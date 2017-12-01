Advillin acts upstream of phospholipase C ϵ1 in steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome

Mutations of AVIL cause SRNS. To identify monogenic causes of SRNS and further understand its pathogenesis, we applied HM (14) and WES (15) to individuals with SRNS. HM in 1 of the affected siblings with SRNS from a consanguineous Turkish family (A2438_22) (Figure 1, A and B) yielded 14 candidate regions of homozygosity by descent, with a cumulative genomic length of approximately 94 Mb (Figure 1C). Using WES, we detected a homozygous missense mutation (c.1273C>A; p.Leu425Met, conserved to Ciona intestinalis) in the advillin gene (AVIL) (RefSeq accession number NM 006576.3) (Table 1, Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Table 1). The mutation segregated with the affected status in this family and was not present homozygously in the Exome Aggregation Consortium (ExAC) data set (Table 1). Direct inspection of sequence alignments from whole-exome data did not yield a mutation in any of the 40 known NS genes.

Figure 1 Renal histology, pedigree analysis and homozygosity mapping in family A2438 diagnosed with SRNS. (A) Renal histology of individuals with AVIL mutation. Renal histology by light microscopy (LM) from individual A2438_22 with PAS staining showed DMS (scale bars: 50 μm). Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) image from individual A2438_22 showed diffuse foot process effacement (arrowheads). Original magnification, ×7,000. (B) Pedigree for index family A2438. Squares represent males, circles females, black symbols indicate affected persons, and white symbols designate unaffected persons. The double line indicates the consanguineous family. (C) Homozygosity mapping identified recessive candidate loci. In individual A2438_22 with SRNS, nonparametric lod (NPL) scores were calculated and plotted across the human genome. The x axis plots Affymetrix 250K StyI array SNP positions on human chromosomes concatenated from p-ter (left) to q-ter (right). Genetic distance is given in centimorgans (cM). Maximum NPL peaks (red circles) indicate 14 candidate regions of homozygosity by descent as recessive candidate loci. The AVIL locus (arrowhead) is positioned within one of the maximum NPL peaks on chromosome 12q.

Figure 2 WES identifies recessive mutations of AVIL in 3 families with SRNS. (A) Exon structure and functional domains of human AVIL cDNA. Positions of the start codon (ATG) and the stop codon (TAA) are indicated. Exons are marked on a black or white background. The length of protein domains is indicated by colored boxes. The positions of mutations (family numbers are underlined) are lined up by black arrows in relation to exons and protein domains (see also Table 1). (B) Ribbon diagram of the atomic structure of advillin. The gelsolin domains labeled S1 to S6 are color-coded blue (S1), aqua (S2), green (S3), yellow (S4), orange (S5), and red (S6), with actin shown in gray (Protein Data Bank [PDB] references: 1H1V and 1RGI). (C) Chromatograms of AVIL variants identified in individuals with SRNS. Sequence traces are shown for the variants above normal controls. Arrowheads denote altered nucleotides. (D) Multiple amino acid sequence alignment of AVIL throughout evolution and multiple sequence alignment of the human AVIL paralogs VIL1, VILL, SCIN, GSN, FLII, and SVIL using the Clustal_O program.

Table 1 Recessive AVIL mutations detected in 3 families with SRNS

In order to investigate whether AVIL mutations occur in additional individuals with NS, we examined a worldwide cohort of approximately 800 individuals with SRNS by exon resequencing of all 19 AVIL-coding exons (Figure 2A) using an approach of multiplex PCR followed by next-generation sequencing (NGS), which we developed (16). In an individual with SRNS from the United Kingdom (A913_21), we detected 2 compound heterozygous mutations in AVIL: c.404G>A (p.Arg135Gln) and c.1964dupT (p.Phe656Valfs*7) (Table 1 and Figure 2, A–D). The 2 heterozygous mutations were sequenced after subcloning into a vector plasmid by TA cloning, and it was found that the compound heterozygous mutations were in trans. (Supplemental Figure 2). In an SRNS patient of Turkish descent (A2647_21), we detected 2 compound heterozygous mutations in AVIL: c.1337G>A (p.Arg446His) and c.1273C>A (p.Leu425Met) (Table 1 and Figure 2, A–D). We further confirmed the rarity of the genetic variants identified in the Turkish SRNS patients A2433_22 and A2647_21 by examining and confirming their absence from the high-throughput exon-sequencing data from approximately 200 SRNS patients of Turkish descent.

The renal histological analyses for individuals A2438_22 and A913_21 revealed diffuse mesangial sclerosis (DMS) (Table 1 and Figure 1A). The 2 individuals manifested signs of NS before 1 year of age and progressed to ESRD before 3 years of age (Table 1). DMS is a distinct clinicopathologic entity of severe NS (17) that shares a pathogenic spectrum with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) (18). It is characterized clinically by early-onset SRNS and rapid progression to ESRD. Individual A2438_22 had severe SRNS combined with deafness, cataracts, microcephaly, and intellectual disability. Individual A913_21 had severe NS combined with retinal dystrophy and pervasive refusal syndrome. A spectrum ranging from severe early-onset NS with DMS to a later-onset form with FSGSwas observed here, as has also been described in phospholipase C ϵ1 (PLCE1) mutations (19).

In total, we detected 4 different homozygous or compound heterozygous mutations of AVIL in 3 families affected by NS (Table 1, Figure 1, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). Copy number variation (CNV) analysis of these affected individuals revealed no deleterious CNV. Mutation segregation was consistent with recessive inheritance when parental DNA was available (Table 1). We thereby identified recessive mutations in AVIL as a cause of recessive NS and introduce the term “NPHS25” for this variant of monogenic SRNS.

Location of and impact on structural flexibility of the mutations. Advillin (human Avil-1 [hAvil-1]) is a member of the gelsolin/villin family of proteins and is most similar in sequence to villin. It shares the 6 gelsolin homology (GH) domains (Figure 2, A and B) with a number of other mammalian gelsolin/villin family members (Figure 2D), as well as the carboxyl terminal headpiece domain of villin. The 2 missense mutations (Arg135Gln and Leu425Met) are located in the interior of the GH2 and GH4 domains between the β-sheet and the long α-helix involved in actin binding (Figure 3A). In order to assess the impact on the structure and flexibility of the resulting mutant domains, we performed classical and scaled molecular dynamic (MD) simulations. The comparison of descriptors reflecting flexibility during the scaled MD simulations was indicative of dynamic changes between the WT and the mutated GH2 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D) and GH4 domains (Supplemental Figure 3, E–H). These regions are mapped down on the overlay of the structures averaged over the trajectories of the WT domain and that of the mutant domains (Figure 3A). The Arg135Gln mutation in GH2 results in displacement of the loop in between the first and second β strand. As the latter contains residues involved in the coordination of the calcium ion at the type 2 site, this may in turn influence the ability of hAvil-1 to adopt its active, actin-binding state. The Arg135Gln mutation replaces a long, positively charged side chain with the shorter, polar but uncharged one of glutamine, with a propensity for the formation of hydrogen bonds rather than salt bridges (Figure 3A). According to scaled MD simulations, the Leu425Met mutation in GH4 correlates with a displacement of the C-terminal end of the actin-binding α helix. Since this α-helix on the GH4 domain is involved in binding the actin filament, the mutation could therefore potentially affect the ability of hAvil-1 to carry out its biological function. The Leu425Met mutation involves a change for leucine with a bulky, hydrophobic side chain to methionine, which is similarly long but less bulky and more polar in nature (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Mutations in AVIL affect podocyte cytoskeleton architecture and inhibit the actin-bundling function of AVIL. (A) Locations of mutations in gelsolin homology domains of advillin and their effect on conformational flexibility. Overlay of averaged structures of WT (dark gray) and mutated GH2 (blue) and GH4 (red) domains from MD studies of human AVIL (PDB references: 1RGI and 1H1V). Averaging was carried out over the whole scaled MD trajectory. A homology model for hAvil-1 was built using gelsolin as a template based on the crystal structures of actin-bound gelsolin 1H1V4 (S4–S6 or GH4–GH6 domains) (57) and 1RGI (S1–S3 or GH1–GH3 domains) (58). The models built served as starting structures for all MD studies. Structural elements with increased conformational flexibility are highlighted in teal and magenta for the GH2 domain and in yellow for the GH4 domain. Mutated residues are depicted with sticks, and spheres denote calcium ions. (B) Colocalization of AVIL with F-actin using cDNA clones representing WT and mutations detected in individuals with SRNS (Table 1). Human podocytes were transfected with GFP-tagged WT or the mutant AVIL (Arg135Gln, Leu425Met, or Phe656Valfs*7) and were stained for F-actin with phalloidin (red). Colocalization of AVIL and phalloidin-labeled F-actin resulted in yellow fluorescence. Note that podocytes with overexpression of the truncating mutant Phe656Valfs*7 lost the costaining pattern with phalloidin-labeled F-actin at the cell periphery (white arrowheads). Cell nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) For the actin-bundling assay, WT or mutant (Arg135Gln, Leu425Met, or Phe656Valfs*7) Avil GST proteins (1 μM) were incubated with F-actin. To determine actin bundling, samples were centrifuged at 10,000 g for 15 minutes, and actin distribution in supernatant (S) and pellet (P) fractions was analyzed by 10% SDS-PAGE and GelCode Blue staining. Control refers to F-actin filaments in the absence of Avil GST protein.

The AVIL-truncating mutant lacks colocalization with F-actin. AVIL is known to be involved in neurite outgrowth and morphogenesis (20), but there is no information on its role in the kidney or podocytes. To study AVIL protein localization, we characterized 2 different polyclonal antibodies directed against the N-terminus (α-AVIL-91606) and C-terminus (α-AVIL-80312) of AVIL (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). We demonstrated the presence of AVIL in protein extracts from cultured human podocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Using immunoblotting, we found that α-AVIL-80312 recognized a band of 92 kDa (Supplemental Figure 4B). To investigate subcellular localization of AVIL in podocytes, we performed immunofluorescence (IF) studies in a human podocyte cell line upon overexpression of GFP-tagged AVIL (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). We found that AVIL was present in the F-actin–enriched cell periphery labeled with phalloidin that generates lamellipodia and focal adhesions (FAs) (Figure 3B). However, the truncating mutant construct of AVIL (Phe656Valfs*7) failed to localize with F-actin in podocytes (Figure 3B). To explore the deleteriousness of the AVIL mutations detected in individuals with SRNS, we generated the AVIL-truncating mutant constructs AVIL-Δ628-819 (deletion of the C-terminal S6 and HP domains) and AVIL-Δ135-143 (lacking one of the possible PIP2-binding motifs) (Supplemental Figure 5A). We found that GFP-tagged AVIL-Δ628-819 lacked localization with F-actin in podocytes, which is an equivalent to the mutant construct of AVIL (Phe656Valfs*7) (Supplemental Figure 5B).

Endogenous expression of AVIL in rat kidney glomeruli. We performed immunofluorescence staining in 2-day-old rat kidney glomeruli, which showed that AVIL localized to the cytoplasm of podocytes in rat glomeruli (Supplemental Figure 6). We observed AVIL staining in cells positive for the podocyte marker WT1 in later stages of development of rat kidney glomeruli.

Mutations in AVIL inhibit its actin-regulatory functions. Like villin, gelsolin, and other members of actin-binding proteins, advillin has been described as playing an important role in F-actin polymerization (21). To further characterize the pathogenic effects of AVIL mutations detected in patients with SRNS, we studied the role of AVIL for actin-bundling,- binding, and -severing properties. Actin bundling was measured by low-speed centrifugation and sedimentation of bundled actin filaments. We found that WT AVIL protein bundled actin and that the majority of the actin filaments appeared in the pellet (P) fraction (Figure 3C). However, in all 3 AVIL mutants (Arg135Gln, Leu425Met, and Phe656Valfs*7) that represented the mutations found in patients with SRNS, a majority of the actin filaments now appeared in the supernatant (S) fraction, demonstrating a severe defect in actin bundling.

We also tested whether the actin-binding and -severing functions of AVIL were altered in its mutants. We examined the binding properties of AVIL by using a cosedimentation assay and found that only the truncating mutant of AVIL (Phe656Valfs*7) that lacks its F-actin–binding C-terminal domain showed a decrease in the binding affinity of AVIL for actin (Supplemental Figure 7A). Further, we investigated the effect of mutant AVIL proteins on the actin-severing activity of advillin. Whereas the WT AVIL and 2 mutants representing missense alleles showed normal actin-severing function, the truncating mutant exhibited a complete loss of the actin-severing ability of AVIL (Supplemental Figure 7B).

AVIL interacts with PLCE1 and the actin-related protein 2/3 complex. We then delineated a comprehensive pathogenic axis of SRNS that integrates PLCE1 loss of function as follows: Immunofluorescence staining of AVIL and paxillin, as a marker for FA (22), showed stronger AVIL localization at lamellipodia than at FAs (Figure 4A). It is well known that villin, a paralog of advillin (Figure 2D), interacts with phospholipase C γ1 (PLC-γ1) and regulates PLC-γ1 catalytic activity, thus modifying phosphatidylinositol signaling pathways (23). We previously demonstrated that PLCE1 mutations cause a form of SRNS that involves podocyte dysfunction (19). We therefore hypothesized that PLCE1, rather than PLCG1, may represent the phospholipase C isoform relevant for podocyte function and that advillin, rather than villin, may be activated by PLCE1 in podocytes (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C). Immunostaining for AVIL and PLCE1 revealed colocalization of both proteins at the cell periphery of human podocytes (Figure 4A). This tight subcellular colocalization is consistent with defects of AVIL or PLCE1 causing monogenic recessive SRNS. Because of the colocalization of AVIL with F-actin in podocytes (Figure 3B), and because of the known role of AVIL in actin severing, which is a prerequisite for lamellipodia formation, we looked for AVIL colocalization with the actin-nucleating complex member actin-related protein 2/3 (ARP2/3), which has been shown to play a major role in dynamic actin assembly, especially in lamellipodia (24). AVIL and ARP3 colocalized at the podocyte periphery (Figure 4A), as we observed with F-actin (Figure 3B).

Figure 4 AVIL colocalizes with and interacts with PLCE1 and the ARP2/3 complex. (A) Human podocytes transfected with a GFP-tagged, full-length (FL) mouse Avil construct were immunostained with mouse anti-paxillin (red), mouse anti-ARP3 (red), and rabbit anti-PLCE1 (red) antibodies, respectively. Note the colocalization of AVIL and ARP3 at podocyte lamellipodia (empty white arrowheads) and the colocalization of AVIL and PLCE1 at lamellipodia (solid white arrowheads). AVIL also overlapped with paxillin at FAs. Scale bars: 10 μm. Inset scale bars: 25 μm. (B) AVIL interacted with PLCE1 upon co-overexpression in HEK293T cells. GFP-tagged AVIL was co-overexpressed with Flag-tagged PLCE1 in HEK293T cells. Co-IP using Flag showed that GFP-tagged AVIL interacted with Flag-tagged PLCE1. (C and D) Upon co-overexpression in HEK293T cells, Myc-tagged ACTR2 (ARP2 complex) (C) and ACTR3 (ARP3 complex) (D) interacted with GFP-tagged AVIL. (E) Under EGF stimulation (100 ng/ml) in human cultured podocytes, PLCE1 (green) translocated to cell membrane ruffles, where it colocalized with ARP3 (red, solid white arrowheads). Cells depleted of AVIL by shRNA failed to recruit PLCE1 to the ARP-marked lamellipodia (empty white arrowheads) upon EGF stimulation. Scale bars: 10 μm. Inset scale bars: 25 μm. (F) Human podocytes were transfected with scrambled siRNA, siRNA-9, or siRNA-11 for AVIL. EGF stimulation increased the concentration of DAG in scrambled siRNA–treated control cells (black circles). siRNA-mediated knockdown of AVIL decreased active DAG levels (pink circles). The overexpression of WT Avil rescued this effect (green circles), while the 3 mutant clones (Arg135Gln, Leu425Met, and Phe656Valfs*7) from patients with SRNS did not (red circles). Individual data points were derived from 3 independent experiments and are displayed as the mean and SD. Statistical analysis was performed using a 2-tailed, 1-way ANOVA [F (7,16) = 92.09, P < 0.0001]. ***P < 0.0001, by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test.

The observation that AVIL colocalized to the cell periphery with PLCE1 and ARP3 in a human podocyte cell line led us to perform co-IP studies to test for molecular interaction between AVIL and PLCE1 or ARP2/3. We found that AVIL coimmunoprecipitated with PLCE1 following cotransfection of Flag-tagged PLCE1 and GFP-tagged AVIL into HEK293T cells. We showed that the mutants Leu425Met and Phe656Valfs*7, reflecting the alleles found in the patients with NS, weakened this interaction (Figure 4B). We next tested the interaction of AVIL with Myc-tagged ATCR2 (member of the ARP2 complex) (Figure 4C) and Myc-tagged ATCR3 (member of the ARP3 complex) (Figure 4D) by co-IP in HEK293T cells and observed that AVIL can form a protein complex with ARP2/3. We thereby implicated AVIL interaction with PLCE1 and the ARP2/3 complex in podocyte function (Supplemental Figure 1, C–G).

Our findings integrate the pathogenic mechanisms of AVIL mutations with the function of PLCE1, F-actin, and the ARP complex, all of which play a central role in podocyte lamellipodia formation. To further determine the role of AVIL in podocyte function, we studied whether depletion of AVIL by shRNA knockdown would disrupt the actin cytoskeleton and podocyte morphology. We found that depletion of AVIL from human podocytes did not result in a significant change in podocyte morphology (Supplemental Figure 8 and Figure 4E), and FA still formed, as shown by α-actinin-4 (labeling the actin structure) and paxillin antibodies, respectively (Supplemental Figure 8, A and C). However, there were fewer formations of actin stress fibers and less abundance of paxillin at the podocyte lamellipodia following shRNA-mediated knockdown of AVIL compared with the scrambled shRNA negative control (Supplemental Figure 8, A and C, and Figure 4E). To confirm that the effect on actin stress fibers was specific to knockdown of AVIL, we performed siRNA-mediated knockdown of NUP107, a known monogenic cause of SRNS (25), in human podocytes and observed no effect on stress fibers compared with the scrambled siRNA–knockdown control (Supplemental Figure 8B). Upon stimulation with EGF, PLCE1 translocated to the lamellipodia (as described in ref. 26), where it colocalized with ARP3 (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 8D). Interestingly, depletion of AVIL from podocytes failed to recruit PLCE1 to the ARP3-rich region, which marks the formation of lamellipodia upon EGF stimulation (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 8D). We confirmed the efficiency of knockdown by shRNA in podocytes by immunoblotting using an anti-advillin antibody (Supplemental Figure 4B). The results indicated that AVIL plays a role in lamellipodia formation through the ARP2/3 complex (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G).

EGF-induced diacylglycerol generation by phospholipase C ϵ1 activity is blocked by AVIL knockdown. PLCE1 is a member of the phospholipase family of enzymes that catalyzes the hydrolysis of polyphosphoinositides to generate the second messengers inositol-1,4,5 trisphosphate (IP3) and diacylglycerol (DAG) (19). Our group has previously demonstrated that PLCE1 causes SRNS (19). In addition, it is well known that villin, a paralog of advillin (Figure 2D), interacts with PLC-γ1 and regulates PLC-γ1 catalytic activity, thus modifying phosphatidylinositol signaling pathways (23). We therefore hypothesized that PLCE1, rather than PLCG1, may represent the PLC isoform relevant for podocyte function and that advillin, rather than villin, may be the relevant activator of podocytes. We tested and confirmed the interaction of AVIL with PLCE1 and delineated a pathogenic axis in SRNS that integrates AVIL loss of function with the established role of the SRNS protein PLCE1 (Supplemental Figure 1). Next, we measured the effect of AVIL knockdown on the levels of EGF-induced DAG generated by PLCE1 in human cultured podocytes and found that upon knockdown of AVIL, DAG levels where reduced, even after stimulation with EGF. This effect was found to be reversed when WT mouse Avil was transfected into human podocytes (Figure 4F). In contrast, all 3 AVIL mutants (Arg135Gln, Leu425Met, and Phe656Valfs*7), detected in patients with NS, failed to fully rescue the decreased DAG levels (Figure 4F), thereby connecting the pathogenesis of AVIL mutations to the loss of function of DAG generation by the SRNS-related protein PLCE1 (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E).

AVIL mutations lack modulation of the PMR. We next examined the effect of AVIL on the PMR, which represents a relevant intermediate cellular phenotype in many forms of monogenic SRNS (8, 10, 12). We used the IncuCyte ZOOM video microscopy system, which monitors cell migration in real time. We observed an increase in the PMR upon overexpression of mouse Avil or human PLCE1 in human podocytes (Figure 5A). In contrast, the AVIL construct representing mutations detected in individuals with SRNS failed to increase the PMR (Figure 5A). Furthermore, we observed a PMR decrease after shRNA-mediated knockdown of AVIL in cultured human podocytes (Figure 5B). Interestingly, the PMR decrease upon knockdown of AVIL was reversed by overexpression of WT mouse Avil. In contrast, overexpression of Avil-mutant constructs that represented the mutations found in patients with SRNS (Arg135Gln, Leu425Met, and Phe656Valfs*7) failed to rescue the reduction in the PMR caused by AVIL knockdown (Figure 5B). We thereby connected AVIL loss of function to altered PMR as an established intermediate phenotype of SRNS (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I).

Figure 5 The ARP complex is an effector for podocyte migration downstream of EGF, AVIL, and PLCE1. (A) Human podocytes transfected with WT Avil (green) or PLCE1 (blue) showed a significant increase in the PMR compared with mock (black). Overexpression of Avil mutants failed to increase the PMR. Mutations: Arg135Gln (red triangle dotted line), Leu425Met (red rhombus solid line), and Phe656Valfs*7 (red cross dotted line). (B) Knockdown of AVIL (pink) showed a strongly reduced PMR compared with scrambled shRNA (black), which was partially rescued by overexpression of WT Avil (green) but not by mutants. (C) EGF stimulation increased the PMR in scrambled shRNA (black solid line). The PMR reduction upon AVIL knockdown (pink dotted line) was partially rescued by EGF treatment (pink solid line), but overexpression of PLCE1 (blue dotted line) showed no additional rescue effect over EGF (blue solid line). (D) The PMR reduction upon PLCE1 knockdown (turquoise dotted line) was partially rescued by EGF (turquoise solid line). Overexpression of AVIL (green dotted line) failed to rescue the PMR reduction in PLCE1-knockdown cells (turquoise dotted line). Overexpression of Avil showed no additional rescue effect over EGF treatment (green solid line). (E) Human podocytes transfected with the scrambled control showed a decreased PMR upon treatment with the ARP inhibitor CK666 (black solid line) compared with the scrambled control without CK666 treatment (black dotted line). The PMR increase upon overexpression of WT Avil (green dotted line) or PLCE1 (blue dotted line) was blocked by the addition of CK666 (green or blue solid lines, respectively). (F) Human podocytes were pretreated with CK666 for 45 minutes before the wound scratch was performed. Migration assays with scrambled shRNA as a negative control were conducted with (gray solid line) or without (black dotted line) EGF stimulation following the wound scratch in podocytes. The reduction in PMR upon AVIL knockdown (pink dotted line) was rescued by EGF (green solid line), but was not rescued in the presence of CK666 (brown solid line). The relative migration rate and wound density (percentage) were calculated by IncuCyte assay. Multiple scratch wounds were made in confluent cells. Scratch wounds were allowed to heal for 24 hours, and the PMR was plotted on graphs.

Regulation of podocyte migration by interaction of AVIL with PLCE1. Next, we tested the mutual functional interaction of AVIL and PLCE1 with regard to PMR modulation. Both genes cause SRNS if mutated, and both proteins colocalized to lamellipodia in cultured human podocytes (Figure 4A). Interestingly, we found an increase in the PMR upon overexpression of human PLCE1 in human podocytes (Figure 5A). Furthermore, we observed that the decreased PMR upon knockdown of AVIL was rescued by overexpression of human PLCE1 (Figure 5C). In contrast, we found that the decreased PMR upon knockdown of PLCE1 was not rescued by overexpression of human AVIL (Figure 5D), indicating that PLCE1 is downstream of AVIL in terms of PMR modulation, again connecting the SRNS-related pathogenesis of AVIL loss of function to PLCE1 (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I).

We then explored the effect of EGF on PMR modulation under AVIL or PLCE1 knockdown in human podocytes. EGF stimulation led to a marked increase in podocyte migration (Figure 5, C and D). The overexpression of human PLCE1 in AVIL-knockdown podocytes showed no additional effect after EGF stimulation (Figure 5C). This indicates that AVIL and PLCE1 are necessary for EGF-induced migration and are thus both downstream of PMR modulation by EGF (Supplemental Figure 1, C–I).

The ARP complex is a PMR effector downstream of EGF, AVIL, and PLCE1. As we found that AVIL colocalized and interacted with the ARP2/3 complex in actin-rich lamellipodia of the podocytes described above (Figure 4, B–D), we next assessed the effects of ARP2/3 complex inhibition on podocyte migration using the small-molecule inhibitor CK666, which binds at the interface of ARP2 and ARP3, thereby blocking their conversion into the active conformation (27). We found that CK666 treatment led to a marked PMR decrease (Figure 5E). Interestingly, the increase in the PMR upon AVIL or PLCE1 overexpression was abolished upon treatment with CK666 (Figure 5E). This strongly suggests that the PMR increase induced by AVIL or PLCE1 is dependent on ARP2/3 complex activity. Furthermore, CK666 treatment blocked EGF-induced migration in AVIL-knockdown cells (Figure 5F), demonstrating that ARP2/3 function is downstream of PMR modulation by EGF, AVIL, and PLCE1 (Supplemental Figure 1, F–I).