Severe peri-ictal respiratory dysfunction is common in Dravet syndrome

Peri-ictal respiratory dysfunction was common in patients with DS. Video recordings of generalized seizures from 7 patients with DS and 7 patients with localization-related epilepsy were reviewed by an investigator (G.B. Richerson) blind to the cause of epilepsy. Visualization of chest and abdomen movements, aided by Eulerian video magnification (44), was used to evaluate breathing frequency and pattern (see Methods; Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94999DS1). Patients with DS were significantly more likely to have peri-ictal abnormal breathing consistent with disturbances of respiratory rhythm generation or patterned output (Table 1; P = 0.018, χ2 test), including paradoxical breathing, inspiratory efforts with 2 or 3 peaks, ataxic breathing, or apnea of 5 seconds or longer (Figure 1, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2). Many patients produced loud upper airway sounds consistent with obstruction, but this was not significantly more common in either group (Table 1). In all of these cases, breathing abnormalities were transient.

Figure 1 Seizures induce ataxic breathing in a patient with DS. (A and B) Irregular breathing during and after a seizure. Video frame (A) from Supplemental Video 1 showing region of interest (vertical line pointed to by arrow) used to visualize respiratory movements. Using the methods illustrated in Supplemental Figure 1A, respiratory movements were plotted during and after a generalized seizure (B; traces are contiguous). During the seizure (first 13 seconds), most inspirations had more than one peak. Immediately after the seizure, there was a respiratory pause followed by continued abnormal inspirations lasting until 32 seconds postictal. A normal breathing pattern then resumed with regular, monophasic inspiratory efforts.

Table 1 Patients with DS had abnormal breathing after seizures compared with patients with localization-related epilepsy (P = 0.018, χ2 test)

Video recordings can reveal valuable information about peri-ictal respiratory patterns, but as was true for previously reported EMU recordings (2), this approach leaves many unanswered questions (see Introduction). To more accurately characterize the abnormalities of peri-ictal breathing, a 9-year-old girl with DS and an associated de novo missense mutation of SCN1A was admitted for recording of video EEG, which was supplemented with recordings of respiratory impedance plethysmography and transcutaneous CO 2 (tcCO 2 ) (Figure 2). The patient had 3 consecutive generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The seizures on EEG lasted 48 seconds, 89 seconds, and 90 seconds, separated by 1–3 minutes (Figure 2A). Rectal diazepam (0.5 mg/kg) was given during the second seizure. Between seizures the patient’s eyes were open, but she had a limited response to verbal and tactile stimuli, and the EEG showed continuous slowing with frequent interictal epileptiform discharges. Epileptiform discharges and EEG slowing decreased after the third seizure.

Figure 2 Prolonged postictal hypoventilation in a patient with DS. (A) Schematic of events while recording cardiorespiratory activity during and after a seizure in a 9-year-old girl with DS. The numbers above the upper line in A are measured values of tcCO 2 . The upper line shows the approximate time course of the changes in tcCO 2 . Arrows labeled “b-e” denote the time of recordings shown in parts B–E, respectively. Arrows also denote when supplemental O 2 was administered or discontinued, and when the patient was stimulated to cause arousal. Red shading denotes convulsive seizures and orange shading denotes periods of decreased responsiveness and EEG slowing. (B–E) Respiratory impedance plethysmography (Pleth) and ECG during normal breathing when tcCO 2 was 43 mmHg (B), between convulsive seizures (C), after the seizures when tcCO 2 had risen to 53 mmHg (D), and 44 minutes after the seizures when tcCO 2 had risen to 68 mmHg (E). At 2 hours, tcCO 2 decreased when the patient was stimulated to arouse, but did not return to baseline until 4 hours.

Before the first seizure, plethysmography revealed normal, regular breathing (Figure 2B), and tcCO 2 was 43–44 mmHg. During and after the seizures, the patient developed labored breathing with periods of apnea lasting up to 13 seconds (Figure 2, C–E). After the first seizure, oxygen desaturation occurred and the patient was treated with O 2 delivered by a nonrebreather mask at an initial rate of 15 LPM and subsequently adjusted to keep O 2 saturation greater than 92%. O 2 was removed after the third seizure. tcCO 2 increased during the seizures to 53–55 mmHg. Approximately 45 minutes after the third seizure, the patient developed labored breathing. Oxygen desaturation occurred and O 2 was given again. At the time, tcCO 2 had increased to 68 mmHg and remained at 70 mmHg for the next hour. At 2 hours, a painful stimulus was given that caused the patient to arouse, and tcCO 2 declined to just above 50 mmHg where it remained for an additional 2 hours before returning to baseline. During most of the time after the seizures, the patient continued breathing at a rate of 18–22 breaths per minute without apnea (Figure 2E). However, the elevated tcCO 2 indicated there was marked hypoventilation, apparently due to decreased tidal volume. It is not clear whether diazepam contributed to the hypoventilation. This case was remarkable for impairment of respiratory CO 2 chemoreception that continued long after the seizure. It also demonstrated that supplementary oxygen is not adequate treatment when the primary problem is hypoventilation. Three years after the patient was recorded, she was found face down in bed, blue and pulseless, and could not be resuscitated. An autopsy was performed and the cause of death was given as SUDEP.

Taken together, these data indicate that many patients with DS have peri-ictal respiratory dysfunction that can extend long into the postictal period, including defects in respiratory rhythm generation, impaired central CO 2 chemoreception, and loss of airway patency. In the nonfatal episodes documented here, these changes were transient, but the severe defects in breathing in the patient who later died of SUDEP suggest that respiratory changes may be biomarkers of patients at high risk.

Spontaneous seizures caused death in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice due to respiratory arrest. Heterozygous Scn1aR1407X/+ knockin mice that express a mutation described in 3 unrelated patients with DS were used to define the cause of death after seizures (39). Video recordings were made continuously of 78 Scn1aR1407X/+ mice between the ages of P16 and P60. During that time, 38% of the mice spontaneously died (n = 30 of 78) (Figure 3). There was no difference in mortality between male and female mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Review of the video recordings revealed that all spontaneous deaths occurred after a generalized seizure characterized by tonic hind limb extension. All spontaneous seizures with tonic hind limb extension were fatal.

Figure 3 Survival curve of Scn1aR1407X/+ mice. Video monitoring revealed that 38% (n = 30 of 78) of Scn1aR1407X/+ mice spontaneously died between P20 and P60. All of these spontaneous deaths occurred after Racine scale 5 generalized seizures with tonic hind limb extension.

To better understand the cause of postictal death in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice than is possible using video recording alone, a custom-designed mouse EMU was used to continuously monitor EEG, ECG, electromyography (EMG), video, and plethysmography. In 4,680 hours of recording from 19 Scn1aR1407X/+ mice, 2 mice died from spontaneous seizures. One mouse that was monitored for 408 hours from P23 to P40 (Figure 4) died after a seizure with tonic hind limb extension. Breathing and heart rate were both normal prior to the seizure. During the seizure, the mouse suddenly developed complete apnea that continued into the postictal period, and it never recovered. There was also a rapid decrease in heart rate shortly after the onset of apnea, but the heartbeat remained above 25%–51% of control for 60 seconds after the onset of apnea and continued for almost 4 minutes after the end of the seizure, with slowly worsening bradycardia eventually leading to terminal asystole. A similar sequence of events was seen in a second mouse monitored for 33 hours starting at P23 (Supplemental Figure 4). These observations suggest that respiratory arrest played a key role in the death of these animals. For both mice, recordings revealed central apnea, as there was no evidence for airway obstruction in the video recording, EMG, or plethysmography trace. Notably, the EEG rapidly became flat after the seizure, consistent with PGES (25). This same observation was reported previously after maximal electroshock (MES) induced seizures in Lmx1bf/f/p mice, which lack over 99% of 5-hydroxytryptamine (5-HT) neurons in the CNS (19).

Figure 4 Death of an Scn1aR1407X/+ mouse (P40) after a spontaneous seizure was due to respiratory arrest followed by secondary bradycardia. (A) Events leading to death. Traces from top down are EEG, ECG, EMG, and whole-animal plethysmography (Pleth), in each case with paired power spectrum heatmaps. A spontaneous seizure occurred at the time indicated, and this was followed by PGES in the EEG. Shortly after the onset of the seizure, breathing became disrupted. Respiratory activity ceased halfway through the seizure. In contrast, the ECG did not change until near the end of the seizure, after which the frequency and amplitude slowly decreased over the next 4 minutes. Note there was some movement artifact on the plethysmography trace half way through the seizure. (B) Expanded traces of EEG, ECG, and plethysmography at the times labeled 1–5. (C) Respiratory rate and heart rate for the data shown in A and B. Data are discontinuous during the baseline period, because accurate measurements could be made only when the mouse was resting quietly. Data points are continuous from the onset of the seizure, except for one data point during which breathing was obscured by movement artifact.

Auerbach et al. (7) reported episodes of bradycardia and increased HRV in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice up to 48 hours prior to death. They did not measure breathing or EEG during those episodes, so it is not known whether the bradycardia occurred during seizures or was accompanied by apnea. During our experiments, we measured the EEG and breathing, along with the ECG, so we were able to evaluate whether spontaneous episodes of bradycardia were due to seizures or apnea. During a total of 441 hours monitoring EEG, ECG, and plethysmography from the 2 mice that died spontaneously, one had 3 spontaneous nonfatal seizures and the other had 4. All 7 of these seizures were generalized with clonic limb contractions and were classified as Racine scale 5 seizures. Three of these nonfatal seizures included transient episodes of apnea and bradycardia that were less severe than during fatal seizures (Supplemental Figure 5). Bradycardia never occurred without apnea or severely decreased breath amplitude.

Heat-induced seizures also caused respiratory arrest in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice. As in patients with DS (31), an increase in body temperature can induce seizures in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice (45) and Scn1a-knockout mice (40). It has been reported that heat-induced seizures in DS mice lead to bradycardia followed by death (40). Here we verified that a rise in body temperature induced seizures in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice, with the first seizure occurring at an average of 39.67°C ± 0.97°C (n = 21) and leading to death in 18 of 21 mice after 3.53 ± 0.68 seizures. As reported previously with fatal heat-induced seizures in Scn1a-knockout mice (40), electrographic seizures accompanied by tonic hind limb extension or clonic limb contractions were followed by a decrease in heart rate that eventually resulted in terminal asystole (Supplemental Figure 6). However, we found that fatal seizures also always involved terminal apnea. This apnea occurred precipitously during the seizure or within seconds of the end of the seizure. In contrast, mild to moderate bradycardia often occurred shortly after the onset of apnea, but a heartbeat continued, slowly decreasing over time with terminal asystole not occurring until 3.89 ± 0.92 minutes after the end of seizures. Death could be prevented if mechanical ventilation was initiated within 5–10 seconds of the onset of apnea using a rodent ventilator (MiniVent type 845; Harvard Apparatus) connected to plastic tubing placed over the mouse’s nostrils (n = 5 mice). Death in this group of mice always occurred due to apnea, and bradycardia only occurred if there was apnea.

MES also induced generalized seizures in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice, but these seizures were less likely to cause apnea (4 episodes of apnea after seizures in 34 mice). When apnea did occur, death was prevented by mechanical ventilation in 3 of 4 mice.

High-dose atropine prevented peri-ictal apnea in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice. It has previously been shown that atropine prevents postictal bradycardia and death in Scn1a-knockout mice after hyperthermia-induced seizures (40). This led to the conclusion that seizures cause fatal bradycardia due to an increase in vagal parasympathetic output and activation of cardiac muscarinic acetylcholine receptors (40). To examine the mechanism by which atropine prevents postictal death, we induced seizures in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice using hyperthermia 30 minutes after pretreatment with 1 mg/kg (i.p.) atropine and compared the seizures to a matched cohort of Scn1aR1407X/+ mice. Atropine (1 mg/kg) did not reduce the likelihood of Racine scale 5 seizures, or the duration or severity of seizures as determined by EEG analysis (see Methods), but did reduce the likelihood of tonic hind limb extension. Death occurred in only 2 of 9 mice treated with atropine (1 mg/kg) compared with 6 of 6 mice treated with vehicle (Figure 5A). Unexpectedly, atropine (1 mg/kg) also prevented apnea in all mice that survived (n = 7 of 9) (Figure 5B). For mice treated with atropine that died (n = 2 of 9), the sequence of events was identical to that of mice treated with vehicle, with immediate and complete apnea beginning near the end of a generalized seizure, followed by slowly progressive bradycardia.

Figure 5 Postictal bradycardia is due to apnea, not increased parasympathetic drive. (A) Effect of muscarinic antagonists on postictal heart rate after heat-induced seizures (HISs). Untreated mice all died in response to HIS (n = 6). Atropine prevented bradycardia in 7 of 9 mice when given at a dose of 1 mg/kg (i.p.). Methylatropine (1 mg/kg, i.p.) also prevented bradycardia in 6 of 6 mice. Treatment with N-methylscopolamine at very low dose (0.3 μg/kg, i.c.v.) prevented bradycardia in all mice (n = 5). In contrast, atropine (1 mg/kg, i.p.) did not prevent bradycardia or death in 2 of 9 mice, or when given at 0.03 mg/kg (n = 6 of 6; i.p.), a dose selective for blockade of peripheral muscarinic receptors. Bradycardia also occurred after spontaneous seizures (n = 2) and after pretreatment with N-methylscopolamine (1 mg/kg, i.p.; n = 6 of 6). All mice with postictal bradycardia also had apnea, whereas bradycardia did not occur in any mouse without apnea. T = 0 represents the time that apnea began (always during or at the end of seizures) or the end of seizures (if apnea did not occur). Error bars are not shown for the 2 groups with n = 2. (B) Heat-induced seizure in an Scn1aR1407X/+ mouse, 30 minutes after pretreatment with atropine (1 mg/kg, i.p.). During this seizure, there was no apnea or bradycardia, and the mouse did not die.

It is common to use atropine at a dose of 1 mg/kg to block peripheral muscarinic receptors in rodents. However, that dose is 20–50 times higher than is recommended for specific blockade of peripheral muscarinic receptors in mice (0.02–0.05 mg/kg, i.p.) (46–48). Atropine can readily cross the blood-brain barrier (49, 50). After 30 minutes, levels of atropine in the CNS reach more than 35% of serum levels (49). After a dose of 1 mg/kg, atropine levels would be more than enough to block central muscarinic receptors. Muscarinic acetylcholine receptors in the medulla and pons play an important role in respiratory control (51, 52) and central CO 2 chemoreception (53, 54), and those receptors in the forebrain alter seizure activity (55).

Quaternary ammonium derivatives of muscarinic receptor antagonists, such as methylatropine and N-methylscopolamine, are used as selective antagonists of peripheral muscarinic receptors, as they are less likely to penetrate the blood-brain barrier (56, 57). N-methylscopolamine (1 mg/kg, i.p.) has previously been shown to prevent bradycardia and death after heat-induced seizures in Scn1a-knockout mice, supporting the hypothesis that postictal bradycardia is due to an increase in vagal tone (40). We replicated this experiment in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice (n = 6), but found that pretreatment with N-methylscopolamine (1 mg/kg, i.p.) 30 minutes prior to inducing seizures with hyperthermia did not prevent apnea, bradycardia, or death (Figure 5A). In contrast, methylatropine (1 mg/kg, i.p.) (n = 6) did prevent bradycardia and death (Figure 5A), but also prevented apnea. Selective blockade of peripheral muscarinic receptors would not be expected to prevent apnea, because the neural circuitry involved in generation of respiratory output is contained entirely within the CNS, as are descending projections from the forebrain that cause apnea during and/or after seizures (18, 20). Instead, the effect of methylatropine is likely to be due to penetration into the CNS. After equivalent doses of radioactive atropine or methylatropine, both drugs accumulate in the CNS (58). Systemic methylatropine has effects on cortical activity that are dependent on the dose and treatment duration, with 1 mg/kg (i.v.) inhibiting EEG activity by 70% within 20–30 minutes (59). Our data also indicate that high doses of quaternary ammonium anticholinergic agents can have central effects, and these high doses are protective against apnea.

Selective blockade of peripheral muscarinic receptors does not prevent postictal bradycardia. An atropine dose of 0.02–0.04 mg/kg (i.p.) is recommended to block peripheral parasympathetic activity in mice (46–48). Measurement of HRV can be used to determine whether muscarinic receptor antagonists are effective at blocking vagal parasympathetic output to the heart. The most common type of HRV, respiratory sinus arrhythmia, is due to changes in parasympathetic output caused by breathing (60–64). This results in part from an increase in intrathoracic pressure during expiration, which leads to an increase in systemic blood pressure and reflex bradycardia (and opposite changes during inspiration). Blocking parasympathetic output eliminates this form of HRV (60–64). To verify that muscarinic receptor antagonists were effective in blocking peripheral muscarinic receptors, Poincaré plots (65) were used to analyze variability of the R-R interval on the ECG (Figure 6). Compared with WT mice, Scn1aR1407X/+ mice had significantly greater long-term (SD2) HRV (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Atropine reduced SD2 in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice and was equally effective at 1 mg/kg and 0.03 mg/kg (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Despite the ability of the lower dose of atropine to block peripheral muscarinic receptors, all Scn1aR1407X/+ mice in which seizures with tonic hind limb extension were induced by hyperthermia after pretreatment with 0.03 mg/kg atropine still developed bradycardia and died (Figure 5A; n = 6 of 6), but they also developed apnea (data not shown). N-methylscopolamine (1 mg/kg; n = 6) and methylatropine (1 mg/kg; n = 6) both caused a decrease in short-term (SD1) and long-term HRV (SD2) (Supplemental Figure 7). Despite the ability of all of these treatments to block vagal parasympathetic output, only some prevented postictal bradycardia and death. Those treatments that were protective prevented peri-ictal apnea, and those that were not protective did not prevent apnea.

Figure 6 Low-dose and high-dose atropine were equally effective at blocking HRV. (A and B) Poincaré plots demonstrated greater short-term and long-term HRV (SD1 and SD2, respectively) in an Scn1aR1407X/+ mouse compared with a WT mouse. (C) High-dose atropine (1 mg/kg) reduced HRV in an Scn1aR1407X/+ mouse, consistent with blockade of parasympathetic output. (D) Low-dose atropine (0.03 mg/kg) was equally effective in reducing HRV in an Scn1aR1407X/+ mouse. The plots in the 4 parts of this figure are from 4 individual animals. Summary data for replicate animals for these experiments are shown in Supplemental Figure 7. Number of replicates for each group was 7 (A), 10 (B), 6 (C), and 6 (D).

Selective blockade of central muscarinic receptors prevented peri-ictal apnea and bradycardia. Scn1aR1407X/+ mice (n = 5) were treated with i.c.v. N-methylscopolamine at a dose of only 0.3 μg/kg. This agent was the least permeable across the blood-brain barrier (see above), so it should have remained restricted to the CNS. However, even if the drug freely crossed the blood-brain barrier and was distributed throughout the body, this dose would still be only 1% of that required to block peripheral muscarinic receptors (0.03 mg/kg) and thus would not reach levels high enough to block parasympathetic drive to the heart. Thirty minutes after i.c.v. injection of N-methylscopolamine (0.3 μg/kg), hyperthermia was induced to at least 42.5°C, resulting in an average of 3.33 ± 0.89 seizures per mouse. Generalized seizures were induced in 5 of 5 mice at a body temperature of 40.7°C ± 0.53°C. All of the Scn1aR1407X/+ mice had generalized seizures with tonic hind limb extension or clonic limb contractions (n = 5), but none developed apnea or bradycardia, or died (Figure 7, A and B). Poincaré plots were used to evaluate ECG changes. There was no change in mean heart rate or HRV after i.c.v. N-methylscopolamine (0.3 μg/kg) (Figure 7C). Thus, i.c.v. N-methylscopolamine had no effect on peripheral muscarinic receptors, but prevented bradycardia by blocking apnea via an effect in the CNS.

Figure 7 Peri-ictal apnea, bradycardia, and death were prevented by N-methylscopolamine administered into the lateral cerebral ventricle at very low dose (0.0003 mg/kg). (A) Heart rate and breathing did not change in response to a heat-induced Racine scale 5 seizure in an Scn1aR1407X/+ mouse. A seizure occurred at the time indicated. Insets to the right were obtained at the times indicated with the vertical lines on the left. Respiratory activity and the ECG did not change during the seizure. Note that there was movement artifact seen intermittently on the respiratory trace. Sudden changes in amplitude of the ECG were also an artifact due to movements of the animal. (B) Summary of results from Scn1aR1407X/+ mice with heat-induced Racine scale 5 seizures after N-methylscopolamine (0.3 μg/kg, i.c.v.; n = 5). Breathing and heart rate were not affected in any of the mice. (C) Poincaré plots demonstrated that N-methylscopolamine (0.3 μg/kg, i.c.v.) did not block peripheral muscarinic receptors as seen by the lack of an effect on R-R interval. The Poincaré plots shown here are from a single animal. Summary data for replicate animals for this experiment are shown in Supplemental Figure 7. Number of replicates was 4 animals.

Hypoxia caused bradycardia due to a direct effect on the heart. Based on the above results, we hypothesized that seizures caused apnea, and the resulting hypoxia had a direct negative chronotropic effect on cardiac tissue. Consistent with this possibility, during vascular perfusion of the isolated rat heart ex vivo, it has been shown that hypoxia causes a decrease in heart rate and cardiac contractility due to a direct effect on the heart (66). WT (n = 5) and Scn1aR1407X/+ (n = 6) mice were anesthetized with isoflurane (1%) and placed in a whole-body plethysmograph. After recording baseline ECG and breathing, ambient gas was switched from normoxia (21% O 2 / 79% N 2 ) to anoxia (0% O 2 / 100% N 2 ). This led to bradycardia with a time course similar to that seen after seizures in Scn1aR1407X/+ mice (Figure 8). It also caused a decrease in amplitude of the QRS complex, as also occurred after fatal seizures, presumably a surrogate of decreased cardiac contractility (66). Pretreatment of WT mice with atropine at 1 mg/kg (n = 5) did not prevent the bradycardia induced by anoxia (Figure 8), indicating that the decrease in heart rate was not mediated by an increase in vagal output.