STAT5BN642H is a driver mutation for T cell neoplasia

hSTAT5BN642H is an activating mutation in hematopoietic cells. Somatic mutations of STAT5B, many of which are located in the SH 2 domain, have been found in patients with lymphoid neoplasia (Figure 1A) (13–26, 36). To investigate the impact of these somatic mutations on hSTAT5B activity, we analyzed different potential GOF mutations in 293T cells using tyrosine phosphorylation of STAT5 (pY-STAT5) as a correlation for activity. We observed high pY-STAT5 levels under steady-state conditions in cells expressing the N642H mutation, the most frequent STAT5 mutation in patients with leukemia or lymphoma. The 2 SH 2 domain variants Y665H and Y665F also showed enhanced activity in the absence of cytokine stimulation (Figure 1B). We observed a similar pattern of pY-STAT5B upon expression of the N642H mutant in the murine pro–B cell line Ba/F3 and the murine myeloid cell line 32D (Figure 1C). In contrast, expression of hSTAT5B at comparable levels failed to induce significant pY-STAT5 in the absence of IL-3 stimulation (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94509DS1). Importantly, hSTAT5BN642H rendered Ba/F3 and 32D cells cytokine independent, supporting the finding of a proto-oncogenic potential of hSTAT5BN642H (15) (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 hSTAT5BN642H is an activating mutation. (A) Schematic of STAT5B mutations identified in leukemia and lymphoma patients. Each dot represents 1 patient. (B) WB analysis of pY-STAT5, total STAT5 protein, and HSC70 in 293T cells that were transiently transfected with different hSTAT5B (hS5B) variants using a pMSCV-IRES-GFP vector, with or without growth hormone (GH) stimulation. (C) WB analysis of pY-STAT5, STAT5, FLAG, and HSC70 in hSTAT5B- or hSTAT5BN642H-expressing (N642H) Ba/F3 cells with or without IL-3 stimulation. (B and C) Nontransfected and pMSCV-transfected cells are shown as controls. Data presented in B and C are representative of 3 independent experiments. Samples were run on parallel gels for B and C, and a loading control is provided for each gel.

Vav1-driven expression of hSTAT5BN642H induces cancer. Given that hSTAT5BN642H was found in different hematopoietic cancers, we expressed hSTAT5B or hSTAT5BN642H in mice during early hematopoiesis using the Vav1 oncogene promoter. This led to transgene expression primarily in cells of the hematopoietic system, including hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) (37) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Transgenic mice expressing hSTAT5BN642H rapidly developed malignant disease leading to death between 40 and 100 days of age. hSTAT5B-transgenic mice showed no signs of disease when sacrificed at the age of 12 months or older (Figure 2A). Despite expressing comparable levels of total STAT5, only hSTAT5BN642H-transgenic mice showed elevated pY-STAT5 signals, indicating strong and persistent tyrosine phosphorylation (Figure 2B). In line with this observation, Vav1-driven expression of hSTAT5BN642H, but not hSTAT5B, led to increased numbers of progenitor cells throughout all early hematopoietic compartments, including lineage–Sca1+c-Kit+ cells (LSKs), long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs), short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs), and multipotent progenitors (MPPs) (CD150+CD48–, CD150+CD48+, CD150–CD48+ fractions) (Figure 2C). Likewise, the numbers of common lymphoid progenitors (CLPs) and myeloid progenitor cells (MPCs) were significantly elevated in mice expressing hSTAT5BN642H (Figure 2D). hSTAT5BN642H mice had 3 times more CLPs than did WT mice, which translated into expansion of CD3+ T cells, but not CD19+, B cells in their BM (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2C). The elevated number of MPCs was also accompanied by a significant increase in the percentage of CD11b+Gr1+ cells in the BM of hSTAT5BN642H mice (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Moderate Vav1-driven expression of hSTAT5BN642H in mice leads to HSC expansion. (A) Survival curve shows the percentages of disease-free survival of hSTAT5BN642H (N642H) mice (n = 21) compared with that of hSTAT5B (hS5B) (n = 20) and WT (n = 10) mice. (B) WB analysis of pY-STAT5, total STAT5, and HSC70 in the LNs and spleens of WT mice and hSTAT5BN642H- and hSTAT5B-transgenic mice. Quantification of the WB was performed using ImageJ. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Flow cytometric analysis of the percentage of LSKs, LT-HSCs (CD150+CD48–), ST-HSCs (CD150+CD48+), MPPs (CD150–CD48+), (D and E) common lymphoid progenitors (lineage−Sca1+IL-7R+AA4+), MPCs (lineage−Sca1–IL-7R–c-Kit+), and CD3+ cells in the BM of WT, hSTAT5B, and hSTAT5BN642H mice. Analyses in C–E included 7-week-old WT (n = 7), hSTAT5B (n = 5), and hSTAT5BN642H (n = 5) mice. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction.

Analysis of WBC counts in hSTAT5BN642H mice revealed an increase of approximately 20-fold compared with that detected in hSTAT5B and WT mice (Figure 3C). The WBC count in hSTAT5B mice only increased slightly with age but remained within a physiological range (Supplemental Figure 3B). The drastic increase in the WBC count in STAT5BN642H mice was correlated with an expansion of CD8+ T cells (Figure 3C). Similarly, CD8+ T cells increased by 3-fold in the lymph nodes (LNs) of hSTAT5BN642H mice (Figure 3D), which was confirmed by immunohistochemical staining (Supplemental Figure 3C). The numbers of CD4+ T cells were also moderately increased, whereas the percentage, but not the total number, of CD19+ B cells was reduced in the LNs of hSTAT5BN642H mice compared with controls (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3D). Hematocrit levels were comparable in all mouse models (Supplemental Figure 3E). We also observed a mild expansion of other hematopoietic cell types such as CD19+ B cells, CD4+ T cells, and CD11b+Gr1+ myeloid cells in the spleen (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3F).

Figure 3 hSTAT5BN642H mice suffer from an aggressive CD8+ T cell lymphoma. (A) Macroscopic comparison of hSTAT5BN642H and hSTAT5B mouse spleens and LNs with those from WT mice. Scale bars: 1 cm. (B) Modified Wright staining of blood smears from hSTAT5BN642H (N642H), hSTAT5B (hS5B), and WT mice (original magnification, ×100). (C) WBC count using an animal blood counter (scil Vet ABC). CD8/CD4 ratios in the peripheral blood were determined using flow cytometry. Analysis included 7- to 10-week-old WT (n = 20), hSTAT5B (n = 15), and hSTAT5BN642H (n = 20) mice. (D) CD8/CD4 T cell ratios in LNs were determined using flow cytometry. Analyses included 7-week-old WT (n = 5), hSTAT5B (n = 5), and hSTAT5BN642H (n = 5) mice. (E) Quantification of the absolute number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, myeloid cells (CD11b+Gr1+), and B cells (CD19+) in spleens from hSTAT5BN642H- and hSTAT5B-transgenic mice and WT mice. Analyses included 7-week-old WT (n = 13), hSTAT5B (n = 6), and hSTAT5BN642H (n = 6 and 11) mice. (F) CD3+CD8+ splenic cells were analyzed by flow cytometry for their expression of CD25. Analyses included 8-week-old WT (n = 8), hSTAT5B (n = 9), and (n = 6) hSTAT5BN642H mice. (G) CD3+CD8+ splenic cells were further analyzed for CD62L and CD44 expression. Analyses included WT (n = 8), hSTAT5B (n = 5), and hSTAT5BN642H (n = 5) mice at 8 weeks of age. Data represent the mean ± SD. n ≥ 6. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction.

We used flow cytometry to analyze markers for T cell activation (CD25) and surface markers for T cell subpopulations, including naive CD8+ T cells (CD62LhiCD44lo), central memory CD8+ T cells (CD62LhiCD44hi), and effector memory CD8+ T cells (CD62LloCD44hi) (38–40). This analysis showed that the leukemic cells expressed surface markers indicative of mature T cells with an activated phenotype and high expression of IL-2Rα (CD25), a direct target gene of STAT5 (41) (Figure 3F). Fifty percent of the diseased CD8+ T cells also expressed markers reminiscent of central memory T cells. Moreover, we found that the percentage of cells expressing markers for effector memory T cells was elevated in the diseased mice compared with that observed in WT controls (Figure 3G). High numbers of proliferating T cells were associated with splenomegaly and lymphoma formation, and proliferating T cells were found to heavily infiltrate peripheral organs, leading to fatal pulmonary obstruction (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 Highly proliferative T cells infiltrate into the peripheral organs of hSTAT5BN642H mice. Histological analysis using H&E, CD3, and Ki67 staining of the lungs of 8- to 10-week-old hSTAT5B, hSTAT5BN642H, and WT mice. Data are a representative of 3 independent experiments. Scale bar: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×20 and ×40 (insets).

To test whether the T cell disease in hSTAT5BN642H-transgenic mice was transplantable, we transferred BM cells from mutant or WT control mice i.v. into nonirradiated, immunocompromised NSG recipient mice. The recipients of mutant cells became terminally sick approximately 3 months after injection (Figure 5A). Bone marrow transplantations (BMTs) induced disease, with a phenotype comparable to that of hSTAT5BN642H-transgenic mice. The disease was characterized by enlarged spleens and lymphoma formation, with T cell infiltration into peripheral organs (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) caused by excessive expansion and infiltration of CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, C and D). Of note, the i.v. injection of CD8+ T cells from diseased mice into nonirradiated Ly5.1+CD45.1+ recipient mice was sufficient to phenotypically recapitulate the primary disease, identifying the CD8+ T cells as the malignant cell pool (Figure 5, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cells are the cancer-initiating cells. (A) Percentage of disease-free survival following hSTAT5BN642H whole BMT into 8-week-old NSG recipient mice compared with WT BMT. (B) Macroscopic view of LNs and spleen from a hSTAT5BN642H BMT recipient mouse compared with those from a WT BMT recipient mouse. Scale bar: 1 cm. (C) Flow cytometric analysis shows the quantity of CD3+ cells and CD8/CD4 T cell ratio in the spleens of BMT recipient mice. (D) Histological analysis of CD3+ cells from the lungs of NSG recipient mice after hSTAT5BN642H or WT BMT. Scale bar: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×20 and ×40 (insets). (E) Percentage of disease-free survival after hSTAT5BN642H or WT CD8+ T cell transplantation into nonirradiated 8-week-old Ly5.1/CD45.1 recipient mice. (F) Flow cytometric analysis shows the quantity of splenic CD3+CD8+ cells in CD8+ T cell–transplanted mice. (G) Spleen versus BW ratios of WT and hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cell–transplanted Ly5.1/CD45.1 mice. (A–C) n = 4 WT mice and n = 5 hSTAT5BN642H mice; (E–G) n = 6 WT mice and n = 5 hSTAT5BN642H mice. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

JAK inhibitors suppress disease progression in the hSTAT5BN642H-driven disease model. A number of treatment regimens have been suggested for leukemia and lymphoma patients carrying the hSTAT5BN642H mutation. However, there is limited knowledge about the effectiveness of these treatments, partially because of the lack of a suitable preclinical model (17, 18). Typically, STAT5 is activated in response to cytokine signaling, and cells harboring the hSTAT5BN642H mutant show prolonged pY-STAT5 levels upon stimulation rather than being constitutively active (18). When we analyzed the level of pY-STAT5 in primary T cells derived from the LNs of WT and hSTAT5B- and hSTAT5BN642H-transgenic mice, we detected drastically reduced levels of pY-STAT5 one hour after IL-2 deprivation in WT and hSTAT5B-expressing T cells. In contrast, low levels of pY-STAT5 remained detectable up to 4 hours after IL-2 removal in hSTAT5BN642H-expressing T cells (Figure 6A). The finding that cytokines efficiently activated hSTAT5BN642H prompted us to test whether cells carrying the hSTAT5BN642H mutation are sensitive to JAK inhibition. As expected, the FDA-approved JAK inhibitors ruxolitinib and tofacitinib reduced the activation of STAT5 and cell viability, with an IC 50 of 0.11 μM (ruxolitinib) and 0.12 μM (tofacitinib) and comparable IC 50 values for all genotypes (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6A). Moreover, other FDA-approved drugs such as HDAC inhibitors for the treatment of T cell lymphoma were tested (42). Entinostat and several other drugs were also found to be effective in inducing apoptosis in T cells, with an IC 50 in the nanomolar range, but did not exert differential effects between hSTAT5B- and hSTAT5N642H-expressing cells (Supplemental Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 6 hSTAT5BN642H-driven diseased T cells can be treated with JAK inhibitors. (A) WB analysis of pY-STAT5 levels in isolated and cultivated LN T cells from hSTAT5BN642H, hSTAT5B, and WT mice after IL-2 removal. (B) Dose-response curve of WT, hSTAT5BN642H, and hSTAT5B T cells 72 hours after ruxolitinib treatment, analyzed using CellTiter-Glo (CTG) assay. IC 50 values were determined using GraphPad Prism. Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM. DMSO (100% viability) and 10 μM bortezomib (0% viability) on each plate served as controls. (C) WB of hSTAT5BN642H, hSTAT5B, and WT T cell cultures after 5 hours of treatment with ruxolitinib or tofacitinib, analyzed for pY-STAT5. (D) Macroscopic view of LNs and spleens from CD8+ T cell–transplanted mice treated with ruxolitinib compared with vehicle controls. CD8+ T cell–recipient mice were treated with ruxolitinib at the dosage of 45 mg/kg twice a day for 30 days. (E) Quantification of spleen versus BW ratio of vehicle- and ruxolitinib-treated hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ cell–transplanted mice. (F) WBC counts of vehicle- and ruxolitinib-treated hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ cell–transplanted mice, measured using a scil Vet ABC animal blood counter. Flow cytometric analysis of CD25 expression in peripheral blood CD8+ T cells. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity. (G) Histological analysis of CD3+ cells in the lungs of recipient mice after treatment with ruxolitinib compared with the vehicle-treated group. Scale bar: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×20 and ×40 (insets). n = 5 vehicle-treated mice and n = 4 ruxolitinib-treated mice. Data represent the mean ± SD. n ≥ 6. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data presented in A–C are representative of 3 independent experiments.

Following the in vitro data, we investigated the effect of ruxolitinib in vivo by treating hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cell recipient Ly5.1+CD45.1 mice, 60 days after transplantation, with ruxolitinib (45 mg/kg) for a period of 30 days. The treatment significantly reduced the size of LNs and spleens (Figure 6, D and E). The WBC count as well as CD25 expression on donor hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cells were also reduced upon ruxolitinib treatment (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 6B). Furthermore, ruxolitinib decreased the degree of T cell infiltration into the lungs, skin, BM, LNs, and spleens of treated mice, leading to a substantial reduction in disease burden (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6C). The treatment did not significantly affect the myeloid cell population in the hematopoietic organs (Supplemental Figure 6D).

hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cells exhibit substantial changes in gene expression profile, accompanied by specific changes in DNA methylation. Given the leukemogenic effect of hSTAT5BN642H, which is not shared by WT hSTAT5B, we next investigated alterations in gene expression and epigenetic modifications in T cells derived from both mouse models. CD8+ T cells were isolated from the LNs of 13-week-old WT and hSTAT5B and hSTAT5BN642H diseased mice, and mRNA sequencing analysis was performed. While the global expression patterns of WT and hSTAT5B CD8+ T cells were comparable, the gene expression signature of cells expressing hSTAT5BN642H showed a distinct pattern (Figure 7A). We found a significant upregulation of 564 genes and a significant downregulation of 371 genes in T cells derived from hSTAT5BN642H compared with that observed in WT T cells (FDR-adjusted P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 7A). As expected, known STAT5 targets such as Ccl5, Ccr5, Pim1, Bcl2, and Il2r were among the top upregulated genes, confirming hSTAT5BN642H transgene specificity (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C and Supplemental Tables 2 and 3) (7–9). Importantly, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) confirmed that genes upregulated in CD8+ T cell lymphoma patients were highly enriched, which emphasized the validity of our model (Figure 7B) (43, 44). Additional pathway analysis showed that E2F targets, the G 2 M checkpoint, and MYC targets were the most upregulated pathways, underlining the high proliferation rate of leukemic cells and indicating hSTAT5BN642H as a driver for cell-cycle progression (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). In contrast, inflammatory gene pathways or developmental core cancer pathways were significantly downregulated (P < 0.05), as analyzed by pathway analysis (Supplemental Figure 7E).

Figure 7 hSTAT5BN642H provokes substantial changes in gene expression, accompanied by specific changes in DNA methylation of CD8+ T cells. (A) Heatmap showing Z scores of rlog-transformed and library size–normalized counts of genes upregulated (red) or downregulated (blue) in hSTAT5B or hSTAT5BN642H and WT CD8+ T cells (FDR-adjusted P < 0.05). Analyses included 13-week-old WT (n = 5), hSTAT5B (n = 4), and hSTAT5BN642H (n = 5) mice. Each column in the heatmap represents data from CD8+ T cells from 1 mouse of a given genotype, and each row represents data for a given gene. (B) Enrichment blot of the CD8+ T cell lymphoma expression signature. Barcode blot indicates the position of the gene in the gene set. Red and blue colors represent, respectively, positive and negative Pearson’s correlations with hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cells. The gene set was obtained from published gene signature cytotoxic T cells (43, 44). (C) Top enriched gene sets are the results of GSEA including E2F target, G 2 M checkpoint, MYC target, and cell-cycle progression in hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cells. P values in B and C were determined by Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. (D) Scatterplot contrasting the mean DNA methylation levels in WT and hSTAT5BN642H-mutant T cells in all CGIs covered in at least 1 sample per genotype (n = 15,209). The density of data points in each plot region is indicated by color intensity, and CGIs with lower DNA methylation in WT (n = 770) or hSTAT5BN642H (n = 610) cells are indicated by black and red crosses, respectively (absolute difference ≥5 percentage points, n = 2 per genotype). Analyses included 13-week-old mice. NES, normalized enrichment score.

Besides its function as a transcription factor, STAT5 can shape chromatin by interacting with other chromatin-remodeling enzymes such as EZH2 (35, 45). As changes in DNA methylation patterns have recently been associated with malignant disease and particularly with leukemia (46, 47), we questioned whether the dramatic changes observed in the expression profiles of hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cells would also be reflected by alterations in the DNA methylome. Using reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (RRBS), we found that overall DNA methylation across CpG islands (CGIs) among hSTAT5BN642H and WT T cells was highly consistent (Pearson’s r = 0.98), with only 1,380 CGIs being substantially different (absolute difference ≥5 percentage points) (Figure 7D) (48). When comparing WT and hSTAT5B CD8+ T cells, we found weaker differences and overlaps (Supplemental Figure 8A). Combining DNA methylation analysis with mRNA expression data, we identified a small set of genes with substantial and concordant changes in DNA methylation and expression of genes within the proximity of differentially methylated CGIs (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Interestingly, the genes with higher expression in hSTAT5BN642H T cells and concordant loss of DNA methylation at nearby CGIs included the mitotic checkpoint protein KNTC1 (49) and the oncogene topoisomerase type IIα (TOP2A) (36, 50), which is known to regulate DNA topological structure and cell-cycle progression (Supplemental Figure 8B, right, sector II). None of these genes was substantially affected in hSTAT5B CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Specific DNA methylation changes in hSTAT5BN642H reveal targets for therapy. Location overlap analysis (LOLA) (51) of regions that lost methylation in T cells expressing hSTAT5BN642H compared with WT cells revealed significant enrichment for sites known to bind EZH2 and/or SUZ12 proteins. These are components of polycomb repressor complex 2 (PCR2), which promotes methylation of histone 3 at lysine 27 (FDR-adjusted P ≤ 0.05, Fisher’s exact test) (Figure 8A, top, Supplemental Figure 9A, and Supplemental Table 4). STAT5 has recently been reported to oppose a network of transcription factors such as NF-κB and IKAROS in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (52) and to interact with EZH2 (35). Furthermore, TOP2A expression has been previously linked to EZH2 expression in aggressive prostate cancer (53). Consistently, target genes of EZH2 and SUZ12 were found to be enriched in CD8+ T cells derived from hSTAT5BN642H mice (Figure 8B, Supplemental Figure 9B, and Supplemental Table 5).

Figure 8 hSTAT5BN642H-driven DNA methylation changes accompanied by enhanced DNA-binding activity of STAT5 result in the induction of Aurora kinase B. (A) Region set enrichment analysis testing CGIs with lower DNA methylation in hSTAT5BN642H cells than in WT cells (top) or lower DNA methylation in WT cells than in hSTAT5BN642H cells (bottom). Enrichment was determined using LOLA (51). Each dot represents 1 ChIP-seq experiment for a given transcription factor from the CODEX database. The vertical dashed line represents the significance threshold (FDR-adjusted P ≤ 0.05). (B) Enrichment blot of EZH2 target genes in HSCs, together with their methylation states of EZH2-bound and EZH2-unbound CGIs 100 kb up- and downstream of the transcriptional start sites (TSSs). Barcode blot indicates the position of the gene in the gene set. Red and blue colors represent, respectively, positive and negative Pearson’s correlations with hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cells. The gene set was obtained from the MSigDB (72). Black circles indicate CGIs overlapping with EZH2-binding sites. p.p., percentage points. n = 2 per genotype. ChIP with anti-STAT5 (C) or anti-EZH2 (D) in CD8+ T cells isolated from WT (n = 7), hSTAT5B (n = 7), or hSTAT5BN642H (n = 4) mice. Binding of STAT5 to the Cis and Ccnd2 promoters or binding of EZH2 to the promoter regions of Cdkn2A and Ccnd2 served as positive controls. Horizontal dotted line indicates the threshold for nonspecific binding. (E) ChIP with anti-STAT5, anti-EZH2, or IgG in STAT5BN642H-expressing CD8+ T cells, followed by WB analysis. IB, immunoblot. Data presented in C–E are representative of 2 independent experiments. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD.

To investigate whether STAT5BN642H has a role in the upregulation of these genes, we performed ChIP with isolated CD8+ T cells from WT, hSTAT5B, and hSTAT5BN642H mice. Given its hyperactivation status, binding of hSTAT5BN642H to DNA increased compared with that detected in WT murine STAT5B and hSTAT5B. The mutated STAT5 increased its binding to the Cis promoter and was also found at the promoter regions of the EZH2 known targets Cdkn2a and Ccnd2. In addition, it bound to the less methylated CGI in association with Aurkb (Figure 8C). Although EZH2 binding was found to be reduced in hSTAT5BN642H CD8+ T cells, EZH2 retained its binding at the same CGI (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 9C). However, hSTAT5BN642H was not shown to have direct interactions with EZH2 (Figure 8E).

STAT5BN642H-expressing T cells are sensitive to AURKB inhibition. Among EZH2 target genes, the genes encoding Aurora kinase B (Aurkb) and DNA topoisomerase 2α (Top2a) were significantly upregulated, and AURKB targets were highly enriched in hSTAT5BN642H-expressing CD8+ T cells (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 10A). Western blot analysis showed that hSTAT5BN642H mice had higher AURKB activity, and quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis validated the hSTAT5BN642H-dependent upregulation of Aurkb levels in CD8+ T cells (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 10B). This led us to test the dual-specific JAK and Aurora kinase inhibitor AT9283 as a potential therapeutic in hSTAT5BN642H-expressing cells. We found that hSTAT5BN642H-expressing T cells were exquisitely more sensitive to AT9382, with a 10-fold lower IC 50 compared with that of hSTAT5B-expressing T cells (Figure 9B), but not to etoposide, a TOP2A inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 10C). AT9283 was not effective in reducing STAT5 activation compared with ruxolitinib but efficiently reduced AURKB activity (Figure 9C). The high sensitivity of AT9283 could be an attribute of Aurora serine/threonine and JAK tyrosine/serine kinase combinatorial inhibition, as IC 50 values of ruxolitinib and tofacitinib were similar in all genotypes (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 6). Combinatory treatment with ruxolitinib and AZD1152, an AURKB-specific inhibitor, showed an additive effect, which further supported our hypothesis (Supplemental Figure 10D). Although AZD1152 treatment did not affect STAT5 phosphorylation in all genotypes, it efficiently inhibited AURKB activity in hSTAT5BN642H-expressing T cells (Figure 9D).