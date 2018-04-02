Evolutionary history of metastatic breast cancer reveals minimal seeding from axillary lymph nodes

Multiregion sequencing of paired primary and metastatic breast cancers. We performed whole-exome sequencing of 99 samples (formalin-fixed, paraffin embedded [FFPE] tissue blocks) from 20 patients with matched normal controls sampled from normal ALNs (Figure 1A), achieving an average read coverage of 80× (70% targeted regions with >30× coverage) (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96149DS1). This included 33 primary tumor samples (from 17 patients, including multiple regions of the same tumors: 2 regions for 4 patients and 4–6 regions for 3 patients); 6 local recurrence (LR) samples (from 3 patients); 12 synchronous ipsilateral ALN metastases (from 9 patients); 1 nonsynchronous ALN relapse; and 47 distant metastasis samples (from 18 patients) including multiple regions of the same metastasis and multiple distant organ metastases from the same patient (Figure 1B). Figure 2 provides an illustration of all the tumor samples and anatomical site information for the sequenced samples. A board-certified surgical pathologist (NFM) verified the origin of the metastatic lesion, the tumor cell percentage, and the Nottingham histological grade for all of the samples sequenced (Supplemental Table 2). We identified a total of 8,859 point mutations (range: 67–1,286; median: 383), of which 3,715 were exonic (range: 40–325; median: 182) and 2,671 were nonsilent, i.e., missense, nonsense, or splicing (range: 27–237; median: 127).

Figure 1 Cohort description. (A) Patient selection flow chart to study breast cancer progression. (B) Sample distribution of the number of cancer samples sequenced per patient. The cohort consisted of 104 samples. Five metastatic samples failed in the exome sequencing that yielded ninety-nine samples in total. The red boxes indicate the number of regions, when more than 1, that were sequenced within the same tumor. The number of multiple relapses is indicated in the light green boxes. R, nonsynchronous lymph node metastasis.

Figure 2 Clinical characteristics and metastatic timeline of the cohort. Timeline illustrating the time of relapse, sequenced cancers (black font), and unsequenced/failed or missing cancer samples (light gray font) for each patient. PAM50-intrinsic molecular subtype information is provided for all primary tumors. Patients with primary tumors that lacked a strong PAM50 classification for 1 subtype were classified into the 2 closest subtypes, such as luminal A/luminal B (patient 17) and luminal A/normal breast–like (patient 19). Each molecular subtype is represented by its own specific color. adr.gl, adrenal gland; L+, positive ALN; Loc, local relapse; Contr, contralateral event; BL, basal-like; LA, luminal A; LB, luminal B; H2, HER2-enriched; NBL, normal breast–like; M1, metastasis 1; M2, metastasis 2; M3, metastasis 3; M4, metastasis 4; N/A, not available; N/D, not determined.

Cohort statistics regarding the patient’s age at diagnosis, the time to relapse, and the average number of relapses per patient are provided in Table 1. We determined the intrinsic molecular subtypes (PAM50) for all the sequenced samples using the available gene expression data (see Methods). All clinicopathological values including estrogen receptor/progesterone receptor/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (ER/PR/HER2) status (reanalyzed by NFM), as well as the intrinsic molecular subtype of primary tumors are provided in Supplemental Table 3. A schematic of the timeline of relapses and relapse tumor characteristics are provided in Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 4, respectively. The neoadjuvant, adjuvant, as well as palliative metastatic therapies provided in our cohort are summarized in Supplemental Table 5.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of the cohort

Breast cancer spreads in either a linear or parallel manner. We used the Dollo parsimony method (24) to investigate the evolutionary history of cancer cells across different sites from the same individual. To assess the statistical support of inferred evolutionary relationships in the reconstructed trees, we used nonparametric bootstrapping (25). To infer the progression patterns in metastatic breast cancer, we used the separating property in the phylogenetic trees. To discriminate the patients in whom distant metastatic seeding was driven mainly by the primary tumor and those in whom it was seeded by an earlier distant metastasis, we used the definition of parallel and linear progression as stated previously (26). We validated the phylogenetic results using Lineage Inference for Cancer Heterogeneity and Evolution (LICHeE) (Supplemental Figure 9). In order to investigate the subclonal composition and polyclonal seeding in our cohort, we used a Bayesian clustering method called PyClone (27) (see Methods for details on all evolutionary analyses). To facilitate the comparison of the subclonal relationship vis-à-vis the phylogenetic relationship among samples within each patient, the subclonal information was embedded in the phylogenetic tree (see Supplemental Figure 3 for an illustration of the overall analysis pipeline). Since some patients had multiple blocks from the primary tumor sequenced, we performed an extensive subset analysis to validate the robustness of the phylogenetic inference for progression model analysis, in which different subsets of primary blocks were taken into account (see Supplemental Methods for details and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7 for results).

Five patients (patients 1, 4, 5, 8, and 19) fulfilled the inclusion criteria for the progression model analysis, that is, availability of sequencing data from the primary cancer and more than 1 distant metastasis from the same patient. Four of the five patients (patients 1, 5, 8, and 19) followed a linear progression model of successive metastasis-to-metastasis spreading of tumor cells. Phylogenetic trees, along with the subclonal composition and related information on tumors such as the site of metastasis, time of relapse, and primary cancer characteristics for all 4 patients are illustrated in Figure 3, A–D. The high bootstrap values for the most recent common ancestor (MRCA) of all metastasis pairs in the corresponding phylogenetic trees show strong statistical support for our results (Table 2). To validate the robustness of the results in the presence of only single primary samples, we performed a subset analysis for patient 5 by taking only single primary samples and found that the results did not change (Supplemental Table 6). To investigate sample level similarities, we compared shared and private mutations between pairs of samples in these patients and discovered that the metastasis pairs had greater similarity (a relatively higher percentage of shared mutations and a lower percentage of specific mutations) to each other than they did to the corresponding primary cancer, which validates the observed trees (Supplemental Figure 5). Additionally, subclonal analysis revealed that, in all 4 patients, 1 or more subclones were shared specifically between different metastases, but not with their corresponding primary cancers. Interestingly, the shared subclones harbored predicted deleterious mutations in previously known driver genes, such as a MED12 missense mutation (p.Q572K) in patient 1, a STAT3 missense mutation (p.I568M) in patient 8, and a PALB2 missense mutation (p.G651V) in patient 19.

Figure 3 Phylogenetic and subclonal analysis supports a linear progression model in 4 patients. The ER, PR, and HER2 status, when available for primary tumors, is indicated above the tree. Subclonal information is represented by lines in the phylogenetic tree. The solid line represents a single subclone, while the multicolored, dotted line represents multiple subclones. Branch lengths are proportional to the number of substitutions, with the total number for each branch indicated in parentheses. Branches are annotated with known breast cancer gene alterations including somatic mutations (black), amplifications (red), and deletions (blue). Bootstrap support values, computed across 1,000 bootstrapped trees, are shown in the black circles. When subclonal analysis could not be performed for a sample due to low copy number resolution, the respective sample is colored dark gray. The time frames for metastatic relapses after the primary cancer diagnosis are indicated in months. Information on the inferred subclones and their cellular prevalence is provided in the cluster table and density plot, respectively, in Supplemental Figure 6, A, E, G, and Q for patients 1, 5, 8, and 19, respectively. (A) Patient 1 had 1 primary tumor, 2 regions of lung relapse (Lung1.R1 and Lung2.R1), and 2 regions of liver relapse (Liver1.R2 and Liver1.R2). (B) Patient 5 had 2 regions from the primary tumor (Primary1 and Primary2) and 2 bone relapses (Bone.R1 and Bone.R2). (C) Patient 8 had a primary tumor, an ALN metastasis, a skin local regional relapse (Local regional Skin.R1), and a bone metastasis (Bone.R2). (D) Patient 19 had 1 primary tumor (Primary), 1 brain relapse 3 (Brain.R3), and 2 blocks from brain relapse 5 (Brain1.R5 and Brain2.R5).

Table 2 Probability of linear progression from an earlier metastasis to a subsequent metastasis

Unlike the 4 patients discussed above, patient 4, for whom we sequenced 6 different regions of the primary cancer and 3 distant metastases (uterus, brain, and colon), followed a parallel progression model (26). The inference is supported by high bootstrap values for the MRCA of the primary tumor and each metastasis (100%, 100%, and 79% bootstrap support for the MRCA of the primary samples with colon, brain, and uterus, respectively) (Figure 4). Moreover, by evaluating the evolutionary proximity (i.e., shortest distance in terms of the number of edges) of each metastatic site to each primary block across 1,000 bootstrap trees, we found that brain and colon metastases had the closest evolutionary proximity to Primary1 block (probability of 0.604 and 0.71, respectively), while the uterine metastasis had the closest evolutionary proximity to Primary5 block (probability of 0.838) (Table 3). Since 6 paraffin blocks from patient 4 were analyzed, we performed an exhaustive subset analysis by taking all possible combinations of primary tumor blocks and then inferring the progression model. The overall results supported parallel progression in patient 4, irrespective of the number and combination of primary samples selected, indicating that the primary tumor had seeded at least 2 of the 3 metastases (Supplemental Table 7). The subclonal analysis results also reflected the parallel progression results, in which, for instance, the red subclone (consisting of 79 mutations including mutations in putative driver genes like BRCA2, DDR2, and ROS1) was shared exclusively between Primary5 and uterus (Figure 4 and the density plot in Supplemental Figure 6D). These results suggest that different distant organ metastases were seeded from different regions of the primary tumor rather than from each other. Furthermore, no subclones were shared exclusively, either among all or between any pair of distant metastases, indicating that cancer cells from the primary cancer disseminated and colonized multiple metastatic sites in parallel and then independently accumulated new genetic alterations. Interestingly, the colon metastasis acquired a likely deleterious BRCA2 mutation (p.K3263Q; variant allele frequency [VAF]: 16 of 58; combined annotation-dependent depletion [CADD] Phred score: 20.2), while the uterus metastasis acquired a different, probably benign, BRCA2 mutation (p.P721T; VAF: 4 of 52; CADD Phred score: 5.5). The difference in clonality and deleteriousness between the 2 mutations, in addition to the fact that the brain metastasis did not acquire any BRCA2 mutations, suggests that the 3 metastases had a divergent, rather than convergent, evolution at the driver events level. It is important to mention here that the bulk-sequencing data did not have the required level of resolution to infer complex self-seeding events. That could be obtained more accurately by using specialized methods, coupled with single-cell sequencing data. Phylogenetic trees, along with the subclonal density plots for all the patients, are shown in Supplemental Figure 6.

Figure 4 Phylogenetic and subclonal analysis supports a parallel progression model in 1 patient. For patient 4, six different regions of primary tumors (Primary1 to Primary6) and 3 metastatic cancers from uterus relapse 2 (Uterus.R2), brain relapse 3 (Brain.R3), and colon relapse 4 (Colon.R4) were sequenced. Information about the inferred subclones and their cellular prevalence is provided in the cluster table and density plot, respectively, in Supplemental Figure 6D.

Table 3 Probability of different regions of the primary cancer seeding different distant organ metastases in patient 4, computed across 1,000 bootstrap trees

Distant metastases are seeded without involvement of the synchronous ALN metastasis. In order to investigate whether metastatic lymph nodes can secondarily seed distant metastases, we used the separating property in the phylogenetic trees to analyze 8 patients (patients 2, 3, 8, 10, 14, 15, 17, and 18) with primary cancer, ipsilateral ALN metastases, and distant metastasis. Patient 12 was excluded from this analysis because of unavailable distant metastasis sequencing data. Our analysis revealed very low support for ipsilateral ALN–based seeding to distant organ metastases (Figure 5). The highest bootstrap support value for an MRCA of the ALN and a distant metastasis across 8 phylogenetic trees was 23% (patient 8), while the other values were zero or almost zero (Table 4). In 3 patients (patients 2, 10, and 15), we sequenced the only positive ALN (2 blocks sequenced in the case of patient 10), excluding the possibility of a distant metastasis seeded by an unsequenced metastatic lymph node. Subclonal analysis revealed that, except for patient 3, no subclones were shared exclusively among ALN metastases and any distant metastases, thus supporting the phylogenetic results. Even in patient 3, a distant bone metastasis shared a subclone with the primary tumor, making it equally likely that either the primary cancer or the ALN was responsible for the distant organ metastasis. It is important to note that we cannot rule out the possibility of metastatic seeding from a dormant subclone in the ALN metastasis to a distant metastasis, when, after seeding, such a subclone becomes active only in the distant metastasis. Moreover, there is also a possibility that we missed a mutation or a subclone because it was either in an unsequenced part of the ALN or was too rare to be detected by the sequencing coverage of the study. Ideally, one would sequence the entire axillary region, but clinically, it is unethical to conduct such a study. The phylogenetic trees, along with the subclonal composition for patients 2 and 10 (patients with all positive lymph nodes sequenced) and patient 14 (1 of 14 positive lymph nodes sequenced), are shown in Figure 5, A–C, respectively, while similar plots for the other 5 patients are shown in Supplemental Figure 6, C, G, M, O, and P.

Figure 5 Passive role of ALN metastasis in seeding distant metastases. (A) The only positive synchronous ALN metastasis, as well as 1 primary cancer and 2 regions of colon relapse 1 (Colon1.R1 and Colon2.R1) were sequenced for patient 2. (B) For patient 10, two regions of primary cancer (Primary1 and Primary2), 2 regions from the only positive lymph node (Lymph1 and Lymph2), and 3 regions of skin relapse 2 (Skin1.R2, Skin2.R2, and Skin3.R2) were sequenced. (C) For patient 14, one region of primary cancer, 1 region from 1 of 12 positive ALNs (Lymph), and 2 regions of brain relapse 1 (Brain1.R1 and Brain2.R1) were sequenced. Information about inferred subclones and their cellular prevalence is provided in the cluster table and density plot, respectively, in Supplemental Figure 6, B, I, and L, for patients 2, 10, and 14, respectively. Colon1.R1, colon block 1 relapse 1; Colon2.R1, colon block 2 relapse 1; Lymph1, ALN block 1; Lymph2, ALN block 2; Skin1.R2, skin block 1 relapse 2; Skin2.R2, skin block 2 relapse 2; Skin3.R2, skin block 3 relapse 2; Brain1.R1, brain block 1 relapse 1; and Brain2.R1, brain block 2 relapse 1.

Table 4 Probability of an ALN metastasis seeding distant organ metastases in all 8 patients with 1 or more metastasis-positive ALNs

Distant metastases are seeded in either a monoclonal or polyclonal manner from primary breast cancer. We studied subclonal propagation from the primary cancer to distant metastases in 15 patients, after excluding 5 patients (patients 6, 7, 12, 13, and 16) for whom the sequencing data from either the primary cancer or the distant metastasis was missing. By identifying subclones shared among different samples from a single patient, we observed both monoclonal (1 subclone) and polyclonal (more than 1 subclone) seeding from primary breast cancers to distant metastases. Four of fifteen patients (patients 8, 15, 17, and 19) had monoclonal seeding (27%), and eleven of fifteen patients (patients 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 14, 18, and 20) had polyclonal seeding (73%) (Supplemental Table 8). The number of sequenced primary samples did not correlate with the seeding patterns (P = 0.56, Fisher’s exact test). Interestingly, all 4 of the patients (patients 8, 15, 17, and 19) with monoclonal seeding had primary cancers of a luminal subtype (based on PAM50 and IHC analysis) (Supplemental Table 3). However, we also observed polyclonal seeding in 3 patients (patients 5, 18, and 20) with a luminal subtype, while 8 of 11 patients with polyclonal seeding had nonluminal subtypes (6 basal and 2 HER2 enriched). All of the patients with metastasis-to-metastasis spreading (patients 1, 5, 8, and 19) had polyclonal seeding between successive metastases.

Substantial interindividual genomic diversity among primary tumors and metastases. In order to demonstrate the extent of genomic alterations during breast cancer progression, we categorized the genetic alterations into site-specific categories, i.e., truncal (shared among all samples analyzed, i.e., primary tumors and metastases in a patient), branch (shared by at least 1 primary tumor and 1 metastasis), primary, LR, ALN, and metastasis; the last 4 categories include alterations specific to those samples. We observed large interindividual differences in the number of mutations shared among primary tumors and metastases, indicating varying points of divergence from the primary tumor to distant metastases (Figure 6A). On average, 55% of the primary mutations were retained in the distant metastatic lesions, with considerable disparity among individual patients, ranging from 9% to 88%, and an interquartile range (IQR) of 36% (Figure 6B). To test whether different types of treatment had affected the mutational load, we compared the fraction of mutations privately detected in metastases between treated and untreated patients and found no significant difference for any type of treatment. Copy number variation (CNV) analysis revealed the most altered genomic regions during tumor progression, which included chromosome arms 1q, 8q, and 20q amplifications and 8p and 17p deletions (Figure 7A).

Figure 6 Genomic diversity among primary and metastatic tumors. (A) Summary of the number of mutations and indels across the patients. Genomic alterations are categorized as truncal (shared among all samples), branch (shared among 2 or more samples), primary, LR, ALN, and metastasis, in which the last 4 categories contain alterations specific to those samples. Data on patient 6 were excluded, since they involved only 1 primary tumor sample. (B) Distribution of the primary tumor’s mutation retention percentage in metastatic lesions across all patients. The blue color indicates the percentage of primary tumor mutations shared with distant metastases, while the red color represents the percentage of mutations present only in the primary tumor.

Figure 7 Somatic driver mutations and copy number alterations during cancer progression. Genomic alterations are categorized as described in Figure 6. (A) Horizon plot showing smoothed frequencies of copy number alterations across the genome, with amplifications and deletions above and below the horizontal axis, respectively. (B) Heatmap showing genomic alterations in known breast cancer genes in 6 different categories across the patients. Vertical bars with green, red, and blue parts represent mutation/indel, amplification, and deletion events, respectively. Stacked bars on the top and on the right represent the number of events across patients and genes, respectively. Data on patient 6 were excluded, since they consisted of only 1 primary tumor sample.

We used a set of putative driver genes in breast cancer compiled by Yates et al. (16) to determine the timing and frequency of driver alterations during breast cancer progression (Figure 7B). Driver alterations such as TP53, PIK3CA, PTEN, and GATA3 mutations and MYC and ERBB2 amplifications were predominantly early events. However, all these genes, except GATA3, gained alterations privately in metastasis in at least 1 patient, indicating secondary late driver events (Figure 7B). For example, the brain metastasis in patient 15 gained a TP53 mutation (p.R116Q), and another brain metastasis in patient 17 gained a PIK3CA mutation (p.H1047R) and 2 frameshift insertions in PTEN in different alleles, suggesting biallelic inactivation. While most other putative driver alterations varied in their timing of occurrence, a few were late events that occurred privately in a distant metastasis. These included BRCA2, ESR1, and STAT3 mutations, as well as AKT2 and EGFR amplifications. In total, 963 genes were found to be mutated privately in the metastatic category. Pathway enrichment analysis of these genes identified laminin interactions (P = 0.0001, q value = 0.098), nonintegrin membrane–extracellular matrix (ECM) interactions (P = 0.0011, q value = 0.372), and degradation of the ECM (P = 0.0036, q value = 0.378) as the top significantly mutated pathways (see Supplemental Table 9 for the lists of mutated genes and pathways for all categories analyzed). Taken together, our results suggest that distant metastatic lesions show interindividual disparity in genomic divergence from the primary tumors, with the common occurrence of putative driver alterations during later stages of breast cancer progression.

Activity of mutational processes evolve during breast cancer progression. The repertoire of somatic mutations in the cancer genome carries the imprint of underlying operative mutational processes (28). At least 4 signatures (labeled S1, S2, S3, and S4) were found to be operative in our cohort (Figure 8A), and 3 of them (S1, S2, and S4) were mapped to known mutational processes (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). The S1 signature is characterized by an elevated number of C>T substitutions in the NpCpG context resulting from spontaneous deamination of 5-methyl-cytosines and was associated with the patient’s age at diagnosis (28). The S2 signature has an excess of C>T and C>G mutations in the TpCpN context attributed to the activity of the apolipoprotein B mRNA–editing enzyme, catalytic polypeptide–like (APOBEC) family of cytidine deaminases (29). The S3 signature is a generic signature with unknown etiology that is characterized by slightly elevated C>A, C>T and T>G mutations. Finally, S4 is also a generic signature attributed to deficient homologous recombination (HR) in double-strand break repair that is partly explained by BRCA1 and BRCA2 germline mutations (28).

Figure 8 Activity of mutational processes is altered during breast cancer progression. The 4 mutational signatures are labeled as S1, representing aging; S2, representing the APOBEC family of cytidine deaminases; S3, representing an unknown etiology; and S4, representing HR. In B and C, mutations are categorized into truncal, primary, LR, ALN, and metastasis, in which the truncal category contains the mutations present in all samples, while the other categories contain mutations present only in primary, LR, ALN, and metastatic samples, respectively. (A) Mutational signatures S1–S4. Each signature is represented by the mutation frequency (y axis) of 96 classes of mutations defined by the base substitution (color) and trinucleotide sequence context of the mutated base (x axis). (B) Stacked bar chart shows the relative contribution of each signature to each patient across the 5 different mutation categories. The 5 categories are shown in 5 panels, and the 4 signatures are depicted with 4 different colors. (C) Box plots (median and IQR) show the number of mutations attributed to each signature (S1–S4) in each mutation category. The P values at the bottom of each panel were determined by Kruskal-Wallis test. The P values within the panels were determined by post-hoc Mann-Whitney U tests and adjusted for multiple hypothesis testing with the FDR method.

We evaluated signature contributions across site-specific categories in patients to assess their signature contribution separately (Figure 8B). All signatures showed different contributions in different categories (P <0.01, Kruskal-Wallis). We observed increased activity of mutational processes of the APOBEC signature S2 (P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test with FDR correction), the unknown etiology signature S3 (P < 0.05), and the HR signature S4 (P < 0.05) in the metastasis-specific category relative to the primary-specific category (Figure 8C). The aging signature S1 did not indicate a significant change between primary-specific and metastasis-specific categories. However, its contribution was depleted in truncal mutations, suggesting a passive role for the S1 signature during clonal expansion. Our evaluation on an individual basis revealed that 14 of 15 patients had a significantly increased contribution of at least 1 of the 3 signatures (S2, S3, and S4) in metastatic lesions relative to their corresponding primary lesions (P < 0.05, Fisher’s exact test with FDR correction). Interestingly, patient 4, who acquired 2 independent BRCA2 mutations in 2 metastatic lesions, showed a significant increase (P < 0.05 or P = 0.0006, Fisher’s exact test with FDR correction) in the S4 contribution. We found no statistically significant association between the increased activity of a certain mutational process and the molecular subtype or treatment (P > 0.1, Fisher’s exact test).