Divergent effects of glucose and fructose on hepatic lipogenesis and insulin signaling

Consumption of fructose on HFD accelerates obesity and insulin resistance. Cohorts of 6-week-old male C57BL6/J mice were fed chow (21.6% calories from fat) or HFD (60% calories from fat) and given ad libitum access to drinking water or water containing 30% (w/v) fructose or glucose. At the end of a 10-week study period, chow-fed mice supplemented with regular drinking water (Chow+H 2 O) weighed 28.9 ± 1.4 g, whereas mice on chow diet supplemented with fructose (Chow+Fruct) or chow diet supplemented with glucose (Chow+Gluc) weighed 36.5 ± 0.6 g and 37.7 ± 1.0 g, respectively (Figure 1A), both significantly more than the Chow+H 2 O group, consistent with their higher caloric intake (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94585DS1). After 10 weeks on HFD, mice on regular water (HFD+H 2 O) weighed 41.2 ± 1.6 g, significantly more (P < 0.001) than chow-fed controls, and those on HFD supplemented with fructose (HFD+Fruct) had the highest body weight (45.9 ± 0.6 g, P < 0.05 vs. HFD). Interestingly, mice on HFD supplemented with glucose (HFD+Gluc) did not gain additional weight (40.6 ± 1.3 g) beyond the HFD+H 2 O group, despite the fact that the estimated caloric intakes of the HFD+Fruct and HFD+Gluc mice were similarly increased compared with the HFD+H 2 O group (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Fructose supplementation on HFD leads to higher weight gain and insulin resistance. (A) Weight gain of mice on chow and HFD, supplemented with either regular, 30% fructose, or glucose-sweetened water for 10 weeks. (B) Liver weights of the same mice at sacrifice. (C) Percentage of visceral fat/total fat as measured by DEXA scan after 8 weeks on diet. (D) Blood glucose, (E) insulin levels and their calculated (F) HOMA-IR, measured after 8 weeks on diets. (G) Glucose tolerance test, (H) insulin tolerance test, and (I) glucose tolerance test calculated AUC measured after 8 weeks on diets. n = 7–8 mice per group. (J) Western blot analysis and ImageJ quantification of insulin signaling in the liver. F, fructose; G, glucose. n = 6 mice per group. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc t tests between the individual groups. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001; ####P < 0.0001, compared with Chow+H2O group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, within chow or HFD groups.

The additional weight gain in the HFD+Fruct group was in part accounted for by increased liver weight, which was significantly higher in the HFD+Fruct group than in the other HFD groups (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B), and by increased percentage of visceral fat (Figure 1C). Liver weights of chow-fed mice supplemented with fructose or glucose were not different from control, but Chow+Gluc-fed mice did exhibit an increased percentage of visceral fat. In mice fed HFD, the percentage of body composition made up of subcutaneous fat was not affected by sugar-sweetened water intake and was actually decreased in all 3 groups compared with their chow-fed controls (Supplemental Figure 1C). There was no difference in lean body mass (Supplemental Figure 1D) or average spontaneous activity (Supplemental Figure 1E) in any groups of mice as compared with Chow+H 2 O control. Oxygen consumption (VO 2 ) of mice subjected to 24 hours of fasting followed by 48 hours of refeeding was higher in the dark phase for fasted, but not refed, mice supplemented with glucose, but not with fructose, on a chow diet. On HFD, VO 2 was significantly lower in fasted and refed mice in the HFD+Fruct group, as compared with both the HFD+H 2 O and HFD+Gluc groups (Supplemental Figure 2A), contributing to increased weight gain in these mice. The respiratory exchange ratio (RER) was profoundly lower in Chow+Gluc mice compared with Chow+H 2 O and Chow+Fruct-fed mice, indicating higher rates of fatty acid oxidation (Supplemental Figure 2B). As expected, RER was depressed in all mice on HFD, abrogating the differences observed on a chow diet.

Despite consumption of high amounts of simple sugars, fructose or glucose supplementation did not affect fasting blood glucose in chow-fed animals (Figure 1D). Consumption of HFD significantly raised fasting blood glucose levels (135 ± 10 mg/dl for Chow+H 2 O vs. 186 ± 6 mg/dl for HFD+ H 2 O group), and this was further increased in mice fed HFD+Fruct (202 ± 9 mg/dl). Interestingly, blood glucose levels of HFD+Gluc mice (143 ± 11 mg/dl) were lower than in both other HFD groups and were not different from those of chow-fed controls (Figure 1D). Fasting insulin levels were significantly elevated in the HFD+H 2 O group, but were the highest in the HFD+Fruct group, as compared with the Chow+H 2 O group (1.1 ± 0.1 ng/ml vs 0.6 ± 0.1 ng/ml) (Figure 1E). Again, surprisingly, serum insulin levels of the HFD+Gluc group (0.5 ± 0.1 ng/ml) were significantly lower than in both other HFD-fed groups and were not different from those of chow-fed controls, despite consumption of this major insulin secretagogue. Insulin resistance as estimated by HOMA-IR confirmed that both HFD+H 2 O and HFD+Fruct groups were insulin resistant compared with chow-fed mice, while HFD+Gluc-fed mice had HOMA-IR values similar to those of the chow-fed groups (Figure 1F). In line with these findings, oral glucose and insulin tolerance tests revealed that the HFD+Fruct group was the most glucose-intolerant and insulin-resistant cohort, but was not different from the HFD+H 2 O cohort, while the HFD+Gluc group exhibited glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity similar to those of chow-fed controls (Figure 1, G–I).

To further explore the effects of the various diets on insulin sensitivity, the activation of insulin signaling in the liver was evaluated 10 minutes following injection of 0.5 U of insulin into the portal vein. Neither fructose nor glucose supplementation affected Akt phosphorylation on the chow diet; however, HFD decreased Akt phosphorylation by approximately 50% (Figure 1J). Supplementation of HFD with fructose further decreased insulin-stimulated Akt phosphorylation to approximately 10% of control levels, whereas supplementation with glucose had no effect beyond HFD alone. Autophosphorylation of the insulin receptor β subunit (IR-β) was likewise impaired in mice on HFD+H 2 O and HFD+Fruct diets, but interestingly, on HFD+Gluc diets, phosphorylation of IR-β was similar to that in chow-fed controls (Figure 1J). Furthermore, global tyrosine phosphorylation, in response to insulin, as assessed by anti-phosphotyrosine Western blotting, was also decreased in mice on HFD+H 2 O and HFD+Fruct diets, but was unaffected in mice on an HFD+Gluc diet (Supplemental Figure 3A). While insulin-stimulated phosphorylation was decreased, basal IR-β phosphorylation and basal Akt phosphorylation were increased with fructose feeding on HFD (Supplemental Figure 3B), likely reflecting the higher plasma insulin levels in the basal state, while the reduced insulin-induced phosphorylation reflected insulin resistance in fructose-supplemented mice. In contrast, basal Erk phosphorylation was decreased with fructose feeding on both chow and HFD (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Fructose and glucose consumption have unique effects on de novo lipogenesis. Fructose, but not glucose, supplementation in chow-fed mice increased hepatic levels of mRNA-encoding enzymes that regulate fatty acid synthesis, including ATP citrate lyase (Acly), acetyl-CoA carboxylase α (Acaca), fatty acid synthase (Fasn), and stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1 (Scd1), by 3- to 12-fold (Figure 2A). HFD alone did not affect the expression of these enzymes, but it blunted the effect of fructose. In agreement with the mRNA levels, protein levels of ACLY, ACC1, FASN, and SCD1 were increased 2- to 14-fold in mice on chow diet supplemented with fructose and to a lesser extent with glucose (Figure 2B). On HFD, protein levels of these enzymes also increased with fructose supplementation and were largely unchanged with glucose supplementation, while HFD had no detectable effect in increasing the protein levels of most of the lipogenic enzymes. Fructose or glucose supplementation for 10 weeks in chow-fed mice resulted in mild hepatic steatosis and increased triglyceride (TG) accumulation, as assessed by histology and measurement of triglycerides in liver homogenates (Figure 2, C and D). HFD alone induced even higher triglyceride accumulation and moderate steatosis, and this was further increased with sugar supplementation. Interestingly, the HFD+Fruct group developed severe steatosis with accumulation of both micro- and macrovesicular lipid droplets. In contrast, the HFD+Gluc group also developed severe steatosis, but in these mice, steatosis was almost exclusively composed of macrovesicular lipid droplets (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Fructose upregulates hepatic fatty acid synthesis. (A) mRNA expression and (B) protein levels of enzymes involved in fatty acid synthesis. (C) H&E histology and (D) liver triglyceride content of mice after 10 weeks on different diets. Scale bars: 200 μm. Insert magnification, ×4. n = 7–8 mice per group. LC/MS quantification of (E) endogenously synthesized and (F) exogenously ingested Acyl-CoAs. (G) The ratios of oleoyl-CoA to linolenoyl-CoA and (H) C18:1-CoA to C18:0-CoA from livers of these mice. n = 6 mice per group. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc t tests between the individual groups. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001; ####P < 0.0001, compared with Chow+H 2 O group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, within chow or HFD groups.

Hepatic levels of fatty acyl CoAs, metabolic intermediates of de novo lipogenesis, were quantified using targeted mass spectrometry (MS) (15). Levels of C16:1-CoA, oleoyl-CoA, and steroyl-CoA, the most abundant endogenously synthesized acyl-CoAs, were increased by 50% to 90% with fructose, but not glucose, supplementation in mice on a chow diet (Figure 2E). These acyl-CoAs were also increased in the livers of mice in the HFD+H 2 O and HFD+Fruct cohorts, but not in the HFD+Gluc cohort. In contrast, the levels of acyl CoAs derived from exogenously ingested essential fatty acids, such as linoleic and linolenic acid, and the most abundant fatty acid in rodent HFD, palmitic acid, were increased by HFD alone, but not by fructose supplementation of HFD (Figure 2F). In fact, supplementation of HFD with fructose, and especially with glucose, decreased these acyl-CoAs toward baseline levels. When considered together, the ratio of endogenously synthesized oleoyl-CoA to exogenously ingested linolenoyl-CoA was significantly elevated with fructose feeding on HFD (Figure 2G), indicative of increased fatty acid synthesis. Another marker of fatty acid synthesis and especially Scd1 activity is the ratio of monounsaturated to saturated fatty acids. Fructose feeding on chow and HFD was associated with increased ratio of monounsaturated C18:1 to saturated C18:0-CoA (Figure 2H). This desaturation index was increased in all HFD groups, but was significantly lower in the HFD+Gluc as compared with the HFD+Fruct group.

In addition to its effects on lipid metabolism, sugar supplementation had an effect on hepatic amino acid levels. Valine levels were reduced by 20%–40% with glucose, but not fructose, supplementation on chow and HFD, and a similar trend was observed for leucine/isoleucine (Supplemental Figure 4A). The lower levels of these branched-chain amino acids could contribute to improved insulin sensitivity of glucose-supplemented mice (16). The levels of essential amino acids methionine, phenylalanine, and histidine were also markedly lower in HFD-fed mice, but were unaffected by sugar supplementation, and the levels of the conditionally essential amino acids tyrosine, glycine, and proline followed a similar trend. Interestingly, the hepatic levels of nonessential amino acids glutamine/glutamic acid, arginine, and citrulline were higher with glucose, but not fructose, supplementation of chow diet, and the levels of alanine, asparagine/aspartic acid, and serine were also higher with glucose supplementation on a chow diet, but the differences did not reach statistical significance. Mice consuming HFD generally had decreased levels of nonessential amino acids. In summary, fructose supplementation and HFD feeding resulted in decreased levels of the majority of hepatic amino acids, whereas glucose supplementation was associated with decreased levels of branched chain amino acids, but increased levels of nonessential, endogenously synthesized amino acids. TCA cycle intermediates in the liver were not significantly altered by fructose or glucose supplementation, with the exception of citrate, which was increased in the Chow+Gluc group and all HFD groups (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Fructose and glucose favorably upregulate distinct lipogenic transcription factors. Two major transcriptional regulators of hepatic lipogenesis are SREBP1c and ChREBP (11–13). Fructose supplementation of chow-fed mice led to an almost 3-fold increase in the expression of Srebp1c, whereas glucose supplementation was associated with a modest decrease in Srebp1c. A similar pattern was observed in mice on HFD, but as with the expression of lipogenic enzymes shown above (Figure 2C), the magnitude of the effect was blunted (Figure 3A). SREBP1 protein levels were not changed with fructose supplementation, whereas glucose decreased SREBP1 protein on both chow and HFD (Figure 3B). The activity of SREBP1c is regulated by both its protein level and posttranslational modifications. SREBP1c is made in the ER as a 125-kDa precursor protein (P-SREBP1), which is transported into the Golgi, where it is cleaved to an active 68-kDa N-terminal fragment (N- SREBP1c) that is transported into the nucleus to regulate gene expression (17). Fructose supplementation increased the levels of cleaved N-SREBP1 nuclear protein in the liver by 3-fold in chow-fed mice and by 2-fold in HFD-fed mice, while glucose supplementation had no effect on either diet (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Fructose and glucose induce unique lipogenic transcription factors. (A) mRNA expression and (B) protein levels of SREBP1 transcription factors in whole cell lysates from livers of mice after 10 weeks on diets. (C) Western blots of cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions of truncated active form of (N) SREBP1 and ImageJ quantification of N-SREBP1 protein. (D) mRNA expression of total Chrebp, (E) Chrebp-β isoform, and (F) total protein levels of ChREBP in whole cell liver lysates. (G) Western blots of cytoplasmic and nuclear factions of ChREBP and ImageJ quantification of nuclear fraction. n = 6 mice per group. (H) Immunoprecipitation of ChREBP followed by immunoblot for acetyl-K. 1, Chow+H 2 O; 2, Chow+Fruct; 3, Chow+Gluc; 4, HFD+H 2 O; 5, HFD+Fruct; 6, HFD+Gluc, with 3 samples pooled per group. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc t tests between the individual groups. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ####P < 0.0001, compared with Chow+H 2 O group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, within chow or HFD groups.

By comparison, glucose supplementation of chow-fed mice increased total Chrebp mRNA levels by 4-fold, and this was doubled again in mice on HFD+Gluc supplementation. Fructose had no effect on total Chrebp mRNA in chow-fed mice, but did produce a modest increase in HFD-fed mice, only one-third as much as observed in HFD+Gluc-fed mice (Figure 3D). Chrebp exists as both α- and β-isoforms due to alternative promoter use and alternative splicing, and the β-isoform has been reported to be regulated by fructose (14, 18). Consistent with this, we found that both fructose and glucose supplementation of chow-fed mice increased the expression of Chrebp-β by 2- to 3-fold, an effect that was attenuated in mice on HFD (Figure 3E). One downstream target of ChREBP is liver-pyruvate kinase (l-Pk), and its expression closely mimicked that of Chrebp-β (Supplemental Figure 5A). Total ChREBP protein levels were assessed by immunoblotting with an antibody that recognizes both ChREBP isoforms. Total ChREBP protein levels measured with this antibody were reflective of total Chrebp mRNA expression, with both showing a tendency to be higher in chow- and HFD-fed mice on glucose supplementation (Figure 3F). Nuclear translocation of ChREBP was also affected by sugar supplementation such that glucose, but not fructose, increased nuclear levels of ChREBP by 3-fold in mice on normal chow, and this effect was again attenuated in mice on HFD (Figure 3G). Activity of ChREBP is also regulated by acetylation on lysine 672 (19), and this was decreased in the HFD+H 2 O and HFD+Fruct groups as compared with the control, while acetylation of ChREBP was increased in the HFD+Gluc group as compared with the other HFD-fed mice (Figure 3H).

Glucose and fructose supplementation regulate different gene sets. Global gene expression in the liver was assessed by RNA-sequence (RNA-seq) analysis after 10 weeks on chow, HFD, or HFD supplemented with glucose or fructose. Principal component analysis of the gene expression data revealed that, compared with a relatively modest effect of HFD as compared with chow, addition of glucose or fructose to HFD induced major changes in gene expression, with the greatest effect being that of glucose (Figure 4A). Volcano plot analysis of the HFD+Gluc versus HFD+Fruct data identified genes involved in fatty acid synthesis, such as Fasn, Acly, and Acaca, as the most significantly upregulated genes by fructose supplementation, whereas the most significantly upregulated genes by glucose supplementation were the genes regulating triglyceride synthesis, such as glycerol 3-phosphate acyltransferase (Agpt9) and the genes regulating fatty acid oxidation, such as carnitine transporter solute carrier family 22, member 5 (Slc22a5), and acyl-CoA thioesterase 1 (Acot1) (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Hepatic gene expression induced by HFD and sugar metabolism. (A) Principal component analysis of RNA-seq data from the livers of mice following 10 weeks of diets. PC1, principal component 1. (B) Volcano plot comparison of genes induced in HFD+Gluc versus HFD+Fruct groups. Heatmap representation of genes involved in (C) de novo lipogenesis, (D) fatty acid metabolism, (E) insulin signaling, and (F) mitochondrial function pathways. n = 3–4 samples per group.

The hepatic de novo lipogenesis pathway was uniquely affected by fructose and glucose supplementation, so that a part of the pathway upregulated in the HFD+Fruct, but not the HFD+Gluc, group contained the above-mentioned most significantly upregulated genes as well as other genes involved in fatty acid synthesis, such as Scd1, pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase, isoenzyme 3 (Pdk3), and elongation of long chain fatty acids member 5 (Elovl5) and member 6 (Elovl6) (Figure 4C). Furthermore, many SREBP1c targets, in addition to fatty acid synthesis genes, such as malic enzyme 1 (Me1) and hexokinase2 (Hk2), were increased in mice fed an HFD+Fruct, but not an HFD+Gluc, diet. In contrast, genes upregulated in HFD+Gluc, but not HFD+Fruct, included genes involved in triglyceride synthesis, such as Agpat1, Agpat9, the glycerol-3-phosphate transporter, member 1 (Slc37a1), and diacylglycerol o-acyltransferase 2 (Dgat2) (Figure 4C). Taken together, these data show that fructose supplementation enhanced expression of fatty acid synthesis genes, while glucose supplementation upregulated genes involved in triglyceride synthesis.

ChREBP has many overlapping functions with SREBP1c, as both have been reported to increase expression of lipogenic genes, such as Pklr, Fasn, and Acaca (20). However, genes involved in lipid oxidation, such as fibroblast growth factor 21 (Fgf21) (21) and carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1 (Cpt1a) (22), have only been reported to be induced by ChREBP. Indeed the expression of these genes as well as many other genes involved in fatty acid oxidation, such as carnitine palmitoyltransferase 2 (Cpt2); family member 12, medium, long, and very long chain acyl–coenzyme A dehydrogenase (Acad12, Acadm, Acadl, Acadvl); acetyl–coenzyme A acyltransferase 2 (Acaa2), and the α and β subunits of hydroxyacyl–coenzyme A dehydrogenase (Hadha and Hadhb), were increased in HFD+Gluc, but not in the HFD+Fruct group (Figure 4D), confirming that many ChREBP targets were increased with glucose supplementation as compared with the downstream targets of SREBP1c, which were increased with fructose.

Striking differences in hepatic gene expression were seen for mRNAs coding for proteins involved in the insulin signaling pathway in the HFD and fructose- versus glucose-supplemented groups (Figure 4E). HFD alone increased the expression of glucokinase (Gck) and phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase, p85α subunit (Pi3kr1); HFD+Fruct induced phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase, p110α subunit (Pik3ca) and mitogen-activated protein kinase 9 (Mapk9), whereas HFD+Gluc induced the insulin receptor (Insr) and Akt1 mRNA. Increases in Pi3kr1 (23) and Mapk9 (24) have been observed in insulin-resistant states, while increases in the insulin receptor in the glucose-supplemented group might lead to improved insulin action (25). These changes in gene expression could explain, in part, the insulin resistance in HFD and HFD+Fruct mice versus the improved insulin signaling in HFD+Gluc mice.

Other remarkable differences in gene expression, however, were observed in mRNAs coding for proteins involved in mitochondrial function (Figure 4F). As compared with chow diet, the mice in the HFD-alone group had upregulation of mRNA coding for mitochondrial chaperons (heat shock protein 5 [Hspa5], heat shock protein 90, alpha family class b, member 1 [Hsp90ab1], chaperonin containing Tcp1, subunit 7 [Cct7]) and increases in genes regulating reactive oxygen species, such as reactive oxygen species modulator 1 (Romo1) and superoxide dismutase 1 (Sod1), whereas genes regulating fatty acid transport, such as solute carrier family 27, member 2 (Slc27a2), and fat storage–inducing transmembrane protein 2 (Fitm2), were decreased in mice on HFD. Addition of fructose to HFD induced unique changes in the expression of these mitochondrial genes, whereas glucose supplementation reversed the effect of both upregulated and downregulated genes in HFD-fed mice.

KHK is overexpressed in fructose-supplemented mice and in patients with NASH. KHK catalyzes the first step of intracellular fructose metabolism (26). Khk expression was increased 2-fold in mice supplemented with fructose on a chow diet and 3-fold in mice supplemented with fructose on an HFD, as assessed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Figure 5A) or RNA-seq (Figure 4C). Glucose supplementation or HFD itself did not significantly elevate Khk expression (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 KHK is induced with fructose supplementation and in patients with progressive liver disease. (A) mRNA expression of Khk in the livers of mice at 10 weeks on different diets. n = 6 mice per group. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc t tests between the individual groups. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ####P < 0.0001, compared with Chow+H 2 O group. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, within chow or HFD groups. (B) KHK mRNA and protein levels in the livers of obese adolescent patients undergoing bariatric surgery. (C) mRNA expression of enzymes regulating fatty acid synthesis as well as (D) Western blot analysis and (E) ImageJ quantification of their protein levels. n = 4 subjects per group. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01, compared with NoFL group. *P < 0.05, between steatosis and NASH groups.

To investigate whether this might also be true in humans, liver biopsy samples were obtained from 12 obese adolescent patients undergoing bariatric surgery (Supplemental Figure 5B). While all patients were obese, liver biopsy revealed that 4 had no extra fat accumulation in the liver (NoFL), 4 had simple steatosis and 4 had steatosis with inflammation (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH]). Similar to the changes observed in mice, KHK expression was elevated 2-fold in obese patients with more advanced liver disease as compared with obese subjects without fatty liver (Figure 5B). Mirroring the increase in mRNA, KHK protein levels were also increased 2-fold in NASH patients as compared with both NoFL and steatosis groups. Liver transcripts encoding lipogenic enzymes, such as ACLY, ACACA, FASN, and SCD1, were also increased 2- to 10-fold in liver samples from the NASH group (Figure 5C). In agreement with these results, protein levels of these enzymes were elevated in the NASH group as compared with the NoFL group (Figures 5, D and E).

Knockdown of KHK improves liver steatosis. To assess the role of KHK in the negative metabolic effects associated with fructose consumption, we knocked down the expression of Khk in the liver at the mRNA level by biweekly subcutaneous injections of Gal-Nac–conjugated liver-specific siRNA in C57BL/6 mice that had been on HFD for 6 weeks and provided with either regular or fructose- or glucose-supplemented water. After 4 weeks of siRNA treatment, while maintained on the same diet, mRNA levels of Khk were decreased by more than 90% in all 3 groups, and this was confirmed at the protein level (Figure 6A). At the end of 10 weeks, the HFD+Fruct cohort treated with KHK siRNA gained significantly less weight (5.9 ± 0.4 g) than mice treated with control siRNA (7.4 ± 0.3 g) (Figure 6B), while mice on HFD+H 2 O or HFD+Gluc gained an amount of weight similar to that of mice treated with a control siRNA. A major fraction of the difference in weight gain was a difference in liver weight, which was decreased by 30% in the HFD+Fruct group treated with KHK siRNA as compared with the control siRNA (Figure 6C). Somewhat surprisingly, liver weight was also markedly decreased with Khk knockdown in the HFD+H 2 O group and also tended to be lower in HFD+Gluc, but the latter did not reach significance. Reflecting the decrease in liver weight, liver triglyceride content was decreased 30%–35% in all groups treated with KHK siRNA (Figure 6D). This decrease in liver TG was confirmed by histology showing improved hepatic steatosis in all 3 groups treated with KHK siRNA as compared with the control groups (Figure 6E). Hepatic glycogen content tended to be slightly higher following KHK knockdown based on histologic assessment, while glycogen content was not different among mice on different diets (Supplemental Figure 6A). The severity of other NASH features, e.g., inflammation, ballooning degeneration, and fibrosis, was minimal in all groups of mice at 10 weeks on diets and was not affected by KHK siRNA administration. NAFLD activity score (NAS) was assessed as previously published (27), and it was not different among HFD-fed mice provided with either regular (4.3 ± 0.3) or fructose- (4.0 ± 0.6) or glucose-supplemented water (4.5 ± 0.3), but it decreased in all groups following knockdown of KHK (3.0 ± 0.4, 2.7 ± 0.3, and 3.8 ± 0.6) (Supplemental Figure 6B), and this was primarily driven by improvements in steatosis. Due to a small sample size of individual groups, all mice treated with control siRNA were combined into one group and compared with all mice treated with KHK siRNA. Interestingly, knockdown of Khk in all mice, irrespective of sugar supplementation, resulted in significantly decreased NAS as compared with in the combined controls (4.3 ± 0.2 vs. 3.2 ± 0.3; P < 0.01) (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Khk knockdown improves liver steatosis. (A) Khk mRNA expression and protein levels in mice after 10 weeks on diets. Mice were treated with control or siRNA targeting KHK for the last 4 weeks. (B) Weight gain after 4 weeks of siRNA treatment and (C) liver weight after 6 weeks on diet followed by 4 weeks of siRNA treatment, while continuing on the same diets. (D) Liver triglyceride quantification and (E) histology in the same mice at sacrifice. Scale bars: 200 μm. (F) mRNA and (G) protein levels of enzymes regulating fatty acid synthesis after treatment with control or KHK targeting siRNA. Cont, control. n = 6 mice per group. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with post hoc t tests between the individual groups. #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001, compared with HFD+H 2 O/control group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; between control and KHK RNAi–treated groups.

As shown above, mRNA expression of Acly, Acaca, Fasn, and Scd1 was elevated in livers of mice in the HFD+Fruct group as compared with the HFD+H 2 O and HFD+Gluc groups, and the expression of all 4 of these enzymes decreased by 30%–65% in the HFD+Fruct group following Khk knockdown (Figure 6F). Similarly, protein levels of ACLY, ACC1, and FASN were increased in the HFD+Fruct group and decreased following Khk knockdown (Figure 6G), consistent with the mRNA data. Interestingly, mRNA expression and protein levels of these enzymes were largely unchanged in the HFD and HFD+Gluc groups following Khk knockdown, indicating that the improvement in steatosis in these 2 groups was not secondary to the effects of Khk on fatty acid synthesis, but most likely was secondary to the effects on other processes, such as mitochondrial function or fatty acid metabolism, which is the subject of our follow-up study.

KHK knockdown improves glucose tolerance. In agreement with improved liver steatosis, glucose tolerance improved in the HFD+Fruct group treated with Khk, as compared with control siRNA (Figure 7A). Glucose tolerance also improved in the HFD+Gluc group following Khk knockdown at 30 and 60 minutes after oral glucose administration, and it tended to be lower in the HFD+H 2 O group treated with KHK siRNA, but the latter did not reach statistical significance (Figure 7B). As previously shown, insulin-stimulated Akt phosphorylation was decreased by 80% in the HFD+Fruct group as compared with all other HFD-fed groups, and it improved to baseline level following knockdown of Khk (Figure 7, C and D). Akt phosphorylation in the HFD+Gluc group also increased with Khk knockdown and tended to be increased in the HFD+ H 2 O group. The improvement in glucose tolerance was not a result of decreased adipose tissue mass, as the weight of subcutaneous, perigonadal, and brown adipose tissue did not change in the HFD and HFD+Fruct groups following Khk inhibition; in fact, the weights of all 3 adipose tissue depots increased in the HFD+Gluc group following Khk knockdown (Supplemental Figure 7A). Furthermore, there were no deleterious effects of Khk knockdown in liver on kidney function, as BUN and creatinine (Supplemental Figure 7B) did not increase following knockdown, although it is likely that more fructose is available to be metabolized in the kidney, which also has high Khk expression.