Shifts in podocyte histone H3K27me3 regulate mouse and human glomerular disease

The strategies that the eukaryotic nucleus uses when regulating gene transcription extend well beyond the conventional cis/trans paradigm (34). Deposition of the repressive H3K27me3 mark during embryogenesis, for instance, limits the expression of genes that were once important for passage through a particular developmental stage but that are no longer required by the differentiated adult cell (5). Here, we discovered that loss of the H3K27me3 mark in quiescent adult glomerular podocytes initiates signaling through the developmentally critical Notch pathway and permits the occurrence of glomerular disease, whereas gain of H3K27me3 has the opposite effect. These actions are at least partly mediated by derepression or repression of the Notch ligand Jagged-1 (Figure 8). Given the increasing importance being placed on the reactivation of developmental pathways in the pathogenesis of fibrotic diseases (18), it would be prudent to also consider the epigenomic regulation of these pathways when exploring opportunities for therapeutic intervention.

Figure 8 Mechanism by which histone patterning by H3K27me3 regulates podocyte differentiation or dedifferentiation in glomerular disease. The histone octamer is made up of 4 core histone proteins: H2A, H2B, H3, and H4. Lysine residue 27 (K27) on histone H3 can be mono-, di-, or trimethylated. H3K27 trimethylation is catalyzed by the histone methyltransferase EZH2, and it is demethylated by the lysine-specific demethylases Jmjd3 and UTX. EPZ-6438 is a small-molecule inhibitor of EZH2 and thus decreases H3K27me3 levels. GSK-J4 is a small-molecule inhibitor of Jmjd3 and UTX and increases H3K27me3 levels. In normal podocytes, H3K27me3 is enriched at the promoter of the gene encoding the Notch ligand Jagged-1, repressing its expression and restraining Notch pathway activity. In human podocytes, this occurs even in the absence of EZH2 expression and in the presence of Jmjd3 and UTX. In glomerular disease, H3K27me3 is lost (associated with upregulation of UTX in human podocytes), and this results in derepression of Jagged-1. Expression of Jagged-1 at the cell surface then initiates juxtacrine signaling by binding to Notch1, which leads to cleavage of Notch1 at the membrane and nuclear translocation of the cleavage product N1-ICD. N1-ICD, together with its binding partners, promotes the expression of Notch target genes, resulting in podocyte dedifferentiation and subsequent glomerular disease.

The significance of chromatin modifications to the determination of the cellular phenotype is most easily appreciated during embryogenesis (35) or cancer development (36), which are times of rapid cell proliferation and differentiation or dedifferentiation. In contrast, the notion that these processes also influence the maintenance of the quiescent phenotype of differentiated cells has only recently emerged. In 2010, investigators observed that deleting a component of the histone H3 lysine 4 methyltransferase complex from podocytes resulted in progressive proteinuria (37). Since then, altered DNA methylation patterns (38) and posttranslational histone changes (38–40) in podocytes have each been shown to affect glomerular cell permselectivity. Here, we observed that either deletion of EZH2 specifically from podocytes or systemic inhibition of EZH2 activity diminished levels of the repressive H3K27me3 mark, provoked Notch pathway activation, and sensitized mice to glomerular disease. We found that H3K27me3 was enriched at the promoter region of the Notch ligand Jagged-1 and that the podocyte dedifferentiation that accompanied H3K27me3 diminution was Notch pathway dependent. The Notch pathway is a juxtacrine signaling cascade that is necessary for cell-fate determination during kidney development (28). It is largely dormant in the normal adult human glomerulus (24, 29). However, in the context of glomerular diseases, including FSGS and diabetic nephropathy, it can become reactivated, promoting podocyte dedifferentiation and accelerating glomerular damage (24, 25, 29). During development, chromatin remodeling provides an important means by which a cell can set, coordinate, and integrate Notch-dependent processes (41). The findings of the present study indicate that chromatin remodeling events are similarly involved in the reactivation of developmental processes during the occurrence of glomerular disease. The mechanisms by which podocyte dedifferentiation causes glomerular disease remain a subject of debate. Whereas others have reported that Notch pathway reactivation is accompanied by podocyte apoptosis (24), here, we did not observe apoptosis specifically within podocytes at the time points measured. We cannot, however, exclude the relative contributions of podocyte detachment or podocyte dysfunction to the glomerular injury that accompanied podocyte dedifferentiation in the present study.

To explore the effects of increasing podocyte H3K27me3 content, we took advantage of a recently developed small-molecule inhibitor, GSK-J4, the cell-penetrating ethyl ester derivative of the Jmjd3 and UTX inhibitor GSK-J1 (30). The inhibitor acts by chelating the Fe(II) active site and by binding of a propanoic acid side-chain to the 2-oxoglutarate binding site of Jmjd3 and UTX (42). In vitro, we observed that GSK-J4 increased podocyte H3K27me3 content, repressed Jag1 expression, and prevented TGF-β1–induced podocyte dedifferentiation. In vivo, we observed that GSK-J4 attenuated the development of glomerular disease induced by adriamycin, renal mass ablation, or diabetes and was accompanied by Jag1 repression and preservation of podocyte differentiation. In diabetic mice, we also detected subtle and variable shifts in dysglycemia with GSK-J4 treatment, including a marginal decrease in blood glucose but an increase in glycated hemoglobin levels. Although the metabolic effects of Jmjd3 and UTX are mostly unknown, UTX upregulation was recently shown to promote the browning of adipose tissue (43), and thus its inhibition could theoretically impair energy expenditure.

Consistent with a role for H3K27me3 loss in the development of glomerular disease, we observed a diminution in the histone mark in podocytes from mice as soon as 4 days after injection with adriamycin and in podocytes from humans with either diabetic nephropathy or FSGS. In humans with diabetic nephropathy, this coincided with upregulation in the expression of the demethylase UTX, whereas Jmjd3 levels were unaltered. This is interesting, because previous studies have suggested that Jmjd3 expression can be induced by stimuli such as hypoxia and inflammation, which are common features of CKD (9, 44). Moreover, although UTX is considered to escape X chromosome inactivation (45), we did not detect a difference in podocyte UTX levels between male and female patients. This observation is consistent with an earlier report that UTX expression from the inactive X chromosome is significantly lower than it is from the active X chromosome (46). Although UTX and Jmjd3 are similar in their JmjC catalytic domains, they are also structurally distinct. For instance, UTX possesses 6 protein interaction–mediating tetratricopeptide repeat domains, and Jmjd3 does not (13). Accordingly, the demethylases can have both overlapping and unique chromatin targets (11, 47), and they may also both have demethylase-independent roles in chromatin remodeling (48). However, the demethylating actions of UTX as a mediator of glomerular disease are collectively supported by the coincident loss of H3K27me3 in both human diabetic nephropathy and human FSGS and the attenuation of renal injury and podocyte dedifferentiation with GSK-J4 treatment in mice and cultured cells.

Unlike humans, mice are generally considered to be relatively resistant to the development of advanced glomerular disease. This differential sensitivity has been attributed to differences in the species-specific transcriptome (49). Here, the abundance of EZH2 protein in mouse podocytes in vivo and the absence of EZH2 from human podocytes in vivo indicate that differences also extend to the species-specific epigenome. Despite the absence of EZH2 and the persistence of Jmjd3 and UTX expression in adult human podocytes in vivo, and thus a catalytic nuclear environment that should favor demethylation, total podocyte nuclear H3K27me3 levels remained high. This finding is aligned with an earlier assertion that, in nonproliferating cells, persistent H3K27me3 expression could be a consequence of its inherent stability, its protection from demethylases by PRC1 and PRC2-EZH1–mediated chromatin compaction, and by the low-level H3K27 trimethylating activity of PRC2-EZH1 (50). In human glomerular disease, however, the epigenetic landscape appears to shift. This manifests as a progressive loss of H3K27me3 and a sustained upregulation of UTX. It is unclear whether H3K27me3 loss in humans occurs as a consequence of chromatin-remodeling events that enable constitutively expressed Jmjd3 and UTX to erase previously concealed H3K27me3 mark(s) or whether coincident upregulation of UTX is a prerequisite. At least in cultured human podocytes, however, overexpression of UTX, without any external stimulus to precipitate chromatin remodeling, was sufficient to cause both loss of H3K27me3 and derepression of the H3K27me3-regulated Notch ligand JAG1. Correspondingly, in mice with established glomerular injury and diminished podocyte H3K27me3 content, analogous to the human disease setting, Jmjd3 and UTX inhibition abated further H3K27me3 loss and prevented nephropathy progression.

Although we focused on the epigenetic regulation of podocyte Jagged-1, we recognized that JAG1 was unlikely to be the sole gene involved in podocyte dedifferentiation that is affected by H3K27me3 loss. In a leukemic cell line, for example, GSK-J4 treatment was accompanied by downregulation in 486 transcripts, among them Notch1 (47). In other cell types, H3K27me3 may have different roles in regulating Notch pathway activity. For instance, in adult cardiomyocytes, H3K27me3 can be found at the promoter regions of several silenced genes belonging to the Notch pathway, including Hes1, Hey1, and Notch1 itself (51). In contrast, in effector T cells, EZH2 aids Notch pathway activation by repressing the expression of the Notch repressors Numb and Fbxw7 (52). In a focused search for other known mediators of glomerular disease that may be influenced by shifts in podocyte H3K27me3 levels, we performed a PCR array for Notch pathway–related genes in human podocytes. This array not only identified both JAG1 and the Notch target gene HES1 as being upregulated by TGF-β1 in a manner that was negated by Jmjd3 and UTX inhibition, but it also identified the Wnt pathway member WNT11. Like Notch, the Wnt pathway is a developmentally essential signaling cascade that has been implicated in podocyte dedifferentiation (53). Wnt11 is a noncanonical Wnt protein that is known to crosstalk with the Notch signaling pathway (54) and that is expressed in the kidney at the tips of the ureteric buds during development (55). Its activation by TGF-β promotes mesenchymal gene expression by tubule epithelial cells (56), although the specific actions of Wnt11 in adult podocytes are largely yet to be defined. The repression of WNT11 by Jmjd3 and UTX inhibition, directly or indirectly, raises the prospect that shifts in H3K27me3 have broader effects on developmental pathway reactivation that extend beyond those of the Notch pathway alone. Nonetheless, the partial reversal of the effects of inhibition of both Jmjd3 and UTX by Jagged-1 overexpression in vitro indicates that the association between H3K27me3 loss and podocyte dedifferentiation, in the present study, is at least partially mediated by derepression of Jagged-1.

In summary, the H3K27me3 mark can be dynamically regulated either pharmacologically or by disease processes in adult differentiated, quiescent cells. In the adult glomerulus, loss of H3K27me3 promotes the dedifferentiation of postmitotic podocytes and accelerates glomerular disease, whereas gain of H3K27me3 has the opposite effect. These actions involve the derepression or repression of the Notch ligand Jagged-1. Changes in histone patterning play a fundamental role in the development of glomerular disease, and inhibition of lysine-specific demethylases may favorably improve histone patterning during the progression of glomerular disease.