Endothelial Tie1–mediated angiogenesis and vascular abnormalization promote tumor progression and metastasis

Cells. HUVECs (obtained from Promocell) were cultured in endopan-3 medium completed with the corresponding supplements (PAN Biotech GmbH). LLC cells (obtained from ATCC), LLC–red fluorescent protein (LLC-RFP) cells (provided by Andreas Fischer, DKFZ), and B16F10 cells (ATCC) were cultured in DMEM plus 10% FCS (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. All cells were cultured at 37°C and 5% CO 2 and routinely tested negative for mycoplasma by PCR.

Transfection of cells. For gene-silencing experiments, HUVECs were separately transfected with 100 nM of 2 different Tie1 siRNAs (s14140 and s14142) or noncoding siRNA (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) using Oligofectamine (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 12252-011) in Opti-MEM plus GlutaMAX-I (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Validation of Tie1 downregulation was done by qRT-PCR, and functional experiments were performed 48 hours after transfection, when the deletion efficacy was 80% and 70% for s14140 and s14142, respectively.

HUVEC stimulation assay. A surrogate cellular experiment was designed to study the consequences of Tie1 deletion in combination with a shift of the Ang1/Ang2 ratio as observed in the in vivo tumor experiments (Figure 6B). To mimic the WT condition, HUVECs were transfected with control siRNA and stimulated with a combination of 200 ng/ml recombinant Ang1 (R&D Systems) and 650 ng/ml recombinant Ang2 (R&D Systems). To mimic the Tie1iECKO condition, HUVECs were transfected with Tie1 siRNA (2 independent siRNAs) and stimulated with a combination of 400 ng/ml recombinant Ang1 and 800 ng/ml recombinant Ang2 (different ratio and difference in absolute concentrations reflecting the findings of the intratumoral analyses; Supplemental Figure 8B). Prior to stimulation, HUVECs were starved for 6 hours in basal medium (Endopan). EC stimulation was performed in EC basal medium for 20 minutes. Cells were then washed with cold 1× PBS and lysed for human p-RTK array analysis.

Transmigration assay. Control-transfected or Tie1-silenced HUVECs (1 × 105) were plated in Endopan medium in the top chamber of 6.5-mm/8.0-μm 0.2% gelatin-coated Transwells (Corning) overnight. PKH67 red fluorescent dye–labeled (MilliporeSigma) LLC cells (1 × 105) were added to the top chamber in DMEM 10% FCS, with DMEM 10% FCS in the bottom chamber. Eight hours later, Transwells were washed and fixed with Roti-Histofix 4% for ten minutes, and cell numbers were analyzed by fluorescence microscopy and quantified using ImageJ software (NIH).

Mice. C57BL/6 Tie1fl/fl mice (51) were crossed with C57BL/6 Tg(Cdh5-cre/ERT2)1Rha (VE-cadherin-CreERT2) mice (52) to specifically delete the Tie1 gene in ECs upon tamoxifen application. Floxed mice, equally treated with tamoxifen, were used as controls (WT) in all experiments. Genotyping of mouse samples was performed by PCR of DNA samples using the following primers: Tie1fl/fl forward, ATGCCTGTTCTATTTATTTTTCCAG; Tie1fl/fl reverse, TCGGGCGCGTTCAGAGTGGTAT; VE-cadherin-CreERT2 forward, GCCTGCATTACCGGTCGATGCAACGA; and VE-cadherin-CreERT2 reverse, GTGGCAGATGGCGCGGCAACACCATT. Mice were housed in individually ventilated cages under pathogen-free conditions. Animals had free access to food and water and were kept on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle.

Tumor experiments. For tumor experiments, 7- to 9-week-old male and female mice were s.c. injected with 106 LLC cells or B16F10 melanoma cells. To induce Tie1 deletion after tumor cell implantation, both control and mutant animals were i.p. treated with 5 to 7 doses of tamoxifen (2 mg) (MilliporeSigma) dissolved in ethanol and peanut oil, according to the different schedules indicated in Figure 4A and Figure 5D. Mice with less than 60% Tie1 deletion were excluded from further analysis, unless otherwise stated. LLC and B16F10 tumors were harvested 9, 12, 14, or 18 days after cell injection. Tumor volume was calculated by measuring the length times the width times the height. The tumor tissue was embedded in Tissue-Tek OCT compound or snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen for further analysis. When lung metastases were analyzed, LLC primary tumors were surgically removed 14 days after cell injection, and the mice were sacrificed 3 weeks after surgery. The lungs were then harvested and processed for histological analysis. Survival studies were performed until the natural death of the mice or until the mice needed to be sacrificed for ethical reasons. The surviving mice were sacrificed 100 days after surgery.

For tail-vein metastasis experiments, mice were preinjected with 4 tamoxifen doses (as indicated in Figure 5A). B16F10 cells (1 × 105) were injected i.v. 7 days after the last injection. Lungs were collected after 2 weeks and processed for histological analysis.

In vivo hypoxia assay. In order to study tumor tissue hypoxia, LLC cells were s.c. implanted. Tumors were harvested on day 14 or 18. Hypoxyprobe (Hypoxyprobe; Hypoxyprobe Plus Kit) was i.p. injected 45 minutes prior to sacrifice (60 mg/kg in 150 μl NaCl). Tumors were harvested in Tissue-Tek OCT and stained according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Ex vivo culture of CTCs. Arterial blood was isolated by cardiac puncture and kept in lithium heparin Microtainer Tubes (BD Biosciences) on ice. Blood (100 μl) was plated in 10 ml DMEM plus 10% FCS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin in a 10-cm tissue culture plate. Tumor cell colonies were visualized under a fluorescence microscope after 14 days. The total number of tumor cell colonies per plate was quantified manually in 2 or more plates for each animal on an Olympus IX71 microscope.

Immunofluorescence and immunohistochemical staining and analyses. For immunofluorescence staining, primary tumors were embedded in Tissue-Tek OCT compound. Cryosections were cut into 7- or 50-μm sections and fixed in ice-cold methanol for 20 minutes at –20°C. Sections were then blocked and permeabilized in 10% ready-to-use normal goat serum (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 1 hour or 3 hours at room temperature (RT), followed by incubation with the appropriate primary Abs overnight at 4°C. Incubation with the secondary Ab was performed for 1 hour or 2 hours at RT. Images were taken using a Zeiss Cell Observer and Zeiss Axio Scan, and image analysis was performed using Fiji Is Just ImageJ (Fiji) software.

To quantify tumor vessel density and area, the vessel numbers and CD31-positive vessel area were measured and normalized to the tumor area. For analysis of mural cell coverage and vessel functionality, the αSMA- and desmin-positive area and the lectin-positive area, respectively, were measured and normalized to the corresponding vessel area. For Hypoxyprobe analysis, the pimonidazole-positive area was quantified and normalized to the tumor area. Tip cells analysis was performed on 50-μm sections. Five fields per mouse, acquired with a ×40 objective, were used to manually quantify the sprouts, which were related to the number of vessels. An investigator blinded to the treatment groups performed the analyses on an acquired tile scan of entire tumor sections. Two tumor sections seventy micrometers apart from each other were used to quantify vessel area and density; one section per tumor was used for αSMA, desmin, and pimonidazole quantification.

For immunohistochemical staining, zinc-fixed lungs and primary tumors were paraffin embedded, sectioned, and subsequently stained with H&E at the Institute of Pathology (Heidelberg University). Sections were analyzed blindly by a board-certified pathologist (CM), and the percentage of necrotic area per slide in each tumor was assessed. Images were taken using a Zeiss Axio Scan, and image analysis was done using Fiji software in order to analyze the metastatic area in the lungs. To quantify metastatic burden, the metastatic area was measured and normalized to the total lung area. One lung section per mouse was analyzed.

To stain the hypoxic area with a HIF1α marker in the primary tumors, paraffin sections were dewaxed and rehydrated through a graded series of ethanol. Antigen unmasking was performed using citrate buffer (0.01 M sodium citrate, pH 6) in a water bath at 95°C for 20 minutes, followed by cooling in distillated H 2 O. To block the background activity of endogenous peroxidases, the slides were treated with 3% H 2 O 2 for 15 minutes. The slides were incubated with 10% rabbit serum for 30 minutes at RT and further overnight at 4°C with primary Ab. The secondary Ab was incubated for 30 minutes at RT. Detection was performed via a biotin-peroxidase complex using VECTASTAIN ABC solution (Vector Laboratories) according to the manufacturers’ protocol. Sections were counterstained with hematoxylin for 2 minutes and then rinsed with running tap water for 10 minutes. To quantify the hypoxic area, the HIF1α-positive area was measured and normalized to the tumor area using Fiji software. The analysis was performed blindly.

Abs. The following primary Abs were used for immunofluorescence: rat anti-CD31 (BD Biosciences; catalog 550300); rat anti–cadherin-5 (BD Biosciences; catalog 550548); rabbit anti-desmin (Abcam; catalog Ab15200-1); mouse anti-αSMA (MilliporeSigma; catalog C6198); and rat anti-Tie2 (eBioscience; catalog 14-5987-81). For pimonidazole staining, the 4.3.11.3 mouse FITC-mAb (Hypoxyprobe; HP2-1000 Kit) was used. Secondary anti–rat A488, anti–rabbit A546, and anti–rat A546 Abs (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were used. Nuclei were stained with Hoechst (MilliporeSigma). For immunohistochemical analysis, primary mouse anti-HIF1α Ab (Abcam; catalog ab8366) was detected with anti–mouse HRP (Dako Cytomation) secondary Ab. For Western blotting, rabbit anti-Tie2 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology; catalog sc-324) and rabbit anti-actin (Cell Signaling Technology; catalog 4967) Abs were used.

FACS sorting of tumor ECs. Mice with tumors were sacrificed, and tumors were minced into small pieces. Single-cell suspensions were prepared by digesting the tissue in DMEM containing 200 U/ml collagenase I (MilliporeSigma; C9891) and 10 μg/ml DNase I (MilliporeSigma; D4527) at 37°C for 30 minutes. The cell suspension was subsequently sieved through a 100-μm cell strainer using the plunger of a 19-gauge cannula syringe. The cell suspension was incubated with 30 μl CD31 microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec; 130-097-418) for 20 minutes at 4°C in 200 μl PBS containing 5% FCS. Next, the cells conjugated with CD31 microbeads were magnetically concentrated. The isolated cells were then stained with CD45, PDPN, LYVE1, Ter119, and CD31 Abs (Table 1) in PBS containing 5% FCS for 20 minutes at 4°C. Dead cells were excluded by FxCycle Violet staining (10 μg/ml) (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; F10347). CD45–Ter119–LYVE1–PDPN–CD31+ cells were sorted with a BD Biosciences FACSAria Cell Sorter.

Table 1 List of Abs used for EC isolation by FACS sorting

RNA isolation and qRT-PCR analysis. Tumors were lysed with TRIzol, and RNA was isolated with an RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s protocols, and RNA from HUVECs was similarly isolated with an RNeasy Mini Kit. The concentration and purity of RNA were measured with the RNA program of the Qubit 2.0 Fluorometer (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). mRNA was transcribed into cDNA using a QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit or a QuantiTect Whole Transcriptome Kit (both from QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

RNA from FACS-sorted mouse ECs was isolated with an Arcturus PicoPure RNA Isolation Kit (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and cDNA was amplified with a QuantiTect Whole Transcriptome Kit.

Subsequent qRT-PCR was performed using a TaqMan gene expression assay (Table 2), TaqMan Fast Advanced Master Mix, TaqMan probes, and Applied Biosystems StepOnePlus (all from Thermo Fisher Scientific). Gene expression relative to the appropriate housekeeping gene was calculated by the ΔΔCt method.

Table 2 List of TaqMan assays

Western blot analysis. Tumor pieces were lysed in a Tris-NaCl buffer (25 mM/150 mM) containing 5 mM EDTA, 1% NP-40, 100 mM NaF, and 10 mM Na 4 P 2 O 7 in the presence of 1 mM orthovanadate and Proteinase-Inhibitor Mix G (SERVA Electrophoresis). The tumor lysates were heated to 95°C in sample buffer, subjected to SDS-PAGE, and blotted onto a MeOH-activated PVDF membrane probed with the desired Abs. Western blot analysis was performed using HRP-conjugated secondary Abs (DAKO), and bound Ab was visualized using ECL (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific). When indicated, the resultant intensities were quantified using Fiji software.

Proteome profiler. The cytokine array was performed on tumor pieces lysed in 1% Triton X-100 buffer in TBS-T in the presence of 1 mM orthovanadate according to the manufacturer’s instructions (R&D Systems). Four samples (50 μg each) per condition were used, and each dot blot was quantified using Fiji software after background subtraction.

A human p-RTK array was performed on HUVECs lysed in 10 μg/ml aprotinin (MilliporeSigma), 10 μg/ml leupeptin (Tocris), and 10 μg/ml pepstatin (Tocris) in Lysis Buffer 17 (R&D System) according to the manufacturers’ instructions. A total amount of 150 μg protein, pooled from 4 independent experiments of the same siRNA transfection (37.5 μg each), was used. Quantification was performed using Fiji software after background subtraction.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism version 5 (GraphPad Software). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD or SEM. Comparisons between 2 groups were made using a 2-tailed Student’s t test, a Mann-Whitney U test, 2-way ANOVA, or a Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All animal experiments were approved by the Bezirksregierung Karlsruhe regulatory committee in Karlsruhe, Germany (permits G61/13 and G171/15).