Integrated RNA and DNA sequencing reveals early drivers of metastatic breast cancer

Patient and sequencing characteristics

To explore metastatic evolution and identify drivers of breast cancer metastasis, we performed DNA whole-exome sequencing and RNA-seq on 16 primary invasive breast cancers and 67 matched metastases (Figure 1, Supplemental Figures 1 and 2, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96153DS1). This cohort of metastatic patients had a median age of 45.5 years at the diagnosis of breast cancer, a median time to relapse of 14.5 months, and an overall survival of 36.5 months (Table 1). These patients all received at least 1 chemotherapeutic agent prior to death, and all but 1 patient received radiation, predominantly to the breast and/or brain (Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 Overview of the study methods. Primary tumors and 68 metastases from 16 patients who died of metastatic breast cancer were sequenced with both DNA whole-exome sequencing and RNA sequencing. DNA somatic mutations, somatic copy number alterations, and RNA gene expression were called. Biologic subtype was determined with the PAM50 predictor. Clonality was determined from the DNA mutations. Genetic drivers were predicted using the DawnRank driver analysis tool, integrating RNA expression, DNA mutations, and copy number.

Table 1 Clinical characteristics of the study population (n = 16)

Of the primary tumors sequenced, 6 of 16 were therapy naive, 5 of 16 received neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and 5 of 16 received both neoadjuvant chemotherapy and radiation therapy (Supplemental Table 1). The median overall coverage of DNA exome sequencing was 108× (75×–250×; Supplemental Table 2). An established DNA variant pipeline (25), an RNA-seq variant (26), and an RNA-seq gene expression pipeline (27) were used to call variants in the DNA and the RNA, as well as to determine gene expression levels in all 83 samples (see Methods and Supplemental Figure 2). Of the DNA single base mutations with at least 5 reads of coverage at that position in the RNA, 83% were also identified in the RNA-seq data. Additionally, droplet PCR confirmation of all estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) mutations demonstrated high accuracy and sensitivity of our variant calling pipeline (Supplemental Figure 3).

We next examined the clinical features and molecular subtypes of each of the primary tumors and their matched metastases. We applied the PAM50 subtype predictor (28) to determine the intrinsic molecular subtype (Supplemental Table 2). Breast tumors from 4 patients were positive for estrogen receptor (ER) expression, but negative for human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) overexpression (ER+/HER2–) according to standard clinical assays on the primary tumor at diagnosis. According to subtyping based on the primary tumor, 1 of these patients had luminal A subtype, 1 had luminal B subtype, and 2 had “normal-like” tumors; these 2 primary tumors were both formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and of low tumor cellularity and were thus excluded from gene expression analyses but included for DNA-based analyses. Of the primary breast tumors from 4 patients who were clinically HER2+, 1 was of the HER2-enriched subtype, 2 were of the luminal A subtype, and 1 was of the basal-like subtype. Breast tumors from 9 patients were triple-negative (negative on clinical assays for the ER, the progesterone receptor [PgR], and HER2), with 6 patients’ tumors classified as the basal-like subtype and 3 as normal-like, but next-closest to the basal-like centroid, and all metastases from these 9 patients were classified as basal-like (Supplemental Table 2); note that none of these normal-like FFPE samples were included in subsequent gene expression analyses.

As reported previously (8, 22), the intrinsic gene expression profiles in tumors from an individual patient are typically highly correlated with one another (Supplemental Figure 4). This result was recapitulated in our sample set when we excluded the 5 “normal-like” specimens. We performed hierarchical clustering analysis using the intrinsic gene list of Parker et al. (28) and noted that all tumors from 10 of the 16 patients were clustered together, with 5 of 16 patients’ samples categorized into 2 subgroups, although all tumors were in the same overall subtype cluster, and 1 of the 16 patients’ samples was clustered into 2 different subtype dendrogram locations. By PAM50 centroid–based subtyping, 12 of 16 tumors had the same subtype calls, including all basal-like tumors, 2 of 16 had mixed luminal A/B subtypes, and 2 of 16 had multiple samples with different subtype calls (luminal A, luminal B, and HER2-enriched).

Computationally predicted drivers of breast cancer metastasis. Many mutations and copy number alterations (CNAs) are probably passenger alterations without functional biologic consequences. We therefore used a computational tool called DawnRank (14) to identify genetic drivers. DawnRank integrates DNA alterations, protein-protein interaction networks, and the expression of these networks via RNA gene expression data for each individual tumor. By evaluating the perturbation of the network through RNA gene expression data for each tumor, DNA alterations can be ranked in terms of the RNA networks’ expression in that tumor, and thus those DNA alterations with the greatest effects in terms of RNA network expression can be identified as genetic drivers in an individual tumor specimen (14).

DawnRank network analysis was applied to each tumor using upper-quantile–normalized RNA counts from RSEM software (29) that were normalized to the mRNA-seq platform (Supplemental Table 4). Varying the “driver” cutoff top ranks selected from 90% to 99.5% showed consistent numerical predominance of DNA copy number drivers as compared with somatic mutations (Supplemental Figure 5). Because DawnRank scores follow a normal distribution, for each individual tumor, genes with DawnRank network scores in the top 5% of more than 8,000 genes in predetermined networks (akin to P = 0.05) were overlapped with the somatic CNA and/or mutation profile from that tumor and were thus considered to be genetic drivers.

Timing of genetic alterations and drivers. To understand when during the metastatic process potential “driver” somatic mutations (Supplemental Table 3) and CNAs (Supplemental Table 4) occurred across the cohort, we classified both somatic alterations and DawnRank drivers within each patient into 4 categories: founder mutations (present in all samples from a patient), subclonal primary-metastasis mutations (in the primary tumor and a metastasis but not in every tumor), metastasis-shared (not in the primary tumor), and metastasis-private (in only 1 metastasis) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Timing of somatic alterations and driver acquisition in metastases. Somatic DNA alterations within a single patient classified into 4 categories on the basis of a hypothesized timing with which they were acquired during the development of metastasis. (A) Founder alterations established in the primary tumor and observed in all metastases (gray), shared in the primary tumor and metastases but not in all tumors (purple), shared in 2 metastases but not the primary tumor (pink), and private to 1 metastasis (blue). The distributions of all (B) somatic mutations, (C) somatic CNAs, (D) DawnRank predicted mutations, and (E) DawnRank CNAs within each patient. shared primary/mets, shared in the primary tumor and metastases but not in all tumors; shared met-met, shared in 2 metastases but not the primary tumor.

Of these categories, the majority of mutations and CNAs in the metastases were shared with at least 1 other tumor and were not private in a single tumor (mutations: 27% founder, 7.7% primary-metastasis shared, 26% metastasis-shared, 35% private; CNAs: 8.7% founder, 16.7% primary-metastasis shared, 34% metastases-shared, 24% metastasis-private) (Figure 2, B and C). Interestingly, when narrowing to only predicted DawnRank drivers, an enrichment for earlier events was noted, especially in the mutations (mutations: 43% founder, 2.5% primary-metastasis shared, 15% metastasis-shared, 22% private; CNAs: 18% founder, 18% primary-metastasis shared, 40% metastases-shared, 19% metastasis-private) (Figure 2, D and E).

In the 16 patients, 110 mutations were identified as drivers: 39 founder mutations, 11 subclonal primary-metastasis shared, 29 metastasis-shared, and 31 private (Supplemental Figure 6A). Of the 50 driver mutations observed in the primary tumors, 25 (50%) were at a variant allele frequency (VAF) of less than 10%; thus, filtering at a greater than 10% VAF would overestimate the number of metastasis-specific events.

Genetic drivers were more likely to be founders as compared with private mutations (Figure 2D, 1-sided t test P = 0.03, t estimate = 0.22). The only recurrent genetic driver mutation in more than half of the patients was TP53 (13 of 16 patients; Figure 3A). Beyond TP53, genetic drivers (ESR1 and PIK3CA) caused by a mutation were detected in only 3 of 16 patients (Figure 3A). All other mutation drivers were identified in only 1 or 2 patients in the data set, and many were uniquely observed in patients with basal-like tumors (Figure 3A, genes shown in red font).

Figure 3 Timing and frequency of predicted drivers in primary and metastatic breast cancers. (A) DawnRank drivers from somatic mutations. (B) DawnRank copy number amplifications in at least 12 of 16 patients, and (C) deletions in at least 10 of 16 patients. Each alteration is characterized per patient as a founder alteration (gray), an alteration shared in the primary tumor and metastases (primary/mets) (purple), an alteration shared in 2 metastases but not in the primary tumor (pink), or an alteration private to 1 metastasis (blue). Copy number–altered drivers are annotated with the chromosomal cytoband location.

Many more genes were identified as drivers from CNAs rather than from mutations (Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast to the low frequency of common mutational drivers in our data set, many copy number amplifications and deletions were consistently identified as drivers across most patients (Figure 3, B and C). Previously identified common regions of amplification in breast cancer (8q, 5p, and 1q) included the DawnRank hits ANGPT1, LYN, SDC2, SHC1, GDNF, and TERT, which were identified as drivers in 15 of 16 patients, with 6 of 10 of these events showing amplification in the primary tumor that was maintained in the metastases in those patients (Figure 3B, gray). Common copy number losses occurred in FAS, a critical member of the apoptosis cascade, in PIK3R1, the regulatory subunit of PIK3CA, and in AURKB, a central inhibitor of the cell-cycle pathway (Figure 3C).

In an analysis restricted to the subset of patients with basal-like tumors (n = 10), we collectively identified common copy number amplifications of genes involved in the cell cycle, specifically those involved in the G 1 /S transition including CCNE1, CUL1, and CDK5, as well as the chromatin-associated proteins RBBP4 and HDAC1 (Supplemental Figure 7). A gain in BCAN expression, specifically in the patients with basal-like tumors, has not been previously described in breast cancer, but this gene has been shown to be highly overexpressed in aggressive gliomas via STAT3 signaling (30). Basal-like copy number loss of the DNA damage cascade regulator RAD51 was also called as a common basal-specific driver.

To further test the robustness of DawnRank, we compared DawnRank results using the ratio of each metastasis to its matched primary tumor as the input, as opposed to the comparison of each tumor with the median of all tumors in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), as was done above (see Methods). This resulted in an overall similar number and identification of genetic mutational drivers per tumor (Supplemental Figure 8A) when compared with the median normalization method; in addition, the timing of when drivers were established did not change, regardless of the method of normalization (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Luminal-specific resistance to aromatase inhibitor therapy via ESR1 mutations

DawnRank analysis identified ESR1 mutations as genetic drivers specifically in the metastatic samples in 3 ER+ patients (Figure 3A). ESR1 mutations in the binding pocket of the ER have been previously described as effectors of resistance mechanisms to estrogen suppression by aromatase inhibitors (AIs) (31, 32). In this cohort, 5 patients had ER+ breast cancer and had received both a nonsteroidal AI (letrozole) and a steroidal AI (exemestane). Three of the 5 ER+ patients had ESR1 mutations in the metastases, but not in the primary tumor; all were called as drivers by DawnRank. Interestingly, the 3 ER+ patients who developed ESR1 mutations had primary tumors of the luminal subtype, while the 2 patients who did not develop ESR1 mutations did not have tumors of the luminal molecular subtype (patient A8 = HER2-enriched; patient A2 = mixed luminal/HER2-enriched). The ESR1 mutation was the only metastasis-specific mutation identified in more than 2 patients.

TP53 as a founder and subtype-agnostic driver event in metastatic breast cancer

We investigated whether there were founder mutations or pathways common either within or across subtypes of breast cancer. All 16 patients in our cohort harbored TP53 alterations identified by DawnRank as drivers: 13 of 16 patients’ primary tumors had a TP53 mutation that was in the primary tumor and every metastasis from that patient (Figure 3A), while tumors from the 3 remaining patients had copy number loss for TP53, also identified by DawnRank as a driver (Supplemental Table 5). TP53 mutations were observed in both basal-like and luminal subtype tumors: Patient A12’s luminal tumors harbored a 45-bp deletion between exons 4 and 5 incorporating the splice site; patient A8’s HER2-enriched tumors had a premature stop codon introduced at Arg306*, and 9 of 10 of the tumors from the patients with basal-like primary cancers had either nonsense or deleterious missense mutations (33). Our data suggest that disruption of TP53 is an early and typically founding event critical to the ability of a breast cancer to metastasize, regardless of subtype.

Shared transcriptional program in metastases

To identify genes differentially expressed in metastases versus primary cancers, a linear regression model was built comparing matched primary tumors to metastases. Briefly, for each gene, the RNA values for the primary tumor were compared with its matched metastases (Supplemental Figure 9, A and C). The t statistic defines how consistently altered the RNA gene expression values for each patient’s metastases are compared with the primary tumor. If one was to center the primary tumor at zero within each patient and adjust the gene expression values accordingly for the metastases, consistent alterations could be observed across our data set, despite the location of the metastases (Supplemental Figure 9, B and D). The labels defining primary tumors and metastases were randomized 100 times to calculate the FDR.

At an FDR of 0, we found that 333 genes from RNA-seq were differentially expressed (Supplemental Table 6). Hierarchical clustering of these significantly expressed genes across the data set clustered the primary tumors in 1 clade on the left and the metastases on the right (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 7). Notably, within the metastases, the clades were defined by patient, despite a diverse range of metastatic sites represented by multiple liver, lung, and brain metastases (Figure 4A). These genes were consistently over- and underexpressed in the metastases as compared with expression levels in the primary tumors; additionally, the gene expression program was more similar within a patient than across sites.

Figure 4 Differential gene expression in metastases. (A) Hierarchical clustering of median-centered RNA gene expression defined as significantly differentially expressed genes in metastases (Mets) as compared with matched primary tumors (Primaries) with the lmer function in R. Each color in the dendrogram identifies a different patient. Box plots of the mean signature score of (B) upregulated genes and (C) downregulated genes, comparing the following categories: TCGA normal breast tissue, TCGA luminal A/B primary tumors, UNC RAP luminal primary tumors, UNC RAP luminal metastases, TCGA HER2-enriched primary tumors, UNC RAP HER2-enriched primary tumors, UNC RAP HER2-enriched metastases, TCGA basal-like primary tumors, UNC RAP basal-like primary tumors, and UNC RAP basal-like metastases. ADR, adrenal gland; Ax-LN, axillary lymph node; Basal, basal-like; HER2E, HER2-enriched; Lum, luminal; LLL, left lower lobe; LUL, left upper lobe; MED, mediastinum MET, metastases; OVA, ovary; PRIM, primary tumor; RLL, right lower lobe; SKIN-L, left skin; SKIN-R, right skin ; SPIN, spinal.

Pathway analysis (34) revealed that the upregulated genes in the metastases as compared with those in the primary tumor were associated with the Gene Ontology (GO) terms hypoxia, cellular metabolism, and fatty acid β oxidation, consistent with previous research demonstrating a switch in metabolism in the metastatic setting (35). Additionally, genes associated with cell migration/motility and IP3 signaling were noted by the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis as also being more highly expressed in metastases. Significantly downregulated genes in the metastases relative to expression in the primary tumors were mostly nucleic acid–processing genes including both RNA- and DNA-processing genes.

A signature score, calculated as the mean gene expression value for the metastasis upregulated genes in both TCGA and this data set, was plotted by subtype. Interestingly, the basal-like TCGA primary tumors had increased expression compared with levels in the other tumor subtypes, with all primary tumors from this study having higher expression levels than did those in TCGA primary tumors (TCGA: ANOVA P = 0.0113, F = 3.714) (Figure 4B). A similar signature score for the downregulated genes was calculated in TCGA and this data set as the mean of the genes within the gene list defined by the linear model. Interestingly, we observed a slight upregulation of gene expression in our primary tumors as compared with expression in TCGA primary tumors, but a significant downregulation of gene expression in the metastases. Downregulated genes had significantly lower means in the basal-like tumors than in the other tumor subtypes (TCGA: ANOVA P = 7.7 × 10–16, F = 25.39) (Figure 4C). Last, neither of these signatures (the upregulated or downregulated signatures in metastases) was prognostic of survival when tested on multiple external data sets including that of the Molecular Taxonomy of Breast Cancer International Consortium (METABRIC) (5).

Genetic heterogeneity of the primary breast cancer is maintained in the metastases

Previous work by our group demonstrated that low-frequency subclones present at 1% to 5% in the primary tumor can be enriched to greater than 40% in the related metastases (22). In contrast, other groups have used VAF cutoffs such as 5% and 10% to exclude variants (17, 21). In order to minimize false-positives and still maintain high sensitivity, we used our clinically validated variant pipeline (25) to call high-quality somatic mutations, followed by computational reinterrogation. Computational reinterrogation was performed such that, for a given patient, high-quality somatic variants were initially called by comparing each tumor (be it the primary tumor or a metastasis) with its matched normal tissue, all variants were then combined into a single file, and the resulting somatic mutations were specifically requeried in all tumors from that particular patient; this greatly improved the detection of low-frequency variants in some specimens, typically the primary tumor.

To evaluate the clonal evolution of a metastasis, we calculated cancer cell fractions and subclonal structure with PyClone (36) and reconstructed evolutionary processes with Dollo parsimony, an R wrapper for PHYLIP (37). We classified patients into 3 categories on the basis of the evolutionary relationship: those with monoclonal primary tumors that led to a linear evolution of metastases, those with monoclonal primary tumors with multiclonal metastases, and those with multiclonal primary tumors with multiclonal metastases.

Of the 16 patients examined, 4 had monoclonal primary tumors and metastases (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10, A–C), 3 patients had monoclonal primary tumors with multiclonal metastases (Supplemental Figure 10, D–E), and 7 patients had multiple clones in the primary tumor and seeding of each distant metastasis by at least 2 clones (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 11). As previously reported (22) and as again seen here, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients with a basal-like tumor subtype often had multiple clones in the primary tumor and metastases (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 11). Interestingly, multiclonal seeding of metastases from a multiclonal primary tumor was also observed in patient A12, who had an ER+, luminal A subtype cancer (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Multiclonal and monoclonal metastatic seeding patterns in breast cancer patients. (A–C) Dendograms depicting the overall relationship of the tumors in (A) patient A2, (B) patient A20, (C) patient A12, and (D) patient A15. Each subclone detected in a patient is represented as a separate color along the x axis for each primary tumor and metastasis on the y axis. The radius of each circle is proportionate to the mean cellular prevalence of that clone in each tumor. The total number of mutations per clone is indicated on the right, and the percentages of mutations detected in that clone in each tumor are plotted as a bar graph below each dendogram. Across subtypes, monoclonal seeding patterns in (A) patient A2 (ER+, luminal) and (B) patient A20 (ER–/PR–/HER2–, basal-like) and multiclonal patterns in both (C) luminal (patient A12) and (D) basal-like (patient A15) tumors are shown. LungL, left lung; LungR, right lung.

Last, a recent report on colon cancer metastases examined the relationship between primary tumors, lymph node metastases, and distant metastases and determine that lymph node metastases were not an obligate step in the spreading to distant organs (38). We analyzed axillary lymph node metastases in 2 patients (patients A1 and A23), and these were relatively distant from their primary tumors. In patient A1, the primary tumor shared 2 clones with the distant metastases, and these clones were not detected in the A1 axillary lymph node (Supplemental Figure 11B). In patient A23, the predominant clone in the brain metastases was observed in both the primary tumor and the A23 axillary lymph node; however, the close clustering of the primary tumor with the 3 brain metastases on 1 main branch in the dendrogram suggests a direct hematogenous spreading of the primary cancer to the brain rather than through the axillary lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 1A). These findings suggest that seeding of the distant metastases in these 2 patients did not occur via an obligate seeding from the lymph node metastasis.