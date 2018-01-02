Commentary 10.1172/JCI98619

Rare mutations provide unique insight into oncogenic potential of STAT transcription factors

Lisa N. Heppler and David A. Frank

Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: David A. Frank, Department of Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts 02215, USA. Phone: 617.632.4714; Email: david_frank@dfci.harvard.edu.

First published December 4, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 1 (January 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(1):113–115. doi:10.1172/JCI98619.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published December 4, 2017

See the related article at STAT5BN642H is a driver mutation for T cell neoplasia.

The inappropriate activation of transcription factors, including STATs, is known to promote tumor initiation and progression. The most common mechanisms of misregulation lead to constitutive activation of WT STATs. However, the recent discovery of rare STAT mutations in hematopoietic malignancies suggests that STAT mutants may be oncogenic. In this issue of the JCI, Pham et al. use a transgenic mouse model to demonstrate that STAT5BN642H is sufficient for the development of T cell neoplasia. This study, along with other studies of constitutively active STAT mutants, provides insight into the pathogenesis and treatment of STAT5-driven cancer.

