Ketohexokinase C blockade ameliorates fructose-induced metabolic dysfunction in fructose-sensitive mice

Lack of aldolase B is associated with ATP depletion and overactivation of hepatic Khk induced by fructose. The first 2 enzymes in fructose metabolism are Khk and aldolase B. Importantly, unlike other sugar kinases, Khk favors the metabolism of fructose over any other sugar, which is associated with reductions in ATP upon fructose exposure in both human cultured cells and in vivo (20, 21). As a consequence of Fru1-P buildup and reduced ATP levels, inorganic phosphate levels decrease and AMP levels increase, respectively, which activates AMP deaminase 2 (22). In turn, excess AMP enters into the purine degradation pathway, resulting in increased uric acid (Figure 1A). After mice received acute exposure to fructose (1 g/kg for 90 minutes), extracts were made from their dissected livers. Consistent with HFI, AldoB-KO mice showed exacerbated intrahepatic ATP depletion (presumably due to blocked regeneration of ATP from Fru1-P, Figure 1B) and decreased phosphate levels (Figure 1C). Importantly, the overall Khk protein level did not differ markedly among WT, AldoB heterozygous, and AldoB-KO mice (Figure 1D). Hepatic fructose–dependent ATP depletion (as a marker for Khk activity), was significantly increased in AldoB-KO mice compared with the other groups (Figure 1E). Moreover, when a similar fructose challenge was given to Khk-KO mice there were no significant changes in hepatic ATP and phosphate levels, suggesting that these changes were part of a mechanism dependent on Khk (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Lack of aldolase B is associated with increased ATP depletion and Khk activation in response to fructose. (A) Schematic describing fructose metabolism and its association with the purine degradation pathway leading to uric acid generation. The loss of the aldolase B gene (indicate by the X) is associated with Fru1-P accumulation, phosphate and ATP depletion, and increased nucleotide turnover, resulting in uric acid accumulation. (B and C) Intrahepatic ATP and phosphate levels in WT, AldoB-KO (AldoB–/–), and Khk-KO (Khk–/–) mice acutely exposed to water vehicle (V) or fructose (F) (1 g/kg for 90 minutes). (D) Representative Western blot for aldolase B (AldoB) and ketohexokinase (KHK) in liver extracts from WT, heterozygous (Het), and AldoB-KO (KO) mice with or without fructose exposure (1 g/kg for 90 minutes). Densitometry values from n = 15 animals per group are shown. (E) Ketohexokinase activity in liver extracts from WT (WT AldoB), heterozygous for AldoB-KO (Het AldoB), AldoB-KO (KO AldoB), and Khk-KO (KO Khk) mice. Values were evaluated for statistically significant differences (1-way ANOVA, Tukey post hoc t test analysis, n = 7 animals per group; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus respective vehicle controls or #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 versus respective genotypes).

Ketohexokinase deficiency protects against HFI pathology in AldoB-KO mice. Previously, our group demonstrated that mice lacking aldolase B are phenotypically identical to individuals with HFI and that after exposure to fructose they are characterized by a high incidence of lethality, inflammation, fatty liver, and growth retardation (19). Since Khk is located upstream to aldolase B in the metabolism of fructose, and Khk is necessary for fructose-dependent ATP depletion and the generation of Fru1-P, the hypothesis that blockade of Khk activity would offer protection from the sequela of HFI was tested. Accordingly, we crossed a Khk-KO mouse with an AldoB-KO mouse to generate an AldoB-KO mouse lacking both isoforms of Khk (A and C) (23, 24). Protein expression in liver extracts from progeny mice confirmed our expectations (Figure 2A). Interestingly, aldolase B heterozygous breeding pairs fed fructose (5%) demonstrated a significantly reduced percentage of homozygous AldoB–/– pups in the offspring at birth, which was abrogated when the ketohexokinase gene (khk) was deleted (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Metabolic responses associated with Khk deletion in AldoB-KO mice. (A) Representative Western blot for aldolase B (AldoB) and ketohexokinase (Khk) in WT (lane 1), Khk/AldoB-DKO (lane 2), AldoB-KO (lane 3), and Khk-KO (lane 4) mice. (B) Distribution of different genotypes in offspring from breeding aldob heterozygous (AldoB+/–) pairs exposed to water control or 5% fructose in the drinking water with either WT (Khk+/+) (left and center) or Khk-KO background (Khk–/–) (right) (n ≥ 15 pups analyzed from at least 3 offspring per breeding pair). Total pups born in each group: left graph, WT (13/54), heterozygous (32/54), and knockouts (9/54); center graph, WT (11/36), heterozygous (22/36), and knockouts (3/36); right graph, WT (15/60), heterozygous (29/60), and knockouts (16/60). Statistical significance determined by 2-tailed χ2 test. (C) Average body weight at weaning of AldoB-KO mice (white) or Khk/AldoB-DKO mice (Khk–/– AldoB–/–) (black) from heterozygous breeding pairs. Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc t test. (D) Changes in body weight of 8-week-old AldoB-KO (Khk+/+ AldoB–/–) (solid circles) or Khk/AldoB-DKO (Khk–/– AldoB–/–) (open circles) mice exposed to the indicated fructose-containing sugars (5% w/v) for 14 days. Statistical significance determined by 2-tailed t test (**P < 0.01 ).(E–G) Muscle weight, serum CPK, and epididymal fat weight at day 15 after water (brown bars) or fructose (red bars) exposure in AldoB-KO (solid bars) and Khk/AldoB-DKO mice (open bars). For E, statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc t test. (H) Urinary fructose excretion, normalized to units of creatinine, in WT, AldoB-KO (AldoB–/–), or Khk/AldoB-DKO (Khk–/– AldoB–/–) mice exposed to water (W) (white) or 5% fructose w/v (F) (gray) for 24 hours. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (n = 7 animals per group [C–H]).

At weaning, pups bred in the presence of fructose had significantly lower body weights, which indicated a failure to thrive similar to that seen in HFI (Figure 2C) (25). Similarly, after weaning, AldoB-KO mice demonstrated significant weight loss after exposure to various fructose-containing sugars in the drinking water (fructose, sucrose, or HFCS, 5% w/v), which was not observed in the Khk–/–AldoB–/– double knockout (Khk/AldoB-DKO) mice (Figure 2D). The drop in body weight loss after exposure of AldoB-KO mice to fructose-containing sugars was paralleled by substantial reduced adipose and muscle weight, suggestive of increased catabolic rates in these tissues. In this regard, epididymal fat as well as the weight of several muscle groups including tibialis anterior, gastrocnemius, and soleus are significantly lower in AldoB-KO than in Khk/AldoB-DKO mice. Consistently, serum levels of creatinine kinase (CPK), a marker of muscle breakdown, were significantly elevated in AldoB-KO mice after exposure to fructose (Figure 2, E–G). This observation suggests that Fru1-P accumulation in the liver and other Khk-C–expressing tissues triggers the mobilization of energy stores in distant organs, particularly skeletal muscle. Consistent with published data (22), as a consequence of the absence of Khk activity the Khk-KO mice had a significantly higher excretion of urinary fructose both at baseline and after oral exposure to fructose (Figure 2H). The level of urinary fructose in the Khk/AldoB-DKO mice was 10-fold higher than that in AldoB-KO mice.

Since the majority of dietary sugars, including fructose, are metabolized by the liver and intestines, which coincide with the main sites of expression of Aldob and Khk (24, 26), we analyzed the hepatic and intestinal metabolic effects induced by fructose exposure in AldoB-KO and Khk/AldoB-DKO mice. Histological examination and liver injury scoring analysis (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94427DS1) of the livers of AldoB-KO mice demonstrated extensive inflammation after chronic exposure to small amounts of fructose in the chow (0.3%) (Figure 3A). The inflammation was characterized by the presence of substantial numbers of both apoptotic and necrotic cells, pigmented macrophages, and overall ductal response with lots of diffuse macrophage infiltration in the parenchyma. Ductal response refers to the reactive processes in disease and injury occurring at the interface of the portal and parenchymal compartments as described by Gouw et al (27) and others (Figure 3A, colored arrows). Consistent with a greater inflammatory phenotype, mRNA levels of both proinflammatory cytokines (Il6 and Tnfα) and proinflammatory chemokines (Cxcl1) were significantly upregulated in AldoB-KO mice compared with the other groups (Figure 3B). Of interest, minimal or no inflammation was observed in AldoB-KO mice when khk expression was deleted (Figure 3A). Furthermore, consistent with a proinflammatory phenotype, AldoB-KO mice chronically exposed to fructose, but not Khk/AldoB-DKO mice, developed severe hepatic periportal (zone 1) fibrosis as demonstrated with picrosirius red (PSR) staining under polarized light (Figure 3C). The increased fibrosis was paralleled by significantly elevated levels of hepatic hydroxyproline (Figure 3D) and by increased expression levels of fibrotic markers including alpha smooth muscle actin (Asma) and timp1 (Figure 3E). Lastly, AldoB-KO mice treated with fructose demonstrated elevated serum levels of aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (transaminitis), markers of liver inflammation and injury, compared with Khk/AldoB-DKO animals (Figure 3F). It appears that the observed Khk-dependent leukocyte infiltration in AldoB-KO mice is in response to substantial hepatocyte death. Depletion of intracellular phosphate secondary to its sequestration as Fru1-P and concomitant reduction in ATP through phosphorylation of fructose by Khk results in reduced ATP availability for other cellular processes. These events are further exacerbated in AldoB-KO mice by the absence of proper glycolysis for oxidative phosphorylation and ATP production accompanied by a significant glycogen store disorder. Together, these events substantially predispose AldoB-KO mice hepatocytes to death, thus triggering an inflammatory response characterized by marked leukocyte infiltration.

Figure 3 Reduced hepatic inflammation and fibrosis in Khk/AldoB-DKO mice compared with AldoB-KO mice exposed to fructose. (A) Representative H&E images from livers of AldoB-KO (Khk+/+ AldoB–/–) exposed to 0.3% fructose in the chow (left), or Khk/AldoB-DKO (Khk–/– AldoB–/–) mice identically exposed to the same chow. Red arrows indicate apoptotic cells, green arrows indicate necrotic cells, yellow arrows indicate pigmented macrophages, blue arrows indicate ductal response and lots of diffuse macrophage inflammation. CV, central vein; PT, portal triad. (B) mRNA levels of proinflammatory cytokines (Il6 and Tnfa) and chemokines (Cxcl1) in mice exposed to sucrose-free (V) or fructose-containing (F) chow. (C) Liver picrosirius red (PSR) staining pictured under polarized light and positive pixel signal denoting increased fibrosis in AldoB-KO mice compared with Khk/AldoB-DKO mice exposed to fructose. CV and PT are as indicated in A. (D–F) Liver hydroxyproline, mRNA levels of fibrotic markers asma and timp1, serum AST, and serum ALT levels in AldoB-KO mice or Khk/AldoB-DKO mice as denoted in A, exposed to sucrose-free chow (V) or fructose (F). (G) Representative Western blot for lipogenic (Fas, Acc and Ser69 phosphorylated ACC, and Acl) and fat oxidation–related enzymes (Cpt1 and Ech1) in low (0.3%) fructose-fed mice. Values were evaluated for statistically significant differences (n = 7 animals per group, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus respective vehicle controls or #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 versus respective genotypes). 48. Original magnification: ×100 (A); ×40 (C).

To better understand the mechanism whereby hepatic triglyceride accumulation occurs in aldolase B–deficient mice chronically exposed to fructose, we analyzed the expression of enzymes involved in de novo lipogenesis (fatty acid synthase [FAS], acetyl-CoA carboxylase [ACC], and ATP-citrate lyase [ACL]) and fatty acid oxidation (carnitine-palmitoyl transferase 1 [CPT1] and enoyl-CoA hydratase [ECH1]). The baseline expression of CPT1 and ECH1 does not markedly differ among groups fed fructose, whereas AldoB-KO mice have significantly higher levels of FAS, ACC, and ACL, suggestive of an increased ability for de novo lipogenesis (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 1). Interestingly, of these lipogenic enzymes, only the expression of ACL is significantly downregulated when Khk expression is deleted in AldoB-KO mice, suggesting that the marked increased expression of lipogenic enzymes in AldoB-KO mice is independent of fructose metabolism. However, Khk/AldoB-DKO mice do not develop fatty liver (see hepatic TG data in Table 1), indicating that despite elevated expression of FAS and ACC in these mice, no increased de novo lipogenesis occurred. This effect could be mediated by increased AMPK-dependent inhibition of ACC in Khk/AldoB-DKO mice as demonstrated by a greater pACC/ACC ratio (Supplemental Figure 1).

Table 1 Biochemical blood and liver parameters in WT, AldoB-KO, Khk/AldoB-DKO, and Khk-A/AldoB-DKO mice exposed to water or fructose

One of the major risks associated with fructose consumption in individuals with HFI is the development of hypoglycemic shock (28). Consistent with hypoglycemic shock in individuals with HFI, AldoB-KO mice with acute oral exposure to fructose experienced consistent and severe hypoglycemia in a dose-dependent manner (0.75–2.25 g/kg) (Figure 4A). Importantly, Khk/AldoB-DKO mice that were administered fructose maintained serum glucose, even at the high dose of 1.75 g/kg (Figure 4B). This result provided strong evidence that the observed hypoglycemic effect in AldoB-KO animals depends directly on active Khk. The mechanism whereby Khk-dependent hypoglycemia occurs in HFI is likely multifaceted and complex. Based on published data, the mechanism would involve a series of molecular events that include impaired glycogenolysis and glycogen accumulation disorders, increased glucokinase-mediated glucose uptake, and reduced de novo glucose production (10, 29, 30). In this regard, the observation that deletion of Khk prevents the hypoglycemic response to fructose suggests a critical role for Fru1-P in the mechanism.

Figure 4 Fructokinase deficiency protects against fructose-induced severe hypoglycemia and metabolic imbalances in AldoB-KO mice. (A) Time course of serum glucose levels in AldoB-KO mice acutely exposed to increasing levels of oral fructose. (B) Time course of serum glucose levels in AldoB-KO (AldoB–/–) and Khk/AldoB-DKO (Khk–/– AldoB–/–) mice acutely exposed to fructose (1.75 g/kg) or water (vehicle) control. (C) Representative Western blot for gluconeogenic enzymes PEPCK and G6Pase in low (0.3%) fructose-fed WT (left), AldoB-KO (center), and Khk/AldoB-DKO (right) mice. (D) Serum glucose levels after pyruvate tolerance test in the same groups as in C. (E) Representative Western blot for glycogen synthase (GS) total and inhibited (pGS) as well as total and active AMPK and total glycogen phosphorylase (PYGL) in the same groups as in C. (F) Representative Western blot for cytosolic and nuclear glucokinase expression at baseline and 15 and 90 minutes after fructose challenge in the same groups as in C. (G) Intrahepatic Fru1-P levels at baseline and 15 and 90 minutes after fructose challenge in the same groups as in C. (H) Representative PAS images from the small intestine of AldoB-KO mice (Khk+/+ AldoB–/–) (left and center) or Khk/AldoB-DKO mice (Khk–/– AldoB–/–) (right) collected 90 minutes after exposure to oral fructose (1.75 g/kg). The destruction in the tip of the papilla (green arrows) and luminal apoptotic cells (blue arrows) in the jejunum area are indicated. Values were evaluated for statistically significant differences (n = 7 animals per group, 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus respective vehicle controls).

To examine gluconeogenesis, we evaluated the expression levels of PEPCK and G6Pase, which are known as good indicators of gluconeogenesis (31). However, in opposition to our initial hypothesis, hepatic levels of PEPCK and G6Pase are not downregulated in AldoB-KO mice, but rather are higher than those observed in WT mice (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 1). Interestingly, the upregulation of these key gluconeogenic enzymes is not prevented, although it is substantially ameliorated in Khk/AldoB-DKO mice. It is possible that the elevation of PEPCK and G6Pase in AldoB-KO mice does not necessarily mean increased gluconeogenesis in these animals and could be the consequence of a compensatory mechanism secondary to reduced flux. Therefore, to further evaluate whether increased PEPCK and G6Pase expression in AldoB-KO mice was really associated with an enhanced ability for gluconeogenesis, we performed a pyruvate tolerance test. As shown in Figure 4D, and consistent with previous reports in individuals with HFI (28, 32), AldoB-KO mice are able to produce glucose from pyruvate. However, their ability to produce glucose endogenously is substantially blunted compared with WT mice. Furthermore, an intermediate effect in glucose production was observed in Khk/AldoB-DKO mice. The benefit observed in Khk/AldoB-DKO mice could be due to not only an improved gluconeogenic rate compared with AldoB-KO mice, but also to improved glycogenolysis. Despite some gluconeogenic ability, 18-hour fasting serum glucose levels were substantially lower in AldoB-KO mice compared with WT and Khk/AldoB-DKO mice, although the levels remained relatively normal, which suggests some ability for de novo glucose production in these animals (119 mg/dl WT vs 96 mg/dl KO vs 112.3 mg/dl DKO).

In individuals with HFI, hepatomegaly is believed to be a consequence of increased glycogen accumulation, and it results in markedly impaired glucose availability and homeostasis. Production and degradation of glycogen are tightly regulated by controlling the activity of glycogen synthase (GS) and glycogen phosphorylase (GYPL), respectively. Activity of these enzymes is maintained by phosphorylation. AMPK phosphorylates and inhibits GS whereas PKA phosphorylates and activates GYPL. Glycogen levels and GS activity are significantly elevated in AldoB-KO mice compared with WT animals (Figure 4E, Supplemental Figure 1 and Table 1). It is important to note that both glycogen accumulation and the continuous activation of GS are prevented in Khk/AldoB-DKO mice, suggesting that, unlike AldoB-KO mice, WT and DKO animals could potentially maintain improved glucose homeostasis by mobilizing the glycogen reservoir in the liver.

Glucose uptake is stimulated upon energy demand by cells. In a fed state, insulin promotes glucose uptake by insulin-sensitive tissues. In the liver, besides insulin action, the release of glucokinase from the nucleus to the cytosol is an important step to stimulate glucose uptake for glycolysis. Thus, one possibility is that HFI is associated with an exacerbated glucokinase-mediated response, leading to severe hypoglycemia after a fructose challenge. In this regard, our data show that fructose exposure is not associated with greater insulin release over time (Table 1), which is consistent with previous observations regarding the lack of an active fructose transporter (GLUT5) in pancreatic islets and the failure of fructose to stimulate the release of insulin by pancreatic β cells (33).In contrast to the minimal effect of fructose on the release of insulin, hepatic glucokinase expression and location markedly differ between AldoB-KO mice and the other groups. Our data (Figure 4F) demonstrate that AldoB-KO mice have markedly greater baseline expression of glucokinase and fructose-dependent cytosolic release from the nucleus than WT or Khk/AldoB-DKO mice. At 90 minutes after fructose load, cytosolic glucokinase levels are 2.6- and 1.7-fold greater in AldoB-KO mice than in WT or DKO animals, respectively. Fru1-P has been shown to disrupt the bond between glucokinase and its regulatory protein in the nucleus, thus allowing for its cytosolic translocation (34, 35). Our metabolomics data demonstrate that AldoB-KO mice have significantly greater accumulation of Fru1-P than WT and DKO mice (Figure 4G). It appears that glucose taken up by AldoB-KO mice is directed toward glycogen accumulation. As described above, glycogen synthase activity is not inhibited in AldoB-KO mice, and glycogen levels are consistently substantially higher in these mice after a fructose challenge when compared with the other groups (Table 1). Analysis of the pentose phosphate pathway (an alternative pathway to glycolysis) indicates that there is a markedly reduced level of metabolites from this pathway in AldoB-KO mice, as identified by substantially lower levels of 6-phosphogluconate and sedoheptulose 7–phosphate. This is consistent with preferential shifting of glucose toward glycogen accumulation. Other parameters besides hypoglycemia commonly observed in HFI include hypermagnesemia, hyperuricemia, hypophosphatemia, and transaminitis (25). Serum and liver parameters were analyzed after a 90-minute, 1.75 g/kg dose challenge of fructose for WT, AldoB-KO, Khk-KO, and Khk/AldoB-DKO mice. Overall, there was protection from acute changes in the Khk/AldoB-DKO mice, except for elevated fructosemia, which was observed in all mice after fructose exposure (Table 1). Lastly, an inflammatory component was observed in the duodenum and jejunum of fructose-exposed AldoB-KO but not Khk/AldoB-DKO mice. This response was characterized by the presence of apoptotic cells in the intestinal lumen and derangement of apical villi (Figure 4H), particularly in the duodenum and jejunum corresponding to the intestinal segments that highly express both Khk and aldolase B (36, 37).

Khk-A depletion exacerbates the pathophysiology of HFI in AldoB-KO mice. Two alternative splice isoforms of the Khk gene, Khk-A and Khk-C, coexist in most mammals, including humans (23, 24). Of these isoforms, Khk-C has higher affinity for fructose and thus causes greater ATP reduction in response to a fructose challenge compared with Khk-A (22). The specific knockout of Khk-A (Khk3a/3a) is associated with an exacerbated metabolic phenotype in mice in response to long-term exposure to fructose (26). Consistent with a role in buffering the overall fructose metabolism in other tissues, the Khk-A/AldoB-KO double knockout mice (Khk3a/3aAldoB–/–) are not protected against the pathology of fructose exposure and had an exacerbated hypoglycemic response in response to fructose compared with AldoB-KO mice (Figure 5, A and B). In parallel, there was a slight increase in liver Khk activity as determined by percentage of ATP depletion (Figure 5C). Perhaps as a result of this increased Khk activity, serum levels of liver AST, ALT, and uric acid were significantly higher in Khk3a/3aAldoB–/– compared with AldoB-KO animals (Figure 5, D–F and Table 1). Furthermore, Khk3a/3aAldoB–/– mice that were chronically exposed to low amounts of fructose had significantly greater lipogenic, profibrotic, and proinflammatory hepatic profiles compared with regular AldoB-KO mice (Figure 5, G–J). This study provides evidence supporting the hypothesis that the inhibition of Khk activity in tissues expressing the Khk-C isoform (e.g., the liver) confer protection against HFI in mice.

Figure 5 Isoform-specific effects of Khk knockout in the protection of AldoB-KO mice exposed to fructose. (A) Time course of serum glucose levels in AldoB-KO mice (Khk+/+ AldoB–/–), Khk/AldoB-DKO (Khk–/– AldoB–/–), or AldoB-KO plus Khk-A–only KO (Khk3a/3a AldoB–/–) mice acutely exposed to oral fructose (1.75 g/kg). (B) Area under the curve was calculated for the first 40 minutes of serum glucose levels after acute exposure to fructose (1.75 g/kg) for the same animal groups as in A. (C) Khk activity in liver extracts attained 2 hours after fructose exposure for the same animal groups as in A. ATP depletion was calculated versus the baseline for each sample at zero time. (D–F) AST, ALT, and uric acid levels in the serum of the same animal groups as in A. (G) Intrahepatic triglycerides in mice that were chronically fed fructose in the chow (0.3%). (H and I) Liver fibrosis determined as positive pixel area of PSR staining and mRNA levels of profibrotic genes asma, timp1, and tgfb. (J) mRNA levels of proinflammatory genes Il6 and Tnfa. Pairwise statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA, Tukey’s post hoc t test; *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 (n = 75 animals per group).

Effective pharmacological inhibition of Khk for the prevention and treatment of HFI in mice. Osthole, a coumarinic derivative obtained from plants of the Angelica family, has efficient inhibitory activity against Khk (38). To test whether osthole could be used for inhibition of Khk activity in the liver and thus confer protection against HFI in mice, AldoB-KO mice were exposed to osthole (25 mg/kg, Santa Cruz Biotechnologies, catalog SC-205780) in the drinking water for 7 days before an acute fructose challenge of (1.75 g/kg). AldoB-KO mice pretreated with osthole demonstrated significantly reduced Khk activity and Fru1-P accumulation in their livers and less of an ATP decrease compared with vehicle-exposed mice (Figure 6, A and B). Consistently, exposure of mice to osthole resulted in significantly increased urinary fructose excretion compared with vehicle-treated animals, consistent with blocking fructose metabolism (as in essential fructosuria) (Figure 6C). More importantly, monitoring blood glucose for 90 minutes after an acute fructose challenge showed that osthole-treated AldoB-KO mice had significantly improved glycemia (Figure 6D). Consistent with improved glycemia and reduced Fru1-P levels, the release of GCK to the cytosol from the nucleus was significantly reduced in osthole-treated mice compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 6E). Furthermore, monitoring other serum metabolites 90 minutes after acute fructose challenge showed that osthole-treated mice had reduced transaminitis, hyperuricemia, and hypermagnesemia (Figure 6, F–I). However, it is important to note that osthole is not specifically a fructokinase inhibitor and therefore the beneficial effects of fructokinase may be related to multiple off-target effects (39). Nevertheless, our study suggests that the prophylactic pharmacological inhibition of Khk is therapeutically effective in prevention of acute pathology in this animal model for HFI.