collectively, these results indicate that systemic inhibition of TGF-β1 activity maintained enthesis and fibrocartilage structure.

Figure 7 Systemic injection of TGF-β antibody attenuates enthesis changes in enthesopathy mice. (A) SOFG staining of Achilles tendon enthesis. PCT, CF, UF, and Achilles tendon (T) are separated by dotted lines. Scale bars: 200 μm. (B) Quantitative analysis of areas of CF and UF. (C and E) Immunohistochemical (staining) and (D and F) quantitative (bar chart, right) analysis of (C and D) COLX+ cells and (E and F) MMP13+ cells (bottom)in fibrocartilage (CF and UF are separated by dotted lines) of mouse Achilles tendon enthesis after SMTS surgery. Scale bars: 150 μm. Data shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10. *P < 0.05 compared between groups or to the sham group.

Genetic knockout Tgfbr2 in MSCs prevents enthesopathy. To determine the role of Nestin+ cells in enthesopathy, we crossed Nestin-creERT2 mice with R26R-EYFP mice to generate tamoxifen-inducible Nestin-creERT2::YFP mice to trace Nestin+ cells during enthesopathy progression. Nestin+ cells did not target CF or UF directly (Supplemental Figure 10). Coimmunostaining of CD31/yellow fluorescent protein (YFP) and endomucin (Emcn)/YFP in PCT bone marrow revealed that 60% of Nestin lineage cells participated in CD31+ vessel formation and Emcn+ vessel formation (Figure 8, A and B). This suggests that bone marrow Nestin lineage cells participated in osteogenic CD31hiEmcnhi type H vessel (51) formation in enthesopathy. In contrast, no Nestin lineage cells were detected in the tendons adjacent to Achilles tendon enthesis, while abundant CD31+YFP+ vessels and Emcn+YFP+ vessels were formed in the tendon semitransection site (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B).

Figure 8 Nestin+ cells gives rise to vesselsin PCT bone marrow after SMTS. (A, left) CD31+ cells (red), YFP+ cells (green), and (A, right) Emcn+ cells (red), YFP+ cells (green). (B) Quantitation in PCT bone marrow of Nestin-creERT2::R26R-EYFP mice 8 weeks after SMTS. Scale bar: 100 μm. n = 10 per group. Data shown as mean ± SEM.

To determine whether the changes in the enthesis were the sequela of elevated Nestin+ cells by high levels of bone marrow TGF-β–signaling events, we employed another inducible mouse model genetically targeting TGF-β signaling in Nestin+ cells. We injected Nestin-CreERT2::Tgfbr2fl/fl mice with tamoxifen to specifically delete Tgfbr2 (Tgfbr2–/–) in the Nestin+ cells. TGF-β binds to type II TGF-β receptor (Tgfbr2) and to type I TGF-β receptor (Tgfbr1) complex to induce phosphorylation of downstream Smad2/3. Deletion of Tgfbr2 blocks the TGF-β–signaling cascade. The microstructure of the PCT was maintained and bony projections were not noted in Tgfbr2–/– mice, while these were evident in control SMTS Tgfbr2f/f mice (Figure 9A). BV/TV were decreased while Tb.Pf was increased in SMTS Tgfbr2f/f mice relative to sham-operated controls (Figure 9B). In contrast, SMTS Tgfbr2–/– mice showed improvement in BV/TV and Tb.Pf relative to SMTS Tgfbr2f/f mice. There were no statistically significant differences between SMTS Tgfbr2–/– mice at 8 weeks and any other treatment group, suggesting an attenuated phenotype in SMTS Tgfbr2–/– mice (Figure 9B). Nestin-creERT2 mice treated with tamoxifen were also used as control. No significant differences in histomorphometric parameters were found in the Nestin-creERT2 mice treated with tamoxifen compared with those in Nestin-creERT2::Tgfbr2f/f mice treated with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). The number of Nestin+ cells and Osx+ osteoprogenitors/osteoblasts in the PCT bone marrow of SMTS Tgfbr2–/–mice were decreased, and the Osx+ cells resided primarily on the BS compared with SMTS Tgfbr2f/f littermates (Figure 9, C–F). Angiography analyses demonstrated that the number of blood vessels and vessel volume in PCT of SMTS Tgfbr2f/f mice were significantly higher relative to those of sham-surgery controls and SMTS Tgfbr2–/– mice (Figure 9, G and H). Deletion of Tgbfr2 in Nestin lineage cells was sufficient to prevent the change in area observed in CF and UF in SMTS mice (Figure 10, A and B). Immunostaining revealed that the expression of MMP13 and COLX was significantly attenuated in SMTS Tgfbr2–/– mice compared with SMTS Tgfbr2f/f littermates, indicating the inhibition of fibrocartilage degeneration and mineralization (Figure 10, C–F). These data confirm that high concentrations of active TGF-β contribute to the pathogenesis of Achilles tendon enthesopathy, which can be partially prevented by inhibition of TGF-β–signaling in MSCs.

Figure 9 Genetic knockout of Tgfbr2 in Nestin+ cells results in less changein Achilles tendon enthesis after SMTS. (A) μCT images of the PCT (sagittal view) of Nestin-creERT2::Tgfbr2fl/fl (Tgfbr2–/–) mice after 2 months treatment with vehicle or tamoxifen after undergoing sham or SMTS surgery. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Quantitative analysis of structural parameters of PCT by μCT analysis. (C) Nestin+ (red) and (E) Osx+ (brown) cells in the PCT bone marrow treated with vehicle or tamoxifen 4 weeks after sham and SMTS operations. White dotted lines (C) indicate bone surface. B, bone. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D and F) Quantifications of the number of bone marrow cells positive for Nestin and Osx in PCT bone marrow and PCT BS (per mm2). (G) μCT-based microangiography of the calcaneus and (H) quantitative analysis of VN and VV. Red arrowhead indicates blood vessel invasion into the enthesis. Scale bar: 150 μm. Data shown as mean ± SEM. n = 10. *P < 0.05 compared between groups or to the sham group.