Circulating osteocrin stimulates bone growth by limiting C-type natriuretic peptide clearance

Generation of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. To investigate the effect of increased circulating OSTN, we generated Ostn-transgenic mice with elevated plasma levels of OSTN due to liver-specific Ostn overexpression under the control of the human serum amyloid-P (SAP) component promoter (SAP-Ostn-Tg mice) (Figure 1A). We obtained 5 lines of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice and used heterozygous transgenic mice for all of the following experiments. Quantitative real-time PCR analysis of their genomic DNA revealed that among these lines of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, 3 lines (lines 3, 33, and 44) had 2 copies, 1 line (line 5) had 10 copies, and the other line (line 51) had 18 copies of the transgene. Thereafter, line 33 and line 51 were used as representatives for SAP-Ostn-Tg mice with different transgene copy numbers. By using reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR), we detected transgene expression only in the liver of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice (Figure 1B). At the age of 6 weeks, blood OSTN levels in line 33 were 1.2 ng/ml (average; n = 2) and those in line 51 SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were 52.2 ± 20.4 ng/ml (means ± SEM; n = 4), whereas those in WT mice (n = 4) were below the detection limit of our measurement system, indicating that plasma OSTN concentrations were elevated in accordance with the copy number of the transgene.

Figure 1 Generation of serum amyloid P–OSTN-transgenic (SAP-Ostn-Tg) mice. (A) Structure of the SAP-Ostn transgene. Arrowheads indicate the recognition sites of restriction endonucleases. SAP, human SAP promoter. (B) Expression of the transgene in tissues of WT and line 51 SAP-Ostn-Tg mice analyzed by RT-PCR. Transgene expression was detected only in the liver of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. (C) Gross appearance of WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg male mice at the age of 10 weeks observed from the left side (top panel) and above (bottom panel). SAP-Ostn-Tg mice showed longer bodies, limbs, and tails than WT mice. (D–F) Growth curves based on naso-anal length (D), naso-tail length (E), and body weight (F) of WT (open squares), line 33 SAP-Ostn-Tg (filled triangles), and line 51 SAP-Ostn-Tg (filled squares) male mice measured every week from the ages of 3 to 10 weeks. Body lengths of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice became significantly larger than those of WT mice, and the body elongation of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice increased in accordance with blood OSTN levels. There was no significant difference in body weight between the 3 groups throughout the observation period. n = 10 each. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 vs. WT mice, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer test. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments (B).

Gross appearance and growth curves of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Pictures in Figure 1C show the gross appearance of 10-week-old male WT and line 51 SAP-Ostn-Tg mice observed from the left side and from the top. SAP-Ostn-Tg mice exhibited obviously longer bodies, paws, limbs, and tails than WT mice. The growth curves for male SAP-Ostn-Tg mice revealed that line 51 SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were significantly longer than WT mice from the age of 3 weeks by naso-anal measurement and four weeks by naso-tail measurement. The increment in body and tail lengths was less pronounced in line 33 SAP-Ostn-Tg mice than in line 51 SAP-Ostn-Tg mice throughout the observation period. Line 33 SAP-Ostn-Tg mice became significantly longer than WT mice after 6 weeks of age both in naso-anal and in naso-tail lengths (Figure 1, D and E). SAP-Ostn-Tg mice tended to be heavier than WT mice, but there was no significant difference in body weight between the 3 groups throughout the observation period (Figure 1F). Female SAP-Ostn-Tg mice had identical phenotypes to those observed for male SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, so we decided to use male mice for the following experiments (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94912DS1). As for the line of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, we chose to use line 51 as a representative.

Skeletal phenotype of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Next, we examined the skeletal phenotype of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice at the age of 10 weeks. As shown by the soft x-ray picture of skulls viewed from the top, forelimbs, and hind limbs, we observed skeletal overgrowth in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice compared with WT mice (Figure 2A). Measuring of each bone length on the soft x-ray film revealed that bones formed through endochondral ossification, i.e., lumbar spine, radius, ulna, humerus, femur, and tibia, were significantly longer in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice than in WT mice. The longitudinal length of the skull, which is mainly defined by endochondral ossification, was significantly greater in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice than in WT mice, whereas the skull width, which is defined by membranous ossification, was no different between the 2 genotypes (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Skeletal phenotypes of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. (A) Radiographs of the skulls, forelimbs, and hind limbs of WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice at the age of 10 weeks. SAP-Ostn-Tg mice showed skeletal overgrowth in each bone compared with WT mice. Scale bar: 2 cm. (B) Bone lengths of WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice at the age of 10 weeks measured on soft x-ray films. Lengths of the skull, lumbar spine, radius, ulna, humerus, femur, and tibia were significantly larger in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice than in WT mice. Width of the skull was not different between the 2 genotypes. APD, anteroposterior diameter; TD, transverse diameter. n = 5 each, for each bone length in WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. (C and D) Histological pictures of the growth plates of Alcian blue and H&E staining (C) and immunohistochemical staining for type X collagen (D). Left panels show the growth plates of 10-week-old WT mice, and right panels show those of 10-week-old SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Arrows indicate the widths of growth plates (C) and hypertrophic chondrocyte layers (D). Scale bars in C and D: 100 μm. (E and F) Width of growth plate (E) and hypertrophic zone (F) of WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice at the age of 10 weeks measured on the pictures. SAP-Ostn-Tg mice had significantly thicker growth plates and hypertrophic chondrocyte layers than WT mice. n = 5 each. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

Histological analysis of the growth plate of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. We next investigated the histology of the growth plates of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Histological images of the tibial growth plates of 10-week-old mice revealed that SAP-Ostn-Tg mice had significantly thicker growth plates than WT mice (Figure 2, C and E). The thickness of hypertrophic chondrocyte layers, as detected by the immunochemical staining for type X collagen, was larger in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice than in WT mice (Figure 2, D and F).

Bone microstructural analysis and measurement of serum bone metabolic markers of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Next, we evaluated bone mass and bone metabolism of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. We performed microstructural analysis of the distal metaphyses of femurs of 10-week-old WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice using micro-CT. All bone morphometric parameters, i.e., bone volume fraction, trabecular thickness, trabecular number, and trabecular separation, were no different between the 2 genotypes (Figure 3, A–D). We then measured serum levels of osteocalcin and TRAP5b as bone metabolic markers in 10-week-old WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. There was no significant difference in both serum osteocalcin and TRAP5b levels between the 2 genotypes (Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 3 Analyses of bone microstructure by micro-CT and measurement of serum bone metabolic markers in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. (A–D) Micro-CT analyses of the distal metaphyses of femurs of 10-week-old WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Graphs of bone volume fraction (BV/TV) (A), trabecular number (Tb.N) (B), trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) (C), and trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) (D) are shown. There were no differences in each parameter of bone microstructure between the 2 genotypes. n = 5 and 6 for WT mice and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, respectively. (E and F) Serum osteocalcin (E) and TRAP5b (F) levels of 10-week-old WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. There were no significant differences in serum bone metabolic markers between the 2 genotypes. n = 4 each. Student’s t test was used for statistical analysis. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments (E and F).

Mechanistic analyses of skeletal overgrowth in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. OSTN has been reported to be a selective ligand for NPR-C and to attenuate the clearance of this receptor, resulting in an increase in natriuretic peptide availability (22, 23). Among the natriuretic peptides, CNP is known to be a strong stimulator of endochondral bone growth, so we hypothesized that the skeletal overgrowth phenotype observed in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice is due mainly to the increased availability of CNP through the occupation of NPR-C by increased circulating OSTN. To test this hypothesis, we generated SAP-Ostn-Tg mice depleted of CNP (Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice) and compared their growth and skeletal phenotype with those of CNP-knockout mice (Nppc–/– mice). At a glance, Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice had the same appearance as Nppc–/– mice (Figure 4A). As shown by the growth curves, there were no significant differences in naso-anal and naso-tail lengths and body weight between Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice and Nppc–/– mice (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Furthermore, at the age of 9 weeks, the length of each bone and the thickness of tibial growth plates in Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were equal to those in Nppc–/– mice (Figure 4, C–E).

Figure 4 Mechanistic analyses of skeletal overgrowth in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. (A) Gross appearance of Nppc–/– and Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Top panel shows 9-week-old WT and Nppc–/– mice, and bottom panel shows 9-week-old WT and Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. (B) Growth curves of naso-anal length of Nppc–/– (filled squares) and Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg (open squares) mice measured every week from the ages of 3 to 9 weeks. n = 3 each. (C) Bone lengths of 9-week-old Nppc–/– and Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. n = 3 each, for each bone length in Nppc–/– and Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. (D) Histological photographs of the tibial growth plates of Alcian blue and H&E staining of 9-week-old Nppc–/– and Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Arrows indicate the widths of growth plates. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) The widths of the tibial growth plates of 9-week-old Nppc–/– and Nppc–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. n = 3 each. (F) Growth curves of naso-anal length of Npr3–/– (filled triangles) and Npr3–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg (open triangles) mice measured every week from the ages of 3 to 10 weeks. n = 7 each. (G) Bone lengths of 10-week-old Npr3–/– and Npr3–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. n = 6 each, for each bone length in Npr3–/– and Npr3–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. (H) Histological images of the tibial growth plates of Alcian blue and H&E staining of 10-week-old Npr3–/– and Npr3–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Arrows indicate the widths of growth plates. Scale bar: 100 μm. (I) Widths of the tibial growth plates of 10-week-old Npr3–/– and Npr3–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. n = 3 each. (J) Plasma CNP concentrations of 6-week-old WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. n = 4 each. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

Next, to confirm whether the skeletal overgrowth observed in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice is mediated by NPR-C, we generated SAP-Ostn-Tg mice depleted of NPR-C (Npr3–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice) and compared their growth and skeletal phenotypes with those of NPR-C–knockout mice (Npr3–/– mice). The growth curves for Npr3–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were similar to those for Npr3–/– mice (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). At the age of 10 weeks, each bone length and the thickness of tibial growth plates in Npr3–/–/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were equivalent to those in Npr3–/– mice (Figure 4, G–I).

In addition, we measured plasma CNP concentrations in 6-week-old WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. We thereby determined that SAP-Ostn-Tg mice had significantly higher blood CNP levels (1.31 ± 0.23 pM, n = 4, P < 0.01) than WT mice (0.41 ± 0.05 pM, n = 4) (Figure 4J).

We analyzed Nppc (CNP), Npr3 (NPR-C), and Npr2 (NPR-B) mRNA expression in epiphyseal cartilage of tibiae and lumbar vertebrae of 3-week-old WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. In tibial cartilage and lumbar vertebrae, there were no significant differences in both Nppc and Npr2 mRNA expression levels between the 2 genotypes. On the other hand, the Npr3 mRNA expression level in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice tended to be higher in tibial cartilage and was significantly higher in lumbar vertebrae than that in WT mice (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 5 mRNA expression of genes in WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice at 3 weeks of age. mRNA expression of Nppc (CNP), Npr3 (NPR-C), and Npr2 (NPR-B) in epiphyseal cartilage of tibiae and lumbar vertebrae of 3-week-old WT and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. Target gene mRNA expression levels were assessed by quantitative RT-PCR. Data were normalized to hypoxanthine guanine phosphoribosyl transferase (Hprt) mRNA levels. n = 5 each in the analysis of tibial cartilage; n = 4 each in the analysis of lumbar vertebrae. *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

Additive effect of CNP and OSTN on the skeletal growth in double-transgenic mice. We previously reported that CNP-transgenic mice with an increased circulating CNP under the control of the SAP promoter (SAP-Nppc-Tg mice) exhibit a prominent skeletal overgrowth phenotype (5). To investigate whether OSTN could augment this effect of CNP, we generated double-transgenic mice with increased circulating CNP levels as well as OSTN by crossing SAP-Nppc-Tg mice with SAP-Ostn-Tg mice (SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice). Photographs of the gross appearance of mice at the age of 10 weeks showed that SAP-Nppc-Tg mice and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were obviously longer than WT mice, and SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were longer than both SAP-Nppc-Tg and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Additive effect of CNP and OSTN on the skeletal growth in double-transgenic mice. (A) Gross appearance of 10-week-old WT, SAP-Nppc-Tg, SAP-Ostn-Tg, and SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were longer than SAP-Nppc-Tg and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. (B and C) Growth curves based on naso-anal (B) and naso-tail length (C) of WT (open triangles), SAP-Nppc-Tg (filled triangles), SAP-Ostn-Tg (open squares), and SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg (filled squares) mice measured every week from the ages of 3 to 10 weeks. n = 6, 6, 6, and 7 in WT, SAP-Nppc-Tg, SAP-Ostn-Tg, and SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, respectively. †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01 vs. SAP-Ostn-Tg mice; ‡P < 0.05, ‡‡P < 0.01 vs. SAP-Nppc-Tg mice; §P < 0.05, §§P < 0.01 vs. WT mice. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer test was used for statistical analysis. (D) Bone lengths of 10-week-old WT, SAP-Nppc-Tg, SAP-Ostn-Tg, and SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. n = 6, 6, 6, and 7 in WT, SAP-Nppc-Tg, SAP-Ostn-Tg, and SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, respectively. Statistical differences between genotypes are summarized in Table 1. (E and F) Histological pictures of the growth plates of 10-week-old mice. Alcian blue and H&E staining (E) and immunohistochemical staining for type X collagen (F) are shown. Arrows indicate the widths of growth plates (E) and hypertrophic chondrocyte layers (F). Scale bars in E and F: 100 μm. (G and H) Widths of growth plates (G) and hypertrophic zone (H) of 10-week-old mice. n = 6, 6, 6, and 7 in WT, SAP-Nppc-Tg, SAP-Ostn-Tg, and SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, respectively. (I) Plasma CNP concentrations in 6-week-old SAP-Ostn-Tg, SAP-Nppc-Tg, and SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. There was no significant difference in plasma CNP levels between SAP-Ostn-Tg and SAP-Nppc-Tg mice. SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice had significantly higher blood CNP levels than SAP-Ostn-Tg and SAP-Nppc-Tg mice. n = 4 each. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer test.

The growth curves showed that SAP-Nppc-Tg mice became significantly longer than WT mice from the age of 5 weeks in naso-anal length and 6 weeks in naso-tail length. SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were significantly longer than SAP-Nppc-Tg mice at earlier ages (5–6 weeks in naso-anal length and 3–9 weeks in naso-tail length), but the differences became trivial and eventually diminished from the age of 7 weeks in naso-anal length and 10 weeks in naso-tail length. SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice were significantly longer than SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, in terms of both naso-anal and naso-tail length from the age of 6 weeks (Figure 6, B and C). There were no significant differences in body weight among these 4 genotypes throughout the observation period (Supplemental Figure 4).

Measurement of bone lengths on soft x-ray films at the age of 10 weeks revealed that the skull, lumbar spine, radius, ulna, humerus, femur, and tibia were significantly longer in SAP-Nppc-Tg mice than in WT mice. Moreover, those same bones, except the skull, were significantly longer in SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice than in SAP-Nppc-Tg mice. The skull length of SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice tended to be greater than that of SAP-Nppc-Tg mice, but the difference was not significant. Each bone in the extremities, i.e., radius, ulna, humerus, femur, and tibia, was significantly longer in SAP-Nppc-Tg mice than in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, whereas there were no differences in skull and lumbar spine lengths between the 2 genotypes. Skull widths were no different between the 4 genotypes (Figure 6D and Table 1).

Table 1 Statistical differences in the length of each bone between WT, SAP-Ostn-Tg, SAP-Nppc-Tg, and SAP-Ostn-Tg/SAP-Nppc-Tg mice

Histological analysis of the tibial growth plates of 10-week-old mice showed that SAP-Nppc-Tg mice had significantly thicker growth plates than SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, and SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice had significantly thicker growth plates than SAP-Nppc-Tg mice (Figure 6, E and G). The thickness of hypertrophic chondrocyte layers positive for type X collagen immunostaining was significantly greater in SAP-Nppc-Tg mice than in SAP-Ostn-Tg mice and even greater in SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice (Figure 6, F and H).

Next, we measured plasma CNP concentrations of 6-week-old mice and found no significant difference in plasma CNP levels between SAP-Ostn-Tg and SAP-Nppc-Tg mice (1.31 ± 0.23 pM and 1.79 ± 0.12 pM, n = 4 each). We also found that SAP-Nppc-Tg/SAP-Ostn-Tg mice had significantly higher blood CNP levels (4.25 ± 0.82 pM, n = 4, P < 0.01) than SAP-Ostn-Tg and SAP-Nppc-Tg mice (Figure 6I).

There were some differences in the growth rates or body proportions between SAP-Ostn-Tg mice and SAP-Nppc-Tg mice despite their comparable plasma CNP concentrations at 6 weeks of age. To elucidate the mechanisms underlying these differences, we analyzed Nppc, Npr3, and Npr2 mRNA expressions in epiphyseal cartilage of tibiae, lumbar vertebrae, and blood vessels of 3- and 6-week-old WT mice. In tibial cartilage, the Nppc mRNA expression level in 3-week-old mice tended to be higher than that in 6-week-old mice, while the Npr3 mRNA expression level of 3-week-old mice was unchanged compared with that of 6-week-old mice. In lumbar vertebrae, the Nppc mRNA expression level of 3-week-old mice was significantly higher than that of 6-week-old mice, and the Npr3 mRNA expression level of 3-week-old mice did not differ significantly from that of 6-week-old mice. In blood vessels, the Nppc mRNA expression level was higher and the Npr3 mRNA expression level was lower in 3-week-old mice than in 6-week-old mice, but the differences were not significant. In all the tissues examined, there were no significant differences in the Npr2 mRNA expression levels between 3-week-old and 6-week-old mice (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 7 mRNA expression of genes in WT mice at 3 and 6 weeks of age. mRNA expression of Nppc, Npr3, and Npr2 in epiphyseal cartilage of tibiae, lumbar vertebrae, and blood vessels of 3- and 6-week-old WT mice. Data from tibial cartlilages and lumbar vertebrae were normalized to Hprt mRNA levels. Data from blood vessels were normalized to Gapdh mRNA levels. n = 4 each. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

In addition, we measured cGMP levels of lumbar vertebrae of 3-week-old WT, SAP-Nppc-Tg, and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice. There were no significant differences in vertebral cGMP levels between the 3 genotypes, but those of SAP-Nppc-Tg and SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, especially that of SAP-Ostn-Tg mice, tended to be higher than that of WT mice (Figure 8).