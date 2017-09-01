Peripherally derived FGF21 promotes remyelination in the central nervous system

Mice. All experimental procedures were approved by the Institutional Animal Care Committee of Osaka University. All experiments were run in a blinded fashion. Female C57BL/6J mice were obtained from Charles River Japan, Japan SLC, or CLEA Japan. Fgf21-KO mice (C57BL/6 background) were previously described (63). Pdgfra-CreERT mice (C57BL/6 background) were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. β-Klotho–floxed mice (Klbfl/fl; C57BL/6 background) were provided by Steven Kliewer (University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center). Mice were housed in an air-conditioned room at 23°C ± 1°C with a 12-hour light–dark cycle, and had free access to water and food.

The OPC-specific β-klotho deletion mice were obtained by crossing of the β-klotho–floxed mice with the Pdgfra-CreERT mice. Cre recombination in the generated mice (7–8 weeks) was induced by administration of tamoxifen (75 mg/kg, i.p.; Sigma-Aldrich) daily for 5 consecutive days. Ten days after the first tamoxifen administration, mRNA in PDGFRα+ cells in brain was obtained from the Cre/–::flox/flox mice and –/–::flox/flox mice to assess the efficiency of β-klotho deletion. Relative β-klotho expression in PDGFRα-labeled cells was assessed by immunohistological analysis.

Surgical procedure. Focal demyelination in the brain was induced by stereotactic infusion of 1% (wt/vol) lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC, Sigma) dissolved in PBS. LPC was slowly injected into the corpus callosum of adult female mice (2 mm posterior to bregma, midline, depth of 2 mm, 2 μl per site) using a glass capillary attached to a microsyringe.

To induce demyelination in the spinal cord, adult female mice underwent laminectomy at Th11–12 and received injections of 2 μl of 1% (wt/vol) LPC in the dorsal column midline at a depth of 0.5 mm. For administration of recombinant FGF21, a cannula from an Alzet osmotic pump (model 1007D, Alzet Corp.) was placed under the dura at the thoracic spinal cord immediately after LPC injection. The pump was filled with vehicle solution (PBS containing 0.5% BSA) or recombinant mouse FGF21 (50 ng/kg of body weight per day for 1 week) and implanted s.c. into the back. Administration was continued until the end of the study.

To create traumatic brain injury, adult female mice were stabilized in a stereotaxic frame (Narishige) after deep anesthesia. A midline incision was made in the scalp, and the fascia was retracted to expose the cranium. A circular craniotomy opening 4 mm in diameter was created on the left side, with the center at 0 mm anteroposterior and 2 mm lateral to the bregma. Controlled cortical impact was produced with a Pneumatic Impact Device (AmScien Instruments) using a 3-mm-diameter flat-tip, as described previously (64). The impact parameters were 4.0–4.5 mm/ms velocity, 1 mm depth, and 120 ms duration time. The scalp was then sutured and closed, and the mice were left to wake from the anesthesia. For infusion of recombinant FGF21, a 28-gauge stainless steel cannula connected to an Alzet osmotic pump (model 1002, Alzet Corp.) was guided to the lateral ventricle (coordinates: 0 mm bregma, 1 mm lateral, and 2.5 mm ventral). The pump was filled with vehicle solution (PBS containing 0.5% BSA) or recombinant mouse FGF21 (50 ng/kg of body weight per day for 2 weeks) and implanted s.c. into the back.

Demyelination by cuprizone diet. Mice were placed on a diet of 0.2% (wt/wt) cuprizone mixed into chow pellets. Mice were exposed to continuous cuprizone feeding for 12 weeks, and then returned to normal chow pellets. Mice were maintained in sterile, pathogen-free conditions.

Vascular barrier permeability assays. Mice were transcardially perfused with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS. Spinal cord tissues were immersed in 30% sucrose in PBS overnight at 4°C. Cryosections (30-μm thickness) were mounted on Matsunami adhesive silane-coated slides (Matsunami Glass) and permeabilized in PBS containing 0.05% Tween-20 and 2% BSA for 1 hour at room temperature. To detect IgG extravasation, sections were incubated with Alexa Fluor 568–conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG (1:500; Invitrogen, A-11004) for 1 hour at room temperature. In another set of experiments, mice were injected i.v. with 0.1 ml of Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated cadaverine at a concentration of 1 mg/ml (Life Technologies, A30676) 2 hours before fixation. Spinal cord tissues were immersed in 30% sucrose in PBS for 24 hours at 4°C, after which they were sectioned at 30-μm thickness on a cryostat and mounted on Matsunami adhesive silane-coated slides. All samples were analyzed by laser scanning confocal microscopy (Olympus FV1200).

Evans blue leakage. Evans blue dissolved at 5 mg/ml in saline was injected into the tail vein of mice at a dose of 10 mg/kg 24 hours before the end of breeding. Mice were intracardially perfused with PBS, and thoracic spinal cord at the level of Th11–12 was dissected out following immersion for 48 hours at 4°C in 200 μl of formamide. The supernatants from the samples were collected, and the concentration of Evans blue in the supernatants was determined spectrophotometrically at 620 nm.

Immunohistochemistry. At 0, 3, 7, or 14 days after LPC injection, mice were transcardially perfused with PBS followed by 4% PFA in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (PB). Brain, spinal cord, and pancreas were removed and were postfixed with 4% PFA in PB for 1 hour (for PDGFRα staining) or overnight at 4°C following immersion in 30% sucrose in PBS. Tissues were embedded in OCT compound (Tissue-Tek), and then 30-μm sections were cut and mounted on Matsunami adhesive silane-coated slides (Matsunami Glass). To detect BrdU-labeled cells, the sections were pretreated with 2N HCl for 30 minutes at 37°C and washed in 0.1 M borate buffer (pH 8.5) for 10 minutes. The sections were permeabilized with PBS containing 0.3% Triton X-100 and 10% Goat Serum (Sigma-Aldrich) (for PDGFRα staining) or PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100 and 5% BSA for 1 hour at room temperature. The sections were then incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C, and then incubated with fluorescently labeled secondary antibody for 1 hour at room temperature. The primary antibodies used were as follows: rat anti–mouse PDGFRα (1:400; 558774, BD Biosciences), rabbit anti–human Ki67 (1:200; ab16667, Abcam), goat anti–human MBP (1:500; sc-13914, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), mouse anti-BrdU (1:100; M0744, Dako), mouse anti–bovine O4 (1:250; MAB345, Millipore), rabbit anti–human Adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) (1:250; sc-896, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), rabbit anti–human β-klotho (1:300; HPA021136, Sigma-Aldrich), rabbit anti–human FGF21 (1:200; ab64857, Abcam), mouse anti–porcine glucagon (1:500; G2654, Sigma-Aldrich), mouse anti–human insulin (1:500; ab6995, Abcam), and rat anti–human somatostatin (1:200; MAB354, Millipore). Alexa Fluor 488– or 568–conjugated goat antibody against rabbit IgG, goat antibody against rat IgG, goat antibody against mouse IgG, goat antibody against mouse IgM, and donkey antibody against goat IgG were used as secondary antibodies. In another set of experiments, we also used Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated mouse anti–human Ki67 antibody (1:100; 558615, BD Biosciences) and Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti-NeuN antibody (1:100; MAB377X, Millipore). We validated all antibodies for use in this study. To estimate the numbers of proliferating and total OPCs, the sections were immunostained with PDGFRα-specific and Ki67-specific antibodies. The numbers of PDGFRα+Ki67+ cells were counted in sections around the LPC lesion (segments Th11–12, just caudal to the lesion center). The means were calculated from 3 sections spaced 100 μm apart. All samples were analyzed by laser scanning confocal microscopy (Olympus FV1200).

Serum preparation from adult mice. Cardiac blood was collected from adult C57BL/6J mice and allowed to clot for 30 minutes at room temperature. After centrifugation at 1,000 g for 20 minutes, the supernatant was collected and stored at –80°C. For digestion, serum was incubated at 37°C for 2 hours with DNase (10 μg/ml; Sigma-Aldrich), RNase (100 μg/ml; Roche), or Pronase (3 U/ml; Roche). For heat denaturation, serum was heated at 95°C for 10 minutes.

Primary culture of OPCs and cell proliferation assay. Primary cultures of OPCs were obtained from C57BL/6J mice at postnatal day 1. Whole brains were dissected in HBSS (Life Technologies) and dissociated into single-cell suspensions using the Neural Tissue Dissociation Kit (Miltenyi Biotec). OPCs were isolated by A2B5- and PDGFRα-specific antibody-coated magnetic beads (Miltenyi Biotec). The cells were plated on poly-l-lysine–precoated (PLL-precoated) 96-well plates (Greiner Bio-One) at a density of 1 × 104 cells per well. The cells were maintained at 37°C with 5% CO 2 and cultured in DMEM containing 1 mM sodium pyruvate (Sigma-Aldrich), 0.1% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich), 50 μg/ml apo-transferrin (Sigma-Aldrich), 5 μg/ml insulin (Sigma-Aldrich), 30 nM sodium selenite (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 nM biotin (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 nM hydrocortisone (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 ng/ml PDGF-AA (PeproTech), 10 ng/ml basic FGF (PeproTech), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Life Technologies). The culture conditions we used were suitable for OPC culture, as previously described (65). Immunocytochemistry revealed that 93.4% ± 0.01% of cells in A2B5+ cell culture were labeled with PDGFRα, an OPC marker (data not shown).

To conduct pharmacological screening, we used the Inhibitor Select 384-well Protein Kinase Inhibitor Library I (Calbiochem). Cells were pretreated with various compounds in the library for 30 minutes, and then cultured in the presence of mouse serum. To inhibit FGFR signaling, cells were pretreated with PD173074 (Sigma-Aldrich) and NF449 (Calbiochem) for 30 minutes, and then incubated in the presence of mouse serum. To assess the role of FGFs, we used recombinant mouse FGF15 (Abcam), recombinant mouse FGF21 (R&D Systems), and recombinant mouse FGF23 (R&D Systems). For neutralization experiments, neutralizing antibodies against mouse FGF21 (final concentration, 6 μg/ml; sc-16842, Santa Cruz Biotechnology) were added to the culture 30 minutes before serum treatment. Control samples were treated with normal goat IgG (Sigma-Aldrich).

To assess cell proliferation, cells were incubated in DMEM supplemented with or without 1% (vol/vol) serum obtained from adult mice. BrdU was added into the culture 24 hours after the beginning of culture, and cell proliferation was estimated 48 hours after stimulation by measurement of BrdU incorporation into newly synthesized cellular DNA using the Cell Proliferation ELISA and BrdU (colorimetric) kit (Roche). Absorbances were measured by microplate reader (Molecular Devices SpectraMax 5).

BrdU detection by immunocytochemistry. OPCs were cultured in medium containing BrdU (10 μM; Sigma-Aldrich) for 2 hours. After culture, cells were fixed with 4% PFA in PBS for 30 minutes at room temperature, and then cells were pretreated with 2N HCl for 30 minutes at 37°C and washed in 0.1 M borate buffer (pH 8.5) for 10 minutes. After permeabilization with PBS containing 0.3% Triton X-100 and 10% goat serum (Sigma-Aldrich), cells were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. Cells were incubated with fluorescent dye–conjugated secondary antibody for 1 hour at room temperature. The primary antibodies used were as follows: rat anti–mouse PDGFRα (1:500; 558774, BD Biosciences), goat anti–human MBP (1:500; sc-13914, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), mouse anti–pig GFAP (1:400; G3893, Sigma-Aldrich), and mouse anti-BrdU (1:100; M0744, Dako). The secondary antibodies used were as follows: Alexa Fluor 488– or 568–conjugated goat antibody against rabbit IgG, goat antibody against rat IgG, and goat antibody against mouse IgG.

Preparation and transfection of siRNA. Mouse FGF21 siRNA and β-klotho siRNA were synthesized by Ambion (Life Technologies). Mouse FGFR siRNAs were synthesized by Thermo Fisher Scientific. The sense and antisense strands of siRNA were as follows: FGF21 siRNA, 5′-GCCAGAUGGAGCUCUCUAUTT-3′ (sense) and 5′-AUAGAGAGCUCCAUCUGGCTG-3′ (antisense); β-klotho siRNA, 5′-GGAUUAAACUGGAAUACGATT-3′ (sense) and 5′-UCGUAUUCCAGUUUAAUCCAG-3′ (antisense); FGFR1 siRNA, 5′-GCAUCGUGGAGAAUGAGUAtt-3′ (sense) and 5′-UACUCAUUCUCCACGAUGCag-3′ (antisense); FGFR2 siRNA, 5′-CUCUCUACGUCAUAGUUGAtt-3′ (sense) and 5′-CUCUCUACGUCAUAGUUGAtt-3′ (antisense); FGFR3 siRNA, 5′-GAGUGAUGUUUGGUCUUUUtt-3′ (sense) and 5′-AAAAGACCAAACAUCACUCtg-3′ (antisense); FGFR4 siRNA, 5′-CAUUGACUACUAUAAGAAAtt-3′ (sense) and 5′-UUUCUUAUAGUAGUCAAUGtg-3′ (antisense). Transfection of cultured OPCs with siRNAs targeting FGFRs and β-klotho was performed using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Invitrogen). The cells were lysed after 48 hours, and the lysates were subjected to real-time PCR.

For knockdown of FGF21 in pancreas, FGF21 siRNAs were mixed with in vivo–jetPEI reagent (Polyplus Transfection). Mice received intrapancreatic injection of either PEI-conjugated FGF21 siRNA or PEI-conjugated nontargeting siRNA (0.02 μg/mouse, 3 points of a pancreas) as previously described with slight modifications (36) just after LPC injection. The tissue was lysed after 48 hours, and the lysates were subjected to real-time PCR. Injection of siRNA into the pancreas did not result in any signs of toxicity at the behavioral level (data not shown).

Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR. Total RNA was isolated using the RNeasy Mini kit (Qiagen), and cDNA was synthesized using the High Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcriptase Kit (Applied Biosystems). cDNA fragments were amplified using the following primer pairs: FGF21 forward, GCTGCTGGAGGACGGTTACA; FGF21 reverse, CACAGGTCCCCAGGATGTTG; FGFR1 forward, CGCTCTACCTGGAGATCATT; FGFR1 reverse, ATAAAGAGGACCATCCTGTG; FGFR2 forward, CACCAACTGCACCAATGAAC; FGFR2 reverse, GGCTGGGTGAGATCCAAGTA; FGFR3 forward, CATCCGGCAGACATACACAC; FGFR3 reverse, TTCACTTCCACGTGCTTCAG; FGFR4 forward, CGCCAGCCTGTCACTATACAAA; FGFR4 reverse, CCAGAGGACCTCGACTCCAA; β-klotho forward, TCCCCTGTGATTTCTCTTGG; β-klotho reverse, GAGCAATCTGTTGCCAGTGA; GAPDH forward, TCACCACCATGGAGAAGGC; GAPDH reverse, GCTAAGCAGTTGGTGGTGCA. Samples for SYBR Green assays consisted of a 1× final concentration of Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems), 200 nM gene-specific primers, and 10 ng cDNA (ABI ViiA7 real-time PCR system; Applied Biosystems). PCR conditions included 1 cycle at 95°C for 10 minutes, followed by 40 cycles of 95°C for 15 seconds and 60°C for 60 seconds. A melting analysis was carried out following PCR to monitor amplification specificity. Relative mRNA expression was normalized against GAPDH mRNA levels in the same samples, and calculated by the Δ/Δ Ct method.

MTT assay. PDGFRα+ OPCs were plated on PLL-coated 96-well plates at a density of 1 × 104 cells per well. Cells were transfected with β-klotho siRNA using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX. After 72 hours of culture, MTT solution was added to each well, and the cultures were incubated for an additional 4 hours. Crystalline formazan was solubilized with 100 μl of a 10% (wt/vol) SDS solution for 24 hours. Absorbance at 595 nm was read spectrophotometrically using a microplate reader.

Differentiation assay. Primary cultures of OPCs were obtained from C57BL/6J mice at postnatal day 1. Whole brains were dissected in PBS and dissociated into single-cell suspensions by incubation at 37°C for 15 minutes in 0.25% trypsin-PBS. After neutralization by DMEM containing 10% FBS, cells were centrifuged at 300 g for 5 minutes, suspended in 10% FBS-DMEM, and filtered through a 100-μm nylon cell strainer. Single cells were plated on PLL-precoated 10-cm dishes (Greiner Bio-One) and maintained at 37°C with 7% CO 2 in 10% FBS-DMEM. After 10 days of culture, cells were detached by treatment with 0.05% trypsin-PBS at 35°C for 4 minutes. Collected cells were centrifuged at 300 g for 5 minutes, and the pellets were suspended in OPC medium (DMEM containing 1 mM sodium pyruvate [Sigma-Aldrich], 0.1% BSA [Sigma-Aldrich], 50 μg/ml apo-transferrin [Sigma-Aldrich], 5 μg/ml insulin [Sigma-Aldrich], 30 nM sodium selenite [Sigma-Aldrich], 10 nM biotin [Sigma-Aldrich], 10 nM hydrocortisone [Sigma-Aldrich], 10 ng/ml PDGF-AA [PeproTech], 10 ng/ml basic FGF [PeproTech], and 1% penicillin/streptomycin [Life Technologies]). Cells were plated on noncoated dishes for 1 hour to separate cell types based on differences in adhesion. Cells that did not adhere after incubation (OPCs) were collected and plated on PLL-precoated 96-well plates at a density of 1 × 104 cells per well, and then maintained at 37°C with 5% CO 2 in OPC medium.

To induce oligodendrocyte differentiation, cells were cultured for an additional 3 days in DMEM containing 1 mM sodium pyruvate (Sigma-Aldrich), 0.1% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich), 50 μg/ml apo-transferrin (Sigma-Aldrich), 5 μg/ml insulin (Sigma-Aldrich), 30 nM sodium selenite (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 nM biotin (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 nM hydrocortisone (Sigma-Aldrich), 30 ng/ml Triiodo-l-Thyronine (T3; Sigma-Aldrich), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Life Technologies) with or without recombinant mouse FGF21 (R&D Systems).

Primary culture of astrocytes. Primary cultures of OPCs were obtained from C57BL/6J mice at postnatal day 1. Whole brains were dissected in PBS and dissociated into single-cell suspensions by incubation at 37°C for 15 minutes in 0.25% trypsin-PBS. After neutralization by 10% FBS-DMEM, cells were centrifuged at 300 g for 5 minutes, suspended in 10% FBS-DMEM, and filtered through a 100-μm nylon cell strainer. Single cells were plated on PLL-coated 10-cm dishes and maintained at 37°C with 5% CO 2 in 10% FBS-DMEM. Ten days after culture, cells were detached by treatment with 0.25% trypsin-PBS and neutralized with an equal volume of 10% FBS-DMEM. The cells were pelleted by centrifugation at 1,000 g for 3 minutes, and then resuspended in 10% FBS-DMEM. The cells were plated on culture plates precoated with PLL. After 2 passages, the cells were plated on PLL-coated 96-well plates at a density of 1 × 104 cells per well. To collect astrocyte supernatant, the cells were cultured in DMEM with or without 1% (vol/vol) serum obtained from adult mice. One day after incubation, supernatant was collected and added to the OPC culture.

ELISA. FGF21 levels in mouse serum or tissue lysates were examined using a Mouse/Rat FGF21 Quantikine ELISA (R&D Systems). The tissues were homogenized in the lysis buffer (25 mM Tris-HCl [pH 7.5], 150 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, and 1 mM EDTA containing protease inhibitor [Roche]). The lysates were clarified by centrifugation at 13,000 g at 4°C for 20 minutes, and the supernatants were used for assay.

FGF21 labeling. Recombinant mouse FGF21 was conjugated with HiLyte Fluor 555 labeling kit (Dojindo Molecular Technologies). To detect leakage of FGF21 into the spinal cord, mice received fluorescence-labeled FGF21 (200 pg/mouse) i.v. 2 hours before sampling. Spinal cord tissues were isolated after PBS perfusion and were homogenized in lysis buffer. After centrifugation (13,000 g at 4°C for 20 minutes), fluorescence in the supernatant was measured by microplate reader.

BrdU labeling in vivo. BrdU (1 mg/ml) was added to the drinking water (supplemented with 1% [wt/vol] sucrose) for 5 weeks before sacrifice of the mice. The water bottles containing BrdU were protected from light and changed every 3 days during labeling periods.

Electron microscopy. Mice were transcardially perfused with 0.1 M PB containing 2.5% glutaraldehyde and 2% PFA. Spinal cord tissues were removed and were postfixed in the same fixative at 4°C overnight. The spinal cords were sliced into 50-μm pieces using a Vibrating Blade Microtome (VT1000s, Leica) and washed in 0.1 M PB to prepare the sample for electron microscopy as described previously (66). The samples were incubated in 0.1 M PB containing 1% OsO 4 (TAAB) in 0.1 M PB for 1 hour and dehydrated in an ascending ethanol series, and then embedded in epoxy resins through propylene oxide (Wako). The samples were cut into 80-nm sections using a Reichert-type ultramicrotome (Ultracut N, Leica), and ultrathin sections on formvar-coated 1-hole Cu grids (Nisshin EM Corp.) were observed by transmission electron microscopy (H-7650, Hitachi). Nonoverlapping obtained images of nerve fiber cross sections were analyzed using ImageJ version 1.44p (NIH). The diameter of axons, myelin thickness, and g-ratio were determined from about 600 fibers in the corticospinal tract.

Ladder-walk test. We observed the walking of mice on a horizontal ladder (whole length of 1 m) with stainless steel rungs spaced 1–4 cm apart. Mice were habituated to the apparatus before the surgery. The number of faulty placements of the injured hind paw was counted when the mice walked through the 1-m stretch. Deep slips/misses, minor slips, and placement errors (correction, replacement) were considered as faults (67). The tests were performed during the light cycle. The control baseline scores were obtained just before the injury. The spacing between rungs was changed accordingly to prevent the animal from learning the rung locations.

IHC staining of human tissues and cell proliferation assay of human OPCs. This study was approved by the Local Ethical Committee, Toneyama National Hospital (Toyonaka, Japan), with research number 1135-1 (Research Resource Network, Japan), and by the Local Ethical Committee, Aichi Medical University (Nagakute, Japan), with research number 15-017 (Aichi Medical University, Kareiken Brain Resource Center). Informed consent was obtained at the occasion of autopsy (brain banking). We obtained autopsy brain tissues from 4 control individuals (3 men; median age: 68 years; range: 63–70 years) and 3 individuals with multiple sclerosis (1 man; median age: 66 years; range: 63–85 years). Informed consents were obtained from family member of patients. Formalin-fixed spinal cord samples were embedded in paraffin and cut into 10-μm-thick sections for IHC. Sections were deparaffinized and were permeabilized with PBS containing 0.3% Triton X-100 and 5% BSA for 1 hour at room temperature. Sections were incubated with primary antibodies against mouse anti–human PDGFRα (1:50; 0100-0220, Serotec) and rabbit anti–human β-klotho (1:50; AV53325, Sigma-Aldrich) and Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated goat anti-mouse IgG and/or Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated goat anti-rabbit IgG (Invitrogen) secondary antibodies. The sections were treated with a solution of Sudan Black B. All images were captured by laser scanning confocal microscopy. The research protocol was approved by the Human Use Review Committees of the Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University. Informed consent was obtained from all subjects.

Primary cultures of human OPCs were obtained from ScienCell. The cells were plated on PLL-precoated 96-well plates at a density of 1 × 104 cells per well, and then maintained at 37°C with 5% CO 2 in DMEM containing 1 mM sodium pyruvate (Sigma-Aldrich), 0.1% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich), 50 μg/ml apo-transferrin (Sigma-Aldrich), 5 μg/ml insulin (Sigma-Aldrich), 30 nM sodium selenite (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 nM biotin (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 nM hydrocortisone (Sigma-Aldrich), 10 ng/ml PDGF-AA (PeproTech), 10 ng/ml basic FGF (PeproTech), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Life Technologies). To assess cell proliferation, cells were cultured in DMEM supplemented with or without recombinant human FGF21 (R&D Systems) at a final concentration of 6 μg/ml. BrdU was added to the culture 24 hours after the beginning of culture, and cell proliferation was estimated 48 hours after stimulation by measurement of BrdU incorporation into newly synthesized cellular DNA using the Cell Proliferation ELISA and BrdU (colorimetric) kit.

Statistics. Data are presented as means ± SEM. Statistical significance between groups was determined by unpaired Student’s 2-tailed t test, paired t test, or repeated-measures ANOVA followed by post hoc comparison with Tukey-Kramer test or Dunnett’s test. P less than 0.05 was considered to represent a significant difference. Data distribution was assumed to be normal. No randomization was used to assign experimental groups or collect data, but samples were assigned to specific experimental groups without bias. No data points were excluded. Histopathological analyses and behavioral tests were performed in a blinded manner.