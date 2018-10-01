REVERBa couples the circadian clock to hepatic glucocorticoid action

Time of day determines GC action. We first defined the time dependency of acute GC responses using the synthetic GC dexamethasone (dex; 1 mg/kg) in nonmetabolic (lung) and metabolic (liver) tissue. Secretion of endogenous GC follows a circadian pattern, with peak serum concentrations occurring before the active phase (night in rodents). Dex administration was therefore timed to the middle of the day (zeitgeber time 6 [ZT6], 1:00 pm) or the middle of the night (ZT18, 1:00 am), when endogenous corticosterone concentrations are similar (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96138DS1). We also analyzed expression and localization of GR in the lung and liver, and we did not observe substantial changes in GR expression or nuclear localization between these time points (Figure 1A; and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C, P = NS). Recent data have shown a change in GR phosphorylation and translocation to the nucleus by time of day, but critically, this change accompanies the diurnal change in serum corticosterone and likely reflects the activation of GR by binding to its endogenous ligand. It is noteworthy that our studies were performed at the time points when serum corticosterone, GR phosphorylation at S275 and S212, and nuclear GR abundance are similar in mouse liver (26, 27). We harvested total RNA from lung and liver of vehicle- and dex-treated mice at ZT6 and ZT18 (Figure 1B). RNA was analyzed by RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq), and across tissues and time points 2,419 GC-regulated genes were identified. Of these, the majority were tissue specific (627 genes in lung, 1,665 genes in liver). There was a restricted set of common targets (127 genes), and these were associated with antiinflammatory GC effects.

Figure 1 GCs induce tissue-specific transcriptomes. (A) GR immunohistochemistry in lung and liver at ZT8 (Day) and ZT20 (Night). GR expression is shown in brown; nuclei are blue. Br, bronchioles. C57BL/6 mice were given vehicle or 1 mg/kg i.p. dex at ZT6 (1 pm, day) or ZT18 (1 am, night) and culled 2 hours later, and lung and liver were analyzed by RNA-Seq. (B) Venn diagram depicting all GC-regulated genes identified byDESeq2 (n = 2 per group, >2-fold change to vehicle control, <0.05 FDR). Lung- and liver-specific targets are indicated, with gene ontology terms for each group listed below. SRP, signal recognition particle.

In lung, a similar total number of genes were responsive to GC at the 2 administration times, but of these, only 43% were responsive to dex at both time points, indicating a temporal remodeling of the GC response (Figure 2A). Gene ontology analyses revealed antiinflammatory pathways as highly GC regulated at both times (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2), with transactivated and transrepressed genes equally represented (Figure 2B). RNA-Seq tracks were compared with GR ChIP sequencing (ChIP-Seq) tracks from ZT4 to confirm direct GR targets, and time-of-day effects were confirmed by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) for Efna1, a night-specific GC target, and Wt1, a day-specific GC target (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 GC sensitivity in liver is regulated by time of day. (A) Histogram depicting number and time-of-day regulation of GC targets for each tissue. (B) Base mean expression versus log 2 fold change plots for GC-regulated genes in lung show direction of regulation. (C and D) Two time-specific exemplars were validated by qRT-PCR (Veh and dex), and GR DNA binding (GR) was assessed via analysis of GR ChIP-Seq data. (E) Base mean expression versus log 2 fold change plots for GC-regulated genes in liver show direction of regulation. (F and G) Two time-specific exemplars were validated by qRT-PCR, and GR DNA binding was assessed using GR ChIP-Seq data. For qRT-PCR data, individual data points are shown with median (n = 4 per group). Statistical analysis by Kruskal-Wallis test with a Dunn’s multiple comparisons correction, where *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Volcano plots depict all GC-regulated genes identified byDESeq2 (n = 2 per group, >2-fold change to vehicle control, <0.05 FDR).

Timing of administration had a major effect on GC sensitivity in the liver, with 1,709 genes responsive to daytime GC administration and only 211 genes regulated at night (Figure 2E). As in lung, similar proportions of transactivated and transrepressed genes were observed at both times. Again, the RNA-Seq tracks were compared with GR ChIP-Seq tracks at ZT4, and the time-dependent switch in GC sensitivity was validated by qRT-PCR for Dio1 and Aldh1b1 (Figure 2, F and G).

Our data analysis revealed an excess of daytime GC-regulated genes in the liver. KEGG pathway analyses revealed a strong time of day–dependent regulation of energy metabolism, including carbohydrate, lipid, pyruvate, and oxidative phosphorylation (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3, Supplemental Tables 3 and 4). These analyses highlighted a GC-dependent impact on mitochondrial function in a time of day–specific manner. We therefore analyzed mitochondrial mass and bioenergetic metabolite concentrations in livers from GC-treated mice by day and by night. A profound GC-induced loss of mitochondrial mass was observed in liver, but only in animals treated in daytime (Supplemental Figure 3B), when AMP levels rise in response to the fasted state. A change in mitochondrial mass did not occur in lung (Supplemental Figure 3C). The AMP concentration showed a small but significant increment in response to GC in the day, but no response at night, when the mice are in an energetically replete state and AMP concentrations are low (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). There was also a sharp fall in the NAD+/NADH ratio in response to GC treatment in the day and no change observed at night (Supplemental Figure 3F). No differences in ATP or ADP concentrations were seen by time of day or treatment status (Supplemental Figure 3D), indicating that the altered mitochondrial mass is compensated by greater ATP synthesis efficiency.

Identification of REVERB, and CRY co-binding with GR in the hepatic genome. The time-dependent switch in GC sensitivity in liver suggests the operation of a circadian control mechanism capable of targeting the GR. The chromatin loading of these core clock transcription factors shows strong daily variation (based on data reported in ref. 28, Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), and there is evidence that the CRY proteins bind GR to direct GR control of carbohydrate metabolism in the liver (29). To investigate the role of CRY in conferring the time-of-day variation in GC response, and to identify additional circadian crosstalk with GR, we determined the proximity of the mapped cistrome of GR, obtained at ZT4, to each of the circadian transcription factors in liver (Figure 3A). Putative co-binding was defined as a distance of less than 120 bp between ChIP-Seq summits and high-stringency (fold enrichment 30 [FE30] for GR data) co-bound sites, indicating a degree of cooperative binding (co-binding delineated in the leftmost peak in Figure 3A). Pooled data from across the circadian cycle were used in order to avoid potential complications arising from the different phases of core circadian transcription factor expression in mouse liver (28). The level of co-binding was quantified by determining the ratio of co-binding events (interpeak distance <120 bp) to non-proximal binding events (interpeak distance >120 bp). As it compares the relative abundance of proximal and non-proximal binding, the approach is not sensitive to differences in the total number of transcription factor binding peaks seen between analyzed cistromes (Supplemental Figure 4, C–F).

Figure 3 REVERBa regulates GR function. (A) Co-binding histograms depict the distance between GR binding events and the nearest clock transcription factor ChIP-Seq summit, using 3 stringencies (FE scores). Median interpeak distances for the highest stringency (FE30) is shown. (B) Coimmunoprecipitation of epitope-tagged REVERBa and GR. C57BL/6 (WT) and REVERBaKO mice were given 1 mg/kg i.p. dex at ZT6 (day) or ZT18 (night) and culled 2 hours later, and livers were analyzed by RNA-Seq. (C) Venn diagram depicts all GC-regulated genes identified byDESeq2 (n = 5 per group, >2-fold change to vehicle control, <0.1 FDR). pHT, polyhistidine tag.

Co-binding of GR and CRY was revealed, consistent with the previously reported physical interaction between GR and CRY (29), and this observation provided useful confirmation that our analytical approach was capable of detecting a previously determined co-binding event. In addition, we discovered a surprisingly high frequency of co-binding of GR with REVERBa and REVERBb, with median interpeak distances of only 93 and 80 bp, respectively (Figure 3A). Notably, the REVERBa and REVERBb cistromes were generated by different antibodies and showed a high degree of overlap (Supplemental Figure 4E), as would be expected, as the DNA binding specificities of the two transcription factor paralogs show near identity (16). Other core clock transcription factors (BMAL1, CLOCK, PER1/2), however, showed little co-binding with GR.

To investigate the contribution of time-of-day variation in circadian transcription factor expression and function to our co-binding analysis, we separated the CRY1 and CRY2 cistromes by time, and analyzed GR-CRY co-binding with GR cistromes generated at 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. (Supplemental Figure 4, F and H). The co-binding of GR and CRY was seen at all the time points analyzed and followed the pattern of DNA loading of the CRYs. Similarly, analysis of REVERBa and REVERBb cistromes with GR binding at 6:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. confirmed our findings of a high incidence of co-binding with GR (Supplemental Figure 4G).

The observation, made using computational approaches, that REVERBs and GR bind in close proximity to selected sites in the genome suggests that the two transcription factors interact. To investigate this possibility, we set out to use a different approach to test REVERBa interaction with GR, via coimmunoprecipitation. Using expression of tagged GR and REVERBa in HEK cells, we observed a strong and specific interaction between the two nuclear receptors (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 10). Interestingly, we did not see a ligand dependence in the interaction between the two nuclear receptors, implying that the GR interaction surface is not the ligand-binding domain. We went on to investigate coimmunoprecipitation of endogenous proteins in the liver. We selected the time point of maximal endogenous REVERBa protein expression but were unable to confidently identify an interaction. This may reflect the low expression level of the two endogenous nuclear receptors and the dynamic interactions that occur on chromatin (Supplemental Figure 11).

REVERBa expression is required to maintain appropriate time-of-day GR action in the liver. The discovery that GR and REVERBa can exist within the same molecular complex implies an important functional crosstalk between the two receptors. To investigate this possibility, we examined GC responses in mice lacking Reverba and littermate controls. The loss of REVERBa caused a dramatic change in the temporal characteristics of GC response, with loss of many daytime-responsive genes, and acquisition of additional GC targets at night (Figure 3C).

Gene ontology analysis using Enrichr highlighted that genes consistently responsive to GC signaling (irrespective of time of day or of REVERBa deletion) were highly enriched for the antiinflammatory actions of GR (Figure 4A). We therefore examined the actions of GR on index inflammatory target genes in the liver and isolated immune populations of REVERBaKO and WT mice (Figure 4B). We demonstrate that induction of antiinflammatory effectors Gilz and Dusp1, and repression of the proinflammatory effectors Il1b and Ccl2 by GC is not under REVERBa control. We extended our analysis to isolated bone marrow–derived macrophages activated in vitro with LPS (Figure 4C) and further show that loss REVERBa had no effect on the potent antiinflammatory actions of GR stimulation.

Figure 4 REVERBa does not regulate antiinflammatory GC effects. (A) Gene ontology (Enrichr) grids for REVERBa-independent GC targets with the 2 highest-ranking terms listed underneath. (B) Graphs show RNA-Seq reads for antiinflammatory GC target genes from liver RNA-Seq. Individual samples (n = 5) are plotted with the median for each group. Bone marrow–derived macrophages were isolated from REVERBaKO and WT littermate control mice, treated with vehicle or 100 nM dex for 1 hour, then with 100 ng/ml LPS for 4 hours. (C) GC regulation was determined by qRT-PCR for Dusp1 and Il6; no genotypic differences were observed; data shown as median. Two-way ANOVA (macrophages, n = 3) effect of treatment, P < 0.001; Fisher’s exact test adapted for negative binomial distribution (RNA-Seq), *q < 0.05, **q < 0.01, ****q < 0.0001. RQ, relative quantity.

Analysis of gene regulation by GC in WT mice showed a dramatic loss in the responsiveness of genes involved in carbohydrate and lipid metabolism at night (Supplemental Figure 2). Again, REVERBaKO animals were used to assess the impact of REVERBa on the time-of-day segregation of GC action. We first identified daytime GC-regulated target genes in both genotypes and further enriched this gene set by identifying genes close to GR/REVERBa co-bound peaks (derived from analysis presented in Figure 3A). In WT mice, 223 genes were identified close to GR/REVERBa co-bound sites, which were exclusively GC responsive in the day. A set of 64 such genes were identified only in REVERBaKO animals (Figure 5A). Gene ontology analysis of the combined set of genes that either lose or gain GC response by day identified carbohydrate metabolic processes as being highly enriched (Figure 5B). Therefore, we propose that the loss of GC gene regulation observed in the liver of REVERBaKO mice during the day will result in altered carbohydrate metabolic responses to GC, by affecting the pathways identified and mapped in Supplemental Figure 2.

Figure 5 REVERBa selectively regulates GC action depending on time of day. (A) Daytime-regulated GC targets were further stratified for regions of GR-REVERBa co-binding from Figure 3. (B) Gene ontology (Enrichr) of GC-regulated, co-bound, REVERBa-dependent genes in the day. (C) Nighttime-regulated GC targets were further stratified for regions of GR-REVERBa co-binding from Figure 3. (D) Gene ontology (Enrichr) of GC-regulated, co-bound, REVERBa-dependent genes at night. (E) Dex suppression test via measurement of serum corticosterone at both ZT6 and ZT18 in WT and REVERBaKO mice with a single dose of dex 1 mg/kg. C57BL/6 (WT) and REVERBaKO mice were given 1 mg/kg i.p. dex or vehicle at ZT6 every 48 hours for 8 weeks. (F) C57BL/6 (WT) and REVERBaKO mice were given 1 mg/kg i.p. dex or vehicle at ZT6 every 48 hours for 8 weeks. Thymus weight was measured. Corticosterone measurement, n = 5–12; thymus weight, n = 7–8, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test; shown as median.

We next examined nighttime-specific GC-dependent gene regulation. GC treatment of WT mice at night only regulated 66 genes with putative co-binding targets; however, the REVERBaKO mice acquired 303 new GC gene targets (Figure 5C). Gene ontology analysis of this combined set of lost and gained genes by genotype revealed strong enrichment of lipid metabolic genes (Figure 5D). Therefore, the gain of nighttime GC-regulated genes in the REVERBaKO mice is predicted to result in an impact on GC regulation of hepatic lipid metabolism.

REVERBa preferentially couples GR to the hepatic lipid metabolism program. In previous work, functional interactions between CRY and GR were identified (29). In CRY1/2 double-KO mice there was a striking loss of GC suppression of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, with persistent high circulating corticosterone levels observed in some animals after an injection with the potent synthetic GC dex. We did not see any differences in corticosterone suppression by time of day or Reverba genotype (Figure 5E).

Long-term GC treatment drives abnormal carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, and we therefore investigated the impact of GR/REVERBa crosstalk on the metabolic consequences of chronic GC treatment. WT and REVERBaKO littermates were treated with dex, 1 mg/kg by i.p. injection, at ZT6 every 48 hours for 8 weeks (29). There was marked thymic atrophy to a similar degree in both genotypes (Figure 5F), further supporting a lack of crosstalk between GR and REVERBa in immune regulation.

To investigate the impact of REVERBa on chronic GC regulation of carbohydrate metabolism, we first measured fasting glucose concentration after 8 weeks of alternate-day dosing with 1 mg/kg dex (29) (Figure 6A). Chronic GC led to a significant increase in circulating glucose only in WT animals. In contrast, the previously reported increase in insulin sensitivity characteristic of the REVERBaKO mice was lost in response to chronic GC treatment (Figure 6B), but there were no effects on glucose tolerance or liver glycogen content (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 The effect of REVERBa on GC action is independent of cryptochromes. (A) C57BL/6 (WT) and REVERBaKO mice were given 1 mg/kg i.p. dex or vehicle at ZT6 every 48 hours for 8 weeks. Mice were assessed for effects on carbohydrate metabolism by fasting glucose (left), serum insulin (center), and liver glycogen content (right). (B) Mice were fasted for 4 hours and assessed for insulin tolerance (left) or fasted overnight for glucose tolerance (right) (n = 7–8). (C) Graphs show RNA-Seq reads for Gr (left), Cry1 (center), and Cry2 (right) target genes. (D) Graphs show RNA-Seq reads for known CRY1-regulated genes. Individual samples from RNA-Seq (n = 5) are all plotted with the median for each group. Individual values and median are shown for serum glucose, serum insulin, and liver glycogen. Mean values are shown for GTT and ITT. *q < 0.05, **q < 0.01, ****q < 0.0001, Fischer’s exact test adapted for negative binomial distribution (RNA-Seq). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA (fasting glucose, GTT, serum insulin, liver glycogen, and ITT).

Previous work has shown that loss of CRY1 and CRY2 results in a gain of GR transactivation; we therefore measured the 2 CRY genes. In the REVERBaKO mice, daytime Cry1 expression was higher than that in the WT mice, and there was no difference in nighttime Cry1 expression between genotypes (Figure 6C). The increase in GC response seen at night in the REVERBaKO animals was therefore not attributable to CRY1, or CRY2. The subtle impact of REVERBa loss on GC regulation of carbohydrate metabolism is in contrast to the major changes reported to follow from Cry1/2 double KO, where there was an amplification of the GC effect on gluconeogenesis (29). Therefore, the GC action phenotypes differed considerably between Cry1/2 and Reverba. In our REVERBaKO mice, Gsk3a, Gsk3b, and the gluconeogenic genes Pck1 and Tat all showed increased induction to GC at night, the time at which Cry1 expression is high, again suggesting a Cry-independent mechanism of action (Figure 6D).

Chronic, low-dose GC treatment did not affect mouse body weight (Figure 7A). However, analysis of body composition by EchoMRI revealed a significant increase in body fat proportion in the GC-treated WT mice (Figure 7B). The REVERBaKO animals, in contrast, showed no significant change in fat mass in response to GC (Figure 7B). In agreement with this finding, dex treatment also increased adipocyte size and heterogeneity in WT mice, decreasing the fraction of small adipocytes and increasing the fraction of large adipocytes. This was seen to a lesser extent in the REVERBaKO mice (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8), and analysis via 3-way ANOVA highlighted a significant interaction among treatment, genotype, and cell size (P < 0.0001). The catabolic actions of GC, with accumulation of adipose tissue, are characteristic of the changes seen in people treated with GC, and these changes impose a major limitation on therapeutic use of synthetic GC. It was intriguing that loss of REVERBa appeared to protect mice from this effect. Moreover, GC actions in the liver inhibit β-oxidation of fatty acids and ketogenesis, and promote synthesis of triglycerides, resulting in hepatosteatosis. Reverba deletion protected from GC-induced hepatic triglyceride accumulation, the most reliable quantitative measure of hepatosteatosis (Figure 7, E and F), with no effect on serum free fatty acids or triglycerides (Figure 7, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that hepatic lipogenesis induced by GC is interrupted by loss of REVERBa.

Figure 7 REVERBa regulates lipid metabolism. C57BL/6 (WT) and REVERBaKO mice were given 1 mg/kg i.p. dex or vehicle at ZT6 every 48 hours for 8 weeks. Mice were assessed for effects on lipid metabolism. Body weight (A) and body fat percentage by EchoMRI (B) were measured at the start and end of the study (n = 7–8). Visceral fat adipocyte size was assessed by H&E (C) and quantified (D) (x axis values, U/μm2; n = 5, average of 3 fields); original magnification, ×10. (E) H&E of liver, collected at cull; original magnification, ×10. Liver triglycerides (F), serum triglycerides (TG) (G), and free fatty acids (FFA) (H) were also analyzed (n = 8 liver, n = 7–8 serum). Graphs show data for individual animals with median; adipocyte area shows individual values and mean. Statistical analysis via 2-way ANOVA repeated measures (body weight and fat mass), 2-way ANOVA and 3-way ANOVA (adipocyte size), or Kruskal-Wallis test with a Dunn’s multiple comparison correction (hepatic triglycerides, serum triglycerides, and serum free fatty acids), *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Emergence of HNF and epigenetic factors as important mediators of GR/REVERBa crosstalk in the liver. In our studies, loss of Reverba resulted in 73% of GC-regulated genes being transactivated, in contrast to 54% in WT animals (Figure 8A). Motif analysis at sites of hepatic GR/REVERBa co-binding revealed enrichment for the hepatocyte-specific transcription factors HNF6 and HNF4A in motif analysis of all GR sites (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). There was a high degree of overlap between the ChIP-Seq–identified binding sites of the 3 relevant transcription factors, HNF4A, GR, and REVERBa, close to those GC target genes that were dependent on REVERBa. This was seen both for day and night-time GC-regulated genes (Figure 8C). For example, GC-regulated carbohydrate (Irs1, Gck) and fatty acid (Dgat2, Lpin2) metabolic genes show striking alignment of GR, REVERBa, and HNF4A binding (Supplemental Figure 7). Consistent with our findings, REVERBa was recently shown to be capable of binding DNA by tethering to HNF6 in a mechanism that does not require the REVERBa DNA binding domain (17), and HNF4A has previously been suggested as a GR pioneer factor in liver (22). REVERBa repressive action involves recruitment of NCOR and HDAC3 (17, 30), and indeed, many co-bound enhancers show time-of-day changes in histone H3K9Ac (Supplemental Figure 7), a mark regulated by HDAC3. These changes in histone modification are therefore predicted to be the result of productive engagement by the REVERBa repressive complex. Thus, our data support a mechanism of GR action that requires the HNF4A transcription factor, and time-of-day variation in chromatin accessibility.

Figure 8 Rhythmicity of GC sensitivity in liver is determined by REVERBa and HNF transcription factors. (A) Base mean expression versus log 2 fold change plots for GC-regulated genes in day and night show direction of gene regulation. (B) Summary of top-ranked motifs (by coverage [%], defined as fraction of observed/expected proportions taken from HOMER output) under all GR peaks or GR/REVERBa co-bound peaks (interpeak distance, <120 bp). (C) Overlay of GC-regulated genes with GR/REVERBa/HNF ChIP-Seq in the day and night. (D) ChIP-PCR for GR-REVERBa target genes in liver associated with carbohydrate (Tat) and lipid ontology (Lpin1) (n = 3–4); graphs show individual values and median. (E) C57BL/6 (WT) and REVERBaKO mice (male and female) were given 1 mg/kg i.p. dex or vehicle at ZT6 or ZT18 for 1 hour; livers were removed and fixed, and chromatin was immunoprecipitated for H3K27Ac (n = 2). Fold change in H3K27Ac coverage from prior to the transcription start site of genes upregulated or downregulated specifically during the day (top), and genes upregulated or downregulated specifically during the night (bottom) in WT and REVERBaKO mice identified from RNA-Seq in Figure 3. Statistical analysis via Mann-Whitney U test (ChIP-PCR), *P < 0.05.

To test directly the proposal that reduced GC transactivation by night, and in response to loss of REVERBa, resulted from impaired recruitment of GR and altered chromatin remodeling, we first examined GR binding at well-characterized enhancers related to the gluconeogenic gene Tat and the lipogenic gene Lpin1 (Figure 8D). The nighttime loss of GR recruitment in WT mice was indeed also seen by day in the REVERBaKO mice, suggesting a shared mechanism of action and implicating REVERBa in the time-of-day change in GR function. We next performed ChIP-Seq analysis in WT and REVERBaKO mice for histone H3K27Ac, a robust marker for transcriptionally permissive and active chromatin (31) (Figure 8E). We examined genes regulated by GC by day and by night, using an approach similar to that previous applied to investigate circadian control of gene expression in the liver (28). The greatest differences between genotypes were seen in the transactivated genes, with a loss of daytime acetylation. There was little change in nighttime acetylation seen in the REVERBaKO animals, perhaps as nighttime is the nadir of REVERBa expression. This change is concordant with the observed changes in target gene response between genotypes, with WT mice having far more transactivated genes by day. This further supports a chromatin remodeling mechanism as the explanation for time-of-day and genotype differences in GC response, and again implicates REVERBa as a critical mediator of the time-of-day effect.

HNF4A and HNF6 are required for time-of-day regulation of GR action in the liver. As 2 HNF transcription factors emerged as candidate mediators of the GR/REVERBa crosstalk in the liver, we sought direct evidence for their role in conferring time-of-day regulation to GR action. Initially we focused on HNF4A, using a liver-specific Hnf4a-KO mouse (Hnf4afl/flAlbCre) and Cre-negative littermates as control (32). The experimental design was the same as above, with GC administration timed to ZT6 or ZT18, followed by liver harvest 2 hours later and mRNA analysis. As older Hnf4afl/flAlbCre mice develop hepatic abnormalities, we used young mice (8 weeks of age), which showed no overt signs of illness, no differences in weight gain, and no gross hepatic abnormalities (33). We targeted 19 genes from the list of GR and REVERBa co-bound genes with a time-of-day difference in gene expression. Of these, 9 (47%) showed a genotype effect (Figure 9A, Supplemental Figure 12A, and Supplemental Table 12). We found no effect on GR gene expression or on Reverba expression (Figure 9A). We observed both gain and loss of temporal GR regulation (Figure 9A).

Figure 9 Hnf4a and Hnf6 selectively regulate rhythmic GC action. (A) Hnf4aAlbCre and Hnf4afl/fl controls were treated with 1 mg/kg dex at ZT6 or ZT18 and culled 2 hours later. Livers were harvested, and RNA was analyzed via NanoString (n = 5–7 per group). (B) C57BL/6J mice were injected with shRNA against Hnf6. Mice were treated with 1 mg/kg dex at ZT6 or ZT18 and culled 2 hours later. Livers were harvested, and RNA was analyzed via NanoString (n = 3–7 per group). Genotype × treatment × time interactions were analyzed by limma; *q < 0.05, **q < 0.01, ***q < 0.001, ****q < 0.0001. Data shown for individual mice and median.

We also investigated HNF6, the other potential regulator identified in Figure 8. Here we used an AAV6-delivered shRNA approach. C57BL/6J mice were tail vein–injected with the AAV carrying either the targeting shRNA or a control sequence, and 3 weeks later the mice were treated with timed GC administration (ZT6 or ZT18), and mRNA analysis was conducted 2 hours later. We found that HNF6 knockdown was incomplete, with some variability between mice (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B), and therefore confined our analysis to livers where HNF6 protein expression was lower than the median level seen in the control mice (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Reduction of HNF6 expression also affected time-of-day GR action, but had no significant effect on either GR or Reverba/b gene expression (Supplemental Figure 12B). Unsurprisingly, we identified different genes affected by reduction in HNF6 compared with those seen in the Hnf4a-KO livers, as the 2 HNFs have different target sequence binding specificity (Figure 9B). We therefore define a complex GR regulatory network in liver where REVERBa carries critical timing information and the HNFs work cooperatively to confer liver specificity of effect.